Review: ‘Parks and Recreation’ – ‘Halloween Surprise’

A review of tonight’s “Parks and Recreation” coming up just as soon as I get a chicken parm and watch “Blade Runner”…
Gary “Jerry” Gergich is a very wise man, even if his wisdom will not be appreciated in his time, by his co-workers in the parks department. After all, it’s hard to take a man seriously when, even in a potentially tragic moment like a heart attack, he keeps farting over and over and over again. (Leslie: “Oh, so much stuff is happening right now!”) It may be a natural biological response, as the doctor tells Tom, but it’s also one more reason for the staff to ignore what he says, even it’s something as on point as what he tells Leslie about the futility of planning your future and the value of having your loved ones be part of your life.
Jerry’s advice winds up applying to both of the major stories in this very sweet, very funny episode, as Leslie and Ben ponder their future now that the congressional campaign is done, while Ron has to deal with the reality that he really likes a woman with two small, mercurial, confusing daughters.
The Leslie/Ben story brings back Kathryn Hahn as Jen Barclay, and with her a new complication: Ben has proven good enough on the national stage that he’d be doing himself a disservice in going back to Pawnee, but Leslie’s life is tied to Pawnee. The show was able to get a few episodes’ worth of mileage out of Ben and April being in Washington, but having one of your leads in a different location from the other characters is problematic long-term. We’ll see if Ben takes this Florida job(*), but the marriage proposal in the episode’s beautiful climactic scene – another killer emotional moment from Amy Poehler, particularly as she’s trying to remember how perfect her life is in this moment – shows that no matter where he is, he and Leslie will be connected forever.
(*) Note that the gubernatorial candidate who wants to hire Ben is played by Jack Scalia, who’s past his career prime (his most recent credit was “Jersey Shore Shark Attack”), but is still higher-profile than an actor the show would want for a single scene.
As for Ron and Diane, Ron Swanson plus children remains a potent combination, because they’re so far outside his area of expertise. (Loved a baffled Ron asking, “What the hell just happened?” at the end of the teaser.) Lucy Lawless makes an excellent foil for Nick Offerman, and I look forward to more Swanson misunderstandings of what little girls want. (Hint: not a saw.)
Some other thoughts:
* The “Death Canoe” subplot was a case of art imitating life tweeting about art. If you follow Retta’s Twitter feed, you know that she’s carved out a niche for herself as a funny live-tweeter of TV shows, some current, some older (she’s been working her way through “Buffy,” for instance).
* Rosie the Riveter is a very good look for Amy Poehler.
* Continuity: Ron is in the same pirate costume he wore both to Mark and Ann’s Halloween party back in season 2’s “Greg Pikitis” and April and Andy’s party in last season’s “Meet ‘N Greet.” As Ron told Andy in the latter, “This is my Halloween costume.”
* Speaking of Brendanawicz, when Ann is pointing out the boxes of stuff she bought while dating various boyfriends, she doesn’t appear to have one for Mark, which is a testament both to how unmemorable that relationship was, but also how little Ann seemed changed by it. (It doesn’t fit the Andy/Chris/Tom pattern.)
* Most of Tom’s business ideas are awful, but Rent-A-Swag seems clever, no?
What did everybody else think?
I don’t know. I probably would’ve loved a saw when I was a little girl.
Probably why no one ever gave me one.
Me too.
I got to play with saws as a leetle girl. Yep, our school had shop. And I was good. And I still know how to use any one of my 6 saws. Saw with the Girls, Ron! Tiaras will be useful for keeping the hair out of the face while sawing.
Rosie the RIveter is an amazingly great look for Amy Poehler, she better host the globes in that garment!
As someone who has never liked the Leslie/Ben relationship this was kinda meh to me but Rashida Jones dressed as her doppleganger Lolo Jones, brilliant.
She was actually dressed as Gabby Douglas, according to her on twitter
She’s Gabby Giffords
Meh? Are you human?
They look into each other’s eyes and say, “You’re amazing” and, “I love you” but to me it’s always felt hollow. The fact that their separation this season never really manifested in any real drama or tension made the proposal just kinda meh for me. In the TV landscape they’re no Jim/Pam, Ross/Rachel or even April/Andy.
You might not have a soul. If there’s a test for that, you should definitely take it.
Their separation not causing any real drama or tension is realistic, which is one of the reasons I like it. But I’m temporarily separated from my spouse right now for work reasons, so.
It was a sweet scene, I just think the actors have 0 sexual chemistry. Nothing about their coupling rings as passionate or intimate, just friendly.
I love Leslie and Ben, but I think Other A nailed it. They really don’t have sexual chemistry, which is usually required of great TV couples. Instead they are two characters who are so perfectly matched that it’s just inevitable that they were paired together, played by 2 actors who are alot of fun to watch. That’s why I love them together. But I certainly can understand why others could find them meh.
I don’t see them banging irl, nah. Still Friends was crrrrrrrrrap by s04, and ross/rachael had chem. I.e. NBD.
Rashida Jones as Lolo Jones was also very good.
As someone who has always loved the Leslie/Ben relationship this was all sorts of amazing to me. I think most of it had to do with a) how much these two characters have earned this moment and b) how totally unexpected it was for the audience. Just very nicely done all around.
Totally agree…they have become one of my favorite fictional couples!
Also agree. Also liked the fact that even though the pre-show promo teased that a big change was about to happen in Leslie’s life (and at that moment I immediately guessed to myself that Ben would propose to her), they put plenty of twists in the show that Leslie’s big decision would be leasing the house or whether Ben would take the job in Florida, that when the ended I anticipated finally arrived it actually caught me by surprise.
Rashida Jones tweeted that she was actually going for Gabby Douglas as evidenced by the barettes and the medal (which Lolo never won).
Don’t know if you read Paul Lukas’s ESPN.com Uni Watch column but someone is starting a “Rent-a-Swag” type business for sports uniforms, so you can wear it to a certain game and are protected in case the player gets traded.
yeah,it’s [www.jerseysquare.com].
just signed up!
C’mon…no reference to the fact that Ann Perkins dressed as Lolo Jones, especially since Rashida and Lolo were tweeting this summer about how alike they look?
There was a brief clip in the background during one of the talking heads of someone sneaking out of the Parks office. Was it supposed to be Pikitis?
I’m pretty sure that was Tom ducking out of the movie to go to the bathroom, which was why Leslie and Ann went there to scare him.
It was Tom, that’s why Leslie and Ann went to go try to scare him coming out of the bathroom.
This is what I get for reading twitter while watching and not paying full attention :-)
Rent-a-swag = renttherunway.com
-Much better than last week’s tired liberal sermonizing and strawman bashing.
-I didn’t really get the point of April’s big exit scene from the campaign office.
-Liked the reference to Retta’s famed live tweets
-I wish Lucy Lawless could have just played an Australian woman who moved to Pawnee. Her attempt at an American accent is so distracting. She’s no Yvonne Strahovski.
-Enjoyed the return of Jen Barkley. Katherine Hahn can do no wrong.
You know, I’ve been a native speaker of the English language for over 50 years and I don’t think I’ve ever noticed a bad attempt at an American accent from an English-speaking person. And yet critics and others contantly mention it. Is my language-brain defective?
You really shouldn’t watch TV. Seriously. Just stop.
That was directed at DavidW, who apparently can’t watch a comedy show without seeing politics. You know you’re watching NBC, not Fox right?
I hadn’t noticed Lucy Lawless’s Australian accent in previous episodes, but I also noticed it in this one. Usually Australians and Brits do very, very good American accents, but I also found it distracting.
I will never understand why so many people get anal about mediocre attempts at accents in television.
-I don’t think there was a point to the big exit scene, other than she really wanted to get out of there and go home.
-Lucy Lawless is from New Zealand. I thought she did an okay job with the accent, but it slipped through sometimes. It didn’t bother me that much, though.
I love it when people’s political sticks are so far up their rears that they take great offense at a comedy show poking at the obvious foibles of their favorite party
I was laughing too hard to notice Lucy’s accent.
It seems that most actors from other parts of the world do a better job with an American accent than most American actors do trying any other accent. Perhaps Jesse Spencer is an exception rule, but I thought Lawless, Hugh Laurie, the guy that plays Rick on Walking Dead are all examples of pretty good accents that would fool me if I didn’t know where they were from.
There’s nothing wrong with seeing politics there that were clearly intended, like in the obvious stand-ins for the Bachmanns, or the fact that they were addressing a current political issue. I never said I took offense. In the past Parks has handled things much better on that front while still being funny (like the gay penguin episode or even the soda tax). But the Sex Ed ep was so much preaching to the left-of-center choir that it felt like The West Wing.
I lean to the left myself, and actually I agree with David W.
I’m certain I’ve made the same arguments that Leslie and Ann were making, and I thought it was clumsy/clunky/annoying.
Was that Joe Mande talking with Donna? Has he been on the show before?
Yes it was! and no, don’t think Morris has made an appearance before. I think he’s new to the writing staff this year (along with Megan Amram, who needs to get on camera asap as well).
I thought for sure it would be “A review of tonight’s ‘Parks and Recreation’ coming up just as soon as I watch a movie where the canoe becomes the hero….”
The quote Alan picked was so perfect that I actually stopped watching and checked to make sure he used it. (Ready to indignantly complain if he didn’t!)
Agreed. Alan’s pick was perfect. In fact given the number of Chicken parm sandwiches I’ve eaten and number of times I’ve seen Blade Runner, there’s good odds I’ve actually done it!
If that had been Tom, it would have been a chicky chicky parm parm sandwich.
This has been bothering me…if Ben is working for a congressional campaign, why is he in DC? Shouldn’t he have been working in the district trying to reach voters?
It appeared to be Barclay’s firm’s DC office, and if was likely that she was the one on the ground in the district,
Hey, remember when there was talk about occasionally having Mark make appearances from time to time? Now he doesn’t even merit a box in Ann’s stuff. They really put him on a bus.
You’re so right. Paul Schneider was a such a pimp at sarcasm, too. RIP Mark B.
Weren’t they planning to have Brendanawicz come back to the show a couple years or so after he left? Has the show moved beyond that by now?
Very unnecessary at this point. We already have two straight men in the show with Ben and Ann… really no need to bring back another one just because he was a regular on the show once upon a time. Exploitation of nostalgia, it’d be.
More like Brendana-quits.
The episode should have ended with Andy describing the events of Death Canoe 4, Rambo-style.
“It did not go well.”
I liked Ben and Leslie a lot more before they were together, so I was sort of hoping he’d take the job in Florida and their relationship would end. On the other hand, Ron’s confusion with the kiddos was hilarious and sort of poignant at the end, but not sappy.
I like that Ann took Leslie’s comments from last week to heart. If there’s anyone on that show I’d love to see in a decent relationship, it’d be Ann.
Overall, though, I missed the politics in this episode. Leslie’s at her best when she has a concrete opponent to work against, and projecting her own fears onto Jerry just made me annoyed with her.
And god help Pawnee if Andy gets onto its police force. What’s that snotty neighboring town everyone hates? He should be a cop there. Their jails are fantastic.
“I liked Ben and Leslie a lot more before they were together, so I was sort of hoping he’d take the job in Florida and their relationship would end.”
With all due respect for your opinion, I think that would have been a disastrous way to end things for them. Largely because Adam Scott is so damn good, and that would be far too sudden a way for his character to depart.
I’m with you Kianna. Everyone always roots for their ‘favorite’ characters to get together and then to get engaged and married…then they spend every season after it happens complaining that there’s no tension in the characters anymore and that they went stale, with the show that airs right before this as one of the latest major examples. I actually took last night’s announcement to mean that the showrunner/writers know this show has a good chance of not coming back next year
Ben was much more interesting as the budget cutting opposition to Leslie who kind of liked her as a person even though he had conflict with her. Now they are just another standard tv romance.
I”m burned out on sitcom proposals and don’t need to ever see another. But I do appreciate that they at least didn’t use the cliched room full of candles.
The Jerry heart attack was funny with the farts but also realistic enough that I really thought the character might die.
I emailed Mike Schur a few questions about this episode, and here’s what he wrote in response:
Adam Scott was so good in the proposal scene. He usually has this world-weary, kind of beaten down by life attitude. In this scene where he’s proposing to his girl and getting his life in order, he just physically looked better and happier than he ever has, and he did it without having to say a word of dialogue. That’s good acting.
Yeah. He could act this scene with one feeling tied behind his back.
So much Ben and Leslie hate. I don’t get it. Sexual chemistry? Sick of proposals? They are adorable! (And hilarious!) Can’t two nice people fall in love and get married on TV? I guess it’s all very sweet, but if you don’t like to feel warm and fuzzy, why are you watching Parks and Recreation?
Also, Ben and Leslie displayed more sexual chemistry at the beginning of their relationship (getting caught led to all sorts of trouble). Do they really need to exhibit that now? I think it’s a realistic portrayal of a mature relationship.
Considering how much Alan loves Parks, it’s so strange to me that his reviews always seem to generate a significant number of hateful comments (for the show in general and Ben/Leslie in particular).
Thank you, Ghoti. And some of you either flunked Chemistry or you missed “Jerry’s Painting” (Season 3) cold open. Check it if for no other reason than Chris Trager’s match-making method.
Really want Tom to have a one of his schemes pay off; he just seems like that type of person who can get lots of little “idea” service businesses off the ground, if not globally popular like in his dreams.
I still maintain Tom and Jean-Ralphio must secretly be penny-pinching/deal-making geniuses the way they can stretch supposedly fixed amounts of limited funds into huge parties and events.
Yes, I know it’s Rule of Funny with the extravagance of their spending, but when something like a table of iPad 2s has an easy to research MSRP, my suspension of disbelief nerve starts twitching.
God, I miss Jean-Ralphio.
Between Ron’s confusion with the kids to Jerry’s fart attack, I could not stop laughing. I also loved the way Ben’s proposal went. I want them to be happy and have lots of little feminist babies (and maybe one future male mayoral candidate) :) One of the best P&R eps ever!
It took me a few minutes to figure out what Chris’s costume was, but once I did I had to pause the show til I stopped laughing. Perfect.
He totally raided Ben’s closet for that jacket.
Alan (or anyone else who may know the answer): What was Chris’s costume? I know he was told by his doctor to dress as his biggest fear, but from the quick shot of him in the Death Canoe audience, all I could see was the grey hair – was he an old version of himself?
This was a DVR-keeper – one of their best, doing what they do so well.
Yes, an old man version of himself.
That’s what I thought – thanks, Alan!
More continuity: the writers remembering that Leslie is supposed to be a crazy hoarder.
Also, Mike Schur must really like the phrase “hold my [somthing] in his hand like a tiny bird.” That was Ron’s description of Ben’s power over Leslie when Ben first rode into town.
Home run.
Interesting note: Jen and Ben speak to their potential Florida gubernatorial candidate about “Governor Scott” and his reelection prospects. Assuming that this is in reference to real-life Governor of Florida Rick Scott, the show has taken its first step into a plot driven by real world politics. (Leslie’s women heros and Senator McCain are great, but not central to any narrative.)
The implications: The next election in Florida is 2014, so if the show doesn’t go West Wing on us with its election cycles, that would give been more time in Pawnee. Also, is the show truly willing to build a plot around a real-life governor, or is the reference to Governor Scott an indication that Ben will remain in Pawnee.
If Ben’s reference to the reelection prospects of “Governor Scott” are alluding to real life Florida Governor Rick Scott, what are the implications for the show? I’ve never heard of a fictional character challenging a real-life politician in a serious election bid. Is this a sign that Ben won’t be going to Florida? Does it mean the show will have it’s Florida election in 2014, like in real-life Florida.
P&R’s so overrated this season. Alan’s reviews make it looks like Season 2 level, but it’s far from it. The show instead of being funny just fails with characters stories. The show’s the best when the all characters are in same place and I don’t see the point of changing that save for some funny arcs like E720.
loved loved LOVED this episode so so so much! it’s a testament to the show that while i should have been horrified that jerry was having a heart attack I was laughing uncontrollably at the both the farts and Tom ribbing Jerry until saying “Ooooh I didn’t know, are you okay, Jerry?” amaaaazing.
The funniest farting scene ever on tv.
Only if you haven’t seen Louie’s “Pregnant”
As much as I enjoyed the proposal scene, I was frankly more move by Ron Swanson’s mea culpa scene. That was great.
^moved, not move
“Rosie the Riveter is a very good look for Amy Poehler.”
You can definitely say that again.