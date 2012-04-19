‘Parks and Recreation’ – ‘Live Ammo’: Ships in bottles

“Parks and Recreation” is back after its brief spring hiatus, and I have a review of tonight’s episode coming up just as soon as I bounce some business ideas off Russell Simmons on Twitter…
“Live Ammo” was written and produced at a time when the plan was for “Parks and Recreation” to keep airing original episodes from mid-January through mid-April, closing the season earlier than the rest of NBC’s Thursday comedies. Yet it somehow works perfectly as a post-hiatus refresher on the players and stakes of the campaign storyline – as well as smaller arcs like Tom and Ann’s relationship, Chris recruiting Ron to be his new deputy and April having to take on some of Leslie’s responsibilities – and a set-up for everything that’s going to come in the season’s final three episodes. It wasn’t as explosively funny as emotionally rich as some other episodes have been this season, but there were still plenty of laughs, good character moments and a good overall (re)introduction to this final act of the season.
“Parks and Rec” has always had more than a little of the cock-eyed optimism of “The West Wing” in its DNA, and “Live Ammo” made the link complete with the guest appearance by Bradley Whitford, who even got to do a vintage Sorkin-esque walk-and-talk with Leslie through Pawnee City Hall. Councilman Pillner was a fairly straight character(*), there to prepare Leslie for what she’ll be in for if she winds up winning the election. But I’m okay with Pawnee politics occasionally featuring competent, non-quirky humans, and he did a good job keeping the plot moving and showing to Leslie again and again that hard work and good intentions aren’t always enough to make things work on a bigger scale than just being deputy parks director. And Leslie’s solution nicely sets up next week’s debate episode, which at this point in time looks like a mismatch akin to Josiah Bartlet versus Rob “Crime? Boy, I Don’t Know” Ritchie.
(*) Whitford didn’t even have to regrow his “The Good Guys” mustache, especially since he didn’t share any scenes with Nick Offerman and there was therefore no opportunity for a glorious ‘stache-off.
I also liked the way that Leslie and April’s stories moved in parallel to one another. Each is taking a major step up the ladder (though April’s may only be temporary) and learning that the new job isn’t quite as easy or awesome as they might have hoped. The show has previously had fun with other characters trying to do Leslie’s job (most memorably with Ron trying to run a public meeting without giving out his name), but April’s apathy and general hostility gave it a new spin, while also providing one of several opportunities this week for Tom to unexpectedly be awesome. Yes, he’s lazy and selfish and douchey and everything else, but he has an awesome, very girlfriend-friendly apartment, he gives April a shockingly good pep talk (which, like Pillner’s speech to Leslie, helps recalibrate her expectations for the job), and as we learned a couple of seasons ago, he sounds adorable whenever he says the word “puppy.”
Chris and Ron, meanwhile, wound up bonding more than expected, as Ron not only had to come over to Chris’ side to prove he could meditate – and, though Ron couldn’t wrap his head around it, he turned out to be the best meditator of all (naturally) – but Chris then had to imbibe of some of Ron’s whiskey to deal with the possibility of losing his job in the event of a Bobby Newport win. That only increases the stakes of the election (or gives the writers something to work around in the event Leslie loses and they don’t want to say goodbye to Rob Lowe), but it also adds a wrinkle to the on-again, off-again Tom/Ann relationship now that Chris is reconsidering what he said goodbye to with Ann Perkins(!).
(Plus, the Ron/Chris story introduced Ron to another new ethnic meat delivery system, as he’s excited by the “hot spinning cone of meat” you often find in the windows of your fine Greek restaurants.)
Add in some more of Leslie making Ben uncomfortable with her aggressive sexuality, some good use of animals, Andy being Andy (“What? This cat was in ‘Boogie Nights’?”), Jen Barkley continuing to manipulate the Pawnee media, and Ron turning Chris’ meditation lessons around for his own misanthropic needs, and you’ve got a fine return to Pawnee and this big arc after a few weeks away.
What did everybody else think?
I really liked the episode. I think it was one of the best of the season, both in terms of humor and the whole election plot in general. Ron Effin Swanson was amazing as usual.
Did you notice the “Pillner For Pawnee” napkin on his desk? A shoutout to “Bartlett For America”.
also the line about “we play with live ammo” is something toby said to will
That made my night. So awesome.
“We play with live ammo” was actually Sam to Ainsely when she reversed his position paper and he took it to the president.
That was my favorite reference ever! So fantastic that they included that!
I busted out laughing when I saw that!
the napkin was easily my favorite part of a great episode. I wasn’t expecting any more WW references after the walk and talk, so the ammo line and the napkin were both really great to see. Might have to start a WW rewatch now.
This episode really raised the stakes, and it was just really exciting to watch all the way through. I’m SO ready for next week.
This show makes me happy no matter what.
I enjoy this show above all others. I want 5 cats on me at some point just to say it happened.
Tom saying Puppy slayed me. Every single time.
I knew I loved that joke in the teaser two seasons ago (I think), but his continued delivery to make it a character trait was simply perfect.
Would it have been too much to ask for a Bradley Whitford/Rob Lowe walk-and-talk to complete the West Wing symmetry? Even in the episode tag?
Seriously. Is there any reason Pillner couldn’t have given the speech to Chris that Councilman Howser gave? Seeing Brad Whitford and Rob Lowe chatting it up in the halls of government just makes me smile.
Maybe they’re saving the obvious interaction of those two actors for the season finale (or sooner).
The man had a rather large collection of ships in a bottle, I’d count that as pretty quirky ;-)
Great episode.
Judging by the fact that every West Wing fan ever just lost their collective minds over the napkin reference, I’d say that alone makes the episode a great one. (Personally, I’m still reeling over the fact that Pillner has a Man at the Wheel statue on his desk, which is a thing from my hometown of Gloucester, MA – which also confuses me since… Indiana, but WHATEVER).
Incredible episode! The framed “Pillner for Pawnee” napkin had me literally(!) pausing and laughing.
I can’t remember a show that has been so consistently strong in a very long time. Amazing writing and wonderful acting. Can’t wait for next week.
It was nice of the producers to create an entire episode around a Beneful ad.
You’re right. They should have just been carrying big bags that said “DOG FOOD” and “CAT FOOD.”
I’m not just referring to the product placement. On my broadcast, they cut to a 90 second long Beneful ad right after the scene where the girl adopted the puppy. Then the show comes back and they’re carrying bags of Beneful dog food.
It felt like they wrote the entire shelter storyline to satisfy the needs of an advertiser and it made me squirm.
…..or they had the storyline and found a company that could be product placed?
I love love LOVE Jennifer Barkley. Kathryn Hahn is such a hoot.
Andy taking one of the boats out of the bottle made me laugh out loud!
I know it made no real sense, but it killed me as well!
Perd Hapley is pure gold. His scene slayed me.
I liked Bradley Whitford in this but I don’t think he’s aged that well, and that kind of distracted me.
I saw Cabin in the Woods last week and ah…yeah, it was a switch this week.
I loved most of the episode, but I can’t help but feel that Leslie was let off the hook in the end. I worry about Leslie as a Councilwoman because she hasn’t shown an ability to compromise. She’s super positive and very clever, and generally uses that to create the outcome she wants, to have her cake and eat it too. It’s one thing to do that when you’re working within one particular department, but as a Councilwoman, she’ll have to make decisions that will help some people and hurt others. These are choices she will have to get used to making if she wants a career in politics.
I thought the first 90% of this episode did an excellent job of illustrating that, and it seemed like Leslie was in a box where she was going to have to make a tough call. Bradley Whitford’s speech about how Leslie won’t be able to please everyone as a Councilwoman was right on the money. However, in the end, the only compromise Leslie has to make was a self-sacrificing one. That’s nothing new. We know Leslie can be self-sacrificing. We’ve seen it a thousand times. To me, the more interesting exploration was to see if Leslie has what it takes to make a tough decision that’s bad for someone other than herself, simply because it’s a choice that her new job and responsibilities will demand. So, yeah… loved most of the episode. Thought it was hilarious. But I really think the writers let Leslie off the hook at the end there, by letting her save the animal shelter, Anne’s job, and the Park’s budget, while only hurting herself — which is something we already know she can do. And I remain unconvinced that Leslie would make a good Councilwoman capable of making difficult choices.
I think you’ve hit on the dramatic arc of Season 5, should Leslie win the election.
And of course, should she lose, a Season 5 with Ron Swanson as City Manager, Leslie as Director of the Parks Dept, and April as Leslie’s deputy would be fantastic as well.
Just remember that Leslie hasn’t won the election yet. Maybe Pillner planting that ‘compromise’ seed in her mind will be something that makes her decide to bow out of the race sometime during the next three weeks. If she drops out now, we miss out on a classic debate episode next week, not to mention the election for the season finale.
Another better-than-solid episode to what has been a fun season. Can’t wait to see how it all plays out.
I agree with the point that Leslie was let off the hook, to an extent. Reason being:
1) It Might Cost Her the Election: Maybe her good nature is ultimately what keeps her from winning. So perhaps she has her cake and eats it too, only in the extent that she can do so in her current role. Although, her character is portrayed unrealistically in that she ALWAYS seems to find a way to make that great compromise.
2) The Dramatic Arc of Season 5: What TJ said. If she wins, the could have her be forced to make hard decisions. In this case, she cleverly uses her opponent as an out to do what is for the greater good. Maybe there is a time in the show where that is not a possibility. I can see that. They did that with Ben sacrificing his job for Leslie. Plus, I could see that being her tough decision wherein it costs her the election and we have her back in the Parks & Rec. dept. and this is a learning experience.
Overall though, it would be nice at some point to see her in a situation where she had to make a tough decision and things not work out quite so cleanly. I think CYCLOPS999 makes some good points, however I think this episode is precisely why Leslie WOULD make a good Councilwoman. I can see her growing to understand she HAS to make tough decisions, yet doing it with more compassion and more of a mind at balancing things than your average person in that role. Hence, she would have found out about and cut the unnecessary employees paid despite not working for two years, and NOT cut all of the current employees in that role. Or if/when forced to make a tough decision, she would do so only as much as she had to, not just slash and burn or overreact the way Pillner did.
That seems like it would rest on the shoulders of the writers. In this case, I am pretty confident they could pull it off.
-Cheers
Last night was the first time I’ve found myself beginning to hope Leslie loses the election. I just think her running the Parks Dept with Ron as City Manager (or even assistant to Chris) would be such a great dynamic. But, as always, I will continue to have full faith in the writers. Whatever they do, I’m pretty sure they’ll do it well.
TJ hit it on the head. I hadn’t really thought about how Leslie’d lose the election and the storyline could go on, but I think the show could be richer for it – plus you add Paul Rudd’s character making randomly nonsensical poltiical decrees from up top and Ron/Leslie having to make those things happen – I can see this working out well
Achillies’ Meal is the greatest (non-Simpson’s) restaurant name ever!
So happy that it is back!
I think I want Tom’s apt too. No, seriously, I was pausing the video to take in every detail!
Also I wonder what a sexy ass beer mug looks like?
And finally, there was an iguana on the coffee table! :)
My wife repeatedly said she wanted to live there. Guys, take note. That is apparently how women want to live. Literally!
-Cheers
Oh man, I could watch 30 minutes solid of nothing by Ann and Leslie touring Tom’s apartment. An even funnier version of Ben’s tour of the E720 Dreamatorium.
Such a NICE episode. It made me happy from start to finish. I liked that Councilman Bradley Whitford’s one quirk (ships in a bottle) was rather down-to-Earth. This felt like a solid season 2 episode. Just a joy to watch.
It was strange that Rob Lowe and Bradley Whitford didn’t have any scenes together.
It’s as if they went out of their way to avoid it. They even invented a new city councilman character for Lowe to talk to (about the retiring member and his future job security) when that scene would have been well suited for, and may have even been originally written for, Whitford’s character.
Missed opportunity, bad scheduling, or did I forget and they actually did have a scene together?
The councilman Chris talked to (Councilman Howser) is a recurring character. In the episode where Andy was giving piggyback rides, Howser was the councilman Leslie walked and talked with while riding Andy’s back. I thought it was a nice bit of continuity to have him be the one talking to Chris.
In a different ep, Leslie followed Councilman Howser into the bathroom and “saw [his] penis”…
I thought it was a really great episode. It’s one of my favorite from the season. Funny and warm.
“Andy tried to get the dogs to play poker”
…imagining Andy trying to recreate the dogs playing poker portrait? Brilliantly hilarious
One question that has nothing specific to do with this episode; when and why did Chris stop pointing at people and saying their name (in lieu of a handshake) when meeting people? I know it was crazy and they’ve humanized the character to a large degree, however it was one of those quirky character traits that while a tad unbelievable was still funny, interesting, and weird to have just disappear with no real explanation (unless I missed it). Unless it was a result of Ann Perkins softening his character.
-Cheers
Seriously, how could Ron Swanson, the extreme carnivore he is, have never heard of a gyro?
He doesn’t much go for ethnic food. He hadn’t even had a giant burrito before Andy turned him on to it. At least now he’s open to trying ethnic meat dishes without prodding.
We are talking about a man who goes to a store named Food and Stuff to buy all of his food, and most of his stuff. As TJ said, as much as he likes meat, I don’t think he’s the most adventurous eater.
I also think it was one of the best episodes of the season.
* Ann’s quote about meditation– something like, “It’s boring, it goes on forever and you wish you were dead”–is something I need to re-watch and memorize for the next time I go to a meditation class. And of course Ron is good at standing there doing nothing for 6 hours. Hah. Ron was rocking this episode. I also like how he pulled out his little notebook of ideas a la Leslie.
* “I love Tom’s girly apartment” was a good way to handle the Ann/Tom relationship, for a change. Especially since Tom wasn’t talking to her.
* April was enjoyable in this one, especially wanting to save the pets because humans suck. And Tom’s cheer-up speech and saying “puppy,” of course.
* I do agree with the idea that Leslie will have to learn compromise if she wins next season, and that that would be a good season arc for her.
* I thought this episode raised the stakes of Leslie’s winning or not–at the very least, some folks lose their jobs if Bobby Newport wins. It kind of made me think that the show *has* to have her win now at this point, rather than the “it could go either way” that I’ve thought it was going so far.
I don’t normally watch this show, but the prospect of seeing Sam & Josh share some screen time again drew me in. Alas, it wasn’t meant to be. However, that framed napkin and the “live ammo” quote really helped make up for it. Oh and it was pretty funny to boot.
After the whole Rob Lowe is not going to Two and a Half Men at the beginning of the season from the creators….I have a hard time believing that they will now let him go. The ratings have been 1.8 – 2.1 all season and for NBC that is good stuff. They do not need to reduce staff yet, Community though? Budget cuts are coming, sadly.
Of COURSE Ron Effing Swanson drinks Lagavulin single malt scotch… Hard to imagine he could ever get Chris to drink it though. “It is LITERALLY like drinking a campfire…”
Very solid episode. I’m really glad the show is back, and I can’t wait for the debate next week.
Rewatching, I just noticed something. Rob Lowe has had talking heads before, but has he ever had a reaction shot like the one he gets after the whiskey when Ron tells him he doesn’t believe in anything Chris believes in? Because that was a great reaction shot. And really, this is one of the best Chris episodes in a long time.
Man, as someone who was too young to pay attention to “The West Wing” when it was on, this review and the comments read like so much gibberish to me. Especially considering that they focus on such an insignificant character in the episode.
The funniest thing in the episode for me was Andy laying on the couch totally fasinated by the cat toy.