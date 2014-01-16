Review: ‘Parks and Recreation’ – ‘New Beginnings’

A quick review of tonight’s “Parks and Recreation” coming up just as soon as I can recognize elk hair…
Let’s be honest: the rest of “New Beginnings” could have been a test pattern, or a “Dads” script refilmed with this cast, or Aubrey Plaza reading from the federal tax code, and the episode still would have been worth it for the closing sequence where Ron meticulously disposes of the evidence that he won a government Employee of the Month award. Just a gorgeously-assembled joke, playing off what we know about Ron and his hatred of government, edited together in bang-bang-bang style that extended each laugh into the next one. It’s among the single funniest gags the show’s ever done, up there with Ron’s shoeshine, Chris ordering himself to stop pooping, the drunken montage from “The Fight” and the guys having food poisoning.
The rest of “New Beginnings” didn’t attain those heights, but it had its moments. Unfortunately, it also had to drag around another Ann and Chris subplot that, other than a brief appearance by a choking Jerry, had no connection to the rest of the show, and that was mostly carried by the actor playing Theodore the jeweler. (UPDATE: I just realized it’s Brian Stack, who got dunked in the lake in “Article Two” because of the “Ted” mistake in the town charter.) Two episodes to go before Rashida Jones and Rob Lowe leave, and I don’t want these subplots to feel as obligatory as they have of late. I want to miss Ann and Chris, not be relieved that they’re about to stop taking up valuable screen time.
The other two stories dealt with Leslie and Ben changing jobs, with Leslie returning full-time to the parks department while Ben began his tenure as city manager. I slightly preferred the latter subplot, because Adam Scott is so funny when he’s asked to play Ben in full panic. The sequence where he tried to act normal (“Okay, here we go to the parking lot now”) while leading April and Donna to what turned out to be a dangerously elaborate prank was a delight, and I’m glad to have an excuse for Ben to be more directly involved with the gang at City Hall. He’s essentially being called on to fill the void left by both Ann (Leslie’s closest ally) and Chris (everybody’s boss), and better to have him central to the action again.
Leslie’s return to the parks department was another one of this season’s stories where Leslie acts like a big fat jerk for a while while she deals with a personal anxiety: in this case, that her colleagues have not only survived, but thrived, in her absence. I’d like to be done with this flavor of Leslie for a while, but this particular story ultimately worked because Leslie realizes her error and fixes it on her own (the moment when she told Tom to rip it was very nice), and because it’s almost always amusing to see Leslie and Ron in conflict like this. It was also more packed with strange minor gags, like Ron having bacon hidden in the ceiling, or Tom’s obsession with Leslie using mousse, than we often get in an A-story like this.
But, again, it all comes down to systematically destroying the Employee of the Month plaque, which was absolutely perfect.
What did everybody else think?
It was a great gag, and then burying it across state-lines elevated the entire thing into hysterical overload.
I just love how he buried the ashes in Illinois!
And 30 Rock’s scapegoat Jorgensen as the jewelry store clerk.
I am completely in agreement with you about Jerk Leslie, Alan.
While I love this show with all my heart, often times, Leslie is my least favorite character.
And often times, she’s my favorite character.
So, I guess I’m of two minds. But for the last two weeks, Leslie has easily been my least favorite part of the story.
Get on with her run for Congress for the mid-term elections, already, show. The sooner this happens, with Super-Ben running her campaign (I can totally see him getting fired as City Manager in the near future to facilitate this happening), the better.
I disagree. Another election with Ben as campaign manager would just be rehash of season 4. Sadly, I think a Mayoral or Congressional run is being set up as a denouement or epilogue to the series.
Yea, Leslie the jerk is getting a bit tired, but at least the show has broken the “invincible, ever optimistic” aura that Leslie enjoyed late season 2 and season 4. I’d like to think this is all a part of Leslie’s development. Plus, it’s a bit hard to dislike Leslie as Amy Poehler plays her so well.
Loved Donna’s entire reaction to Ben’s “Prank.”
The Ann/Chris/Jeweler subplot is VERY similar to an old Jack Benny/Mel Blanc bit.
I live in Illinois and need to go find those ashes!
Me too. I’ve long thought Pawnee has to be near Terre Haute, and since Ron probably wouldn’t do it near the interstate or a US highway, I think we should start looking around Indiana Hwy 163.
Yeah, I’ve thought about this way too much :-)
The editing totally made that gag. Love it.
The Ron tag was solid gold.
Ron’s glance towards his bacon stash was a nice touch.
This was actually my favorite gag of the episode, over the end bit, but that end bit was a very close second. Just the furtive-but-not-actually-that-furtive glance toward the ceiling and then the payoff had me rolling.
i agree kobracola. that panicked glance to the ceiling made me laugh my ass off
I too thought the bacon joke was the best of the whole episode – the end bit was a bit too over the top for me, didn’t even make me chuckle.
The ending with Ron was good but not my favorite part. The look on Ron’s face when Leslie says she found the bacon and Ben’s anxiety when trying to pull off his prank were both hilarious. Some of the funnier P&R moments in recent memory.
I’m actually surprised alan preffered the ending scene with Ron over Ben’s attempted prank. I thought that entire scene, especially Donna’s 4th wall look to the camera, was pitch perfect.
Brian Stack, best known for hundreds on Conan O’Brien bits over the years…. The traveling salesman was probably my favorite recurring character, though the random God/Moses were always great too.
THE INTERRUPTER!
One of my favorites is the “Men without Hats” Conversation Guy.
He’s a member of Slipnutz, famous opening act for Slipknot.
The way Chris and Ann were acting in the jewelry store wasn’t just crap, it was craptastic (thumbs up)!
I actually grew more and more irritated with Chris and Ann’s obnoxious, self-centered behavior in the jewel store.
But yes, Ron’s quest to destroy all evidence of his helping a government was glorious.
My main disconnect in the Leslie jerk storyline is, it’s not like she was away when she was in city council, she was in the same building so should be aware of the development of the Parks Dept. staff.
Also, at least at the start of her council tenure, Leslie was doing both jobs. There was talk after a while of her having to dial back her parks involvement, but I don’t believe there was ever an on-camera moment where she stopped working there altogether. So all this recent stuff about her being unemployed, having to reapply for her position, etc., didn’t track especially well with what had been shown to us.
I thought she reapplied not because she had to, but because she insisted on it? Ron said she still had the job, but she harangued him into the interview anyway.
It was a huge retcon and I think it destroyed the episode.
I know it’s a tv show but it literally pissed me off that Leslie changed the dog board to kangaroos.
Me too!!
I thought this was one of the funnier Parks and Rec episodes in a while. Ron hiding the evidence of his award was hilarious, though the Ben plot was my favorite because I will never get tired of watching Adam Scott play nervous Ben.
I wasn’t really bothered by Leslie. The writers have thrown so much at that character this season and I think that explains a lot of her behavior. As some others have pointed out, though, I’m confused about her job. Since City Council was only-part time, wasn’t she still working part-time in the Parks Department? Also, how is working for her husband not a conflict of interest. With or without “Chris’ rule”, most organizations won’t let you report directly to a spouse. I hope they address this.
She is deputy director, making Ron, not Ben, her direct supervisor.
@LOUISJAB True.. I should have said in her direct reporting line, which is still a huge no-no even in the private sector.
“This is an elk hair!”
The show has been fine of late, but 2 seasons ago it was unquestionably the best sitcom on tv. It’s definitely dropped a level.
I am telling everyone I work for the RecRooAtion department from now on.
I rewound Ron’s methodical elimination of the award several times and laughed just as hard each time I watched. What a perfect tag that was :-D
I would have enjoyed the scene with Jerry/Larry gagging if I wasn’t so distracted by Rob Lowe’s jacket collar being up and then down each time the camera switched back and forth. Take a look if you have it recorded. I almost think it was an inside joke.
Ron’s worried look up to the ceiling was hilarious. It’s unfortunate that they dumbed down the joke by having Ron show us the bacon.
Totally agree. Surprising for this show, they usually trust their audience’s intellegence. I bet it was a topic of discussion in the writer’s room.
I was fine with the Ann and Chris subplit, but that may have just been because I could sympathize, having just gotten engaged.
On the other hand, this did not help with my strong desire to punch Adam Scott after watching “Secret Life of Walter Mitty.” I realize that’s actually a testament to his acting ability, but I really hate that guy right now. I want more nerdy Ben making new games.
Wasn’t there a sequence in an earlier episode where Ron was showing the camera all of the places around the office in which he was hiding meat? I thought the bacon thing was a callback to that.
“Screw bisque, am I right?”
“That makes a lot of sense.”
Jerk Leslie is redundant, but Jerk Leslie has rhetorical prowess that I admire.
So is there no Craig anymore? He wasn’t on the spirit dog board… even though he helped make it.
Other than that, I laughed a lot during this episode, especially at the ben story line. LOVED his outrageous prank idea. Anytime Ben is around cops he is funny. But in a weird way I wish he had kept the accounting job… He seemed way happier there and then I think there could have been some interesting outside the building storylines.
Liked his accounting job too. Especially the way a nerdy, (somewhat) socially awkward character was treated like a rock star.
Typical border collie. Has to control everything.
Craig is still around. (He’s in next week’s episode, for instance.) But Billy Eichner’s not a regular castmember, so he’s not going to be in every episode.