Review: ‘Parks and Recreation’ – ‘One in 8,000’

A review of tonight's “Parks and Recreation” coming up just as soon as I ask the Louvre for a refund…
For a show late into its sixth season, “Parks and Rec” has done a surprisingly good job of avoiding classic sitcom story tropes. Obviously, there have been familiar romantic comedy elements throughout the run, but it's very rare that I look at the individual stories of an episode and think, “Well, I've seen that a few dozen times before,” even when done well.
“One in 8,000,” though, is one of the more familiar sitcom-style episodes the show has done. We have Ben and Leslie trying not to panic over the news that they are having more babies than anticipated, we have Andy trying to keep their secret until they're ready to announce it, and we have Ron trying to protect Donna from her ex-boyfriend Joe.
In this case, I have seen all these stories before, though that's not automatically a bad thing. It's about the execution more than the basic idea. So Andy lying to April to protect Leslie and Ben is a rehash of a rehash, but because it involves Andy Dwyer and the enormous and very specific energy Chris Pratt gives the character, it feels like its own thing. (I laughed a very long time, for instance, at Andy passing out after revealing that his neighbor is in Witness Protection). And the fact that he was on a limited clock and doing it for a good reason helped avoid some of the more annoying iterations of the idea, where a character keeps telling a big lie when it makes no sense.
Similarly, Ron's realization that Joe (played by Keegan-Michael Key of the brilliant “Key & Peele”) is a good guy worked both because he was a Chris Traeger level of perfect (if not beyond), and because it was ultimately more about Ron and Donna's friendship, and Donna making him realize how much having kids and a happy marriage has changed him for the better. (Nick Offerman's smile as Ron enjoyed the crown the girls put there was a thing of beauty.)
The triplet panic, though, was really frantic and familiar, and it brought back Jamm, who has become a comedy black hole so powerful he even sucked in some other good recurring Pawneeans like Mike Scully as the guy who puts his building permits in his dog's name and creepy Herman from the pawn shop. In general, Adam Scott freaking out is a good thing, but this one didn't really click for me until the last scene where the rest of the staff offered to pitch in and reduce the enormous costs and time burden. It was, itself, a rehash of the kind of scene “Parks” has done many times before (like when the gang offered to run Leslie's campaign for her), but also the kind of sweet union of these characters that makes the show worth tuning into even for a lesser outing like tonight's
Also, since apparently it is a thing now where some people read my review before watching the episode to get a sense of how much Craig had to do, please note that the Craig screaming quotient was very high tonight. Very. I've liked Billy Eichner here more than many, but this was too much Craig for me.
The “Alright, alright, alright” moment made the entire episode worthwhile.
You’ve liked Billy Eichner in this show “more than money”. My goodness, you must really like him!!:)
While I worry a bit about triplets, I just keep going back to the reservoir of faith I have in the folks behind this show.
I liked the episode in general but I’m glad I’m not alone when it comes to Billy Eichner. He doesn’t fit on this show – Craig isn’t a character, he’s a gag. His personality is ‘screams a lot’. The reason this show works so well is that even a lot of the minor characters have really rich personalities. But I don’t see him going away any time soon.
I like Craig, but then again, I enjoy Billy Eichner a lot. Shouty is his schtick and you either like it or you don’t. I think there is room for character development with Craig. They did a little last week with him wanting to be sommelier.
I like Eichner too, just not in this. He is perfectly suited to his webseries.
I really enjoyed the ep, except for Craig. Could he please relocate to Chicago next season and Leslie and Ben stick around Pawnee instead?
agree he’s very one note. all he does is scream and shout. or is that two note?
I actually haven’t minded Craig all that much so far this season, but I think the final scene of this episode finally pushed my tolerance of him too far. That was a wonderful tag scene, with all of Leslie’s coworkers volunteering to pitch in and help with the triplets, and Craig comes along in a painfully unfunny attempt to give an “edge” to the proceedings.
I do not get the appeal of Billy Eichner and the screaming. Why is this a thing?
I am the only person that enjoys every Jamm appearance? Alan, I didn’t realize how much you hated that character. (I must admit, I haven’t been able to read every review this season, so forgive my ignorance of this fact.)
Ron’s smile with the crown made this whole episode worthwhile. Great non verbal acting by Mr. Offerman.
I think you mean, great moustache acting! How is facial hair so expressive…
I still like Jamm and the other ridiculous Pawneeans.
I loathe Jamm. He is the worst recurring character. I don’t understand why viewers are complaining about Craig while Jamm still pollutes this show with his presence.
I like Jamm too. I still find him hilarious.
If you check Hulu, there’s some kind of exclusive deleted scene about Jamm and a telethon you might like.
The Leslie-Ben story was too sitcommy, but the April-Andy and Ron-Donna stories were pleasant enough to overcome that and make this the best episode in a while, in my opinion.
A lot of the good feelings that were being generated by the final scene evaporated (for me, anyway) when Leslie said whatever task she’d given Jerry was a pointless exercise meant only to waste his time. (I hate how they treat Jerry, and Leslie, of all people, shouldn’t be like that.) And then, of course, Craig came in, to kill most of whatever good feelings were left.
Larry is the worst.
I was annoyed when Leslie implied that Jerry’s name change was Jerry’s idea. Nothing about the Jerry/Larry thing is funny to me.
I’m right there with you on the Jerry thing. It’s so jarring when these usually warm-hearted characters punch down on a sweet and decent guy, who didn’t bat an eye when offering up a boatload of baby stuff to Leslie and Ben. During the Jerry-bashing, I cringe and hope it’s over quickly. Last night, however, it significantly lessened my enjoyment of two story lines (Andy/April and Leslie/Ben). The only one that worked for me was Donna/Ron.
Moose – Leslie saying that Jerry changed his name to Larry was the most egregious offense in the episode.
I had an idea that would redeem the entire Jerry/Larry storyline… he’s revealed near the series finale to be an undercover Fed assigned for vetting Leslie as a future political candidate (she’d been on the national radar that long), and his bumbling foolishness has been a cover. Andy, naturally, would become enthralled and jealous, especially once it’s revealed that Jerry/Larry’s actual name is Bert Macklin.
I don’t know. Jamm aside, I didn’t think this was a “lesser outing” at all. In fact, it was probably my favorite episode since “London.”
This is the first time in the series run that I found myself bored. It was just uninteresting story lines until we got to the announcement at the end.
They either need to give Craig more character depth or get him off the show, because he’s like the comedy version of Joffrey.
It’s enjoyable to hate Joffrey though.
But where was Tom?? :(
I was wondering the same thing.
Yeah, that was strange. I normally really enjoy Tom’s character, but in this case I didn’t notice that he was completely missing from the episode until the credits rolled. I suppose that the in-universe explanation is that Tom was busy setting up his restaurant. In real life, Aziz Ansari was probably working on another project, and the writers decided to give him the episode off because he wasn’t essential this week.
I guess so, I would have enjoyed Tom’s reaction to Leslie having tripets, especially when it came to dressing them.
I can’t stand Craig and really wish they would get rid of him. It has nothing to do with Billy Eichner because I do like him, but I don’t like the character he is playing on the show. It’s just old to me now and way too much. He ruined that last scene for me tonight. Beside that, tonight’s episode might be one of my favorite episodes from the season. I laughed out loud many many times. Love this show!
The show missed a golden opportunity by not having Craig immediately take over as auctioneer. He could have harangued the town weirdos into bidding all kinds of money, making Leslie and Ben realize that he’s the enforcer they never knew the Parks Dept needs. He’s fine in small doses, and making him a strategically deployed specialist in strongarming people and wearing them down with yelling would have used that to good effect.
I must have re-wound that Andy passing out scene ten times and it just kept getting better.
WAYYYYY too much Craig. Apparently, I live under a rock, because I wasn’t familiar with Billy Eichner before this, and I do not enjoy the character at all.
Highlight of the show for me was Ron F’n Swanson telling Donna “Live your life how you want, but don’t confuse drama with happiness.” (Because unfortunately, I know too many people who need that advice, but I don’t think any of them watch this show.)
I will say, I thought the idea of triplets seemed a little bit like an over-the-top story contrivance, so I appreciated Dr. Fonzie throwing in that it’s not actually that uncommon, and I suppose twins wouldn’t really have been enough to send Ben into that kind of meltdown, so I’ll live with it.
Billy on the Street is hilarious and stars the aforementioned Billy Eichner. I was really excited with his first appearances on the show because I knew him from that, but the tides have begun to turn.
We have seen this all before, but I still enjoyed most of it. The “I have to keep a secret” plot was just long enough. Any longer and it would have been annoying. Adam Scott freaking out isn’t an automatic winner for me, but I thought he was great tonight. And where was Tom? I hate Craig, but didn’t mind him much tonight. There just the right amount of Jamm. The triplets angle is disappointingly ridiculous.
The triplets angle is weird, but then you re-watch season 2’s blind date where Leslie goes on a date with an MRI tech (played by then husband, Will Arnett) and he lets her know that she can go triplets right off the bat.
i can only assume the next and probably last season will play out like How I Met Your Babies and the last scene has leslie outside of ann perkins window brandishing a plate of waffles.
Jamm has never bothered me. In fact anytime I say “Boo” I then follow it up with a “Boo Leslie Knope, Boo.”
The season is finishing strong at least since it started as the most mediocre of all the others. Hopefully it ends strong. I love Brooklyn, but just like The Office it went downhill once Schur took his talents elsewhere full time.
Hey, Alan, I just want to say I love you, and I appreciate your work. It is a consistent joy.
Friends had an ob/gyn who really liked Fonzie, Parks and Rec has an ob/gyn who is Fonzie.
And that OB/GYN on Friends delivered Phoebe’s triplets.
Hey Alan, how about Amy Poehler’s performance when Ben was freaking out in his office? She was so sublimely natural (for lack of a better word) as she reassured him. And of course there’s Amy Poehler as a calm Auctioneer – I could listen to her read an audio book to me in that voice.
There’s an Ann and Chris shaped hole on the show that promoting Larry and Donna doesn’t come close to filling. If they stick around they should throw money at Tatiana Maslany to be a semi regular next year.
I mean, they basically removed the two best looking people on the show. And people don’t just watch tv for witty banter even if they say they do.
As to Craig, every time he appears it just sends a signal that the main creative minds behind the show have checked out and are focused on other things. If they had hands-on attention to quality and detail we wouldn’t be getting stuff like that.
As long as Aubrey Plaza is still around, they haven’t removed the best-looking person on the show.
I actually appreciate when shows allow like this feature regular looking people in the main cast. How absurd would it be if everyone in Pawnee looked like fashion models?
I was expecting a mention of the scene with Andy telling April continuous lies about what the secret is. I thought it was great and imagine it’s a scene that was mostly improvised that has another minute or two of Chris Pratt making up things about the other characters.
Craig is downright awful. One note screaming cartoonish stupidity. Doesn’t fit the tone of the show at all. The show is too good for one character to ruin, but Craig sure comes close.
I had the opposite response to you Alan,…I enjoyed the episode–thought henry winkler was great–and ben freaking out was fantastic as always, but thought the ending was the kind of hokey and unrealistic sitcom type ending just to create the warm and fuzzy and everything will be okay b/c our friends are going to give us some baby stuff and Ron is going to build cribs for us. Um, no. Triplets in this day and age will bankrupt two public town employees. Oh wait, Chris and April are babysitting, it’s all solved! (Never mind the fact those are the last two people on earth you’d leave with 3 babies.)
I can’t be the only one that head a “mind-blown” moment while watching Leslie with Dr. Saperstein, as he announced they’re having triplets, and thought, “Wow, this is Parks’ Jump The Shark moment.”
And then a double wow, for the context, after that…
Or can I???
I hate when TV shows have babies. I usually love how TV shows have continuing stories as opposed to movies, but the one thing they just inherently cannot do well are babies, because there’s nothing but crying and misery going on for about five years once the kid is born, unless you SORAS them. Or if you’re Raising Hope, keep the kid off screen a lot.
But TRIPLETS?!? Am I the only one who really super hates this and was hoping that Saperstein was just screwing with them? That’s the end of all of Leslie’s career dreams right there, at least for a good long time. Never mind starting a new job or running for another office or doing ANYTHING for years (all the mothers of twins I’ve known ended up quitting working altogether because it’s just too hard), all she can be now is a mom like everyone else on the planet. I know I’m a child-hating asshole for saying this, but this is really disappointing as a plot and I HATE it.
Though on the plus side, I did enjoy how Donna’s “Tammy” was the saintliest guy on the planet. Hah. Donna and Ron together are adorable.
I have to think the triplets development is a definite sign that next year will be the last season for P&R. No way can Leslie Knope have kids and still be the same Leslie Knope that we have all come to love (and admittedly dislike during this season). Pregnant and hormonal Leslie COULD be entertaining, at least at first, but mom-Leslie will not be.
Personally I think they wrote this development believing that this would be the final season and they wouldn’t have to deal with the storyline consequences.
2 – I thoroughly enjoyed every bit of the Ron and Donna scenes and Andy trying to keep a secret was fantastic. But I swear, Leslie is becoming as much of a comedy black hole as Jamm. And screaming Craig is just awful, awful, awful.
Sadly, I’m looking forward to the season finale and hoping they can do some reworking of things over the summer hiatus (hint: stop calling Jerry Larry!!).
I’m not usually the kind of person who thinks about characters on TV shows as role models and the messages they send but I’m kind of disappointed in Parks and Recreation.
Leslie Knope is a dedicated public servant who realizes her dream of being elected to office, then loses her seat in a recall election. So she’s basically a failure as a city councilwoman. But it’s ok, now she’s going to be a mom! The most tired plot development a sitcom can pull out.
Couldn’t she have been both a city councilwoman AND a mom?
From a creative standpoint, the show is reaching its end.
The only scene that really made me laugh was Aubrey Plaza breaking character when she had to scratch Jim O’Heir’s back. She just about lost it.
Again, there’s really a film crew documenting all this…..again?
It’s the Simpsons Flexible Reality Rule. I think it’s easier to believe the crew has been filming this the whole time than the idea that there’s a city where the residents put their whole mouths on the water fountains.
Craig simply needs to go. I get what the writers are trying to do, but it’s just not going to work.
He makes my skin crawl.
I love Parks and Rec, and thought this episode was good overall. I loathe Craig’s character so much, that I have actually considered not watching this show until he’s gone.
