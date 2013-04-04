Review: ‘Parks and Recreation’ – ‘Partridge’

A review of tonight’s “Parks and Recreation” coming up just as soon as I know how many pounds of money I have…
“Partridge,” like most of this season’s episodes, had a pretty straightforward split between three stories. In this case, one worked very well (Ron vs. Jamm), one was a mixed bag (Ben returns to his hometown) and one didn’t really work (Ann and Chris’s compatibility problem).
Let’s go in reverse order. It really feels like the show took an enormous leap from “Ann wants a sperm donor so she can raise a baby on her own” to “Ann intends to raise this baby with Chris” without stopping to explain. And, yes, it’s a bit different if it’s Chris – whom Ann knows, like, and has romantic history with – versus a random donor, but that it hasn’t been discussed at all makes this entire mini-arc feel a bit half-baked.
Ben’s return to Partridge, meanwhile, generated some big laughs out of Ben being high on painkillers, but overall seemed to need more time to properly tell the story.(*) Ben’s Ice Town Clown failure is one of his defining moments, and something that fueled one of the show’s funniest episodes ever, “Media Blitz.” Ben going home to face the music is a big deal, but because he was sidelined by his kidney stone problem, it ultimately wasn’t a Ben story at all, but a Leslie one, and not a particularly revealing one. Leslie loves Ben, Leslie stands up for Ben, J.K. Simmons gets to be sarcastic, and… scene.
(*) Since the wedding episode, NBC has shifted “Parks and Rec” (and “The Office,” and possibly some of the other comedies that were still in production in 2013, but that I don’t watch anymore) into the same format that most of the FOX and ABC sitcoms use, where instead of a few acts and a short tag scene, we get an entire act (albeit a brief one) after the final commercial break. Apparently, the research says this is a way to keep people from changing the channel right before the half hour, but it means that all these shows have trouble building any serious comic momentum, because they’re constantly going to commercial break. “Suburgatory” has often struggled with this, and “Partridge” seemed to tonight.
Jamm’s lawsuit against Ron wasn’t anything groundbreaking, but it made good use of the things that make each character funny, whether Ron’s paranoia (some of his money is kept in Palladium) and hatred of healthy food (skim milk is “water that’s lying about being milk”), Andy’s complete lack of guile or April’s eagerness to lie about everything. I especially liked the montage of Ron telling people how much he’d like to punch Jamm, which felt like a concise version of what a Ron-centric version of the last 5 seasons would look like.
What did everybody else think?
Yep all NBC comedies (sans Community) currently don’t do the tag after the studio vanity cards anymore, now they do the studio vanity cards then go straight to the next show like Fox and ABC do.
And all the Community episodes were produced before this edict was made.
As much as the tags were often funny, my DVR seemed to cut them off more often than not (and cutting off a tag means you often miss the punchline), so they’d lose their effect. So I guess I don’t mind them going away.
But now actual story content is getting cut out. It’s particularly glaring on “New Girl,” which seems to ALWAYS run 2 minutes long.
^^ Right? And I don’t watch (and don’t at all even LIKE) New Girl, but I got to watch what felt like at least 90 seconds of someone screeching “Dude Looks Like a Lady” at the start of my Mindy recording tonight. Start and end on the damned half hour, people!
Yeah, it’s not a win. But I did used to be very frustrating at the tags continually being cut off. Especially with 30 Rock and that line-up of shows. I stopped watching The Office so I’d inevitably miss the tag that usually ended up at the front of what would have been The Office recording.
i think it’s all a scam to make you dvr a string of shows since you know it will get cut off if you don’t record the show after the one you are watching.
I’m glad you explained this, Alan. I’ve noticed this on Suburgatory and Mindy, and even the Middle, and agree that it definitely interferes with the momentum. But I guess it helps retain viewers…
Is this really messing with the comedy? I often feel differently about shows if I’m in a bad mood, or I am otherwise preoccupied, so I tend to watch them again and like them. I also watch them taped as often as I watch them live because I am not always home, which I can at my own pace. It did seem like something was different about this episode, however, and maybe the structure was it.
This reminds me of how Friends used to go to 40 minutes to prevent people from changing the channel. Wouldn’t it be easier for the network to just develop better shows?
Loved Ron’s legal woes, liked Ben’s homecoming (though it deserved to be an A story. Ann and Chris – not funny enough. Still better that other comedies, but P&R has spoiled me.
Best part was the callback to Ron Swanson’s Pyramid of Greatness, where avoiding skim milk is so important it’s the only thing mentioned twice.
Yea, I noticed that too. P&R is so good at nailing little details like this.
I found J. K. Simmons as mayor to be distracting for two reasons.
First, he dressed and talked so much like Chief Pope of The Closer that I was all but waiting for him to frown and call Deputy Chief Johnson in.
And – Simmons was in a scene on a spot shown during a break in P&R (at least in the NYC area). No idea if that placement was deliberate or not, but for a second I thought the show had resumed.
It was a Farmers Insurance ad. Got it in California as well.
OK, even if Kyra Sedgewick didn’t walk in, it would have been hilarious if he yelled off-screen to Deputy Chief Johnson. Very Newhart-esque.
Is there any other sitcom that makes its character shine when they’re sick/in the hospital the way this show does because I could watch Ben hopped up on painkillers every single time. I mean I know I’m not the only one who wishes that Chris or Leslie gets the flu again, right? At least give us Jerry getting a fart attack or something.
This show has built up a mountain of goodwill over the years, so a “slight” episode like this can be forgiven (if it even needs to be). I still like spending 22 minutes with them whenever I can.
I kind of disagree with your take on Ben in this episode. While it’s true that Leslie had the spotlight and was the one standing up for him, it ultimately gave Ben some closure with his Icetown past. Media Blitz Ben still seemed very scarred by his impeachment, but Partridge Ben was able to realize he didn’t need a key to the city or approval from his hometown because he’s moved on and found a new place to call home. And it’s kind of interesting to me how much Ben has grown and evolved especially since he wasn’t one of the original characters.
As for the other two stories, I enjoyed the Ann & Chris stuff more than I expected to, even if I’m not totally on-board with their plan to have a baby. But I didn’t enjoy Ron’s story at all, though for reasons that have nothing to do with him. I can’t stress enough how much I dislike Jamm. He’s not one of those love-to-hate characters. I just find him completely awful and useless.
I think I hate Jamm because of his hair.
I think we all hate Jamm because of his hair. And frequent use of “Jammed” and “yabbos.”
My problem with the Ann/Chris story was Ann’s claim that she and Chris broke up because they weren’t compatible. …What? She and Chris broke up (without Ann realizing it) because he was moving back to Indianapolis, not because they didn’t work together. If anything, Ann was becoming a mini-Chris by the time they broke up. The show usually does better with continuity than that, so it would have been nice to see them come up with a better reason for their supposed incompatibility now.
I guess we’re supposed to assume that Chris broke up with Ann because he thought they were incompatible. Though really, the entire breakup was totally inexplicable in the first place.
I liked bits of this episode but overall I agree that the real problem was that what should have been a Ben story got pushed aside in favour of another example of “Leslie gets determined to stand up for what’s right” which, while it’s a great avenue for the show, didn’t add much here. The resolution, as Alan suggests, feels a little rushed. I think it would have worked a little better if Ben did show up, did get humiliated and then said that he didn’t care because he was happy in Pawnee.
That said, I’m all in on Ron Swanson and his buried treasure.
Im excited for an episode which reveal exactly how rich Ron is. Considering he basically has zero expenses, no dependents and has put all of his money in gold (which has risen substantially in value over the years), Ron is probably a millionare at this point.
The commercial thing did result in one very funny thing on the station that aired it in Toronto. We cut from Ben trying to feed the eagle to an ad for a magazine with an eagle on the cover in a similar pose. It made me laugh pretty hard.
When Chris started talking about raising their child, I expected Ann to stop him and explain that he would just be the donor, but she didn’t and it just goes on and on.
Jean-Ralphio got $60,000 for getting too scared at a haunted house. Outstanding!
Not sure if anybody else watches Nathan For You on comedy central (I highly recommend it). This was actually a plot line. Nathan tries to get people to sue the haunted house for being too scary, under the theory that it will drum up press for the haunted house.
How can you not laugh at a law firm named Gately, Wayne, Kittenplan & Troeltsch.
I read somewhere — probably one of your reviews — that Mike Schur has an affinity for funny names.
Not funny names — those are all chosen from David Foster Wallace’s ‘Infinite Jest’, and in the credits there was also a ‘Katie Gompert’ listed, who was not only a character in the book, but a real ex-gf of Wallace’s who sued him for using her name in the book.
(…and Schur is fascinated with Infinite Jest, as he’s discussed frequently).
Yea, he actually said on Twitter that there would be a few references to Infinite Jest in last night’s episode.
But is also fascinated with funny names, as I discussed briefly in this review:
A kind fan has explained all the references he found in two viewings. Amazing that Schur can do this and preserve the tone of the show.
@gladly — that’s excellent, thanks.
Also, did nobody notice the nice juxtaposition between Fred the Sled and Lil’ Sebastian? Ben’s been pretty clueless as to what made LS so popular in Pawnee, while Leslie couldn’t understand why anyone would care about a damn sled. Each little town has their own odd celebrities, it seems.
For the record, LS totally and completely owns FTS’ ass.
