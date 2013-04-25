Review: ‘Parks and Recreation’ – ‘Swing Vote’

A review of tonight’s “Parks and Recreation” coming up just as soon as I jump out of a moving car to buy a Nikki Minaj poster…
I liked a few isolated jokes and scenes, but overall “Swing Vote” didn’t work on a number of levels.
First, while I appreciate a good Leslie vs. Ron battle as much as the next guy, their argument about the mini golf course was too similar to the one they had about the video store, and was a case of Leslie going wildly overboard for a really minor cause. These Leslie/Ron fights succeed when both sides have a point, but as much as I love a good game of putt-putt, Leslie seemed pretty ridiculous here. The final scene where they drank Ron’s whiskey and talked about all the challenges Leslie has faced as an elected official was very nice, but everything leading up to it dragged.
On top of that, Jamm has tended to work better as an obstacle than a character. He’s two-dimensional like a lot of Pawnee villains, but the show is usually wise enough to limit the use of those people; I love Perd Hapley, but would not want a Perd-centric A-story.
Similarly, I think Mona-Lisa has been a miscalculation. Whether the idea was just to present a Saperstein presence while Ben Schwartz was busy starring in “House of Lies” (or going to Roy Hibbert’s bachelor party) or simply to give Tom a new love interest, she’s ultimately too horrible to click. Jean-Ralphio’s douchiness is tempered by the fact that he’s completely harmless and knows when to retreat, where Mona-Lisa is a violent sociopath. The Ann/Tom interactions around Mona-Lisa were amusing (Ann being scared and powerless is one of Rashida Jones’ better comic notes), but I’d be fine never seeing the evil sister again.
The Andy story was mainly an opportunity to let Chris Pratt get on stage to do his Hootie and the Blowfish impression again, and on that level, it worked. (I particularly enjoyed the complete lack of stakes in the story; the band didn’t so much kick him out as assume he had quit because he stopped returning their calls.) But the idea of Andy being torn between his immature past and the possibility of growing up is a tricky one to pull off, and needed more time than was possible in a B-story. While some of the show’s supporting characters (most notably April, but also Tom) have matured over the years, Andy has actually devolved a bit. (He wasn’t smart in the first season, but he was at least canny in the way he manipulated Ann.) It’s a funnier, sweeter version of the character, but one that’s harder to use when discussions of maturity come around. Assuming there’s a sixth season (a safe assumption at this point), I’d be fine with an arc about Andy really trying to grow up. Here, it just felt like a holding action until he took the stage with Burley and the guys again.
(Also, because the early mini golf scenes took place in dazzling sunlight, it was jarring to see them intercut with all the action at the bar.)
Even a show with as great a batting average as “Parks” occasionally turns in a dud. And given how well Schur and company bring it at finale time, I’ve got high hopes for next week’s episode.
What did everybody else think?
I wouldn’t exactly call it a dud, but I agree that it wasn’t one of the stronger episodes of the season. That last scene with Leslie and Ron saved the episode for me.
On another note, were the opening title credits slightly sped up, or am I going crazy?
You’re not going crazy, I noticed it too.
Yeah, that was weird.
I thought Leslie’s six points in Ron’s office were really sweet.
I thought Leslie’s six points in Ron’s office were very sweet.
It was all right. Coming after that terrible Office episode, though, by comparison, it looked wonderful.
Speaking of dazzling sunlight, what’s the deal in the past few Parks & Rec episodes with the massively over-lit scenes in the courtyard? Are they actually having their lunches on the surface of the sun?
I do think that an episode like this only suffers in comparison to other P&R episodes. It’s not as wonderful as the show at its best, but it was still funny and charming. I think this P&R was just as good as tonight’s COMMUNITY that Alan raved about. It’s just a case of expectations.
That Office was truly horrendous, though. A half-hour of people throwing paper airplanes, followed by a bizarre, totally unearned sappy finish.
Its a good point. The Office was so terrible that I don’t think I was capable of properly judging P&R. They could have just had the entire episode be Ron and Leslie play 18 holes of mini golf unedited and it still would have been 1000 times better than the Office.
Seeing Rashida Jones after being made over by Mona Lisa reminded me of the episode of The Office where her character went on a sales call with Phyllis, and they both got horrendous makeovers.
We needed more April-Ben interaction.
I actually laughed more than I normally do at Parks and Rec, but it may have been because of the mood I was in. Because in hindsight, this really wasn’t that good an episode. That said, I liked the Mona Lisa-Tom-Ann B story.
I feel like they haven’t really figured where to go after the Ben-Leslie marriage, because the last half of the season has been considerably lower quality than the first half was. Hopefully they can find some new beats to play for the finale and moving into next season, because there has been too much “Leslie tries to convince the council to pass this bill.”
Aziz Ansari does childlike joy better than anyone, even when it’s learning about a three way with Mona Lisa and a random stranger.
i’m surprised they didn’t bring up diane and the kids wrt putt putt.
Me, too! I kept waiting for them to show up or something.
This. Especially when Ron won the stuffed dragon, I assumed he would mention the kids in his life who might enjoy it. Or better yet, have Leslie dryly point out that Ron could give it to them after he crows about it being a fine trophy for himself.
But instead, when Leslie grabbed it and gave it to a random kid, telling him to “run!” with it, it seemed like that was more for the sake of the joke than the moment.
Overall, I think P&R is letting its cast do too much “sudden” physical comedy these days (Chris and Ann throwing the specimen container at the sperm bank, etc.), when it doesn’t really make sense for the story or the characters.
Used sparingly, these moments can be explosively funny, but they’re coming every week now, so they lose their punch a bit. It’s as if the cast has been turned into an overeager improv comedy troupe.
Usually I’m pretty in sync with your opinions, Alan. But not tonight. I really like this episode. The emotional beats/character development may not have been as strong but I just thought it was really funny. Ron’s line about saucier ing a chair out of circuit boards was awesome.
Wow there’s ipad autocorrect for you. I meant Ron’s line about soldering a chair out of circuit boards.
I agree with Gajic, a rather funny episode, indeed.
Tom is a sleezeball. I get that he wouldn’t want to be seriously involved with a woman like Mona Lisa, but the prospect of participating in a threesome with her and another attractive woman would be too enticing for him to pass up.
While personally I agree that a public putt-putt golf course probably isn’t the best use of tax dollars, others may not see it that way. Leslie’s argument wasn’t really that crazy, just her behavior, more or less. I loved when Leslie tried to psyche out Ron with an Ayn Rand jab.
I’m also in agreement with Gajic in regards to Alan’s opinions. I’m a big fan of the site!
I’m with you on this one Gajic. I found the episode lightweight, but still very funny; a nice breather between other, more character-driven episodes.
Can’t remember the last time (if ever) that Parks and Rec had me watching the clock and thinking they were running out of time to save an episode. The good ending almost did, but this one was pretty much a stinker.
Did they drop the Andy as police officer angle because Schur is developing another show about cops?
Aww, I don’t think it was *that* bad. Though it says a lot for the standards P&R sets that this could come off as one of the weaker episodes.
I agree completely re: Mono Lisa – that character is just not that funny. Jenny Slate seems like the kind of comedian we should fine funny – someone apparently does, she pops up everywhere – but just isn’t. I could blame it on how the character is written, but she’s always like that.
Funny is subjective, so I can only assume that somewhere out there there are a large collection of people who do find her entire shtick drop dead funny.
Maybe not drop dead, but yeah, I find her quite funny; that said, it’s far from the show’s best.
Your review was pretty spot on as it was one of the weaker, perhaps weakest, episodes of the season. However, it wasn’t horrid by any means, it just looks worse following some of the more stellar episodes of not just this season, but the entire series. It’s just too bad that this was the penultimate episode of the season and not a mid season filler episode.
I did like the ending with Leslie/Ron, if only to see Leslie calm and level headed again. Did Ron’s words of wisdom hint that maybe politics isn’t for Leslie? Couple that with the previous episode and talks with Ben about family, and I’m pretty excited with what direction Leslie might go in season 6.
Maybe Leslie will go the Bill Clinton route and work at an NGO. I’m sure she could get a lot more done that way than in politics
But the show’s comedy is about how hard it is to get things done in local gov’t, and the rare triumphs that can be achieved in spite of it.
I doubt the show would put Leslie in a place where it wouldn’t be stupidly hard to get things done, although a storyline about her *considering* leaving public service might be interesting.
You’re right. I think it’s much more likely that’s where things are headed. Maybe she has a real crisis of faith and seriously contemplates giving up before being reborn. I only said NGO because if Leslie’s true motivation is to help people (not merely to succeed at government), and because she’s obviously intelligent, you’d have to think her character would give alternatives to politics some serious thought.
Good points, except that Leslie’s goal isn’t only to help people. She’s also a control freak and wants to beat Hillary Clinton into the White House.
That’s true, which is why she wouldn’t ultimately give up on government, but I love the idea of a depressed Leslie arc where she seriously considers it/starts acting like Ron and has to be shaken out of her stupor by a suddenly maturing April
I agree that it was a dud of an episode but my only laugh out loud moment was care of Mona Lisa’s exhausted reply to Ann’s “Who are you yelling at?”
“The jagweeds”.
I would have liked to see April break up with Mona Lisa for Tom.
This was probably the worst episode this season–but that is not saying very much because of how good the show usually is. The Leslie/Ron plot was a complete failure, especially coming off the (far better) Video store plot. It honestly takes away from Leslie’s character for her to think that something as trivial as small town mini golf needs to be subsidized.
The other plot lines were okay, but not great. I loved the look on Tom’s face when he thought he was going to have a threesome.
I agree. This was a paint by numbers P&R that felt like it had been done many times before. It made me wonder how much ground there is left to tread with this show. With the characters so well-defined and every possible pairing explored pretty thoroughly by now, what’s left? I hope they prove me wrong, as this is still the funniest show on TV with a ginormous batting average
It does seem at times that they went all in this season, with some of the bigger payoffs in the series (Ben proposal/wedding, Duke Silver reveal, Jerry retirement). Not surprising considering all of the uncertainty regarding the future of the series.
There have also been glimpses of subtle recurring/recycled ideas this season, ie the food poisoning, Ben’s hospital stay, and Ron’s flu were similar to Flu Season of s3 fame. Also, the Chris/Ann repairing… not sure if it was intended to have them reunite as a delayed payoff or if it was just a matter of running out of ideas for those characters.
Still, the series is adept at changing arcs/directions/storylines, so I’m confident that season 6 will be another strong season. However, I think that NBC/Schur should consider starting to close it out and leaving on a high note.
I didn’t love the Leslie or Andy stories, but i disagree on Tom’s. I thought the whole thing was great. His description of what happened after they left the bar was hilarious!
I thought the episode was funny enough to make up for its other shortcomings. I actually enjoyed Jamm in this episode more than I usually do (and more so than that, the way that Leslie reacted to things he and the other councilman said- the way Amy Poehler delivers lines like “well at least you have a good reason” and “what a great and funny story” just cracks me up, I’m a sucker for the deadpan response).
I do agree about Mona-Lisa though, she is just too grating to be able to enjoy.
“I only really listen to German death reggae.”
“… and Halloween sound effects records from the 1950s.”
This was a continuity error that really annoyed me. There was a whole previous episode about how Neutral Milk Hotel was her favorite band, and she had tried for a long time to get Andy to listen to it.
Dud.
I agree that the A story had problems, but I sort of liked the note they hit — yes, it was a bit of a rehash of other “Councilwoman Knope” storylines, but I think this one had Leslie seeing that her approach may be wearing a bit thin. It’s a lesson she was warned she would have to learn in “Live Ammo”and maybe now we’ll see her a little more uncertain about her future in politics (although I doubt she would really leave).
I did find the rehash of Ron vs. Leslie completely unnecessary, though. Slushy commented that they should have brought Diane and the kids into the story and that would have been much more interesting and a good continuation of the Ron flu story from a few episodes ago, where Ron has to deal with not being an island anymore.
I personally find Mona-Lisa hilarious. Maybe if they tried to make her a regular character she would get old, but I’ve enjoyed her appearances thus far (the way she said “it’s the TITS” made me laugh out loud). Tom’s recap of the night was amazing.
Yep … a rare misfire for Parks and Rec. Hopefully it doesn’t become a trend.
A bit off topic and random, but in season one wasn’t Leslie’s mom the mayor? I can’t recall if I imagined this or if that storyline was dropped when the show was retooled.