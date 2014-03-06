Review: ‘Parks and Recreation’ – ‘The Wall’

A review of tonight's “Parks and Recreation” coming up just as soon as I listen to a TED talk by the color beige…
On the whole, I didn't find “The Wall” nearly as successful as last week's “Anniversaries,” even though both spent a lot of time on the Pawnee-Eagleton conflict. Ron bringing his son John (middle name redacted) to work was fun – and the fact that the birth happened off camera, as a complete surprise to Leslie and the others, fits both Ron Swanson's philosophy regarding personal information and the show's tendency to race through big life cycle events as quickly as possible – but there was too much Jamm, too much Craig (who works best in concentrated doses), and I'm in general less fond of episodes built largely around how terrible the people of Pawnee and/or Eagleton are. I understand that in this case, it was supposed to provide some conflict for Leslie as she considers this amazing new job offer (more on that in a moment), but there's a joyousness to “Parks” when it's at its best – the kind we got last week, for instance, in the competitive anniversary gift story, or in Ron's pleasure at becoming an analog Yelp reviewer – that gets elbowed aside when the show is dealing with the pettiness of one or both of these towns.
What's most interesting, though, is the way that the writers are very clearly casting about for a good balance of what these characters are up to at this stage in their careers and the show's lifespan. There is no way Leslie would not or should not take the job she's been offered with the National Park service, except that she's the lead of a show based in Pawnee that's likely coming back for another year. Ben is on his third job of the season (Sweetums Foundation executive, accountant, and now City Manager), Tom is starting up his fourth (Rent-A-Swag owner, his regular position working for Leslie and Ron, Pawnee business liaison, and now running a restaurant). April and Donna are juggling multiple gigs within the city government, Jerry retired but then came back as an intern or something because the show was continuing, Andy is (I think) Ben's assistant again, etc. Some of these characters would be fine staying in the positions they're in, and staying in Pawnee, while others are still here because it's where “Parks and Recreation” is set. I'm definitely not eager to say goodbye to these characters and this world, but if we're talking of “Parks” as the story of the super ambitious Leslie Knope, it should have either already ended with her leaving town, or radically reinvented itself with her leaving town (and various characters improbably following her to Chicago, Washington, or wherever).
You'll note that the one character who has not bounced from job to job – even when offered the chance by Chris at the end of the election arc – is Ron. Ron is easy, and something of a perfect sitcom character, because Ron is always Ron, and neither wants nor needs to change. (In that regard, Schur was right not to have him take Chris up on his offer, even if it would have introduced a new Ron vs. Leslie dynamic to the series.) He has a new wife, two stepdaughters and now a baby son, but he remains fundamentally Ron and has no need to go anywhere else or do anything else. Which is very valuable to a show of this age, in the same way that “Cheers” needed a bunch of barflies with lives that could understandably be centered around the bar. (It wasn't until the very end of the series that they dealt with things like Woody running for office, Norm getting a real job, Rebecca getting married, etc.)
But when you're dealing with someone like Leslie – even when you factor in her deep love of this town and her ability to improve it – it becomes trickier and trickier to keep her in place for years on end. Assuming we do get one more season, I expect the show can have a lot of fun steering each and every character towards the happy ending of his or her choice. But I listened to Grant make his job pitch to Leslie, and all I could think was that it would be silly for her to not take it, even if her life and friends are in Pawnee.
What did everybody else think? Did you laugh at the bee attack? Enjoy the introduction of Seth Morris as an obnoxious Eagleton TV reporter? Melt at Ron teaching his baby about power tools? Wonder how the show will keep Leslie from moving to Chicago for another year?
I feel like the solution to keeping leslie in Pawnee for a year is pretty simple: she accepts the job, but the Federal government delays opening the new office for a year because, unlike 100 Leslie Knope projects, the Federal government is never ahead of schedule.
That could work. As could telecommuting from Pawnee with periodic trips to Chicago to be in the office. Although really, I’d love to see Leslie trying to take on Chicago. I think she’d scare even Rahm.
Just as soon as I fix my bee-hole disaster!!!
I liked your article better the first time. Agree though Leslie should take her dream job and leave Pawnee eventually. Especially now that Ann is gone. Liked Ron and his son best. Most of the human race are . . .
I’ve been a loyal viewer of Parks and Recreation since the beginning of Season 2, but the argument that Alan presents in his review of tonight’s episode reaffirms my hope that the producers of the show and the executives at NBC will come to a mutually beneficial arrangement to end the show after next season. Don’t get me wrong – the show is still consistently funny, and as long as it remains that way, I’ll watch it until it goes off the air. But I’d be lying if I said the strain wasn’t starting to show. In the last few season, Leslie’s been elected to the city council … and subsequently been recalled. Ben’s become a successful Washington campaign manager … only to return to Pawnee. April was been accepted to veterinary school … and decided to return to Pawnee. So on and so on. Individually, any one of those decision can be justified based on the nature of the character as they’ve been written. Collectively, they show the strain of the creators are exacting on their property to maintain the status quo.
Now, I concede that I may not be the most objective person to address this issue. I hold the opinion that no serialized show (serialized being a roughly defined concept when applied to a sitcom) should run more than 7 seasons at its peak. But when shows impose a limit on the scope of their narrative at their inception (here, the scope in this case being ‘Pawnee’), the writers need to be cognizant of when their characters threaten to exceed that scope. That’s less of an issue for a show like say, Friends, where the scope was “these people are friends, and they live in New York City”. That show had more than a few rough spots during its ten seasons, but that was more related to general fatigue with the characters and the narrative beats they were required to rehash. Here, Leslie has voiced her desire to attain higher office, including becoming President (an admittedly fanciful aspiration, but one worth aspiring to). Yet based on the world that they’ve set up, the writers have to know that they can’t have her pursue such ambitions – even on the state level – without leaving certain characters behind (e.g. Ron Swanson is never going to leave Pawnee). So their choices are to set a date where Leslie will decide to seek higher office and reluctantly leave Pawnee behind (thus ending the show as we know it)… or discard her ambition and settle into a more modest life in Pawnee (and run for however many seasons NBC cares to produce). I would be happy with either outcome. And I recognize that the ambiguity is being driven in large part by the hellishly bad state NBC’s comedy development). But straddling the line like is testing my patience, and I hope that in the near future, the creative team behind Parks and Recreation will be able to pick a side.
Well said. Personally, I think it would be depressing if Leslie were to stay in Pawnee and remain in a job she’s outgrown, just to maintain the status quo and keep the show going. That’s what happened on The Office – Pam dropped out of art school, Jim couldn’t pursue a career he was actually passionate about until the show’s final season – and I don’t want to see that on Parks. As much as I still love the show and don’t want it to end yet, I’d much rather that Schur and NBC reached an agreement to wrap things up after season 7 so that they can plan a satisfying ending for the series and each of the characters.
Yeah, serialized sitcoms run into this problem all the time. Michelle’s example of The Office being the most glaring example. I still don’t know why they couldn’t have kept Leslie on the city council for longer than they did.
FYI, Mike Schur (Ken Tremendous) tweeted yesterday that P&R will be back for another season.
Tonight’s episode wasn’t funny enough – too much Pawnee/Eagleton feuding and not enough Andy. My guess is that next year will be the last for the series and that Leslie, after uniting the two towns, will finally accept the job offer and headed for Chicago with Ben.
Craig is hilarious and I love him
Really? I really can’t stand him. I cringe whenever he appears and have not found him funny once. He’s just obnoxious to me. In fact, out of all the shows I watch, I think I might dislike him more than anyone else, and that includes everyone on HIMYM.
I like him too, but I was familiar with Billy on the Street before he joined P&R so I knew his shtick already.
I liked the comments at the AV Club determining that “SOME Craig” was the best amount of Craig.
I am so-so on the dude. I hate the yelling, but he can have his moments. So, Some Craig! Not more, not less! (Except on the yelling, that could go.)
Craig is an absolute cancer to the show. Loud, unfunny, obnoxious, and did I mention LOUD. I wish they’d dump him already.
If Craig’s going to be showing up all the time now, I’m finally done with with this show. He’s worse than Jamm and Mona Lisa put together.
P+R is one of the all-time great sitcoms, but Craig is the Cousin Oliver of the series. But louder and more annoying.
He shows up infrequently enough for me to just tune him out whenever he shows up.
Weirdly, I feel like I SHOULD hate Craig and I get 100% why other people do hate his character…. but he still makes me laugh, despite myself, so I actually like him. Even while feeling like I should hate him.
I cannot stand Craig. He is a complete misfire and I find it hard to believe the powers that be really think he’s funny. Hate him.
See my comment above. I guess he’s a love him or hate him type character.
Seth Morris turns everything he touches in to comedy gold. He didn’t get much to do here, but I hope he sticks around as one of those recurring minor residents of the town. Dude needs a sitcom built around him. (Though whenever I see him I kind of feel sad that Happy Endings isn’t on anymore.)
Totally called the “as soon as” comment. That was also my favorite line of the night. Even if some TED talks are interesting.
I agree with those who think the show should end after next season. I’ll miss it, but it’s time to let the characters move toward their futures.
I totally agree with you, Alan, that the Pawnee vs. Eagleton subplot didn’t really work. It felt too cartoonish at least by half and the jokes were flat as a result. I was also struck that the job offer Leslie was given seemed to be setting up her endgame for the series finale. However, it does make sense to me that Leslie would be ambivalent about leaving Pawnee, even for what seems like her dream job. I really liked Ron’s story about the radiator and how he related that back to her reluctance to leave. I work with kids with autism and we often have to work so hard for really small improvements, but those little victories are all the more meaningful to me for the struggle it took to get there. So her desire to stay somewhere that really needs her (even if she has to work so hard and the town fights her the whole way) rang true, at least to me.
Even though the A-plot wasn’t my favorite, the whole episode was made by Ron and his interactions with his new baby. Even just the way he introduced John to his coworkers slayed me: “I’d like you to meet my baby, John middle name redacted Swanson. John was born some time ago, weighing multiple pounds and ounces. Much like his father, he is a fan of silence.” That’s just good writing, knowing your character incredibly well, and some expert delivery by Nick Offerman.
I’ve seen every episode of P&R, and this was the first one where I didn’t laugh once.
Jamm is where comedy goes to die. I was happy to assume that the end of Leslie’s city council career would mean this character would disappear, but alas.
I’m not raising the alarm bells and declaring that P&R has made “The Office” turn into Just End It Already Town, but I am a touch nervous.
If P&R introduces any more characters like Jamm and Craig I’ll be sorely tempted to start some kind of write in campaign to get the show cancelled before next season. I remember a time when I’d be excited to see a Pawnee recurring character…
Come back to the five and dime, Joan Callamezzo, Joan Callamezzo.
I started feeling that way about midway through this season. I laughed alot at the Ron subplot last night, but I really HATE the Pawnee/Eagleton stuff (except the sight of people running way from the bees — that cracked me up).
At least Jamm has had some actual character development. He can be funny at times, and I sort of like him as this pathetic guy who’s desperate to make friends with Leslie now.
But goddamned CRAIG. Craig is where comedy goes to die. I wish the character would die too… Maybe by causing an avalanche with his obnoxious yelling.
So on Parks and Recreation, it’s pretty clear that Leslie Knope needs to leave town. Most of the town hates her, they threw her out of City Council, and now she’s literally getting punched in the face. When offered a sweet job offer, she stalls on it even though she knows she should snap it up because she can’t bear to leave. But really, it’s because this is a TV show and causing that level of upset to the location, other characters and premise is unlikely to happen.
Parks and Recreation has dabbled with having some characters live in other states (er, District of Columbia) and countries for several months at this point. It’s been awkward, but overall the show has managed to keep itself together. But how would the show work if the lead moved elsewhere? Could it work? In the case of P&R, it leads to the question of “what about everyone else that isn’t Leslie and Ben?” I could see Andy and April coming along with her. Tom, who knows, as long as he can wheel/deal somewhere. Donna, who knows, maybe. Jerry/Larry and Ron, on the other hand, do not strike me as being the sort of folks who would move along with a friend, plus they have larger families to deal with than everyone else. Does the show want to lose those characters because realistically they wouldn’t move? Probably not. The show could end up like Glee, which decided to split locations in the last few years with mixed results and now from what I hear, is leaning towards dropping Lima, Ohio entirely in the last season.
Another show that keeps pondering the idea of leaving is White Collar. FBI agent Peter Burke, fresh off of not getting convicted for a crime he didn’t do, spends the most recent season pondering taking a higher level job in Washington, D.C., which would require him to leave his bromantic partner and criminal consultant Neal Caffrey behind in NYC. Neal’s literally on an anklet that (THEORETICALLY) means he can’t even move farther away than a few miles, so he’d have to be passed on to someone else. The show tried giving him a new handler and then killed him off after a whopping two episodes for some reason, and then that idea pretty much went away. At the end of the season, Neal proposed getting his sentence ended early so he could have his freedom, an idea that only the main characters would think is reasonable. I kept thinking, “Hey, remember how he fled the country for awhile? Uh, NO.” Sure ’nuff, Neal was not freed. Peter kept on making plans to move to DC until the end of the episode, when he realized he just couldn’t leave his buddy.
During this entire season, I kept thinking, “What is the point of this plotline? Peter’s never gonna leave because the show is set with this premise in NYC.” I did wonder if given the small cast, it might be feasible for the show’s setting to move to DC if Neal and Jones and Diana (the latter two being the agents the guys work with) followed along. I suppose Mozzie would follow as well, though I guess that would be the end of Diahann Carroll’s periodic cameos as Neal’s landlady June. If they could come up with a plot based reason to move everyone, I suppose it could work to change up the show’s cases and shenanigans (and perhaps bring on some kind of National Treasure-esque plot for Neal and Mozzie to go look for). But in the end, we knew all along that all this blahblah about change meant nothing, so why care?
An even worse example of this was at the end of last season/start of this season of Castle, in which Detective Kate Beckett inexplicably gets offered an agent job in DC and takes it. Despite her rich fiance’s ability to move wherever he wants and still be able to do his work–plus his kid is old enough to handle living alone–there really wasn’t any reason for him to not follow along with her. Except for the part where the rest of the cast was firmly anchored in NYC with no ability or reason to move along with her. So we knew all along as the show tried to spin a “will she or won’t she” story, that in the end things were going to go back to the way they were. And sure enough, a few episodes later, Kate gets canned from the job and (gasp!) has to wait for another episode or so to get rehired at her old job. Status quo for the win. The same question could apply to Marshall and Lily on How I Met Your Mother, except that the season is going to end before either character’s job offer really becomes an issue. Also, due to the nature of the show being a flashback, we already know the answer as to who wins. So again, who cares?
I do seriously wonder why shows bring up the question of a lead character moving away for a new job when it’s really obvious that the show can’t do such without completely changing the premise, location, and motivations of the other characters. What is the point of this? The audience knows before the plot even gets rolling how it’s going to end, so why should they give a shit if Kate or Peter or Leslie takes that job? They won’t stay in it for longer than about two episodes. Status quo has to win.
By comparison, the show Eureka managed to shake up the setup of their show by having several of their characters go back in time and when they returned, several elements of the show had changed. People were in new jobs and in or out of relationships when they didn’t expect to be, and the autistic character was now neurotypical. However, this change did not upset the overall premise or setting of the show, so it worked wonderfully. But….that’s a science fiction show, and the other shows I’ve mentioned are stuck in the real world. Time travel reboots are not an option for them.
My suggestion to shows like this is to steer away from magical job offers unless a character is leaving the show. If it’s a lead character who can’t leave without upsetting the show’s premise, then just please, writers, don’t bother telling the story. We already know how it ends and it doesn’t end well. Find something else to do with them!
Leslie getting punched in the face is the absolute low point of the series for me (even lower than Craig, whom I despise).
I’ve loved this show, but I think I may be done with after tonight.
What about if they’re setting up Leslie to leave at the end of the series? That way, it’s not a return to status quo and the main character leaving also doesn’t mess up the show.
I liked the ep overall, but Craig needs to go away. They use him so haphazardly and he’s more annoying than funny. The team is already funny, they don’t need him. Go away, Craig. Run along now.
The thing about the merger is that while they might hate it, the Eagletonians had (to quote Chris Traeger) literally no other choice. So they might hate it, but they are not going to end it. And for the Pawnee-ians, it is a tremendous moral victory for them–they hate Eagleton, and finally they have won. This conflict over whether it will stay or not seems even more sitcom-ginned up than most sitcom plotlines.