Review: ‘Parks and Recreation’ – ‘Women in Garbage’

A review of tonight’s “Parks and Recreation” coming up just as soon as I text you about Michael Stipe…
After the high-concept hijinks of last week’s bachelor mega-party episode, “Parks and Rec” gets back to basics with “Women in Garbage, an episode with the usual structure of three storylines (plus a running gag involving Chris and Shauna Malwae Tweep) that offer a mix of the professional and personal. But the show has the basics down so pat – it has the fundamentals that Andy and Tom so badly lack on the basketball court – that it doesn’t need anything fancy to work. The night of a thousand bachelor parties was a treat, but I had plenty of fun just bouncing around Pawnee tonight.
The institutional sexism of Pawnee has been the subject of stray jokes in the past, but here it takes center stage in the Leslie story that gives the episode its title. The meeting where only men are sent to a meeting on bringing more women into government danced around the edges of current events – playing on the recent Congressional silliness where hearings about women’s reproductive health didn’t involve actual women being allowed to speak – without really being about that subject. Among the many things Amy Poehler does well is play Leslie reacting to people who fail to live up to her standards for the world, and that meeting provided plenty of opportunity for great reactions by both her and Aubrey Plaza.
Leslie and April’s stint as trash collectors, and then struggling to move the industrial fridge, was basic stuff as well, but with some good variations along the way, like April going through the trash of a woman she doesn’t like, or Leslie thinking that she could move the fridge by sneaking up on it. Even Leslie’s solution to the problem didn’t require a huge leap of imagination, but did make its point in an understated way about how women can handle things on their own.
Meanwhile, the Ron subplot revisited two combinations the show hasn’t used often, but which are always funny: Ron + Ann, and Ron + small children. Ron’s complete lack of knowledge/interest in the details of Ann’s life (and Ann’s hurt reaction to it) always works, and making Ann just as bad as Ron at relating to Diane’s daughters (“So, you guys like Coldplay?”) was an excellent note for Rashida Jones to play. With the garbage and basketball stories filming a lot on locations, this one made good use of the pre-existing parks department set for some amusing tableaux, like an exhausted Ron sitting on the floor while the girls paint his shoes red, or Jerry struggling with the keys while the girls cut each other’s hair on the other side of the door. And Nick Offerman’s pained, defensive delivery of “I LOVE NOTHING!” was a thing of beauty.
Speaking of still-bountiful comedic wells, we revisit the awkward marriage of Tom Haverford and sports, as well as Ben offering Tom knowledge for no gain (Andy at least gets to chug a bag of Skittles). Tom’s complete ignorance of all things athletic set up a great slapstick sequence at the gym, where he makes a mockery of the game and the three of them get badly outplayed by a bunch of kid. And of course, the basketball knowledge turns out to be less essential to Rent-A-Swag’s future than Tom’s glimpse of how Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook dress for post-game press conferences.
Nothing fancy. Just funny. Just “Parks and Recreation.”
Some other thoughts:
* Chris struggling to define his relationship with Shauna was essentially one joke, and was wisely deployed as such, with Chris occasionally interrupting the garbage plot to ask for advice on the subject. It has to be especially painful for a man who so loves the use of “literally” to be with a woman who uses words for a living and yet is being incredibly vague on this subject. And it touches on the generation gap without making that the whole point of things.
* In case you were wondering why Andy has been looking so large of late – particularly in the basketball scenes tonight – Chris Pratt intentionally gained around 60 pounds for a role in a Vince Vaughn movie. And given that Andy is always kind of a slob, “Parks and Rec” production didn’t exactly object to the move. In this episode, it really works; regular-sized Andy running over the kids would be funny enough, but king-sized Andy destroying them? Hilarious.
* Pratt’s most memorable line in “Zero Dark Thirty” was improvised, as was his funniest line in this episode: “Can I borrow $1500, and you’re not allowed to ask what for… Fireworks.”
* Always happy to see Emmy winner Bonnie Bartlett pop up on my TV, here as Pawnee’s first female city council member. The only way it would have been better was if they’d cast her husband William Daniels as one of Councilman Milton’s sexist old fossil colleagues.
What did everybody else think?
What was Pratt’s improved line in ZDT?
Saw the answer on Alan’s twitter so no need to spoil for anyone. Thanks!
Ugh, now I’m late to the game and the answer is no longer in his feed. I’m dying to know his improved line in ZDT. Help!
After 30 Rock, I was too lazy to change the channel, so I watched this ep of Parks & Rec. I honestly can’t fathom why so many smart people STILL enjoy this show.
“Nothing fancy” seems like an understatement. I mean, were there any jokes? Everything is stale, predicable comedy set-up, followed by the character making a goofy, muggy reaction.
Ron has to watch children! (AND IT ALL GOES WRONG!) *stares at camera and drinks whiskey*
Leslie has to show the men she’s just as capable as they are. (AND SHE PROVES THAT SHE IS!) *strong women move something heavy*
Tom tried to learn to play basketball. (BUT HE SUCKS!) *aiiiirbballll*
Throw in some pointless, advancement of a romance no one could possibly care about — Rob Lowe and the newspaper reporter — and we have a really, really ordinary, unfunny sitcom.
At this point, I should stop watching (and stop bemoaning others enjoyment), but I wanted to see if anyone could explain what sets this apartment from the less critically acclaimed sitcoms. (Alan’s references to Chris Pratt bowling over children, Rashida Jones name dropping Coldplay, seem like grabbing the low hanging fruit off the comedy tree, right?)
For your outrageous comments i hope you are severely punished. Loose your job, go broke and have to eat from garbage like the swine you are.
Says the person who just watched Liz Lemon do something (AND SOMETHING WACKY HAPPENS). And Jenna Maroney swings by (AND IS HILARIOUSLY SELF-CENTERED). Tracy Jordan goes of on his own adventure with Kenneth (ONE IS CLUELESS, AND SO IS THE OTHER!), and Jack Donaghy provides fatherly oversight (ALEC BALDWIN!).
It must suck to go through life looking for reasons to hate TV shows and post about it on recaps of their episodes.
Your basing your opinion off a random episode you watched? you don’t care about Rob Lowe because weird… you don’t even know his character’s name. I’ve seen like 2 eps of 30 rock and guess what.. I thought they blew. People still watch this show because it’s one of the best comedies on TV.
So, you rarely watch the show. Because of that, you are not attached to the characters in any way. So, this show that gets much of its mileage out of character-driven stories does not appeal to you.
Is this surprising in the least?
Just reiterating what everyone else here says, but most of the comedy is funny based on character knowledge.
Examples: If you don’t know Ron Swanson, you have no idea how big of a leap it is for him to be within 30 feet of children that small. If you don’t know Jerry, you don’t get the joke when he comes in to say hi to the kids and they just dismiss him outright. If you don’t know April, you don’t know how odd it is for her to be so excited about something as she was about the garbage.
And me stating that isn’t going to make it seem any better, it’s just something that has to be grown into as you watch the show.
The best part of the show is how true it is to each of its characters, nearly never selling them out for a joke. That is somewhat amazing in a sitcom. There’s no way you can pick that up from one episode though.
One of the reasons Parks and Rec is so beloved is that its humor is based less of jokes and more on the familiarity with the characters.
But beside that point, your reductive exercise is the worst kind of criticism. Absolutely anything can be made to sound stupid by reducing it to its most basic element and mocking it. It’s find to criticize a show, but you did nothing of the sort. You expressed dismay that smart people like it, mocked it without going into any real detail, then asked for an explanation for why people like it. There’s really nothing to add to a statement like that.
And what’s with this Hamlet bullshit? Oh, there’s a prince? Seen that before. And someone was murdered? Jesus, copy much? Blah blah blah.
Yeah. What everybody else said. You don’t know any of the characters, you don’t know the setting, YOU DON’T GET THE SHOW. YOU DON’T KNOW WHAT YOU ARE WATCHING. If you have Netflix, try starting with Season 1, episode 1. Go from there. It’s like trying to watch The Office starting with Season 6, episode 12 and saying, “WHAT’S THE BIG DEAL????”. Jesus. Go back to Two Broke Girls and the rape jokes.
And that’s the LAST TIME I’m going to defend the best comedy on television to ANYBODY.
Dude’s name is “haterzzz”. I don’t really get why someone would waste their time trolling with a comment like that, but come on people.
*shrug* Haterzzz gonna hate.
Point of order: start with season 1, episode 6.
I love this type of criticsm. Lets try it with some of the other great comedies:
Seinfeld: George tries something, (BUT IT ALL GOES WRONG!).
Cheers: They go to a bar (and DRINK BEER!!!!)
Friends: Somebody says something (AND CHANDLER SAYS SOMETHING SARCASTIC!!!)
P&R has lost its fastball for sure, but there’s no need to be a crank about it.
I enjoyed Leslie’s plot up until the fridge part.
It seemed like a very manufactured obstacle. Why didn’t they just do that in the first place? They wait around until dark trying to push a fridge? I don’t buy it… I liked the rest of the episode, though.
I think that once they saw how much faster the women were to the guys they set them up to fail.
It worked from a plot pacing perspective. We got to see Leslie enjoy being faster than the garbage men, then be frustrated by the obstinate fridge, then realize she was being tricked and overcome it anyways. Classic three-act sitcom stuff.
It was a little obvious right from the beginning of the fridge obstacle what the answer/solution would be. But at least the animal metaphor guy was awesome.
I guess the solution was “more women and a perfectly sized dolly.” Which is, in life, so often the solution. However, if a bunch of big male garbage dudes couldn’t do it (and didn’t have a dolly), it seems implausible and awfully convenient how it wrapped up.
I would assume in real life, you would take the fridge apart. Anyone around with a ratchet set or a phillips driver? You’re golden.
Other than that, ::sighs like Gir:: I love this show.
Of course it’s a manufactured obstacle. Fridges don’t grow on trees.
I think the real question is: how did the bakery people get the fridge out of the bakery in the first place?
I enjoyed the episode too. Not as much as last week’s with all the guys hanging out…this was really simple and low key but as always an enjoyable 30 min of television. They have been doing a lot more with the Leslie /April story lines which is great b/c Aubrey Plaza has been on fire this year. I love April’s love of garbage. We are due for another story or even a scene with Ben and Leslie though…I figure at some point there should be some wedding planning?
Yeah, I have to say.. I kind of don’t understand the lack of ]Leslie and Ben. Maybe it’s because their relationship was such a big focus during seasons 3 and 4, but their lack of interaction this season (engagement aside) is really noticeable. You’d think an engaged couple would exchange dialogue very now and then. It’s not just them, though. There’s been very little April/Andy and I think April has spoken to Ron one whole time this season. And we’ve also not had a lot of ensemble scenes. The writers have done a better job in the past of keeping the ensemble integrated, whereas this season, they seem to be (intentionally or not) writing separate storylines that prevent characters in one plot from speaking to characters in another plot. Don’t get me wrong, I still adore this show, but this is starting to bug me a little.
I wonder if its because they seem to be doing so many stand alone episodes (maybe to help get new viewers?) and less of a plot arc. There seem to be way less continuing story lines this season so normal relationships you are used to seeing are being sacrificed a little? I’m not exactly sure but it is getting VERY noticeable. Not that I haven’t enjoyed the season b/c I love this show and always enjoy it…but, yeah…they were engaged in episode 5 and then have we even heard them mention a wedding since? or anything related to moving into their house?
Sorry, but I’m not sure what you guys are talking about. The last episode was about Ben and Leslie’s Bachelor/Bachelorette Parties.
@Mike I acknowledge that. What I’m referring to is that Leslie and Ben haven’t had any dialogue together for 3 consecutive episodes (though they appeared briefly in a scene together in Two Parties). By no means do I want this to be the Leslie and Ben show. I’m just saying that compared to the last 2 seasons, they’ve had a noticeable reduction in screen time together. Aside from liking them as a couple, I also think the actors work well together, so I would just like to see them have a scene together now and then. And as I also noted, a lot of this season has given us 3 completely distinct plots that never intersect. Personally, my favorite episodes are ones like Harvest Festival or Li’l Sebastian or Win, Lose or Draw where individuals could be doing different things throughout the episode, but everything is still tied back together at some point.
I love “Parks’, but this was a mehpisode for me. Three lightweight stories that were short on laughs. I guess they can’t all be perfect.
I was kind of disappointed in this episode too. I don’t think I laughed once. Maybe my expectations are too high. Seemed like “writers strike” caliber writing, and I was distracted by everyone’s makeovers.
The biggest laugh for me was the killer timing on the older of the two kids saying “No” when Jerry walked into the room.
It was either that or the quick cut to Ron downing a large glass of scotch and then pouring a second.
I might be the only one who enjoyed this episode more than last week’s. I was happy that Rashida Jones got to shine tonight, too.
Just wanted to say, you’re not the only one. Agree 100 percent on both counts.
This was the best Ann Perkins episode in… a long time. Since The Fight, even?
Loved her reaction to Ron’s “I love this woman.” Fun seeing Rashida Jones given a chance to be that funny.
It’s too bad Alan’s recaps can’t go on forever because there were two really big laughs from me not mentioned.
1. Ron thinking Ann’s last name was Haskins was typical Ron. Not once, but then again saying something to the effect “Come on Haskins get it together!” after the girls cut their hair. For some reason that made me laugh.
2. When the old man says to Leslie ” There’s a woman right next to you” at the committee meeting referencing Chris and then says “wait, that’s just a pretty man.” Rob Lowe’s face of disappointment to being called a woman to big smile being called a pretty man cracked me up. So well played for that character.
I love the Leslie/April and Ron/Ann pairings and usually love the Ben/Tom one, but I thought that fell really flat. Other than Chris Pratt;s physical humor that whole story didn’t work for me. IF the kids at his store love basketball shouldn’t he be learning about teams and stats and not necessarily playing? Didn’t get it. Also kind of piggybacked when Ron’s youth team played Andy’s and Tom was the ref (season 2?). We had already seen Andy and Tom on a basketball court before so it didn’t seem fresh.
Regardless the other two stories were great IMO.
Number 2 makes me think Chris is a robot… end of story. My favorite part as well
Wow! Sometimes the timing just works out. After all, the lead headline in the New York Times on Thursday morning was
‘Pentagon Is Set to Lift Combat Ban for Women’.
That story could have broken last week or perhaps waited until next month. Anyone for conspiracy theories? :-).
Sure, I’m all about TV conspiracy theories.
So Matthew Weiner controls the schedules of the Emmys and bad Tim Burton movies, while Mike Schur controls the schedules of high-level governmental rule changes?
Score one for Schur!
Only thing: Why did the kids at the end have glasses WITH lenses to advertise glasses WITHOUT lenses? That kind of killed the joke a little.
I thought of that too, but I guess if it’s just ordinary plastic it could be technically not a lens.
Im not fashion expert, but I think the glasses guys like Westbrook wear during their press conferences have fake lenses in them. Tom saying “glasses without frames” probably just mean, glasses with fake frames.
Surely, William Daniels would have to play someone from Eagleton.
A bit of a letdown after last week’s classic episode, but I suppose that’s understandable. I didn’t like Ron thinking Ann’s last name was Haskins (I can’t recall if that’s the actual name, but whatever it is, it wasn’t Perkins) and how he didn’t know where her office was. It’s one thing to intentionally call someone by the wrong name because he doesn’t want to bond with them, but it seems like he genuinely did not know her last name or the location of her office when he has clearly been in her office before without additional prompt (for example, when he confronted Leslie and Ben about their relationship and also when he sought out Ann to spearhead the drinking fountain health initiative).
I honestly only enjoyed the basketball parts; even the Leslie/April team up was subpar, which was a disappointment since they are usually great together.
C’mom. Last month, Andy didn’t even know that Ann knew Jerry.
So Tom obviously knows who Detlef Schrempf and Roy Hibbert are. Both worked at Entertainment 720 and Tom even ran into Hibbert last week. You’re telling me he has no knowledge of basketball?
I know who Patrick Kane is (hockey player) but I couldn’t talk intelligently about the game if you paid me a million dollars — especially to a young kid who is obsessed with it.
I totally buy Tom knowing who a player is without knowing what a layup is.
Re: Detlef Schrempf. If you remember the episode where he showed up the first time Tom is driving him to the Telethon and starts reciting all of his accomplishments and the joke is that he just memorized Schrempf’s wiki page. So it goes along with not knowing anything about basketball and just looking up stuff. Would think the same about Hibber. I think the writers played fair with that storyline.
Given that my previous comment was deleted, I guess the answer is yes… it is alright for Alan to make political comments, but not for us to respond. Unless, of course, you don’t think choosing to call a congressional hearing about government interference with religious freedom a hearing about “reproductive rights” is political commentary.
Love your column Alan, and I really don’t mind your political opinions at all… but let’s stop pretending this is a politics free zone when you make such a blatantly biased comment like that one.
Well first of all, I disagree with the idea that “reproductive rights” is inherently political, but alas, even if I take your opinion as true, obviously “government interference with religious freedom” is also political commentary, so what exactly would you call the hearings that would not be “political commentary” if you wanted to reference them?
My TiVo cut out with 5 minutes left! How did they move the fridge??
Leslie found a bunch of women who run a shelter who needed it-they moved it (the fridge still worked).
Alan has noted on his Twitter feed that the prescription antiperspirant was from “Kevorkian’s Pharmacy” (via a Simpsons-style joke that you have to freeze-frame to notice). He did NOT, however, note, that the prescription antiperspirant was “Tramadol,” a narcotic painkiller… That’s kind of a funny bit regardless of whether it was on purpose or by accident.