Review: Reflections of ‘China Beach’ on DVD

December is Top 10 season for TV critics, as we look back on the past year to figure out the best (and sometimes) worst shows we saw. 2013 was an extraordinarily deep year in television, one where I could have easily cooked up 3 or 4 different lists without having a dud among them. Yet as I whittled my list (which you’ll see next week) down to 10, I had to keep fighting the temptation to find a very high ranking for a 25-year-old TV show: “China Beach,” the Vietnam War drama which finally arrived on DVD earlier this year.
Now, if I start allowing archival stuff I took a look at on an annual list, then every year my top 10 is going to have “The Wire,” “Cheers,” et al right at the top. But as I dove through the five-disc “China Beach” set, rewatching these episodes for the first time in decades, it stacked up incredibly well against many of the current representatives of this extended golden age of TV drama.
“China Beach” was a series out of time in 1988, and in some ways it still is in 2013. Though critics loved it – especially Dana Delany’s performance as laconic Army nurse Colleen McMurphy – it was never much of a hit, and even Emmy voters didn’t know quite what to make of it: Delany won a couple of trophies, but the series tended to lose to “LA Law,” a show that hasn’t aged remotely as well. It had a scope, grandeur and sense of narrative courage we tend to associate with modern cable dramas – “You would absolutely be at cable trying to make a show like this now,” insists producer John Wells on one of the many bonus features – but also the kind of nobility we generally associate with broadcast network shows. There’s moral complexity – it’s a show about Vietnam, after all – but Marg Helgenberger’s cynical prostitute KC is the only one who seems even vaguely in the anti-hero neighborhood that’s so popular today. All the rest – McMurphy, wisecracking surgeon Dr. Richard (Robert Picardo), lifeguard Boonie (Brian Wimmer), Red Cross volunteer Cherry (Nan Woods) and recon Marine Dodger (Jeff Kober), among others – are good people trying to help each other and make the best of a terrible situation. (And even KC has her moments, though the show very deftly steps around any and all “hooker with a heart of gold” clichés.)
Because the series wasn’t that popular, but mainly because its soundtrack featured wall-to-wall ’60s classics that weren’t licensed for home video use, a DVD release never materialized, even in the period when every mediocre-to-bad show was coming out on disc. (For goodness’ sake, “Pink Lady and Jeff” is on DVD.) There was an attempt a decade ago – the current set features a number of commentaries recorded in 2003, as well as ones recorded more recently – but it didn’t work out. The music was just too expensive.
That’s been a stumbling block for a lot of classics with busy soundtracks. In many cases, someone eventually gives up and strips most or all of the original music out, just so people can see the episodes. “The Wonder Years,” which aired on ABC at the same time, and was set stateside in the same period, still features some of its old music, but often substitutes covers or soundalike instrumentation, and the difference is palpable. Music was such an important character on “China Beach,” so crucial to so many big emotional moments, that I can’t imagine the show without it. How could I watch the season 2 scene where McMurphy, on leave in the States, dances with a wheelchair-bound veteran, and not hear Procol Harum’s “Whiter Shade of Pale”? (See a VHS version of that clip right below.) How could I watch the season 4 scene where a middle-aged, alcoholic McMurphy contemplates leaping off the wagon if the bar’s radio wasn’t playing “White Rabbit” by Jefferson Airplane?
The DVDs retain nearly all the original music – not just Diana Ross & the Supremes singing “Reflections” over the opening credits, but tunes by Bob Dylan, Jimi Hendrix, Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin and more – but it isn’t cheap as a result. The complete set (four seasons plus two discs of additional bonus material), available at ChinaBeachOnDVD.com, retails for $200. StarVista and Time Life, which assembled the gorgeous set, are beginning to release the seasons individually: season 1 retails for $24.95, though you can of course get it for a discount through various online retailers, and the remaining seasons will come out at various points next year, and will likely be more expensive (season 1 only had 6 episodes, where the remaining seasons ranged between 17 and 22).
In an age when nearly so many great historical shows are available at a rock-bottom price, and often don’t require you to get off your couch to deal with pesky physical media at all, a big, expensive DVD set might sound like it’s not worth the bother. And while I don’t want to tell you how to spend your money, I will say that “China Beach” is fantastic.
Pop culture in the mid-late ’80s was fascinated with Vietnam (including a competing series on CBS, “Tour of Duty,” which featured Kim Delaney for added confusion). “China Beach” creators John Sacret Young and William Broyles Jr. (a Vietnam veteran himself) found a novel way into it by focusing not on combat (though the characters frequently wound up in the middle of violence), but on the nurses, doctors and other support staff trying to provide soldiers with healing and a respite from the ongoing carnage. It also had a predominantly female point of view: McMurphy was the unquestioned main character, KC in time rose to 1A status, and the cast each season tended to feature more women than men (at worst, their numbers some years were equal, which was a big anomaly for a war story).
And Delany, then largely unknown, took this complicated, mysterious, fascinating character and wrung every last drop out of her. McMurphy fancies herself one of the guys – she comes from a family of six brothers, and went to Vietnam in part to keep them from having to go – and the series positioned her in a way as a male action hero. She spoke and revealed herself to others as little as possible, even as Delany’s performance (a TV Hall of Fame inner circler) was opening up so much to us about the difficulty McMurphy was having with all the death and suffering around her. (And those moments when she really opens up and shows emotion are devastating.) At some point or other during the series, nearly every male character falls in love with McMurphy; this should feel unbearably Mary Sue-ish (she’s even on the receiving end of multiple standing ovations over the years), but Delany’s force of personality is so strong, and the circumstances she and the men are placed in so dire, that it all works beautifully. The show didn’t make you question your sympathies for McMurphy the way that “Breaking Bad” did with Walter White, or that “Homeland” does with Carrie, but it showed just how complicated and damaged even the most heroic person can be. 2013 has been a very good year for multi-dimensional female characters, and McMurphy would fit in nicely.
Young, Broyles and the rest of the creative team also weren’t afraid to experiment, especially once it became clear that “China Beach” was never going to be a hit. Before shows like “The Sopranos” and “Game of Thrones” made it routine to kill off popular characters, “China Beach” sacrificed regulars to demonstrate the human cost and danger of the war. One episode was told in reverse, slowly revealing why a character had an abortion. Others mixed the show’s fictional action with interviews featuring real Vietnam veterans. The amazing final season becomes unstuck in time, bouncing back and forth between China Beach and what McMurphy and the others got up to on the homefront in the ’70s and ’80s as they tried to recover from the many physical and emotional wounds they suffered during the war. Not every experiment worked, and there are definitely episodes that very much feel like artifacts of broadcast network drama in the late ’80s/early ’90s, but the failures are much less frequent than they should be, given the constraints of the period.
Because the DVD release has been so long in coming, and because it’s harder to see its DNA in the big cable dramas that came later (Wells and a number of other key backstage people would jump over to “ER” after, and tried to smuggle in some “China Beach” spirit and craziness when they could), “China Beach” has been a bit forgotten in all the discussion of the current era of classic drama. But it shouldn’t be. Despite what Wells says in the bonus features, I’m not entirely sure where “China Beach” might air today; it would be wildly expensive for most cable channels (the helicopters alone) and not overtly commercial enough to justify the expense for a broadcaster. But after a year that gave us the farewell to “Breaking Bad,” that gave us so many memorable moments from “Game of Thrones” and “Mad Men” and “Justified” and “The Good Wife” and all the rest, I didn’t watch “China Beach” and find it quaint. I found it as vital and powerful as I did all those years ago, and the kind of show that, if it could travel through time the way that fourth season does, would slot comfortably alongside today’s giants.
I’m so glad people can finally see it again, and either remember or discover just how bold and wonderful it was.
China Beach’s ratings status may have been due to the fact that it was on at the same time as Wiseguy and Quantum Leap– and back then, if you picked one, it meant you’d never see the others, probably forever.
That’s one hell of a drama block in one hour.
The sad part is, though in general I think TV has gotten a lot more experimental on the whole, you’d probably never get any of those three shows on network today. Or, if you did, they’d be low-rated and killed after a half season.
Seeing this comment reminds me why I only caught up with China Beach in reruns and syndication. There was the now-antique technology of the VCR that allowed you to at least catch two shows in a time slot, but I opted for Quantum Leap live and Wiseguy on videotape during their first runs.
As far as China Beach’s chances today, while worthy shows did get unceremoniously axed, there was more of a chance back then of a network sticking with a show that brought it critical buzz. And some of them (Hill Street, Seinfeld) even wound up finding their audience.
I was also thinking of how, for better or worse, creators HAD to work with the major networks. Which led to a lot of watered-down content and riskier stuff not getting on the air at all, but it also meant these shows got a mass audience and didn’t automatically end up on niche channels. I can totally see “China Beach” and “Wiseguy” on cable today. Sadly, I suspect “Quantum Leap” might be relegated to SyFy and drained of any attempt to be a serious drama.
I, too, have fond memories of China Beach. It was extremely well written. Delaney and Helgenberger were standouts. I always thought of Helgenberger as a female equivalent to Milo Minderbinder with her moral ambiguity.
I loved this show when it originally aired – and Dana Delaney was amazing. Can’t wait to own the DVDs!
I bought the complete series set several months ago. I didn’t want to risk buying individual seasons only for them to not sell well enough to get them all released (like Larry Sanders Show). While it was pretty expensive, they allowed you the option of paying it off over six months (at no extra cost) rather than all at once.
I can’t wait for the complete set of Hill Street Blues coming in March. Seasons 4-7 had previously existed in torrent form, but the episodes were these daytime syndicated copies that had been edited for time and content.
I also bought the complete set when it first became available. It had rented some episodes of Tour of Duty from the same time period and without the music in those episodes it really lot something. Need to start Tour of Duty with Paint it Black or it doesn’t seem the same. I bought this when I saw that it did include the majority of the original music
To this day, whenever I hear Reflections I think of China Beach.
At first, I much preferred Tour of Duty over China Beach but, after falling in love with Dana Delany and her character, I switched over to her show.
Just watching the DVD trailer gave me a few shivers.
I too fell in love with McMurphy (and Dana Delaney). To this day I associate “Reflections” with the show and the song always reminds me of the opening credits. And it’s been 25 years but whenever I see Jeff Kober on the screen I mentally shout out “Dodger!” It took CSI for me to not see KC when Marg Helgenberger was on screen.
It’s an interesting precedent, getting the music rights but charging a steep premium. I’d be hard pressed not to pay more for an intact version of Wiseguy, let alone WKRP. I really wish someone could convince the lawyers who own the rights to play ball.
“It’s an interesting precedent, getting the music rights but charging a steep premium.”
They’re not the first show to do this, though. The reason the Freaks and Geeks set (not even the special edition one) costs as much as it does for only 18 episodes is because of the music, for instance.
The problem is that all these shows were made in an era when TV home video either didn’t exist at all (WKRP) or was such an expensive, unwieldy, niche proposition that it never occurred to anyone to bother securing home video rights for songs. All shows made today have those rights included whenever they acquire a song, but that also means they often lean on less famous (and less expensive) artists and songs.
At what point did shows start securing home video rights to music? I’ve always wondered how Homicide (a show that used a quite bit of music, especially in later seasons) managed to get all their original songs on DVD without any trouble (or price hike), since the mid-90s was well before anybody was buying TV shows on home video, save for the occasional VHS best-of collection. Were there some older shows back in the day that just had more foresight than others?
Homicide was ahead of the game, one of the first to bother to get those rights. And on the other end, NBC’s Life is probably the most recent show to have failed to nail the music right down, at least that I know of.
FNL started the year before Life but ended a few years afterward, and didn’t get music rights. This leads to a lessened gut-punch when Saracen and Riggins come home from the hunting trip in “A Sort of Homecoming,” because while the scene itself is sad, Jose Gonzalez’s cover of “Teardrop” really, REALLY drives it home.
Yes! One of my favorite shows of all time. I’m so excited to learn that it’s on DVD. And that it has its original music! My personal favorite song use was Peggy Lee’s “Fever” in season 4 episode 5. The DVDs are expensive, but there’s no question that I’ll eventually get the money together and buy it.
I had no idea this was out on DVD, I’m very happy right now. Over the years, this is a show I have often thought of, and wished I could see again. Thanks for posting about it Alan!
Thanks for posting about this, Alan. This set has been a long time coming. I especially appreciate your nod to the “amazing” fourth season. I’d seen (and liked) a couple of episodes over the first 3 seasons, but “China Beach” always lost out to its timeslot competitors (certainly “Wiseguy”, and wasn’t it against “St. Elsewhere” for at least one season?)
Then came ABC’s experiment in “appointment TV”, moving “China Beach” and “Twin Peaks” to Saturday night. After watching that astonishing, time-hopping, first episode of CB’s 4th season, I was hooked for good. (I caught up on the earlier seasons via reruns on, of all places, Lifetime.)
I’m generally over everything Baby Boomer, including the Vietnam era obsession that formed a big chunk of my adolescent media diet (I’m 40), but this may be the rare exception. I really loved this show, and I’m thrilled to hear Alan’s positive review.
Great Show that my wife and I watched when it was broadcast. I recall reading that the shear force of personalities from Delany and Helgenburger intimidated other actresses coming onto the show. Helgenburger was able to transcend CB, but in many ways Delany is still coasting on her role as McMurphy. She has done nothing as challenging or complex since CB ended.
My wife and I paid for the full set…on the installment plan…and have been more than satisfied that it was worth the $$. We particularly like the two episodes where she went home to Kansas after her father had a heart attack. The effects of the war on American society and family relationships was beautifully, tragically portrayed.
As for Ms Delany’s post China Beach roles, it isn’t for lack of trying. We’ve watched her in everything she has been in, good or not. She is still a superb actress and her guest appearance on “Castle” as Special Agent Jordan Shaw remains the most requested “return guest star” amongst those of us who are big “Castle” fans.
But she need a series up to her talent…and those are hard to come by today.
My mom loved this show when it was on, and I initially got it confused with MASH re-runs (I was seven in 1988, go easy on me). I never watched it myself, but now I’m really excited to check it out, and not just because I’ve had a thing for both Delany and Helgenberger ever since.
I am so glad you posted about this: I had been waiting for China Beach to come out on DVD for years, but hadn’t seen that it had finally come out. Went and ordered it right away. So thank you for your good deed (even though I had to take some deep breaths at the price I paid).
Some months ago I watched some episodes that had been taped during one of the syndication runs and it does hold up well. I too loved the final season and getting to see how all the major characters turned out. My favorite was McMurphy and Dr. Richard meeting again in Miami after their time in the war.
I still think Dana Delaney has been great in everything she’s done since and thought ABC did her wrong in cancelling Body of Proof.
Hey Alan,
Last year I commented in the post about your book, saying that you (and other critics) think that this supposed ‘golden age’ of TV started in 1997 (Oz), and what came before it had little to do with the current evolution of TV dramas. I specifically mentioned China Beach as a show that critics ignore, and if it were on today it would be considered one of the best shows on TV.
I’m glad you to see we are in agreement.
p.s.
I can’t be the first one to think about it, but do you agree ER’s Abby Lockheart is an essentially a McMurphy clone?
Loved the final season too, and especially the finale; as when McMurphy flipped out on her mother for throwing out her uniform, or when she finally admitted out loud that for all the stress and unhappiness, she loved her time in Vietnam.
Thanks for unearthing China Beach—one of my all-time favorite series. The depth and subtlety of her acting in China Beach made it all the more fun to watch Dana Delaney in another dominant (though devious) role, along with Philip Baker Hall and Martin Donovan, in the short-lived soap Pasadena by the ever-interesting if creepy Mike White.
Thank you, Alan!
My memories of this show are so hazy – mostly of watching as much as I could get in before my parents ordered the TV off. Somehow they didn’t approve of my young self watching this adult show.
But somehow I loved it, the emotions in it felt so well earned, the characters seemed like they were too world weary, cynical and real for any other show I knew of and the music? Damn, for someone who didn’t know the originals, every song was a revelation.
I’ve often thought of it and wondered why I could never see it out on DVD.
Believe it or not, I didn’t know until I read this article that the theme song was sung by Diana Ross. Wow.
The time before the internet and Shazam.
(And that was Dana Delaney? My God, the things that passed me by.)
I don’t know if I’ll splash out the full amount or wait for the individual seasons but somehow, I will buy and watch this for the first time with adult eyes. Can’t wait.
*
My favorite music replacement anecdote: Most of the Scrubs music is intact, but they somehow weren’t able to clear the rights to a Five for Fighting song during the “Perfect Game” episode in Season 1.
HOWEVAH…
The episode includes a commentary. And on said commentary, you can hear the original song, albeit quieter and with Bill Lawrence talking over it, in the background.
I loved China beach back then and love it today! Can’t wait to get season 4!! Dana Delaney was awesome as was the rest if the cast.
I adored China Beach and am so glad to have the series now on DVD. I spent a career working in the operating room and working with urban trauma. I know how it feels to be the last face/eyes that ( a patient) see’s before they die. I still have happy relationships with some Surgeons, and wish I did not ever work with others, due to their (lack of) ethics. You can watch the series and see that she(Colleen McMurphy) had to deal with the same. God bless the people who care for our Troops.