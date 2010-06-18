Review: ‘Scoundrels’ & ‘The Gates’ on ABC

I don’t want to come down too hard on ABC for its new summer dramas “Scoundrels” and “The Gates,” which premiere Sunday at 9 and 10 p.m., respectively. I’m a fan of scripted TV, and have been arguing for years that the broadcast networks were making a mistake filling their summer schedules with nothing but reality shows and letting cable channels like USA and TNT dominate the summer scripted market. And if faced with a choice between the two rookie dramas or more time watching people fall on their faces on “Wipeout” or Chris Harrison talk about people’s journeys, I’d go with the dramas.
But where, say, Fox is airing summer dramas it actually believes in (both “The Good Guys” and “Lie to Me” are also on the fall schedule), “Scoundrels” and “The Gates” (and the cop drama “Rookie Blue,” which debuts next Thursday) are cheap, dull filler programming ABC seems to be running so the network can claim it’s at least making an effort at non-reality summer TV.
“Scoundrels” is a remake of the popular New Zealand series “Outrageous Fortune,” about the Wests, a family of criminals struggling to go straight after the father (here played by David James Elliott from “JAG”) gets a long prison sentence for a minor charge. Virginia Madsen is the mom trying to hold things together for her four kids: an aspiring model (Leven Rambin), a high schooler who dabbles in blackmail (Vanessa Marano), and a pair of twins (both played by Patrick John Flueger), one an upstanding first-year lawyer and the other a dim-witted petty thief.
“Scoundrels” has a few problems from the outset. The first is that the Wests barely come across as criminals. The dad gets locked up in the opening scene, and while the mom runs a pawn shop that doubles as a fence for stolen goods, the bad twin is the only one making much of an effort at law-breaking, and he’s too stupid to do it right. (The blackmailing daughter just wants an excuse to ditch school without getting in trouble.) The premise that the Wests are having a hard time living as law-abiding citizens doesn’t work if they’re not too far removed from the Dunphys on “Modern Family.”
The second is that the show aspires to simultaneously be a wacky comedy and a more heartfelt drama with real stakes, and not only is the comedy forced (one scene tries to treat a failed date rape as a joke), but the two tones don’t mesh at all. Madsen has unfortunately returned to doing mediocre, low-profile projects like this after that brief post-“Sideways” period when A-list Hollywood remembered that she existed, and she does what she can to sell the emotional side of things, but she’s not especially funny and the show as a whole is flat when it clearly wants to bubble over.
“The Gates,” meanwhile, was filmed on the cheap in Shreveport, with a cast of vaguely familiar journeyman actors like Frank Grillo, Rhona Mitra and Chandra West. If one of these shows is going to be a hit, it’s this one, if only because it deals with vampires and other matters supernatural, and in this era of “Twilight,” “True Blood” and “Vampire Diaries,” fangs and blood-sucking may be the single easiest way to guarantee viewership.
(Frankly, I’m surprised we haven’t seen more struggling shows try using vamps to stave off cancellation. If “Better Off Ted” had revealed that Veronica was an actual vampire instead of just an emotional one, it would absolutely still be on the air, and probably no less funny.)
The series takes place inside a posh gated community apparently designed to keep its more monstrous residents safe and secret from the outside world, and also from the locals who have no idea their next door neighbors would like to feast on them. Among the ignorant is new police chief Nick Monohan (Grillo), and much of the series is shown from the point of view of Nick and his family as they begin to realize that (dun dun dun!) all is not as it seems in this perfect little suburb.
Telling much of the story from that perspective seems like a way of hedging bets for people who might prefer their soap operas to be fang-free, but that’s short-sighted and stupid. If you like shows about vampires and such, then you want to see as much of them as possible, and not have to suffer through boring, more earthbound domestic drama and police procedurals. And if you don’t, you’re going to tune out the second blood gets spilled. I don’t like “True Blood” or “Vampire Diaries,” but those shows wisely give the people what they want, where (at least in the pilot episode) “The Gates” is hedging its bets.
In the fall, when my viewing schedule is much busier, I tend to give new shows at least a couple of weeks before completely dismissing them. My DVR isn’t nearly as cluttered right now, but I still doubt I’ll be back for episode two of either “Scoundrels” or “The Gates.”
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
This has to be the hardest part of the job. Anyone could see from the promos that these shows are strictly doo-doo. But poor Alan’s job requires him to sit through them. My sympathies.
Really surprised at your opening comment. These shows like THE GOOD GUYS are made with Fox television studios under that new economic model that has them shooting in 7 days vs 8 and other cost cutting measures. However, if you have seen how much money ABC has spent promoting these shows on TV, in print, on the internet (check any TV website, there is an ad with video) and it’s clear that they spent as much or I’d argue, way more than FOX did.
I get thet THE GOOD GUYS is more your sensibility as it’s clearly a more male skewing show and comes from Matt Nix who does a favorite of yours on USA (and these 2 ABC shows have more in common with ABCs in season dramas that are more female skewing and from what I can tell, not your cup of tea).
But I guess I don’t understand what makes you think that FOX believes in TGG any more than ABC believes in these. I am a regular ABC viewers and I have NEVER seen them promote Summer scripted fare like it was Fall fare. In fact, there were far less Fall promos during the NBA finals than I have ever seen before (and when there were, they were :15) so they could promote these shows. In fact, last night during the biggest game, and arguably the biggest audience ABC will likely see until DWTS returns in Sep, there was nary one FALL promo, yet there were many for these. So again, It looks like ABC is giving these the best shot they can to succeed.
The only reason why you might surmise FOX has more faith in TGG is because they put it on Fall sked (which will obviously change now). However I’d argue they put it on Friday and if FOX really believes in a drama that’s the last place they’d put it.
I appreciate you not wanting to come down too hard on ABC since as you said they’re trying and I’d argue that THE GATES is a good show (the other two are more of a miss). In fact I don’t see it as being any less special than say PSYCH, but we can agree to diagree on that. However, to me, it defintely looks like ABC wants some success whether the odds are against them succeeding or not.
So the Scoundrels cast are all big fans of the Dutch National Football Team? Total Football, dude…
Shreveport?!? Wow, that is filmed on the cheap. What, was Biloxi unavailable?
How does drek like this get greenlit? You and I can take one look at the pilot and realize the myriad flaws. If the show is really a go, shouldn’t they fire the show runner, and bring in somebody to fix it before it goes to air?
Frankly, I’m surprised we haven’t seen more struggling shows try using vamps to stave off cancellation.
Good god, Alan, don’t give them any ideas.
Let’s be honest though, Veronica as a vampire in Ted is a stroke of genius. Poor Ted, I loved you so. ArresTED Development 2: The Earlier Cancellation.
They like this