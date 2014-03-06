Review: Seth MacFarlane & Neil DeGrasse Tyson bring ‘Cosmos’ back to life

At this stage of his career, Seth MacFarlane is the proverbial 800 lb. gorilla at the FOX network. What kind of shows does he make, and where do they go? Given how valuable “Family Guy” is to the company bottom line (and how much money even something like “American Dad” has generated), anywhere he wants them.
This season, we've already seen MacFarlane use his powers for evil, with the creation of “Dads,” a hacky, lazily racist sitcom wasting a bunch of talented actors. Without MacFarlane attached, its doubtful FOX even picks the thing up. Instead, it got on the air, and its ratings were ultimately just decent enough that, once you factor in MacFarlane's influence, it'll likely be back for another season.
But as I've talked about a lot, there are two warring creative impulses inside MacFarlane (you got to see a little of both when he hosted the Oscars last year), and there's a very palpable love of vintage, classy Hollywood fare mixed in with the cruder jokes that have made him a very wealthy man. And so it's nice to see that in the same season that MacFarlane unleashed “Dads” on us, he's also using his powers for good, backing a lavish and wonderful revival of “Cosmos,” the classic '80s PBS science series hosted by Carl Sagan.
The new version is hosted by Neil DeGrasse Tyson, Sagan's spiritual heir when it comes to communicating difficult scientific concepts to the public in an understandable, infectiously joyful way, and it's a top-shelf production all the way. The soaring score is by Alan Silvestri, who composed the themes to “Back to the Future” and “The Avengers,” among many other films. The cinematography is by Bill Pope, who shot “The Matrix,” and the special effects are dazzling. The model work on the original “Cosmos” was groundbreaking for its day, but it looks like cave paintings compared to the computer effects that seamlessly place Tyson on a spaceship touring the edge of the known universe, or on prehistoric Earth as the dinosaurs' least-favorite asteroid comes a calling.
The new series is, like the original, a wild tour of time and space meant to ignite a fire of scientific passion in viewers of any age. (I can attest to the spell it cast over my daughter, who does not ordinarily have that expression on her face for anything that doesn't begin with the Pixar logo.) The debut episode (it will air Sundays at 9, bumping “Family Guy” to 8:30 for a bit) begins with Tyson boarding his “ship of the imagination” (a sleek, shimmering wonder) to tour the universe and explain each line of our planet's “cosmic address.” We then jump to a touching animated sequence detailing the life of Giordano Bruno, a monk who posited the Earth revolved around the sun – and was deeply punished for expressing that theory – well before Galileo did the same. And finally, he compresses the history of the entire universe from the Big Bang to today into a 12-month “cosmic calendar,” which neatly illustrates how little time humans have been around in the grand scheme of things, and yet how much we've accomplished in that time.
It's a show that stands entirely on its own while never forgetting the series that inspired it. Tyson begins the series on the same cliff that Sagan stood on at the start of his “Cosmos,” and the new show's premiere concludes with a touching personal story about the 17-year-old Tyson getting to meet his scientific idol. It's a show about cold science that has plenty of room for warm emotion – and, in the Giordano Bruno segment, for faith – and is far more sincere and effective than you might have expected when you heard MacFarlane was the one pushing for the revival.
The original “Cosmos” was, for a decade, the most-watched show in PBS history. We're a much more splintered culture than we were in 1980, so it's hard to imagine this one having that kind of impact. But if MacFarlane's name and the FOX marketing muscle that goes with it can bring some open eyes and minds to the project, then the next season of “Dads” becomes a necessary evil to allow for something this good, in every sense.
I’ve been looking forward to this since it was announced and I’m glad to read that it lives up and exceeds its predecessor in many ways. The only “conundrum” I have is choosing which network to watch it on. :)
WOW, I just can’t wait for this! I loved the original Sagan series. Better still, those same kids who watch junk on Fox might actually get to see something that really fires their imaginations and (dare we say it?) their intellects … but don’t tell ’em that, or they’ll probably skip it.
Is the premier the only one rolled out to a number of channels? I ask because I’d rather DVR this on NGC or FX instead of FOX.
I believe so, but I also wouldn’t be surprised if the other News Corp-owned channels wind up re-airing the other eps at a later date.
And why do you care which channel you record it on?
It was floating around a few months ago that the NGC version of the show would have more program content than the Fox version (fewer commercials? longer time slot?) Is this still the case?
Probably his local affiliate FOX channel doing something wacky. Overbearing logos, starved bitrate, possible weather interruptions, who knows.
What Jon88 said. And FOX seems to have more/longer commercial breaks, which means less Cosmos.
NatGeo will air it on Monday nights at 10:00pm EST.
@Rugman11: Don’t forget to change your clocks this weekend. (And if you just use ET, you’ll never trip over this.)
Good news about the likely renewal of “Dads.” A “hacky, lazily racist sitcom” it may be, but it’s an equal opportunity offender and it’s frequently VERY funny. In fact, if there’s anything that doesn’t quite gel about “Dads,” it’s those talented actors, who sometimes seem not to know each other onscreen. But that’s improving.
Alan, in related news, National Geographic channel will be marathoning the old Sagan series this weekend, and the really big news (seemingly unreported anywhere) is that it will be appearing on their HD channel as well, which means they’ve cleaned it up.
I’m definitely eager to tivo all episodes. Here’s a sched: [www.thewrap.com]
Merely airing a program on an HD station doesn’t mean they’ve done anything to clean it up.
Do you see a lot of SD programming on NatGeoHD? I don’t. Especially when the programming is being heavily marketed and featured.
Aiiiiieeeeee! What a time to be without cable!!!
…very much looking forward to this series. I’m going to settle-in the TV room (man cave) and drink the large screen experience with surround sound for the full experience. It’s FOX for me. Millions upon billions of stars…
Mr. Alan Sepinwall sir, I realize you’ve been watching TV since the 90’s, well some of us have been around a little longer, and personally take offense to you calling Mr. MacFarlene’s work on American Dad as “evil”. Perhaps you were being ‘tongue in cheek’ about his work? I took it that way as I read your review. Other wise, a good write-up. Looking forward to the show.
Leslie – The word “evil” is linked only to “Dads,” not “American Dad.”
-Daniel
Purely out of curiosity, what would be so bad about calling American Dad “evil”? I don’t loathe the show, but it’s not like it’s any great shakes.
For the most part, I thought it was well done and a worthy successor to the original. However, I have to object to exaggerating the densities of the asteroid belt, the kuiper belt and Saturn’s rings for the sake of making a visual impact at the cost of scientific accuracy. The science is interesting and engaging enough. Exaggeration is not needed at all.
Not your best review, Alan. First, the music and narration were weak– at the high end of a cable documentary but nowhere near the original Cosmos. The spaceship of the imagination was sub-par; in the original, it was a framing device to place the viewer into the story. In this one, it’s a distracting CGI effect that upstages the universe.
The Bruno cartoon was the worst part. First, Bruno came AFTER copernicus, and was a contemporary of Galileo, Kepler, and others. Many people advocated a heliocentric model at the time without incident; Galileo’s intentional attack on the church as an institution was what got him in trouble, and even then was merely imprisoned. Bruno pushed a theological point of view based on a dream he had; he had no empirical basis for his beliefs. He wasn’t a scientist, he was a mystic. Tyson sheepishly concludes that his vision was a lucky guess rather than science… leaving us to wonder why he bothered telling the anecdote in the first place.
Most of the best parts of the show were where Tyson stuck with Sagan’s original: the ship of the imagination, the cosmic calendar. Sagan’s talk about the library at Alexandria and Eratosthenes was a far more powerful discussion of the power of scientific rationalism and the tragedy of abandoning it.
Don’t get me wrong. I love Dr. Tyson. He’s been great in everything I’ve seen him in. Cosmos is on another level, and this time he simply didn’t rise to the challenge.
Disappointed by the new Cosmos. Far too much reliance on special effects and far too shallow to hold the interest of anyone with a college degree. Sagan inspired me to become a scientist. Tyson inspires me to turn off the TV and read a book.