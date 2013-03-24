Review: ‘Shameless’ – ‘Civil Wrongs’

A quick review of tonight’s “Shameless” coming up just as soon as I discover the cure to comas…
I love “Shameless,” but find it’s a show I’m happier not reviewing every week. But I wanted to weigh in on “Civil Wrongs” for two reasons:
1)I happened to watch it while my wife – who has never seen the show before – was in the room, meaning I had to constantly pause it to explain things. There are few shows on television that are more difficult – or more uncomfortable – to explain three seasons in than “Shameless,” but it was funy to be able to really lay out the chronology of things like the Lip/Karen/Jody/Sheila/Frank sex pentagon, or to explain who Bato is in relation to Jimmy. We all know this is a demented show about people who (sometimes willingly, sometimes reluctantly) do unspeakable things with regularity, but if you watch it long enough, you can get used to a lot of the depravity.
2)That said, “Civil Wrongs” comes at an especially depraved – and funny – stretch of the series. When Frank Gallagher is in stunned disbelief asking, “Is this really happening?,” you know the series has reached a new low/high. Frank becoming a high-paid pawn in the war between gay marriage advocates and conversion therapy believers has perhaps been my favorite Frank story ever; certainly, it’s the first time I’ve found him as funny as I think the show wants me to. (It helps here that his victims aren’t the members of his own family, but Frank’s gift for oratory has also played to William H. Macy’s strengths.) And to feature Frank reluctantly having sex with a lesbian to the sounds of “Sexual Healing” in the middle of an episode that also features Jody performing cunnilingus on a coma patient and Kev celebrating the fruits of having sex with his mother-in-law puts the show in a particularly “Shameless” place.(*)
(*) One nitpick: Frank’s dismay at having to perform for the two gay studs Brad Whitford presents to him ignores the times in the past (like when Liam was held hostage by the drug dealer last season) when we’ve seen Frank do things with men to make money.
After the emotional fireworks of the custody battle, I think it makes sense for the show to move in a lighter direction for a bit – though, of course, this lightness comes in an episode where Lip figures out his current girlfriend tried to murder his previous one, Ian struggles with the Mickey news and Fiona and Jimmy hit the skids over his plan to flee to Michigan to finish med school. There’s always going to be a tonal back and forth on the show, but the comic highs and dramatic lows remain in equilibrium.
Fun episode. Sick episode. Great season so far.
What did everybody else think?
I love this show and am always happy when you write a recap! Underneath all the “depravity” is such a current of reality. I think it is a much, much better and funnier take on family than the sanitized and now utterly predictable Modern Family. I am most intrigued and touched by the Lip storyline….I hope the writer’s let him escape…..
Comparing Shameless and Modern Family is…weird.
Modern Family is a traditional sitcom and it features, as the name implies, a rather normal and modern American family.
Shameless has to be considered a “dramedy” a least, and features an outrageous family facing poor economic conditions.
Also, one is ABC and one is Showtime.
You might as well say “Well, Schindler’s List is a more compelling take on the Nazi’s than Hogan’s Heroes was.”
There’s certainly a heart among all the depravity. I don’t think there’s a character on TV that I want to see good things happen to more than Fiona Gallagher. (Maybe Jack Farrow)
I loved all the other parts of the episode but I can’t stomach Frank. Every episode i keep hoping someone will finally kill him so i can fully enjoy the show. I just don’t think William Macy is right for the role, it seems so forced. There’s nothing likeable about him at all and i know that we arent supposed to like frank but in most shows that feature bad guy characters the actor playing them will find a way to make you like him despite the bad behavior, but not Macy. I know the producers probably needed him to get the show made but I think its time they got rid of him because he isn’t necessary.
I disagree. The original British Shameless tried to make Frank less pathological with some redeeming character and the show totally fell apart. IMO, William H Macy is playing the role of his lifetime, after a lifetime of memorable characters.
Franik’s an acquired taste, that it took me some time to acquire, but I did. Now I enjoy him and I think Macy’s believable in all the crazy, he does a great job. Everyone talks about Emmy Rossum deserving an emmy (which I totally agree), but Macy is overlooked. I mean, look at all the outrageous things he does on the show – he goes in head first, there’s no doubt in the performance, it’s gotta be a tough role with all the drunken long speeches and every crazy thing he does. He makes it look easy and real.
This episode had me laughing so many times. I wasn’t bored by nobody’s storylines this week (there’s always one storyline I don’t care for, either with Frank or Sheila, but nothing dragged the episode down this week).
I have to commend the writing for this show, I don’t know how the writers come up with the stuff these people say. Also the guest stars – with the exception of Mandy, everyone on this show, from the big players to the couple of scenes guest actor, sell the dialogue flawlessly. Everyone really goes there and that’s what makes it work. The editing and fast pace also serves the story well. This show is well made.
Jeremy White did some great acting without saying a word in several scenes – seeing Karen in the hospital, looking at their pictures in his cellphone, in the bus, and when Mandy laid down next to him.
I’m annoyed that the show devotes so little time to Ian’s storyline with Mickey when it’s one of the show’s best. We didn’t even see him this week. Why does Frank get so much screen time? Like I said, this week his story worked better but i’d still rather see some Ian and Mickey stuff.
I’m also really shipping Fiona with her boss. He’s clearly smitten and he’s charming and they have a natural chemistry and fun banter that really works for me. It’s so great to see Fiona fit in in her new job and getting along with the coworkers and having fun. Emmy Rossum continues to slay every character beat.
I love this show more and more each week. #EmmyForEmmy
This show always blindsides me with the one liners. Tonight it was the slave joke “More than Lincoln, less than jefferson”. LOL This show. The always say these things so naturally too.
I’M JUST SO EXCITED FIONA FINALLY GOT THE LIPSTICK RIGHT!
Pleasantly surprised to wake up and see a review for Shameless.
Hating Frank makes the show go. I just smack my head at the things he does. I mean, “Oh Boy!” Like an edgier Quantum Leap!
When is Joan Cusak going to get recognition for this. She has the ability to change emotions on a dime.
I would be fine with Jimmy leaving the show. He really doesn’t add anything for me. I’m fine with Fiona trying to find consistency with work and struggle with home life. She has enough bumps in her road that he can go to Michigan, and I’d be fine with it.
This season has been uncomfortable, replulsive, edgy, and I’m loving every episode!
I have to disagree with you about Jimmy, I really like him. I love fiona but she takes him for granted and doesnt seem to offer much to him. I think he always brings the comic relief and has great chemistry with Emmy Rossum. What really grosses me out is Kev having sex with V’s mother! It’s wrong on so many levels and the fact that Veronica is not only in the same room while it happens but also participates is just yucky!
Jimmy lies to her, doesn’t support her emotionally, and sneaks out to sleep with his foreign wife behind her back, but she takes him for granted?
Of course she does. Fiona is the type of person who takes on so many problems that no one asks her to, that someone who might need her who she is supposed to support has to practically beg for some recognition. Jimmy has been incredibly genuine in his affection for Fiona, but I think he is starting to realize that she will never care about him the way she cares about the rest of her family or the way he might need. Of course his shady life has put him in an awkward situation as well. He isn’t blameless, but as much as he might love her I don’t think he can sacrifice himself in the way she seems to demand (which tends to be haphazard and without reason)
That said I still love Fiona and understand why Jimmy has tried so hard.
Such a sick, sick show … and I love every minute of it.
I was in the same situation with my wife, Alan, though she’s watched it off and on. But it was funny recapping Frank this episode and how he ended up being a gay-rights advocate (“Well, first, he moved in with this Christopher guy. Then, he wanted to get health insurance so he tried to claim domestic partnership. When that failed, he made a passionate speech about equal rights that was really him being an entitled ass.”)
Frank’s delivery of the “Oh boy…Oh boy!” line might be the hardest I’ve laughed at Frank without also groaning.
Question: Is the Mike O’Malley credited with writing this episode Mike O’Malley the actor? If so, my admiration for him is at astronomical levels between this and Justified.
It was a bit ambiguous what he was doing in that bathroom to make money to pay back his debt. I feel the implication it was just handjobs.
Fell behind a bit on this show and just catching up now, but of course it continues to be great. One thing that threw me off is that usually the show tries to balance the lightness and dark by having the two Gallagher pillars experiencing opposite fortunes – Frank is up when Fiona’s down and vice versa. However, as this episode started (and as “Frank the Plumber” setup) they’re both doing well with Fiona’s new job and Frank’s new con as the gay right’s man working out so well, that they have to change things up to keep the trademark Shameless balance of humor and heartbreak…and this time both Gallagher’s sort of crash at the same time with Frank being exposed and Fiona being crushed by Jimmy’s return to law school. What great setup and execution.
Also, as always great music in this one, especially in some of the best scenes. 1985’s “A Beautiful Life” was a great choice for when Veronica announces that she and Kev are having a baby, as was Fellow Bohemian’s “It Takes So Little” when Ian tells Lip about Mickie’s girlfriend – both songs fit not only for their sound and vibe, but also lyrically with the scenes which is nice to know that the producers put some thought into it. I also really liked that they used “Firehouse” by Middle Distance Runner when Fiona’s new friend at work invites her to lunch, although that didn’t have much actual tie-in with the scene but it’s still a great song.