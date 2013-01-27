Review: ‘Shameless’ – ‘May I Trim Your Hedges?’

A quick review of tonight’s “Shameless” coming up just as soon as I give you a coupon for a free ham…
In the early days of “The Shield,” Michael Chiklis and the cast came up with a mantra to help get them through the many disturbing scenes in their scripts – many of them featuring acts never before portrayed on television (or in some cases, anywhere on film). Upon encountering such an unsettling moment, someone would call out, “‘The Shield’: It’s so wrong!”
“Shameless” isn’t generally as violent as “The Shield” was (though Jimmy’s father-in-law and his associates have narrowed the gap a bit), but I spent much of “May I Trim Your Hedges?” – even more than I generally do with this sick, twisted, glorious mess of a show – deciding that the only proper response to a given scene was, “‘Shameless’: It’s so wrong!”
This is an episode where Frank elects not to vaccinate the baby in his care so he can spend the copay money on booze, and it’s not even the worst thing he does in the episode!(*) In this case, I would say convincing Carl that he has cancer, just in the hopes Frank can cash in via the Make-A-Wish-type organization, is worse.
(*) Hey, remember the No Politics rule for the blog? Consider that it applies double for any and all discussion of vaccinations and whether or not they have side effects.
It’s an episode that’s also awash in characters giving love(making) a bad name: the pervert Debbie sees touching himself on the bus, the grocery store manager who expects a blow job in exchange for giving Fiona a job, Jimmy being made an unwitting accomplice to his wife’s orgasm, or – in one of the single funniest, sickest “Shameless” stories ever – Lip playing into every underage fantasy of the pedophile teacher next door to prove a point to Ian.
There’s so much aberrant behavior throughout the hour that the lie Kev’s estranged wife tells him about their “son” almost feels like a misdemeanor, even though it sets up a fantastic, hard-earned explosion by Veronica when the truth comes out.
And if “Shameless” wanted to function just on the level of a sick joke, it would still be wildly entertaining. But what makes the show special – and what’s made these early episodes of the new season feel particularly strong – is the way it marries the twisted comedy to some genuine emotion. The pedophile teacher plot spins out of Lip’s frustration that a much older man used to take advantage of his kid brother (and it concludes with Mandy demonstrating just how protective she is of her boyfriend). The Kev/Veronica story hinges on us caring about a relationship that used to be a fairly minor part of the show, but can now take extended screen time away from the Gallaghers and not feel like a distraction.
And all the sexual dysfunction leads to a great, uncomfortable moment at the end between Jimmy and Fiona, who declares, “The world’s messed up. So much ugly shit happens,” before telling her man, “I trust you. That’s bigger to me than, ‘I love you.’ It’s a bigger deal. I trust you.” Until that scene, it’s all fun and games that Jimmy has a Brazilian wife on the side, and even that she forced him to get her off, but when Fiona tells Jimmy that she trusts him – and how important those words are – then it becomes the worst thing he can possibly do to her. And that “Shameless” can shift seamlessly between those two moods is damned impressive.
What did everybody else think?
I sure wish I knew the name of the actress who was the pedophile teacher!
Justine Schomp
She’s “Justine Lupe-Schomp” on her Facebook page, but IMDB just has her as “Justine Lupe”. Most recently on “Harry’s Law”.
Justine Lupe
Really wish Lip would get some better girlfriends. He can do so much better than the psychos he seems to be attracted to.
What normal girls does he know that live in his area?
Ben, the pedophile teacher… until Mandy ran her off.
That episode was sme good TV. =) I wonder what Steve’s storyline is escalating to, how will Fiona find out?
If only they’d get rid William Macey. His character’s are always annoying in the same way – along with his whiny wife just quietly – but Frank, Frank has no redeeming features whatsover. Just kill him off. Beaten to death, preferably.
Thank you! I completely agree, William h. Macy is the worst. There seemed to be less of him im this episode which is so great. Im still dreading the fallout frim Frank calling social services in last weeks episode, to me thats worse than what he did this week.
I agree!!
Why in the heck did Sheila trust Frank to take the baby? I understand she is sleep-deprived, but still. This is FRANK. And I think I may agree with Alan that convincing Carl he has cancer is even worse than not taking the baby for his shots. Maybe Frank isn’t supposed to have a redemption arc, ever, but he needs some consequences at some point.
Another great point! Frank brings no value to the storyline or the show. Last week the family dragged him out of the house and threw him in the dumpster, this week nobody bats an eye when he’s shaving Carl’s head…get rid of him!
The best part of this episode was the store manager hinting for a blow job talking about franks & beans hot dogs corn dogs 3 bean salad cream cheese that was funny as fuck!
Surprised there’s no mention of Debbie’s first kiss with Kyle! What a wonderful little actress and such a sweet scene.
I agree: It was a lovely scene. The actress who plays Debbie is terrific.
I thought it was a fantastic episode. Best one so far in my opinion. Just on the fact how well they woven the subject matter together with all of the plots. It stuck to a theme and took all the characters and made it form. If William H. Macy doesn’t get an Emmy every year then there is something wrong with the world. Shameless is Shamelessly Good!
I am so repulsed by Frank. I can’t stand him. Macy does such a good job, I think I hate him in real life.
Not really, but you get the point.
Write a comment…So Kash n Grab is back, which means more Ian and Mickey. I’ve always found their relationship dynamic to be extremely interesting, and other than Fiona, Ian is overall the most compelling character. When Ian figured out that Mickey is selling drugs on the side out of the Kash n Grab, the tension and following explosive argument that gets perfectly supported by the Holy Fever song “Guided Missiles, Misguided Men” – makes the scene a great set up for some future conflict.
I think the show has set this up to go either way – Ian could help Mickey get his life together and then Mickey will move on, or Mickey will slip deeper down the drug hole and burn out totally. Either way, I don’t see it ending well between them, but I really like seeing how their characters develop off of each other.
anyone know the name of the opening song? can’t find it anywhere. it plays while the camera moves around and shows all the gallaghers are sleeping?
