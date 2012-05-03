Review: ‘Sherlock’ season 2 debuts on PBS

It’s not easy being Sherlock Holmes, whether back in Victorian England or the 21st century world that’s the setting of “Sherlock,” the British series which returns to PBS for a second season this Sunday night at 9.
But it’s even harder to be his friend.
Sherlock (played by the fabulously-named Benedict Cumberbatch) wants to be the smartest guy in the room, but he quickly grows bored if he doesn’t have an opponent capable of matching wits with him. He wants to be widely-recognized for his genius, but then left alone by the great unwashed. And he wants his inner circle – trusted sidekick Dr. Watson (Martin Freeman), friendly cop Greg Lestrade (Rupert Graves), landlady Mrs. Hudson (Una Stubbs) and lovestruck medical examiner Molly (Louise Brealey) – to be at his beck and call, to also shower him with praise for his cleverness, and not to be offended when he ignores social niceties, or, worse, uses his powers of deduction to inadvertently tear their personal lives to shreds.
The first season of “Sherlock,” with Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss as head writers and Paul McGuigan as lead director, did a remarkable job of bringing the beloved but dusty character into the present day – and far better than the Robert Downey Jr. films did at bringing a present-day sensibility back to the 1800s. The new version made our hero adept with cell phones, the Internet and forensic science(*) while leaving him fundamentally the same man from the classic stories. Holmes may be a cliché, but change the context a little, find the perfectly aloof actor in Cumberbatch, give him dialogue from some of the cleverest writers in England (Moffat currently runs “Doctor Who”) and a visual style that’s vibrant and always shifting, and the same old Sherlock is again riveting.
(*) When I reviewed the first season, I wondered what crime fiction was like in a world where Sherlock Holmes stories didn’t exist around the dawn of the 20th century, given how many later detectives – including TV characters like Gil Grissom, Robert Goren and Greg House – were lovingly modeled on Holmes. We get a vague answer of sorts in this season’s third episode, where Inspector Lestrade explains Holmes’ value to the department by calling him “CSI: Baker Street.” My guess? “CSI” existed in this world, but with a different lead character.
The new season of “Sherlock” – like the last one, a collection of three 90-minute stories, this time loosely adapting “A Scandal in Bohemia,” “The Hound of the Baskervilles” and “The Final Problem” – finds Holmes at a professional peak and an existential low point. After resolving last season’s cliffhanger involving arch-nemesis Jim Moriarty (Andrew Scott channeling Sam Rockwell), the first episode shows that Holmes’ exploits have made him something of a celebrity (including a running gag about the more traditional image of Holmes). But everyday cases bore him – he sends Watson to an unusual crime scene with a webcam, explaining, “This is a 6. There’s no point in me leaving the flat for anything less than a 7.” – and his fame is more an annoyance than anything.
Enter Irene Adler (Lara Pulver), reimagined by Moffat as one part industrial spy, one part high-priced dominatrix, to serve as both Holmes’ opponent and the possible woman of his dreams.
Among the series’ many visual flourishes(**) is the way Holmes’ legendary gift of observation is depicted as something akin to a superpower, with text appearing in thin air next to each detail he notices that others would miss. The gimmick has an unexpectedly funny payoff when Holmes gets his first look at Adler, and Cumberbatch and Pulver have an enormous amount of fun circling each other as each character is convinced they have the upper hand, only to frequently be proven wrong by the other.
(**) A new one that I didn’t love in this season: we see that when Holmes really needs to focus on a case, he goes to what Watson describes as “his mind palace,” which mainly makes him look like the Tom Cruise character from “Minority Report,” sliding random bits of data across an imaginary screen.
The third episode, another Holmes vs. Moriarty battle of wits, is just as entertaining. The season’s middle chapter feels more like an “X-Files” episode in which Holmes and Watson are subbing for Mulder and Scully, but it’s a well-done “X-Files” episode, at least, even if it might have worked better at a shorter length. (The first season’s middle chapter was also a problem, though “The Hounds of Baskerville” is a big step up from that.)
The new season also does a tremendous job of exploring Holmes’ relationship with Watson and his other allies. Where I watch “Big Bang Theory” sometimes and wonder why in the world the rest of the gang puts up with Sheldon (who has more than a little Sherlock Holmes in him, as well), the rapport between Cumberbatch and Freeman makes it obvious how much Watson enjoys Holmes’ company (and vice versa), even if Sherlock’s a classless oaf so much of the time. Sherlock is harder on his other “friends,” but the show is very much aware of that and uses that knowledge to great emotional effect in the third story.
That second episode, by the way, provides one of the more Holmes-ian lines of the season. Holmes and Watson have come upon a mysterious government research facility, whose friendly director tosses the “I could tell you, but then I’d have to kill you” cliché at Holmes.
“That would be tremendously ambitious of you,” Holmes replies, and Cumberbatch says it in a way that’s as much invitation as it is boasting. Holmes would welcome that challenge.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
—
NOTE: Same deal as last year, where the entire season had already aired in the UK well before it came to PBS. The spoiler rules for the blog say that anything that hasn’t aired in the U.S. yet counts as a spoiler, so anything beyond vague opinion about the season is not okay. And because so many of you have seen the whole thing (either because you live abroad or through, um, other means), it’s more trouble than it’s worth for me to do individual write-ups of each episode. I’ll be back after the third chapter airs so we can all discuss the season once we’re on the same page.
Alan, I haven’t watched Season 1. Would it be a mistake to try and jump in on Season 2?
Not Alan, but I think you’re OK not watching the first season. The second one picks up where the first left off, sort of, but if you’re even slightly familiar with the Holmes stories you can figure a lot out pretty quickly.
The first season is on Netflix instant as well. It’s definitely worth your time I’d say.
I think you COULD watch season 2 without watching 1, but I don’t think you SHOULD. It’s worth getting the build-up of each of the main characters.
Thanks. Maybe I’ll record, catch up on S1, and come back to S2.
The only spoiler-free thing I can think to say is that the second series is equal to the first. Too bad it’s going to take so long to get a third made, but Moffat’s point is that these are essentially movie-length treatments, so you can’t expect them to come too soon after the other, especially now with the Hobbit and Star Trek taking up a lot of the main actors’ time.
Yeah, but even with the whole “movie-length” thing, there ARE only three of them. That’s four and a half hours total, or less than half a season of a U.S. cable drama. Which are produced every year. Time-wise I don’t see how there is much of an issue.
The actor unavailability problem, on the other hand, is unfortunate.
I’m not sure if this is a spoiler or not, Alan, so I’ll let you delete if necessary–but while the middle episode is, indeed, not as strong as the first or third, there’s a lovely in-joke in that the actor who plays the hound-phobic actor is the same one who plays the werewolf in the original UK “Being Human.”
Uch: “hound-phobic CHARACTER,” that is.
It does have some astounding moments of terror that Moffat fans will love.
Another torrenter checking in. I can only hope that what’s left of the shows after PBS shoehorns them into a smaller time slot (at least five minutes shorter than what the U.K. saw, thanks to Masterpiece framework and sponsor credits)is as satisfying as the full-length versions.
I found the first series tremendously entertaining, but was put off throughout by how ineffectual Watson was. No brains, no real brawn, always bailed out by Holmes. I kept waiting for his redeeming moment, but he just kept on bumbling. Martin Freeman is funny and entertaining, but I don’t enjoy his character being so toothless. I hope they give him a bit more competence this time around; it would make the show more fun, I thikn.
This was the only issue I had with this show. For a physician and specially one who’s been in the army, Dr. Watson is kind of a slow panst.
Except for the part where he was a badass to save Holmes’ bacon in the first episode.
Completely agreed–that’s my biggest problem with the show. In terms of the actual plots of the episode, Watson is, if anything, a hindrance to Holmes. In the books (and the Downey jr. movies, sort of) he certainly isn’t in Holmes league intellectually, but he serves his purpose as Holmes’ muscle and as an able (and hardly stupid) sidekick. It’s especially frustrating how useless he is considering how much emphasis is placed on his military background.
On the other hand, from a character perspective Watson is far from useless. His friendship is clearly important to Holmes’ development, and he is a good character in his own right.
I just wish the writers let him be something other than a pawn to be used against Holmes by his enemies.
Agree with the review. Episodes 1 & 3 are excellent. Episode 3 is the weaker of the series, still entertaining, just not as strong as the other 2.
Loved series 1 but series 2 is even better! It is fun, witty,smart, and the friendship between Sherlock/John is the heart and soul of the whole thing. (Not to mention the ‘ship” that launched 1000 NSFW fan fics:))
Cant wait for series 3, tho I fear we will have to wait quite awhile.
The final episode is one of the best episodes of television I’ve ever seen. Just great stuff.
Definitely one of the few times I’ve said, “…well, didn’t see THAT coming,” (especially in recent years) but still so very in-character with the series as a whole.
Wonderful work by all involved.
I believe in Sherlock Holmes.
I. Can. Not. Wait.
“give him dialogue from some of the cleverest writers in England”
Maybe Steven Moffat is based in England (I don’t know) but he is actually Scottish. It’s never a good idea to imply that a Scot is English…
I’m aware of his heritage, but a lot of the show is based in London. Hence “writers in England,” rather than “from England.”
Of course most of the planet couldn’t care less.
I love the mind palace scene; the performance and music of that scene are quite mesmerizing, though I have to admit that it’s more of a “The X-Files” scene. For me, the 1st episode is best among all 6 episodes by far; I prefer the 2nd episode to the third one, which I feel is a bit too far fetched, but indeed a very good thriller and Cumberbatch’s and Scott’s performances sort of save it. One of the most entertaining (with high quality)show both on the big and small screens in recent years. I’d love to see the team bring Sherlock in theaters after the third season, since Cumberbatch and Freeman would both hit even bigger global fame next year.
I bought the DVD’s of Series 2 from the UK early this year & have been watching them on my region-free player ever since. (Having a job, I like to send money to encourage projects I enjoy.) All are excellent but some might be more excellent than others. I encourage everybody to watch & make up their own minds.
If PBS does as it did last year, it will cut a few minutes from each episode–which will be restored when they join Series 1 on Netflix Streaming. Still, there should be no problem in enjoying the shows as they run….
Personally, I’m excited to watch anything with Benedict Cumberbatch in it, mainly because I so enjoy saying “Bendict Cumberbatch”, with a British accent naturally. It just rolls off the tongue.
If Sherlock Holmes met someone named Benedict Cumberbatch he’d think, “What a funny name”.
Alan, are you going to do a write-up of your event with Moffat the other day or just wait to direct us to watch it when it comes online?
That was tremendous. I had anxiously been awaiting Sherlock’s return to PBS and was not disappointed. What a joy to have this show back!
I was thinking, do the Brits do everything a little bit better? Of courser they do! Sherlock was amazing, They pulled out every trick in the book and made this so amazing.
Even though it did not matter, I realized this is so incredible for every age. Pure fun, very clever from start to finish.
This could have been a movie at the Zigfield, opening Xmas, That’s how good it is.
The first episode was fabulous – thank Moffett for an Irene complex, conflicted, sexy & able to go toe-to-toe with her Holmes. But “Hound of Baskervilles” was so aimless & ridiculous – I’ve never watched this series for scary suspense. The endless digressions towards B-movie monster feelings left Holmes hardly in the episode, & when he did appear it was to be quite unlike himself & recycle previously established cliches. Why was there no continuity between the first and second episode (same question for the first series)? There aren’t that many episodes nor the length to accommodate that kind of move, & what is the point when the third episode needs to swoop in to conclude everything? Why not just write a three episode arc with individual focuses? Other quibbles – why was Watson foregrounded in the first episode of the first series as essential & his own kind of obsessed bad ass now regulated to comic relief? I was so bored & put out by the second episode I’ve never watched the third.
Replying to the poster who said there are only three of them so time-wise it shouldn’t be an issue. But each episode takes around one month to film. So three months plus. BBC production is very painstaking. (12 eps of Doctor Who take 9 months to film.)
The actors are in big demand but perhaps more likely to continue with Sherlock if it takes up only part of their year, so freeing them up for other projects.
Unlike US actors, Brit actors tend to quit early to do other things.
An American who’d seen the BBC version pointed out
how much of the closeness of the Holmes/Watson relationship is edited out for PBS showing. Such a pity. I also wish it got the kind of ratings on PBS that Downton gets. Or better. It deserves a
mainstream success rather than pitiful figures on PBS.
It gets such low ratings because so many people stream it online before it ever gets to the US
Replying to the poster who said there are only three of them so time-wise it shouldn’t be an issue. But each episode takes around one month to film. So three months plus. BBC production is very painstaking. (12 eps of Doctor Who take 9 months to film.)
The actors are in big demand but perhaps more likely to continue with Sherlock if it takes up only part of their year, so freeing them up for other projects.
Unlike US actors, Brit actors tend to quit early to do other things.
An American who’d seen the BBC version pointed out
how much of the closeness of the Holmes/Watson relationship is edited out for PBS showing. Such a pity. I wish it got the kind of ratings on PBS that Downton gets. It’s a far better show.
Referring to the Watson-Sherlock dynamic, you can really see the friendship in the scene of the two of them sitting on the couch at the palace giggling like two little boys. Also, a lot of the Irene Adler/Sherlock tete-a-tetes seemed very River Song/Dr. Who to me.