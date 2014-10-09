Review: Showtime’s complicated, engrossing ‘The Affair’

“I was a happy man back then,” Noah explains. “Was proud of my family. My first book had just come out. Everything I'd promised myself I would achieve as a young man, I'd done it.”
“But?” he's asked.
And Noah replies, “That's the thing: There is no 'but.' When I look back, I can't tell you why it happened.”
“It” is the subject of “The Affair,” the new drama premiering Sunday at 10 on Showtime, and the most complicated and interesting thing the show does is to make it clear that there was no obvious explanation for Noah cheating on his wife. Sometimes, affairs happen because partners aren't getting along, because one of them has a weakness the other can't help with, or because one partner just got bored with the other.
Sometimes, though, they just happen.
“The Affair” offers a little from Column A, a little from Column B. Noah (Dominic West) is, as he says above, happily married to Helen (Maura Tierney). Their life together isn't perfect – their four kids fight with each other, his debut novel wasn't as successful as he had hoped, and her rich and famous author father(*) looks down his nose at him – but it's good enough, and the pilot episode goes out of its way to make clear this is not a marriage gone stale over time. On the other hand, his mistress-to-be Alison (Ruth Wilson) has a recent tragedy in her past that has altered her marriage to Cole (Joshua Jackson). In a reversal of classic adultery tropes, the two of them still connect sexually, but emotionally there's a gap between them as vast as the ocean that's just a few steps away from their old house on the beach.
(*) The father-in-law is played by West's fellow “Wire” alum John Doman, and now I hope that the two keep this double act going for years to come, with Doman somehow always playing an authority figure who disapproves of West, even if he's not always as blunt and profane in expressing that disapproval as Bill Rawls was to McNulty.
Created by Sarah Treem and Hagai Levi – he created the Israeli show that inspired HBO's “In Treatment,” while she wrote for some of the best “In Treatment” characters (gymnast Sophie in season 1, cancer patient April in season 2, troubled teen Jesse in season 3) – “The Affair” tries to tackle Noah and Alison's relationship from several angles at once.
The series is presented “Rashomon”-style, with some scenes presented from his perspective, and then shown again from hers. (The pilot episode splits things evenly, with the first half Noah's POV and the second half Alison's; Treem says that the device will be used in a less straight-forward manner.) Beyond that, we see that both characters are revisiting this period from a time a few years in the future, when each is being interviewed by a police detective for reasons unknown.
So the present-day scenes are complicated not only by matters of perspective, but memory. When Noah and Alison first meet at the Hamptons restaurant where she waits tables, for instance, his clothes are nicer in her account than his, while she's very well put together in his recollection and washed-out and unglamorous in hers. As he recalls it, she was the aggressor in the relationship, while she sees things very differently.
It's in the way that Treem and others use that shift in perspective, more than anything else, that makes me wish Showtime had made more than one episode available before Sunday's premiere. (The first episode is already available On Demand and on YouTube, while Showtime says that because the series was filmed out of sequence – all beach scenes together, then all scenes with one family, then the other, etc. – critics won't be able to see additional episodes until next week.) The pilot doesn't spend too much time showing you the same scenes twice, but when it does, the differences tend to be very binary in the He Said, She Said of it, where everything's exactly the opposite depending on who is telling the story. And that works fine for a pilot that has to tell you how to watch the series, but it also seems like something that could get old in a hurry if the different accounts don't get more complicated.
Fortunately, the show has four strong actors at its core. West and Wilson are more prominent in the pilot than their co-stars – Tierney is mainly there to give you a sense of the solid foundation of Noah and Helen's marriage, while Jackson is there to suggest the opposite for Alison and Cole – but if you want charismatic, nuanced performers who can carry you through a long and winding story in which their characters cheat on their spouses, it's hard to ask for better than those two.
The pilot episode also does an excellent job of making each marriage feel lived-in, even if one is, on paper, stronger than the other. We spend a good deal of time just watching Noah and Helen trying to pack the kids into the car for their annual awkward summer at her parents' palatial Hamptons estate, and by the time they're on the Long Island Expressway, you have a good sense of how they work as a couple and what issues they're dealing with with all four kids. (There's a strange moment involving their older son that's perhaps one dramatic incident too many in the early going, but I also understand why Treem might want to liven up a sequence that's otherwise about familiar family drudgery.) And a brief glimpse of a dinner with Cole's mother and siblings is all we need to understand the very different life he and Alison have lived from people like Noah that come out to the Hamptons just for vacation.
I've always found infidelity as a subject much less interesting than Hollywood has. When I heard about this show, I was cold to it, even with these actors involved, even with Treem running things. But the first episode, at least, is terrific, with a distinct, involving tone, and it does very right by its leads.
I'll check back in after I've seen some more episodes, but this is a fine start to what promises to be a very messy story.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
—
NOTE: I'll have a post up Sunday night after the first episode finishes airing on Showtime. Many of you may have watched it already On Demand or online, but please keep major plot details vague until Sunday.
Dying to see this show. Happy you reviewed and delighted that you enjoyed. Promising!
I watched the show on the Audience network on DirecTV. I enjoyed the show but hated seeing a different version of the same scene. I know it is each person’s perspective but it was hard for me to reconcile the two. Since they showed his first, her version of events felt like a lie when the truth is supposed to be somewhere in between .
And I wanted to punch the older boy in the face repeatedly after that scene. You will know which one after you watch the show.
I can’t believe Pacey is cheating on Joey.
I can’t believe anyone is cheating on Lisa Miller. Unacceptable.
I can’t believe McNulty is cheating… oh wait.
McNulty, after all, is a gaping asshole.
Is… is that Duckfu? From Luther fame?
I don’t really care for series centered around adultery either but… shit you have me roped in. Sounds worthwhile
Rawls plays Mcnulty’s father in law? This is a must watch!
SORRY MY COMMENT BELOW AT LEAST AS OF WRITING THIS COMMENT HAS MAJOR PLOT POINTS
But does “it” even really refer to the affair? Obviously whatever they’re being questioned over refers to this period of time, and the affair that apparently occurs is in some way relevant to whatever’s being investigated, but I just really doubt this show is about stale marriages.
I disagree that the accounts aren’t already deeply complicated. And I disagree that what we were seeing in either part is a display of their memory, but maybe a display of the story they’ve told their interrogator. Some scenes definitely can’t be reduced to “he said, she said” – the cigarette exchange on the beach, for example – McNulty has her as an old hat at smoking American Spirits, whereas Alice casts him as hipster writer par excellence with French cigarettes – there’s no way someone isn’t misrepresenting or outright altering whatever did happen there. There are several instances like this.
I think it’s possible to trace some of the anomalies in either account – the narrative seems to become dreamlike when the most possibly willful alterations are occurring. Like when Alice saves McNulty’s daughter in her account of the diner, it’s difficult for me to describe, but it’s so exaggerated. Suddenly it wasn’t about foregrounding her in action we’d already seen, but narrowed to the detached, psychological texture I associate with dreams. Does Alice report she saved McNulty’s daughter because she would’ve liked to have saved her own child from death? This weird quality of the scene, coupled with McNulty’s much more banal version, suggests hers may be psychologically motivated. Because, and maybe this will change when it’s revealed what they’re being questioned for, I don’t see the individual motivation for changing some of these plot points, and there’s no possible way to reconcile some of the divergences into “one truth.” (His manner – to West’s credit – is also noticeably different in each section – affable in one, and overbearing and boorish in the other.)
Some of this weirdness – the dreamlike nature of McNulty trying to find his son in the house (searching every room until the object is in the last one), the woman who repeatedly pursued him at the gym, and the obscuring of his wife’s face (so we’d think it was Alice), all felt, at first, like playful misdirection, to slightly mess with romantic tropes and expectations (I for one did think this was just a romantic drama). But now with the narrative structure revealed, those all feel like moments where we’re supposed to question McNulty’s veracity – whether it’s outright lying, misrepresentation or omissions.
Alice’s narrative “benefits” by virtue of going second, but I think the image we have of her in the end – appearing much more the urbanite – was unsettling, pinning us between two unreliable narrators over a still unidentified subject.
I wholeheartedly agree with your take–poor memory is the less interesting culprit here for the story discrepancies. Determining who’s lying and why, or if a willful lie is being told, are what made this plot device so engaging. I did not notice the dreamlike feel of the scenes you mentioned initially, but I do see it now. (Makes me wonder if the son’s prank was actually a prank since I can’t come up with a logical way for how he could have done what he did without injury..) Have very high hopes for the season.
This seems right to me. A number of differences in the narratives simply can’t be written off as the result of faulty memory / different subjectivities. In True Detective, it quickly became apparent that viewers were seeing what Marty and Russ remembered, not what they told the cops. In this show, it seems like we’re seeing what Noah and Alison tell the cops. The degree to which this reflects their actual memories will have to be teased out over the course of the series.
The prank was done while wearing a harness, that is what supported his body, not his neck. they clearly showed this, try and pay attention.
Really good analysis, U. Giving Alan a run for his money here!
Watched the pilot online, liked it a lot but did feel slight manipulative at times.. Also, is there any doubt that showtime will screw this up? I really have a hard time seeing how this premise extends beyond the first season.
The scene with West and Doman was just trolling the shit out of wire fans
As intriguing as this new show is, I was utterly disgusted how he spoke to his son about his fake hanging. A little to lightly! That would put me in alarm mode! Also surprised showtime let the kid he made it. Do you know how many people went on line to check that out? A lot?
Networks have rules, like not showing when a bullet actually enters a person. Any many more.
That scene certainly got your attention.
I am going to watch this show so curious as to
The interrogation. . Those kids need help. Their daughter has to lose only a few pounds to go to Paris? Ok grandma. Thanks
As intriguing as this new show is, I was utterly disgusted how he spoke to his son about his fake hanging. A little to lightly! That would put me in alarm mode! Also surprised showtime let the kid he made it. Do you know how many people went on line to check that out? A lot?
Networks have rules, like not showing when a bullet actually enters a person. Any many more.
That scene certainly got your attention.
I am going to watch this show so curious as to
The interrogation. . Those kids need help. Their daughter has to lose only a few pounds to go to Paris? Ok grandma. Thanks
Not long ago I watched West in Appropriate Adult, where he played a somewhat moronic serial killer. He was excellent in it! And I will never get that image out of my head when I see him. It is hard to see the “charm” now.
But there are other reasons as well that I was not a fan of this first episode. The love interest? Meh. Not feeling the duck lips.
The dialog– they seem to be going for ultra-naturalistic which always sounds strange and wrong to my ears. Drama, TV, movies, are not reality, they are heightened reality. Better than reality, when done well.
The kids! OMG. I want to strangle each and every one of them. Horrible brats.
I won’t be coming back to bother all you who are loving this show with my gripes. I know that’s just annoying. If you don’t like something, turn the channel, right? I just want to say this one time– this show stinks, is boring, pretentious, phony, a stretch of the imagination and not in a good way, and I’m outta here.
Except you’ve said about three times, here and elsewhere, that you don’t like it. Just have to make sure, huh?
Anyway, you do incidentally make an interesting point by referencing the last time you saw West; I think questioning his charm is what we’re supposed to do.
I think this is going to be my new favorite fall show! I like the he said/she said juxtaposed onto the police interrogation. It had me wondering if either were intentionally skewing their stories to avoid looking guilty to the police officer. I can’t wait for the next episode!
I’m really liking The Affair. I kind of stumbled onto it after watching another show flipping through the other channels. If this series keeps this tone going? It will be really good. And I’m a series/ drama show watcher from long ago. I’m not into a lot of weird stuff. I’m losing my Boardwalk Empire. So maybe this can fill my Sunday nights. Thanks, sincerely, new fan, Judy
