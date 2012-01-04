Review: Showtime’s ‘Shameless’ returns confidently for season 2

In one episode of the new season of Showtime’s “Shameless” (it returns Sunday night at 9), Emmy Rossum’s Fiona Gallagher finds herself on the run from someone who wants to beat her up with a baseball bat, and winds up cowering under a table next to her despicable alcoholic father Frank (William H. Macy). As Fiona realizes that she’s now in the same position Frank has been in so, so, so many times in the past, a giddy Frank declares, “I have waited for this day!” And as much as he wants to just seem smug about the daughter who has lectured him so often in the past about his own bad behavior, there’s a sense of perverse pride here, too – that this is the first time in a long time Frank has truly been able to relate to his eldest child.
And that, boys and girls, is “Shameless” in a nutshell. It is messy. It is vulgar. It is crude and loud and low-class. And it takes great joy in being all of those things.
It is also, despite being an hour each week and featuring dramatic moments – many of them heart-wrenchingly good – funnier than pretty much all of the half-hour shows Showtime tries to pass off as comedies, and it’s a pleasure to have it back.
I had, in fact, not realized just how much I missed the Gallagher clan – six kids, ranging from toddler Liam to 21-year-old Fiona, struggling to make ends meet and keep their family together thanks to their mother’s abandonment and Frank’s more visible neglect – until I started watching episodes from the second season. I liked but didn’t always love “Shameless” last year. Part of that was me never finding Frank as amusing as the show so clearly wanted me to, particularly when so much of the first season’s comedy spun out of things Frank was doing. But just as problematic was the way the show seemed to have trouble deciding whether it viewed the Gallaghers’ petty criminal lifestyle as fuel for black comedy, or as something that was going to leave all the siblings damaged in one way or another. It can be both those things, but there were many times in the first season where the one seemed incompatible with the other.
But the performances of and chemistry between the young actors – particularly Rossum as fierce mama bear Fiona, Jeremy Allen White as precocious hoodlum Lip, Cameron Monaghan as closeted Ian and Emma Kenney as wise-beyond-her-years Debbie – were so strong that I didn’t sweat the parts that didn’t work as well.
And the early parts of season 2 feel like some of the rough edges have been sanded off, qualitatively, without making “Shameless” itself feel any more cleaned up than a year ago.
Where the first season took place in a cold, grey Chicago winter, it’s now the summer, which has opened up all kinds of new criminal avenues for the Gallaghers to explore. Fiona sets up an unlicensed daycare center in the house, using 10-year-old Debbie to run the place while she sleeps off her night job. Lip and neighbor Kev (Steve Howey) dust off an old ice cream truck and use it to sell both pops and pot to people at the local park, and Lip also organizes a local fight club ring. Frank, meanwhile, is in a panic, because his sugar mama Sheila Jackson (Joan Cusack, blessedly muted in what could be an unrelentingly quirky role) is starting to get over her agoraphobia and will soon be able to journey into the real world and learn what a disgusting, selfish jerk he really is.
The warm weather brings with it a slightly more relaxed tone. The Gallaghers are still under constant threat of financial ruin – or, worse, being split up by social services – but overall the show seems to be enjoying their hustles more, and finding more ways to have comedy spin out of the kids, and Kev and his girlfriend Veronica (Shanola Hampton), rather than just leaning on Frank to make things funny.
For that matter, the writers have done a better job of calibrating Frank this season. Macy still seems miscast (there’s something oddly studied about the performance that’s not usually there in his great performances), and the draw for me remains Rossum and friends, but where I often viewed Frank scenes last year as the cost of doing business, this year, some of them are actually funny, and others do a better job of explaining why Frank hasn’t been lynched by now. And as an adult with his best years long behind him (assuming he ever had good years), the show can go much darker with Frank than it can with his children. He makes a decision midway through Sunday’s premiere that seems like the worst thing I could imagine him doing, and then does something two episodes later that makes the earlier act seem like jaywalking.
One other interesting change, at least in the early going: because of how last season ended, Justin Chatwin is largely out of the picture as Steve, Fiona’s car thief boyfriend, who’s been concealing his wealthy background. I had no problem with Chatwin last year, but it does feel like the show has more room to breathe in these early episodes without having to balance Fiona’s serious relationship (as opposed to several casual flings that don’t require much screentime) along with scams, sibling bonding and whatever shenanigans Frank is involved in. Rossum was a revelation last year – funny and touching and in complete command of the screen – and if anything, she seems stronger this season(*), even as Fiona is getting reckless without Steve in her life. I’m sure Chatwin will be more prominent as the season moves along, but the mix without him plays quite well.
(*) Showtime needs to give Rossum the same kind of Emmy push they give their better-known actresses – and possibly consider submitting the show as a comedy next year – since she’s every bit their equal, performance-wise.
There are a lot of comedies on television where the main characters treat each other horribly for most of each episode and then have some kind of phony heartwarming moment right at the end. With “Shameless,” the love is just as intrinsic as the bad behavior. The Gallaghers do all of these terrible things – well, most of them – because of how much they care about each other and want to stay together. (And also because their father is Frank Gallagher and the apple doesn’t usually fall far from the drunken tree.) And because the bond between them is so strong, all the show’s disparate pieces – the filthy comedy and the desperation, the joy and the depression – hold together just as well.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
I didn’t really got hooked by the first season of the american version, I gave up after 7 ep or so because I found it really flat and boring next to the U.K version…But I really think you should have a look at the original Uk version, which is great and imho way better than the U.S one because REALLY vulgar, messy, etc. They push it a lot more, probably because the U.K tv is a lot less “puritan” and more acceptable of all kind of excess. I really enjoy William H. Macy as an actor but he doesn’t come even close to the very strong perfomance of David Threlfall as Franck…already 8 very strong seasons really worth a watch.
Interesting. I loved the american version so much that I tried watching the UK version to get through the hiatus but couldn’t get through one episode. The Showtime version is much, MUCH superior imo.
Yea, same here Chris. I think the Showtime version is better in almost every way
I am really interested to see how the summer weather changes this (as you point out it does) because, yeah, the cold darkness was practically a whole other character last year, especially with the fear of no bills for heat and Frank being drunk on the streets etc. I think the weather will change the tone for the better, if only because it means less clothes on Emmy Rossum! ;)
The threat of winter isn’t forgotten. A lot of what’s driving the scheming is making sure they won’t freeze when the weather turns.
Winter is Coming
Considering that I always thought Steve was MUCH more of an issue for the show’s quality than Frank, this comes as welcome news.
Couldn’t agree more.
Absolutely!
I recently caught up with the first season and absolutely fell in love with the show, so it’s great to hear it is even better in season two. Emmy Rossum definitely deserves an award push; before this show, I absolutely hated her, and now she’s giving one of my favorite performances on TV.
Wow! Hate is a strong word! Why in the world would you hate Emmy Rossum? She’s always been such a composed and lovely actress!
Because she was really awful in Day After Tomorrow? Because she annoyed me? It’s not that dire: I think it’s OK to “hate” an actor. It’s not like I’m pipebombing her house or something.
I just caught up on this series, and ended up enjoying it more than I thought. Like Surion, I am a big fan of the UK version, but I did get caught up in the US version of the Gallaghers. Happy to hear that Steve will be out of the picture for a bit, the actor was the weakest link in the cast. James Macavoy and Anne-Marie Duff had such an amazing chemistry in the UK version (not surprising, they are married now), and Macavoy is an actor who I for one can’t take my eyes off of when he is on screen. I never warmed to Justin Chatwin’s Steve at all, and couldn’t see why Fiona would be interested in him at all.
I had no idea McAvoy was in the UK version. I’m definitely going to have to check that out.
i’ve been hearing great things about this show, and i know people who just love the show. but i just haven’t get suck in yet. one of my reasons is William H. Macy. i just think he’s a miscast. whenever i saw him as Gallagher, it just seems like he’s acting, and trying too hard, a bit theatrical. i know it’s hard for actors to act believably drunk, but for this show, it seems a prerequisite. will probably sample the new season.
Totally agree with that assessment. The role of Frank works if the actor makes it seem effortless and natural. Your always cognizant of the fact that its William Macy and he is acting. It seems like they tried to cast against type with both Macy and Rossum (she always seemed like a sweet innocent girl next door type, to me anyway). It worked with Fiona but not Frank
Hmm.. not too happy with Fiona behaving this way but I know it’s just because she’s still not over Steve and trying to show everyone she is. I’m really glad Steve does come back because I think he and Fiona were really great together, and Fiona needs that support in her life that Steve gave her (if you don’t count him lying to her about his identity etc…). He was there for her in a big way and really truly loved her. Something she didn’t get from any guy she dated before. Interested to see where they take their relationship this season.
I couldn’t disagree with you more. Steve was constantly in the way of Fiona trying to keep control of her family. When they first met Steve was a stalker. He’s also a thief and a liar, which is not a good combination. I thought Fiona belonged with the cop instead
Emmy Rossum has already said that Fiona is too in love with Steve and they’ll be trying to work out all their issues together.
I CAN’T WAIT! Emmy Rossum was a revelation indeed, she has such a complex role and pulls it off beautifuly and makes the character completely likable. Love the Gallagher siblings, agree they are much easier to watch than Frank and hope Macy doesn’t have too proeminent a role because I prefer spending time with the kids and Kev and V.
Having not watched season 1 yet, would you recommend waiting to start season 2? Or should newcomers be able to jump in midway?
I would watch S1 first. There were a lot of different things that happened in S1 that will be carrying over to S2
it’s finally back! it’s such a great and underrated show
i want to watch the original. should i? or just watch this.
Just watch this, much better production value and actors. The original sucks.
I have to disagree, I really like the original. Pete, I would watch both if you have a chance. Beau, did you really feel the actors in the original weren’t any good? I thought they were great, but if everyone liked the same thing-the world would be a dull place.
Will Jane Levy appear again?
Nope. They recast Mandy.
Bummer! She was awesome in the first season!
Interesting to see people not like Macy cast in this role. I’m not saying he was the perfect choice initially, but he is a master of his craft. I never thought he was anything but great in the first season. To each their own though.
Is Amy Smart coming back? We never found out what her MO was. Its probably just that she had a crush on Fiona but I would still like to see that play out honestly. Fiona didn’t seem all that put off by it last season
Amy Smart is in the first episode of s2 for sure – not sure if she’s around of after that, but the story suggests that she will be for a little while at least.
Alan.. Are we sure Steve is coming back ?
i did follow from time to the time the UK version and once the character left he did not come back. Personally i would like him to return, because i think in the UK version it was more the case of McAvoy becoming famous and unavailable than the show actually been done with the character.
And as fun as Fiona been single can be, i think she can find greater balance having a stable love interest, plus brings the drama of her trying to balance a relationship and keeping her family safe and alive.
Alan,
Did any of the episodes you saw feather James Wolk? I know he was supposed to guest and maybe recur.
feature*
James Wolk is in the premiere. Not sure after that.
Emmy Rossum was great last season, but Emma Kenney (who plays Debbie), stole the show. I just re-watched Season 1 and her scenes carried much of the show, especially the last 3 episodes. Kenney is worth a supporting actress nod for an award. Hopefully they keep her very prominent in the show. Justin Chatwin was okay, but I think they should move on and introduce another love interest. I think the writers have run the course with the Steve character and his story. Glad to hear they’re expanding Joan Cusack’s role. She is away too talented to only appear so scarcely.
Overall, I’m excited to see Season 2 of Shameless.
What a horrible miscasting with Macy.
I disagree about Macy. He makes me laugh out loud in disbelief with the things he says. I think he and his facial expressions are genius. I don’t know what he could do in season 2 that’s worse than sleeping with his son’s girlfriend, but i’m looking forward to it!
Wow, what a great show this is. I just watched the entire 1st season and the 1st ep of this season OnDemand in about 5 days. Amazing! I loved it.
I did not think Frank was “the cost of doing business” as Alan said. I thought he was balanced quite well and enjoyed Macy’s performance. In fact, I loved the entire cast. Especially Rossum, Lip, and Chatwin.
Some of the things Frank did were deplorable, but that’s the point. I don’t laugh at Frank. I find his actions purposely disturbing. Didn’t think he was supposed to be funny, just sad.
I think the kids are all a little smarter than they would be in real life growing up in that environment, but I’m okay with it b/c I don’t think I would enjoy the show as much if they acted truly white trash.
I also enjoy the side characters like the neighbors and Joan Cusak’s family.
Again, great show. Instantly jumps into my top 5 along with Breaking Bad, Homeland, The Walking Dead, and Mad Men.
Way over the top you totally lost me, discusting
Sucks this year Is that really the only way to get people to watch? Gross i will never see shameless again !