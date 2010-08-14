Review: Showtime’s ‘The Big C’

“You”re going to be real popular this summer,” Cathy Jamison”s brother Sean tells her in the second episode of Showtime”s “The Big C.” (The first debuts Monday at 10:30.)
“I have no idea who I”m going to be this summer,” Cathy tells him.
Though Cathy”s mood and persona change frequently over the three episodes of “The Big C” I”ve watched, I have a pretty good idea who and what she”s going to be. As played by the always-fabulous Laura Linney, she”s another in a long line of movie and TV characters (recent TV ancestors include Mary-Louise Parker on “Weeds” and Bryan Cranston on “Breaking Bad”) who respond to a life-altering – or, in this case, life-threatening – piece of news by deciding to alter that life even further.
Cathy is a wife (to Oliver Platt”s Paul), a mom (to Gabriel Basso”s Adam) and a high school teacher in suburban Minneapolis. Her life is bland and joyless. In the series” opening scene, she lets a contractor talk her out of getting the pool she wants so he can expand her deck instead, and it”s clear she”s spent years settling for the wants of others.
But Cathy has a secret: she has a serious case of skin cancer. She tells her rookie oncologist, Dr. Todd (Reid Scott from “My Boys”) that she doesn”t want chemo because she”d rather not lose her hair, but ultimately both doctor and patient acknowledge that the cancer isn”t treatable. (Scott and Linney have a relaxed, completely candid rapport that”s the one part of the show that feels wholly original.) So rather than spend the rest of her abbreviated lifespan being taken care of by others, Cathy decides she”s going to reinvent herself as a free spirit who does what she wants – and who won”t tell Paul, Adam, Sean (John Benjamin Hickey), or anyone else about her condition.
Her rationale – that if her loved ones found out, her relationships with them would change too much for her liking – makes sense for about a half-second, until it becomes clear that radically altering her behavior without telling anyone why is changing things just as much as, if not more than, the truth would. She wants to grow closer to her son, for instance, but her context-free clinginess only drives him away.
But even if it”s a flimsy rationale, it still gives her license to act cuh-razy! She intentionally spills wine on her couch! She does carthweels in the hallway at school! She shoots at a school bus with a paintball rifle! She”s not yet as wacky as Sean – a save-the-planet activist who”s homeless, doesn”t bathe and only eats food that”s been thrown out or is about to be, and whose every scene carries with it the air of self-satisfied whimsy that unfortunately infects most cable comedies – but by the end of the summer, she may be close.
And if the actress playing Cathy wasn”t as talented and committed as Laura Linney, “The Big C” might be unbearable.
Fortunately, the creative team – including creator Darlene Hunt and producer Jenny Bicks, a “Sex and the City” alum who is herself a cancer survivor (she bought a Porsche after being diagnosed) – has Linney, and Platt (playing the same kind of overgrown baby he did on Showtime”s “Huff,” but playing him with relish), and Gabourey Sidibe. And that cast makes “The Big C” seem less trite than almost comforting in its familiarity.
In particular, the show comes most to life whenever Linney is placed with Sidibe, the Oscar-nominated “Precious” star who here plays one of Cathy”s students, a snarky, overweight girl whom Cathy decides to make into a personal project.
When Andrea arrives late to a summer school class and loudly mocks Cathy”s teaching style, Cathy pulls her aside and cuts right through her by saying, “You can”t be fat and mean, Andrea. Fat people are jolly for a reason. Fat repels people, but joy attracts them. You can either be fat and jolly or a skinny bitch. It”s up to you.”
It”s a wonderful moment: an ice queen trying to warm up and reach out, but a bit too impatient and indelicate to do it any other way, and Linney”s joy at being able to say and do whatever comes into her head is infectious. And once Cathy takes Andrea under her wing and offers her a hundred bucks for every pound she loses, Sidibe is just as charming as a young woman slowly realizing that the boundaries of her life are being hastily redrawn.
Like “Nurse Jackie” and “Hung,” “The Big C” isn”t so much a comedy as a half-hour drama with occasional laughs (most of them coming from Sidibe and Platt), and the show is less profound and novel than it seems to think it is. But the performances are strong enough that I want to stick around for Cathy Jamison”s final journey, even if the path feels particularly well-trod.
I’m very interested in seeing this show. I love Laura Linney. She has a natural ability to make the viewer feel comfortable. She appears free from pretension in the roles that she has inhabited thus far. I’m also looking forward to seeing Sidibe and Platt too.
Also, I have a personal interest in this show. I have cancer. It’s my 2nd battle. I do not see this the show as protocol to follow but to see some of the levity. Humor is important. It’s helped me to get through some very rough times. It’s also a very serious subject but you need to laugh. Rant over :)
Janie – So sorry to hear this! I always enjoy your comments on Alan’s blog. I’ll be watching the C word with you. In fact, it’s really the only reason I kept Showtime after Nurse Jackie and Tara ended this season. Wishing you the very best.
– Lani
Does this mean you will be reviewing the episodes? Or just that you will be watching them, with the occasional blog mention when there is a really good episode? If it’s the former, I will definitely watch it too, if it’s the latter I might not bother (though since I have nothing to watch right now I might still end up watching it).
Haven’t decided yet. For Monday night, I’m just going to do what I often do with premieres, which is to link back to the initial review and ask people what they thought. We’ll see what my passion level is when it comes time for episode two to air.
To diemunkiesdie:
OMG…You have nothing to watch right now? What about “Mad Men”?
@Anonymous
Well of course Mad Men is there. But as far as new shows right now, it’s very limited. It’s still summer time so there isn’t as much new TV! Counting my shows on TVRage, I only have 21 shows I am watching in a current week. I was wondering if I should add The Big C or not. To let you know, The Big C has made it to my rotation. 22 now!
My dad died of cancer, far, far back in the last millenium when people could only bring themselves to call it “The Big C” (or “The Crab”). My son was diagnosed with autism 11 years ago, and like most parents of the disabled (up to 90%, last I heard), I’m divorced. (BTW, thanks for the great article about portrayals of autism.) Being the designated grownup 24/7 gets old fast, and Zen is not an Irish concept. I love seeing Cathy working without a net. Linney and Sidibe make a dynamic duo.
I don’t have Showtime so I won’t watch this. But I’m fascinated by the $100-a-pound bet with the actress, who really does need to win at least $10,000 on that bet. Will she slim down for the show? Was she planning to do so anyway, and that’s why this is part of it? The bet adds a fascinating real-life, real-time angle that won’t exist if one watches the series on DVD.
Let’s hope the show is more pleasurable than “Precious,” which felt more like volunteer work than entertainment.
“Precious” was not intended to be pleasurable or to entertain.
I can’t see how it would benefit Sidibe, as an actor, to “slim down”. She is a character actor who plays “the fat girl”. She would never be able to compete with all the other young, slim actresses out there.
At her size, a supposed loss of 20 or 30 pounds wouldn’t be noticeable. 2 to 3K for a high school student isn’t bad. Then again, she could still play “the fat girl” even if she lost 100 pounds.
Alan,
I was wondering if you are going to comment on the Starz miniseries “Pillars of the Earth”, which I have found much more enjoyable than “the Pacific” The production values have been astounding.
Thanks for your comments about “The Big C”, Alan. I, too am not sure about it, but I am always willing to give a show with the creditionals this show possesses at least a one episode chance. Having just read “The New Yorker” review, I was dubious about even giving this show my usual one episode chance. However, your comments plus a quote that I read on another blog, changed my mind. The quote had to do with Cathy’s ordering only “desserts and liquor” from a restaurant’s menu. I can definitely relate to that! Another plus: Cynthia Nixon will appear in four episodes.
Reid Scott as an oncologist has got to be a stretch. The guy’s not old enough to have gone through the training, it’s going to bug.
I have no idea who Reid Scott is. I guess I’ll have to wait to see if it’s credible or not. Generally, I find it more credible for a younger actor to portray an older character, than vice versa.
For example, the kids on FNL.
I’ve only seen the pilot and I didn’t care for it at all…I usually like Laura Linney but here — not so much. Didn’t care for any of the supporting characters at all (wanted to strangle the obnoxious son and husband).
Of course, it took some time for me to warm up to Nurse Jackie so perhaps I will get into this as well…
But honestly I thought that was the weakest cable pilot I’ve seen in a while.
The Big C is very funny. This is going to be my must see show for weeks to come I’m so excited.
This show is fantastic! Sometimes I am sorry it is only a half hour long. Laura Linney sucks you in and you just can’t get enough. It has been a while since I have enjoyed a TV show this much.
The Big C has been such a disappointment. I have watched all 4 episodes to date and kept waiting for it to catch it’s groove. But it is all so over acted especially the interaction between Laura and the doctor. For that matter Laura and anyone. I usually like her work and am very interested in the subject matter but this has been painful to watch like an amature play with actors just exchanging lines.
There is a lot in the premise to work with yet, to date the story limnne have been very superficial. I know 27 minutes is a short time to get things in though Weeds and Nurse Jackie have seemed to be able to do it. Though I will also admit last season of Nurse Jackie was more of unfullfilled teasers than the amazing show it had been in past seasons. Showtime has some great history with some great series, I hope they don’t begin to think they can just dial it in. I’m still holding hope for Big C.
I agree with you. It’s not funny at all. It feels very forced, and over-acted. The main character is annoying, and the other characters are insufferable. The writing isn’t strong enough to make up for all the cliche-ridden, ridiculous antics. It is already renewed for a second season, so apparently it must be getting good ratings. I don’t know how.
