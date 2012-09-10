Review: ‘Sons of Anarchy’ returns for season 5 with same strengths and weaknesses

Creating television is not an exact science. For every show that debuts as a fully-formed entity (“The Shield,” “The Sopranos,” “Arrested Development”), there are plenty that struggle early on but improve dramatically over time, usually when they return for their second seasons, having had a few months to examine what worked and what didn’t in the debut year. For some shows (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “Breaking Bad,” “Parks and Recreation”), that creative leap taken in year 2 is one that sticks, while for others (say, “Chuck”) it represents an early peak, where all the elements consistently click in a way that didn’t often happen before or after.
I had hoped “Sons of Anarchy” was one that made it to the next level and stayed there, but as the motorcycle club drama enters its fifth season tomorrow night at 10 p.m. on FX, it’s clear that incredible second year was the exception and not the rule.
“Sons” creator Kurt Sutter and the team he’s assembled continue to do many things very well. The strong and deep ensemble cast gets ample time to shine, with Charlie Hunnam as conflicted club leader Jax, Kim Coates as the brutal Tig and Ryan Hurst as the mournful Opie getting especially strong material in the two episodes I’ve seen so far. Sutter also introduces a pair of intriguing new characters, and great actors to play them: Harold Perrineau as a terrifying Oakland crime lord who’s not exactly what you’d expect, and Jimmy Smits as a local pimp (or “companionator, as he calls himself) who befriends Jax’s mother Gemma (Katey Sagal).
But the character work gets buried under an avalanche of plot, all of it designed to simultaneously get Jax and the Sons into trouble while also providing some kind of well-disguised escape hatch.
Last season, for instance, sunk the club into a quicksand mess involving a ruthless Colombian drug cartel, a stack of old letters written by Jax’s late father, and the increasingly evil machinations of reigning club leader Clay (Ron Perlman). The year built and built towards the inevitable moment where Clay would have to either die or be banished for his misdeeds, where Jax would skip town over his disillusionment with the Sons, and where one or both of Opie and Juice (Theo Rossi) would also have to make a permanent exit from the series, given things done to or by them. Instead, at the last minute, the club’s cartel contacts were revealed to be secret CIA double agents, who in one fell swoop were able to preserve Clay’s life, force Jax to stay (and take over the club), spare Juice, etc.
The CIA revelation played not only like a cheat (there was no earthly way a viewer could have guessed that ahead of time), but an easy out for a show that wanted to create the sense of danger for its characters without having to actually get rid of anyone people cared about. (Clay murdered Opie’s father Piney, so the body count wasn’t zero, but Piney had always existed on the series’ margins.)
That said, the CIA maneuver also landed the series in a potentially interesting place. Jax, who had spent the entire series trying to either reform or leave the club, was now trapped as both its leader and facilitator of a deal to transport guns and drugs for the cartel. Clay was alive but badly injured and removed from power (he’s the new Piney, right down to the oxygen tubes he has to wear), and Gemma has also been marginalized now that Jax’s lover Tara (Maggie Siff) is the new queen of the club.
The way the fourth season ended, coupled with a season-long misstep the year before where the Sons became pawns in a game involving IRA leadership in Belfast, significantly lowered my expectations for the series going forward. But I still held out hope that the way Sutter had reshuffled the board (even if he’d kept nearly all the pieces) might rejuvenate “Sons” a bit as it moves closer to its endgame. (Sutter has said he has seven seasons worth of stories to tell.)
But no matter who’s in charge of the club, the problems are the same both for the bikers and the series: a never-ending string of violent encounters, legal hassles and mortal jeopardy where characters are placed in a tight box before being offered the chance to escape into a slightly bigger box, and then a bigger box than that, and so on. Even Clay’s diminished role doesn’t feel like it will last for very long.
Late in the season premiere, Jax gets what feels like the 17th piece of bad news he’s had in the last day. He turns to Tara, stone-faced, and she asks – unintentionally turning into a surrogate for viewers who may be weary of one plot twist after the next – “Oh, God. Now what?”
Sutter has said that he never intended for “Sons” to be analyzed on the level of an HBO or AMC drama, and that his goal was to make a fun, pulpy, adrenaline-fueled show. And if you’re not meant to think too hard about what’s happening, then “Sons” largely succeeds at its goals, particularly given the performances, the direction (led by Emmy winner Paris Barclay) and Sutter and his writers’ talent for crafting gut-wrenching individual moments. But if you ever held out hope for “Sons” to be more than that – smarter and more consistent and not as married to overly-complicated plotting – then the start of the fifth season suggests you will continue to be disappointed.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
—
NOTE: As part of my attempt to make my workload more manageable this fall, I won’t be doing weekly “Sons” reviews this season. Geoff Berkshire will be covering the show each week on our Monkeys as Critics blog, and I’ll either be posting here occasionally if there’s a notable episode, or simply waiting until the end of the season to offer some thoughts.
No weekly recap from Alan is the saddest thing I read in this preview. Very disappointing. Maybe once 10 network shows get the ax in the first couple weeks you’re reconsider? :)
“you’ll” not “you’re” – damnit.
No. Geoff is on the beat and will do a fine job. And beyond the time management issue, some shows reach a point where everyone is better off if I’m not writing about it — and making the same complaints — every single week.
sounds like you can’t be bothered debating with sutter anymore. bad news for us.
Will Smits and Perrineau at least make the show watchable in the way Ray McKinnon and Rockmond Dunbar did last year? Those two – especially McKinnon’s AUSA – were actually the most compelling characters during Season 4.
‘ some shows reach a point where everyone is better off if I’m not writing about it — and making the same complaints — every single week.’
Hope other critics take heed of your decision and follow your lead. I understand some times there may be contractual obligations but nothing more depressing than reading reviews where it is obvious the critic is not enjoying the gig anymore.
::cough;; Ryan McGee on Season 4 of Fringe ::cough::
The “I won’t be posting weekly” notice always feels like a downgrade by a securities analyst. And in this case, a downgrade was overdue.
But he’ll still do reviews for “The Killing?” Scratching head.
Danny – He didn’t do weekly reviews of “The Killing” this past season. Hopefully that can alleviate the head-scratching.
-Daniel
Having read this I believed it was really enlightening.
I appreciate you finding the time and energy to put this short article together.
I once again find myself personally spending way too much time both reading and commenting.
But so what, it was still worthwhile!
Outdoor Thermometer
I do not think the “Chuck” people meant for their series to only have a peak in season 2. Remember they lived on half seasons after season 2 and had to create like 10 series finales. I fully believe if they had 5full seasons up front then seasons 3, 4 and 5 would have been just as good as 2. But I suppose record books do not show the troubles shows to through…sadly. I miss Chuck.
Come to think of it look what has happened to breaking bad when the network gave them 8 instead of 13 episodes….a huge step down in plot, pacing, plausibility and overall quality. Mad Men suffered in season 5 from a network studio dispute and their season 5 was a step down from what came before… Obvious symbolism, anvil dialogue, unneccessary character regression, etc. lost season 2 and 3 sucked because the studio did not know or did not act fast enough to end the show or tell the show runners of an ending.
So I suppose every show can or does suffer from a network or studio screw up….yeah…lthe television landscape.
“I do not think the ‘Chuck’ people meant for their series to only have a peak in season 2. Remember they lived on half seasons after season 2 and had to create like 10 series finales.”
—
I’d contend that “Friday Night Lights” was put in a similar situation but it managed to largely have the same level of consistency and quality throughout its run.
Agreed Omagus.
Every profession works under deadlines.
The level of consistency and quality of work is far more a reflection of abilities of the workers involved rather than the working conditions.
Chuck knew the last season was only 13 episodes yet there was no noticeable improvement in the show’s quality.
Omagus, Friday Night Lights knew after season 2 that they would get seasons 3, 4 and 5 on Direct Tv and so they had a consistent run. When they thought they were going to be cancelled in season 2 it was the worst season ever ala Landry serial killer, lol.
Well, the Chuck writers knew that season 5 would be the last one and yet, apart from the finale, they never in the slightest reached the level of season 2.
After 5 potential series finales come season 5 doing a 6th in season 5 was always going to be tough…it was more or less a case of horse bolted at that moment for them. Plus their budget was horrendous.
Shawn Mahone > Your logic is a bit flawed when it comes to Mad Men as Matt Weiner has said that the studio dispute didn’t affect their work more than a two-month delay in production or so. Since the show aired more than six months later than usual, they actually had _more_ time to produce this season.
For me, Mad Men’s 5th season was absolutely spectacular, probably my favorite season of the show so far. Also Breaking Bad – I see where people are coming from with some pacing and plot logic issues here, but BBs 5th was still insanely good.
very dissapointed we won’t be getting you’re weekly recaps. sad, sad news indeed.
Damn, I will miss your weekly reviews, even of this often frustrating show. Here’s hoping this season manages to distinguish itself enough to draw us all back in the way the end of Season 1 and pretty much all of Season 2 did.
And that’s nothing against Geoff, who I will absolutely read.
Alan i gotta disagree with you about season 2 being the exception. Season 1 is phenominal, especially episodes 8-13, i think there are more great episodes in season 1 than in season 2, but they are both great great tv seasons. I even liked 3 alot more than most, but will admit there was plenty wrong with it, but there was plenty great about it as well. Season 4 is the only season, for me anyway, that was a real let down, full of cop outs and pointless plots that went nowhere. So , as i said in a different post, this is the first season im going into with no expectations, as it used to be one of my top 3 shows, im still going to watch it and hopefully be pleasantly surprised, as i am in it till the end with this show that ive loved for so long and has given me far more great moments than bad ones.
Well, I agree that the last few episodes of Season 1 were excellent, as was Season 2. So it seemed like the show might be hitting its stride, similar to what The Wire (obviously, a superior show in every way, but it also started slowly in its first season–it took about nine episodes before I was really hooked) did at the same point. The difference is that the third season of The Wire was arguably the best season in the history of TV dramas, while the third season of Sons of Anarchy was an unmitigated disaster. And the fourth season had so much potential before it opted for the lamest cop out (relative to the overall quality of the show) in recent TV memory other than the ending of Lost. Clay should not be alive. It’s still a good show, and I’m still going to watch. But I don’t think it will ever crack the top 10 best dramas of all time or anything like that. Which is too bad because I did think it had that kind of potential during Season 2. Oh well.
I cant call season 3 of the Wire the best seasson of all time because the first 4-5 episodes are really weak, probably my least favorite of the whole series. It starts taking off when Avon gets out and from episode 8 “moral midigtry” on its as good as anything you’ll ever see. I will say season 3 contains the greatest single episode in tv history, Middle Ground. I love season 1 of the Wire, on rewatches i love everything about it from the start but watching it for the first time it took episodes 3 and 4 to hook me. The Chess scene, The “fuck” scene and Jimmy and Lester talkin in the bar about being natrual police. Season 3 is actually my most frustrating season of the Wire because the first half is so weak (by wire standards) and the second half is pure magic, i think the other 4 seasons were great start to finish.
Far as SOA goes, i dont think it was as bad as alot of others do, i loved the Ireland episodes, hated all the episodes b4 they got there except the season premiere (sutters season premieres are always great) and the season 3 finale was just pure beauty. Season 4 as you and i said started strong and then just copped out on basically everything they set up, not just the CIA thing, basically every plot they copped out on. But sutter did say somethign interesting, the Jax/Clay dynamic now that jax knows the truth and is still forced to associate with the guy could be very similar to the vic/shane dynamic once vic found out about Lem, which could lead to some really cool shit. So im not ready to jump ship, im in it for the long haul no matter what.
Man Alan i think thats a bit much for this to be the show you’re cutting out of your rotation. I believe you said you’ve only seen 2 episodes, and alot of what you said about it sounds pretty good to me. I think u should at least offer up some brief thoughts on episodes that dont do much for you, and give full analyzation to the better episodes, so your fans can have a place to discuss a show alot of us still care about. Yea the CIA thing was terrible, but i think this show deserves a bit more of a chance than that, not abandoning ship so quickly, i mean youre acting like its “The Killing”.
To each their own. The CIA copout was horrible and the show is now a soap opera. Perfect time for an exit from watching this series for me.
A cop out like most of what Fringe does, lol…Olivia must die they said and in the finale they found a way to reverse that with a regeneration slight of hand…I call bs on that! We shall see!
One show plays honestly within its established universe.
The other does not.
Each of us decides when a show is or is not.
Well in the end I guess that we are talking about 3 shows that are or were not highly rated by the Emmys or had people watching them so it is all moot at this point. These shows are like what we call in England …”Marmite” you either love them or you hate them, there is no in-between.
I still have no idea what happened in season 4 of fringe or what it was about or what world were even in. I dont really have much desire to rewatch it either. That show just had me shaking my head and going what the fuck for most of season 4, another one that used to be one of my favorite shows.
There were clues to the fact that Romeo and company weren’t entirely what they presented themselves to be, so the CIA reveal wasn’t a ‘cop out’.You just need to pay attention to what’s going on in each episode. Kurt Sutter doesn’t write for the weak-minded masses, who expect everything to be laid out for them on a silver platter.
That copout is the far less egregious of the two – though it sure was a nifty, ‘That Was Easy,’ Business Depot reset button story reveal.
The BIG copout was Jax letting Clay live after what he did to Gemma. The only reason Clay is still alive is because the showrunners lacked the conviction to bring that storyline to a honest conclusion.
Jax could give two figs about some unseen third parties needs. He would have exacted fatal vengeance on Clay.
Sutter proved he is not above a pulling a fast one with story and with his characters.
Put those two together and one can no longer count on any new conflicts from being waved away.
That is where the show sits now.
If I were to continue watching, it would be for the acting only.
I don’t trust anything else now the show has to offer.
OldDarth I agree with you. It’s like the first couple of years KS created this “world” and all the characters were behaving true to themselves in that world. Now their actions are soley to propel the plot, and it’s hard for the viewer to get invested when there’s no logical predictability to their actions. It’s got the action but no heart.
Why would you give Son’s a bad review before the season even started. Kinda mean.
A) Because he’s already seen some of the episodes.
B) Because that’s kinda what he’s paid to do.
wasnt that bad of a review, gave it a B. The show does have some problems, but it also has alot of greatness. I’m just dissapointed he wont be doing weekly reviews, i hope this new guy is up to snuff and isnt just gonna do one of those “recaps” where he basically just writes down everything that happens in the episode from start to finish, i hope he offers intelligent analyzation, despite what Sutter said about this show, it does deserve that treatment.
It’s an honest review, which I greatly appreciate. With some exceptions, watching the last two seasons felt like a chore. I was hoping that we’d see dramatic improvement in this season. Now that I know more of the same is coming, I feel better about my decision to delete it from my DVR schedule.
It’s an honest review, which I greatly appreciate. With some exceptions, watching the last two seasons felt like a chore. I was hoping that we’d see dramatic improvement in this season. Now that I know more of the same is coming, I feel better about my decision to delete it from my DVR schedule.
Nisan – there is no apostrophe in Sons.
Nisan – there is no apostrophe in Sons.
Why would you give a bad review before the season even started? Wow, that’s kinda mean spirited don’t you think? Sons of Anarchy til the end for me, can’t wait for all the chaos.
I agree. I’m invested in this show til the end. I’ve never been obsessed with watching a show but Sons is one I will not miss!!! Love it
An honest review isn’t a bad or mean review. I’m a huge fan of Sons of Anarchy (AND Kurt Sutter) but everything Alan said above is true. SOA is entertaining and pulpy, but its commitment to plot over all else is holding it back from becoming a GREAT show like Breaking Bad or Mad Men. It’s not even the best drama on FX right now(that’s Justified). I’m in it with SAMCRO to the end, but I’m realistic about what it is at this state in the game.
I’m with ya Nisan!!! This in one series that I have watched over and over and OVER again (and I am not one to re-watch anything!) I personally think that the show goes very in-depth with its characters. It makes you hurt for everyone, even the characters you love to hate. It does a great job at probing into why the characters are who they are. Season 4 was one of my favorites, and the scene is season 3 where Jax is following the adoptive parents of able through the market in Belfast, still makes me cry every time I watch it. Those are the moments that Sutter is so great at creating. There wasn’t even any dialogue in that scene, but if you followed the show, you knew the things that had to be going through Jax’s mind. I think Kurt Sutter is a genius! SAMCRO!
Wise move, and I’m glad you’re not reviewing this weekly, Alan. You clearly haven’t enjoyed yourself in a couple of years watching this. And, sheep that I am, I kind of haven’t either. My plan going into this season was to not read your weekly recaps and see if I was still as annoyed by the plot holes and machinations, and overall, if I was able to enjoy it as a piece of entertainment again.
Any way you could link to his review, though? Habits are habits.
Second this. Alan really shouldn’t be reviewing this show, because he just doesn’t “get” it. He seems unable to divorce his own perceptions from those of characters, and just because an action or decision is not where his thought-process is would go does not make it stupid.
As an example, last season, he made much hay over the seeming implausibility of Jax’s refusal to live off of Tara, when such attitudes have been prevalent over the vast majority of human history, and nothing on the show suggests Jax’s upbringing would have made him receptive to a more progressive mindset (hell, I can’t seeing Gemma respecting a man whose wife is the breadwinner).
Just because Alan is so into his wife’s career that he complains to Kurt Sutter about how a biker gang tv show portrays hospital administrators, does not mean that everyone else thinks the same way, or that every TV show must embrace the elimination of gender roles to the same extent.
His refusal to recognize the reality of such attitudes (said recognition of course does not require embracing or approving that attitude), has, I feel, unfairly colored his reviews. I have seen it in other reviews, notably Game of Thrones and Breaking Bad, where he nitpicks over a flaw that is really his inability to understand where a macho-type character is coming from, rather than any flaw in characterization or plot logic.
Being so out of step with the mentality of the show and its world, it is probably best that he refrains from reviews. It is a very sensible and mature decision on his part and, unironically, not one I could see Kurt Sutter or a member of SAMCRO making.
Does anyone know how to watch this if you don’t have cable? Does iTunes sell the episodes after they air, or am I kinda screwed until the DVD?
Seasons 1-3 on Netflix. Season 4 is available to buy. Bestbuy was running a special for 19.99 for the whole season 4
You can buy episodes at Amazon.com, Amazon instant video. $1.99 per episode, $2.99 for HD. They are available, one day after they
appear on TV.
Thanks, Nisan!
Season 1 was absolutely amazing now that i think about it. Season 2 peaked in episodes 10 and 11 and flopped the penultimate and the finale, the 2 most important episodes of a season, now while i love a show offering greatness in earlier episodes, Jax learns his mom was raped and instead of doing a professional hit on both weston and zobel, he challenges the whole crew to a school yard brawl, that was ridiculous. Where as “The Sleep of Babies” and “The Revelator” were as brilliant and powerful a final 2 as i can think of, on top of the previous 4 or 5 that came before it, “Capybara” might be my fav ep of the whole series.
Last season was a vast improvement over season 3, but it all kind of fell apart at the end. Wish they had the nerve to kill off Clay which, to me, seemed like an obvious move. It’s this close to being a truly excellent show but it just gets bogged down in corniness too often.
To comment on previous seasons:
Yes, the Detour to Ireland was a misstep, but I cut Sutter slack for trying something different. He earned that after seasons one and two.
But my whole opinion of the show changed with “To Be, Parts one and two”, This two hour finale, that was so uneditable that it had to be shown over two weeks, wrote itself into a corner that the writers weren’t brave enough to follow through on.
It set a table similar to boardwalk empire, but more heavy handed – practically telegraphing the denouement and then cancelling it with weird solutions that seemed both desperate and thrown together hoping 10 months away will heal all wounds (and dull all memories). Boardwalk Empire did what SOA didn’t have the stones to do, and that is why people are taling about how great their season was and SOA is being relegated to MehTV.
The finale would have had more aplomb if Danny Trejo pulled his mask off to reveal he was Otto all along and walked up to deliver contracts for Hunham and Perelman for six seasons and a movie as a reason why no one gets hurt.
At this point, I would prefer to have Piney wake up in Bobby Ewing’s shower and just pretend the finale didn’t happen and let them try again.
100% correct on all accounts Dean Pelton.
I’ve only seen season 4, which I liked for many reasons but didn’t like for the reasons that (mainly) Alan addresses. Should I go back and watch the other seasons of this show? It sounds like I missed some great seasons…but this show was on the bubble for me,so I don’t know if I want to invest the time. Thoughts?
Definitely watch the first two.
Those 2 paragraphs you wrote about last season’s plot twists at the end were spot on and depressing for me to read about my former favorite show. You are 100% correct about the great characters and the potential this series had. Unfortunately, even series creator, Kurt Sutter, said his show is not meant to be a great drama, but cheesy pulp instead (another cop out). In doing so, Sutter has trivialized his own show. The sad thing is, the show was inches away from being great, and ruined it with one plot twist.
How awesome would it have been for Sutter to follow through all the things Alan mentioned about the plot instead of cop out on them? IMO, the show would have vaulted into the top drama conversation instead of become a joke.
I still plan on watching the show, but I’m not sure how I can ever trust it again.
I don’t blame Alan for dropping it from his regular rotation given how Sutter has trivialized his own show.
Any chance that we’ll get your thoughts on this show in the Firewall and Iceberg podcasts each week?
Dean-Norris-Pelton – Zero. We’ll check in at the end of the season and perhaps in the middle if something happens that requires us to check in.
-Daniel
I think I liked Season 4 on a week-by-week basis more than a lot of people on the internet did. Sometimes, it was the show I looked forward to watching the most, but the season finale ruined quite a lot of what came before it.
Yeah after the mess of the finale to S4 I’ll definitely have lowered expectations. Also for all of Sutter’s big talk, how things ended up, showed that he lacks the balls creatively to make the really big decisions.
For example, the amount of people within the Sons that Clay has actually or attempted to kill, yet he himself is still alive, is just nonsense.
I don’t get why people insist clay had to die? In the real world bad people do bad things and nothing happens to them. I actually found it quite annoying last season that Alan and everyone commenting kept harping on the clay thing. I hate when characters get killed off on shows just because the audience seems to expect someone to die for the show to be interesting. It’s boring at this point and I’m glad sutter had the balls to be different.
I feel the exact opposite. Doing a complete reverse on killing a big character with a contrived plot twist is not being different, it’s doing the same as most shows, that’s why people here applaud when a show has the balls to take a risk like that.
“I hate when characters get killed off on shows just because the audience seems to expect someone to die for the show to be interesting.”
That is FAAAR from the reason Clay needed (needs) to die, and you know it.
He had to die because the unwritten rules of television demanded that he die because he had just done too much (killing Piney, beating Gemma, revealed to having killed JT, etc.) to plausibly continue living in that environment (a similar thing happened when Tig/Clay killed Opie’s wife, and it wasn’t too long later that it seemed like all was forgotten). As for the “bad people do bad things and get away with it” argument, that’s true enough. The problem is that the show didn’t establish a believable way for this to happen. I could see Clay living if he went on the run or something like that, but not if he’s still a member of the club. So the show had to go with the single most ridiculous cop out of any good show last year. The CIA thing is just stupid and infuriating.
I think Sutter clearly has talent, evident from both SOA and his work on the Shield. I just don’t think he’s a great showrunner. Perhaps he’s better suited to be the 2nd in command.
One other thing that bothered me was in the last ep of S4 when Romeo indicated that they would get Bobby out of jail for the Sons even though the Feds had him cold on Big Otto’s statement. Why would law enforcement officials release a murderer to appease his gang of murderers? It undermines the entire Big Otto snitching storyline, arguably the best plot of that season.I like Bobby but the only logical conclusion was to have him locked up, even if they had to write off or marginalize Mark Boone
I for one cannot stand most of the thoughtless drivel that is pumped out year after year on TV. That being said, I’ve been a huge fan of Sons since season one and will probably go into something akin to mourning when it’s over. The nicest thing I can possibly say about your review is that you just don’t “get it”. Glad to hear that you’re handing over the review reins to someone else.
Please explain to those of us who don’t “get it.”
Shannon – WOW!! Finally someone I can totally agree with! It’s my opinion that if you have such problems with a TV Show – then don’t watch it! I for one think SOA is one of the best and deepest shows on right now!! I wouldn’t miss it for the world!! There are very few programs that I will watch over and over and SOA is one of the very few! Am so excited for tomorrow nite that I’m down to counting hours like a kid before Christmas! So to the reviewer – glad you’re handing the reviewing over to someone who can handle it I hope and that can understand the depths that Sutter is going to to present this story arc!
I completely agree Shannon. It almost seems like Alan has a vendetta against Kurt sutter. And its funny, on this site most people commenting will never disagree with anything Alan says so all the comments tend to be negative. I don’t think its a perfect show but its better than 90% of the crap on tv. I guess bunheads and strike back are worthy of recaps but soa isn’t. Very strange.
Y’all are perfectly entitled to like this show more than I do, Svetlana. I have no beef with Sutter. We disagree over certain things about the direction of the show, but for the most part we’ve gotten along very well over the years.
Bunheads was a show I covered weekly (and usually very briefly) during an incredibly slow period during the summer, not during the insanity of the fall season. And Strike Back isn’t a show I cover weekly, though I would say it’s ultimately better at what it sets out to do than Sons is at all the things it sets out to do.
I have to disagree about strike back. I think its completely nonsensical and almost impossible to follow. It’s basically just sex and violence with a little story thrown in. I watched last season out of boredom and this season I stopped after the second episode.
Thanks for explaining what it is that we don’t “get.”
“2deep4u” is one of the most childish excuses you can use to try to justify why a person doesn’t like a show.
OK let me say that I have watched this show from day one.
But lets get real, it is not :
1) deep
2) realistic (at times)
3) “smart”
It is however:
1) Fun as hell
2) Dramatic
3) suspensful
they blew it in season 3 for the most part and the finale last year was just about as awful as it gets.
but I would nt miss this show or stop watching it becasue when tig’s daughter got set on fire I sat there with my eye opened wide and mouth hanging open and said “this is EXACTLY why I watch this show”
I swear Alan, my favorite part of the last two years were your recaps and talking about the show here.
I feel like I’ve got 4 years invested in this thing so I’m going to give it a few more shows. The last two seasons (with the exception of the FABULOUS finale in Season 3) were just horrible and frustrating but I kept thinking it would/could turnaround. From your review it sounds like it hasn’t. And here I thought Kurt was really going to take some of the critics and fans comments to heart.
Sad. That’s all. Sad.
Honestly, I hated the finale of Season 3 more than anything else about that wretched season. It was ridiculous and infuriating.
Alan I was crushed to read at the end that you won’t be doing weekly reviews for Sons. Although I disagreed with you sometimes last season, I still looked forward to your reviews to help me process the episode. Even though I had some problems with the finale, I loved the season as a whole and I am VERY much looking forward to the premiere tommorow. I’m excited to see one of the best casts in television back on my screen. Hope you decide to write more than you expect to.
I’m crushed as well, and like you, Alan’s recap helped me “process” and better comprehend each episode. I hate to say it, but what “Alan is watching” is no longer what I’m watching, and for that reason I really have no need to check back with this blog until Mad Men comes back on the air. Unless Alan has already decided to drop that show as well…
I love the show so much that I don’t care what critics say about it.
Will Sons become Prison Break???
Alan, I thought the first episode was a lot better than you and Dan gave it credit for. Now, will we the show continue its previous pattern from past years? Probably. but that was a really good episode. Tig was so tragic.
If you expect more from a show than even what the creator is telling you it will be, isnt that YOUR fault?
Sutter has said that he never intended for “Sons” to be analyzed on the level of an HBO or AMC drama, and that his goal was to make a fun, pulpy, adrenaline-fueled show. And if you’re not meant to think too hard about what’s happening, then “Sons” largely succeeds at its goals, particularly given the performances, the direction (led by Emmy winner Paris Barclay) and Sutter and his writers’ talent for crafting gut-wrenching individual moments.
Its not supposed to be Boardwalk or even Breaking Bad, its just supposed to be a show you watch that makes you wonder what happens next.
I’m sorry, but I just have to respond to your assertion that Breaking Bad had some kind of creative leap in year 2. I honestly can’t imagine what you mean.
Breaking Bad was an incredible original from day one – clever, dark, innovative, unique – the first season was spectacular – NOTHING like the turgid, pulpy, derivative mess that SOA was, is, and always shall be.