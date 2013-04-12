Review: Starz’s ‘Da Vinci’s Demons’ turns Leonardo into an action hero

Starz doesn’t exactly have a consistent brand identity – other than a fondness for nudity at any and all opportunities – but since former HBO chief Chris Albrecht took over, there’s been a more overt attempt to resemble his old employer. Neither “Boss” (since canceled) nor “Magic City” (returning this summer) have been in a class with the best of what Albrecht greenlit at HBO, but they’ve at least felt like the kinds of shows he would have approved in the early-mid ’00s: cinematic gloss, anti-heroes caught between good intentions and criminal realities, award-baiting performances, etc.
“Da Vinci’s Demons,” which debuts tonight at 10 (after the series finale of Starz flagship “Spartacus”), is not that. Created by David Goyer (who co-wrote the Christopher Nolan Batman trilogy, but who has also been responsible for a number of forgettable TV shows like “FlashForward”), it doesn’t resemble Albrecht’s old HBO output so much as it does ’90s syndicated action dramas like “Xena: Warrior Princess” – albeit made on a much bigger budget and with lots of Starz-approved language and nakedness. (You will never look at a certain “Downton Abbey” castmember the same way again after their cameo here.)
Tom Riley stars as Leonardo da Vinci, here recast as something very close to a superhero. He’s the great artist and inventor of record, but he’s also a master swordsman, a detective with a Holmes-ian eye for detail, an explorer of matters supernatural, and a devil with the ladies. Over the course of the four episodes I’ve seen, DaVinci gets caught in the middle of a war between the Pope and the Medici clan of Florence, becomes obsessed with a mystical quest suggesting that history itself is a lie, and has a tendency to blow things up real good.
Like most of Goyer’s solo creations, the show has more ideas than it knows quite what to do with; his best work tends to come with strong collaborators who pare Goyer’s vision down to something manageable. The premiere episode is so overstuffed with incident, conspiracy and expository dialogue as to almost feel like parody, but the show settles down a bit in later hours. There’s a mix of specific problems for da Vinci to solve (an invention to perfect, a mystery to explain) along with the bigger arc involving the Medicis, the Pope and the mystics. da Vinci’s inventions (most of which he was never able to build in real life) are fun, and several of the supporting performances are quite good, particularly Blake Ritson as a Vatican enforcer with an air of weary pragmatism. He does terrible things, but mainly he just seems disappointed that people insist on standing in his way.
Riley’s likable enough in the lead role, but the writing seems to call for more of a spark of divine madness than he’s either asked or able to offer. The da Vinci who looked at the world differently enough to dream of flying machines and tanks and solar power should come across as something more than a handsome action hero with well-groomed stubble, but that’s largely what he is.
I’m at times asked whether it’s fair to judge a show based on the channel that it’s on. Would, for instance, “The Killing” have been looked on more kindly if it had aired on NBC rather than AMC? I tend to think that a good show is a good show, and a bad show is a bad one, regardless of whether it’s airing on the home of “Mad Men” or the home of “Celebrity Apprentice.” But it can definitely be puzzling when a new show doesn’t seem to fit the brand of the channel it’s on – even if it’s a channel like Starz where the brand keeps shifting every couple of years.
Ultimately, I found “Da Vinci’s Demons” ridiculous but fairly amiable. (I could imagine 14-year-old Alan really enjoying it, and not just because of the topless women.) It doesn’t really fit the direction Albrecht started pushing Starz in when he arrived, but the channel has a number of other period adventures in development, so perhaps this is the new direction. Copying the HBO playbook isn’t so simple, even when one of the playbook’s authors is involved, so why not try something else? Both “Boss” and “Magic City” struggled to attract viewers; why not provide a cracked mirror view of history with fencing, fighting, magic and sex?
I’ve seen a promo for this once and it made me want to punch Guy Ritchie, who laid the groundwork for stuff like this with his reinterpretation Sherlock Holmes. But at least Guy used a fictional character. This show looks utterly ridiculous.
In total agreement. The commercials for this have only further justified my decision to cancel Starz last year.
So . . . are the writers of this show aware that “da Vinci,” which should not be capitalized BTW, is not a name?
Leonardo had no last name, being an illegitimate Italian commoner of the 15th century, and the “da Vinci” added to the end of his name is just a way of designating him from from the other Leonardos of the era. No one would call him just “Da Vinci.”
I’m sure this is the least of the show’s inaccuracies, but it’s a personal pet peeve of mine, especially when they put it right in the title. It just really shows a lack of effort.
Alan could have made that mistake himself, regardless, it could just be a typo. Chill out.
Oh, I’m NOT angry with Alan. He doesn’t really need to know that. The people who are making a TV show about Leonardo, on the other hand…
Actually, although I completely agree with you about “da Vinci” not making much sense as a name on its own, there is nothing objectionable about the capitalization. In English, the first word in a title is capitalized, regardless of whether it would be capitalized in any other part of a sentence. This despite what eBay and iPhone et al. have done to us with their ridiculously formed names that do not function properly in English sentences!
Yes, the writers are aware, as Leonardo talks about his childhood in Vinci.
Boobs! (the inner 13-year me says with glee)
I saw the clip that was posted on Comcast of Leonardo attaching some kid into his flying machine. It was really bad….
Does this have any relation to Da Vinci’s Inquest or Da Vinci’s City Hall?
You can watch the pilot (edited) on Youtube legally. It’s pretty shaky. Love some of the performances though and Bear McCreary’s score.
“Shut the French windows!”
That first scene… I don’t think I’ll forget it that easily. Alan, you’re absolutely right. To be honest, I’m so dumb that I was excepting to see one of the girls who play the minor characters… “Downton Abbey” has just been ruined forever. LOL!
It was already crazy to see Phyllis Logan (Mrs. Hughes) when the cast won the SAG for Best Ensamble and I simply didn’t recognize her (looking and speaking differently), now THIS…
Ok, after the initial shock, I’ll try to watch the rest of the pilot now!
DD might be the stupidest show I’ve seen in 10 years. It’s lame, ridiculous, has 0 historical authenticity. I fear 20somethings will watch this and it’ll be their only knowledge of DaVinci and the Renaissance.
You do realize that this show is not meant to be historically accurate, right? Magic? Crazy contraptions? Secret societies? This is entertainment not a docu-drama. Guess you missed the point.
And do you really think 20somethings haven’t heard of DaVinci and the Renaissance before this? I watched Xena in my 20s and was well aware it was not an accurate depiction of the time period.
Oh, get over yourselves. I thought this was fun. It DID remind me of Xena and Hercules. And you know what? I LOVED Xena and Hercules! To be honest more of a Young Blades vibe, but with better everything. Sure
it’s not ‘intelligent drama’, but it was a fun ride and I’ll definitely be watching. Yeah, the lead guy wasn’t my favorite character, but I didn’t hate him.
As for Mr. Bonneville’s cameo, that did not in any way ruin Downton Abbey for me. In fact, it made it better. Go Hugh!
When it opened with Bonneville I thought, “Oh goodie….I bet he plays de Medici”.
Thirty seconds later I’m thinking. “Nope….I guess somebody else got that part”.
I thought the show was good fun.
I liked it.
What a piece of garbage
I loved it. Great fiction. May I say that again?? This is a fictional drama. & it’s got hot, sexy, interesting men & some creepy &/or scary ones.Women I personally would love to look like, well the beautiful ones that is, & who have brains, drive & courage. Super cinematography, Amazing costumes, a storyline to argue over…& its Fiction. & the lovely creators & producers are being honest about it. Historical accuracy is expected in non fiction. Borrowing ideas & people from history is a storytellers age old right. Enjoy the story being told, not the one in your memory. This one is different. (Plus its not another reality show!!!) Yeaaaa Starz!
Agreed. If I had to choose between fanciful, skewed historical fiction and the crass, scripted “reality” shows that are as ubiquitous as cockroaches in a landfill, I’d choose the fanciful fiction any day. And this one is much better than that twisted mess “Boss”.
This take on Leonardo as wealthy genius/playboy seems inspired by Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man. Amiable and ridiculous is nicely put. The premise of the confrontation/exploration between reason and mysticism has a lot of potential. Beautiful CGI of Florence and Rome–reminds me of Assassin’s Creed.
