Review: ‘Suburgatory’ – ‘Foam Finger’

Ken Levine will sometimes write about “three percenters,” jokes that the writing staff loves even though they assume a tiny fraction of the audience will get them. The tag at the end of “Foam Finger” was a classic three percenter. If you’re a fan of both this show and “Homeland,” seeing Dalia aping Nick Brody and slipping away to the garage to read Torah was among the funniest sequences “Suburgatory” has ever done. If you don’t know “Homeland,” it’s still somewhat amusing to hear Carly Chaikin pronounce Hebrew words with her usual lack of affect, and the earlier scene with Evan rejecting her for being a shiksa set some of it up, but I imagine it was more puzzling than anything else.
As a die-hard “Homeland” viewer, I cackled so hysterically at the Torah bit that it significantly raised my opinion of an episode I’d been lukewarm on to that point.
The Dallas/George romance has to walk a very careful line where her behavior is extreme enough to be funny, and yet not so much that it would lead him to decide this is more trouble than it’s worth. Her faulty assumptions about what he wanted from his sex life – which led to him apparently not having sex at all – felt like it crossed to the wrong side of that line.
Tessa helping out Dalia worked better, both because Chaikin’s deadpan delivery is endlessly funny, and because the show has very delicately established this weird, largely unwanted bond between the two girls. I was expecting the KKK to start acting like Lisa once she became their new leader (though I suppose we’ve already seen Kimantha dressing that way in that episode last season where Dalia took Lisa under her wing), but the running gag about them being like stray puppies was both so absurd and so sparsely used that it ultimately worked.
But that garage scene? I’m still laughing thinking about it now.
As I tweeted to Alan immediately upon seeing it, I LOVED the Homeland gag, but thought the rest of the episode was one of the worst they’ve done. Dallas’s behavior at the beginning was WAY over the too-cartoonish line (Even if she’s completely bonkers, were we to believe that her gospel choir was on board with this? At that point, I honestly thought it was a dream sequence.), and I’m generally not nearly as amused by Dalia as Alan is. Maybe the worst part was that the ‘grounded’ moment for Dallas near the end totally rang false – Did she really think that men care about having their ego stroked so much that it’s preferable to actually having sex?
That logic may seem far off to men like us, Steve, but I can totally buy a woman thinking that. I especially by it in a world that’s so fundamentally superficial as the one they’ve created in Chatswin.
In the last episode Dalia did list all the types men whom Dallas dated which gave the impression she’s just been a trophy for these big shots with huge egos so her thinking all men just wanted their egos stroked rang kinda true but I do agree it was way over the top.
It was a nice to have an episode in which Tessa was the eye of the storm and everything was happening around here. We’ve had a lot of her personal journey and issues to start the season, so I enjoyed seeing the other players get focus. George/Dallas definitely flirted with disaster, but the bar for ridiculous human behavior is so low on this show already that I couldn’t say it was that that extreme.
Alan, I’d argue that Dalia is becoming the Schmidt (Season One) of “Suburgatory.” I can’t think of another supporting character who’s risen from such limited, stereotypical beginnings to be this consistently funny. The more I see her, the more I want. Your take?
This show still tries to hard to beat us over the head that Chatswin is a crazy town with crazy people but at this point we all realize it. It could really save some time and ditch those asides and put it towards the story, which this show has difficulty sometimes telling in a continuous fashion.
My highlight of the episode was Evan trying to stop Tessa with a Harry Potter type spell. Immobilis!
Recurring GCB reference with the choir robes.
who played the guy in the rape van? He looked a lot like a heavily made-up Bradley Cooper.
Worst episode in a long time. Dallas has always been cartoonish, stress on ISH.. now they are making her a complete cartoon. Unbelievable that he would have anything to do with her, other than helping her into an insane asylum.
I honestly thought the cold open was going to end with George waking up and it had all been a dream sequence. I was almost angry when it wasn’t.
Otherwise yeah. I was hoping for more to come out of Lisa and the KKKs but nothing did, and the sex story of George and Dallas was ott and ended weirdly.
But Dalia is amazing, and the Dalia/Tessa stuff was great.
Yankee Pot Roast flavored spermicide was funny-other flavors noted on freeze frame: Zesty Cheddar and Gorgonzola.
That is the translation of the Hebrew? My subtitles were in Hebrew so they were of no help. And not being a Homeland watcher…
Were the scenes with George and Dallas supposed to imply sexual acts without actually showing it? I thought the story was going to be that Dallas was afraid to have sex cause she was so hurt by her divorce or she didn’t want to ruin it with George or some nonsense but everytime somebody congratulated George on his sexual prowess he acted like it wasn’t great but it did happen. I kept waiting for him to say they never actually had sex but he never did. I know they are very limited to what they can show on network television. Maybe I’m just slow
He repeatedly said he’d hardly touched her. How much more clear did you want him to be?
I don’t watch Homeland, had no reference here, but it was hysterical. Her Hebrew pronunciation was perfect!!
I’ve seen every episode of Suburgatory, and this was probably one of the worst episodes ever imo. Mainly for the fact that they are making Dallas into a flat out cartoon character. Sorry, but having her act that over the top and George still sticking around is not believable to me. This show has the potential to be great, but it zig zags in quality way too much.
Yeah, Dallas has really crossed the line this season to the point where her character doesn’t work for me, and I find it implausible that George would want to be in a relationship with her.
I haven’t seen Homeland yet because I can’t afford both HBO and Showtime. But I thought the last scene was hysterical. Kind of interested to see if they follow-up with Dahlia’s pursuit of the Jewish boy, or if it will be a one-off.
For all I knew, Dalia was engaging in witchcraft having apparently gotten something from the garage door opener, then a scroll, and Evan’s picture.
Whatever it was, it was an example of why inside jokes should not be used.
Dallas should have been toned down, and not amp’ed up (that cleavage is not funny).
I hope this episode was a one-off strange one, otherwise it seems that this series is heading for the drain.
