Review: Sundance stumbles with ‘The Red Road’

Sundance Channel entered 2013 like a network with something to prove, and did it ever. Making the move into original scripted dramas like sister channel AMC, Sundance gave us three of that year's absolute best shows: the New Zealand mystery miniseries “Top of the Lake,” the meditative life-after-prison series “Rectify” and the creepy supernatural French series “The Returned.” Now, the first of those was an international co-production, and the latter an import that Sundance acquired, but together they sent a message about how serious Sundance was about being great, and quickly, while also laying down a very clear aesthetic for the channel: the TV version of indie cinema. If it wasn't as revolutionary as seeing HBO present “Oz,” “The Sopranos” and “Six Feet Under” all in a row, it was perhaps the most impressive debut trifecta since then(*).
(*) The only real competition: FX, with “The Shield,” “Nip/Tuck” and “Rescue Me,” and the latter two of those were wildly uneven. We'll see how “Rectify” and “The Returned” do in ensuing seasons.
Though the three shows came from different sources and creative teams, all were of a piece in terms of a very measured pace, gorgeous cinematography, and focus on character and atmosphere over plot. The hero of “Rectify,” for instance spent much of the first season staring at the sky, grass, flip-flops, or anything else that caught his fancy after decades on Death Row, and those scenes were far more satisfying than a more conventional narrative about finding the real killers probably would have been.
All good streaks come to an end, unfortunately, and for Sundance, it concludes with “The Red Road,” the channel's disappointing new series (it debuts tomorrow night at 9). It's an example of how the style Sundance has cultivated to this point can go awry – how slow can just be slow when it's not in service to something more substantial.
Created by Aaron Guzikowski (who wrote last year's Hugh Jackman revenge drama “Prisoners”), the series takes place in a fictional New Jersey town where there's long been tension between the well-to-do white citizenry and their poor counterparts in the Lenape community. Martin Henderson plays Harold Jensen, local cop, father of two teenage girls, and husband to Jean (Julianne Nicholson), the troubled, alcoholic daughter of a powerful politician. Jason Momoa is Phillip Kopus, a half-Lenape crook whose crime spree upon returning to his hometown intersects with various crises in the Jensen family.
On the plus side, the series is a fine showcase for “Game of Thrones” alum Momoa, whose imposing size and distinctive look have at times made him an actor the business doesn't know what to do with. Casting him in this role isn't as incongruous as dropping Khal Drogo into the middle of “The Limey” might be, because Momoa underplays the role as required, speaking softly and recognizing that all he needs to do to be intimidating is to enter a room. He's incredibly charismatic, even when Kopus is just lounging around and watching his enemies sabotage themselves. Momoa's a giant (by Hollywood standards, anyway), which helps, but not all giants have this kind of screen presence.
Henderson (star of “Torque” and Shonda Rhimes' short-lived Doctors Without Borders drama “Off the Map”), though, is his usual blank self. We're meant to see Harold as badly outclassed in his early meetings with Kopus (I've seen four of the six episodes), but the show slackens whenever the story is focusing mainly on the Jensen family. Nicholson, who's turned out to be quite the chameleon of late – as indistinguishable here from recent roles in “Masters of Sex,” “Boardwalk Empire” and “August: Osage County” as those three are from each other – does much better than Henderson at first, but is saddled with a subplot where Jean begins hearing voices. Mental illness is a tricky thing to portray on screen without seeming cheesey; “The Red Road” approach is very cheddar.
Despite employing several interesting directors like James Gray (who did the pilot) and Lodge Kerrigan, there's no real style to the show, and absolutely no urgency. Everything is muted and overcast – like “The Killing,” but without the hilarious frequent downpours – and despite a reasonable amount of incident in these first four episodes, the show meanders along, feeling a bit exciting when Momoa is around to look cocky (or when Tom Sizemore appears as Kopus' erratic gangster mentor), much less so when Henderson is just looking panicked.
With the other Sundance series, very little may be happening in any given stretch, and yet they're so overflowing with emotion that it feels like everything is happening. Here, there are actual significant events (multiple robberies, a hit-and-run, various beatings) quite often, and yet it feels like nothing's happening.
Look, not every show is going to be an instant classic, regardless of how strongly a channel comes out of the gate. (AMC's been struggling to reach the heights of “Mad Men” and “Breaking Bad” with ever show they've given us since.) Had “The Red Road” been the first Sundance original, it might have felt like an interesting experiment, perhaps suggesting more exciting things in the future, even if it was mediocre in a vacuum. But after “Top of the Lake,” “Rectify” and “The Returned,” the bar's now set unfairly high, and mediocre comes out looking a lot worse as a result.
Come to think of it, Momoa would make an excellent Shadow in the American Gods adaptation that should happen… eventually.
Watching for Momoa and Lisa Bonet. Always here for Lisa Bonet.
The first ep is up On Demand – while I’m not quite as down on it as you are, Alan, the show definitely needs to do some work to keep me to the end.
Also, as a Jerseyan, I was VERY disappointed to see the “filmed in Georgia” credit at the end!
I actually think AMC wins with Mad Men, Breaking Bad and Rubicon. Rubicon was an underrated show that was only a disappointment in comparison to the other two. It’s probably competetive with Six Feet Under and ahead of Nip/Tuck as a third best show in a trio.
Agree.
Jason Momoa is nice to look at and he does possess a great presence, but I don’t know if he’s actually talented enough for a role that requires acting with actual words? Martin Henderson is probably trying to be subtle or something, but manages to be barely present. (He’s bland and forgettable here, but I actually really liked him in The Ring and Smokin’ Aces.) The teenagers are annoying and I don’t know what Julianne Nicholson is even doing on this show hamming it up in a role way beneath her talent level. (I hope this doesn’t mean we wont be seeing her in Boardwalk and/or Masters of Sex anymore, because she’s great in both of those. Here? Not so much.)
I’ve only seen the Pilot, but based on that I have to agree with Alan; Sundance Channell has taken a big step backwards with The Red Road. To me it feels like one of those shows that is just desperately trying to capture what everyone is talking about when they talk about great complex cable dramas. And somehow it didn’t even seem like a cable version of that prototype, more like ABC or FOX trying something new?
The characters and various conflicts between them are presented in a really, really very heavy-handed manner and I felt like instead of letting me make connections between things on my own, they just said everything out loud: “Oh, yes, my daughter! We’ve explained to you why I’m sleeping in a different room than your mother but I’ll just repeat it so everyone at home watching can hear it too. And look, there’s a game on TV! Let’s talk about my football injuries and that scar I have on my back that they showed in that shirtless scene at the beginning of the episode.”
I’ve only seen the first episode, but I liked what I saw. Jason Momoa is a talented actor. This was much easier for me to stick with than Rectify and Top of the Lake (though I did finish Top of the Lake eventually and liked it in the end).
Honestly, mentioning that it was written by Aaron Guzikowski of Prisoners fame is enough to seriously pique my interest. That was easily a top 5 movie, probably top 3, of 2013 for me. It could be a bit lower once I’ve seen the latest Oscar bait that always comes in a big sludge at the end of the year, but that movie completely blew me away. I was expecting a pretty straightforward missing kids story, but it went so much further. And the acting, writing/script, directing, cinematography, details, mise-en-scene, etc. was all extraordinary. However, in the end, I bet I’ll agree with your opinion, Alan, as I so often do. It’s a shame; I’d definitely be down to see Momoa in something great post-GoT. And Julianne Nicholson is not only a great actor, but also quite easy on the eyes.
I’m game as long as Nicholson’s character doesn’t have cervical cancer. There’s been too much of that lately!
No Lisa Bonet “Cosby” reference? I don’t know who you are anymore, Alan.
I’ll give it a shot. Sometimes it’s nice to watch some “good but not great” TV to digest all the heavy stuff I’m always watching. As weird as it sounds, I’m actually as excited for Bates Motel to come back as I am about The Americans, even though the latter is by far a better show. Sometimes showmakers forget about making a show FUN to watch.
I get that, and it’s why I enjoy stuff like Bates and Vikings and Strike Back. But do not expect fun from Red Road. It is a show that wants very much to be taken seriously, and that at least so far does not pull it off.
Personally I tired of all three of the Sundance shows by the end, and I watched them all to the end. “The Returned,” which Sundance didn’t make, was easily the best of the lot, but ultimately seemed like bait for a season 2 rather than a complete narrative.
Narrative, in fact, seems to be what Sundance has decided to go without. I liked Rectify until I didn’t; until I found myself looking around the room and out the window while the show was on. It’s beautiful at times, but bor-ing.
I won’t watch another Sundance show until the channel decides that story matters.
people still say ‘Limey’?
Momoa carries the show pretty effortlessly, and it gets better as it goes along. The fourth episode was the best yet.
Ridiculous criticism of The Red Road. Is your favorite movie The Transporter? Slow? Come on the pacing is different from action movies buy it’s not slow. You’ve totally missed a show with compelling characters and interesting and unique threads. Sometimes I wonder how critics get their jobs and then I realize it’s the internet and they aren’t actually a real critic.
Jason, are you kidding me??? This show is so fantastic that we are having “The Red Road” night to watch it as a group. Momoa is the next Brad Pit/ George Clooney /the Rock all wrapped in one beautiful body. The story line is fantastic. I put this up there with True Detective. It’s a shame the finale is next week.
I am a big Zahn McClarnon fan and try to catch the stuff he’s in. That’s how I found The Red Road. Even though his character, Mikey Parker, is gone, I was hooked enough to keep watching. Talked two other friends into viewing. We’re all hooked and worrying if there will be a season 2.
It’s a great show. Multiple people I know that were disappointed with True Detective are loving the pace and story of this. Hoping for a good finale and season 2.
No idea what the reviewer watched, or enjoys watching, but I think they are way off on this one.
I dont know what everyone is talking about when they say it is a disappointing show. Im hooked. My mom is hooked. We have also gotten 3 other people into the show. I think its great and hope they bring it back for a second season!
SLOW??? The Red Road is awesome, it started slow and kept ramping up the tension and suspense – this is a must see series. Maybe you need to re-review after watching it in its entirety, too many people like to formulate opinions after 1 episode.
Oh please!! This review came before the series even premiered, and I bet the writer only reviewed the very first episode. It gets a lot better later on, and the finale was awe-inspiring. It’s got a lot in it, you just have to be someone who has an interest in mystery and giving a story time to flesh out the intrigue and peel away the layers with each episode. It’s not exactly one of those stories that gives you everything up front. We’re a spoiled TV viewing generation if we can’t handle a well-written and thought out plot. It’s way more than it appears on the surface.
Oh please! This article was written a day before the series even premiered, and I bet the writer only previewed the first episode. It’s a mystery, everything isn’t going to be there up-front. It’s a well written, well thought out storyline that takes its time to peel away the layers with each episode. The finale was awe-inspiring, people are just too ADD anymore to stay with anything and apparently seem to like their stories simple, cliche, and explained up front. It keeps you guessing and plays out wonderfully, if you give it the time.
Abby – You’d bet wrong, if you actually read the review. Four episodes.
-Daniel
I’ve really tried to get into True Detective but every time I try watching after 8 p.m. I start to doze off. The Red Road isn’t perfect, but at least it’s engaging me. I watched every episode On Demand and it just kept getting better. The season 1 finale was well done, and brought the main characters full circle. Hoping for a Season 2. Jason Mamoa is a great screen presence, and this is a very suitable role for him.
I Love The Red Road, and so do many other people I know. The season finale was phenomenal! Some critics should look for a job doing something they are qualified for: maybe taking out the trash?
THE RED ROAD – “We don’t need any publicity.”
On Thursday afternoon I was sitting in my usual booth at the Pizza ‘N Beyond ([pizzanbeyond.blogspot.com]) and noticed 18-20 white trailers and vans making the left turn on Keene Street to go to the Martha Moxley Educational Service Center which is at the corner of School Dr and Keene St NW (next to the cemetary).
This was the cast/crew returning to the site to do additional shooting for their 2nd season of The Red Road which is shown on the Sundance Network. They use the interiors of the large building to show interiors, including the NJ police department portrayed in the series.
It airs on the seldom watched Sundance channel and the plot line of the dark and gritty drama has to do with the poor relations between a local NJ community and their neighboring Indian reservation. First season is available ‘on demand’ on many cable systems, including Comcast where I watched 50 minutes of Season 1’s first show.
Since I was downtown photographing the ongoing consturction across from City Hall ([downtownkennesaw.blogspot.com]) I stopped by to see about taking some photos of their NJ police cars, something not often seen in Kennesaw.
The private security guard got hold of their PR person who arrived to hear my request and I was told that the property belonged to them and I could NOT come onto it. I reminded her that the property belonged to Cobb County and not their production company. I was told that while they were renting it, it was theirs.
My further inquiry as to wouldn’t they like to have some publicity for their TV series drew the reply “We don’t need any publicity!”
I thought I would give them some anyway.
I am sorry but black people are not native american. Tamara Tunie as an Indian?! I would have expected more from the Sundance Channel.
Lots of black Americans, whether runaway slave or free, moved off to the edges of society where they met and intermingled with various Indian tribes. The Seminoles of Florida is an example of a tribe with both Indian and African American ethnic roots.
You know some times I wonder if non black/mixed raced people believe “light skinned” black people fell out of the sky or got that way from staying the shade… Who the hell are you to say she doesn’t have any Native American lineage?