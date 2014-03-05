Review: ‘The Americans’ – ‘Cardinal’

A review of tonight's “The Americans” coming up just as soon as I suggest a dude ranch in Kentucky…
“I mean, how are we gonna live like this?” -Elizabeth
“We'll get used to it, like we got used to everything else.” -Philip
After the bloody explosiveness of the season premiere, “Cardinal” dials things back to deal with the ramifications of Emmett and Leeanne's murder. And that's as it should be. Though we only met the other couple last week, they were presented as such obvious parallels to Philip and Elizabeth that this is essentially like having our heroes react to their own murders. Both have always understood that this is a dangerous business, and that at any point they could leave Paige and Henry as orphans, but for the kids to be in play is not something they ever had to think about before.
It's interesting to see this happen so soon on the heels of Elizabeth getting shot. Throughout the first season, she was presented as the colder and more ruthless half of the partnership – not that Philip is any less competent, but that if I needed someone dead right this minute, I'd ask her first. After her injury, she's been more tentative than before (and Philip has handled most of the heavy work), and here we see her constantly jumping at shadows like the utility workers across the street. She's jumping at shadows, but given her line of work and what she saw in that hotel room, anything less than total paranoia is bad business.
And speaking of paranoia, Philip is victimized by it when he goes to check out Emmett's defense contractor contact Fred and gets knocked out by his electrified lock-box.(*)
(*) Given that Philip was both posing as an electrician and trying very hard not to leave fingerprints, a pair of heavy-duty gloves would have solved all of his problems here, wouldn't it?
As Philip tries to talk his way out of a bullet, he figures out that Emmett and this guy got along well enough for Emmett to let on about his family, which is an official no-no in their business but the kind of blurring of personal and professional lines that Philip himself falls prey to. He can understand the connection Fred and Emmett had, even if it was against the rules, and because he can, he lives to make it home to his own wife and kids.
And note that he does go home to them, and not to Martha's apartment as he was scheduled. His Real/Bogus marriage to Martha is crucial to the mission, and it would do some good for him to show up to nurse her when she has a cold, but in this perilous time, he chooses the Bogus/Real marriage to Elizabeth. She and the kids are who he needs to be with, even if Martha is who he's supposed to be with at that moment.
That battle between what's emotionally real versus what's important to the mission is one that's been part of the series from day one, but the stakes of this season – and the parallels we're seeing in Stan and Nina's relationship (more on that below) – have only magnified that conflict. It's a great start, even if the intensity was, by design, lower this week than last.
Some other thoughts:
* I initially took Philip's disguise in this episode as an accidental homage to Old Rust Cohle, since the episode was produced in October, well before “True Detective” debuted. Then someone at FX reminded me that Philip wore this exact same droopy wig/mustache combo back in the series pilot. So if anyone's accidentally (or intentionally) paying homage here, it's “True Detective.”
* We think we know what side Nina is on now, but it's interesting that the show keeps presenting ambiguous situations like Nina overhearing about the walk-in and telling Stan about him, without us getting evidence that she did so on Arkady's instructions. Still, the bluntness of her written reports to Arkady – “I serviced the subject orally before allowing him to penetrate me” – certainly suggest how she truly views her encounters with Agent Beeman.
* Arkady's wire back to Moscow puts the date at January 25, 1982. Among this week's '80s references: Oleg is into New Wave music and wants to meet Blondie (and if I wasn't already in the tank for this show, a scene where he made like Johnny Slash and explained that New Wave is a “totally different head” from punk would probably do it), Fred's apartment has an Empire Strikes Back model kit and Bo Derek on the cover of Playboy (which would've been a couple of years old at this point, with the “10” reference), Elizabeth and the kids play the game of Life, and she takes them to see “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” which was released in the summer of '81, but could conceivably still be in theaters the following winter. (Movies weren't shuffled in and out of theaters nearly as quickly back then.)
* Elizabeth gets a temporary distraction from the Emmett and Leeanne fallout when she gets a distress call from a rookie agent from Nicaragua. Always good to see Elizabeth making a friend of sorts, as well as to acknowledge the various Communist hot zones of the period. Given the Jennings cover identity, there's no real reason why the show would send them to, say, Cuba, but the Cold War was being fought on many fronts at the time.
What did everybody else think?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
Loved Elizabeth’s paranoia with the telco repairmen across the street. I wondered if they were tapping Stan Beeman’s phone. Where is Mike Ehrmantraut when you need him?
Did Philip kill Fred? That was also kind of Mbiguous but perhaps subtly played with the way Philip kept looking at the burn on his hand. A Lady MacBeth moment, perhaps.
The newbie KGB agent reminds me of a young Putin and I wonder if Weisberg modelled Oleg after Vladimir.
Phillip didn’t kill Fred. They wouldn’t have had him do so off camera, or if they did, they would have dropped less subtle clues about his remorse and he would have told Elizabeth.
No way he killed Fred. Philip was genuinely impressed by the bond between Fred and Emmett. The show emphasized Fred’s commitment to the cause (following protocol; not spending the money)
When Fred and Philip talk about taking care of Emmett and Leeanne’s son, they were talking financially. But when Elizabeth and Philip talk about him at the end I got the impression “take care of” meant he would eventually be killed.
Did others get that same impression or am I stretching? Would obviously explain even more of Elizabeth’s new nervousness if the kids would get offed.
A similar situation with a different outcome was the Russian agent who was killed in season 1, and whose wife was murdered by drug overdose. Their baby was given to daily in Russia, but I can see how Emmet’s son could be a liability given his age. So it is likely he won’t survive.
“I got the impression “take care of” meant he would eventually be killed.”
Yes. Since there are no American aunts, uncles, grandparents he will be left to the mercy of the soviets.
And there will be no mercy.
I very much doubt the Soviets plan to kill the kid. For one thing, he almost certainly didn’t know his parents were spies. For another, murdering him would only draw further unwanted FBI attention to the family when the FBI is currently in the dark as to their identities.
Perhaps most importantly, though, the Soviets won’t kill the kid because if they did, and if Phillip and Elizabeth (and other KGB agents like them, with families) found out, how much longer do you think Phillip and Elizabeth would remain loyal to the Soviet Union? With respect to this last point, I think it’s at least dispositive as to what Phillip meant when he said “take care of”; if he and Elizabeth thought their deaths would result in their children’s murder at the hands of the Soviets, they’d defect in a heartbeat.
They definitely were not contemplating doing any harm to the son. The reason why they are so concerned about keeping their kids out of their business is to protect their kids in case they are both killed. Emmett’s son has no knowledge of his parents activities
I thought Philip’s explanation and the way he stopped speaking was because he realized how ineffectual any attempt to “take care of” the boy would be after what he saw in the hotel room. Didn’t think it meant he would be killed. Would figure he has other relatives somewhere in the Soviet Union who would raise him.
…but in order for relatives in the Soviet Union to raise him, wouldn’t he have to find out about his parent’s spy career? To use the Jennings as an example, I don’t think Paige and Henry have any idea of their parents’ Russian heritage. To have that revelation on top of the murder would probably drive the poor kid insane.
My guess would be an anonymous foundation would be used to funnel money to him while he is in foster care for a couple of years until he is 18, similar to the way Saul Goodman used the “Save Walter White” site to launder money so that it can be used without knowledge of its true source. The case seems to be public enough so that it would not draw a lot of suspicion.
I got the same impression, that “take care of how?” was wondering aloud if the son would be killed. I understand all the objections people are raising; but I have a hard time taking that comment any other way.
I think Elizabeth starts the scene by saying that she keeps thinking about the son. Philip responds with “don’t worry, he’ll be taken care of.” She then says “taken care of , how?”
There might be some ambiguity as to whether Philip was referencing the son being killed by the Center, but there is no way Elizabeth would have asked that follow-up question if she was thinking of the son being killed. She would not have any desire to know the details unless she was questioning whether the son could ever really be taken care of in any way (financially or emotionally) after his family has been murdered.
Matt Zoller-Seitz at Vulture had the same impression:
[www.vulture.com]
“There’s a disquieting suggestion that the sole survivor of the massacre, a teenage boy, might be deemed a loose end and summarily finished off.”
I see where that impression would come from, but I don’t think Elizabeth’s follow-up question makes sense if she thought the son being killed was going to happen
Oh there is no way that by take care of” that it is meant that Moscow will kill the son. If that was true then you would have mass defections of the illegals that have and will have families. Doing that would prove the evil of the system to even the most patriotic KGB officer like Elizabeth. She took Philip’s explanation too calmly for “taken care of” to mean kill him.
The son like Paige and Henry doesn’t have a clue about his parent’s real life (though Paige is obviously suspicious enough to snoop, probably thinking her mother is having an affair most likely) and assuming that if the FBI digs deep and thorough enough they will find out that his family was a cover whether he was dead or alive, so it will not be necessary or advantageous to kill him.
I think a new cover family will be arranged for him by the KGB at least for awhile since he is nearly a legal adult.
@Slackerinc – “Matt Zoller-Seitz at Vulture had the same impression”
While I enjoy MZS’ writing from time to time, he has been demonstrably wrong about plenty of things on plenty of occasions.
As others have already mentioned, there is absolutely no logical reason for killing an innocent, unwitting boy – and loads of extremely good reasons for NOT killing him.
Weisberg and Fields have emphasized that they don’t want to portray the Soviets as cartoonish villains. Why would they start now?
@MADMEME, I take your point about MZS as I disagreed sharply with him in the way he interpreted certain things from Breaking Bad. On this one I am with him though.
@RUDY18: I took Elizabeth’s followup question pretty much 180 degrees opposite from the way you did. That is, Philip’s statement that the son would be taken care of did not sound ambiguous–it just sounded like reassurance. It was Elizabeth’s sharp interjection “–‘taken care of’ how?” and then Philip’s facial expression and response “…yeah” that flipped it over into an unsettling implication for me.
So as much as I love this show, it seems to me they may have made a mistake here, and maybe more than one (or there could just be some people “watching it wrong”). I see a matrix of several possibilities:
(1) Killing the boy to tie up loose ends (for instance, no extended family, the possibility that he could give the FBI details of their movements over the years particularly given that this couple used their family more than Philip and Elizabeth) makes sense for the Soviets to do; it makes sense that agents would kid themselves that he will be “taken care of” in a good way; and the show’s writers failed to convey this clearly enough, leaving many people sure they weren’t implying anything this dark.
(2) It doesn’t make sense for the Soviets to kill the kid, for the reasons several of you have laid out in this thread. But either:
(2a) the writers didn’t understand that this plot development would not make sense, and went for it anyway;
or
(2b) they had no intent to convey such a possiblity, but they unnecessarily had Elizabeth deliver a line which inadvertently conveyed a different impression.
Going back and watching the scene three more times, I stand by my initial impression as to what was intended to be implied there. Whether this was a wise idea by the writers is certainly debatable, though it would be in keeping with other developments like Philip killing the busboy, Philip and Elizabeth’s suspicion that the wife of their comrade last season was not really going to be sent to Cuba but was actually killed after going in that van…etc.
“it would be in keeping with other developments like Philip killing the busboy,”
That sentence say’s all that needs to be said. Emmett/Paul’s son will “be sent to Cuba”.
@Slackerinc:
With me looking at the scene in which Philip and Elizabeth discuss the fate of Emmet’s son I can see what you mean that there is a possibility that the KGB will kill him, but I still lean that they won’t killed the boy. I don’t think he would have anything to offer if Emmet and Leanne were as careful as Philip and Elizabeth with their kids. As mentioned before only Paige have the slightest inkling that something is going on but as I said I think she suspects that Elizabeth is stepping out on Dad. But I don’t think the son would be able to give up anything suspicious even if the FBI interrogates him, and that is assuming they get a reason to do so since it is a local murder and so the local police would be in charge. Like I said they will probably get suspicious of him and his family if they do a though background check and finds some holes in it if they go back far enough and interview enough people. I think the KGB setting up a new family of long lost relatives to take custody of him would be a cleaner solution. His death or disappearance would raise more questions and more scrutiny while relocating the son perhaps with a prearranged plan for this contingency would leave fewer questions. That is I admit the Soviets had enough foresight to anticipate this happening when they instructed their Officers to have children.
I don’t think it is the “fault” of the writers if they weren’t clear. I think they are deliberately reflecting the character’s “genuine” fear and paranoia at this point. Remember, they until a day before suspected that the FBI and then the Sam the Agent (the KGB call their sources “Agents”. They are not actually KGB Officers like Philip and Elizabeth) could’ve been responsible so their minds are working over time. The writers are reflecting their anxiety and uncertainty.
“it would be in keeping with other developments like Philip killing the busboy,”
Again, these are false equivalencies. The busboy heard Philip kill the 2 Afghans – and then saw his face. The wife of their comrade knew plenty she could tell the FBI – who was also looking for her.
Not only do the police/FBI have no idea that Emmett and his wife were spies, we are led to believe from the dialogue that their kids had no knowledge of it either.
Perhaps the writers made a miscalculation with the phrasing, but there are plenty of us here (myself included) who did not interpret it as life-threatening – and, IMO, we have LOGIC on our side: i.e. NO logical reason to kill him – and GOOD reasons not to.
“His death or disappearance would raise more questions”
What solution is easier than “He was despondent over the loss of his family that he committed suicide”?
Occam’s razor.
@Eddie Wellers:
Admittedly it could be made to look like a suicide, just like what happened to the wife of the operative that was killed in the pilot, but even then that was necessary because the police was looking for her and she knew her husband was a KGB spy; or more accurately figured it out after the fact and it was simply too dangerous to try to sneak her out of the country to Cuba as they promised her, so they made it look like she overdosed. The son in this case knows nothing and the boy’s death by whatever means likely won’t stop the fact being discovered that he doesn’t have an extended family even if it appears that he committed suicide when they dig into the family’s background.
Still I admit it would be a clean break to tie up that “loose end” even if questions were raised. It is not *certain* that he knows nothing and at 17 years old he is almost an adult and so it will be easier to kill him in terms of being able to take an innocent life than say if he was just 10 years old.
If he does know anything they better kill him fast because the longer he stays in custody the more likely he will say something. It is just that I keep coming back to the fact that if it becomes known to those Officers in deep cover that the KGB will kill any children of those Officers that die the morale will be terrible and I would think make the likelihood of defection sky rocket. For that I would think an extra effort would be made to save him, again by making up a new family, which they should’ve had a contingency for in the first place, or at least considered the scenario.
The simplest solution could cause very inconvenient results, but I can see why Philip and Elizabeth would be afraid of what their own bosses would do now.
I would love to hear Alan’s thoughts on this. Really, though, I don’t think there’s all that much question that “take care of” in this context was *not* meant to suggest the kid will be killed. Even assuming the kid poses a threat that could be easily extinguished by killing him (I’m not convinced), that threat is far outweighed by the danger that killing him would seriously shake the loyalty of Elizabeth, Phillip, and any other Illegals with children. That, coupled with the fact that the Soviets aren’t evil and would certainly prefer not to kill an innocent child of two loyal, effective agents, should counsel heavily against reading that exchange to mean Elizabeth and Phillip think the boy may be killed.
The danger that killing the kid would shake Phillip/Elizabeth’s loyalty aside, I would ask those who think “take care of” was meant to suggest the boy may be killed to articulate what exactly the danger is that he poses and how exactly killing him extinguishes it. Even assuming he knows what his parents were or him being alive makes it more likely that the FBI will find that out, what’s the worst case scenario? Would the FBI be able to trace Emmett and Leanne to Elizabeth and Phillip? Unlikely. Remember, the FBI found out about Robert, and as far as we know that has gotten them…nothing. Robert’s wife wasn’t killed because he knew about Robert; she was killed because she had seen Elizabeth, Phillip, and Gregory.
“That, coupled with the fact that the Soviets aren’t evil and would certainly prefer not to kill an innocent child of two loyal, effective agents,”
You mean one of the agents who was raped repeatedly by her trainer?
Look….I was born in 1952 and I think a few of you are being highly naive about those times. Maybe have listened to Sting a little too often?
And they (the authorities) would not see it as evil. They would see it as just being pragmatic.
Are you suggesting the Russians don’t love their children, too? I don’t think I’m being naive; I think it’s more likely that you bought into your generation’s anti-USSR propaganda.
Even if we’re just talking about the world of this show, Weisberg and Fields have gone on the record multiple times saying that they always ask themselves, before they have Elizabeth or Phillip do something morally questionable, what CIA agents would do in similar circumstances. Elizabeth and Phillip aren’t antiheroes, and neither are their handlers.
All of which isn’t to say that they would shy away from killing innocents — if necessary. But “if necessary” is a crucial caveat and the reason I’m unconvinced that “take care of” in this context referred to the possibility that the kid will be killed. Based on everything we know so far, Emmett and Leanne’s son does not pose a threat — or, at least, not one that would be easily solved by killing him. Moreover, as pointed out, by killing him, the KGB would run the risk of shaking the loyalty of other Illegals with children. You reference Elizabeth’s rape as if that somehow refutes this obvious point; it doesn’t. It has been made abundantly clear that Elizabeth loves her children and values their lives far above her own virginity. If you don’t realize by this point that her loyalty to her children trumps her loyalty to the USSR, then I don’t think we’ve been watching the same show.
“Really, though, I don’t think there’s all that much question that ‘take care of’ in this context was *not* meant to suggest the kid will be killed.”
“Not much question”, really? Have you gone back to rewatch the scene? I think there is a question, at the very least.
“I would ask those who think “take care of” was meant to suggest the boy may be killed to articulate what exactly the danger is that he poses and how exactly killing him extinguishes it.”
LJ, I think you are approaching this from the wrong angle. I can’t speak for anyone else, but I’m not saying “if I were writing this plotline, I would have it be a risk that the kid was going to be killed”. I’m saying that I didn’t even consider that possibility *until* the scene between Philip and Elizabeth, and the way she delivered the line and the way he responded to it, threw the suggestion into my lap for me to process. My impression is that this is the same for MZS and the OP in this thread.
Furthermore, I for one am not one of those that bought into anti-Soviet propaganda. I grew up in a left wing household that participated in the sanctuary movement and rooted for the Sandinistas in Nicaragua. I studied Russian in high school and spent several weeks in the Soviet Union (including Ukraine btw) in the Gorbachev era. My mother has visited Cuba with a left wing group, and attended a Castro speech.
However, no matter how sympathetic Philip and Elizabeth are as protagonists, to say they are not antiheroes is quite a stretch. You might explain away the shooting of the busboy or the cop as simply a defensive move; but threatening to kill that maid’s son if she didn’t cooperate cannot be handwaved away that way.
SlackerInc, my propaganda comment was directed specifically at Eddie Willers, who snarkily suggested I had been listening to too much Sting.
As to your other comments, I think the way that Elizabeth delivered the line and the way Phillip responded was meant to suggest that they’re skeptical that the KGB can really do much to take care of Emmett and Leanne’s son — as in, what can they really offer to a 17/18 year old who found his whole family slaughtered? Will he be put in a foster home, or will “relatives” come into the picture to adopt him? He’s too old to be moved (against his will, presumably) back to the Soviet Union, and any money they could surreptitiously funnel to him would be cold comfort.
As to whether Phillip and Elizabeth are antiheroes, Weisberg and Fields have said in numerous interviews that they don’t view Phillip and Elizabeth as antiheroes. See, e.g., [www.thedailybeast.com] (“These characters are not antiheroes. They’re certainly not sociopaths. . . . [Phillip and Elizabeth] are feeling people who are deeply committed to a cause—one that we don’t understand from today’s perspective but that maybe we can understand through history somewhat.”) I tend to agree with this view, though I respect that mileage may vary as to how sympathetic viewers see Phillip and Elizabeth.
Of course, authorial intent isn’t necessarily dispositive; Weisberg and Fields may have accidentally created antiheroes. But again, I agree with them here. It’s certainly an interesting question whether they’re antiheroes, though, one that turns on (1) one’s definition of “antihero,” (2) one’s view of the Soviet Union and communism/socialism, and (3) the import one attaches to the fact that a character is ideologically committed to the Soviet Union and communism/socialism.
SlackerInc, would you view Phillip and Elizabeth as antiheroes if they were committing all the same morally questionable acts but as CIA agents embedded in Moscow in the 80s?
Given my left wing bent, maybe moreso. I rewatched the first three episodes of S1 with my teenaged son tonight (trying to get him caught up with me), and was reminded how much I seethed (and seethed again this time) when Beeman pulls that dirty cop, police brutality crap with the stereo store guy (and then steals his caviar). I really hate to see cops do that and get away with it.
What’s up w/ the Russians always calling each other by first and last name? Is that how you do it in formal Russian?
This is really good show, great suspense in almost every episode and I can never get enough of the historical aspects.
The last name you refer to is the patronymic, which ends in -evna or -ovna for women and -vich for men. So Nina is Nina Sergeevna, meaning she is Nina daughter of Sergei. Oleg Igorivich is Oleg son of Igor. Using patronymics is a show of respect and determines family relationships, IIRC.
Davidovna correct me if I am in error; I think it is the first and middle name actually from what I understand, depending on the setting, it could be a sign of affection like calling someone named “Robert” “Bobby”; or a sign of importance of the issue at hand. For instance “Vladimir Illyich Lenin”, who normally went by “Vladimir Lenin” would be affectionately called “Vladimir Illyich” depending on the setting by friends and colleges or to use an Western “English” name “John Fitzgerald Kennedy” who normally gone by in non formal settings “Jack Kennedy” or slightly more formal ones “John Kennedy” would be affectionately “John Fitzgerald” by a Russian friend.
So it could be “Vladimir Illyich my friend! Such a long time since I saw you last!” or “Vladimir Illyich, I am about to send you on a mission of the greatest importance!” Of course if the full name is used “Vladimir Illyich Lenin” then the subject probably is a life and death one LOL!
In the series pilot it struck me as his Kurt Sutter disguise, but the Rust Cohle of it was very strong this week.
Was this the “Fernando” outfit that Philip used to beat the perv that made comments to Paige in Season 1?
Props to Philip and ‘Beth for staying in character with their respective assets and not removing costumes, even when trying to calm them down. Empathy is one thing; paranoia another.
Elizabeth wasn’t in costume. She went to the Nicaraguan rookie Intelligence Officer straight from dropping her kids off at the movies to deal with the overdose. That rookie was a fellow intelligence officer albeit for a different but allied service, so no need for a disguise.
The one thing that confused me from this episode is whether Nina told Stan about the walk-in as part of a setup or because she still wants to feed him valuable intelligence. I am leaning towards a set-up because she told Stan about it after discovering that Stan did in fact participate in the murder of her friend and then lied to her about it. But it seems strange that a seemingly valuable asset (someone who works for the World Bank) would be used as a pawn like that.
But as usual this show keeps certain things ambigious in a smart way
It does seem strange, doesn’t it? Also, didn’t she imply to Stan that he came in before 11, but then the Rezident said in his cable that it was 11:14? Yet it sure looked like the guy they narrowed it down to was the same one who came in.
She said the first time she heard someone taking about the walk-in was “about 11:00.” That is a reasonable answer for someone who came in at 11:14. They likely started talking about very quickly.
I guess we are supposed to think she is a complete wild-card at this point. She could be playing either side, or both
When you are a double agent stringing an asset along like Beeman you have to feed them good intel pretty often or they will get suspicious, not the most important intelligence of course but not as it was put last week “empty calories” so the information about the walk in is good but since he is not a valuable asset he can be sacrificed to the FBI. He could’ve been one but some times you have to throw away potential to keep what you know is a good prospect like Agent Beeman.
But if what Agent Gaad said was not hyperbole (the last time they had a walk-in, he gave the Soviets our nuclear trigger), this is way way too far in the other direction from being “empty calories”. You said “not the most important intelligence of course”; but letting the FBI have a good crack at intercepting this guy before he can give the Soviets the goods strikes me as falling in “most important” territory.
I think either Nina is a bit of a loose cannon as Rudy suggests, or the writing team made a mistake having her feed Stan something so big.
@Slackerinc:
When Nina reported to Stan about the walk in she had no idea of his value so she wouldn’t have known not to report it or not. To her it was a minor thing. She of course no nothing of the great value the last walk in had provided them.
Nina is a smart cookie. She would know that an American walking into the Soviet embassy in 1982 is BIG. She would know that Stan would be all over it.
Whose phone number in Pennsylvania did Page request from the operator? Thanks
I think we’re to assume that the postcard was sent by Elizabeth to the kids to help sell the cover story of her staying with the frail Aunt that had suffered a fall. We don’t know whether they went to all the trouble of establishing a viable public identify for the Aunt, so maybe Paige rings up the number and it’s a random stranger, or no one with that name exists, or maybe it’s that woman we met in the cabin that cared for Elizabeth who will cover for them.
“Fred’s apartment has an Empire Strikes Back model kit and Bo Derek on the cover of Playboy (which would’ve been a couple of years old at this point, with the “10” reference), Elizabeth and the kids play the game of Life, and she takes them to see “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” which was released in the summer of ’81, but could conceivably still be in theaters the following winter. (Movies weren’t shuffled in and out of theaters nearly as quickly back then.)”
Yes, and very popular films re-released into theaters before home video and the true advent of pay cable. Star Wars and Raiders were both in and out of theaters multiple times after their initial release. I remember seeing Star Wars in a theater in 1980 after Empire Strikes Back came out. It had at least two different re-releases after it’s massive release in 1977.
As for the Bo Derek Playboy, this was long before the internet. Many men, both married and single, had their Playboy collections that they kept for years back then. Every single kid I knew in the early 80s knew where the Playboys were stashed, and often the issues saved ranged well back into the 70s.
For the record the “Playboy” with the Bo Derek cover was the March 1980 issue.
They had a big article in that issue about the legalization of pot. Cutting edge stuff in 1980!
What I love about this show is the conflicting loyalties among the main characters and even temporary characters like Fred. That and the fact it keeps the violence to a minimum (unlike say Homeland) so that when it happens, it has more of an impact.
forget the homeland comment. think that is more about my perception of the amount of violence in the two shows.
I really enjoyed Stan and his friends staring at Elizabeth after her awful bachelor party suggestion then immediately loving Phillips idea. At first I thought it was just part of a running gag that only I find funny that she is a terrible travel agent but now I’m thinking it will be the first clue in Stan s inevitable Chazz palmintieri realization that these people are the spys he’s after
she suggested Montreal, which is said to have incredible gentlemen’s clubs. Her suggestion sounded more fun than his.
I agree with Guest. I think the joke was that Stan and his friends were embarrassed by Elizabeth so casually suggesting a bachelor party locale known for its debauchery.
Huh, I have been to Montreal repeatedly and never thought of it as being “known for debauchery”. I think all of you are wrong and that it was just supposed to be kind of a gender thing. Elizabeth offers a sophisticated destination “with a European feel” and Philip comes to the rescue with a place “regular dudes” would enjoy.
But I don’t think this would trip any suspicion for Stan: rather, he would just think Elizabeth gives recommendations that “chicks” would prefer (kind of along the idea of “chick flicks” or “chick lit”) while Philip is more attuned to what dudes would be into.
And keep in mind that for the majority of trips a travel agent might book, Elizabeth’s perspective might if anything be better. Other than business travel (which is straightforward and the destination is chosen by the client), vacations are usually not just a bunch of guys but rather couples or families.
I think Slackerinc is correct. Regardless of how many strip clubs Montreal has, Elizabeth thought it was great for being “European.” Philip was understanding what the guys were actually asking for (which they’d already explained): a weekend full of guy things that weren’t strip clubs.
@Slakernic, I don’t doubt that Montreal has many facets as most big cities do, but it is a well known fact in social circles that it has a party atmosphere to be found, that rivals Las Vegas if you are looking. I had a friend hold his bachelor party there and it was confirmed.
@A, I certainly enjoyed a “party atmosphere” the last time I was there (this is video of me at a dance club there: [www.youtube.com] ), but there were no strippers involved, or ever mentioned or hinted at. I guess it depends on your “social circles”. My friends like to go out, dance, drink, etc., but not go to strip clubs.
I totally agree that Philip was much more in tune what Stan and his friends wanted in a bachelor party. Elizabeth suggested Montreal for the romance of a quasi European city. Philip knew that a Dude ranch among other things would be something more attractive to the guys.
I totally agree that Philip was much more in tune what Stan and his friends wanted in a bachelor party. Elizabeth suggested Montreal for the romance of a quasi European city. Philip knew that a Dude ranch among other things would be something more attractive to the guys.
As others have pointed out, Raiders of the Lost Ark was in theaters several months after its initial release but in 1982 wouldn’t E.T have been the movie everyone was going to see?
This is January 1982. ET was released in mid-1982. These are the last few months of bliss before ET
ET didn’t come out until that summer
Beat me by seconds Rudy lol
As did poltergeist and blade runner. They can take their pick when they reach the summer.
As someone who made his parents take him to see “Raiders” over and over and over, I remember it being in theaters through the Oscars that year — which was still in late March. It was a Best Picture nominee.
I disagree that the fact that Nina was so frank in her report about her activities with Beeman that she doesn’t care. I believe she is REQUIRED to be that frank and detailed. Look at how uncomfortable she was typing out the report. She would’ve have revealed so much if she didn’t have to.
I agree movies stayed in theatres much longer than they usually do today, but I think if you have a really popular movie it stays in the movie houses for a very long time. “Gravity” opened on October 4, 2013 but it is still playing in some movie houses now in early March 2014 so yes it is very plausible that the blockbuster “Raiders of the Lost Ark” which opened on June 12, 1981 would still be playing in very early 1982.
I disagree, but for a different reason. Didn’t she quasi hit on her boss in the premiere? I thought she was adding those details to make him jealous. Hence the hesitation before entering his room to drop the letter off.
@Kronicfatigue:
I do think Nina genuinely likes Stan even if she is almost certain that the FBI killed Vladimir, but as I said I think it was required that she would be that detailed about her sexual encounter with Stan by the higher ups at the “Centre”. She hesitated because she knew Arkady would read it. Under any circumstance that would be a very uncomfortable thing to do, maybe especially for a woman. It had nothing to do with making Arkady jealous.
It maybe strange to us but the KGB and other intelligence services relied far more on “sexpionage” than the CIA did (according to the show runner a former CIA officer himself). The same is still true today around the world. We like to use bribes more than sexual “honey pots” to lure in new assets.
And no, Nina didn’t hit on Arkady in the season premier. She asked him if he said “I love you” to his wife first or did the wife did (when they were discussing that Stan hadn’t said “I love you” to Nina yet). Arkady took it as an inappropriate question.
Did anyone notice Stan commenting how the clock in the travel agency was the same one his mother has? It seemed like kind of a oddly timed.
It looked like a cuckoo clock or something like that, I’d have to watch the episode again.
I can’t help but wonder whether Stan will visit his mother and find out that the maker of the clock was located in an Eastern Bloc country (perhaps East Germany) and that she acquired the clock before WWII and before that part of Europe was closed off to the rest of the world.
It seems to me that the KGB would have outfitted their travel agency with a few items to both aid Phillip and Elizabeth and to keep tabs on them
Definitely Chekhov’s cuckoo clock
Why would the KGB outfit their fake travel agency with a giveaway Soviet import instead of just buying a clock at Sears?
Chekhov’s clock for sure. My assumption is that they’ll rig up their clock with all sorts of spy stuff and then quickly swap it out with Stan’s clock at some point (or something like that).
I think a swap will happen as well.
Actually, I thought Oleg’s comment revealed him as a bit of a poser. Any real fan at that time would nevr refer to Blondie as “her”, since this was shortly after the onslaught of posers, buttons, etc., insisting: “Blondie is a group!”
HA!! Square Pegs – “Boo! Totally.”
Long-time lurker, but I had to register just to give Alan a thumb’s-up for the Square Pegs reference.
I actually think Nina has legit feelings for Stan. I know part of her instruction was to get closer to him and get him to open up. However, if she really didn’t dig him, she wouldn’t have stopped him from leaving in order to have sex, right? And afterwards, that was definitely a smile on her face.
Another aspect I found interesting was how Philip had to torpedo Martha’s beneficial career move because then she would be useless to him.
Raiders played into March 1982, then was rereleased that summer too…
[www.imdb.com]
I don’t believe they will kill Emette and Leanne’s son. Maybe he will go back to Russia and learn of his parents role with the KGB. In good time of course.
We all “like” the KGB THE WAY THEY ARE PORTRAYED. Would serve no purpose mixing things up.
I don’t think it is a matter of “portrayal” in that it is different than reality. I believe the KGB Officers were human too with human feeling and foibles but they had their beliefs and duties to perform even if meant killing innocent people to prevent the operation exposed showing the organization can be ruthless as we have seen with he murder of the bus boy by Philip on that level or the killing of American scientist. If they would do such a thing as kill the son of two loyal officers because they think he may know too much then that should be shown. As sympathetic Philip & Elizabeth are despite being from the United States’s greatest enemy it should not be overlooked if in real life the organization they are a member of in fiction do brutal things like that in real life.
And yes the Soviet Union was and evil empire.
That said I don’t see how they will be able to send Emmet’s and Leanne’s son to the Soviet Union. He has to agree to it which he won’t since he is an American. He was born and raised here. He is 17 years old. The US is all he knows and if and when he finds out his parent’s true identities he may even think of them as “traitors”.
It will be either let him live in ignorance in America or kill him.
I don’t believe they will kill Emette and Leanne’s son. Maybe he will go back to Russia and learn of his parents role with the KGB. In good time of course.
We all “like” the KGB THE WAY THEY ARE PORTRAYED. Would serve no purpose mixing things up.
I don’t believe they will kill Emette and Leanne’s son. Maybe he will go back to Russia and learn of his parents role with the KGB. In good time of course.
We all “like” the KGB THE WAY THEY ARE PORTRAYED. Would serve no purpose mixing things up.
As much as we sympathize with Philip and Elizabeth they do belong to a brutal organization. The KGB did things that made the CIA at its worst look like Boy Scouts. While the individual Officers were human beings with human feelings and that is why we can relate to Philip & Elizabeth despite them being members of an organization of a nation that is the United States’s worst enemy at the time, the Soviet Union, and is doing things to undermine America they have been shown, out of necessity killing innocent people like the neighborhood security guard and the bus boy, so they wouldn’t get caught. And of course under Claudia’s watch the KGB killed the common law wife of its dead operative because she knew to much. It wouldn’t be inconstant to have the KGB act according to its need to preserve the cover of the illegals even if that is to kill a 17 year old. I don’t think that will happen out of practicality and moral, but if in real life they were capable of that sort of thing, then I have no means of them doing it in fiction. It won’t affect my quasi rooting for them despite being the enemy because we the audience know them as “people”.
It wouldn’t hurt to show what the organization of the KGB is capable of, so let it be depicted, just as long as it is accurate.
And yes the Soviet Union was the evil empire.
Maybe I’m mistaken, but I thought that when the telephone repairmen left Elizabeth’s paranoia was justified because the street was smooth and not patched. To me, that indicated that they weren’t really repairmen at all.
Look again, the street was patched after the truck left. The patch job blended into the rest of the asphalt fairly well but you can still see it clearly. And of course the clear sound of a jackhammer was heard during the day. It would’ve looked funny to passing neighbors to hear a jackhammer but not see one being used.
As a bit of an irony, Philip masqueraded as a telephone repairman when he planted the bug and broke into Sam’s house to see if he was the assassin but got zapped by the booby trap.
January 25, 1982 was the day that the actual “Grey Cardinal” of the Kremlin, Mikhail Suslov died. According to Wikipedia, “Suslov was considered to be the Party’s Chief Ideologue and second-in-command. His death on 25 January 1982 is viewed as starting the battle to succeed Leonid Brezhnev in the post of General Secretary.” I think this is the only date specifically indicated in the show. Coincidence?