Review: ‘The Americans’ – ‘Comint’

“You know, we have to do all sorts of things for our work. And it requires being a certain way.” -Elizabeth
Boy oh boy, has this debut season been good so far.
“Comint” has the requisite spycraft, including a very cool sequence where Elizabeth transfers from one car trunk to another while both are on elevated lifts. It has suspense throughout, whether it’s Elizabeth then having to stroll unnoticed out of an FBI parking lot, the fear that Stan’s asset Nina will be found out, or what will happen in the final sequence after Special Agent John Boy(*) gets cocky and shows his hand way too soon to the Soviets.
(*) Yes, the Richard Thomas character has an actual name, used several times in this episode alone. But until they give him more to do, he will be John Boy, FBI.
But what continues to make the series special isn’t the plot (which has thus far been quite strong), but the way it shows the emotional toll this life takes on all the people in it. This is a dirty game, and there’s no way to get through it clean.
Two weeks ago, Granny sent the widow to her death. Last week, Elizabeth murdered a security guard who was in the wrong place at the wrong time. Tonight, Elizabeth has to endure a belt-lashing from a kinky, violent contact(**) – and then has to stop Phillip from going vigilante again on the guy – and later is called upon to murder the defense contractor (whose marriage was far more real than the one she has with Phillip) before the FBI could get to him. And pressure from Stan – who’s still new enough at this part of the game that he doesn’t realize what he’s asking until it’s too late – convinces Nina that the fastest route to exfiltration is through her body and what it can get her from Vasilli.
(**) Two thoughts on this: 1)Even though Mr. and Mrs. Jennings are making a much more sincere effort at behaving like a real married couple, they still understand that sex with others is a part of their work life; Phillip is unfazed until he sees the marks on her back. 2)How perfect is the transformation on Keri Russell’s face as Elizabeth goes from playing the terrified victim – a more professional, if less viscerally satisfying, way of getting out of more harm – to simply annoyed that she had to go through this, and pondering what might come of it? Fantastic moment.
It’s an ugly, ugly business, and not everyone is really equipped to deal with it. Vasilli’s asset loses his wife and spirals out of control. Stan seems to be barely holding it together. Though Elizabeth has her sense of mission very much intact, Phillip is a powder keg, ready to explode on anyone who threatens or harms his loved ones.
Some people manage to play the game long enough to become as old and relatively serene as Granny, or Vasilli. Others can’t hang on, though. It’s all too much. And it’s watching the emotional toll this is taking on all the characters that’s made “The Americans” such gripping television over these first five excellent weeks.
Some other thoughts:
* Russell and Rhys are the leads, and they’re great, and as a result they get the lions’ share of the recognition for their performances. But what Noah Emmerich is doing as Stan so far is really special, I think. It’s not a flashy role – he doesn’t change accents or have sex with lots of people – but in scenes like the one where Nina tells Stan what she did, or where Stan’s wife reminds him of what their life used to be like before his career-making assignment, Emmerich’s eyes say so, so much about the sacrifices to family and his own morality this guy has had to make in service of his job and his belief that he’s on the side of right. Great character, great performance. We naturally sympathize with Phillip and Elizabeth as the point of view characters, but Stan’s going through some turmoil here, too.
* In case you missed it last week, FX has already ordered a second season. “The Americans” is one of the first prominent examples of TV’s new math. It’s live ratings on Wednesday night aren’t great, but when you factor in DVR usage over the first few days (when advertisers will still pay for eyeballs), it’s doing well enough to continue.
* If you’d like to learn more about Zavarka and the Russian method of brewing tea, the internet is your friend. Though after the way Nina used the tea to spit the resident’s residue from her mouth, you may not be so in the mood to drink it that way.
* Phillip and Elizabeth have access to some really high-end wig technology for 1981, no? I’m very impressed by the stuff Phillip wears in particular, since it has to hide his big afro.
What did everybody else think?
I like the show but with the Russians being super spys and the Americans, especially the FBI being outwitted, outplayed and corrupt at every turn it lowers the stakes. The Russians will get whatever they want (rather quickly too) and with no real losses. Clearly Nina will be discovered and killed or turned and nothing so far indicates that that Elizabeth and Phillip are in any real danger. Every week they kick ass and win. That works to extent for say Raylan on Justified, but even he got beaten a few times early on and its likely he “wins” out while the Russians have to lose at some time (assuming the show does go all Inglorious Basterds) and there’s nothing to indicate how or when they get outplayed or outwitted by any of the Americans.
Agree. Invincible and omnipotent protagonists are boring. Show some episodes where the KGB doesn’t come out with a win.
I’m confident that Elizabeth and Phillip are going to be in for some rough spots in the coming episodes. I think they’re smartly building them up and getting us on their side (despite being the enemy) only to make their inevitable losses that much more dramatic.
I disagree. This is more realistic. Offense beats defence most of the time. Spies, like career criminals, tend to be successful (otherwise, their careers would end as soon as they begin). It’s the fact that they stand to lose much more than they stand to gain that evens things up. If anything, it’s the shows that have the “defense” winning on a regular basis that are unrealistic (i.e., virtually all cop shows).
I’m not sure the events of this episode qualify as a “win” for the KGB. The KGB didn’t gain any ground regarding the FBI encryption system, they lost a major asset, and they have a mole to deal with; that’s a lot of bad things happening to them in this episode. Phillip/Elizabeth aren’t in immediate danger, but it’s too early in the series to completely back them into a corner; we’ll get there at some point.
NM is right. A lot of these “wins” that OP is talking about are phyrric at best. You’re right Alan, make no mistake there are three leads in this show.
I don’t think this does the show justice. The Cold War was purely a war of attrition: no actual battles, no big victories, no big losses, just maneuvering on both sides to move the needle a fraction of a millimeter; to know more or be better prepared. The tension was palpable in the mainstream populations that lived through it, so imagine how the stakes must have felt to those in the intelligence community. I think the show has done a wonderful job so far of expressing that tension. If you’re looking for greater stakes, this isn’t the show for you, and if you are so bothered by your meta-knowledge that lead characters rarely die or get locked up for life, then what you really have a problem with is all action-drama on television.
The CIA and the FBI both had a miserable track record against the KGB. Part of that might have been that they were both hamstrung by laws and constitutional protections that Eastern bloc agencies were not. Part of it might be that both were continuously set back due to organizational turnover every time the Presidency switched parties. Anyway, I’d agree that the KGB “victories” we’ve seen so far amount to very little.
Any episode that doesn’t include Elizabeth sneaking in subtle Soviet propaganda to her kids is a failure. :-)
I’m confused about the man Elizabeth killed…wasn’t that the Russian that she interviewed right at the start of the episode. He wasn’t a defense contractor, was he? He was the Russian that was jittery.
Clearly. That was only the point of the whole episode…
Would’ve been neater if he had recognized her first.
Elizabeth posed as an American agent when speaking to the man at the start of the episode. The man was an American defense contractor. She posed as an American to gauge whether or not the man was ready to crack if he didn’t get in touch with his regular handler (which he was).
Yes, JOY, that was the man Elizabeth interviewed at the start, but you misunderstood who he was. Like NM said, he was an American defense contractor working on Ballistic Missiles (and something about Lasers). He was a Soviet “asset” who was feeding information to the Soviets via his handler, the Resident. He’s not to be confused with the “kinky” defense contractor Elizabeth slept with, who was working on encryption technology.
The guy was a defense contractor who had been turned by the soviets. Liz was sent in to assess his mental state when his handler, Vasili, was unable to touch base with him personally due to surveillance.
I want second Alan’s comment on Noah Emmerich. He has done an outstanding job on expanding on his character. The writers give us the facts about his life but the actor lets us know what the character is feeling. That scene with his wife was heartbreaking (that actress did an excellent job as well).
Anyone else looking for some sinister dark secret from Noah’s character? He’s done we’ll so far but I’d love to see something from his past undercover work that changed him. His reserved character is getting too much – needs to have something hidden under that unflinching exterior.
I just don’t get Alan’s insistence that the Jennings are more sympathetic by virtue of being the protagonists. If nothing else, this episode highlights the moral differences between he and them. Emmerich makes abundantly clear that whatever kinds of jerks he works with (and all of them are plainly made out to be so as a counterweight to Emmerich’s more “good guy” agent), he is plainly the good guy of the show. The one way he “uses” anyone is turning a criminal’s own actions against her, and even then, he’s plainly appalled at how far his pressure forced her to go. For the Jennings, do that sort of thing to people is all in a day’s work.
The contrast between their sleep issues in this one is glaring as well. Elizabeth is discontent that she wakes up worried about her missions and safety and so on, while Stan is up late perfecting his Russian (and possibly kicking himself for what he inadvertently made Nina do).
IMO, this is a case exactly like the task force from season 4 of Sons of Anarchy, or Claudette and Dutch from The Shield. They are the good guys who contrast with the wrongdoing of the protagonists, and the ones with whom we should be sympathizing, because whatever they might do to the characters played by the top-billed actors, those guys have it coming.
Emmerich is just knocking that role out of the park. He usually does that in my experience, bringing a humanity to characters whose position or actions might make them unsympathetic (The Walking Dead, Windtalkers and the Truman Show are two that spring to mind), and here, he does a great job making sure that we see his antagonist character as the good guy.
Darkdoug love your comment but disagree that Stan is the good guy of the show. He is a smart man and understands the power imbalance between him and Nina and he bullies Nina into meeting him and helping him after Reagan is shot, and he threatens Nina into helping him in this episode, and he doesn’t tell her to stop seducing her boss (he just disingenuously washes his hands of the matter by saying that he never asked her to do it it was her choice – but he had left her no other choice!). Stan is a sympathetic character but not a good guy – he still suspects Phillip and one day that genial smile will again become menacing and he is going to cause the Jennings some real problems.
Thanks. Stan may not have wanted Nina to do what she did (possibly because he was too possessive/jealous) but he didn’t stop her from doing it once he found out. The pressure these handlers put on their agents is immense and disrespectful – they remove their agent’s free will and force them to behave exactly as the handlers request, and then play mind games on the agents to convicne the agents that it’s their own choice to do degrading and dangerous things, and then dispose of the agents when expedient. Claudia and Stan are both terrible people. Relatedly, I think the show is being unfair to Elizabeth that she is so foolishly loyal to her handlers and Phillip has more perspective and self-preservation. We’re going to keep rooting for Phillip and thinking Elizabeth is stupid, unless they change that dynamic.
I don’t think it’s foolish for Elizabeth to be patriotic to Russia. If this show was about an American spy couple who infiltrated al-Qaeda, and Philip started softening to al-Qaeda while Elizabeth remained absolute in her determination to take them down, would you still label Elizabeth stupid?
Being patriotic to Russia is one thing. Being patriotic to the USSR is exactly like being patriotic to Nazi Germany, with the exception that the USSR was literally a prison state that went to extreme lengths to prevent people from leaving and to recover or destroy those who did. People keep arguing for sympathy for the Jennings with comparisons to American CIA agents, but a closer parallel would be German SS agents, as in both dictatorships, the agency in question is an apparatus of the tyranny as well as having the national security mandate.
And Elizabeth has even less excuse, given the way she has been used, and that she and Philip have an opportunity that literally millions of their countrymen would have given their right arms for – the ability to defect to the USA with their spouses and children and collect a small fortune by an act no more dangerous than walking across the suburban residential street!
This is not like other FX fare, where the bad institution to which the anti-heroes are bound is both the threat to their well-being and loved ones and the means by which they hope to move up in the world, or to which they are firmly beholden with little hope of escape. Philip & Elizabeth are bound to the KGB solely by their own choice and active participation, which endangers their family each time they make that choice anew.
Their situation is not nearly a simple inversion of equally legitimate actions and loyalties.
“Being patriotic to the USSR is exactly like being patriotic to Nazi Germany”
Under Stalin, for those who actually knew what was going down, yes. Not under Brezhnev.
I’m not saying anything about geopolitics just that Elizabeth seems (to this viewer) stupid for trusting the handler so much, and if each episode consists of Phillip saying “that’s crazy we can’t do that!” and Elizabeth saying “they wouldn’t ask us unless it was possible and necessary!” then the viewer is going to side with Phillip (particularly given his pro American leanings and his tendency to smile more often and his puppydog love for his spouse). The show is about conflicts in the marraige and wouldn’t the show be much more interesting and complicted if it were ambiguous which spouse we should root for? Has there been a point, at any time, where we’ve thought that Elizabeth was right? Keri Russell is unbelievably appealling but eventually she’s just going to be an annoying shrew, and yes seem pretty stupid to boot. (again, great comments above)
Brickwalls, I like your hypothetical. Candidly, if the US sleeper agents in the Middle East had kids they needed to take care of and a handler that seemed insufficiently concerned about their survival, then yes I’d expect and root for the US sleeper agents to start questioning their handler. (And that would make a great show btw)
Really good stuff so far. Crazy that the show can make us feel so much sympathy for two people who are supposed to be such big enemies of the US.
The KGB must have racked up huge bills on wigs. Need more Granny, love her. Feel bad for Nina, usually when someone in television or a movie offers you a better life soon, you wind up dead.
Makes for great TV when one day Stan sees her die, now that his marriage is all but buried.
Not buying the blonde wig and glasses. And does his name really need to be Clark? It’s like I’m watching Bill Paxton in True Lies except less d**chey.
That business with Elizabeth switching cars was the first time I had to give the show a “oh, COME ON.” Aside from that, all great. (Except for how obviously doomed Nina is, and no I don’t think they’re going to give us a swerve on that.)
Would rather see that than most of the non-believable “Mission: Impossible” movie stuff.
Actually, I was rolling my eyes at some of the car dialog – and I’m NOT awfully knowledgeable about cars. The guy who said he could tell that Piillip was having driveshaft problems as soon as he drove in didn’t make sense. I can’t think of any overt symptoms that a problem driveshaft would give you. If the car is coming in under its own power, the driveshaft is obviously not missing or seized. I’m at a loss to think of any visible symptom of a driveshaft failure that anyone could see without a hoist. And Phillip expressing disappointment that the guy who did his tuneup didn’t spot this problem was off the mark too. Most mechanics I’ve had over the years wouldn’t inspect a driveshaft as part of a tuneup. They might notice something wrong with it if they put the car on the hoist but tuneups don’t always require the car to be on a hoist. Nowadays, some mechanics automatically give you an inspection of major systems when doing a tuneup but that’s not universal now and was less common in 1981.
I was quite disappointed that a show which seems to try pretty hard to get the tradecraft and politics of the time correct made so little effort to make the car stuff right. All it would have taken was a talk with a mechanic or even just a non-mechanic that knew a bit about cars.
The FBI guy didn’t really diagnose the driveshaft problem. He was just commiserating with Phillip by acknowledging that Phillip was getting swindled by the mechanic over this “obvious” and “necessary” but sorta unknown problem (and also teasing a dude to make conversation while bored).
The consistently great performances and above average storytelling from the beginning has really been impressive. Don’t understand how someone can’t watch/like this show. Have the ratings leveled off yet? I know they were dropping after the big premiere.
Began with 3.22 million viewers, dropped to 1.97m, dropped again in third week, but rebounded to 1.91m with last week’s (Feb 20) episode. A great number for them to renew it!
I saw a Twitter comment on Zeebox where a woman said she couldn’t watch the show anymore after Elizabeth killed the security guard. Some people don’t have a taste for morally complex drama.
I don’t think that’s fair actually. She kills a completely innocent guy whose just doing his job, and this is in the third episode. The characters have barely been developed or made sympathetic. It’s a ballsy move and certainly plays into the realism of the show, so I applaud it, but it’s rough on the audience. I can’t think of many examples where the lead character murders an innocent person three episodes in, and there’s a perfectly reasonable reason for that.
I think Emmerich knew what he was asking Nina to do. He emphasized that she was “beautiful” and during the first conversation they had I immediately thought that he was telling her she would have to use sex to get the needed information. I don’t think he is naive enough to think otherwise, and his reaction upon learning the news was just an effort to play Nina even further.
I totally agree! Stan told Nina twice that she was “beautiful” and really emphasized it the 2nd time. He knew what he was putting her up to.
That’s not an unfair interpretation. I took it as Stan — who, again, is new to this corner of his business — suggesting she might flirt with Vasilli to get the intel he wanted, without suspecting she would take it as far as she did, as bluntly as she did.
I agree with Sepinwall. Plus I think he was genuinely attracted to her. Especially with his neglected home life. When Nina is eventually killed, it’s gonna hit him that much harder.
I’m just waiting for John-Boy to get the boot after pushing to far and getting Nina caught. Stan would do such a better job running things keeping it subtle.
I agree with those who believe Stan was genuinely distraught to learn what Nina did. I also think his shame was the the reason he couldn’t bring himself to go to bed with his wife. Its been strongly implied Beeman did terrible things as part of his undercover assignment and that it lead to the distance with his family, perhaps that he no longer considers himself a man wothy of them. Realizing what he inadvertently convinced Nina to do may have made it even worse for him.
IDK that the boss is necessarily going to get punished for that. For one thing, it’s hard for the FBI to know exactly how his action affected subsequent events. For another, in any situation with espionage, there is the difficulty of using what you find out, when it may tell the enemy that you are on to him. On the one hand, you risk revealing methods, exposing agents and burning sources, and on the other, what is the whole point of obtaining intelligence, if you are not going to use it?
A book that dealt with this dilemma in a similar milieu was Tom Clancy’s “Red Rabbit”, like the Americans, set in 1981, written decades later with the advantage of hindsight. In that book, a KGB defector alerts the CIA & British Intelligence to the assassination plot against the Pope. Because the agencies wen through a lot of trouble to prevent the KGB from realizing their agent had come over, they are forced to keep quiet and not warn the Pope, or take any overt action to protect him, because doing so would let the KGB know that they have access to that information, and might allow the Soviets to figure out the source of the leak, and thus change up or eliminate anything the defector had access to, and render him useless as a source.
That is pretty much what’s going on. The new FBI tech allows them to effectively tail Vasili, and they need to know what he’s up to. Worrying that using the tech might compromise their surveillance means they might as well not have it.
As it was, the KGB is forced to cut all ties to their source in order to protect their intelligence-gathering apparatus. The FBI might have lost their chance to catch Vasili red-handed and arrest the traitor, but even as it is, he will not be giving away any more information to the Soviets with a bullet in his forehead. Now the USSR has to take more risks to get in touch with their source’s contacts if they want anything else about his project.
I disagree with the interpretation that Stan intended for Nina to go all the way in her efforts. I think Jonas.Left got it pretty well.
A lot of people have suggested that Stan is attracted to Nina, and I thought perhaps the repetition of “beautiful” was an unintentional expression of his feelings. I also think that Stan’s undercover experience makes him relate to Nina’s precarious situation and complicates his relationship with her.
I believe totally that Stan is attracted to and is falling in love with Nina and so I don’t think for a moment he pressured her deliberately to have sexual contact with Vasili. When she is caught he will be heart broken.
I am not saying Stan is an angel. He did rough up the electronics store guy when he first followed Nina, not to mention searching the Jennings’s garage and car without a warrant, but I don’t think if he knew that she could take it that way he would urge her to get information by phrasing his instructions the way he did. It was a miss communication, just like how he screwed up the pronunciation of the Russian phrase for “trust me” and have it come out as a veiled threat instead of reassurance.
Amador made a similar mistake when he clumsily tried to comment on Martha’s new shoes and it came off as sexual harassment, prompting Gadd to make a boiler plate announcement of how sexual harassment would not be tolerated while rolling his eyes on the inside.
I don’t think there are any bad guys in terms of being evil (although Claudia and Gadd do pressure their officers to pressure their assets come what may). Even Elizabeth didn’t like it at all when she and Philip terrorized Viola and her family to plant the bug or turned over Joyce who they knew would be killed. They have no choice say no they will be “recalled to Moscow” to the basement of the Lubyanka if not killed in America. If they try to hide can they do so with children in tow?
If they defect then the shows is over. :-)
Yet another example of Amador being made to look stupid. Either they’re setting him up to defect or blow up in some way, or it’s just a running joke to have him get dressed down in every episode. And yes, I realize the boss was rolling his eyes about having to make the announcement, but it still made Amador look stupid to have been the one to necessitate that announcement.
I’m not saying anything about geopolitics just that Elizabeth seems (to this viewer) stupid for trusting the handler so much, and if each episode consists of Phillip saying “that’s crazy we can’t do that!” and Elizabeth saying “they wouldn’t ask us unless it was possible and necessary!” then the viewer is going to side with Phillip (particularly given his pro-American leanings and his tendency to smile more often and his puppydog love for his spouse). Wouldn’t the show be much more interesting and complicted if it were ambiguous who we should root for?
I am back to agreeing with Jonas. I like to Alan and others are keying on how agent John boy screwed things up. It wasn’t a choice between using the intel and giving things away. They could have instructed the agents to provide misinformation (perhaps verbally coded) at least for a few hours, rather than changing the encryption codes right away.
Nina rinsing her mouth with tea was a very clever narrative detail. Up until that moment, we know that she serviced Vasilly, but the details are offscreen. Rinsing her mouth out gives us “too much information” about the nature of the service provided, while refusing to go the usual cable route of “sexytimes = fun times, bring the camera”! It brings home some of the ugliness of it as a transaction Nina had little choice in, strengthens viewers’ sympathy for Nina, and keeps it prosaic at the same time. And the fact that Vasilly thinks he bonded with Nina over nostalgia and homesickness triggered by tea-making makes it funny, too.
I totally agree with this. The contrast between Elizabeth’s sexual encounter, Nina’s sexual encounter, and Paul’s sex-less encounter was really stark in this episode, further highlighted by Granny’s speech about how much harder the work is for women. The look of disgust on Nina’s face when she rinses her mouth with tea highlights how she’s not an agent like Elizabeth and has no training to handle the seamier side of intelligence gathering.
I liked that we got to see Elizabeth handling Paul’s outrage over her sadistic asset. Having her be the cooler, more professional agent, while he’s the more ambivalent one makes for a much more interesting dynamic between them.
Paul?
The tea rinsing moment was definitely HBO-ish.
I’ve seen Ninotchka. Nina is not living up to her namesake service Grampa under the desk like that.
Well it is *basic* cable ,FX, so no they didn’t show it, but if it was on HBO or Showtime and especially Starz we would’ve seen more than was suggested.
As mentioned if the show was on HBO we would have seen more and I think her washing out her mouth with the tea was brilliant. We did see a more explicit version near the end of the show when she serviced him again.
At times it was hard for me to watch this episode because it cut so close to the bone but having said that – it demonstrated that the creators of this show are committed to letting us know how really tough these lives would be. The plot lines were great and showed that the Americans and Russians are working against each other in equal measure, moles and all.
Granny said women have to work twice as hard as men and they use sex a lot more. Hence the scenes with Elizabeth and the sadist and Nina pleasuring her boss. Stan’s reaction to hearing what Nina did to get the intel was a little surprising. But his bulldog boss, John Boy, probably would have suggested this tactic in the first place.
I am really wondering what Stan had to do in his former undercover assignment that has affected his attitudes and personal life so much. That should be a very interesting backstory when they tell it.
I agree, Alan, Noah E. is really giving a great understated performance. He also brought some of that to the short role he did on The Walking Dead as the CDC wacko who blew himself up. He kept the truth from Rick’s group until the end. The guy sure knows how to keep a secret and internal conflict without saying a word.
My biggest problem with the trunk to trunk scene was how Elizabeth was able to open the trunks from the inside, especially the FBI trunk. It’s conceivable that they rigged their trunk to be able to be opened from the inside, but she would have had to damage the FBI trunk to pop the latch from the inside. Glow-in-the-dark Trunk Release handles weren’t standard until the late 90s or early 2000s: [articles.latimes.com]
I assumed she had some kind of gadget that prevented it from locking. I was more confused how she opened the trunk while lying on top of it. Usually even a small person’s entire body weight is enough to keep a car trunk closed. But… I’m willing to suspend disbelief because the show overall is so great.
I think she simply had something to prevent the truck lock from engaging. It would be pretty stupid of her to climb inside of the trunk and close it behind her with it locking.
Oh and Cabo regarding her opening the FBI trunk with her weight on it: She stood on the rear bumper like a tight rope just like she did getting out of her car’s trunk to get in the FBI trunk.
For me, this was merely a decent episode in a series that sets the bar very high. Not a bad outing, but the quantity of ops shown kept them more superficial than we usually see.
Also, I have to disagree on Emmerich. Whatever his eyes might be saying to Alan, his inability to not smirk in conversations about his marriage falling apart or his asset getting killed is a huge distraction to me.
Yes, I too thought this was the least awesome episode so far, but only because of the high bar previously set.
Kind of a dumb question, but I just want to make sure I understand why Elizabeth shot their asset- its because they figured out the FBI was tailing him, combined with being ready to crack, they calculated that if the FBI arrested him at the meeting he’d turn on his KGB handlers? Was there a previous conversation where they determined they didn’t need his intelligence anymore?
I thought it was to prevent him from being caught and debriefed by the FBI.
Elizabeth and Granny did have that conversation about what can happen when an asset is not needed anymore, but I thought that was in a different context (that being personal connection with the handlers could mean a lot).
Technically, the asset was never being tailed. The FBI knew the asset existed ecause they intercepted a communication on the embassy end. Their plan was to follow the man from the embassy to the meeting with asset. The KGB became aware of this, had the handler lead the FBI on a wild goose chase, and had Elizabeth kill the asset so the FBI would never get to him. They did need his intelligence, but they determined his value was outweighed by the potential damage he could have done to them when he cracked.
That is *percisely* what it was Jonas.left. :-)
Phillip and Roger from American Dad must share the same wig maker.
I keep wondering if Martha (John-Boy’s assistant) is going to recognize Philip one of these days. He has been romancing her as Clark with the bad wig. But I can envision a situation where maybe Noah Emmerich’s character gives Philip another ride into work and they happen to run into Martha when Noah stops first at his office or something.
IDK, wig and glasses would be enough to fool casual glances, and Philip probably wouldn’t be dumb enough to walk into the office where a source works without an urgent need or orders from above (and maybe not even in the latter case, as he is the one more likely to buck orders on methods and try safer means of accomplishing the same end). If he is forced to go into Stan’s workplace (maybe a casual offer of a tour, in circumstances where he’d look suspicious if he turned him down), he’d probably do all in his power to avoid letting Martha get a good look at him, maybe talk slightly different, or cover his mouth, or turn his head away when passing her desk, that kind of thing. He’s a pro and should be aware of the risks, and ready, on the off-chance he’s ever in a position where his relationships with Stan and Martha overlap.
I find the Martha thing the biggest stretch on this show. She would never mention the counterintel guy to anyone at work? Really?
Don’t sell Richard Thomas’ character short. He is playing it very nicely–the middle-man who wants to move up the ladder but still has to follow certain rules (such as the reprimand for sexual harassment).
But he blew it by changing codes prematurely.
I’m really glad I gave this show a chance. The first 20 minutes or so of the pilot I wasn’t so sure, but wanted to see it through based on good reviews.
Pretty much agree with everything Alan said. And not that he’s doing anything wrong, but I still call the Richard Thomas character “John Boy” in my mind too every time he pops up on screen. Maybe that will change if he gets a larger role…or maybe not. Could be a by-product of my age and how prominent he was as “John Boy” when I was a kid in those formative years.
I had to give up on the series in the middle of the third episode. The whole sub-contracted black agents (one of which had an affair with Elizabeth) didn’t work for me. Russians were notoriously racist. Then the dialog is too 2013. When I heard them use the term “Philly” I lost it. I have heard that so many times on “The Office” this season that it is sickening. . .
“Russians were notorsiousl racist”
Ironicly, a racist statement. You think the KGB would turn down working with a black man in Philadelphia? Really? And who had more legitimate reasons for feeling that the US are in the wrong than this particular minority?
Also, the use of Philly put you of? Because that clearly was a term coined in the last decade and not an obvious abriviation at all…
I gave up after the second episode, when it was clear they were shamelessly copying various structural elements from Breaking Bad season 1 and just making slight changes in order to seem fresh.
But I’m going to give it another try. It’s definitely not up to BBad but it could find its footing and be worth it.
Well I don’t thing that the Russians are any more inherently racist than other people. If there is racism now it is because they have fallen fo the same xenophobia when it is perceived that immigrants were coming to the country.
But that wasn’t so much back in the 1960s and Elizabeth likely didn’t have much contact with blacks back in the 1960s. When she came here they were probably exotic to her but didn’t bare any hostility to them so I found the relationship believable, especially in the idealistic late 1960s where interracial relationships were realy starting in significant numbers and her cover to infiltrate Civil Rights groups to recruit. She met Gregory as a human being with no preconcieved notions except with being told that they were an oppressed people in the United States.
As for Philly; I mean really, they didn’t call Philadelphia “Philly” as a nickname back in say 1940 let alone 1981? I think they did.
@ED W:
I’ve compared “The Americans” to “Dexter”: Person(s) masquerading as normal people deceiving everyone and who kill people and dispose of bodies. I think if you compare shows you will find similarities.
“Breaking Bad”, “Dexter”, and “The Americans” all involve deception and cloak & dagger work while maintaining a front to people not in the know because they are all involved in unsavory actions. Respectively: Drug dealing/trafficking/manufacturing/murder; serial killing; and spying/murder. All hiding from the authorities There are bound to be similarities.
Russians not racist to Afro Americans as they saw them as an fertile recruiting ground. In the 1930s the American Communist Party make a concerted effort to recruit blacks, by emphasizing their pro civil rights plank and having black communists in positions of authority. For instance Bayard Rustin was a communist in the 1930s. It makes sense that the KGB would still be using the same playbook in the 1960s that worked for them in the 1930s
Yes, the USSR did see the black community as a potential “fifth column” in the US, especially during the radical era of the Black Panthers, Angela Davis and others in the ’60s. One of their most famous acolytes was Paul Robeson, the great African-American singer/actor.
“phyrric”
Hey darden what the heck does that mean? Now I’m gonna have to look it up. Not sure if I should feel dumb or not.
Really digging the show so far. I had no interest until my wife, who loved Felicity, watched it on demand one day. She convinced me to give it a try and we’re both hooked…..though I do admit, some of the names and spy stuff goes over my head at times….
Does anyone know the relationship, rank, pecking order of Vasilli, dark hair Russian male, and Claudia? I know Claudia is the handler, but I’m not sure what the other two do, and what’s the relationship between the three. Vasilli and dark hair guy have butted heads in two episodes. Claudia calls the rezidentura slow, unreliable and worthless.
I would imagine that Claudia, as part of the “deep cover” arm of the KGB, ultimately trumps the more official figures in Vasilli and his dark-haired associate. The fact that Elizabeth executed Mr. Jitters (no doubt on orders from Claudia) while Vasilli, unknowingly, went to the bridge to meet him would seem to support this.
As for Vasilli and his dark-haired associate, it would seem they are effectively equals if dark-hair can go over his head to “Central” and get something done. Vasilli likely has an official title that puts him above dark-hair, but as we saw in this episode it doesn’t amount too much if you can be overrode.
Vasilli intentionally went to the wrong place and just stood there killing time until the murder could take place at the real meeting place. He was the decoy.
HISLOCAL… see, I’m not sure about that. Vasilli didn’t seem on board, or even in the know, about that plan when he and dark-haired guy talked afterward. It looked like Claudia and whoever else at “Central” took care of that one without his involvement. I think once Jitters didn’t show up he knew exactly what had happened, but he’d basically admitted that he was going to risk the FBI tail in going to meet him.
I think I’m a reasonably intelligent guy but I didn’t understand the relevance of the FBI codes. All the KGB had to do do was follow VasI
lli. They dint need codes for that. What am I missing?
It was not just for that case. The KGB need the FBI codes so they could tell when the FBI was following any asset or Soviet official of theirs.
In the case of the grieving widower American defense contractor he would talk to with and only his handler Vasili. If the KGB had the FBI codes they could tell if the FBI was following Vasili or not by listening on their radio communications.
Since Agent Gadd stupidly decided to change the codes immediately the KGB lost the ability to keep track of the FBI and so decided to have Elizabeth kill the asset while Vasili unknowingly lead Stan and Amador on a wild goose chase to the meet.
Vasilli was definitely in on the hit. He knowingly went to the waterfront and stood there for awhile, knowing the FBI was watching him. In the meantime, Elizabeth went to the real meeting place and killed the guy.
Allen, the C3 ratings are about the same as the Live+SD ratings. The networks have yet found a way to significantly monetize time-shifted viewing.
If I see the same 1970’s gray mercedes turbodiesel parked on the street in yet another scene I’m going to scream. They even used it for the KGB bad guys in one night scene.