Review: ‘The Americans’ – ‘Covert War’

A review of tonight’s “The Americans” coming up just as soon as I make insurance…
“Do you know what love is, Elizabeth?” -Zhukov
In what’s been a pretty spectacular debut season for “The Americans,” some elements here and there have been shaky (the constant back-and-forth at mid-season between which Jennings wanted their marriage to be real, for instance), but “Covert War” was the first episode that didn’t work for me overall, even as I enjoyed a lot of individual components of it.
When you do an episode this heavy with flashbacks, the goal should be to tell us something about the characters’ past that gives us a new perspective on their present. The Elizabeth/Zhukov flashbacks, though, didn’t really tell me anything about her I didn’t already know. Even her deep connection to Zhukov was conveyed in their scenes together in the pilot. We know that Elizabeth is ambivalent about her fake husband, and that this assignment has forced her to have an imitation life rather than a real one. Some of the small details were new – that even after Paige’s birth, for instance, Elizabeth felt so concerned about things with Philip that she considered aborting her second pregnancy – but the overall thrust was familiar.
And that’s not a terrible thing, particularly as the episode was built around Elizabeth going off the reservation to get revenge for this man she loved and respected so much. But those flashbacks dragged more than they should have (even with yet another dog-as-metaphor-for-life monologue), and they also didn’t illuminate what was supposed to be the episode’s centerpiece: Elizabeth’s breakdown as she realizes she can’t kill CIA officer Richard Patterson, even though he allegedly ordered Zhukov’s assassination. It just didn’t feel like what Patterson said would have had that kind of devastating effect on her, even with what we know of her past, her present, and her relationship with Zhukov. Keri Russell tried like hell to sell it, but it mainly felt like an excuse for her to emote rather than something flowing naturally out of her character.
What came out of her decision to spare his life(*) was more interesting, in that it brings us back to the tension between Grannie and her charges. I figured from the earlier scene that Claudia was sending Elizabeth after Patterson, if not why, and Elizabeth’s theory is probably the correct one, given the show’s sympathies. Still, I like the ambiguity of both the situation and of Margo Martindale’s performance; like another Martindale FX role, Claudia seems the type to be smiling at you right up until the moment that you’re dead, but Elizabeth and Philip are also enormous assets that the KGB would not want to damage. So this could go a number of ways, and only adds to the potential complications for this season’s last two episodes and then into whatever is coming next year.
(*) A potentially huge complication from that decision: the lightbulb that seems to go off above Stan’s head when Patterson refers to his captors as “a couple.” I don’t think he goes back to suspecting his neighbors again this quickly, but I imagine he’s going to be looking for suspects in a different way going forward.
One thing I hope the show is able to cool it on is, again, the constant switcheroos in the Jennings marriage, here with Elizabeth deciding to let Philip move back in, and Philip already prepared to move on to an apartment. (And he clearly figures out what she initially meant, yet declines to take her up on the implicit offer.) One of the things that’s distinguished this series is the patience it shows in letting stories unfold and letting us simply watch the two sides at work. But for some reason, it has to keep flip-flopping back and forth on this one issue, rather than letting any one iteration of the relationship breathe for a considerable stretch of time.
Some other thoughts:
* Some excellent musical choices in this one that were familiar without feeling cliche (“Slap and Tickle” by Squeeze, for instance), and the use of the instrumental bridge of Pete Townshend’s “Rough Boys” to score the fight in the bathroom nicely mirrored the use of “Tusk” back in the pilot.
* Nina gets a promotion (and a new office), and with it a big piece of intel (the bug in Weinberger’s library) that she could give Stan, but doesn’t. Do you think she remembers the mole hunt that happened after Gaad got overzealous in responding to the last big leak from the embassy, or is she simply holding out until there’s something she can ask Stan for?
* Meanwhile, Sandra Beeman rightfully calls out Stan for his cheating, and one has to assume Stan is a much more convincing liar when he’s undercover than he is with his wife. A fine, fine scene for Susan Misner (and, as always, for Noah Emmerich).
* Oh, this will not end well for Martha, now that she’s introduced her parents to “Clark.” I imagine Philip probably can’t get away with killing her now that other people have seen his face – even if, as with Elizabeth and Richard Patterson at the bar, it’s a disguised face – but the whole value of that relationship is that no one else knows he exists. Something bad has to happen, even if it’s just throwing away the Clark wig and never seeing her again.
* Speaking of Martha’s parents, her father was none other than Richard Kline, who was fairly famous in this period as Larry Dallas on “Three’s Company.”
* And speaking of disguises, we may be at the point where, dramatically speaking, they’re doing more harm than good, in that I burst out laughing when I saw Elizabeth (in a new wig) and Philip (in a new goatee) in the car at the same time. It’s a fine line between trying to depict the ways your characters go about their jobs and it turning into a drinking game, and I fear we may have crossed over with this stuff.
* “As Howard Cosell would say,” Arkady explains to Nina, right before saying something the baseball-hating Cosell would likely never say (even though he was covering baseball during this period). I actually thought the line worked, because it shows the cultural divide: Cosell was the most famous sportscaster in the country at the time, and therefore Arkady would credit any American sports reference to him, without understanding the nuances of it.
What did everybody else think?
I finally realized who John Boy sounds exactly like… Bryant Gumbel!
My roommate asked if he was a Bridges tonight – he sounds like a Bridges.
Yeah, this episode dragged a bit, and didnt even act much as a “setting up the pieces”. Still, an average Americans is darn good stuff. I had to chuckle though, at the scene in “Rome”—it was shot at the Brooklyn Botanical gardens.
That kinda breaks suspension of disbelief, doesn’t it? I’m Italian and as soon as I saw the highrise behind it I knew that wasn’t rome. There are only two 30+ story building in Rome, they were built in the last couple years and they look completely different. So I googled and googled and here you are. Thank you for clarifying this for me!
Great scenes, as you mentioned, particularly Philip meeting Martha’s parents and Stan’s confrontation with wife (and reaction to his son coming home from Rocky Horror), but yeah, this episode did not work as a whole.
For a show that’s had such great and nuanced writing all season, I was surprised at how much I cringed during Elizabeth’s near execution of the CIA Director. Everything felt very forced and clunky.
I know there have been some rumblings over at AV Club about this throughout the season, but is anyone feeling that Elizabeth is portrayed a bit too often as the reckless, overly-emotional one whereas Philip is always calm, cool, and collected? I think we at least need to see Philip act more like Elizabeth every now and then or his reserved-ness needs to get them into trouble once or twice. Too much blame is falling on Elizabeth.
I would not have realized in a million years that Martha’s father was “Larry Dallas” had Alan not pointed it out. Holy shit… he looks worse than Abe Vigoda. I’ll bet Chrissy Snow is happy now that she spurned his advances.
I think the problem is one of interpretation. The director, not the actress, failed.
On its face, it would make sense for a CIA-op to make a female opponent feel weaker, by pointing up the ruthless-killer-not-a-woman meme… except Elizabeth has proven she’s both, especially with the death of her pet Negro last week. *No one* can tell her she’s not only a passionate person, but one of the best operatives Moscow has — hell, Grannie said as much at the beginning — so why would some CIA sex-hound be able to swerve her an inch from his skull? That played false.
The better scene would have featured Elizabeth going off the rails — enjoying taunting him too much — then have that officer’s speech about ruthlessness snap her back to form, by shaming her into regaining her professional standards. The breakdown would have been building throughout the episode, climaxing during the fight — she’d be over-violent, instead of just enough to knock him out (which, arguably, she was…) — then as she’s about to kill in the heat of anger and loss, Richard reminds her that Zhukov had pride in her professionalism — that ruthlessness — and that would remind her that Zhukov gave her love as the spur toward that accomplishment. Then, as she cooled down, she’d think her way out of this self-created crisis, as what she’d think Zhukov would want.
A much saner way to demonstrate her love and grief, without making the character alien to us, and with stereotypical female trouble with the emotions.
Well that’s the exact opposite of how they were portrayed earlier in the season. She was the dedicated robot who never questioned orders, while he was the emotional one. Read some of Alan’s earlier reviews if you don’t believe me.
As for “needing” to balance out their behavior to make one of them not be the bad guy, try to remember that these are KGB agents, spies, murderers and literal whores. THEY ARE NOT GOOD GUYS. They are willing dupes of one of the three most evil & tyrannical regimes in history (and which has the unique distinction of having been an ally with the other two), which has less than ten years of life in it at this point on the show. Why is it necessary to make one or the other of them look good or competent?
@Cgeye:
“Pet Negro” eh? Not her boyfriend?
@DarkDoug:
While Elizabeth was the “robot” she was by far not unfeeling. Her defying orders for Gregory’s sake was a big thing for her and showed how much she cared for him. That showed her sensitive side. Last week someone called her a psychopath. I believe she is the complete opposite and that was demonstrated this episode. It is because she kept things bottled up inside and had very few outlets. Zhukov was one of the few people she didn’t put up a façade for.
I think she went off the rails a little because in quick succession she has lost her father figure-Zhukov-and the love of her life, Gregory. The two people she loved and trusted the most within what a week or two (I have to re watch but I didn’t see any time clues of an explicit, obvious or subtle nature). That is the reason for her break down in the safe house with the CIA assistant director Patterson being able to break her so easily because he hit so close to the truth.
Of course her wanting to connect to someone is why she dropped heavy hints to Philip to come back home, who I think blew it again (I still say this is his fault for dumbly lying about sleeping with Irina).
I don’t think that was an example of how the show was on again off again since this time Philip didn’t come home so the separation counties as it has over the last three episodes IIRC.
BTW as I see it, yes they are KGB Officers, but they are doing their duty as they see it so while they do bad things in the line of duty, they aren’t bad guys, at least not Elizabeth and Philip (the same for the assassin who killed Zhukov). The whole point of this is to show how human they are. One or both of them being “bad guys” would miss the point. They are good people serving their country even if we hate their oppressive and cruel system. They are *not* innocent, they are part of “The Game”, as it is called in the Intelligence world, but I don’t think they are evil either.
Oh and I agree this episode isn’t as good overall like the ones that proceeded it. I will not use the world “worse” because that implies that the previous episodes were bad in some way; I will say this is the “least good” episode so far. :-)
@hunter…it amazes me that the other people commenting on this thread completely skipped over the most distutbing part of the comment. Between “pet negro” and “queer” its quite obvious what kind of person @cgeye is.
@DarkDoug
In the first episode she wanted to kill the guy who sexually assaulted her (not wrong by any stretch, but refused to tell Philip why so it just looked like she was being hot-headed while he was being calm).
She beat the hell out of Granny while Philip did nothing.
Last week she let Gregory go not knowing what he would do exactly (he could’ve tried to run to LA).
So yeah, I’d say the job does make her a bit too volatile at times while making Philip too level-headed. I’m not saying that Elizabeth’s actions are wrong or unwarranted, I’m just saying the show too often makes them look like mistakes in contrast to Philip’s level-headedness and that has yet to play out in a bad way for him.
And I’d very much disagree that the KGB are the bad guys. They’re just the guys. There are no good guys/bad guys in this show. Stan murdered an innocent guy two weeks ago and has been cheating on his wife with a woman he blackmailed into being an informant. Chris was trying to abuse his power in taking Philip/Clark to FBI headquarters and pulled out a knife when he wouldn’t comply with his abuse of power. Maybe Philip and Elizabeth have more blood on their hands, but I think it’s unfair to call them the bad guys and Stan/FBI the good guys.
@Velcocityknown:
I think we have seen both Elizabeth and Philip react emotionally. With Elizabeth it is probably more obvious and passionate but Philip did or almost did things as well.
In the pilot she was going to do her job and turn him over to the KGB for shipment to the Soviet Union. When she found out that Philip was going to turn the defector KGB Colonel back to the Americans is when she lost it temporarily thinking he was going to escape a vicarious justice for what he did to her. After she beat the hell out of him the Colonel apologized, after a fashion, she got back her composure and even didn’t care if Philip turned him over to the Americans or not. But by then Philip figured out what the KGB Colonel did and killed him for it despite Philip wanting to defect. I think Elizabeth didn’t tell Philip because it was an intimate thing to tell someone and she didn’t want to appear weak to Philip. Ironically that is when Elizabeth started to open up to Philip.
As for Elizabeth beating the hell out of Claudia while Philip supposedly did nothing lets not forget that Philip was busy holding a gun on the other KGB officer telling him to cuff himself to something. After a few seconds of telling her to stop Philip did intervene physically getting her off Claudia. She had that reaction because she saw it as a betrayal, especially using the pictures of her kids psychologically against her. Elizabeth did acknowledge that she almost killed Claudia to her amazement and shock at her own anger.
As for Gregory she loved the man and believed she knew him and he would do what he said he would do. It was Philip who let him go. As it turned out she was right about him. She just didn’t want him being killed like a dog.
She went off the deep end and defied orders because this time her father figure Zhukov was killed. Of course Claudia cynically used her predictability to both get rid of the American assistant CIA director in retaliation professionally and if she is to be believe that she and Zhukov were lovers emotionally as well, and be able to ship Elizabeth back for defying orders and likely personally for beating her.
But Philip isn’t *that* level headed himself. So far we have seen Philip go off book twice and both times it is when people important to Philip. He beat that old guy who made a pass at Paige in the mall and he also wanted to beat and perhaps kill the contractor guy who beat and practically semi raped Elizabeth but Elizabeth stopped Philip from going after the guy; and of course not to forget Philip killing the defector for raping Elizabeth as mentioned above.
So both of them get real angry and jeopardize their cover when people they care about deeply are either harmed or there is a potential for harm. They had, in short, human reactions.
I think the focus is on Elizabeth more because she is a woman and I think it puts off some people that she is so dedicated to her job, especially since she does have kids, and has done a couple of killings that we find disturbing (the neighborhood security guard and the SDI engineer) that if Philip had done those things we would be collectively less disturbed about.
As Claudia said this game is harder to do if you’re a woman. I think it is harder to watch and accept a woman doing it by outside observers. That is not to say that Elizabeth doesn’t have more emotional issues than Philip, I think she does, just that I think we as an audience would be less likely to hold it against the character if it was a male. After all not much has been said about Stan blowing the brains out of Vladimir. Not that I hold it against Stan. It was him following orders and his own passion regarding to what happened to his partner and the other FBI agents but if it was Elizabeth or a female FBI agent that did that…
I too thought this episode was a little subpar, especially on the heels of two consecutive standouts.
“They are willing dupes of one of the three most evil & tyrannical regimes in history (and which has the unique distinction of having been an ally with the other two)”
@DARKDOUG, I can only assume one of these is Nazi Germany? No idea what the third would be; but in any case the USSR and the Nazis were never allies. Sure, they signed a nonaggression pact; but by that logic France built the Maginot Line on the border with an “ally” since both parties had signed the Versailles Treaty.
“Chris was trying to abuse his power in taking Philip/Clark to FBI headquarters and pulled out a knife when he wouldn’t comply with his abuse of power.”
Whether it was abuse of power is in the eye of the beholder; but Chris only pulled his knife after “Clark” had already attacked him.
@HUNTER2012 “I think it is harder to watch and accept a woman doing it by outside observers.”
Andy Greenwald wrote a great recap exploring this very issue.
[www.grantland.com]
What a great scene with the parents, I could feel Philip cringing. I knew the father looked familiar, but good pick up on Larry Dallas!
Elizabeth is like a rogue James Kirk, not following the prime directive if it suits her. She has always been the more robotic, no questions asked soldier until now it appears. Her whole world and charade of a marriage may be unfurling for her and that’s why she didn’t kill the CIA agent. She accused Granny of trying to get rid of her.
I remember those midnight showings of Rocky Horror, thought it was great when he told Stan they threw toast at the screen and he just didn’t get it.
Great show but Elizabeth’s constant disobedience is over the top and starting to grate.
A agree.
Heavily agree. It’s true on just about every level. Professionally, her snit about the orders to stand down is obnoxious, considering that Moscow started the war with their targeting American scientists (a point heavily under-represented in this episode, I felt)who were working on a purely defensive project. Not that Claudia is much better with her criticizing Elizabeth’s lack of professionalism and then turning around and whining “I thought even Americans understand…rules.” At least, as Patterson pointed out, Zhukov was a player in the game (and BTW what’s with the naming? Why not just call him Stalin? Couldn’t the writers be bothered to research any other Russian last names? ), unlike the civilian scientists they sent a professional assassin after. Claudia, however, is covered in hindsight by the fact that she was trying to goad Elizabeth into precipitous action, and might not actually be feeling that.
Furthermore, Elizabeth is all snug and secure as a deep cover agent, and would not be a target for retaliation when the Americans take revenge for Patterson’s murder, unlike relatively innocent staffers like Vlad.
Then there is her façade of professionalism, when in reality, she is acting on her emotions worse than Philip. Letting Gregory commit suicide-by-cop was only the right thing to do from the romantic perspective of a lover, and not remotely a professional or moral choice. She lets her feelings for him dictate their choice to send him out on a risky last run to murder an innocent police officer out of spite. Her choice for a divorce is also professionally inexplicable – even if it does not greatly compromise their cover, the separate residences (and the financial requirements of renting a room & later an apartment) cannot make their mission any easier.
By the same token, her hissy fit about Philip walking in unannounced last week has absolutely no grounding, since they were never truly married, and only gave a real relationship a shot recently and for a week or two. That house is not her private dwelling, it is a mission asset, and as her fellow operative, he has as much moral & professional right to be there as she does. The divorce and property laws of the USA might say otherwise, but since when does that matter to her? There was probably an element of smugness to Philip’s assertion that she can’t stop him from seeing the kids, since she cannot risk the legal recourse that a genuinely separating couple would have.
Then there is the “divorce” itself. There is no valid personal or professional reason for it, so the only real issue here is the negative effect it is having on the children. She is putting her children through this merely to satisfy her personal pique at Philip. Her obnoxious assertion to her daughter that she would not have gotten away with saying the same thing to her mother was completely undercut by the fact that a traditional mother would have never put her through what she was forcing Paige to experience.
It’s hard to even justify (if not understand) her affection for Zhukov, because it’s a rather childish response to kindness. He’s a ranking officer of the same institution that allowed her to be raped while a trainee, as a perquisite for superior officers, and which is a key part of the apparatus of oppression of her country. Her affection for him is predicated entirely on his good cop role in her professional development.
I was really hoping after the change of heart regarding Patterson that this episode represents some sort of turnaround for her character. Of course her apparent misunderstanding of Philip’s intentions regarding his living situation seems to indicate that she’s still clueless about her position in the scheme of things. And now she’s spitefully accusing Claudia of being out to get them (if she IS, letting her know you are onto her is the stupidest move).
“Moscow started the war with their targeting American scientists (a point heavily under-represented in this episode, I felt) who were working on a purely defensive project”
As Charles said, that is not the way the USSR saw it, since they viewed it as a way that the US could launch a first strike with impunity. From their perspective, it undermined the MAD doctrine and was destabilising.
I wanna see an odd-couple set up with Stan and Philip in the new apartment.
seconded
Thirded
I agree.
Ooops! I replied to the wrong comment. Sorry, my bad.
“Can two grown men share an apartment without driving each other crazy…TO DEATH???”
Hah!
This episode didn’t work very well…although I do like the tension with Mags. Not every episode can be great, but hopefully the following two will be!
All I want is one episode where all we see is Elizabeth and Phillip putting on disguises and we have to guess what they’re up to.
Or we have to guess which one is which.
I want an episode where all we see is Elizabeth and Phillip putting on disguises and we have to guess what they’re up to.
Nice touch in the bar scene:
Elizabeth asks, “What’s a four-letter slang word that finishes the sentence ‘Do you wanna…’?”
The next line head is the Who lyric “Gonna get insiiide yoooou”
That was actually a Pete Townshend song, “Rough Boys” from his 1980 solo album. I’m surprised that a bar like that would have had a jukebox that played Pete Townshend, Pat Benatar, and Air Supply (unless Air Supply was only part of a joke she made at his expense).
Did anyone else think Elizabeth looked like Liz Lemon in the bar?
I like the show. The marriage stuff is kind of annoying at times. Shouldn’t they have decided whether to be a real or fake couple after living together 20 years? Feels like this should have been settled earlier on.
I think they agreed to be fake, and now it’s evolving a little and they might want to make it real. Defining a relationship still happens, even 20+ years in, as circumstances change.
@Ayllssa:
Actually it was Elizabeth who wanted to maintain the fakeness. Philip wanted it to be “real” from the get go but Elizabeth over the 15 years of their “marriage” resisted because to her it was a cover,and felt she was being with a strange man in a strange country as she put it (also an emotional reaction to being raped I think), but she needed someone to be emotionally intimate with so she found Gregory.
But if one lives with someone for so long the possibility of it becoming more is always present. When Philip killed Elizabeth’s rapist that is when she started to open up emotionally to him, but previous things like her giving the KGB an accurate report on his feelings about America and then his lying like an idiot about Irina have possibly ruined things beyond repair.
Now that Elizabeth has lost her “father” and her lover so quickly she wanted to be back with Philip. She is the one who wants it to be real now, but Philip rejected her so she is alone.
I had to laugh when she was getting ready to go into the bar with another new wig, and Philip got in with the goatee on.
Thought the best scene tonight was the conversation between Granny and Elizabeth at the end of the episode. Hoping Nina survives into season two, really enjoy her scenes with Stan.
I just couldn’t get over the fact that no one on the KGB side had any problem with letting the CIA prisoner remain alive despite seeing her face. Yeah, yeah, she had a scar and glasses. I’m not buying it. You’re telling me that if the two happened to meet again at one of Stan’s BBQ gatherings he isn’t going to instantly recognize her, or at least do a double take followed by a lot of questioning? It just doesn’t seem like the KGB would be so completely cool with betting the farm on a wig and glasses.
I thought the exact same thing! And what if Martha showed up at one of those barbecues? Wouldn’t she know phillip instantly? It’s too unrealistic for them to keep living next-door to a fed, I think its time to move. Even disguised they don’t look that different. It always make me think of superman and how he we are supposed to believe a pair of glasses is somehow the greatest disguise in the world. One thing that bothered me this episode was when stans son made the comment about not being gay…I’m too young to remember but that doesnt seem like something a kid would say in 1980. I could be wrong but it didn’t ring true to me.
That felt anachronistic to me as well, but I’m not sure they could’ve gone with something more realistic, given that it was likely really, really pejorative.
Having lived back when late-night showings of Rocky Horror started corrupting the youth of America, hells yeah, the first words out of any teen’s mouth, coming home with makeup still on, was “no, Dad, I’m not gay,” or “no, Mom, I’m not on the orgy drugs”, even if you were queer or on the good drugs. Attendance had to be put in the category of “kids playing dress-up” instead of “obvious Soviet plot to weaken the moral fiber of teenagers through decadent rock”, which would explain much about Tim Curry’s career choices….
And, if the son didn’t say anything, would Stan let him out of the house again? When a marriage goes South, over-control of the kids happens just as much as no control at all….
Not that there have not been anachronisms. IDK if “pause button” was really a cultural touchstone before the widespread use of VCRs, even if they did exist on cassette players. It was the ability to pause movies that really brought that to people’s attention, especially since early VCRs had a significant difference between “pause” and “stop” (as I recall, you lost a few seconds when you hit play after stopping), whereas, there was not much practical difference between the two functions on a cassette player.
Svetlana, do you mean that an average teen boy would not have being gay on his radar screen? This wasn’t the 1950s. He had just come from a movie that portrayed gay sex acts semi-explicitly (in silhouette), and Billy Crystal had played a sympathetic gay character on prime time network TV from ’77-’81. Plus Jack Tripper on the smash hit Three’s Company was a character who pretended to be gay because that was seen as less scandalous than being a straight guy living with straight women he wasn’t married to (which BTW had to be a short lived era in American social norms if it ever existed at all).
@darkdoug: I think you are forgetting that one of the coolest things about the VCR was the pause button. Before that invention, we had no way of making sure we didn’t miss anything. So it completely rings true to me that the “pause button” was a huge deal and its definitely intentional that they keep using it.
@slacker…what i meant by my comment is I can’t imagine a teenage boy being so flippant about it. People werent as open with their sexuality back then. Like i said I was little in 1980 so I could be completely wrong it just sounded odd that’s all.
Svetlana
I am answering this real late so you may not see it since a new episode is about to air, but regarding Stan’s son being so flip about wearing make up doesn’t mean you are gay after seeing the Rocky Horror Picture Show. I think if you are open minded enough to go see it and be and enthusiastic fan enough to wear make up you *are* pretty open about your sexuality, especially when the show stars a drag queen.
Also it is 1981, the tale end of the sexual revolution, I believe they were MORE open about sexuality over all back then. I think in some ways, not all or even most, but in some ways we are more conservative than we were back then. Some of the things that were done back in the seventies and first years of the 80s shock us now I think.
I am not saying kids Stan’s son’s age was more accepting of homosexuality then than now. I don’t think that is the case be far, but if he likes “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” he is pretty open minded.
Hunter, great point. We have to remember too that there would still have been a lot of teen boys that age that *wouldn’t* have been comfortable going to Rocky Horror or especially not with wearing makeup. I agree with you too in part about that being the tail end of the sexual revolution. I don’t know if it was more liberal than now, but more liberal than things stood ten years ago? Yeah, in a lot of ways.
But at the same time, someone Stan’s age (presumably born in the 1930s and attending high school and college in the buttoned-down 1950s) would almost definitely have grown up with a more old-fashioned view of sexuality and thus would probably need to be told very directly that the makeup did not equal “gay” (though his son’s sneering delivery of this info indicates that he bemoans having to spell it out or that it would even matter).
I really liked the episode (I thought Zhukov’s speech about the relationship between care and love was very good, if a little heavy-handed), and I liked the end scene with Granny and Elizabeth (I also really love that whenever Elizabeth insults Granny, she does so in a really, really Russian way, like ‘old lady.’ I can’t think of anyone born and bred in the U.S. that would insult like that, but plenty of Eastern European grandmothers who would). My sense was, though, that somewhere in the production cycle they realized that tons of the good stuff/potential award scenes were going to Rhys and Emmerich, and the plot was reworked a little to give Keri Russell a bit more to do. Not that I don’t think she’s great in the role, but I do think that as she’s written, she’s a bit too removed to be as compelling as Stan/Philip. And that’s mostly the writers to me, not Russell. But in the scene where she was dancing with Sandra? I couldn’t tell if she was actually having fun, even in an awkward-repressed-Elizabeth way, or if she was playing a role. If that scene had been rewritten for either guy, I would have been able to read the layers better, since they’ve done a better job writing both of those characters, in my opinion.
Weaker episode, but still better than most shows on tv. I just didn’t buy Elizabeth’s sudden change of hear when the CIA guy said some not nice things about her.
Any episode of this show is better than almost anything else on TV right now. But I have had issues with the past three episodes. I think this was an important attempt to make Elizabeth more sympathetic and/or human. Her character has been so rigidly patriotic and unsympathetic that we needed to see her act less like a “Terminator” and more like a woman. Too bad it didn’t quite achieve this. Likewise with Stan’s wife – they finally let her act like a normal, suspicious spouse. But I wish they would divorce already.
The back and forth between the Jennings has been overplayed so I was glad Phillip got himself an apartment. (Though I don’t think Martha & parents will be invited for dinner there anytime soon.)
My issue with Elizabeth’s disguise had more to do with how unattractive it made her look. She was supposed to seduce this guy looking like Little Orphan Annie?
Why is Nina being promoted again? This seems suspicious to me. Either the writers are setting her up to betray Stan big-time or her boss is setting her up to catch a mole in his agency. Time will tell. But she’s a real spy in the big leagues now.
Again, Grannie steals the scene she is in with Elizabeth. What an evil, convoluted creature. One thing that will motivate Elizabeth to become more human is that when she looks at Grannie she might be able to see her possible future if she doesn’t change soon.
The only problem with the Nina set-up scenario is the notion of revealing the Weinberger bug to her as bait. That’s too good an intelligence asset to burn in a canary trap. I’m not saying you’re wrong, just that if you’re right, the show has some explaining to do.
If I were Nina, I would be seriously considering coming clean to Arkady and becoming a triple agent.
My issue with Elizabeth’s disguise had more to do with how unattractive it made her look. She was supposed to seduce this guy looking like Little Orphan Annie?
I have seen a lot of commentary to this effect; but I think people are forgetting (or never experienced) the fashions of the time. Go back and look at early ’80s music videos, and you will see “hot” young women with that look.
Dave, I was thinking about the triple agent thing too (although I think it is only double? Two and a half?); but if she did that I think she would have to paint a different picture rather than coming clean. Admit to the stereo part, say that Stan approached her, but change the time frame and don’t admit to already having passed secrets.
Oops, forgot to add the quotes around my first paragraph–sorry for the confusion.
I agree- did I miss something that Nina got promoted ? Is she sleeping with her superior and a double agent? Or was she next in line after Stan killed the Russian kid? I think she’s playing Stan and knows he killed him.
Elizabeth had the CIA fellow in a safe garage-type room, cuffed and gagged. She’s alone with him. We next see him blindfolded and secured to a bench in front of an impressive-looking building somewhere in DC. How exactly did she drive him–alone–to this bench & secure him to it without anyone noticing?
@Bernardo63
Patterson wasn’t “secured” i.e. cuffed, to the park bench. He was just sitting their blind folded calmly as instructed. And I would suspect that was very early in the morning considering he was taken the previous night so there wouldn’t have been people around and even if we didn’t see him I suspect Philip helped her. Remember we did see him trying to comfort her in the safe house so it is likely he helped her.
I thought it was an interesting touch in the bar when Elizabeth and Stan’s wife were talking and mrs. beeman mentions that she’s only been with stan and one other guy before him, and elizabeth must have been thinking, I have sex with lots of people all the time as part of my job.
Right, and the way she was dancing kind of illustrated that difference between them too.
This episode was obviously an attempt to repair Elizabeth’s image as a cold, ruthless, human being who is unable to love her husband or anyone else. The audience numbers have been falling in recent weeks. The series’ previous depiction of the Jennings has left the serious in something of a dark hole, in terms of their connection to the audience. The character’s roles in the plot need to change in a more sympathetic direction. Almost everyone on this show is ruthless, and while this is suspenseful and exciting in the short term, for long-term viability, the viewers need to have a hook with the main characters, or the series can’t sustain itself week after week, year after year. Perhaps redemption of some sort will become a part of the storyline, along with the suspenseful weekly spying fare. The audience needs to love or at least like Philip and Elizabeth in some way, and at this point, that is impossible.
@Jayne:
I think you still have the mistaken perspective that some how Elizabeth should be faulted for not loving her “husband”. Philip is not her husband. As noted it is strictly a KGB cover. It is not as if there was some marriage ceremony in the Soviet Union or anything. I will bet all they did was send them off to the USA just handing them prop wedding rings and marriage licenses as the closest thing resembling a ceremony.
Elizabeth is and was under no obligation to love Philip (she started having those feelings until Philip blew it). However she is by far not the cold person incapable of feeling love for anyone. The third episode “Gregory” should’ve established that she is totally capable of loving another person. Ironically because she was starting to have feelings for Philip she ended things romantically with Gregory in that episode. Her relationship with Gregory and her pleading with him to go to Russia and later to Philip let him die the way he wanted to is proof of that.
Elizabeth could still get back together if Philip would let them since that is what Elizabeth wanted. Philip is the only person that she can talk to now.
As them being shown as ruthless, it is a ruthless business. They have been shown in as much a sympathetic light as much as possible given what they are ordered to do. They right now are in some trouble for not following orders in killing Gregory out right after he refused to go to Russia. That is about as sympathetic they can be shown, besides being not to thrilled with the orders they have to carry out.
The ratings have been up and down in a way but the last two episodes including this one “Covert War” the ratings has been up and they are the highest since episode six “Trust Me.”
You misunderstand what I have said. There is a problem with the main characters in this series, in terms of their ability to connect with the audience in the long-term. I thought this episode was an attempt to begin to repair that. I completely understand that Elizabeth and Philip’s marriage is a sham and that she did not love him, and is under no obligation to do so. However, this is a fictional production, and there are simple rules that must be part of the audience’s attraction. In this case, they will need to change the main characters’ appeal to the audience. At this point, the audience cannot identify or sympathize with Elizabeth and Philip, because they are too machine-like. I understand that this is what is required in the roles, but there needs to be more of a love relationship than there currently is–even if it is one-sided or hidden. Sexual tension between the principal characters is missing, and it doesn’t have to be, even in their situation.
What’s funny is the disguises that they are using look so cheap. If this is supposed to be the early 80’s and Mission Impossible was in the early 70’s the US spies were much better off. Phillip and Liz look like they are made up from a high drama club.
high school
I think “The Americans” is meant to be based a lot closer to reality than “Mission: Impossible”.
I couldn’t help laughing during the scene where she’s breaking down crying and Phillip is saying that he’ll take care of the guy. If someone had never seen the show and happened to flip the channel during that scene, think about how funny it would be to watch them be so confused why such a serious scene was being played out by such ridiculously-costumed people. I’m laughing just thinking about it.
I don’t think anyone will find it funny or strange if they happened to tune in to that scene anymore than we did when Elizabeth had her blond wig in the Pilot or when Philip first put on a goatee to beat the snot out of a guy for making a pass at his daughter in the Mall, also in the Pilot.
I think it is funny to us because we know what they look like without those disguises. It is sort of like how would you react if you saw your best friend in a fake beard and wig even if they were good theater quality prosthetics. You probably would laugh at him. :-)
Anyway, the disguises are the only way they can do their jobs so no alternative no matter how silly they look. :-)
The disguises look good to me!
I really enjoy Philips disguises. Mission Impossible masks were way too lifelike, even in Tom Cruise movies. No way you’d get animation, seamless eyeholes, etc- especially 1970’s tv, but its tv and not supposed to be real life, that’s the fun of it all.
Only 1970’s rival to Phillips disguises- Inspector Clouseau! Who uses Professor Balls for his costumes!
The relationship between Elizabeth and Paige, that’s what I am waiting to unfold. My wife hates Elizabeth, calling her a bad mother who really doesn’t love her kids. I take the other side. I think that when it comes between motherhood and mission, Elizabeth will choose her kids. I know that Phillip will. The Soviet Union lost 20 million people during WWII. That is the deep background in this series. Sentimentality in Elizabeth’s character is supposed to have been wrench out of her character. At some point, Elizabeth is going to have to make the choice of children’s welfare over her mission. One thing is certain, Phillip and Elizabeth are not going to live happily ever after, The integrity of this series depends on what choices Elizabeth makes to keep her self integrity.
I don’t think it’s automatic that Elizabeth would choose motherhood over the mission. I also don’t think that Elizabeth is a bad person if she choose the mission over motherhood.
Men who sacrifice their lives for the mission and their country are praised and glorified. I don’t think it’s fair to criticize Elizabeth for doing the same.
Anyone getting the feeling that Zhukov and Granny are Elizabeth’s parents?
Whoa- that’s way out there and almost so far fetched it could be true. I though Zukov regretted missing out on family? Hence the dog. But if they were similar spies, arranged marriage ……I don’t think so, but interesting idea.
That’s freaky – I made the same suggestion to my husband today. I came to that conclusion because they’ve made such a big deal out of the Zhukov/Elizabeth relationship and also because of comments from Grannie to Elizabeth along the lines of, “I know you better than you know yourself” etc. It could explain a couple of things I guess OR I could really be grasping at straws.
“we may be at the point where, dramatically speaking, they’re doing more harm than good, in that I burst out laughing when I saw Elizabeth (in a new wig) and Philip (in a new goatee) in the car at the same time”
Am I the only one who likes this aspect of the show? The show always seems to be winking at the audience with the disguises, like when Elizabeth dressed up as Velma from Scooby Doo a couple of weeks ago. It’s meant to be a little funny, I am thoroughly convinced of this, and to this point I have never found that it detracted from the drama.
I am still deciding whether this or Hannibal is the best new show from the 2012/13 season. After watching 2 eps of Revolution, I have realized it’s not a contender – it’s actually complete and utter crap, almost as bad as The Following.
I find The Following borderline watchable and Revolution to be super awful.
I love your reviews, Alan, and I flock to see what both you and Andy Greenwald say about this fantastic show. But I disagree with you, this time. I thought the episode was great in many respects: Elizabeth is almost nearing “breakdown” status, and I think what the CIA agent said caused her to react as she die and revisit why she would want to murder him in the first place. I think the depiction of both marriages is fascinating, especially given the circumstances in which they exist.
And I love the wigs on this show; especially Philip’s “Fidel Castro” look…
Anyone else feel like the writing quality has steadily decreased throughout the season? The sometimes lack of subtlety in some scenes is startling considering there are other scenes which are entirely about that.