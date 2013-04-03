Review: ‘The Americans’ – ‘Safe House’

A review of tonight’s “The Americans” coming up just as soon as I burn my hand on a potato…
“You’re gonna lose this war. You know that, right?” -Chris
Though “Safe House” is ultimately about Chris’s death and the way it turns the cold war between the FBI and the KGB into something very, very hot, it starts out – like so much of “The Americans” does – as another story about the intersection between marital trouble and spy trouble.
The Jennings marriage isn’t “real,” but they’ve lived together for 15 years and have two kids together. And their separation is very, very real – one based on emotion and not professionalism, but in a way that actually enhances their cover. (As Stan’s wife notes, divorce is nothing to hide in 1981 America.) When Phillip leaves his family’s home, he heads straight to have sex with another woman,(*) but it’s not an affair – nor the woman who prompted this split – but a work assignment that Elizabeth knows and approves of. And though Chris is following Martha out of professional suspicion after witnessing her filing cabinet freak out in last week’s episode, ultimately the impulse that seals his fate is that of a jealous ex-boyfriend taking advantage of his badge to give the new lover a hard time.
(*) Okay, at this point we have to assume that KGB scientists in 1981 were spending most of their time perfecting wig (and wig-attachment) technology, because not only does Phillip have vigorous sex with Martha while wearing the Clark wig without it coming off (just as all of Elizabeth’s wigs have stayed in place during her assignations), he actually spends the night sleeping in it without discovery.
It’s just horrible timing for all concerned. And like the aftermath of the Reagan assassination attempt, an example of both sides leaping to faulty conclusions based on the limited information they have. Of course Stan and John-Boy would assume Chris was taken as part of the KGB’s war on the FBI; the idea that he was in the wrong place at the wrong time, and only somewhat acting on FBI business at the time he was taken, would never occur to them. And Nina, Arkady and Vlad have no idea what Phillip and Elizabeth are up to; the undercover operatives typically report to Grannie, rather than the embassy. It’s a massive snafu from every angle, and one that proves fatal to both Chris and Vlad.
Chris has largely existed as Stan’s partner, and there’s an attempt here to use flashbacks to make him seem like more of a character we’ll miss. I don’t know that it entirely works, but it certainly sells us on why Stan would be so worked up about losing his partner – and why, in snatching Vlad and then coldly executing him, he’s willing to go from the cop Nina recently described into the spy he probably needs to be. He starts the episode off declining to participate in an assassination attempt that’s been unofficially sanctioned by the White House; he ends it putting a bullet into the head of a kid who knew nothing about how Chris got killed.(**)
(**) Earlier, Stan scares the snot out of poor Vlad with his speech – delivered in a chillingly understated tone by Noah Emmerich, who continues to be incredible – about how dogs pick up birds with their mouths. In Vlad’s last moment on this earth, what does he have in his mouth, which the gunshot prompts him to spit out? A chicken sandwich.
The script by Joshua Brand (who created or co-created some of the best dramas of the ’80s and ’90s, including “St. Elsewhere,” “Northern Exposure” and “I’ll Fly Away”) does a good job of drawing parallels between the Soviets and their American counterparts. The Jenningses talk about putting their marriage on pause in front of the kids, and one of the Chris flashbacks has him explaining that Vietnam taught him life doesn’t come with a pause button. Stan gives his dog monologue, and Elizabeth later says she wouldn’t treat a dog the way they’re treating Chris.
And ultimately, the information gap doesn’t matter. Chris wasn’t targeted for assassination by the KGB, but he was killed by a KGB agent nonetheless. Vlad died because his boss burned his hand on a potato, but he’s still dead. And as we head into the final quarter (or so) of this first season, I expect things to get uglier, whether between the Americans and Soviets or between the fake married but genuinely separated Mr. and Mrs. Jennings.
What did everybody else think?
So why would a burned hand prevent you from going on a jog?
he was having a skin graft when he usually goes for the run. It’s not that he couldn’t run necessarily.
Also, if the burn was severe enough a skin graft would be needed, I imagine the doctors would want him to avoid anything that would increase risk of infection, such as running in Central Park and profuse sweating.
Plus if his hand is falling off from severe burns, maybe he just wasn’t in the mood for a jaunty jog through the park.
Although it would have been simpler if he had just sprained his ankle or something. I wonder if the killer potato will somehow figure into the plot.
@Hislocal – having the microwave accident is very indicative of this time period. Home kitchen microwaves were still very new, and many people did not know how to use them properly*, or how hot certain foods would be if you touched them right away. I know this may be hard to imagine if you aren’t old enough to remember the very beginnings of microwave ovens coming into everyday household kitchens, but it’s quite true.
*On a babysitting job in the early 80’s, I was instructed to cook the kids’ dinner in a microwave. Due to my microwave inexperience, I burned the food and set off the smoke alarm. It was a family I’d worked for for years, but after that incident, I was never called back. Very sad.
Yet another fantastic episode. Gonna miss Chris as he was a good foil for Stan. Will be interesting to see where Stan ends up. I think this has got him going toward the edge and executing Vlad was messed up.
I could watching a show just about the Jennings marriage/family without all the spy stuff. So good.
Not sure what happened with the extra few minutes at the end. FX is normally good about updating ending times, but mine had it ending right at 11:00pm and I would’ve missed the last few minutes had I not been watching it live.
F/X sucks. Who has a episode that runs over 60 minutes with the most important event happening in the 61st minute? I had to read this review to find out he killed Vlad.
Glad I wasn’t the only one with the DVR issue. Disappointing to say the least.
This show is frigging incredible. I missed the Vlad assassination though… I’ll have to watch it again.
If what you mean by “incredible” is not credible, then, yeah, it is. Having an FBI agent pull a switchblade on a suspect he’s attempting to “take downtown” is by far the dumbest thing I’ve seen on TV in a long time. Just idiotic. A switchblade??? Really? Any show that bends common sense and logic that much to fit their plot points has lost it.
People here were talking about being sick of the back-and-forth with the main couple, and how it could be a brave move to have them actually separate. But I don’t think many of us thought it would happen for real this soon–at least, I sure didn’t. Very interesting move.
I still feel like the family drama part of it, with the kids, actually does work. To me, both of the kids did a good job representing a realistic reaction to a separation scenario.
I was really surprised that the show was brave enough to split up Philip and Elizabeth. Their dynamic is so strange that the family drama is incredibly compelling, but so is watching them work together post-separation.
Their son is especially notable for not being an annoying near-adolescent child on TV.
Agreed and they really got his haircut right.
Isn’t there kind of an unwritten TV rule that a married couple who are the central protagonists of a show will either be splitting up or split up already in the pilot, or else it will be something that happens only several seasons later if at all? I like that they are breaking out of this pattern.
I feel like they could have milked a little more emotion out of the kids’ deflation from thinking that they were going to have a new baby brother or sister, to the WAY other end of the good news/bad news spectrum – that their parents are splitting up.
I really like how they balance the character development (especially the dinner scene separation talk)with an exciting plot. I feel like the writers of the Walking Dead should take a cue from this show and how much can be done in one hour
Amen. Another fantastic episode. I thought all of the flashback scenes were 100% on the money, and by the time the series ended I did feel like I know Amador enough to feel sadness at his passing. Again, another fantastic episode. I am so in love with television these days. :)
Tonight’s episode was an excellent example of how to make the ignorance of the characters relative to the audience exciting rather than frustrating. Phillip, Elizabeth, Stan, and all of the supporting players were all basing their decisions on bad or incomplete information, their characters have been so well-established that I was totally convinced that the actions they took made sense within the context of their circumstances. I could see things spiraling rapidly out of control, and yet never once did I find myself thinking, “You fools – if you just taken this one simple action, all of this could have been avoided.” That’s not to say that I think that Stan putting a bullet in Vlad’s head was a smart decision, per se, but after the day he had just lived through, I didn’t doubt that was the kind of extreme action his character would take. That kind of finesse is a difficult feat to pull off, from both a writing and an acting perspective, and that the show handled it so well is a very good sign.
Special sidebar for Noah Emmerich: the man killed it tonight. If anyone doubted that this show had three leads instead of two, this episode should hopefully disabuse them of that notion.
This show has 9 episodes to date, and while some episodes have obviously been superior to others, for my money there hasn’t been a truly weak link in the bunch. It’s rapidly become one of my favorite programs on TV, and I’m very much looking forward to see how the first season concludes.
I’ve always liked Noah Emmerich, so I’m glad he’s getting a lot of recognition for this role.
The part leading up to Vlad’s attempt to eat the burger was a TOTAL paean to the Kahuna Burger scene in, “Pulp Fiction.” This series is sublimely written, cast, produced and acted.
What’s up with bookending the episode with fried chicken meals?
But seriously, another good episode.
Damn, what an episode from Stan, that hunting speech gave me chills. The KGB wig game should not be taken lightly. Sad to see Amadore go so fast, but this should set Stan off into further rage, even after the killing of the Embassy/KGB guy tonight.
Fantastic Episode! The plot lines were the most integrated they have been, no flow chart required to keep pace with this one, and the best exploration of some of the themes within these plot lines highlighted by subtle allusions to one another (dogs, Jennings relationship talk couched in interrogation strategy, and pausing time.)
I felt the trumped up sentimentality of Chris for the purposes of his death, was only slightly forced and still effective. Not completely unearned like The Walking Dead can do with characters.
Most importantly. Holy Stan Beeman! Noah Emmerich is killing it in this role. The recent trend in TV’s top dramas spreading the love across several main characters (Breaking Bad, Homeland) or entire ensembles (Game of Thrones, Parenthood) has lead to a killer field in the supporting Actor field, but I have to think that Emmerich is at least on the bubble for a nomination. There is still a bit of season left, but tonight’s episode could very well be his Emmy submission, and would strike me as a very competitive one.
Even though The Americans is earning some critical accolades, I still feel that its underrated. Only Homeland’s first season has gotten me this excited about the potential of a cable drama in recent years, and this story (while still a volatile balancing act) strikes me as much more sustainable with the potential to continue improving.
*Like the article mentioned, “Clark’s wig in those sex scenes puts me on the edge of my seat even though the show hasn’t seemed to indicate its an issue. Sort of like how it feels like every car ride in Mad Men is a potentially fatal accident.
All I can about is… when is the day coming when that silly wig flies off Clark’s head at the wrong time? It is so weirdly suspenseful.
I thought the flashbacks worked well because they clearly framed it as Stan reminiscing, which is exactly what you’d do if your friend died.
I agree with that! The Walking Dead in comparison will focus on a character that received nearly no attention when they are about to meet their makers, but The Americans providing more info in this regard felt much more earned, and framed in a less forced way. As you said, it was mostly from Stan’s perspective which was a really smart move. The Americans are full of smart moves. Its early, but this show has been handled about as well as anything in the last few years.
My DVR normally includes the FX overrun in its program time. However, this week, I missed the final minutes of Justified AND The Americans (and the timing got screwed up during the re-airing too). This is ridiculous.
I thought it was a fantastic episode. From Chris (accurately) telling Elizabeth that they will lose this war (more powerful since we know its true and she doesn’t) to the poor diplomat stupidly admitting he was a KGB agent (not the truth) and then suffering for it this was The Americans at its best.
A thought has struck me whenever I read comments about how the U.S. won the cold war. Right now Russia is ruled by a former KGB man turned dictator. They constantly stymie us in the U.N. and are allied with our enemies and rivals in Asia and the middle east. So, exactly how definitive was this victory?
Well let’s see, all of Eastern Europe including Poland, the Czech Republic, Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary, etc. are no longer under communist rule and a few are pretty liberal capitalist countries. Germany was reunited and is a major Western power. The Soviet Union was broken up and Lithuania, Estonia, Armenia, Ukraine, Latvia, Georgia,etc. are all their own countries now. Russia may have gotten politically authoritative again but it is still a capitalist economy (that many American multi-national companies have made a lot of money off). Oh, and other than Japan, the UK, France (and sometimes Germany) Hollywood makes more money off bad movies in Russia than any other country in the world (and it’s only getting bigger). That wasn’t even conceivable when I was a kid. How about the fact two generations have grown up with no fear of nuclear winter? So, yeah, political oppression aside (and it’s not a good thing), I would say the West won. Yeah, we won.
GREGORY ALLWOOD Hurray! Russia is a major film market fir Hollywood crap! Seriously though, I did not suggest that we lost, just that we haven’t won as overwhelming a victory as some suggest.
Also, now may not be the best time to brag about Americans not having to worry about communist nations nuking our country.
I would say the liberation of Eastern Europe and the Baltic nations is a pretty substantial victory.
Jonas, this would back your point up a bit:
[en.wikipedia.org]
Sounds way more bumbling than what we have been seeing though.
Can you imagine suddenly having to move to Russia as a child or college aged kid, knowing no Russian? Wow.
Thanks, SLACKERINC. For anyone who can’t be bothered to check out the link, it gives one specific example of Russia’s post-Cold War espionage against the U.S. There have been several instancesof Russia’s grasp exceeding its borders, from an invasion of Georgia to assasinations across Europe. A lot of people suggested at the time that the Cold War didn’t end with the dissolution of the Soviet Union, but that it went underground. The fact that Putin rose to power in the new system of democracy and has reversed those democratic and social reforms is perhaps the best symbol of this notion. The gains that “our side” made in Russia have been taken back by their side and now they challenge us on the world stage again.
GREGORY ALLWOOD Famously, the Roman Empire fell because their influence and power were spread too thin. Now that Russia doesn’t have to worry about a bunch of small nations that were more burden than boon, the stage is set for this new Putin lead country to pursue their old ways without the dead weight that undid them in the eighties and nineties.
My point being that in history you find that silver linings often have clouds attached.
Stan Beeman is a fascinating character. He aspires to be the squeaky clean FBI agent he was before his undercover work but the murky world of espionage and his own demons won’t let him. I also thought it was interesting that after doing a damn great job of terrifying Vlad he put him at ease before the end. Just as the Jennings planned to kill Amador as mercifully as possible, Beeman killed Vlad quickly and cleanly without tormenting him or even letting him see it coming. It wasn’t Stan taking revenge. It was Stan realizing what kind of man he is.
Given that the show has never done flashbacks with anyone but the Jennings, the use of flashbacks in this episode felt like a death sentence for Amador. It also seemed to retroactively make Beeman and him closer than the show had portayed them previously.
The last scene reminded me of one from The Sopranos.
It was pretty similar to the scene where Tony and Big Pussy execute Matthew Belivacqua (the kid who shot Christopher.)
Tony even asks him if he wants a drink before he shoots him.
I thought the flashbacks worked well, because each time it zoomed in on Stan’s face as he reminisced, so we were actually getting a look at what he was thinking – the flashbacks weren’t just for the audience. And that’s just what you’d do if your friend died, think about the good times.
I ended up really liking the episode, but something about the fight between Phillip and Chris just rang false to me and took me out of the moment. Do you think Chris was really suspicious about Martha or just acting as a jealous boyfriend. He came off more as jealous boyfriend and a bully instead of a smart FBI agent. If he was really suspicious for legitimate reasons you would think he would have played it smarter and followed him. He just came off as such an amateur. If only he had recognized Phillip from the party it would have been an awesome moment and would have played more true. But i guess then you would have known for sure that Chris would die and Chris would know that he had no chance of living. Besides that moment awesome ep. And glad it felt more serialized instead of just crazy spy mission of the week.
I made this comment farther down, but I’ll say it again. It never occurred to me that he might have been motivated by suspicion of Martha. I assumed he was just being a jealous stalker and was trying to scare Clark off. Keep in mind, he first started following her after the filing cabinet incident, but that incident occurred when he came in to ask her to take him back and she rejected him saying she had found someone else.
I assumed Chris’ motivation included both the personal and professional which makes perfect sense to me as that is the theme of the show!
The fact that Chris pulls a switchblade on him is laughable. He’s an FBI agent, clearly acting in an official capacity (he told Phillip he was going to take him “downtown”), and when Phillip resists he pulls a SWITCHBLADE??? Why isn’t anyone else as bothered by this as I am? It’s totally ludicrous! What an asinine moment, and, I’m sorry, just completely sinks the credibility of the show for me. I can’t spend my time watching a show that thinks its viewers are that stupid.
With all of Chris’s talk about how he loved being unencumbered by wife or girlfriend, why was he so jealous of Martha? Did we ever learn the details of their breakup? Maybe he dumped her, to remain “free,” and then realized he missed her. When he approached Clark he did seem more like a jealous ex than an FBI guy suspicious about his co-worker Martha.
My guess is Amador got dumped for being a player. Wouldn’t be surprised if we learn more about Amador and Martha’s backstory as I suspect that Martha will be pretty shaken by Amador’s death. It will likely drive her towards Clark more, which I still think will lead to an unhappy ending for her, too.
Guys like Chris put on this act of “prefering”to be unencumbered when in fact they are quite lonely. IMO, Chris was quite jealous of the marriage /family Stan has but likes to say he has it better being alone.
So this episode is set in early 1981. Would “pause button” have been in the lexicon by then?
Very good episode.
My family had had a VCR for a couple of years by then, and we weren’t super-early adopters, as I recall. Plus, I believe most audio tape recorders had a pause button, as well, and that’s older technology.
I thought the exact same thing about the pause reference. I wouldn’t think it would be lexicon by then. Most people didn’t have VCRs in 1981. It’s just one other thing that bugs me about the show. Usually it’s costuming and set decoration in the Americans that drive me crazy. It doesn’t “feel” early 80s. At all. It feels modern trying to pretend to be 80s.
@Mama_Z:
VCRs weren’t the only things with pause buttons. Indeed the original VCR console controls were patterned after audio cassette tape recorders. They had a pause button as well. They were on “boom boxes” and Sony Walkmen as well as increasingly old fashioned “reel to reel” tape decks. Living druing that time I saw and owned plenty of those examples long before I had a VCR. If you were even moderately into taped music you knew what a pause button was so the putting your marriage on “pause” metaphor would’ve been understood and even said.
And as one who was 18 years old at the time I can tell you the show’s producers have nailed it with the look and feel of the 1980s. I think there have been too many shows that caracatured the 1980s to death so when a real good representation of the 1980s is shown without all the cliches being thrown at you it seems “inauthentic”.
@hunter2012
We’re going to have to agree to disagree. I was plenty alive during all of the 80s as well. Perhaps I saw things differently but it WAS a kitchy time, particularly the early 80s.
You’re telling me those suits that the agents are wearing are indicative of the period? In DC? The ties are all wrong, just for starters.
I was in seventh grade in the fall of ’81, and the sets look good to me. And I agree that “pause button” is fine due to cassette decks. My problem is with exteriour shots, which always seem to have anachronistic elements–but maybe the budget is too low to avoid that. I also think that after showing Kheri Russell in high-waisted jeans early in the pilot, they have avoided doing so again, and that is a mistake.
I think though that a lot of people think “’80s” and go to an image of fashion that applies more to the middle of the decade than to the beginning (or the end for that matter).
Right. Early 80s was when the 70s trailed off, especially 1981.
I did note the high waisted jeans but it wasn’t in the pilot. It was a few episodes in.
Also regarding period shows, not everyone alive in the ’80s dressed ’80s. There were plenty of the WWII generation still walking around in hats and cigars, lots of aging ’50s rockers still greasing up their pompadours, not to mention all the people whose ’70s polyester was still shiny as new; and they all could be found on the sidewalks or in the Metro mingling with people in Kamali skirts or Miami Vice unstructured jackets. “Mad Men” is really good about showing that not everyone adopts to the period, and “Americans” is almost as good at doing this.
All fair answers although I’m still unsure. Yeah, the pause button was something that existed but it existing in somewhat uncommon(I’m assuming, I’m not born for another 15 months at this point) technology doesn’t mean it’s features are necessarily going to exist in casual conversation like that, especially when talking to kids.
That said, it was just a idle wondering. Even if it wasn’t it’s not the worst anachronism.
(and because I want to fully establish myself as a crazy person, this episode is set somewhere between April 16th-26th of 1981. Flyers-Flames!)
Mama Z, do you know if the pilot is available online? Because I deleted it from my DVR, but I feel very sure that the high waisted jeans were in it.
John Mosby makes a good point about how there are always holdovers from earlier eras; but at some point fairly soon, they are going to have to show that only the most clueless of people will still be dressing like the ’70s. At certain point not too far into the ’80s there was a huge reaction against everything about the ’70s. Look at the movie Ghostbusters: The Rick Moranis character is playing the song “Disco Inferno” at his party, which I think we can now mostly agree is a really sweet, funky song that has stood the test of time. But at the time the movie came out, it was considered the dorkiest possible thing you could play, a sign that you were a complete tool. And the same goes for ’70s fashions, more than fashions from earlier eras.
There were even mass gatherings for people to burn disco records. It was really something to see; stuff like that doesn’t really happen as intensely anymore, especially concerning music. There is no song, for instance, that would have been perfectly fine to include as a background of a party scene in 2007 but that is a marker of someone’s cluelessness if used similarly in a 2013 film.
SLACKERINC and Mama Z- There were definitely high waisted pants in the pilot. I think she was even wearing them with one of those body suit shirts! That part is fuzzier though. I specifically remembered the jeans. And Justin Timberlake tweeted about them (lol).
I was a kid in the eighties, but this seem accurate to me. It brought mad men to mind also- this seems like a more realistic depiction of the eighties, not some big joke about side pony tails and fingerless lace gloves. For period pieces, a good set designer has to find items that real people would have owned and that look new, not 30 years old. Also, a difference in opinion about it’s accuracy may be due to viewer locales.
I think you guys are onto something…..I mean, everyone knows that the Beemans wouldn’t have a “party” in 1981, because it wasn’t in the lexicon. They should have said “get-together”…..I almost deleted the episode in disgust when I heard that anachronism.
Har har.
Look, it doesn’t look right to me. They’re in a big city so I’d expect that the clothing and home decor would be trendy. I see a little of it but it doesn’t capture the era like I hoped it would. Man Men is better at it. I still like the show for other reasons so I’ll keep watching.
@Dr. Dunkenstein: Pause buttons were very common technology, even in the early 70’s. Almost everybody had a cassette player of some sort: very large ones as part of stereo systems, and smaller portable ones that people would take with them everywhere. Later, came the combo portable cassette player-AM/FM radio. Everyone knew and loved the “pause” button. Yes, I’m that old.
@Dr. Dunkenstein – almost forgot to mention the car cassette players. When made it to the “Middle Class”, our family bought a new 1973 Volvo station wagon. It came equipped with a built-in cassette player (with a pause button), and the dealership gave us some free cassettes to go along with it. I don’t remember all the cassettes we received with our new car, but one was The Rolling Stones.
I loved this episode but I was really confused by one thing:
In the beginning of the episode, Phillip and Elizabeth are discussing whether they should attend Stan’s party. Phillip points out that they should go because Stan’s work friends will be there and Elizabeth agrees.
Two things:
1. Is the implication that they should attend a party full of FBI people because they might get some intelligence? I doubt the FBI is going to be discussing top secret info with Stan’s random neighbors.
2. PHILLIP IS SLEEPING WITH SOMEBODY WHO WORKS IN STAN’S OFFICE! Shouldn’t he be trying to avoid this situation? WHAT IF SHE SHOWED UP TO THE PARTY?!?!?
I thought the whole party thing was odd, too, especially your 2nd point about the likelihood of running into Martha there. Or, since “Clark” and Martha are now semi-serious, might she invite him to be her date at the party? (as it happens, she didn’t attend. Maybe secretaries weren’t invited.) It also seemed weird to me that the Beemans would invite ONE non-FBI couple. If the party had included a lot of friends from various places, sure, but it was almost exclusively for Stan’s friends from work–plus Phillip & Elizabeth. That just seems odd.
It also seemed a bit inconsistent with what we’ve heard before from the Beemans that they would even host a party for FBI pals. Stan’s always kept his wife pretty much in the dark about what he does and who he works with.
Then, the FBI guys DID sit around in the middle of the party, with non-FBI people just a few feet away, and talk about whacking Arkady. To quote you: “?!?!?”
The whole thing seemed extremely strange. But it was the dialogue that really struck me as non-nonsensical.
There are gonna be FBI people there so you SHOULD go?
I didn’t think it was strange- they’re FBI counter-intellignce personnel, just the type KGB agents should be trying to infiltrate. Should they be smart enough not to spill secrets? Yes. But they’re human and they shoot the breeze about work. Good place for KGB agents to be. Could be general stuff- like a hiring freeze, or a new initiative to use some new resource to catch Russkies. Remember in the Reagan asasaination episode stan came home and said yeah, it was just some nut. Philip and Elizabeth were able to confirm to Moscow that the Americans weren’t blaming the Soviets and wouldn’t be getting combat ready.
As for the risk that Martha might show up, yeah, that’s a little more troublesome, although it might have been assumed that it would be agents only, not support staff. There’s also the wig and glasses, kinda like a Clark Kent thing, but yeah, its a slight hole I suppose.
1. I disagree, and in fact they did discuss secret plans although in an interesting twist Philip and Elizabeth were oblivious (I thought for sure they would cut to a shot of one of them turning halfway towards the group on the couch and eavesdropping while pretending to chat with someone else).
2. I hadn’t thought of that, but you are absolutely right: this was a huge plothole. Oops.
In the episode centered around The attempt on Reagan’s life, the Jennings obtained crucial intel just from a neighborly visit. Its not a stretch that attending a party full of FBI agents would be an even richer vein. After all, that’s the whole point of having them pose as an American couple, to get close to people in power and exploit them for information and access.
I think that during pillow talk between Clark. & Martha he’d hear of her plans & know if she was invited or going.
Non-Lecarre, it’s “a little troublesome”???? Good God, it’s yet another totally ridiculous moment from this show (probably the second dumbest in this episode after the FBI agent pulling a switchblade). He’s sleeping with Martha, she works in the office and it’s an office party. That’s not just a minor “oops,” that’s a huge blunder — a risk there is no way an agent in their position would take. No way.
Noah Emmerich submission episode? I think so. Man, he was good.
Great episode all round, surprised they went through with the separation so quickly.. Felt sure they would drag it out another couple of episodes.
It’s just so tough to crack the supporting actor field. For instance, I like Noah Emmerich’s performance a lot, but is it better than:
Jonathan Banks, Aaron Paul, Peter Dinklage, John Slattery (presumably), Walton Goggins, Corey Stoll, John Noble, and I’m certain I’m missing people.
Noble hasn’t even really got Emmy attention and Paul really didn’t do a whole lot last season (not that he wont still get nominated) so he has a shot. I don’t necessarily think he will get a nom but this is without doubt his best episode so far.
And I forgot Mandy Patinkin, who was possibly the best of all of them.
Yeah, I’m talking in terms of whether he even deserves one based on his competition. I know Noble’s not getting anything and I doubt Goggins is. Who knows what kind of noms House of Cards is getting (Spacey’s probably a lock, but beyond that?) Depending on how the Emmys reacts to this show I’d say his chances are better than a lot on that list.
Dinklage is a great actor when playing North Americans. His part on GoT is well written. But the cringeworthy “British” accent just disqualifies him IMO.
Yeah, about the wigs– I’m picturing a secret room in their house where shelves line the walls with dummy heads on them, haolding all the many wigs.
And about the vigorous sex. Was that really necessary? Jeez, leave something to the imagination, ok?
I thought this was another very good episode, but just a few comments:
I don’t really get how an arranged marriage that’s supposed to just be a cover could actually devolve to the point of separation, and I saw the last episode. Just seems disingenuous since this wasn’t founded on love or emotions in the first place. I do agree that the separation can only help their cover, however, since it’s such a common thing. If that were their main reason, it would make more sense.
Speeches like Stan’s to Vlad tend to annoy me, since they just scream “look at the writer’s great work here!” Most people – even better educated ones – don’t talk that way. I got the point of it, but it reminded me of the talking villain trope. If the roles were reversed, Stan would’ve used that time to figure out a way to escape and/or get the drop on his captor.
Broke my heart when Martha asked Philip if this was real, and he responded with what she wanted to hear. Women like Martha the way she’s been portrayed can be very fragile, and she’s in for a major, major heartbreak when she learns she’s been duped…let alone that she was unwittingly abetting a spy against her country. (Although she seems a little unrealistically talkative for an FBI staffer — I forget the circumstances in which Philip came into her life, or who she thinks he is. I only recall that he was conducting some kind of a survey.)
I usually don’t like how teens are written on TV, but much of what their daughter said concerning the separation seemed to ring true. I’ve been there, and kids always want things to be “the way they were” without fully understanding why it’s not so simple.
I’m pissed at Comcast, since I sat down at 11 to watch the encore showing, the on-screen program guide said “Americans” 11-12, and didn’t realize at the time that the Stan scene including shooting Vlad was the climax of the 10 pm showing which ran a few minutes over, not the beginning of the episode. So the shock of Stan’s action was spoiled. Oh well.
Re your fake marriage point: It wasn’t founded on love or emotions, so it worked fine at first without those things. Over time, the emotions began to develop. Once those emotions came into play, their various lies and betrayals become more personal than professional and caused a rift. They obviously still have feeling for each other; they haven’t just reverted back to Square One of their arranged marriage.
And Martha thinks Phillip works for some unknown government agency that “watches the watchers” so to speak. His original purpose with meeting with her had something to do with interagency cooperation, if I remember correctly. So yeah, she’s pretty talkative, but she assumes that he’s already privy to much of what she tells him.
@Matt_h:
“Clark’s” original justification was that he was sent to see what leaks if any was in her office.
I do agree that after 15 years they did develop a comaradary with each other, although I do think Philip loved her from the start, just that the feeling wasn’t reciprocated. Over the past two months in the show’s timeline love did develop with Elizabet toward Philip, seeing what he would do to those who would hurt her, even stopped her “affair” with Gregory; but he blew it with that totally unneccessary lie about not sleeping with Irina, but they are only separated so they can still get back together.
@GarySF
“Speeches like Stan’s to Vlad tend to annoy me, since they just scream “look at the writer’s great work here!”
I understand your point – but in this particular circumstance I bought it. It felt like a metaphor Stan had thought up to put the fear of God in Vlad – and when he delivered it, IMO, it was quite chilling.
“If the roles were reversed, Stan would’ve used that time to figure out a way to escape and/or get the drop on his captor.”
The problem for Vlad is that he’s being held by a member of the top police force of the country he’s a (fairly unwelcome) foreigner in. I would think he’d be worried about what would happen even if he could escape.
If TV characters talked like normal people, it’d be a lot less fun.
lol idk why tv ppl dont talk like normal ppl
See how annoying that is? I’d rather have Stan’s speech be UNrealistic, because real people are boring and stupid.
Also, I think on several occasions Clark has spoken with some credibility about things that are going on in the US government (gained by spying), so he comes across as believable to Martha and she doesn’t think she’s telling him anything that’s above his payscale, so to speak.
Am I the only one who didn’t think for a second the Chris was following Martha out of “professional suspicion” like Alan mentions? Yeah, he started doing it after the filing-cabinet freakout, but in that conversation (which he initiated in ANOTHER attempt to get her to take him back), she also told him she had found someone new. Despite all his talk in the flashbacks about having no attachments and whatnot, I thought he had started stalking her and his interest in talking to “Clark” was purely to scare him off.
I think that’s inconsistent characterization on an otherwise excellent show. Beeman finds an answering machine filled with messages from one-night stands, and still Chris is supposed to be pining for Martha? I don’t know, maybe we’re supposed to think that Amadore’s talk about not having attachments was bravado? He definitely played his scenes like a jilted and jealous lover rather than an agent.
There’s some disconnect here between writing, performance, and this episode’s treatment of Amadore.
I think the most likely thing is that Amadore talks one way about having no connections and liking it that, but he feels something special for Martha he isn’t willing to admit.
The contradiction was within Amadore, not inconsistent characterization by the show.
I agree, Alan, about the wig on Phillip. He must have used Super glue.
This is still the best show on TV for me but this is the first episode that didn’t quite sell everything. Though I understand the separation, dropping that on the kids without warning was pretty cold and needed more set up for me. It seemed cruel even for the cut-and-dry Elizabeth. Her cold character is beginning to seem two-dimensional to me. I am hoping that Phillip will get to emotionally shock her into some semblance of a three dimensional human being in the near future.
The backward engineering of Chris’ relevance in order to motivate Stan didn’t work for me either. I agree with others’ comments that if he was such a free agent with the ladies – why is he hung up on dorky Martha? Stan becoming so unhinged that he would kill an innocent agent seemed out of character for him up to this point and this needed more set up for me as well.
I would have liked seeing Stan’s backstory from his personality altering undercover assignment. That probably would have done it for me. Maybe we’ll get to see this sooner rather than later with some more backward engineering. It may help me understand his extreme “chicken salad sandwich” act.
Like all great TV shows, the sum of the Americans is greater than it’s parts. Are there some moments that don’t quite work? Sure. Is it strange how the wigs always manage to stay on Phillips head? Yeah.
And who cares, really, as long as they keep producing episodes like this one? Noah Emmerich knocked it right out of the park. The Jennings marriage, ludicrous as the premise may have seemed before this show aired, has turned in to one of the most “real” on TV. I’ll happily overlook the super-wigs and other inconsistencies if they can stay this entertaining.
When I was 12, my dad took my brother and me aside and said “There’s something I have to tell you- it’s serious.” And the first thought that popped in my head was that my mom was pregnant. Then he said, Your mother and I are getting a divorce. Weird, huh?
I don’t think Elizabeth and Philip did a cruel thing in how they told them they were separating (and that is what it is now not a divorce. They can still get back together) at the dinner table. What kind of warning could they give them before they sat them down at dinner to tell them? Maybe tell them in their rooms? They told them when they were all together. I don’t see that as cruel in any way.
I do wish they did give us more background on Chris before this episode. It is something like the same complaints some made about Andrea and Michonne on “The Walking Dead”. They should’ve had started the flashbacks say beinging with the third episode. As it is it is becoming a rule of thumb on “The Walking Dead” if a character is getting flashbacks and/or starting to talk about his/her past he/she is marked for death. I don’t want to suddently see a lot of flashbacks of Nina and get a pit in my stomach as a result!!”They are showing a flashback on how Nina got the plum America station assignment! Oh Sh–t! Nina is about to be “moved off the bump” as she would put it.
I think we will eventually see how having to deal with Neo Nazis(?) every day for “x” years changed him. One thing for certain it didn’t make him a racist.
Two quick points- 1) Alan refers to the attempted hit on Arkady as unofficially sanctioned by the White House. I got the sense it was just the rogue agents avenging one of their own. Not that it really matters.
2) Anyone else slightly put off by the repeated use of the phrase we’re hitting the “pause button?” When I think of a pause button I think of a VCR (and dvd player, etc.,). I think the series is slightly before the rise of the VCR. I suppose cassette players had pause buttons, but I just used the stop button. Would people have said they’re hitting the pause button in 81 or 82?
1): I believe it was “unofficially sanctioned” by the Whitehouse. You don’t try to snatch up the Soviet Embassy station chief without authorization of any kind. Agent Gadd did say to Stan in answer to his question of it being approved “If anyone should ask, no.”; but I think the White House in classic spy plot said in effect “If you guys screw this up we will deny that we gave the “okay”. Classic plausible deniability, but I feel they did give the okay.
To me Agent Gadd will not do something like that without being given permission, especially when he involved an outside agency, the CIA, in the snatch up. That would mean two rogue elements form two different agencies acting on their own that could produce a major international incident. Unlikely.
Further, this is the new Reagan administration that practically declared war on the KGB on American soil so I don’t see a reason for Agent Gadd to go rogue.
2): This, along with the use of slang terms and the perception of clothing and hair styles of the early 1980s, depends if you actually lived through the era-or at least seen good period TV shows and movies made during that era-or just seen caricature like representations of it in badly made TV shows and movies determined to hit all the 1980s clichés within a two minute span.
I was 18 in 1981 and I can tell you long before the VCR, audio cassette recorders and reel to reel tape machines had pause buttons. IIRC the Sony Walkman Stan’s son is literally attached to the hip to had a pause button, so pausing was very much part of the routine if you had a audio tape machine of some kind.
And as a matter of fact the VCR started to get into consumers home back in the late 1970s. It was like how HDTV was 10 years ago; an expensive item but a growing number of people had them.
And that includes the Jenningses. In their living room on the right side of the black TV on the mantel place there is a late 1970s vintage top loading VCR. I don’t know if it is VHS or Betamax. :-)
Oh and btw Stan and the gang was watching game 7 of a Stanley Cup quarter final during the party so it is definitely mid April 1981, so I guestimate that Elizabeth beat the living snot out of Claudia in late March.
Tape recorders had pause buttons and they were certainly around then.
@Jerseyrudy:
I think the show timeline is consistent and coherent. It’s just I think the moved up Reagan’s Solidarity speech up for artistic reasons, the same with The Cure’s song and “The Fall Guy” episode; but the episodes themselves fit the timeline more than reasonably well:
The Reagan assassination took place on Monday, March 30, 1981 in the fourth episode “In Control”. That is our anchor date. And the episode happens over that single entire day from morning until the Jennings came over to the Beemans that night, which means the very next episode, “COMINT” takes place in April. Someone said that the apparent baseball game playing on the radio was a Baltimore Orioles vs. Kansas City Royals game at the very beginning of “COMINT”. Records show that the Orioles played the Royals in Baltimore on Friday, April 10th and Sunday the 12th, 1981 a two game series with a day off in the middle and they were both day games. Therefore the events in “COMINT Took place on April 10 or 12 for argument’s sake lets say the 10th, which was Major League Baseball opening day. From the day night cycle in the episode “COMINT” takes place over two days the 10th and the 11th.
Episode 6 “Trust Me” I think from the urgency of getting the mole would take place within a couple of days of “COMINT” In fact, “Clark” (ie Philip) while he was in the phone both talking with Martha mentioned it was Sunday so I would gestimate that “Trust Me” where the Jennings were tortured and Claudia got the sh-t beat out of her by Elizabeth happened on April 12th with the whole episode taking place basically on that one day perhaps into the wee hours of April 13th after Philip got home after seeing Martha to explain why he didn’t come over earlier as planned for a cup of coffee.
Episode 7, “Duty and Honor” where Phillip and Irina framed the Polish patriot who was in opposition to Moscow for rape I would say happened a few days after that. This was the episode in which Reagan was making his address to the American people in connection to the Solidarity movement in Poland. The speech actually took place in December 23, 1981, but it was moved up for dramatic license purposes to April as a background to how Philip and Irina destroyed the Polish Patriot’s reputation. Claudia’s bruising of her face was still relatively fresh and Philip and Elizabeth were still angry with Claudia and each other, so the episode actually takes place within a few days of April 12, probably April 16th or so.
Oh and anybody wants to see the complete text of the speech see here:
[www.presidency.ucsb.edu]
Episode 8, “Mutual Assured Destruction” I think takes place around April 19th since Claudia’s bruising on her face has cleared up except for one still big bluish one on the left side (from her POV) of her face so I think it was only about two or three days after the events of Episode 7.
In this episode a TV show and a song were moved up in time for dramatic reasons, just like President Reagan’s December 1981 address to the nation. The TV show “The Fall Guy” which in reality won’t debut until November 4, 1981 and the alternative rock band The Cure’s song “Siamese Twins” which was on the “Pornography” album which wouldn’t be released until May 3, 1982. There are no obvious hard dates that can’t be fudged but from the day night cycle the episode takes place over two days, from the night Claudia gives Elizabeth the assignment to when the scientist and the three FBI agents are blown up and Philip essentially asked for a divorce, or at least a separation. That IMHO puts the end of the episode on April 21, 1981.
And this brings us up to date to Episode Nine “Safe House”. This had some definite dates. As seen Agents Gadd, Amador and Stan Beeman were at Stan’s home at a house party looking at the seventh game of the 1981 Stanley Cup quarter finals while discussing snatching up the acting KGB station chief.
I looked up that game 7 of the Stanley Cup quarter finals was lost by the Philadelphia Flyers to the Calgary Flames on April 26, 1981 which was a Sunday:
[www.hockey-reference.com]
Which means they attempted to snatch up Arkady the next day Monday the 27th because as Gadd told his men Arkady jogged on Mondays and Wednesdays but of course
As shown it was on Sunday 4/26 they planned; because of unforeseen circumstances took Vlad instead of Arkady on Monday 4/27; with Chris being taken and dying that same day with Chris’s body being dumped that night, and Stan killed Vlad possibly later on the 27th but most likely either in the wee hours of the 28th or the night of the 28th.
Therefore the ninth episode of “The Americans” began on Saturday, April 25th, 1981 with the chicken dinner and Elizabeth and Philip telling the kids they were separating and likely ended in the early morning or evening of Tuesday, April 28th, 1981.
From all of that the 5th through 9th episodes take place over a little less than a month period in the show’s timeline. Five episodes covering four weeks a few of them taking place within two or three days of each other.
For the sake of completion I believe the pilot takes place in the first week of March 1981, Episode two, “The Clock”, about a week later.
In the third episode “Gregory” it was stated that it was two weeks after Robert, their comrade in the KGB was killed pursuing the defector KGB Colonel for repatriation and execution back to the Soviet Union.
Of course as mentioned above the next episode, “In Control” took place on March 30, 1981.
Oh and one little personal tid bit: April 25th, 1981 was my 18th birthday. Yes, I am going to be 50 years old in a bit less than three weeks. :-( It goes by so fast.
LOl it’s funny you mentioned the wig thing Alan, as I was thinking the same thing while watching last night.
Yeah, all that rowdy sex and she never once tries to ruffle his hair?
@Che:
Maybe they only do it doggy style as we saw LOL!
Oh and I was suprised at how graphic it was for basic cable! On Prenium cable olke Starz and HBO it is par for the course, but for a basic tier channel like FX it was out there!
Do you people not realize that Matthew Rhys, in portraying Phillip in a wig, is wearing…a…wig? A wig that isn’t falling off as he plays the scene. Is the belief that Hollywood perfected technology that a superpower could not? Or did you never consider that, if wigs just fall off when the wearer is jostled, Matthew Rhys’s should also be losing? Did I just blow all your minds?
I imagine the structure of that penultimate sentence would’ve done it if the wig paradox hadn’t.
“Or did you never consider that, if wigs just fall off when the wearer is jostled, Matthew Rhys should also be losing his.”
Much better.
I also had no problem with the wig in the Sex scene, but when he woke up the next morning and it was still firmly in place…
I remember a few years back “Queer Eye for theSstraight Guy had an episode in which a bald guy constantly wore a hairpiece and his wife had never even seen him without it. I think there is some kind of glue that keeps it on. Although maybe that would not work if you have real hair underneath? But I suppose you could at least glue it to your forehead just in front of your real hairline.
Due to DVR conflicts, I set the DVR for the 1 AM showing. The Americans didn’t start until 12 minutes later. FX doesn’t put things On Demand (or on Hulu or online) for 8 days after the original airing so, based on these comments about how important the ending is, I either have to wait a week for a rerun or pay Amazon $2.
Looks like the DVR issue made them put it on Hulu earlier. The whole episode is on Hulu now.
I was chatting with a friend about last night’s episode and we decided that Stan Beeman’s transformation last night was Michael Corleone-ish. He starts off avoiding the extra-judicial operation to take out the rezidentura. His partner goes missing, and he’s capping a lowly diplomat. Michael comes back from the army, not involved in the family business, there’s an attempt on the Don, and Michael’s shooting a crooked NYPD captain.
That fried chicken dinner scene hit a home run right into my gut. A little close home. Those kid actors sold it. Elizabeth is in for a world of pain from daughter’s inherited coldness.
I’m convinced the secret premise of this series is how two self-centered, job-obsessed yuppies ruined their children’s lives.
Sure, we see the other side of that, of that difficult job called intelligence, but on the whole these are parents raising latchkey kids, who leave them late at night, who live compartmentalized lives, and who have left them absolutely no emotional support through any adult friends or relatives. Along with the separation, these kids’ adolescence mill make the Louds look like the Brady Bunch.
There’s a convention in Shakespeare that all disguises are 100% effective — I think we’re meant to assume that here. No one who knows both Clark and Philip will ever have any idea that they are the same person.
The unofficial totally deniable authorization from “the White House” could have come from William Casey, Reagan’s campaign manager from 1980 who is now, in early 1981, head of the CIA. Oliver North will start working at the National Security Council sometime in 1981.
A lot of focus on Chris’s ring right? And then it’s missing when they dump him. Odds it’s still in the trunk? Not the last of the red ring…
That’s right! A few episodes back they were showing him fiddling with that ring so much! That’s definitely going to be a problem going forward. Good catch!
Does anyone else think that Phillip and Elizabeth have separated for professional purposes rather than personal reasons? I think there is some strategic planning going on here, but we don’t know what it is yet. Elizabeth does say to Phillip “It’s for the best” which could carry an alternate meaning…
No I don’t think this is some strategy on a professional level to break up. We have seen them behind closed doors in private. There is no one to fool so we know their pain is real.
Philip was stupid when he lied to Elizabeth about sleeping with Irina when Elizabeth was clearly ready to forgive and understand and start with a clean slate. Philip was getting what he claimed he wanted but, at least for now, blew it.
Then he was the one who suggested divorce, because there was no rule that they had to be unhappy to do the job. The only thing relative to the cover regarding breaking up was that in 1981 there wasn’t a societal stigma to divorce anymore as there was in 1965 (heck, President Reagan got a divorce from his first wife in the early 1950s), no one would really notice. Even the KGB wouldn’t really care because it won’t attract attention. Just another American family breaking up. That was the only strategic, work related consideration. Everything else was based on genuine pain.
Another very good episode.
Did anyone else feel the bird dog speech was a little overwritten, though? Noah Emmerich was great, as always, and it set certain things up later in the episode, but it was such an elaborate, extended metaphor that it stuck out awkwardly to me. Did he think of that in his car on the way over? Had he been working on the phrasing since he saw it on National Geographic?
A minor quibble, really, just seemed a bit odd. Love this show.
The styrofoam cup covered in blood that was given to Chris when he wanted water was a nice touch.
By this point, Phillip’s wigs deserve a nom nod as well–“Best Supporting Actor in Action Sequences”. :-) Tonight it made it through a night of rough sex, sleeping in it, then a fight with an FBI agent. I think its improbable escapades, while fun to watch, are worthy of an epic warrior ballad. And a drinking game. :-)
If they had to kill someone off, they made the right choice. Amador was an anachronistic modern “bro” type character who often had lines that were more from 1998 than 1980.
I’m not wild about the direction they are going with Beeman. Shades of grey are nice but cold blooded murder and cheating on his wife don’t seem like him, or make him more interesting.
I may be spoiled by just having marathoned Justified’s best ever season and a contender for best season of any show this year.
I thought this episode was just awesome. Perfectly structured and paced. I was particularly blown away by how believably it had characters misunderstand intel they were getting until things just spiraled way out of control.
The last moment for me was as good as anything they’ve done, including TUSK! and SHOW THEM YOUR FACE.
In a way, reminded me of Terriers’ “Fustercluck.” By the end of the episode, it felt almost like a completely different show. Like we’d just jumped about 10 levels of intensity in about 5 minutes. I found it thrilling.
I really just can’t enjoy this show. Every single episode, I find myself asking things like, “Wait… But how…?”
For example, how did his wig not fall off, how are wigs and glasses enough to keep bald FBI guy from recognizing them from the party,.. Etc. it’s not just the disguises, although that was the big one in this ep.
I want to like this show. I love Noah Emmerich, I think that the lead guy is very good, I have a huge crush on Kerri Russell, I’m a sucker for Cold War spy stories… But they just stretch things too far and I find myself feeling frustrated for an hour each week.
Especially when the kgb very easily removed his wig in one flourish in the episode where they were kidnapped. So it’s not on tight.
This show has good aspects but I think is getting rose-colored glasses reviews.
I’m trying to figure out/remember who Martha thinks “Clark” is.
Spend some time reading the comments here. You’re not the first one to ask, and it’s been answered quite thoroughly above.
Am I the only one who thinks the KGB WILL care about the separation? In general perhaps not, but given their suspicions of Phillip don’t you think they will want to keep Elizabeth close to him to keep an eye on him and keep him faithful to their cause?
I’m sorry, but having an FBI agent stopping a suspect, telling him he’s taking him in, and then pulling a SWITCHBLADE on him is probably the single dumbest thing I have seen on TV this year, and probably for a lot longer than that. I mean, come on! A switchblade??? Like he’s some street thug? Give me a break. What, the FBI doesn’t issue guns to their agents anymore?? This show, which started out promising, has already devolved into some serious eye-rolling moments, of which this was by far the worst. Beyond stupid. Beyond insulting to the intelligence. Idiotic.
OK because you’ve posted your objection to this scene three times, quite vehemently, you must’ve been upset about it. But not upset enough to rewind and see that you got it all wrong.
Here’s the sequence of events for you (and any other reader groaning at your misinformed comments): 1) Chris challenges “Clark” (flashes his badge and asks him to come downtown; 2) Clark pretends to agree but throws a spinning back kick to the body; 3) Chris pulls his gun (yes, the gun you say he wasn’t issued) but Clark knocks it out of his hand; 4) Chris finally pulls his switchblade because at this point, what does he have left? He’s lost his gun, he’s obviously fighting a more skilled opponent. He needs whatever advantage an edged weapon will give him… even if it ultimately proves his undoing. So I guess it was your thrice posted diatribe that was “beyond stupid”.