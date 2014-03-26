Review: ‘The Americans’ – ‘The Deal’

A review of tonight's “The Americans” coming up just as soon as I'm the Kenny Rogers of Haifa…
“You're a monster! You're not a man! Whatever you once were, whoever you were, they trained it out of you! No feeling, no humanity, you may as well be dead!” -Anton
“The Deal” is an installment of “The Americans” where the whole isn't as strong as the sum of the individual parts, because even though the parts are mostly terrific, there are too many of them. FX has given this show, like many of its dramas, the freedom to come in long when the creative team needs the extra time, but in this case I would say being forced to hit a rigid time would have been useful.
So much of what's strong about the episode comes from the tension of the ticking clock on Philip's situation, where there's only so long that he and the captured Mossad agent can stay in that abandoned building before any attempt to trade him for Anton falls apart and Philip has to execute a rival spy. When the action cuts away from the two of them to show other characters dealing with their own end of this mission (Arkady plotting to make the swap, Stan trying to track Oleg), or else dealing with unintended fallout from it (Elizabeth visiting Martha to talk her off the ledge while “Clark” is unavailable), the tension level remains impressively high. But when Elizabeth also has time during this window to give seaman Brad the brush-off after he gives her the information she needs on the rogue SEAL, a lot of the air goes out of the episode, even though it's only one scene (and a good one; I've been really impressed by Jefferson White, the actor playing Brad). Similarly, I think the Elizabeth/Paige conflict, while brief, could have been put on hold for a week. There are times when more can be more on a show operating at as high a level as “The Americans” is at this season, but for a claustrophobic, focused episode like “The Deal,” less probably would have been more.
That being said, there were so many incredible original moments. Martha and Elizabeth's drunken bull session was a thing of sad comic wonder, as Elizabeth finds a non-fatal way to put this particular genie back in the bottle but has to endure hearing her husband's other wife discuss their sex life – and in terms suggesting there are parts of himself that Philip has only shown to Martha. Each woman believes that the relationship they have with this man is real, and while Elizabeth has a much stronger emotional claim to that belief, the nature of their work makes it impossible to know for sure.
And our country-singing friend from Israel pegs Philip almost instantly, working him psychologically – and, briefly with his stunt in the bathroom, physically(*). He isn't the same kind of deep-cover operative that Philip is, but he recognizes his captor for who he is and begins poking at his vulnerabilities, and the way his identity and loyalties and feelings have blurred so much over his decades away from Mother Russia. And though he never agitates him enough to convince Philip to simply let him go, he does beat him up enough that Philip is in very poor emotional shape when a tearful Anton begins yelling at him in the car. Again, Philip is a professional and isn't swayed from his duty, but you can see in Matthew Rhys' face just how badly this is hitting him.
(*) What a great little scene that was. It starts off being about the unglamorous life of a spy, as Philip has to help his captive use this filthy, forgotten toilet and clean up after, then turns into a brief action set piece as Mr. Mossad tries to escape. And it closes on a note of pragmatic professional respect; Philip's annoyed he had to fight the guy, but also recognizes that it was a thing he had to try (and that Philip would have had the roles been reversed).
And while Philip is suffering in a cold and dark restaurant in a complete information vacuum, we get a marvelous game of cat and mouse between the FBI and the KGB, and something of a sub-game between Arkady and Oleg. Our Blondie-loving new arrival has turned out to be much cagier than Arkady or Nina are giving him credit for, and his plan to bait Stan so he can get a look at Nina's lover – and stir up trouble for one or both of them – suggested that he's going to be a big problem for everyone. And that will include Philip and Elizabeth on the day when he finally gets access to the Directorate S agents – which you know is only a matter of time.
We close with poor Anton shacked to a pipe on the boat, staring forlornly out the porthole at the country he risked so much to get to, and that he believes he'll never see again (the situation would improve within 7 years for Soviet Jewry in general, but perhaps not for a valued, kidnapped asset like him), while Philip returns to the house he occupies in America, even as he dreams of one day experiencing another Russian winter. Neither man is where he really wants to be, but Philip's situation is vastly better (and more voluntary) than Anton's.
It's tough, this spy game.
Some other thoughts:
* Among this week's period references: “The Gambler” was a big hit in 1982, but was still pretty ubiquitous on radio years later, as Kenny Rogers was enough of a star to parlay his musical success into movie roles. (That year, he'd star in “Six Pack” as a stock-car driver who takes in six orphans, two of them played by a very young Diane Lane and Anthony Michael Hall, and featured this earworm. You're welcome.) The Centre communicates with Elizabeth by posing as representatives of Columbia House, a mail-order music club (which today still sells DVDs, and in 1982 would probably have been selling audio cassettes). Martha is watching an episode of “Hill Street Blues” from the February 1982 arc about the murder of Joyce Davenport's fellow public defender Pam Gilliam.
* Philip and Elizabeth get a new, much younger handler in Kate, played by Wrenn Schmidt (who recently played Richard Harrow's bride on “Boardwalk Empire”), as the Centre overreacts to their dismissal of Claudia by giving them the least experienced handler available.
* Despite Agent Gaad being replaced as the head of the counter-espionage unit, Stan brings him in to help with this operation. And based on the minimal screentime and non-introduction for the new boss, I'm guessing Gaad will somehow be back in that office momentarily.
* Paige's explanation for why she's interested in religion – because she “doesn't know where to put everything” in her life – nicely applies to her parents, as well. They've been trained to compartmentalize, but they have too much going on, too many identities and too many feelings.
What did everybody else think?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
I agree that this may have been tighter as a claustrophobic Philip-and-Mr.-Massad episode, I still found almost everything in the episode pretty spot-on. My biggest complaint is the brush-off of Brad was a bit too abrupt. I felt that could have been somehow fleshed out a bit more. Even so, Elizabeth’s seeming distaste toward Brad seems to be a nice reminder that she either A) feels bad playing Brad, a genuinely nice guy, B) using her body to get results when she has clearly grown to love Philip, or C) all of the above.
Even if the pieces were (I would argue, only slightly) better than the whole, the whole was great. I enjoy the increasingly more conflicted nature of Philip and Elizabeth. Oleg is MUCH more observant than anybody gave him credit for. Paige was also great with the unintended gut-shot about how it was not her parents’ fault she was searching for something (when it so clearly was, to Elizabeth at any rate). I also enjoy Paige and even Henry quite a bit. Not to bash on Homeland, however I find Paige in particular engaging similar in a way to Sally Draper, as opposed to Dana Brody who I cannot stand or buy into.
Overall, a pretty great episode in an already great show.
-Cheers
I think I lean towards that since she is closer to her husband emotionally these days she is increasingly uncomfortable sleeping with strange men, although the fact that Brad was so nice and also just a little bit more than half her age played into her discomfiture also. We will see if she is really uncomfortable now with sleeping with strange men when the next target is closer to her age and not as nice. Ironically if there is anyone who “deserved” a little on the side it was Brad. He has unknowingly betrayed his country and did it for noble reasons but unlike the others didn’t get any action from it.
Yes Oleg is much more intelligent than we and the characters like Nina and Arkady gave him credit for. He may have got his job through connections but stupid or incompetent he is not.
I guess I becoming the “rezident” Dana Brody defender but I do so because Dana has far more to deal with that Paige Jennings or Sally Draper. Dana knows what her father did and has being suffering the consequences of his actions including people in the public that reject her and some how look at her as if she is to blame that her father was a traitor and a terrorist.
Sally Draper had to deal with her parent’s divorce and Don remarrying which she actually didn’t mind. Right now she is dealing with the fact that Don has cheated on her step mom and probably is suspecting that he cheated on her mother Betty and that is why they broke up. But that is still far and away different that what is Dana is going through. The rough equivalent would be her to discover that her father isn’t who he said he was and for the public to find out (of course Don is slowly introducing his kids to his not so nice upbringing but he hasn’t-as of last season’s finale-that he not only took on a new name but stole an identity from someone else. If the public finds out let’s see what happens to her psyche.
And of course we know the situation with Paige. She knows something is wrong but at best she thought one of them was having an affair. She knows her parents are not being totally honest with her but she doesn’t have an inkling that her parents are not only not Americans but actually working for a foreign government that is the enemy of her government (and Henry is TOTALLY oblivious to everything). Let’s see how she handles things if her parents are found out she has to deal with the public.
I get that Dana can be exasperating at times but I give her a lot of leeway because of all the crap she had to deal with. Paige and Sally just aren’t int he same position that Dana is in. In comparison Paige and even Sally’s life are very good despite Paige not being able to put a finger on what is wrong with her life and Sally finding out her father is a philanderer.
@Hunter2012, a few things.
First, Brad DID get a hand job out of it, for whatever that’s worth.
Second, I think my main problem with Dana vs. say Paige or Sally, is Dana, to me, is poorly realized. She is written to be annoying. Sure, she has a lot of crap going on in her life. She was still an exasperating example of a teenager even when things were normal. Then couple that with, for instance, her suicide attempt followed by her acting like she was totally fine even though she was (in no particular order) dating a bona fide psycho, taking nude selfies, running off, then moving in with total strangers and her mom basically lets it happen. I gave up on Homeland, so I’m not sure if she ever showed back up or got more engaging. Everything Dana did seemed either A) implausible, B) grating above and beyond what a teenager with all of that on her plate would allow, or C) all of the above. Had they portrayed Dana differently, or just written the show smarter (again, just my opinion, but a LOT of what happened with her character a/o various boyfriends seemed almost implausible as making a text message inside a top-security meeting room) I would let a lot of that slide.
Paige and Sally, while in different spots, just seem to act more normal. I personally like the actors better; at this point Kiernan Shipka has bloomed into a pretty fine actress on her own. The motivation of the characters seem purer, more believable. While not my-dad-is-a-sleeper-agent-terrorist bad, both are becoming aware of things that are going to turn their lives upside down in fundamental ways. When they do kind of annoying teenager things, you can see a direct cause-and-effect. I never got that with Dana. She was just annoying except when she was with Brody, then she was great until she blamed him for everything even though, y’know, he was a brainwashed POW for almost her whole life.
I would also say, Henry is oblivious, but not stupid. He seems to have situational awareness (see the hitchhiking episode or how he covers up for Paige’s bus ride to Pennsylvania reasonably convincingly). He has not picked up on the situation. Yet. He is still pretty young. Give him time and he might also put some pieces together. Something the likes of which we never really see Bobby Draper (any of them!) or Chris Brody do relative to their situations.
-Cheers
Matthew Rhys does some great work on this episode. So few words and yet so much feeling is expressed. Nicely done.
I thought is was odd that Phillip was reminiscing about Russia tonight. He has always seemed happy living in America, and as he puts it “fits in”. We have seen that Elizabeth still has strong feelings for the cause and an emotional bond with the motherland, but we havent seen that side of him before. Wasnt it last week that Elizabeth was chastising him for wanting to buy a new car? I guess he is remembering simpler times when he didnt have 2 wives, nosy teenage kids, poor Israelis to capture and deport, and a possible threat of death or capture. It is like they have reversed roles since the series premiere. Elizabeth was the ice queen and he was more sympathetic. I think if Elizabeth had been in that car with the Israeli she would have found a way to let him stay in America and work for the KGB, just like she let the maintenance worker live when you could see that Phillip was confused by that decision. Maybe by the end of this season Elizabeth will be the one trying to convince Phillip to defect…
I think Phillip had to reminisce and make himself seem wistful and missing Russia. Without love of the motherland and dedication to the cause, he is just a monster.
I do not think it is odd that Philip was reminiscing about his home country. I see no reason why he would NOT miss his home country. However, he has also clearly come to have doubts about his life. Waxing nostalgic for Russia does not mean he cannot still find it morally difficult to kill innocent people, kidnap people, and otherwise destroy lives for some greater good. It just makes him conflicted, which is a great part of why I think this show works so well.
And I completely disagree with Bikerdude. Well, almost. Philip is very human. Yes, his love of country and ideology drive him. However, he is clearly not the unfeeling monster Anton things (or wishes to believe) Philip to be. Rather, Philip is VERY conflicted by this, yet doing what he believes he has to do. Keep in mind, there was the pretty tangible sense this could be what was necessary to keep Reagan from destroying their country (and on the U.S. end, keep the U.S.S.R. and Communism from destroying us). Even if you do not like it (clearly, at this point neither Philip nor Elizabeth do), there are potentially huge stakes.
-Cheers
Another way to look at Philip and Elizabeth is that they are soldiers in an active war. We call it the “Cold” War because there wasn’t active hostilities between the two sides, but the spy agencies were engaged in a covert war. In war, civilians and enemy soldiers get killed. I’m not trying to forgive or condone their actions, because they’ve done some horrific things, but for them they are trying to preserve their country and ideology from destruction by the West. The CIA and MI6 were doing the same things against enemy agents elsewhere in the world.
I think this episode was great at fleshing out the mixed feelings of Philip, which have been present from the beginning. Philip is a soldier fighting a war for his country, as Jack says. He grows to genuinely like and respect the Mossad spy, and envies him for being able to go home for Passover every year. At the same time they are all just “taking orders” from their respective nations, and are small pawns in the large game of world domination!
Philip would kill the Mossad spy instantly upon receiving the order from Moscow. In the same way that he sees his duty to his homeland and destruction of the enemy as the main motivation in his life, yet also enjoys raising a family in the United States.
Constant mixed feelings for Philip, and great acting by Matthew Rhys.
Philip can accept and adapt to his life in the US and still genuinely often miss Russia, or think about his childhood and the life he had when he was simply one person with continuity. I actually loved that Philip’s homesickness, the first time he gets a chance to show it, is not about ideology or the war, but about home the same way the Mossad agent’s feelings were. Philip hides his feelings a lot more than Elizabeth–this ep was probably the most revealing about them and yet he spoke very little–so just because he hasn’t expressed a feeling doesn’t mean he’s not feeling it. Or rather, just because he chooses not to think about something a lot doesn’t mean he can’t ever think about it.
I completely disagree about Elizabeth letting either of those people go. That was not an option. It was an option, she and Philip agreed, with the guy in the warehouse. If Elizabeth was just going to start refusing to grab scientists the KGB wanted or letting rival spies go free then she’s kind of useless as a Directorate-S officer and would I think either be retired or ought to defect. She’s always had times where she’d break the rules for things she thought was worth it, but that would just be choking.
One thing people have to understand about immigrants (if I maybe so bold) even people fleeing from oppression in their home land even if they hate the government there, that does not mean they hate their culture they came from. They have the rest of their family there (in past times like say 114 years ago before easy, instant and cheap communications they knew it was unlikely they would ever see their relatives again since the vast majority of immigrants were dirt poor and had to scape up every penny for the one way tickets), their family graves. What they knew of their culture they trade for a land of strangers and strange food and music, the dominant religion (which in part why ghettos emerged populated by immigrants, that and their poverty and of course the intents hostile prejudice they face by the native born). That is why the actual immigrant, who came over on the boat or plane or over the boarder hold on so tightly to their traditions and language and fly the national flag and sometimes stay in the old ethnic neighborhoods despite the near disappearance of prejudice against them (depending on the ethnic group) despite being here it is a bit of home So even though they are thankful and glad they are in America that doesn’t mean they don’t have feelings of homesickness and longing for the land they left. It is their children who really assimilate who don’t know the Old Country, who become “real” Americans. Just look at Paige and Henry-who of course don’t even know they are of Russian decent.
Elizabeth and Philip are no normal immigrants of course. They are on a mission but that doesn’t mean they don’t miss their homeland. Also they didn’t leave because they felt oppressed and/or were impoverished. They liked it over there and signed on with the KGB to defend Russia and to spread its message, so despite Philip perhaps thinking about defecting because the electricity works and the supermarket shelves are packed with food, he loves his Country as does Elizabeth even more especially with her deeper commitment to communism.
So both miss “The Rodina” including the Russian Winters-maybe they should move to Chicago as a good substitute LOL! But it is no surprise that they missed their homeland, since, unlike Anton the Jewish scientist, they didn’t escape or were pushed out by factors. They are in a way like soldiers on deployment in the Army they are stationed in a place they didn’t actually immigrate to in terms of wanting to be there specifically but as part of their mission, even if Philip was tempted to stay at least once.
The Mossad agent knew precisely what got under Philip’s skin but that last comment,’are your children even yours’ (or words to that effect) made me wonder if Paige and/or Henry might not be Philip and Elizabeth’s birth children. It just seemed too significant a statement to be a throwaway.
Last season we got Gregory remembering how Elizabeth came to him and told him her misgivings about being pregnant and having a child. And this season we got a flashback to Elizabeth with that other KGB-wife discussing her plan to have a child (and even what might have passed for the foreplay which preceded Paige’s conception).
@Fictionisntreal:
We also saw in another flashback, during the montage that included Elizabeth burning Leanne’s letter to her children Elizabeth holding a baby Paige in late 1967 early 1968 so all that says that Paige and Henry iarereally her natural children.
And it is not like it hasn’t been done in real life deep cover KGB/FSB officers having children together like in the Illegals case of the large Russian spy ring that was uncovered her in the US, which inspired the series “The Americans”.
They’re really their children. But when your whole life is a lie and your children have no idea who you really are, what does that mean?
I found the “are your children even yours” line worked well metaphorically. Let’s assume Paige and Henry are Philip’s biological children. They are still very much not being raised according to Philip’s or Elizabeth’s actual values. They are becoming pretty typical American kids in every sense of the word.
As Bikerdude said, if everything is a lie, or at least half-truths and secrets, and your kids only know the facade you put before them, what does it mean? I just took it as the writers making a poignant philosophical point.
-Cheers
It felt like the Moussad agent was digging at Philip in every way he could, even making broad assumptions. Did Philip even tell him he had kids in the first place?
Well put, Dave I. Phillip and Elizabeth do the dirtiest of the dirty work for mother Russia and the ideals that will supposedly free all of mankind one day. Meanwhile, they’re raising American kids who want to buy video games and read the bible.
Worrying about the kids’ DNA would probably not be something much on Philip’s mind. What the other agent was hinting at was much scarier, that his children weren’t really “his” because “he” was a lie. Exactly what he was saying about his name.
I agree w Dave I. “Not their children” metaphorically.
Hard enough for parents when the kids reject beliefs they’ve tried to pass on — but these parents have to watch as their children become part of a different world. And they can’t say anything.
I agree with the more metaphorical interpretation.
I’m recalling now that early on Elizabeth mused that their kids might grow up to be trades unionists rather than typical Americans! The Jennings don’t seem to have pushed much on that front.
I think Dave’s take on the Mossad agent’s statement as being metaphorical is likely the most plausible.
Don’t get me wrong, I adore both these shows, but with Justified and now The Americans bringing episodes in long, should we just expect that every episode of SOA this final season will be two hours?
Two-hour episodes of SOA? Please, lord, no!!!
How prophetic your comment was Renton. SOA episodes have all been at least 90 minutes.
#bingeingtheamericans
Why would Stan try to tail Oleg while driving a car with Government plates?
If Stan is following so close that Oleg can read his front license plate at night even though IIRC it wasn’t lit up (unlike his rear plate would be under the law) then he deserved to have been made.
But I don’t think Stan was evern even close to being that close or that Oleg has eyes like an Owl’s.
That whole sequence was very odd. Oleg is a trained KGB agent but he leaves the embassy in a car that would stand out like a sore thumb on American streets. They could have followed him from the air easily. The FBI rotates a four-man tail but everyone is driving govt fleet vehicles with govt plates. It ended up feeling very perfunctory, because no one was really making a genuine effort to conceal their intentions.
I think Oleg was hoping to be followed. Stan has no excuse.
Despite some faults, I enjoyed the episode. I find it interesting that Elizabeth’s injury has subverted the characterization of her and Phillip. In season 1, Phillip seemingly loved the America lifestyle and was much warmer and compassionate, while his wife was much colder and calculated. That has shifted dramatically this year. I think we are heading for a season finale where Martha shoots Phillip. Earlier in the season, she mentioned that she wanted to carry a gun. This would further the parallels between Elizabeth and Phillip. Thoughts?
This was an amazing episode. I think best for the show. The applicability of wearing multiple masks is so universal. Especially with the episode’s deliberate positioning of who age ages us. How we care about fitting in and who we are as children changes as we age only to the degree in how we cope with this universal feeling. Bravo I say. Fantastic television.
This was an amazing episode. I think best for the show. The applicability of wearing multiple masks is so universal. Especially with the episode’s deliberate positioning of who age ages us. How we care about fitting in and who we are as children changes as we age only to the degree in how we cope with this universal feeling. Bravo I say. Fantastic television.
I agree completely with your review, Alan! Usually, I think you are a little tough on the show, as I’m often impressed with how cool and funny the show is and you seem to be less so. But this time, I felt it didn’t quite gel, and that had something to do with the fact that it reached a good episode-ending moment, and then went on for another 15 or 20 minutes.
I felt this ep suffered from the “tell-don’t-show”-s as it had the Israelis articulating the conflict within Philip and handing him a character revelation on a gold plate (or a crap-stained paper towel, whatever ;) ). Still, this is a GREAT TV show, and for me, that basically means this is a B instead of an A.
Also, do we think Oleg wants money from Stan, or do we think he’ll start to trickle operational information out of him, until he’s in so deep he can’t come forward and then they’ll use him for a big story turn?
It’s possible that Oleg wants money. He has been making allusions to capitalism ever since he got to the Embassy so extortion is not below him I feel, but it will also be a big feather in his cap if he is able to turn an FBI agent and make him a KGB “agent” (as the KGB call their sources/assets). It would certainly shut up all the people who thinks he is a no talent that got where he was through nepotism. Well he still got to where he is though nepotism but he isn’t stupid like both the characters and audience thought. I am sure he wants Arkady’s place. Maybe he knows how Arkady got his job now, that the previous Rezident was framed by Nina? And he could be plotting something similar but with real evidence that would make Arkady look incompetent or duplicitous for not reporting Nina’s betrayal promptly?
Whatever it is we can agree he wants something.
Oh and the Israelis played hard ball. Having the Soviets let 15,000 refuseniks go in exchange for one scientist. I going to have to do some research to see if that actually happened. I do know that in reality in the late 1970s and early 1980s did release some Refuseniks that were simular to that number, but I have to check if the reason was similar to the show’s plot.
@HUNTER2012 re: Oleg. That’s more or less how I see it, but I must admit I hadn’t considered the Rezidentura and what happened to him in season 1.
But the more I think about it, the more certain I become that there will be more to Oleg than we have been shown so far. If I was to make predictions, I think he’s after… maybe not Arkady’s job, at least not in the short term, but the feather in his cap, a chance to do something for the Motherland. I think that would make the character more interesting, and more in line with what we have been seeing the show do with its other characters, than if he just wanted money.
This series continues to get better each week as each episode peels back another layer of the facade Philip and Elizabeth have worked so hard to maintain.
I’m impressed with Arkady, a principled man and true believer.
Oleg is far more cunning and dangerous than he first appeared.
Poor Martha. Poor Brad. Poor Stan.
My take on Elizabeth’s reaction to Martha’s revelations about how Clark is in bed differs from yours, Alan. I think it’s not that she wondered what Clark/Philip was doing with Martha that he doesn’t do with her; it’s that she thought maybe he does things with Martha that Eliz. thought were *just* for her. As you mentioned in a review of an earlier episode this season, we got a glimpse of Elizabeth and PHilip in bed in a way that indicated real passion, not just going through the motions with the spouse you’ve been assigned. Elizabeth probably expected Clark to be “dutiful” with Martha in bed, but not quite so enthusiastic.
When Alan commented on the position the daughter spied I thought he overstated the case. Since when is oral sex an automatic indicator of deep and abiding love or passion? Yes, I know it’s 1982 but that wasn’t 1882. Sex is sex, it may or may not indicate emotional connection. They’re just a few years away from the AIDS epidemic, it’s post 70’s swinging. I thought the point of that revelation was to show that the position might be a bit confusing for the daughter. The way they lay together on the couch in this episode was much more intimate than any sex act could possibly be.
I agree that Elizabeth seemed in some way taken aback. But think of how we’ve seen her with other men in the past. And, practically speaking, if you’re going to convince an aging woman to marry you in secret and have no external benefits of marriage you’d need to have something else to offer. Dutiful just isn’t going to cut it. They manipulate people for a living, they know that. It doesn’t mean she wasn’t wondering what, precisely, Martha was talking about. And she could hardly ask in her role as sister. But I just don’t buy that people as sexually experienced as they are would focus in on any particular physical aspect of sex. It seems more likely that the description of him being dominating was a surprise, they seem to have a more egalitarian relationship.
This is a very good critique. The Elizabeth-Brad meeting felt squeezed in, and a little jarring. She drove down there the day after she got drunk with Martha? Nothing would have been lost to push their meeting forward to next week. But I quibble only because I love this show. It was still a great episode, and Matthew Rhys should send it to the people who choose Emmy nominees.
I’m guessing the writers included Brad in this episode so that he could give the files to Elizabeth. That way, Elizabeth and Philip can begin hunting down Andrew Larick, the man Claudia suspects of killing Emment and Lianne, in the next episode.
I kept thinking she’s the hardest-working spy in show business.
I thought it was a great episode. Yes, a little crowded with the Martha and the Navy seal plots, but great nonetheless. The Mosaad agent and the scientist pushing Phillip’s buttons was fantastic. One of the things I love about the show is the way it sort of gives a behind the scenes juxtaposition of what’s going on in the espionage underworld with the larger news reported to the world. The final news report about the Soviet Union’s decision to allow 1500 refusniks to emigrate to Israel and the editorial comment about this being a step forward for Soviet respect of human rights, while the scientist is chained to the boat was great stuff.
The contrast was notable; but at the same time, hearing about the 1500 emigrants (presumably part of the trade) makes it less sickening what Phillip did. He condemned one man to be cut off from his family and his new home; but he set 1500 other oppressed Jews free. So from a utilitarian POV it is actually a positive step, though it may not feel that way to the scientist.
Whether it turns out to be positive or negative from a utilitarian point of view is irrelevant to Phillip. He would have acted the same way (completing his mission) and felt the same about it whether or not 1,500, 15,000 or 0 oppressed Jews were freed as part of the deal.
What drives Philip to follow orders from Moscow is his belief that the ultimate mission (“winning” the Cold War) is a good cause. He might have some creeping doubts about this, but he needs to believe this in order to continue doing his job effectively. The particulars of a specific mission or a specific deal is not relevant to his actions
A hilarious moment that I enjoyed- when Oleg knocks on the door of Arkady’s radio room, or whatever it is- Is President Reagan himself scaling our walls in his cowboy hat?
With the Mossad agent telling Philip “your name is not your name” and the scene at the Baltimore docks, I think the writers of this episode must be fans of “The Wire” (surprise, surprise).
Now that Oleg knows Nina is being run and tells Stan. Shouldn’t Stan just remove her from the situation. I don’t see any upside for the FBI now.
Stan has never been in the military (they made a point of giving us this information earlier this season) so he is being portrayed as the character on this show who does not have the soldier mentality that the others have. Stan loves Nina, which is more important to him than duty to his country. He wants to keep their relationship going as long as possible.
Nina is embassy staff, not trained KGB. The Americans killing her because she’s been exposed would be a huge diplomatic sh*tstorm. At best, Stan can wash his hands of her and let the Russians send her off to a gulag.
Yes, I wasn’t referring to the Americans murdering Nina. I was thinking more along the lines of Stan ending the mission.
But he think he will instead choose to let it continue, so he can keep sleeping with her
Nina is KGB. But she does have a cover of just being embassy staff.
I wondered why Oleg didn’t see it as a risky thing to do, to say what he did to Stan when they were alone on a pier. Seems like he’s asking for Stan to just shoot him and push him in the water. Nina’s suspicion of Stan as the killer of his predecessor should make him all the more wary–or is he actually supposed to be so savvy as to realise that Stan had kind of used up any such leeway by doing that the first time?
Also, are we sure Nina is really KGB? I thought she really was embassy staff, working in the proximity of KGB.
The showrunners have openly referred to her as a trained KGB spy.
I haven’t had many conversations with the showrunners, so my bad. ;) But thanks for the clarification. She’s a poorly trained KGB spy if she got picked up by the FBI for flogging caviar on the black market in DC though.
Agree, Joel. And I’m somewhat agnostic on whether something showrunners say, that is not portrayed on the screen, is canonical. Kind of like deleted scenes in a way.
It’s frustrating to me that we’ve entered a time where canon happens outside the show, but it’s becoming more and more common. I do recall the little ceremony Arkady had for Nina but I didn’t realize she was active KGB, but I trust 3Hares to be correct.
I definitely understand the frustration, but I don’t think this is a case of the canon not being shown. It’s just that what Nina being KGB looks like isn’t what it seems like it should look like. She early on did talk about going out to a bar and seeing if she could pick up some info, and the stuff she’s doing now isn’t treated as something she hasn’t been trained for. People thought she was staff because we mostly saw her in the embassy, but that’s where we see Oleg too.
Sorry, not to belabor this but I’ve never seen any reference to her as a KGB agent. Everywhere from IMDb to entries on IMDb to episode recaps she’s referred to as embassy staff or as an embassy clerk. I don’t recall anyone ever addressing her as KGB in season 1.
It doesn’t take any level of spycraft to overhear conversations in a bar, and when she goes on that errand Vasili Nikolaevich dispatches agents to follow her. You probably don’t waste KGB to tail KGB when you’re concerned the American govt is going to fall after a Presidential assassination. Remember how crazy the embassy was in Ep 4? Elizabeth and Philip were being prepared for guerrilla warfare.
Nina has always been played as naive and ignorant. Stan doesn’t refer to her as KGB, and she appears to have very low security clearance. So if we’re surprised/frustrated by this news, it’s due to the way she’s been presented in the show.
But there doesn’t seem to be the same problem with Vlad who was even more naive and ignorant and ultimately admitted (stupidly) to actually being KGB. Nina wasn’t ‘t trusted and she is low on the totem pole–it’s her first tour. But it still doesn’t seem like anybody like Arkady has ever treated her as a secretary who’s not supposed to have anything to do with these things. She’s working above her level, but people who look like clerks and are actually KGB seems like an established norm with Vlad.
I thought it was a fantastic episode. The multi-car slow-follow dance was SO much more interesting to me than any macho chase scene on other shows. And the end was heartbreakingly sad, and the actors killed it. Yes, agree that Paige could have waited til next week, but I think they want some momentum to continue there and I trust there will be payoff.
I’m with you. I really thought this was up there as one of the very best episodes this great show has served up. It kills me that no one is watching. Maybe Netflix can pick it up?Or how come you never see a billionaire just say “this show is so great, I am going to keep making it and recoup what I can by selling episodes on iTunes”?
So how many seasons until Phillip and/or Elizabeth flip sides? Come on you know it’s going to happen if the show lasts long enough.
That would be an interesting twist, but the ratings are so low (0.4 in the demo for this fantastic, exciting, tense episode) that I fear sadly that it won’t get the chance to go that long.
Interesting that you thought the Elizabeth/Paige encounter was superfluous to this episode, but then included a mention of it in your “some other thoughts” postscript. My most memorable takeaway from that scene was Paige’s oh so stoic look at her mother when Elizabeth said she just didn’t want them her keeping secrets from them — the look perfectly conveyed the “so why do I feel like my parent’s live are one big secret then” reason why her character is REALLY looking for some forms of truth through religion…
Paige’s line, “I don’t know where to put everything,” reminded me of William H. Macy’s great, tearful line to John C. Reilly at the end of “Magnolia”: “I really do have love to give. I just don’t know where to put it.”
Agree that the Paige stuff should have waited in order to tighten up the episode. One misstep, the Mossad Agent, the accent was all wrong for an Israeli, they should actually hire an Israeli to play the role instead of an Eastern European or whatever this guy was. Israelis have a distinctly different accent, primarily that they nearly always place the emphasis on the second syllable of the word rather than the first. While probably not a lot of viewers will pick up on that, for those that can, it’s a big enough flaw that it takes you out of the episode.
The Mossad agent was played by…..an Israeli
The Americans reviews will never shake off that one core group of naysayers who complain about the authenticity of different displayed accents. Jebus.