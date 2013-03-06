Review: ‘The Americans’ – ‘Trust Me’

A review of tonight’s “The Americans” coming up just as soon as it’s a duck holiday…
“How could they do that to us?” -Phillip
“Trust Me” is perhaps the most uneven episode of “The Americans” to date. It features three intertwined stories: one terrible, one gripping, and one that starts off problematic but concludes with some of the series’ very best moments.
Let’s take them in order, starting with Paige and Henry getting to re-enact one of the less-remembered Very Special Episodes of “Diff’rent Strokes.”(*) I understand the points of it – that the show has to deal with the danger the kids are placed in by their parents’ work, and also to show how Phillip and Elizabeth’s kids start keeping secrets just like their parents – but it didn’t work at all. First, Henry and Paige barely exist as characters on the show at this point, let alone ones we want to be watching in lieu of seeing what’s going on with both the Americans and the Soviets. Maybe down the road, after we’ve had a few more storylines where the kids are interacting with their parents and they feel like more substantial parts of the show, it might work; not now. And second, even with the ambiguity about whether creepy Nick was going to hurt them or not, it still played too much like an Afterschool Special, compared to the nuance the rest of the show works with.
(*) I was at least amused because this show takes place in roughly the same time period as that two-parter – which you can watch here, here, here and here. The last of those four links is quite remarkable in how many jokes they packed into a scenario where the cops are trying to find Kimberly before she can be sexually assaulted by her captor. ’80s sitcoms, everyone!
Stan’s protection of Nina, meanwhile, worked like gangbusters, not least because it plausibly kept her alive when the last few episodes practically had an anvil hovering over her head at all times. I still fear for her long-term safety – if only because it seems like Stan is due for this business to become very, very personal – but the plot here with the diamonds and the spy camera played very, very well. I suppose you could question why the resident didn’t immediately think of Nina (who had frequent access to his bedroom) once he realized he’d been framed, but it may have been a case where he knew he was doomed no matter what and didn’t need to drag in others.
As for Phillip and Elizabeth’s ordeal (which was responsible for the hitchhiking shenanigans), the place it leaves the two of them in regards to their marriage, their feelings about the KGB in general and their relationship with Granny in particular were all fascinating. The problem I had was how long it took to get there.
This is only the sixth episode ever of what its creative team presumably hopes will be a long-running series. Our leads are not going to be discovered and captured by the U.S. government this early; not even “Homeland” would move the plot quite that quickly. (In season 2? Maybe; not season 1.) There are ways in which the show could have continued with them being found out quite this soon – that they become triple agents, with both the FBI and KGB concerned about their loyalties – but they seem unnecessarily complicated given how much material there still is to mine from the current status quo. So it seemed obvious to me at least(**) that this was part of the mole hunt, as a test to see how loyal and strong Mr. and Mrs. Jennings remain. And as a result, I got impatient waiting for the show to acknowledge that – even simply telling us (say, by showing the lead agent stepping out to consult with Granny) while Elizabeth and Phillip remained in the dark – rather than saving it for a less-than-shocking reveal late in the episode.
(**) I imagine there will be much dissent on this point, but as always, I can only relay how I reacted. I’m curious how many people assumed it was the Soviets all along, how many figured it out at some point before Granny turned up, and how many were genuinely surprised when she appeared.
We had to see the two of them endure enough that they would be as mad as they were at the end – Felicity does not pound Mags Bennett’s face into hamburger over a mild, brief inconvenience – but I think it could have been just as effective – and perhaps even more tense – if we’d seen the wheels moving behind the scenes earlier.
But Phillip and Elizabeth’s rage and indignation at this betrayal was jaw-dropping even if I got frustrated waiting for the moment to happen. These two have given up their entire lives to this mission – as much of a mess as Stan’s marriage is at the moment, it’s at least real – and come through time and again, and still they are not only suspected, but treated this way? You can understand why they would be that angry, and Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell conveyed every degree of their fury, even before Elizabeth laid the smack down on her handler.
Their reaction – and then Phillip’s further rage and pain at discovering that Elizabeth had been warning their superiors about his attitude – feels like a genuine game-changer, and one that’s more dramatically and emotionally interesting than if they had been found out by the Americans this early. They’ll keep working for the KGB, but the relationship won’t be the same. Even if Granny maintains that same cordial demeanor, there will now be wariness and anger lurking behind it. And the Jennings marriage itself has now convincingly gone through a major reversal in only six episodes, from Phillip being upset by Elizabeth’s coldness to her being the one who wants to be closer while he (understandably) pushes her away. The two leads are playing the hell out of this completely unconventional love story (if you can even call it that), and the last 15 minutes or so of the episode really knocked me out.
Some other thoughts:
* Given that the show has already established that Rhys and Russell will play these roles in any scene taking place since the couple arrived in America (and some before), I really want to get an episode at some point dealing with the moment when they decided – or were they ordered? – to have kids.
* Meanwhile, things aren’t super sexy at the Beeman household. Even after Stan opens up to his wife about his fears (if not the reasons for them), they just wind up cuddling, rather than doing more. Stan’s too consumed with thoughts of work in general and Nina in particular, I would think.
* Gregory returns to help look out for the family, and to provide Elizabeth with some comfort in this difficult moment. Derek Luke just got cast in a pilot, and while the odds are against any one pilot going to series, it’ll be interesting to see how the show deals with his absence if it does – if, that is, Gregory makes it out of this season alive. On this show, I fear for any and all guest stars.
* Elizabeth not only gets to beat the hell out of Granny, but is in a position to make a better showing against her captors than Phillip, who’s taken completely by surprise outside the phone booth. I liked how the scenes in the house played at once like a slasher movie and a subversion of it, since Elizabeth is a trained killer in her own right. (And fits the stereotype of the male in her partnership with Phillip: he’s sensitive and needy and unsure of the mission, while she’s cold and tough and far more committed.)
* I know it’s not a real marriage, exactly, but asking your “wife” to give up some of her jewelry to give to another woman? Ouch, Phillip Jennings. Fair, but ouch.
What did everybody else think?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
Another strong episode. So far, this show has gotten everything right.
Is there any other series besides The Americans and Breaking Bad that uses subtitles as much as those two shows?
Lost comes to mind (Korean). But aren’t subtitles inevitable? Unless you go the Star Trek route and assume everyone speaks English.
The Dothraki in Game of Thrones.
And, as discussed earlier this week, “Switched at Birth” does it pretty regularly in the scenes where the deaf characters are signing at each other. (And they just did an all-signing-and-subtitles episode.)
“Heroes,” which also boosted my favorite visual representation of subtitles, by using a larger ones for emphasis or moving them about the screen the way a comic book would do.
Agree about the abductions – was annoyed that the show seemed to think people wouldn’t know it had to be the Russians.
I actually thought they wanted us to know it was the Russians and that they were playing us into thinking we had guessed the big twist when really it was coming in the reactions.
I thought from Elizabeth’s deliberate good-bye kiss that she knew he was going to be snatched and tested. I was thrown a bit when they took her too, but it seemed fairly obvious who was behind it all.
Yeah, I never for a moment doubted that the KGB was behind the abductions. But did anyone else have a problem with the fact that the KGB apparently has so many other agents in Washington, so well trained and able to pull this stuff off. There were like 5 guys involved with grabbing Phillip and at least 2 (although maybe the same ones) to collect Elizabeth. Not to mention the chief interrogator, with his perfect American accent…
It didn’t make sense to me that they put Eliz in the cell papered with the family pics. Either they were testing her or not. If not, why bother? And if so, that wasn’t much of a test.
We figured it was KGB about two minutes in, but I didn’t have any problem with it.
It only made sense if it was the KGB. The Americans had no leads whatsoever on any Russian spies, whereas the KGB knew they had a mole, and had a relatively small group of people to choose from.
It didn’t bother me, though. I actually said to my wife at the end of the episode that even though I had no doubt that Phillip and Elizabeth weren’t caught, it was still fun to watch all the action and torture scenes, plus there was tons of suspense from the other storylines. I didn’t even mind the “very special episode” parts, because I was trying to figure out if the guy was a creepy pedo, or a KGB assassin.
I also think we were supposed to figure it out early on. The key to the episode wasn’t the twist or surprise, but watching Elizabeth and Phillip’s reaction to the whole thing. Very well done.
I was curious about the KGB’s plan to get them back to theit lives. They did it on thier own but they must have had a plane to return them too.
I wasn’t bother by the abduction at all. I suspected the KGB was behind the abduction as soon as I saw the promo last week, but that didn’t take away my enjoyment of the kidnapping. Saying that you didn’t like the abduction because you knew the KGB did it is kinda like saying you don’t like the show because you know the Soviets lost the Cold War.
The Jennings have been in the US for 15 years. It’s possible that somewhere along the way that the Americans caught wind of the Jennings and have been following for a while now.
You know who didn’t know it had to be the Russians? Everybody on the show. So I think the idea that the audience know what was happening is somewhat beside the point, because the audience does not know how the characters will respond to their own uncertainty.
I thought it was great all around. The mole hunt was semi-obvious. Though I thought it might be possible it would be some independent CIA working group that Grannie could take out. Though it seemed too early in the show’s run for that, too.
As for the hitchhiker plot, I actually liked it. The moment where Henry hit him over the head was perfectly built to and executed.
The Nina plot was actually my least favorite, as it seemed a bit too easy to frame the Resident. He clearly knows Nina set him up, so here’s hoping that comes back into play in future episodes. Still, about time the FBI got a solid win.
Really good episode.
I guess I can understand that he might not point her out right there on the staircase, because I’m sure he’d get in some kind of trouble for sleeping with her and telling her things he’s not supposed to. But eventually he’s gotta point them towards her to save his own skin.
I also liked the kids’ plot and thought it would have been silly to ignore their predicament of being left alone.
In regards to the Granny reveal, I spent a little while trying to figure out which agency the captors were from, since obviously the FBI wasn’t involved. Then the idea for the KGB crossed my mind, so it wasn’t a huge shock, but I didn’t have a much of a problem with it as you did Alan.
Also, how awesome was Philip keeping in character during the first part of the interrogation. I know he’s trained and all, but that was pretty badass.
Yup, and I loved how he finally fessed up by basically saying “yeah we’re trained, and you’re gonna have to kill us because you’re getting nothing and we’ll die first.”
Exactly. Don’t know why Alan doesn’t recognize that you can recognize the possibility of it being a KGB mole-hunt while also knowing it could be the CIA or a third party also.
I’m shocked that they eventually relented on the “innocent suburban family” cover story. I would have thought they’d keep up the facade right up until death. Even though they didn’t divulge any info, they essentially revealed that they’re not who they claimed to be. If I was Granny, I’d reprimand them for that (oh, and for pummeling my face).
The “American agent” had Philip’s various passports and the tape of Philip/Clark talking Martha about the big day at FBI counterintelligence. If the agent didn’t have passports and tape, then Philip could have claimed he wasn’t a spy; the agent made a mistake. But with that evidence, there really isn’t a way of Philip could claim he’s innocent.
Thought it was a bit naive of Rezident to not suspect Nina at all before being escorted back to Mother Russia. Still an excellent show all the way around.
Do you think maybe he did, but thought accusing her would make him seem crazier?
I actually thought the Soviets were fooled a bit too easily. Wouldn’t they think his handlers, who they thought were FBI because of the location, be too savvy to call him at his office not once (bad enough) but three times?
He’s got no proof. He was caught red-handed, he needs a lot more than “I think it was the girl I was sleeping with” to get him off (no pun intended)
Plus, she had no access to the bag of tea in his pocket, he hadn’t seen her since buying it. So he at least knows she couldn’t have done that. He could have thought it was just the real ‘mole’ who set him up.
Is it possible Vasili did realize it was Nina, and he and the guys who hauled him out are setting her up? Maybe they plan to follow her to reach her contact in the FBI/CIA. When the Russian guy found the camera and Vasili said “I’ve been set up”, the other guy said something like “and very well, too”. That sounds like he might well have believed V. to be innocent. We didn’t see the rest of their conversation.
If the show is smart, then this setup will buy Nina and Stan a little time, but the Russians have got to eventually figure out it wasn’t Vasili and be back on the hunt (with Vasili telling them that Nina had access to his private quarters). So I don’t think Nina is out of hot water quite yet.
But I’m not expecting Vasili to come back. He’s gotta be in trouble for spilling secrets to the woman he was sleeping with. Plus, we were all wondering why there were 2 boss-like characters at the Rezidentura, looks like the dark haired guy is there to take over as the new Rezident.
I noticed as the car pulled away that the hitchhiker guy had a small bumper sticker that said “military” on it. I was thinking he was going to be an American spy gathering up the kids. Anyone else see the sticker?
I thought the exact same thing, which in my defense contributed to me being fooled See my other post.
He also had at least 2 American flag decals on his Coronet.
Yep … thought the same thing.
Oh and there was almost no question that it was the KGB trying to weed out any cracks the Jennings may have had.
Agree with you Alan on pretty much everything. To me being only episode six I think everyone probably felt it was Granny testing them. The Elizabeth beating of Granny was intense, really loved it.
I have really liked the Stan/Nina storyline. I was happy to see Nina survive this episode. I still think her death will ultimately send Stan into a tailspin. The kids story was terrible, but I can get over one bad storyline in the first six episodes.
It seems unrealistic that Elizabeth could beat the hell out of her boss and still survive…that bothers me more than the hitchhiker plot
I figured out it was the Russians pretty early on as well but I thought they’d drag out that reveal until the end of the episode. Having that expectation meant that I was surprised when Granny showed up sooner and it didn’t feel like it went on too long.
I agree with you about the Paige/Henry plot. I appreciate what the show wanted to do with it but it felt like there was no smart way to get out of that scenario.
It was cold to ask Elizabeth for her jewelry even though he has probably done it before. But it seemed like she was equally cold in making the choice she did. I feel like there must be significant about that necklace but apparently I have forgotten already.
Pretty sure Philip gave her that necklace a few eps ago when they had eliz’ quiet ‘I finally might feel something for you’ moment, but haven’t gone back to check yet.
I felt the same way about the questioning/torture. We haven’t yet been led to believe that these two could be traitors. Aside from the brief talk of defecting in the pilot, there has been nothing.
In addition, as an American, all I can think is, “why wouldn’t you want to defect?” To me, that makes defecting too attractive to be tense. I hate the thought of being a traitor however, so I think the show really has to make them into traitors at some point to maintain the tension.
Of course, you could argue that they started that by beating the crap out of Claudia (which was a huge payoff!).
The crash scene was so understated and intense, like the near-life experience scene in Fight Club.
What a wonderfully messy show.
I thought it was just a test from the beginning because it would be way too early for the us gov to find out about them. I was ready to feel a little betrayed to do something like that this soon in the shows run, but Keri’s beat down of granny made it worth while.
I guess I’ll fess up to not realizing it was the Soviets that grabbed them. And I actually thought Nick was working with the abductors and sent to pick up the kids – because there was some kind of Military/DoD sticker on the back of his car. I did think Paige would get suspicious sooner – the guy claimed he was going to work in the afternoon (plausible) but then he pulled out the beer. I also thought at the end when the kids went downstairs, they might find something suspicious left behind by Phil and Elizabeth, though I guess they are uber careful about leaving stuff hidden.
I *loved* Elizabeth’s rage and beating the shiot out of Granny. That moment was awesome.
Also thought it was interesting that Stan seemed to have no qualms whatsoever about sending the Resident to a certain death.
I too thought the guy who picked them up might be working for their captors (who, btw, seemed surprisingly unconcerned about accounting for the kids just in case, you know, Elizabeth and Philip were innocent). But I actually commented to my wife that “it was nice to have a storyline with the kids, rather than their just being sort of background props”, so I didn’t react negatively to that storyline at all.
I thought it was probably the KGB testing them, but I was holding out some possibility that now they were going to become double (or even, as Alan said, triple) agents.
My surprise at Granny appearing was mild compared to my surprise at the beat-down. Elizabeth beat the hell out of her boss and could have easily killed her….and her boss is a lot more dangerous than any of our bosses.
Yeah, I agree with you Adam about Elizabeth beating the hell out of Granny. Saved the entire episode for me.
I don’t know why you’d think Stan would have any qualms. Vasili is an active enemy of the United States, who is conducting espionage under the cover of diplomatic immunity. Stan knows this. Not to mention, taking advantage of a paranoid dictatorship’s lack of concern for human life and lack of loyalty to their subjects and minions to turn it to your own advantage? Priceless. Vasili seems like a genial old man just trying to do his job in the few glimpses we’ve seen of him (he might not even realize he’s sexually harassing Nina, thinking she’s genuinely into him), but he did not get to be Rezident at the embassy to the Main Enemy without doing a whole ton of dirt himself along the way. He has almost certainly got his hands as dirty as Claudia does with her abuse of the Jennings and murder of the other agent’s widow. Given his age in 1981, he probably got his career started shooting Russian soldiers in the back during World War 2. If he’s in his 70s, it was probably by torturing his colleagues during Stalin’s purges.
As with the security guard a few weeks ago, we have to remember that some of these people who seem like unjust betrayals or murders are actually enemies and morally legitimate targets.
I thought Stan should have qualms about what he did because he got rid of a conduit for intelligence. I actually think what he did may have been coloured by his jealousy and guilt regarding Nina’s sexual activity with the Rezident. Otherwise, why not set someone else up in the office? You accomplish the same thing in taking the heat off Nina, while allowing her to still continue to receive intelligence from the Rezident.
No one else is an obvious source. Some of what they know came through Nina’s relationship to the rezident, which narrows down the suspect pool. With Vasili out of the way, counter-intelligence gets a lot easier, too. Remember, Stan & the FBI are not trying to spy on the USSR in general, they are trying to stop Soviet Espionage. However similar to spies their actions might appear, they are more like cops trying to counter an organized crime ring with a degree of political protection. Their sole remit is to counter the KGB’s moves, and eliminating their top agent in the USA is a bigger win for them than getting a highly-placed spy would be. A new boss also means someone less likely to notice any aberrant behavior on Nina’s part as well, so that’s for the good, too.
Although much has been made on the series of how callous agencies can be towards their assets, there has to be a degree of loyalty, otherwise no one would ever work for them again. That is why Philip & (particularly the more devout) Elizabeth were so incensed at their superiors testing them that way, when it is perfectly in keeping with the Soviet mentality. Likewise, the FBI’s interest in protecting Nina goes beyond her value as an asset. Each person the KGB catches is another potential example they can use to terrorize operatives who might be tempted to defect. Getting your people back is a key factor in ensuring loyalty. The more defectors the US can turn and protect, the easier it gets to convince others to overcome their fear of being caught. If Nina is caught and dragged home to be tortured and shot in the Lubianka, the next guy Stan approaches will be like “Hell, no. I’ll take my chances, thanks.” On the other hand, if he were to get Nina away safely, he can tell his next asset, “Don’t worry. I had this same talk with your old colleague Nina, and she was scared too. But today, she has a nice house in the suburbs and no lines at the grocery store, and is doing fine.”
With that in mind, the loss of a rezident whom you have a line on through a relationship with an asset is small potatoes next to the imperative of protecting that same asset. And as I mentioned, based on some of what she’s told them, it could be a situation of losing Vasili or losing Nina.
Disagreeing with Alan, I liked the Hitchhiking subplot. I think this was a good way to have the audience care for Henry and Paige to have them on a “mission” of sorts in that they were in some kind of jeopardy. There were plenty of times before when they fleshed out particularly Paige, her comments about the Reagan assignation, and with the first creep at the mall and with her dad having ice cream so it is not as if it is out of the blue to have a big part of the episode devoted to them.
That said I don’t for a minute think the guy who picked them up was KGB. He was another creep just like the one who hit on Paige in the Mall. If he was KGB he would have came up with a far more plausible reason for picking them up, reassuring them and not creeping them out contradicting himself that they had to go to work but then take a side trip to a duck pond. Give them beers (although some European nations do have a more liberal view of minors drinking beer) and telling them some weird story about a “higher power”. Then he is disabled by a beer bottle over his head? If he was KBG he is a lousy officer. And any yokel could have a American flag decal on his car.
As for Elizabeth beating up Claudia, she still has rage issues over the rape from when she was a KGB cadet as well as this betrayal. And as much as she claims to be very patriotic I think deep down she resents that she never had a life of her own. The KGB took that and then to suspect her fueled the rage that was already there, and of course the KGB was also responsible for her rape as well so a double betrayl I suspect.
Stan doesn’t give a fig about the fate of Vasili. Most FBI wouldn’t think twice. They can’t because every time a KGB mission is thwarted by them then the fate of those who failed could be severe. Yes in this case it was a frame up but he was protecting his source. That is the way it is
That said as we know Stan has a more personal reason. He is in love with Nina, or at least falling in love with her, and can’t stand the thought of Vasilli having sex with her, over and above the normal feeling of decency that is any decent man putting her in that position inadvertantly that is (as mentioned before I don’t think Stan intended to order Nina to have sex with Vasili in the previous episode even if she took it that way. As I said he is not that type of guy and is falling in love with her). In this case the personal and the professional meshed perfectly. He protected his source while providing a scapegoat mole for Moscow to chew on and take any heat off Nina and got rid of the man who is having sex with his would be girl friend.
@DarkDoug
I agree with most of what you said about not feeling for Vasili. He probably did go along with Stalin’s purges and Stalins orders to the NKVD (the direct precursor to the KGB) troops to shoot any retreating Red Army soldiers fleeing from the Germans in Stalin’s desperate and inhumane attempts to stop the German onslaught. To give him a break though if he said no he would’ve been killed.
That said it must be remembered Nina came on to *him* not the other way around. There was some genuine affection between them. The scene where he tells how American tea bag tea taste like dirt is before Stan started putting pressure on her to get results. Is it sexual harassment against her when your hot secretary comes on to you? :-)
As for the security guard Elizabeth killed I in the wouldn’t say it was a moral killing but at the same time she had no choice since he was calling the real police. I guess it falls under the category of collateral damage in the Cold War.
“And any yokel could have a American flag decal on his car.”
Hunter, I like your comment but I just had to quibble with this detail. It was not an American flag, at least that I saw, but a sticker with the word “military”. Maybe he was supposed to be a disturbed Vietnam vet.
Great episode. I was about 95% thinking it was the Russians grabbing them, but I thought there was a slight chance maybe it was the CIA or something and they would get flipped this early (or that one would flip and have to hide it from the other). Unlikely, but I’ve been surprised by this show a few times. Overall though, I’m glad they went Russians and the doubt it causes for them about their cause and their marriage will make for great drama.
The kids subplot was dumb. I kept thinking that it couldn’t just be an independent side story and that the driver was another Russian kidnapping to add pressure. But no, it was just a dumb side story and I totally thought of Different Strokes as well. The other stuff was so strong though I didn’t think much of this stupidity.
The Resident story was good as well. Smart and ruthless move showing the US is capable of some dirty play as well.
Continues to be such a strong show.
Yep, I knew as soon as they grabbed Phillip that it was part of the mole hunt. I liked it, though, especially their anger after Granny’s reveal. And I love it any time Rhys and Russell have a heated discussion, so I’m very excited about that new development.
I was really hoping the kids’ story would’ve turned out differently. I was thinking the guy might have also been KGB, there to kidnap the kids and use that against Phillip and Elizabeth in the interrogation. So overall it was a disappointment, but I enjoyed Henry’s moment of bravery at least.
And it’s not just the guest stars I’m worried about, Alan. For some reason part of me thinks Stan’s going to end up dead by the end of the season.
The perv still could be KGB. His mission could have been to hang out with the kids all day until the Phillips’ loyalty was figured out, then either dump them in the lake or return them home with a shrug. He drank on the job and made pervy eyes at the teenage girl because that’s what Russian men do. I know what you’re thinking – some trained spy – he didn’t check his flank for a 10-year-old boy with a beer bottle? Well, Phillip’s a trained spy, and he didn’t notice five guys drive up in a big black van on a deserted street Sunday morning while he was in a GLASS PHONE BOOTH! So even the best spies have lapses of vigilance. Anyway, back to the perv: because our POV ran away with the kids, we don’t know for sure what’s up with this guy.
Um… Are you saying that Russian men are perverts? Phillip is a Russian and he beat and stabbed a man in the groin for chasing underage girls. Also, it sounds bigoted.
Not bigoted, just a general trend. Russian men tend to treat women, especially weak/isolated/young ones, in ways that Westerners would find sexist. “Making pervy eyes” at a young teenager would be not 100% appropriate in Russia, but nothing to get out your pepper spray for, either. The show actually in some ways goes lightly on Russian treatment of women. The “Mad Men” era never ended there. Certainly, there would have been no need for the Rezident to keep secret that he was schtupping his secretary, for instance… that would have been part of the job description, and still is in most Russian companies. But back to the lakeside perv: part of what makes the scene creepy is that we don’t know if he wants to molest Paige, or if he really just wants to feed the ducks….
John, I think any use of the phrase “because that’s what [insert specific ethnicity/race/gender/sexual orientation/socioeconomic group here] do” is problematic, because it makes broad generalizations about a varied group of people and is certainly characteristic of bigoted behavior. Even if you didn’t mean it that way doesn’t mean it isn’t perceived that way.
Plus, I doubt at this point the guy was even KGB at all. Nothing in the episode suggests to me that there was anything else to the story besides the fact that he was a creep. I don’t think we’ll even be seeing him again. He was there to put the kids in real danger as a consequence of their parents’ spy life, and to give the kids a secret to keep from their parents. I don’t think there’s anything more to it than what we already saw.
@Casibeth: Totally agree. I believe there is a difference between a cad and a molester. While I do agree from what I have heard the “Mad Men” era of the boss chasing his secretary around the desk is still prevalent in Russia, today never mind in 1981 (although it has to be remembered that in Vasili’s case Nina came on to him), that is a far leap to say Russian men are more likely to molest kids than anyone else.
I agree Nick was just a danger to introduce the danger of the unintentional neglect Elizabeth and Philip are committing (in this case totally beyond their control) and is now a secret for them to keep from their parents as their parents are keeping from them.
However, there is a way for the Jennings to find out Paige is lying. She told them the story that a neighbor drove them home from the mall. I won’t be surprised if Elizabeth or Philip calls the neighbor to thank them for driving their kids home from the mall safely. Of course the neighbor will not know what the hell they were talking about, which leads to a scene between the parents and the kids; then Philip or Elizabeth tracking the guy down somehow (take your pick, I would rather face Philip than Elizabeth if any other would come after me. Maybe you can reason with Philip) or both and either of them or both giving him the “Dexter” treatment like they did to the Defector KGB Captain. :-) If Philip is going to put a fork to the nuts of the guy who made a pass at Paige in front of him, this other guy is dead if they find him. :-)
Describing the way other cultures treat women (or men, or children, or old people, or anything) isn’t bigotry. It’s true that in other cultures around the world, especially 30 years ago or more, men were much more forward with their feelings towards women.
Haven’t you ever seen that famous photo “American Girl in Italy” ([afadedromantic.files.wordpress.com])? If that scene happened in modern day America, there’d be an episode of Law & Order SVU about it. It’s ok to talk about other cultures without being a bigot.
Also, how come everyone in the 70’s and 80’s carried beer in their trunk? It must be horribly skunked and piss warm.
I understand that differnt cultures have difrrent standards, including ones the would disturbed the sensibilities of those in the west including Americans or even cultures from other western nations. But Moseby took it too far when he sad: “He drank on the job and made pervy eyes at the teenage girl because that’s what Russian men do.” That is way too broad and loaded a statement and I suspect lots of American men of all cultures do the same thing. Hell we got an example in the show in the first episode. I don’t think that was unrealsitic at all and the guy was American.
It didn’t take me long before I started theorizing that it was the Russians testing them. The plot in prior episodes certainly was leading to that. But admittedly years of watching 24 and other twisty dramas has always had me questioning the surface value of things.
Though I do think one major tip-off was the collage of photos of Elizabeth’s entire life in the room. Certainly the FBI wouldn’t have access to pictures of her youth in Russia. It would have to be the CIA…and that just seemed incredibly all-encompassing to be the work of enemy monitoring. They’d have stopped the Jennings the minute they landed in America. It had to be an inside job.
I missed that, just thought it was pictures of her kids. Good catch.
I will say that Stan impressed me. I thought he was full of it when he kept telling Nina everything would be ok, but he actually was working the issue the whole time.
Yeah, that was nicely played. When he first mentioned the diamonds I thought he was using them as a gift for Nina (as stupid as that would’ve been).
Knew right away it was the KGB, but the torture scenes made no sense. There was no need to actually hurt him. If he were a double agent, he would have told them (posing as American agents) so. I really thought Elizabeth figured it out in the room with all the photos on the wall. She seemed to make some kind of realization …
For most of his scenes, I thought the hitchhiker guy was sent by the KGB to keep the kids away from home and occupied so that they didn’t realize their parents were missing and call the police. Or to snatch them up in case their parents were guilty. But it turned out he came from an After School Special instead.
This was my least favorite episode so far, but still I love the show.
“…it was the KGB, but the torture scenes made no sense. There was no need to actually hurt him.”
You don’t really know much about the KGB, do you? As far as it goes, that torture was relatively mild, and they were careful to keep it to bruises on his torso that could be covered by his clothing. For real pain, there are better parts to work on, but they might incapacitate him or else be more visually apparent.
And any double agent would take a little convincing before immediately saying “No, no. I’m on your side.” Paranoia is a way of life, and no security apparatus is monolithic. Even if he was a double agent, he’d be working with specific people and would not have blabbed to the first Americans who arrested him. He’d have kept his mouth shut for fear of leaks in the enemy camp getting back to his real superiors and so on. They felt they had to put the pressure on him to decide he was in real danger and had no other hope other than to turn or reveal his prior treasons.
I think Elizabeth’s realization was just that her kids are in danger, not the identity of her captors.
Did Philip retrieve his wig from the torture place before his rendezvous with his ladyfriend, or does he have extras?
My favorite moment of the episode was seeing his captor remove Philip’s expertly applied wig.
I imagine he has more wigs of the same type LOL! I would say now that the KGB are convinced that they aren’t the mole they would give him back the phony passports and the like.
Ronnie, I hate to get caught up in the nit-picky details, but that question bothered me, too. We didn’t see him go back for it : “Hey, Wait!Gotta go back for the wig!”
AND Phillip and Elizabeth are having some pretty athletic, vigorous sex with various partners but we have seen no “embarrassing” wig displacements. That is something that I have wondered about.
I’ll admit, I was surprised when Granny walked out. I knew it couldn’t be the actual U.S. government that abducted Philip and Elizabeth, but I thought maybe it was some rogue 3rd-party group with its own shadowy purpose. So I didn’t particularly mind the pacing in that storyline.
On the other hand, the kids’ storyline came totally out of left field for me. Was the creepy guy supposed to be related to the main story in some way (KGB, American agent, etc.)? If so, I completely missed the connection…but if not, why was this plotline even in the episode? I’m all for seeing some development of the kids’ characters, but this definitely wasn’t the right way to do it.
I think they telegraphed that it wasn’t American authorities interrogating them by never identifying that they were FBI, CIA, etc. They just started beating him and asking questions, never said the US govt has you. That’s what gave it away.
Now, they did essentially identify themselves as US government by saying something like “we’re not fucking around now with this administration” meaning the new, tougher Reagan Administration.
I agree with the criticism of the abduction. I knew from literally the second they were abducted that it was the Soviets. Especially since the whole time we’re also following the FBI agents, who do not once mention those undercover Russian spies they just found. I wasn’t sure if the show wanted us to be surprised when Granny appeared, which was really the only thing that threw me.
I think it was pretty obvious that the show knew we would figure it out fast. The FBI agents clearly are not acting as if they know, for instance. I think the twist was how Elizabeth and Philip reacted to this, not the actual “twist” which eveyron would see coming.
I think it was meant to be a surprise to people who aren’t certified TV experts (i.e. – all of us here on HitFix), but it still worked for more savvy viewers because the action was still so good, and the other storylines had suspense elements. So, I knew it was KGB immediately, but still loved the episode.
I dn’t think it was supposed to be a secret.
Literally the first words out of my mouth when they were captured were “There’s only one way this situation can end where the show can continue” (although I suppose the triple agent thing you mentioned was also a possibility, but that didn’t cross my mind at all). So yeah, I knew it had to be their own people that captured them. What I didn’t expect was for Elisabeth to almost kill Granny. I expected them to be angry, but not do something that drastic. I was particularly surprised that it was Elisabeth that did that and not Philip. So all the things that occurred after Granny revealed herself pretty much rescued the entire episode for me.
Yeah, the whole abduction bit was just stupid on so many levels. From a narrative standpoint, there’s no way they get found out/captured/turned this early in the series. The missus and I tagged this as a KGB loyalty test from the get go.
From an in story perspective, it’s doubly stupid. There’s no reason to suspect either of them. Heck, Elizabeth put a bullet in that poor schlub’s head just last episode. And you had to think that Elizabeth and Phillip should realize that the FBI or CIA wouldn’t take them to an abandoned warehouse and hit them with phone books. They certainly wouldn’t interrogate them both together. None of it passes the smell test.
And the way they pulled it off put their entire operation at risk. A home invasion in the middle of a Sunday? What are the odds someone sees something and calls the cops. No to mention that given Elizabeth’s skills, she could have easily killed one or more of her assailants or forced them to kill her.
Now, in the midst of increased operational tempo and scrutiny from the FBI, they have a whole bunch of extra things to deal with and cover up, injuries, car accident, etc. And they have to deal with this breach of trust. Plus what if something had happened to their kids while they were abducted? How would you get them to be loyal agents after that?
This has been a pretty smart show up to this point. Let’s hope this lapse isn’t indicative of things to come.
Philip has been reported as being disloyal by Elizabeth for years. There are clear reasons to suspect him, and by extension Elizabeth, since she has since defended him.
I think this was perhaps the smartes episode yet, trusting that we would see throught the false “FBI” right away and then still twisting our expectations in the end.
You do make some valid points. Speaking of KGB sloppiness, and the poor schlub Elizabeth shot last episode, why didn’t she steal something from his wallet, instead of allowing it to so blatantly look like an assassination?
It was obviously the KGB, but I don’t think the show was really trying to trick anyone about it. Waiting for Granny might have been intended to help the audience feel Phillip & Elizabeth’s rage. Regardless I don’t see how a ‘back stage’ look at the captors would have improved the episode at all.
Clearly the abduction story wasn’t so good. But overall the show is terrific so far.
With a couple exceptions, we have never seen the ‘back stage’ operations of the KGB outside of Phillip & Elizabeth and Nina. We never see Granny unless she is with one of these characters. It would be inconsistent to have shown ‘behind the scenes’ of the interrogation.
Agree totally on the interrogation. I kept turning to my girlfriend and asking her if they thought that we would really believe it was anyone but the Russians testing them. It kept going on and on. That being said, the reaction after the reveal was great.
I think the necklace that Philip got from Elizabeth (I still have trouble not thinking of her as Felicity!) was the one that he was picking out in the pilot when he was with the daughter at the mall.
I watched last week’s episode right before this one, and there was a scene in the previews for tonight’s episode that suggested Stan was the one interrogating Philip. Since I had just seen that 30 minutes before, I wasn’t thinking that the KGB was really behind it, but yeah, it should have been obvious.
Have not seen this episode, but just checking in to say I can’t decide if I love or hate John Boy in this show. It seems to flip-flop constantly. One minute he’s a smarmy know it all, the next he does something effortless and funny – the quick eye roll after the harassment (i think about 8-9 years too early for that too) from the last episode comes to mind. He definitely gets the worst lines though – from the Reagan episode “I want the home address of every KGB agent in this country.” Yeah, we’ll get right on that boss. nt…
I thought that was pretty silly too. Like, if they have the capability of obtaining that info, do they need to be ordered to get it? Wouldn’t that have been a priority all along?
Shortsopk, Slackerinc:
Gadd was being factious about getting every address of the KGB agents in America. He as trying to convey that he wants everything that can be known, be known as soon as possible. Sort of like someone saying “I want that report yesterday!!” Obviously no one can have something they don’t have yesterday, but it is to convey how urgent that they want it.
And sexual harassment in the work place became a big issue in the mid 1970s so Gadd making boilerplate noises about how sexual harassment in the work place will not be tolerated is not archaic.
I liked how they moved between the kids and the interrogation. There seemed
I’ll try to finish a sentence before hitting post this time.
I found it interesting that it wasn’t obvious who was in more peril, kids or parents. And that there was a bit of innocence lost by both, because of the ordeal they went through.
Plus the hitchhiking angle felt like it belonged to that place and time.
The subplot with the kids definitely dragged on a bit and their captor was comically creepy, but for whatever reason, I felt familiar enough with those characters that their excess of screen time didn’t seem so untoward. Either way, I think the whole ordeal was useful in terms of: 1. Having the messy affairs of the Jennings impinge on their kids more than they had up to that point (Right? Or am I forgetting something?) 2. Giving the kids a big secret, like you said, plus an opportunity to bond (or at least demonstrate their bond) before our eyes. 3. Giving us that awesomely businesslike car-crash. It was like the stone-sober version of McNulty’s intentional accident.
It got corny, but I thought it resonated and moved things along.
I thought it was another strong episode, but it made me wonder how accurate they plan to be going forward. Having not red the comments for previous episodes, has anyone mentioned the fact that George Hansen would have been just starting his spying career at this point in time, and likely from the same office pool as Stan? At first I wondered if Stan was actually supposed to be Hansen, but now I think his boss is the more likely candidate, if they choose to go down that road.
Very interesting thought. I remember reading a book on Robert Hansen years ago and I have not yet picked up on any fact or hints that any character is Hansen.
I figured it out as soon as I realized it wasn’t going to be Stan interrogating Phillip. I don’t think it went on too long though. It’s not about trying to deceive the viewers before the reveal. They played it out to grow the anger and resentment in Phillip and Elizabeth, so that Elizabeth’s rage makes sense and feels satisfying. And it was.
The twist wasn’t that Granny had them tortured, it was the response by Elizabeth, who trusted Granny and felt betrayed. I think you sit through the abduction knowing what they don’t know to get to that emotional ending, and that it doesn’t work any other way. The messiness in their relationship to the KGB and each other makes it all worth it.
I’m not sure how I feel about the kids. I think it would have worked better if the driver had taken them straight home and kept the creepiness in the car. The detour to the secluded area was when it got over the top for me. The acting wasn’t great, which hurts what might have been a passable sub-plot.
The Nina storyline I liked. By taking out the Rezident, Stan saves Nina but loses Nina’s source of information. They lay some groundwork for how she might get a new source, but the Rezident was a high value source, and you’d think they’d want to set someone else up as the fall guy if they are thinking logically. But Stan isn’t. He’s emotionally connected. I like that the show is consistent there.
I was thinking the same thing!
I did guess early on that they were only being tested simply because it seemed way too early in the show for them to have been “discovered”. But now that you mention how you would have liked to have seen it done – that we get some behind the scenes with Mags – I can’t stop thinking how much more I might have enjoyed it that way.
About the kids: even staying with the hitchhiker storyline, they could have made it so much stronger. So that was a bit disappointing.
Maybe I’m just a romantic, but I’m sad the Jennings’ marriage has taken a hit just when it seemed they were achieving something “real”. *sigh*
I could understand your concern alan.. if they spent the entire episode torturing Philip with the ending being revealed that it was part of the mole hunt but honestly, because it only lasted the first 15 minutes. I was fine with it.
It was more like 30-35 minutes. I was fine with it too, but mainly. Because I was expecting it to last the whole episode.
I wasn’t including adverts but yeah you’re probably right.. there was still a lot of the episode left after it anyway..
Also.. did anyone else think the whole paige/henry storyline was going to lead to paige getting raped to mirror what happened to elizabeth when she was in training?
That was just you.
lol ok, it sounds ridiculous reading it now. I think I was thinking too much about the convo between phillip/elizabeth regarding what would happen if they got caught in like episode 3 I think it was.
Yuck.
I had a feeling it was the Soviets pretty early on, but I found there was real tension in not knowing if they would endure it, as well as when the heck are they going to finally stop the torture. I thought Elizabeth gave a bit of a look in the “psychology chamber” that indicated she figured it out but man was I proven wrong when she annihilated Granny’s face. This show and Shameless are easily the best shows on right now.
I thought it was the KGB from the moment the husband was tied to a chair. I thought the hitchhike ride was silly, except that it showed the relationship of the siblings. So, their characters now have some substance. I too wondered why the Resident didn’t drop a dime on Nina, other than the affair makes him look bad. As an audience member I can worry about Nina being threatened by a later confessional from the Resident back in the USSR (you don’t know how lucky you are, boys).
Since nobody else seems to be addressing the kids issue, I have to say, I don’t think it was supposed to be a belated attempt at characterization, or asking us to care about the kids for their own sake, as it was bringing home another threat to the characters we DO care about, Philip & Elizabeth. Whatever other ambiguities there might be in their relationships with each other, their jobs and their feelings toward their superiors and America, they both care about their kids. If they knew everything that went down in this episode, they would have considered the creepy stranger with the kids to be the worst of it. A threat to the safety or innocence of their children should be a far worse prospect for any parent than a little water torture and a mild beating.
It was not about getting to know Henry & Paige, or being worried about their fates, as presenting another threat this job brings into Philip & Elizabeth’s life. Claudia or Stan can only get suspicious of them so many times, and given their apparent indifference to the professional infidelity required, it’s kind of hard to use the traditional TV threats to a marriage. But being spies also endangers their children, as we see in this episode, and while other shows usually take the route of having the action hero abuse his skills or powers to get past some difficulty or other in his personal life, this show can’t do that. Once in a while, they can do stuff like have Philip put on a wig and beat up a guy who had been perving out, but in the case of a real threat to their kids, all they can really do is play the helpless travel agents, desperately waiting on the police.
Paige & Henry were also vulnerable, because their parents were not there for them. Back in 1981, kids might not have been as aware of the dangers of getting a ride from someone on the side of the road. They did not have cell phones or emergency credit cards with which to procure other transportation.
Henry & Paige are, as Alan notes, not real characters in their own right, and this episode was not relying on that, but was rather built around showing another potential danger, and how their profession has affected their kids. Even if they are home safe and sound, Henry is clearly affected by what he had to do, with both his questions and his accident, and Paige is probably feeling massive guilt over talking Henry into the situation. That’s not so much a blow to the kids as people, as it is to their parents who are supposed to be protecting them from stuff like that.
This episode (or the non-Stan-&-Nina parts)was still 100% about Philip & Elizabeth. Paige & Henry are ancillary appendages to them, and the concern over their predicament was that it would hurt their parents, at first seeming like a threat to their children’s trust in them and then later an actual threat to the children they are responsible for and love and finally, ends up as a parental shortcoming, through no fault of their own.
To this point, it is a great show. I appreciate that you are considering your critique as u watch the show, but does that limit you from fully appreciating what is happening real time?
I was really cringing with the kids hitchhiking scenes. I didn’t really like it but if they were trying to create tension – they succeeded. I’m not sure we don’t know enough about these characters to see something like this now. They proved to be resourceful and ready to take care of themselves. This is something their parents would want them to be able to handle and now we know they can survive if something happens to Elizabeth and Phillip. Plus we found out they lie pretty well – just like their parents.
I am very conflicted about the other two plot lines as well. Stan’s plan worked a little too well. I don’t buy that the Rezident wouldn’t have pointed a finger at Nina while being set up. If he is the top guy – how can he be that dumb? Plus, wouldn’t he still be dedicated enough to the “mission” to let them know they still had a mole anyway?
As far as the “mole” test goes – I think they took this idea too far. I enjoyed all the dramatics of it but it felt too much like a convenient plot device. It succeeded in creating friction between them and their superiors and between Phillip and Elizabeth. I guess we shouldn’t get used to this couple actually loving each other. I just hope this doesn’t become a “yo-yo” device throughout the episodes where they are close then pulled apart just to keep the tension higher. Of all the great reasons for their complicated relationship, I found this to be a bit artificial.
But I did enjoy Elizabeth beating the crap out of Granny. It was deserved and gratifying.
How exactly will the parents explain to their kids the damage to the house caused by Elizabeth’s in-house abduction? Also, if Granny said the authorization for the abduction/interrogation/torture came from way high up, wouldn’t Elizabeth be taking an unwise risk in beating the hell out of someone who was acting on orders from high above?
Oh, she definitely took a huge risk. I think that is part of the point.
From a certain calculus, it’s not much of a risk, and maybe drubbing Claudia might actually be a good tactical move on her part. There is not a whole lot their superiors can do to them, as they need Philip & Elizabeth a lot more than the other way around. Sure, they can whack them, but that’s two decades invested in training them, inserting them, and helping them build networks and covers, all down the toilet. So they aren’t going to move against them until there’s something really bad. Philip & Elizabeth have to know this, which is why Elizabeth is both furious at being suspected (she had even reported on Philip to them! ) and defiant enough to tell Claudia to show them her face. Maybe the KGB can kill them (though if they are disloyal, they are going to be watching for it and thus harder to hit; part of how they were taken in this ep was they were not alert for a covert snatch), but if they flip, they can do much more damage, as Claudia admits. As proven by Claudia’s recent arrival, her position is interchangable. The KGB can replace a handler more easily than they can replace a deep cover agent. Claudia’s replacement will have relatively little trouble getting the Jennings to cooperate. A replacement couple for the Jennings would have to start from scratch building up assets and relationships, or familiarizing themselves with the area and country, much less breeding and raising two perfectly normal American children for camouflage.
As long as they are producing, Philip and Elizabeth can get away with a degree of backtalk.
Doug, why wouldn’t the KGB assume at this point that their agents have flipped, or at least gone totally rogue? Don’t they place a high value on discipline, following orders?
@Slackerinc:
They do place a high value on discipline and following orders but they have to know they felt offended and it is not as if they disobeyed any order. They didn’t. I think they would understand they were frustrated and insulted and as DarkDoug says they are too valuable as officers just because she beat the face in of their handler.
At anyrate Elizabeth is worried enough to believe they will be watched which is why she asked Greogry to watch over her family. This of course assumes that Gregory isn’t reporting on them already.
@Bernardo63:
I rewatched that great fight scene between Elizabeth and her abductor. There wasn’t much damage done. Just in the hallway a picture was crocked on the wall and in Elizabeth’s room a couple of things knock off of the tv stand, assuming they went into the room, so I don’t think the kids would notices anything wrong really, especially when they were preoccupied with their own adventure to notice. They may ask why mom left sliced up onion on the kitchen counter though.
My problem re. the kids is the parenting of Elizabeth and Philip, after not being there to pick up the kids, they finally get home, and Philip leaves. And then, after sending the kids to bed, Elizabeth leaves too, leaving them all alone??? So she can go toke it up with Gregory on a bench somewhere? Seriously? She is actually their mother. I don’t buy that any mother would just leave their kids all alone like that, particularly after putting them at risk earlier (whether that was thru no fault of their own or not).
Definitely saw it coming that the capture was part of the mole hunt. It was my first thought when Phillip was taken.
But I don’t feel that the show dragged it out. They ran the risk, but provided the reveal early enough for me.
Agree on all the other points.
I mostly agree with Alan. But as a whole, I loved this episode. Because of the reasons Alan mentioned, I knew from the beginning that Elizabeth and Philip were just being tested by the Russians. I was initially unhappy because I expected the reveal of what was really happening to come at the end. I was VERY relieved that they pulled out of that earlier in the episode, and what followed was some of the best work they have done. I don’t think this show has had my heart pounding faster than when it appeared Felicity was going to kill Granny. And the Stan-Nina thread was great all the way through.
(the story with the kids was unremarkable, but I didn’t feel it detracted too much from an otherwise outstanding episode)
Count me as one of the apparently few who thought the KGB interrogation scene was neither too long nor overdone. It felt to me like if they’d cut the scene down, it would have undermined Phillip and Elizabeth’s reaction on the revelation; we needed to feel that it had gone on a long time to be able to understand why Elizabeth felt justified in beating grandma to a pulp. Just putting up a caption that said “Four hours later” or something wouldn’t have gotten the job done.
I also thought it did a nice job underscoring Nina’s comment about how the Soviets treat traitors; it’s one thing for her to describe how they put you on a plane, fly you to Moscow and find you guilty, but actually seeing what the KGB would do to its own people served as a nice underscore to her fears.
Yes, it occurred to me that the abductors were KGB and this was part of the mole hunt and/or a generic loyalty test, but I didn’t mind and still thought it was dramatic enough when Granny entered. We didn’t necessarily know how involved she was.
I also like the plot with the kids. Although the guy’s creepiness was a little cartoonish, I thought it dovetailed nicely with the psychological torture they tried to inflict on Elizabeth- throwing her in the little room with the surveillance photos of her kids, suggesting to her that they’re in danger, when in fact, they were in danger. I also thought the whole kids hitchhiking home from school because their parents couldn’t get away from the travel agency was a nice way of pointing out how messed up their lives are. Its like, their kids are real people, we presume they actually had the kids by having sex, but the kids are also props in their cover story.
The two thoughts I had about this episode were: A) No chance Stan isn’t making mistakes right now. Why did he actually need to burn Visili? He was giving them valuable intel, and wasn’t at all suspicious of Nina, despite the fact that he knew a mole was present. Stan just gave up a really good weak link in the Soviet chain.
and 2) I didn’t get the psychology behind the interrogation of Phil and Liz. If the KGB thought they were double agents, working with the Feds, why would they make them think it was the FBI torturing them? Why wouldn’t they try and extract them or something? If I’m working as a double agent, one of the organizations would have to know about it. If the FBI knew about it, nothing would make me more suspicious than if that organization began torturing me like they didn’t know I was a communist.
Those are both really good points. I had the same thought you did about number one, but I had not considered number two and you are right. One problem there though is that surely people who are leaking information to the other side work with only one handler, or maybe use a codeword just case that handler is not available or dies. KGB would not have the ability to simulate either of those things.
He needed to burn Vasili to protect Nina. The scenes of Vasili being investigated thoroughly demonstrate that HIS lack of suspicion hardly means you’re in the clear. The fact that the FBI knew so fast that their codes had been compromised should show that it’s someone with good connections. If Vasili is not the mole, then eventually Nina WILL be outed. Vasili being framed explains everything though.
And finally, the FBI is not in the intelligence-gathering business, especially not 20 years before the PATRIOT act. Their job is counter-intelligence, or stopping spies. Vasili is not just an old fart Nina gets some pillow talk from, he is the number one official spy of the USSR. As the rezident, he is the boss spy. The rezidentura of the Soviet Embassy to the USA would be the single most important foreign espionage post for the entire KGB. Vasili’s actions go far beyond the occasional tidbit he drops to Nina. By framing him and getting him sent home and probably shot, the FBI has put a kink in Soviet espionage, which is their mission. Nina is not the kind of asset as the scientist Vasili had been cultivating, she is more akin to an informant in the mafia, like Tony Soprano’s secretary. The information she obtains is only a means to the end of stopping her employers. For the KGB (and the CIA), information is the end in itself, but the FBI has a simpler task. Stop the spies. “One of Vasili’s agents has the jitters” is not nearly as valuable as the loss of efficiency that results from changing rezidents, or protecting their informant.
Every informant the KGB catches & kills serves as a deterrant to other would-be informants. That’s why no one rats on the mob, and why the government works so hard to protect witnesses. That’s why the dead witnesses eventually brought down a seemingly invincible mayor on “The Wire”. Nina is exactly like Willie Gant and company. The FBI HAS to protect her to maintain their credibility with future assets.
I understand the need to burn someone, but why not some schlub in the Rezidentura? That way, Nina is protected, and Nina is still milking Visili for information (pun intended.)
The philosophical question I leave for you is this: what is more damaging? A pipe that bursts and ruins some drywall and ceiling tile, or the pipe that develops a slow, steady leak and rots away the beams?
To my mind, Visili was the pipe that had sprung a slow leak. We are so accustomed to Stan being silently right while John Boy screws up, that him acting so rashly to protect Nina set him back. And John Boy is so dumb, he doesn’t even realize that they’ve just stanched the wound that was giving them so much information.
I totally agree that I did not expect them to be compromised at this early-ish moment in the series.
But I “solved” that issue while in the midst of the episode by thinking that this could have been a different part of the U.S. government (rogue, perhaps) that had its own interests, that were not necessarily aligned with the FBI.
Therefore, I was genuinely surprised to learn that it was the Russians testing them. And the force (physical, emotional) with which they were “tested” came across — to me, at least — as powerful and unsettling.
I’m wondering if Margo Martindale will become the “Ben Linus” of this series. Michael Emerson has said that Ben used ‘taking a beating’ as a method of obtaining information.
I thought this was the best episode so far. I really could have lived without the Paige and Henry subplot, but the scene by the lake put me in mind of Walt White’s final encounter with Mike in BREAKING BAD.
in case someone didn’t already cover it – they were told to have kids. they said this in (i think) the “Gregory” episode.
also, it is very possible, since they were married for 15 years and did have 2 kids (even under the circumstances tehy did have them) that he gave her that necklace which is why she was even more vengeful in giving that particular piece. She doesn’t wear much jewelry, but it doesn’t mean she doesn’t have any. And it was a heart shaped necklace after all. Phillip was vying for her from the get-go and could have gifted it to her when he was in the wooing stage. so that was my take it on it, from her behavior and his reaction that it was something he gifted her.
I wish the characters on this show would show a little more personality. Nothing really sets each character apart except their allegiances.
The abduction/interrogation was obvious from the start, at least to me, but it was still interesting to see how the Jennings would hold up under pressure and the way they(and not so much the viewer) would react to the reveal, which was insanely gripping. The beating of Claudia was one of the most intense moments on TV this season. And the reaction of Philip to Elisabeth about her “betrayal” was heartbreaking. The Nina story was a bit too easy, the only reason Vasili would get 3 calls, one explicitly mentioning the teashop , would be too either set him up too take the fall for someone else or too deliberately blow his “cover”.
Leaves us with the kids. Kids are so hard to write for in these kind of stories. Homeland tried it with a hit and run and that was more of a miss than an actual hit, allthough the story line was interwoven with the bigger picture and had consequences for the whole family. With this hitchhiking story they accomplish more or less the same. But it so rididculously convenient that the kids get “abducted” at the same time as their parents. Unless the creep is connected to the KGB (which I was hoping) it is just too much coincedence for me too buy into it. Not too say the storyline itself was not interesting(I like how much they act like their parents, proactive hitting and lying).
If you want too give kids in shows like these a dangerous storyline like this make sure it is directly connected to their parents story. They should have been “abducted” by the KGB. A random creepy guy, a hit and run , a mountainlion (like in 24) only works if that is your main story, but you CAN NOT have that happening on top of a main story that is allready filled with loads of happenstances and coincidences, just ask John Boy.
I would have been perfectly fine with kids waiting or walking home all the while wondering why mom did not pick them up and why their parents so often seem to act a bit secretive. Or if you really need them to have secret or see them defend theirselves , let them have a run in with some nast kids , something which is plausible.
Still this is the best new series out there and I love it. That last scene was excelllent at describing the series as a whole…!
It was completely obvious to me that it was the Soviets who grabbed them both up.
I am surprised Alan didn’t mention the great acting on Phillip’s part of being a scared businessman when he was taken. He acted totally scared and wide eyed until they took his wig off and he knew they knew.
I was waiting for a cougar to come out by the lake.