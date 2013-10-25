Review: ‘The Big Bang Theory’ – ‘The Romance Resonance’

A quick review of last night’s “The Big Bang Theory” coming up just as soon as I understand why America has struggled to adopt the metric system…
“Big Bang Theory” is the most popular comedy on TV, and one I often enjoy quite a bit, but it’s had varying tone issues for a lot of its run. In the early days, the show couldn’t decide whether it was laughing with or at the nerds, before wisely landing on “with.” In more recent years, especially as the show in general and Sheldon in particular have grown so popular, the writers can’t always decide where to draw the line for what behavior of Sheldon’s would actually be tolerated by the rest of the group, and also how much any of these people – whether friends, romantic partners, and however you choose to define Sheldon and Amy – actually like one another. Most sitcoms, especially traditional multi-cam ones like “BBT,” depend on viewers wanting to spend time with these people every week, and there have been episodes where I haven’t wanted to hang out with the group any more than they seemed to want to hang out with each other.
Last night’s “The Romance Resonance” was, thankfully, not an episode like that. Though Sheldon was relentlessly smug about his discovery for the first half, it was coming from an understandable place, and his self-loathing upon realizing his error gave Jim Parsons a lot of terrific material to play. Parsons is great no matter what you give him, but Sheldon needs to be vulnerable like this from time to time to leaven the other stories where he’s operating from a position of inflexible, destructive superiority.
And the two romantic storylines were both a lot of fun. For the most part, the show operates under the default philosophy that Leonard is incredibly lucky to be dating Penny. And while she’s had to change herself a lot more than he has to make their relationship work, it was nice – and funny – to get a story reminding her why she’s pretty lucky, too, and one that ended in such a warm, genuine place as the scene where she showed him all the mementos of him she kept in a box. “BBT” will occasionally sacrifice characterization for the sake of a good joke; this was a story that had plenty of jokes while letting the characters be people.
And Howard’s song – written by former “BBT” guests Riki Lindhome and Kate Micucci (aka the musical comedy duo Garfunkel & Oates) – was just a treat: clever and nerdy and entirely heartfelt. Wolowitz at times is written as such a goon that it makes you wonder why Bernadette would have stuck with him, but Simon Helberg and Melissa Rauch played that scene (embedded below) as two people whose love was real and palpable, regardless of whatever stupid things Howard will say and do in the next three episodes.
In all, that was one of the show’s strongest episodes in recent memory. Balance is a tough thing in comedy, and a lot of TV’s best sitcoms this fall have had issues keeping all their elements in check. But when you get a half-hour like this where everything’s working in harmony, it’s a real pleasure.
What did everybody else think?
This episode and the scavenger hunt episode are 2 of the best in the show’s whole run.
The song was exceptionally good…like almost too good. I was bracing for a cringe-worthy moment, especially with the other cast singing backup…but it landed perfectly.
OMG @Sean I was just going to reference the scavenger hunt episode.
This season — and last for that matter — has had a wildly varying tone. I have watched episodes and cringed and then the scavenger hunt made me laugh and reminded me why I watch the show, even in repeats.
And therein lies the rub. Watching the endlessly syndicated episodes shows that when BBT is good it’s great. That’s why this recent spate of unevenness is concerning. But not surprising.
I don’t know, the show is mystifying in many respects. I’m grateful it exists but I am also shocked it is popular, and the actors so not “regular” actors it’s a bit of a relief.
Anyway, thanks for mentioning the scavenger hunt! Totally agree!
Melissa Rauch’s delight was so genuine that I found myself wondering if she’d been kept from rehearsal of the song and was herself hearing it for the first time.
That song was just delightful.
If Helberg wasn’t singing/playing that song live, he sure did a fantastic job faking it.
Howard’s song (is there an official title?) is just so good, funny and heartwarming at the same time. The scene will be a future sitcom classic
There is an official title: “If I Didn’t Have You (Bernadette’s Song)” They’re selling it on iTunes to raise money for a music charity: [itunes.apple.com]
And oh Penny in the blue dress – just wow! HOT!
I actually clapped when the song was over. hehe, it gave me a warm fuzzy feeling in my heart.
Garfunkel and Oates wrote the song? That explains why it was so good.
The fact that none of actors have great singing voices (or so it seems from this) only increases the charm. (Although by this point I’m kind of surprised that Helberg _doesn’t_ have a better voice; he has a lot of talent that he doesn’t usually get to show as Howard.)
I liked everything about the episode except for the Leonard/Penny storyline, which was a little too similar to a ross/rachel plot in some friends episode for it to seem remotely particular to the characters involved. Especially when compared with the other two romantic bits from the other two couples on the show, which featured a. an awesome song by howard about bernadette and b. a very tailored moment romantic only to Sheldon and Amy, the whole “I saved a ticket stub, etc” is rather generic and makes me way more aware of how underdeveloped quality wise the main pairing is, even though time wise they’ve devoted the most time to in the show.
I actually see it as more of the producers delaying Leonard and Penny as they really can’t have them moving in or getting married. That is sort of the end of this show.
I don’t that L&P getting married or moving in together would be the end of the show. If there’s one thing that BBT has really been good at, it’s allowing the characters situations to change and evolve over the course of the show.
If LP are supposed to be THE couple of the show, which it seems to be, then it needs to be a bit deeper than the premise of “hot girl, nerdy dude”, which unfortunately LP still pretty much is mostly about. They don’t have to move in or get married to progress it, but they need to establish a less shallow connection over time, which the show has never really done a lot of with success.
Belinda, I had the same thought. The idea of Penny saving the items was directly taken from “Friends” (where Rachel proves that she’s romantic because she saved all these items from her relationship with Ross). It felt ripped off to me.
Parks and Rec is off the air for one week, and you’re doing TBBT reviews. I see how it is. (runs away crying)
Weirdly, for a brief second I thought maybe…just maybe Bernnie was going to really be sick and die but that is way too dark for this type of show.
Haha, I thought the same! I’ve read too many comic books. [en.wikipedia.org]
I feared that too. Putting her in quarantine because of exposure to a lethal virus and making her that happy was frightening. When she said “I’m shaking,” I thought, “uh oh!”
But man would that have been a misfire. Nobody wants darkness from Big Bang.
Agree on all points. Most days after watching Network TV I am pleased to simply have enjoyed myself and had a chuckle or pick apart the loose ends of some thin plotting. But this was different, borderline “special” and reminded me why this show is so good. the fact it can pull something like this off so deep in its run is a great sign. HIMYM has lost in completely, this show continues to get it mostly right and last night ALL right. Oh, and might as well mention. the Blacklist is on its way to being something pretty great for Network at least
Poor Amy is the only one who didn’t get a romantic moment. It was only in her head, at the end there… made me sad. Will Sheldon ever change in this regard?
I am so tired of these dream sequences with Amy. It’s just lazy and yes sad. I get it’s a trope and the women characters are not the focus really — it’s is Chuck Lorre after all. But even so, it’s not working. At all…
That’s our Sheldon
*Laughter*
Hi Alan, good to see this on maybe your slow night. TBBT is one of the shows I do not miss – but I am a geek.
I do not usually go and re-watch old episodes (of any series), but started doing it for TBBT recently and am now hooked (thanks TNT). It also made me realize how much the show has changed since they added Bernadette and Amy – Howard is not doing catcalls, Raj is not mute, Penny and Lenny are hooked, and Sheldon is still Sheldon despite Amy!! Overall the fun quotient has not changed despite every character being in a different setting. [ And I think this makes me understand your complaint about HIMYM. ]
Last night’s episode was wonderful too. The Leonard/Penny ending seemed a bit cliche, but I go with what Ken said – they need to do something to hold their relationship in place while they churn seasons, so yeah while sloppy, it was not too bad and did not affect the overall quality of the episode.
BBT fans will really, really enjoy this. A very bright physics student put some String Theory ideas into an a capella takeoff of Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody:
[www.youtube.com]
I watched the show for the first time in a while (used to be a regular viewer before giving up a couple of seasons ago) and although it was enjoyable enough, I don’t think I’ll be adding it back to my DVR anytime soon. I actually liked the earlier seasons quite a bit before it started to feel kind of tired and predictable. I thought Howard’s song was very sweet and based on this one episode, I like the character that he’s evolved into, but nothing else really stood out for me. I think this show is good (not great) and the cast is likable so I can understand its popularity. I just don’t understand why it’s the biggest comedy on TV. I’m not here to bash the show because I do think it’s superior to many other comedies on TV today, like most of the rest of CBS’ comedy lineup. It just bugs me that there are funnier, better written and better acted comedies (IMO) that have a fraction of the viewers and I’ll never understand that.
I find it curious that BBT is so popular as well. Not because I don’t like it — it’s one of my favorite shows. But I’m a huge geek and Sheldon and Leonard could have been modeled after some of my best friends. So the idea that non-geek America has embraced these characters is really odd to me.
I think BBT works because it has the broad humor with mass appeal, but hidden within the broad jokes are the geek references that I love (kind of like the great Bugs Bunny cartoons!). I mentor graduate students, so I understand the university life. The writers are also bigger Star Trek fans (especially TOS), than Star Wars fans – also a plus for me even though I like both. However, just because I watch BBT, doesn’t mean I don’t also love Parks and Recreation, I record both.
Great episode… The song sounded kind of Ben Folds Five(y) to me.
Now that I know the song was written by Garfunkel and Oates, I can’t listen to it without hearing Kate Micucci’s voice. Of course it was G&O; it’s a perfect little ditty.
I was just SURE Bernadette would DIE. right there after the song.
Jeez, Whedon has made me so paranoid! (Though I admit that would have been a great drama moment for like 5 minutes before realizing the show just wouldn’t make it out of the dark zone)
Was that a body double for Kaley? Her arms and thighs have been gettign chunkier over the last coupel seasons.
BBT was a great show when a relationship with Penny was Leonard’s dream. Since they have become a couple the show has lost some of its edge.