Review: ‘The Bridge’ – ‘Beholder’

A review of tonight's “The Bridge” coming up just as soon as my beard affords me special powers…
“There will always be blood. You can't change that.” -Eleanor
These late-season episodes have done an excellent job of pulling the many sprawling plot threads together, and “Beholder” goes a step further by reminding us how so many of the characters are tied to one another through tragic pasts that have left them damaged and isolated enough to be on their current violent and/or self-destructive paths.
We know that Sonya's life was inexorably changed by her sister's murder, and here we find out that the homeless woman she visited a few episodes ago is her mother. It's unclear exactly when and how Mama Cross' life spiraled out of control, but when Sonya sits opposite Eleanor, we are reminded not only the ways in which they were abandoned and/or irreparably harmed by parents, but the ways their isolation has turned each of them into adults with very rigid and specific moral codes that are so wildly different from one another.
In one of the most aesthetically beautiful scenes the show has ever given us, Linder and Eva finally consummate a relationship he's been hoping for almost from the moment he brought her across the border. But even with the desert halo wrapped around Eva as she shaves Linder(*) and then sleeps with him, it's not presented as a Happily Ever After. She's a kidnapping and rape victim who cries after sex, and while his demons have mostly been alluded to, one has to imagine how many of them it would take to turn him into the strange individual we've been watching for the past two seasons.
(*) Thomas M. Wright is not a freakish-looking individual in real life, and for a few moments after Eva shaves him, his face and body are relaxed enough that you can see how much of Linder's odd appearance simply comes from the rigid, hunched posture Wright gives the character.
Marco travels back to his old childhood haunt, in search of Fausto. Though his old friend Cuco tries to talk him out of this suicide mission, we know that what Marco went through in season 1 has left him as a man with nothing to lose – the only kind of man crazy enough to attempt to arrest Fausto Galvan. And though Fausto has for the most part been presented as a well-adjusted kingpin, there's also that marvelously tense and sad sequence where he crashes the quinceañera and asks the terrified father to pretend for the night that he doesn't know whom this uninvited guest is. He's a monster, but one who has had almost everything taken away from him, and who's aware of how close he is to the end of things. He is not a sympathetic character in any way, but the show understands him well enough to know that he would be genuinely hurt by the lack of invitation, even as he has no business being there.
As all the pieces move into place for the conclusion of the season – including Alex Buckley springing Eleanor from custody, and Linder plotting his final revenge on Eva's attackers by stalking Captain Robles – “The Bridge” gets bolder in its thematic talk of the differences between the U.S. and Mexico, especially in that great scene between Marco and the state prosecutor, who argues for the advantages of his country's openly corrupt system over the corruption disguised as patriotism that he sees on our side of the border. Both the prosecutor and Eleanor acknowledge that what Sonya sees as a war is just one minor skirmish in a much bigger war that will go on long after all these players leave it, and long after this TV show has ceased chronicling it.
Like Marco Ruiz, “The Bridge” has little to lose at this point. The ratings aren't good, the reputation of season 1 may be overshadowing the good of season 2, and it's unclear if FX has any interest in renewal. But if it's going down, it's going down swinging.
Some other thoughts:
* The series has still never had any characters utter the word “Asperger's,” but the DEA agent – played by the ubiquitous Adam Arkin – tells Sonya “there's a diagnosis in your file.” I imagine that's the closest the writers will ever come to that, though it's interesting that he also asks her about medication. There's no medicine to actually treat autism, even the mild form Sonya has, but people on the autism spectrum often have associated symptoms (inattention, impulsivity, anxiety, anger issues) that can be treated with meds. Sonya has difficulty with social interaction, but she doesn't appear to have the kinds of symptoms that could be mitigated with pills.
* Given her usual bluntness, I'm surprised Sonya doesn't come right out and tell her mother something like, “Please leave town because a homicidal cartel fixer wants to hurt me and knows who you are.”
* Just as the quinceañera scene was both scary and sad, so was the hostage video scene both scary and funny. There's definitely a black comic version of this show that just focuses on Obregon matter-of-factly carrying out various heinous activities for Fausto.
* Got a big laugh out of Frye simply breaking the lock to Joe's garage to get the files once he knew where they were. This story's at a stage where he no longer has the patience for niceties. Also interesting – and sad – to see Adriana choosing the investigation over Lucy. She and Frye are nothing alike in most ways, but he has definitely infected her with his obsession with chasing the story to the end, no matter the cost.
What did everybody else think?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
I don’t know about you, but I love fausto… he’s a wonderful amalgam of gus, mike, and saul from breaking bad efficient yet world weary and hilariously aware… and not enough is ever said about Cooper…
This show is on a roll.
When asked about her medication, Sonya should have said ‘oh no, I don’t have Asperger’s, that was only in Season 1’
And Alan, enough dumping on Season 1. I’m glad you like Season 2, but Season 1 is not the reason Season 2’s ratings are low. Almost half of the viewers who did tune into episode 2.1 were gone by episode 2.6. That’s got nothing to do with Season 1. (ratings are trending back up since then so hopefully that is enough for this show to hang on to life)
I would say it’s a combination of things. The first half of season 2 was a really slow burn that made me get as impatient as many other people. So I’m not surprised ratings fell off after the premiere — particularly if some of the viewers who left were already on the fence after season 1. They came back to give the show one more chance, and the early episodes were slow, and also seemed to be establishing Eleanor as a new serial killer, etc, so they bolted.
Alan, I begin to agree with that article of yours.. you know.. “the best show you are not watching”.
And that scene between Potente and Kruger….
I hope they get some Globes nominations, but that’s probably a long shot. I thought for sure they would go for it last year because of the international stars.
I must say that the latter half of this season has been truly great. Once they got past Sonya’s obsession with her sister’s murderer and his brother plus the elimination of Charlotte – both story lines that didn’t work for me – things just got much more interesting.
Potente’s Eleanor is one of the most evil female characters I’ve seen since Livia, T. Soprano’s mother. She is such a controlled psychopath that you never know when she is going to resort to violence. It will be interesting to see why this CIA agent has been subverting Fausto’s capture – and who is behind all of this.
I hope they renew this show. It really is one of the better things on TV and the characters have finally reached a comfortable place (especially with Sonya). It would be a real loss not to see another season. Meanwhile, I am really looking forward to seeing how they wrap this one up.
2 more episodes? the whole reveal of the CIA guy’s deep involvement the last 2 epi’s seems like a possible ‘set-up’ for a next season (if there is one.) anyone see any word if it is coming back or not?
The whole ‘CIA wants the Cartel to stay in business’ plot is reminding me of the “Iran-Contra” scandal long ago…maybe they take a ‘cut’ from the Cartel..then use it for ‘secret operations’ in other countries?
Alan, I just want to say that I live for your recap analyses of shows like The Bridge. I think they are brilliant. Thank you for writing them for us to read, enjoy, mull over, and digest. This latest analysis nailed it, as usual.
THE BRIDGE is by far the most underrated show on TV. It reminds me of how Breaking Bad was the first few years. Maybe netflix should take the first 2 seasons to be sure it will be renewed. I love the reporters, they could have their own show. Franke Potante is amazing.
Only a mother can tell her daughter to lose the jacket, or get a new one.
Drugged addicted and homeless, she still tells Sonya her opinion.
Pardon the Interruption … I’m Alex Buckley.
Right? If the producers give Buckley a partner who looks exactly like Wilbon, I’ll watch this show forever.
I really like this show and I hope there is a Season 3. Sonya and Marco are well developed characters at this point and I am very invested in seeing where there go from here. So annoying to hear the ratings are poor. To TPTB, please renew this show!
Loved this episode; thought it the best so far in the show’s two seasons. Particularly loved the interactions between the paired couples: Sonja/Eleanor; Linder/Eva; Adriana/Lucy. Though these were really well done. And found Fausto and Obregon’s scenes very amusing; good comic duo.
Some of the secondary scenes really worked well too for me: Fausto’s respectfuly behavior during his party crashing and Sonja’s matter of fact lunch (she brings sandwiches or whatever into the alley rather than talking her mother into going somewhere for the meal).
One question. I had the impression the sex between Linder & Eva was not completed but I might have misinterpreted.
Better than just about every other series. Dianne deserves an Emmy. I would love to see The Bridge on Netflix without commercial interruptions. Great cast, compelling plot.
I think mommy told Sonya she cant join her in a resto/food place so Sonya had to bring food at the alley.
Another great episode, but…
I sure hope they come up with a good reason for the CIA controlling the cartel.
The CIA doesn’t “control” the cartel, they are involved in the money laundering and making money from them, eg kickbacks.
The CIA has been involved in Mexico and with Mexican cartels for a long time. Planes with CIA trackers have crashed with loads of cocaine from South America.
Do a little googling.
Even if that’s true, Cnico, I hope the show comes up with a good reason for CIA involvement in a Mexican drug cartel.
They gave a brief shot of [the CIA guy?] in the Middle East.
I think terrorism trumps all with the Feds these days.
They probably even justify nasty business with the cartels to “further” that aim.
Wouldn’t a reason to control the cartel simply be “keep an eye on the drug trade across the border, avoid things getting too ugly by keeping ‘our people’ in control?” Similar to the U.S. allying with various dictators in vital geographic areas (Sadat & Hussein in the Middle East, for instance).
I’m thinking the storyline is a “ripped from the headlines” trope calling back the ATF’s Fast and Furious scandal where the idea was to sell guns to the cartels so they could “be traced to the higher-ups” was a usual government FUBAR.
They got guns…we got nothing.
Some plausible answers, but I hope the writers take the time to explain what’s going on with the C.I.A.
And not just wave magic wand and say, “Oooh the CIA…spooky and mysterious!”
Really, really hope they renew this show.
Anybody else notice a common thread between Galvan, Eleanor and Eva? They all want to be free. In the past several episodes Galvan has been longing for a “normal” life, remember Norway? And going to the quinceañera, he just wanted to join in with a fiesta like anyone else… which is I believe why he asked the dad to forget about who he was… he wanted to be just like anyone else.
Eleanor wants to live free…. good luck with that Eleanor. Not sure if she meant free of the CIA or free of her past, but kind of hard to see her riding off into the sunset and leaving all this behind.
Eva comes right out and says, “I want my old life back.”
I think that was the theme for this episode.
I’ve felt Eleanor is “Darth Sonya” for some time, so finally getting the two of them in a room together was both nice and fitting.
Did anyone else think a shaved Thomas Wright looked a LOT like a shaggy-haired Michael Fassbender?
After seeing Tyrant get a renewal, I will be very unhappy if The Bridge does not get one as well (especially if You’re the Worst follows, which I love even more).
Found the Sonja/Eleanor interrogation?interview?sparring session? especially well done and memorable. Two strange, damaged people trying for what? To get information; Gain control over each other; Wound each other, and yet I feel both showed some sympathy for the other.
Strange and damaged fits a number of people on this show; you might argue that almost all the interactions in this episode featured people who are damaged, and a number of them strange as well.
Not so much Fassbender as a young Bruce Dern. Same nose.
I enjoy your comments and look forward to them every Thurs or Friday. Hope they don’t cancel the show. If FX does cancel tell them comemierde……..kh
This show is awesome. The actors are top-notch. The best thing about it is the way the plot slowly unfolds, and how all questions are eventually answered. Also, Fausto is such a dynamic character…not much is said about him.
These comments certainly help me understand my favorite show better!!
I’d have to go back and watch I guess, but agree with the comment above that Eva started crying before they had sex. Lots of folks cry after sex; the point was that she wasn’t capable of physical intimacy yet. Which is a good thing for viewers, because Linder or Eva or both were sure to die in the finale if they got their one beautiful moment together.
Something that’s been bugging me all season – why was Fausto in hiding to begin with? In episode 1 he was already stowed away in that warehouse with the boat, but I don’t remember anything from the first season that would explain that.
Bring back the bridge!!!!! it has great intense acting!!!!!!! awesome show