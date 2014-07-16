Review: ‘The Bridge’ – ‘Ghost of a Flea’

A quick review of tonight's “The Bridge” coming up just as soon as we're on the same bowling team…
“Ghost of a Flea” turns into an elaborate game of Where's Eleanor?, as it seems that everyone of consequence is looking for the mysterious Ms. Nacht, all while she's hiding out with poor, doomed, stupid, horny Kyle. The DEA wants her because of their murdered undercover agent (and the murdered dog), Sonya wants her because it's a murder in her jurisdiction, Marco wants her because he owes Fausto Galvan a favor for the David Tate request(*), Galvan wants her because she's important to his operation (and also brought a lot of attention on said operation with this killing spree), Frye and Adriana don't even realize they're following a path that will likely lead to Eleanor, and dumb Kyle wants her because she is a woman promising sex – even though it's clear to us at least from the moment she tells him to say goodbye to his brother that all he'll really get is death. (And only after stupidly giving up the address of his best friend, the only other witness to her whereabouts that night.)
(*) I would just as soon the show pretended the last scene of season 1 never happened, but if they're going to treat it as a thing, then this is probably the best way to make lemonade out of that big lemon, and using Marco's request as a wedge Galvan can use to send the Last Honest Cop in Juarez north of the border to re-team with the show's other main character.
The question remains whether this is a good new direction for the show – or a new direction at all, really. Eleanor is dropping bodies just like David Tate, and even displaying some of them in baroque ways (the hybrid car driving in circles, the attempt to have the DEA agent stuffed by a taxidermist), but because we know her identity upfront, and also because Franka Potente is an interesting actress, it doesn't feel entirely like a rehash. Still, there were times when I was watching “Ghost of a Flea” where I wondered if this was the right lesson learned from season 1. There obviously has to be a crime big enough to get Sonya and Marco working together, but it feels like the investigation into Galvan's organization would do that on its own, as would additional carry-over from Eva and the overall question of the Lost Girls.
The search for Eleanor does give this episode more focus than the premiere had, though my interest tended to be more in the few parts that had little to do with it, like Frye getting sucker-punched by their drag queen contact, or Hank attempting to scare Jack Dobbs away from Sonya. Given that Hank is the man who put Jim Dobbs in the state he's in now – depriving both Jack and Sonya of the chance for answers – it's a precarious piece of high ground our favorite lieutenant is standing on, but you also understand exactly where he's coming from in trying to protect Sonya, even as Sonya has gone into this thing with her eyes wide open.
What did everybody else think? Did you spend the whole episode dreading Kyle's impending demise, or cursing him out for being stupid? Are you enjoying the strange adventures of Eleanor Nacht? Are you getting impatient for Linder (or, for that matter, Charlotte and Ray) to make a season 2 debut?
I was mainly cursing out the kid for being so stupid and feeling sorry that he was that stupid. I’m having Linder withdrawals. Luckily, it looks like he’ll make an appearance next episode.
Charlotte was in quite a predicament at the end of season 1 with that strange man identifying/stalking her in the grocery store. I’d like a check-up soon.
I’m really digging the show this year but I have to say it makes me so happy that scenes featuring native Mexican characters are ACTUALLY SPOKEN in Spanish! So many show and even films don’t bother to do this, or will use a foreign language for a couple initial lines and then will strangely just switch to English. Even other FX shows like Tyrant (which pretends that everyone in there made-up nation speaks English) are guilty of this and I just don’t know why the writers don’t trust their audience to be able to do something as basic as read. Whatever other problems I might have with The Bridge thus far (mainly for trying to pass LA off as El Paso/Juarez) at least they’re doing something right. Thanks for the review Alan.
Completely agree with you on the Mexican characters speaking Spanish. It’s a breath of fresh air and very realistic. Also, they’ve got the Spanish on point. I love the way Adriana speaks it :)
I studied several foreign languages for two decades and yes sometimes it’s pleasing to hear these and lends a sense of realism. But since Spanish doesn’t happen to be one of those I studied sufficiently I can also appreciate the other side of this coin. Frankly, the only time I really prefer subtitles is when I’m watching a movie or show that was made in a foreign language. When it’s made in English with a good bilingual actor why not have them speak the same language so that those who don’t understand need not stare at the subtitles? After all, when you’re reading you can’t take in the visuals as fully and film and television are about the combination of audio and visual. And I’m sure I’m not alone in sometimes wanting to do other things while “watching” a show. So there’s a high and a lowbrow version of this argument. There’s a lot of great Egyptian cinema I can recommend if you’d like to sit around and read subtitles all day. In the 50s the Egyptian film industry rivaled Hollywood and its downfall encapsulates a nation’s steady cultural erosion. But I’d fully understand if someone preferred to appreciate a well-dubbed film. And the Egyptians did dub many of these with fine actors though they are hard to find now. It’s interesting that the French have taken such pride in their dubbing of films and television that the each American actor used to have (still true?) a French counterpart specialist. So the French voice of John Wayne was in some ways as famous as his American counterpart and was a damn fine actor. Anyhow, just offering another vantage point.
– Anon.Z.Moose
Little known fact. Blind people fucking hate subtitles!
@Anon.Z.Moose they don’t have Marco speak English because he’s a Mexican in Mexico!
It’s like if a bilingual American were to speak French in the US to other Americans.
@Marcus. Yes, of course. It’s a choice by the showrunners to give a realistic sensibility to the series by shifting languages. And there’s an argument that Spanish is sufficiently large in the US that it is a fair choice in this case. But my counterpoint is that while this idea seems to be currently in vogue there are still legitimate reasons to make a different choice. If memory serves, in The Hunt For Red October, for example, the director starts with the Russians speaking Russian on their sub in the first scene but then switches to English for the remainder of the film. The audience understands from the context that the Russian submariners are speaking Russian but it is rendered as English. The older style is sometimes attributed to American “laziness” over not wanting to read subtitles. My point is that this analysis is itself lazy and there are in fact legitimate artistic and audience-hermeneutic reasons to make a different choice. I spent many years of my life learning how to speak Arabic and French but it does not bother me if I watch a movie made by an American director and he portrays the Arabic using an English medium as long as it is not the typical “foreign guy English” meant to signal to the audience that it’s a foreign language they’re really speaking. That always comes across as silly. But in many movies the director has the Arabic speaking characters say things in Arabic that are not very interesting in the background and this actually has the effect of rendering them as “the Other” – incomprehensible, strange, and threatening people whose ideas are not worthy of being conveyed. If they instead spoke intelligently using English to provide shared meaning that is preferable in my view. The film is a medium for communication of ideas and perspectives. But as I mentioned I believe the other point of view on this issue is the one currently prevalent. I fear the end result is actually more silos of isolated subcultures as those who don’t speak the language won’t tune in. It creates a contradiction between intention and consequence: By trying to convey culture better the director in fact pushes away increased mutual understanding.
-Anon.Z.Moose
@Anon.Z.Moose: “After all, when you’re reading you can’t take in the visuals as fully and film and television are about the combination of audio and visual.”
Little known fact: millions of people in other countries of the world watch a lot of subtitled television and movies – and we’ve mastered the art of taking in the visuals just as fully with or without subtitles.
Perhaps it’s time for Americans to master this skill (as well as switch to the metric system)?
If you did, it might mean that US production companies could stop butchering fantastic foreign movies and television with pathetic and mediocre remakes (or horrific dubbing).
And you’re a bit behind the times in terms of France. Although they still do dubbing, most new films usually have a choice and can be seen in theaters with dubbing or subtitles. Dubbing, of course, is normally terrible – because it ruins some or all of the
soundtrack – so most real cinephile wouldn’t want to see a movie that way. Most of my friends in Paris prefer subtitles.
@madmeme Yes, thank you, I suspected that the tradition of dubbing was ebbing away in France. I live overseas most of the year so I too am aware of the subtitles usage vis a vis dubbing but not as much about how they mix/match in Europe. Personally, I prefer DVDs where one has the choice between an overdub and subtitles because sometimes one focuses more on the visuals in one viewing and more on the dialogue in another. But more often that’s not possible and the director has to make choices.
As you know, most countries impress upon their students to learn English from a young age for pragmatic reasons. Sometimes it gets very confusing as for example in Morocco where they several times switched teaching STEM subjects from Arabic to French to English and back over a 20 year period to much frustration. Having a solid majority language that is also the language used for scientific publication and advancement worldwide is an element of cohesion easier to appreciate from outside looking in. There is an old political science correlation that in counties where there is a dominant majority language with a small export sector to GDP ratio one has less incentive to learn other languages. By contrast in countries where one language is a mere plurality, or there is a shared majority language that is different than the languages spoken at home and/or where the export sector is a high proportion of the GDP there is a strong incentive to learn other languages and become bilingual. I would submit that this pattern also influences whether it makes sense to make your movies with multiple languages. With Spanish increasingly prevalent in the US one would expect an increase in bilingual Spanish-English production. So I don’t so much disagree with that as a legitimate point of view or style of film-making as simply stipulating that the older approach has merits too, especially if one is concerned about issues related to film as shared dreams for mutual understanding.
With respect to:
“…we’ve mastered the art of taking in the visuals just as fully with or without subtitles.”
I note that there is at least thirty years worth of experimental research in psychology that shows that listening, reading and watching conflict with each other resulting in less information being conveyed. The most simple of these experiments is to have a sample split into three with 1/3 shown a beat from a film, another hearing only the audio and a third reading the transcript. When you ask questions about the scene the difference in recall is astonishing with the ‘readers only’ group having much more recall, audio somewhat more, and those seeing the film having the least. Other more complex versions of the experiment suggest adding subtitles to that equation makes things even worse. This accords with recent tests on multitasking that all go in the same direction that when you do two or more things at once you take more time overall than if you did each sequentially. Google it.
Well, I don’t really need to Google research because I can rely on my firsthand experience (as well as a lot of secondhand information). I don’t know the skill level of the people they ran those tests on (since, as I mentioned, it IS a learned skill that requires practice), but I can tell you this:
I have now watched so many things with subtitles in my life, much of the time I’m unaware of whether they’re actually there or not unless I actively think about it. Many times I’ve watched something and I can’t recall later if I saw it subtitled or not (since I can comprehend a few spoken languages). My experience (and that of many people I’ve spoken to) is that at some point, your mind just starts melding the act of reading comprehension with the act of visual perception of the scene – and it all just becomes one larger act of visual comprehension (you’re unaware of actively reading). Of course, if I watch something with subtitles in a language I can read but am not fluent in – this mechanism doesn’t work and I start noticing that I’m actively reading again.
BTW, in Western Europe, only the more nationalistic countries (France, Germany, etc) still dub things. I’m fairly sure that now all of the Scandinavian countries and most of the smaller countries only use subtitling.
Because of the process I mentioned above of the subtitles becoming almost “invisible” after a while, subtitling is less disruptive to the original experience since you still hear the original actors speaking their lines and the original soundtrack throughout.
@Madmeme
True, individual skills and learning styles may differ but when making something for a mass audience one should consider whether action x on balance for most people increases or decreases cognitive understanding. So I’m sure you have your own style that you’re comfortable with and people can learn to be better at reading using subtitles, especially if they do it from a young age. I also usually use subtitles but for me I am aware that I’m missing something. I work in a field where we try to reduce cognitive error by focusing on unimode among visual, written and aural cues, since primacy and recency memory effects are impacted differently by the mode. And any activity that causes your brain to activate two different regions in the brain simultaneously generally increases error as a rule of thumb. So it doesn’t surprise me that cognitive psychologists who focus on learning find that subtitles generally increase people’s cognitive burden even if for many like yourself the aesthetic pleasure holds the balance. A summary blurb here is illustrative: [citation.allacademic.com]
Cheers,
AzM
@AzM: My original point wasn’t directed at your question of whether the Spanish parts of The Bridge should be in English – but whether the English version of The Bridge should exist at all – as opposed to just televising the original Broen series with subtitles.
The choice that American’s are missing out on often is between excellent quality with subtitles – or mediocrity without them. Does the added burden of reading outweigh the overall quality of the entire program?
If you ask people that are comfortable reading subtitles whether they would prefer to watch a great TV show / film with subtitles – or a mediocre remake in their own language – virtually everyone will choose the former. Only people uncomfortable with subtitles might choose the latter – and being good at (and thus comfortable) reading subtitles is absolutely a skill which increases with practice – there’s no doubt about that.
So you have a catch-22 in the US – with many people being uncomfortable with subtitles – so tepid remakes of excellent foreign TV shows / films continue getting made – and the cycle just keeps getting perpetuated.
Cheers,
Mark
Subtitles are a pain in the you know what – I hate them. I don’t want to be taken out of the moment by suddenly having to read dialog, especially when there is multi-line text which is half invisible due to clashing backgrounds.
So, now I just pause every scene with subtitles so I can read them fully in my own time and then play on until the next scene (annoying)!
“Subtitles are a pain in the you know what – I hate them.”
This statement perfectly illustrates my point – which is why the US keeps producing mostly terrible remakes of great stuff produced elsewhere.
“This statement perfectly illustrates my point – which is why the US keeps producing mostly terrible remakes of great stuff produced elsewhere”.
It exactly illustrates nothing of the kind. Your response is a non-sequitur. Furthermore, I’m not even from the US – I’m of European descent and find subtitles a chore.
@Madmeme
“…watch a great TV show / film with subtitles – or a mediocre remake in their own language – virtually everyone will choose the former.”
I think the key word there is “mediocre” because a good story retold/reimagined/reinterpreted is the stuff that cultures are built on. Why always be limited to the original? Opera, Plays and musicals are regularly repeated and rearranged to keep the story fresh and adapt it to new circumstances. I prefer Verdi’s Otello to Shakespeare’s original, and am glad there are three versions of Wallander. Your mileage may differ. The three different versions of the Bridge like the multiple versions of the Office at their best might address the differing social concerns of the originating countries. There are even two versions of the Office in French because humor doesn’t always transfer without rescaling. The same could be said for drama. So this issue is not only about language or subtitles. Of course in a world of limited resources if mediocre versions generally crowd out effort, energy and financing that could directed at creating new works that is a problem for the vitality of a genre. And I would agree with the general concern that today’s TV execs and studio heads aren’t remaking so much for creative quality as for predictable revenue streams.
“It exactly illustrates nothing of the kind. Your response is a non-sequitur.”
Yes, it illustrates the attitude towards subtitles I was just discussing with AzM.
“Furthermore, I’m not even from the US – I’m of European descent and find subtitles a chore.”
What does where you’re from have to do with what we talking about? I’m from the US, but I’ve someone mastered the task of not being “taken out of the moment” by reading subtitles – as have millions, if not billions, of other people worldwide. We don’t need to “pause every scene”.
@Damien: This thread has gotten massively long, so I’m sorry if I incorrectly assumed you were responding to the conversation at this end of it – as opposed to the original post or something earlier in the thread. AzM and I had been having a solo conversation for a few posts in a row.
@AzM: You make some good points – and I would certainly agree with you that there are occasionally perfectly justifiable reasons for remaking things aside from just language (cultural humor being a prime example). My main concern is if there’s a jump to the immediate conclusion that something HAS to be remade simply because of the problem of subtitles.
But there IS evidence that things are slowly changing in the US in this regard (although not perhaps as quickly as in other places), such as the Spanish subtitles in this series; subtitles being used regularly in hit series such as Game of Thrones; and, from what I’ve read, the first 15 – 30 minutes of the biggest summer blockbuster in the US (Dawn…Apes) being entirely subtitled. Those things wouldn’t have occurred 20 years ago.
Anyway, thanks for the stimulating conversation – Mark
Although this is a dead thread in case you’ve checked the “Notify Me” button I’ll mention that there was a good NPR discussion of this topic with respect to the Hispanic shot-for-shot remake of “Breaking Bad” with Walter Blanco.
[www.onthemedia.org]
Anon.Z.Moose
This season seems to have a more “No Country For Oldmen” feel.
I was cursing at the kids stupidity but also came to the realization that she was also taking advantage of the kids Nice Guy/Gentleman nature.
I’d watch a movie called “No Country For Oldman” starring Gary Oldman as Anton Chigurh.
I’m waiting for nosy Hank to receive his reward for imposing. I still think that is why the brother was there at the prison hospital – to get to Hank for ultimately killing his brother. Either she will have to save Hank, or he will save her. I also like Marco better this season. Nothing like your son being killed and your wife divorcing you to give you that edge. As for the kid’s “stupidity”, who are we to judge? Let he/she who wasn’t stupid at that age get stabbed with a screwdriver.
I don’t know how I feel about the Eleanor storyline yet, but I’m happy to see Marco and Sonya working together again.
Fun Fact: Galvan’s “Right Hand Man” is Marco’s (Bichir’s) brother in real life.
Snooty Vaping Lawyer Guy? That’s cool.
I thought so! I saw the name Bruno Bichir in the credits and wasn’t sure if that was him.
Two shots I loved:
1. The first shot of Marco waking up in his bed, being filmed from the top down. The ceiling fan keeps passing over him and the camera, and as it does, it makes this eerie heartbeat-like sound.
2. At the taxidermist, Sonya looking at the beetles in the glass tank with a keen (and a little unsettling) interest. The way that Ms. Kruger portrays Sonya’s weirdness in the role is just awesome.
Also loved that shot of Marco. Thought: “Wow! who directed this episode.”
Much better than the premiere.
I dont worry or wonder about the Bridge as much as Alan does. Its “the Bridge”. It is building its own character, maybe borrowing from various influences but still .. Either you enjoy it or not.
I dont really care about the big picture or a main villain or a big mystery. Its about the mood, the characters, the moments.
Stellar acting from both leads (and not only).
I love detective stories, so I’m digging the fact that we’ve got Marco &Sonya investigating one thing and Daniel & Adriana investigating another, and can’t wait to see how they intersect.
I forgot this was on! I’ll have to catch up on on demand. But I must say, this new Eleanor character– came from where? I don’t like her. In the first episode, which I saw, I kept thinking I must have missed something. I don’t like guessing games that much. Alan, since you mentioned Seinfeld, I’m like Kramer– “Why don’t you just TELL me your zipcode?”
I love watching Matthew Lillard do anything. And I became very fond of Sonia, so I plan to hang in, but when they cut off ears and stuff, I will be leaving the room. Not a big fan of the constant “sadism creep” of today’s TV– where each season strives to be more sadistic than the last, in case you didn’t get my meaning.
Would someone please provide a synopsis of what must have happened in the last episodes of S1? I swear that the wife and I missed something because we watched what we thought was the season finale last year, only to come into S2E1 and wonder what we’d missed…
Plus Alan mentions here about some “deal” between Marco and Gustavo for Tate that I’m totally at a loss.
How many episodes did we miss after the big bridge scene last season?
Oh, wow, I am not the only one! I did the exact same thing, thinking the bridge scene was the finale. When I went to watch Season Two, and saw “previously on The Bridge,” I realized something was not right. That is when I realized I had TWO episodes to watch before I could begin Season Two. I have never done that before with a show – assuming that the season had wrapped.
I just went to IMDB to read each episode synopsis to see how many I missed, then found them online and watched. If you don’t want to watch, you can read the last two episode’s synopsis at IMDB or here or search other recaps.
Thanks for making me feel not so alone. :)
Marco was desperate enough to go to Gustavo and ask that he find a way for Marco to be able to kill Tate. Marco always hesitated to ask him for anything, but now that he opened that can of worms, he owes him. Gustavo already cashed in on that and, through him and Marco’s captain, is asking (telling?0 Marco to join the case with Sonja.
To tell the truth I forgot all about Charlotte and Ray until you mentioned it.
I said before that Sonja is growing on me. I believe they are portraying her character in a more realistic fashion (as someone with Autism/Asperger’s) than in Season One.
Kyle was extremely clueless. I got tired of him saying, “okayyyyyy……” lol
Yes, she’s much more believable as someone who’d advance in the El Paso PD now. But I have to say that I like her (obviously very practiced) offer of a glass of water to anyone that comes over her apartment.
I’m fine with less Charlotte and Ray as they’re my least favorite characters on the show. Solid start to the season…interested in this new Mexican DA (or whatever his job is).
The Eleanor character was the weak-link of an otherwise strong episode — every scene she was in felt like it was stealing time from the other, more interesting characters.
When is Lorne Malvo showing up? Aka, while Fx has produced some quality shows over the last few years, it appears that the various writers are just playing a game to see who can create the biggest, nastiest bad, which is especially noticeable when The Bridge directly follows Fargo.
Was Marco in bed with his wife?
I’m pretty sure that was his neighbor lady who he invited over for a beer in the last episode. Wife didn’t even bother to come to court for their final divorce hearing..