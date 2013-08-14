Review: ‘The Bridge’ – ‘ID’

A review of tonight’s “The Bridge” coming up just as soon as I eat my freedom fries…
“I took away any hope she had of getting answers.” -Hank
Coincidence can be a storyteller’s best friend, or it can be a lazy crutch. “ID” is loaded with coincidences and parallels, to the point where the entire hour could collapse under the weight of all these improbable links between characters. Instead, they’re used to generate some of the best character moments – and perhaps the best overall hour – of this young series.
Take all the intersections between Sonya and Gina. Sonya was roughly Gina’s age when her sister was murdered by Jim Dobbs, Gina’s mother is a negligent drug addict just like Sonya’s, Gina’s father was the psychiatrist Hank went to after shooting Dobbs in the head, and the pencil sketch of The Bridge Butcher’s eyes evokes all the crayon drawings Sonya keeps from the brain-damaged Dobbs.
That is a lot, right there. And yet it works. The episode mostly avoids beat us over the head with the parallels, and instead uses them to illustrate things about the regular characters and their relationships with one another.
I don’t have a problem with Hank having worked the murder of Sonya’s sister, for instance, because it only deepens and helps explain their connection: he’s mentored and protected her all these years because he feels guilty that his impulse for speedy vigilante justice deprived Sonya – a woman who eats, breathes and sleeps solid answers rather than abstract ones – of an explanation for this savage act of violence.
And the episode doesn’t really start pushing the Sonya/Gina parallels until the scene at the lunch counter, which comes after a long stretch of the episode in which Sonya has tried and failed spectacularly to make an emotional connection with this girl, even though the tools to make it happen were in front of her the whole time. Sonya doesn’t see it – sees Gina, in a way, as a walking, talking surveillance camera that for some reason won’t play back the appropriate footage – until it’s much too late, and she’s kneeling over a blood-soaked Gina as the light goes out of her eyes. And in that moment, we’re reminded that just because Sonya has difficulty understanding or displaying emotions doesn’t mean that she lacks them, and the rawness of Diane Kruger’s performance is something to see.(*) And the final scene not only enhanced last week’s conversation with Marco(**) about the drawings – we understand that these are not old drawings, but ones she gets whenever she visits Dobbs – but was another terrific scene for Kruger. Sonya wants so badly to understand what happened, and to feel connected to her sister, and holding the hand of this childlike giant while he makes crayon drawings is the closest she can come. Outstanding.
(*) Given what happened to “The Americans” this year, I fear the Emmy drama fields are going to be too crowded for her performance, or this show, to get much awards traction, but the transition from the Sonya of the episode’s first half to the second would make an excellent submission episode should she manage to get nominated.
(**) Marco and Sonya just discussed her sister’s murder – including Sonya mentioning Dobbs by name – so why is he so surprised to realize whom Hank is talking about here?
“ID” also provides a lot of backstory for Marco, as it becomes clear that not only did he step out on Gus’s mom, but that he’s done it before with Alma. (When he told Gus that the one-nighter with Charlotte was “different” from the previous time, all I could do was shake my head at a character who is otherwise so charming thanks to Demián Bichir’s performance.) Frye and Adriana’s parallel investigation uncovers some signs that Marco could be corrupt, but we learn from his later scene with Fausto Galvan that this is not the case – and that Marco and Galvan’s fathers were partners in some criminal enterprise that Marco wanted no part of.
There’s definitely a sense of both El Paso and Juarez being very small towns (when in fact neither are), where everyone somehow gets mixed up in each other’s business and each other’s history. But these particular characters are compelling enough that I’m on board with it for the time being.
Some other thoughts:
* I’ve seen a few people speculate that Tim Cooper (aka Mullet Cop) is The Bridge Butcher, because he’s been shown to be tech-savvy, and now there are suggestions the Butcher could be in law-enforcement. But I went back and checked the scene in episode 4 where the Butcher is making arrangements for the ransom drop, and Cooper’s in the room with Hank, Sonya, Marco, Frye and the FBI agents. And unlike the audio messages from the pilot, this doesn’t seem like the kind of thing our man could or would outsource. At close to the midpoint of the season, anyway, I’m fine with the idea the Butcher is someone we haven’t met. He matters as a driver of the plot, but revealing that he’s been someone under our heroes’ noses all along could come across as cheesey.
* I don’t know how much of a viewership overlap there is between this show and “Cougar Town,” but Brian Van Holt’s Ray comes across so much like a slightly smarter Bobby Cobb that it’s a bit distracting. And clearly, Monty P. Flagman and his employer were right not to trust this guy, who’s about to get them mixed up with the ATF.
* He may turn out to be a quintessential Less Is More character, but for now I can’t get enough of Fausto Galvan. Such a perfect economy of movement, speech and emotion; this guy just does what he does matter-of-factly, whether he’s escorting Calaca’s corpse through Charlotte’s tunnel, inviting his men to select a knife, or tossing a brick of cash onto the fire. Galvan knows the effect he has on people, but he doesn’t seem the least bit vain about it.
* Frye begins sobering up (to the strains of the ’70s hit “Brand New Key” by Melanie), no doubt freaked out by all the violence he’s witnessed – and perhaps by the realization of how big this story can be for him if he gets his act together. But even sober, the contrast between Frye and Adriana is striking. He’s ready to vomit every second they’re in the morgue, while for her, dead bodies are a sad but understood fact of life.
* Hands up, anyone who was not expecting Alma’s co-worker to make a move on her by the end of that scene.
* That was Brad William Henke (Coover from “Justified” season 2, among other roles) as Jim Dobbs, and Don Swayze (who still looks an awful lot like his late brother Patrick) as Ray’s snitching buddy Tim.
What did everybody else think?
I would like it very much if it turns out that Alma was once the “other woman” — to Marco’s first wife. It would explain Marco’s comment to his son that this time it’s different, i.e., he’s not going to leave his wife and marry this one.
One of Dobbs’ drawings was a woman with long blonde hair and a blacked-out face. The woman might be Sonya’s sister, but couldn’t it also be Sonya, and the blackness is Dobbs acknowledging that what he did damaged her? Or is that me putting thoughts in his head?
Fascinating episode, even though my husband watched for the first time and I kept having to pause and try to explain things.
Totally agree about Fausto, and thanks for telling me why Tim looked so familiar.
I thought that Dobbs’ drawings were of Sonia’s dead sister. I think we have to wonder how much agency a man of his mental capacity has to construct a black face and have that mean something like what he did to her. If we concede that he is able to connect what he did with the blonde woman, I think it must be Sonia’s sister. It would take a lot for him to connect “what he did” (meaning to her sister) to Sonia.
As I’ve commented before, I have Asperger’s Syndrome, and Sonya’s reaction to Gina’s death was right-on. That kind of sensory overload, if you will, can cause panic attacks, and not because, you know, a girl just died.
It’s that split-second where you connect not with the person who has passed, but rather relating that emotion to a traumatic event in your own past.
For me, Brad William Henke will always be Christian Patrick, rapist of Mary Pat Shelby and the brute who tried to force his way on Natalie Hurley.
#SportsNightForever
Out of curiosity, which of the many, many aspie performances on TV is the most accurate? It seems like with Sonya, Sheldon Cooper and Max from Parenthood, we’ve come a long way from that guy on Boston Legal.
Very good episode. Aside from the great stuff with Hank and Sonya, and Marco and his Son, the revelation that the Cartel uses Charlotte’s tunnel did a great job of tying together her seemingly disparate storyline to the main plot. It also hints at a conspiracy between the Mexican cartels and El Paso businessmen (such as Charlotte’s husband), which would be a great way to expand the show’s view of El Paso/Juarez.
And Alan, you’re totally right about Bobby Cobb. I know his name is Ray, but I will never not call him Bobby Cobb. I wouldn’t be surprised if Meredith Stiehm is a Cougar Town fan, because Van Holt’s character is so similar. He even dresses like Bobby would dress if he had enough money to afford pants.
Actually we knew that the cartel used the tunnel before because Fausto used it to drop off the suitcase of money to Marco for the hostage drop in 1×04. It wasn’t overly obvious, though
You both seem to be forgetting the scene with Galvan and the woman on Mexican side of the tunnel in the hair salon. In that scene Galvan reveals that his previous means of moving things across the border had been compromised and he made arrangements to begin using the tunnel.
Ray and Bobby Cobb are even both from the Tampa Bay area. That probably explains why they have the same wardrobe.
So we now have El Paso and Juarez PD, the FBI, the DEA and the ATF involved. Are there any law enforcement agencies left? Maybe Linder is running a counterfeiting ring so we can get the Secret Service involved?
Just as long as the Seattle PD doesn’t send a special consultant down to El Paso so that I don’t have to try to keep track of Sarah Linden/Steven Linder. And then the Bridge Butcher takes a hostage and both Dylan McDermott and Dermot Mulroney show up.
Perhaps Dexter could show up to do a blood splatter analysis, then we’d have Miami Metro AND the Bay Harbour Butcher
I know what you are driving at with the alphabet soup of State, local, federal and Mexican law enforcement, but these are towns on an international border right across each other in which drug and human trafficking are the nexus (and possible international terrorism as well) so it is totally appropriate that all these agencies are in involved since a myriad of local, state, federal and international laws are being broken. And they are handled by overlapping jurisdictions both in terms of agency specialty and geographically. I don’t think or remember seeing the American DEA or the Mexican “Federalies” yet.
As for parallels with “The Killing” we have already had at least one major plot development that mirrors season 3’s plot of “The Killing” in that we have already had one suspect in the serial killings cleared when it was found out that he was trying to help women escape their lives not kill them.
And a young teenage girl ending up a victim of the serial killer who one of the lead investigators became attached to.
A child or child like person who draws enigmatic pictures whose meaning is not quite clear even to the artist.
One of the investigators have psychological issues that include a traumatic past (to be clear I am not comparing Sonya’s Asperger’s to Linden’s mild mental illness for the record, but comparing how it affects their behavior and how they investigate and relate to their partners).
So yes there are A LOT of parallels with this show and “The Killing”.
And this one is my own personal theory:
I suspect like in “The Killing” the serial killer is or was law enforcement. That is how they could be watched that is how he was able to shut down the boarder and custom service surveillance, that is how he could know the lives of FBI agents that seem disgusting and corrupt to him and how he knew where to find the witness and kill her, not to mention he can have an old Crown Vic painted up to look like a police cruiser and some how have access to police psychiatrist files. He seems “omnipotent” because he is very close to the investigation and is privy to at least some of their information.
But it is only a theory of mine not fact.
Other things:
I agree it is not Cooper for the stated reasons and of course neither Sonya or the witness said anything about how similar Cooper’s eyes are to the killer, which they are not.
Marco’s reaction to be told by Hank that he shot Dobbs as if he was hearing that fact for the first time after being told by Sonya could be one of two explanations: He was surprised by the fact that Hank was the one who shot him. Or he didn’t want to explain how he knew already about Dobbs and Sonya which could lead to the fact that he slept over at Sonya’s, something that could put the nail in his marriage given his past indiscretions even if we know nothing happened. I lean toward the former.
I don’t think it is such a coincidence that both Sonya and Gina had a similar past. It is an unfortunate fact that all over the country there are people with that exact same story:, a kid who has parent(s) that have a substance abuse problem that that was a less than stellar parent. Sonya is bound to have run into cases similar to her and unfortunately will do so in the future.
This is my personal opinion obviously but Charlotte can’t hold a candle to Alma, the prettiest woman on the show! Adriana is the second prettiest. :-)
I still think Mullet Cop is involved in the murders. He and The Bridge Butcher are working as a team. In fact, I think it was Mullet Cop that killed Gina.
…What?
Not a chance.
Write a comment..Help me if im wrong but the reviewer said that we dont who the killer is but havent we been seeing all season Its the wierd looking guy who sounds like josh brolin right
Steven Linder is the character you mean, and in the last episode, he had major problems disposing of the body of the guy he killed. Think that is why you can rule Linder out as the killer.
The first few episodes made it seem as if he was responsible, but then it was revealed that forcing that girl into his trunk and driving her across the border and locking her in a trailer with steel bars on the windows and burning her clothes as trash was all just an elaborate plan to save her from the mean cartel fellow, whom Linder would later brain to death with an iron, rendering all of that irrelevant. Yay for plot contrivances!
Also, Linder was occupied disposing of the body in the desert while the Bridge Butcher was busy slicing open the psychiatrist’s neck and pulling his tongue through the slot. Or at least that’s what the editing and pacing would suggest. It could certainly turn out to not be the case later, should the producers feel the need to throw some more twists and red herrings at us. Sonya has cleared him, but Ruiz still suspects he’s guilty of something, so clearly they aren’t done yet with his arc.
Linder has been cleared by circumstances in two episodes by the fact he can’t be in two places at the same time. During the kidnapping crisis where the FBI agent was killed among other things Linder was completing his rescue of a girl by getting her to what is essentially a battered woman’s shelter, as well as being kind to snakes. Then while the police psychiatrist was having his Columbian neck tie tied for him Linder was killing an intruder in his tighty whites and going though great lengths to get rid of the body, Then running into the Drug kingpin who took the body from him so all that to me says he is innocent and a good man if a little weird and awkward.
I’m surprised that you found this to be The Bridge’s finest hour; I’d say it’s the exact opposite. The coincidences were just *so* extreme this episode, and the connections between the characters are, now, so legion, that, for the first time, I couldn’t buy the omnipotent killer.
My biggest gripe, though, was the crucial moment of the episode – the death of Gina – relying on cop stupidity. They knew Gina was on edge, they knew she was about *this* close to breaking, and yet they casually let her run off to the bathroom by herself. I know they couldn’t have predicted the killer would be near, but they should’ve figured she would try to run; or worse – I actually thought she was gonna commit suicide.
That said, I really did like all the character beats this episode, and Kruger was really great. It wasn’t a *bad* episode, and I still like the show quite a bit, but this was the first time I saw some cracks.
Agree that this wasn’t the best ep of the season. Good character development and more strong work from Kruger, but overall this felt like the weakest effort yet to us
Agreed, worst ep yet. Not trolling, but I think this show kind of sucks and I’m out. Are they just expecting everyone to read online that she has some affliction that causes her to act like a robot? Why hasn’t that been explained yet? Still unbelievable that she ever could’ve made it to a homicide detective in a big city with this massive lack of common sense. She can’t even conduct an interrogation, which one would think would be, uh I don’t know, kind of paramount in that job?!?
I would watch this show if she was a regular cop and not some made for tv contrived tragic story. As is, subtract her and what’s left would be decent.
I agree that keeping closer tabs on Gina would have made sense. The minute she said that she was going to the bathroom, I (and I suppose most of the viewers) knew she was going to bolt.
I also thought that Frye dumping what seemed to be gallons of booze (and baggie after baggie of drugs) stretched credulity. Do even alcoholics keep that much booze around? Was he afraid that all the liquor stores in El Paso would close for a few months or that Prohibition would return? And how could he afford that much booze and drugs on an El Paso reporter’s salary?
Nevertheless, I loved the episode. I think it went a long way towards explaining why/how Hank has felt fatherly towards Sonya and guided her through El Paso PD. I also took away that the trauma of Sonya having to identify her dead sister (in some sort of horrible condition) at age 15 might have helped lead to her stunted emotional state. It also explains her single-minded passion for bringing killers to justice.
As for the coincidence aspect, it’s only coincidence in hindsight. Relationships between people have to begin somewhere, and Sonya’s and Hank’s relationship began before she even ever thought about a career in law enforcement.
Some other shows might have rushed a reveal like this, but THE BRIDGE waited until episode #6. At least there is economy of story-telling on this show, as every scene appears to advance the narrative. Unlike, say, RAY DONOVAN, where scenes just seem to be thrown together randomly.
@Lee I agree that the stuff between Hank and Sonya was interesting, and really strengthens both characters, but even with this reveal I’m still not sure the show has done a good enough job convincing us that Sonya could thrive in this environment – even with Hank’s help.
We’ve seen her botch more aspects of her job than succeed in them so far. That’s what sort of made the Gina escape thing so annoying to me: Sonya botched interrogating her, and then failed to watch over her at the diner.
While it seems like the writers want us to think Sonya is some genius cop, it feels more like the show is telling us that Sonya is *not* that great of a cop, and Hank is sort of undermining the station letting her stay on because of his guilt.
Hank is Sonya’s boss. It was his idea to take Gina to the diner, and he was the one in charge. All that went wrong was his fault, not Sonya’s.
@Jonas *All* that went wrong was Hank’s fault? I’ll concede he’s at fault for taking her to the diner, but they both are responsible for being so blase in watching after her. And part of the reason Hank wanted to get her out of the station was because Sonya was being so overbearing in interrogation that they needed to cool off a bit.
@Cousin Larry…I thought that Sonya might have even followed Gina to the bathroom, but maybe she was sensitive to Hank’s advice to back off a bit from the frightened girl. Why Gina ran is in itself a mystery, since it had been made clear to her that she was in danger. Was she running to her stoned mother? That wouldn’t have made much sense. Of course, Gina generally didn’t do sensible things.
As for Sonya’s detective skills, don’t forget that it was she who figured out where the girl in the desert was when pretty much everyone else had given up. She at least deserves props for that.
COUSIN LARRY APPLETON – There’s the old saying: When you’re in charge everything is your fault. Of the two, Sonya was the one who first realized something was wrong.
It’s a troubling scene, since we have two cops failing to prevent a cop show cliché. I wish they would have come up with a way for them to get separated that didn’t make Sonya and Hank look like chumps. It’s fine to have your heroes make a mistake, but it’s usually preferable for that mistake to be one the audience could see themselves making.
@Lee
Yes as soon as Gina left for the bathroom I knew she was going to skip out.
I guess you never been around severe alcoholics much. I haven’t either but I have read about the social symptoms. Yes severe alcoholics really do have that much booze around and more and yes they spend a lot of their income on booze and they also have stashes not only in multiple places in their own homes but at work, that is why they are alcoholics. The same with drug addicts and Frye is both.
Sorry about the irrelevant post about Linder being cleared. I cut and pasted the wrong thing from my word processor. And sorry about the double post to Lee. Keep forgetting that the “Reply to Comment” bar works with just one click.
The epic pouring of liquor is, to me, a Hollywood contrivance to indicate that someone is a raging alcoholic. I’m not saying it’s not realistic, but it hasn’t been what I’ve witnessed.
I’ve been around my share of alcoholics, even a couple who drank themselves to death, and I’ve never seen any of them keep that much booze on hand (except for my grandfather, who only drank beer, and needed a case everyday to keep pace so he always had a dozen cases on hand). They just made sure to hit the liquor store regularly and buy the biggest bottles available. Ironic, because many non-alkies I know have extensive liquor collections that just sit and collect dust.
Alcoholics would simply drink it until it was gone, then go get more for the latest binge. They do keep alcohol stashed everywhere though, including at work and in the car. I know a few that kept a water bottle of vodka in their back seats.
Trivial criticism, but speaking of the that bathroom, would anybody use that bathroom with that giant waist height window looking out to the alley there? Not exactly a lot of privacy.
An Emmy award for Diane Kruger ? Alan, did you actually write that ? The only 2 scenes so far in the series where she might be up for any type of award are the two scenes where she changed her shirt. On a side note: How ’bout those producers and show runners. A twice shirtless Kruger in the first 5 episodes. I’m just sayin’
I am sorry, but I don’t care for Kruger as an actor OR as this character. I cringe at some of her scenes. I do not have Asperger’s, but I have worked with many who do, and I do not believe hers is a completely accurate portrayal as one with Asperger’s, i.e., “we can’t have sex at the office.” REALLY? Otherwise, I am enjoying the show, and many of the actors, but I believe Kruger is just okay, and I also don’t understand those who believe she is physically attractive. That is my humble opinion.
You’re complaining about the dialogue the writers wrote, not the performance. The actors don’t make up the dialogue.
I’m actually going to flip Alan’s comment around and say that it would be cheesy if Tim Cooper (nee Mullet Cop) *isn’t* involved in the murders. I fully expected Gina to be a minor character the rest of the season as a reflection of Sonya. Instead, they decided she was completely disposable. Now, this is still essentially a “realistic” show; its not SOA. So when the minute that Gina runs off and gets murdered by the “eye in the sky”, I was really turned off. The only possible explanation is that Cooper is either the killer (and killing her because she did get a glimpse of him) or aiding the killer.
The concept that some deranged omnipotent lunatic is able to commit all these crimes is too far-fetched for this world. If I’m not mistaken, Sonya has a split second flashback to Cooper after the murder. I’m hoping they pull us back into the loop next week.
I never thought much of Diane Kruger as an actress prior to TB, but her depiction of Asperger’s appears to be very accurate. Her character’s inability to focus or soften her eyes and her rigid body movements give the show a real authenticity and responsible tone. There’s no exploitation to it.
I hope they keep the Scream guy around with his “protege” for awhile. They add a different perspective to the show from only the cops and criminals.
Finally, the volume of commercial breaks really hurt this show. I counted at least twice of five minutes or less segments. Very hard to keep the flow going like that. This show would probably have been better suited for a premium channel or Sundance.
I’m not sure that Cooper has to be the “only possible explanation.” I think it obviously has to be *some* law enforcement official though. I’d prefer if it was somebody we hadn’t even met yet, or somebody we never meet at all.
Re: Cooper: are we sure we’re calling him “Mullet Cop?” I’ve never really been able to look past that luxurious mustache. Unless he shaves that beast, he’ll be “Mustache Cop” in my eyes.
I don’t know who the killer is, but I agree that he’s apparently from Krypton. The contrivance of a killer who is omnipotent and omniscient as well as clairvoyant is just so tired it’s not even funny. Hannibal gets away with it only because the world of Hannibal isn’t grounded in reality one bit, and because Hannibal is a much better show than The Bridge.
Based on the show’s stressed highlighting of the fact that only those in the office knew of Gina’s existence I don’t think that we need to worry too much about the killer being omniscient, at least not yet.
My guess to his identity? Who was shown in the station at the same time as Gina, has been seen using a computer and is constantly referenced as being out at all hours of the night? The moody, Marco Jr. I don’t expect this to be right, but the point is that there are reasonable options available here.
Didn’t Gina say it wasn’t the Butcher who stabbed her? I admit I had trouble hearing exactly what she said in that scene, though.
Yes, because she commented that “at least I got the eyes right” in reference to the police sketch. And then she died.
Totally agree re Brian Van Holt, and Annabeth Gish’s slight resemblance to Courtney Cox isn’t helping matters.
Bobby Cobb and Mr. Sikowitz are both a little distracting.
With her tramp stamp, I think Annabeth Gish’s character more closely resembles Californication’s Charlie Runkle. And they are both equally sexy.
Marco was the only one that knew they were going for “burgers, chili and heartburn” which was probably a “hangout” for them. Maybe he tipped off the butcher. Far fetched but you never now.
Hank = Steven Linder’s dad/brother/uncle/cousin, they both have that same speach inflection though Hank’s is less pronounced.
I can’t believe more isn’t being made about this:
“(**) Marco and Sonya just discussed her sister’s murder — including Sonya mentioning Dobbs by name — so why is he so surprised to realize whom Hank is talking about here? ”
That was jaw droppingly bad. I don’t care what else happened in the episode, the way that was written/acted was so sloppy that I’m incapable of taking anything else seriously.
Also, Sonya not being able to understand how to interrogate a witness was brutal. I don’t care how accurate her portrayal of aspergers is if there’s no explanation as to how she’s able to keep a job that she’s so clearly unqualified for.
I think Marco was reacting to the fact that it was Hank that shot Dobbs, not that Dobbs killed Sonya’s sister.
I do agree that there has to be an explanation given as to how Sonya became a cop and stayed a cop with her condition. She did a good interrogation of Linder when he was a suspect of being the Bridge Butcher, but she did poorly with the interview (there is a difference between interrogation and interview) of Gina. She handled it as “well” as the death notification and interview of the murdered judge’s husband.
Yeah, I think that scene with Marco was bad but I assumed Marco was surprised by the connections, not that he was forgetting that Sonya mentioned Hobbs. The whole connection between the Chief and Sonya is profoundly sad, but also ethically questionable, and it was probably quite an “AHA!” moment to suddenly grasp how Sonya ever got this job.
That said, it’s amazing to me that Sonya is a homicide detective. She may be smart and gifted as an investigator, but she has zero people skills and is a horrifically flawed interviewer. Soliciting information from witnesses and suspects is at least 50% of the job of any homicide detective, especially in a major city like El Paso, so it seems completely absurd she’d hold this job for any length of time regardless of where the Chief’s sympathies lie.
This show is OK, watchable, but I am puzzled why Al;an would be choosing to follow this rather than Broadchurch, which is truly outstanding, on the same weeknight.
I agree, I really prefer Broadchurch. And last night’s gorefest on The Bridge has me about ready to give up on it. Did we have to see the cadaver with his chest open, or the tortured man, more than once?
Thanks for reminding me: I’m switching to Broadchurch. The Bridge will be one of those shows I finish the season on just to see who the superhuman killer is.
I agree with the comments about Sonya’s lack of what’s needed as a homicide detective. I’m getting sick of her robotic caricature of this character and as a result, am quickly losing interest in the show. It started great but I think it’s going downhill fast. However, Fausto is a great addition. Broadchurch is vastly superior, and just keeps improving with every episode. Can’t say the same for The Bridge.
I know it’s not the same singer/musicians, but does the introduction music remind anyone else of the music for Firefly? I notice that I get happier when it starts to play.
You’re not alone. I’ve had the same thought.
Loved most of the episode except for the “coincidence” that the killer is just hanging out following the cops so he’s near the bathroom window while the cops are nearby. By this we’ve established the killer either has all the time in the world to follow cops around (even though he supposedly doesn’t have any idea that Gina saw the murder being that he let her live/witness it in the first place) or he is a part of the police force and they’re gonna pull out an omniscient member of the cops who’s a killer that we haven’t met yet.
Either way, I liked the episode character-wise, but the story and plot were very blah.
Has anyone considered that that maybe the reason it’s so far-fetched that someone was able to stake out Hank, Sonya and Gina at the diner, and then follow her out the window, catch and kill her, is because there was no such person? We saw Hank and Sonya chasing her separately, then Hank is off-camera as Gina screams and is killed. Hank was seeing the dead psych, and was anxious to keep that file under wraps. Those eyes in the Gina sketch of the killer: those are Hank-eyes!
Those eyes were clearly belonged to Kenneth Hastings. No doubt about it. Kinda surprised they gave that away.
If so, Marco really better watch out!
The killer seems to be interested in exposing corruption and hypocricy of law enforcement officials. I wonder if the killer will become obcessed with exposing some corruption in Sonya’s profile. This could be the ultimate challenge for the killer, especially since Sonya is someone who won’t even break the smallest of rules, like letting an ambulance pass a crime scene, or won’t give a nervous gina a cigerate because she is not 18 yet.
The Golden Globes will go Diane Kruger and probably Demian as well.
Come on FX, why isn’t Sonya’s horse jean jacket available to buy on your website?
I don’t follow the show as closely as others but, at the end of episode 7 (8/21/13), the camera panned across what i believe was Sonya’s home. There was a photo of a girl with horse ribbons all around it hanging on the wall. Who was that and why did Sonya have it in her home? thank you