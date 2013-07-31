Review: ‘The Bridge’ – ‘Maria of the Desert’

A review of tonight’s “The Bridge” coming up just as soon as I pay for your Ju Jitsu classes…
“Not for nothing, but this guy’s trying to make a point.” -Frye
“Maria of the Desert” seems to tell us that Steven Linder is not, as Sonya predicted last week, our killer, but rather a strange individual doing a good deed by transporting endangered women across the border to hide out at Bob’s ranch. It’s possible, I suppose, that Linder could have been placing calls to Frye and the FBI agents while he was on the road to and from the ranch, and that he’s the one who chopped off Agent Gedman’s head and cold-cocked Marco, but the odds feel awfully long.
If that’s the case, I’m both pleased and intrigued. Pleased, because I feel like there’s a lot more life in that character (and in Thomas M. Wright’s strange, Buffalo Bill soundalike performance) if he’s just a part of the world rather than the evil mastermind. And intrigued, because that means we’re four episodes in without a single viable suspect, which isn’t the way you would expect a story like this to be told.
And yet what I ultimately liked so much about “Maria of the Desert,” and have liked about this season to date, is the neat trick it’s accomplished with the killer. On the one hand, he’s an omniscient supervillain, able to foil expensive government surveillance systems, pull off elaborate and baroque murders, and turn hardened FBI agents into easy prey. In other words, he’s the sort of archetypal serial killer who has become way too played out in our popular culture. But on the other hand, he’s a phantom. We’ve seen glimpses of his boots and legs, but that’s it. The show is interested in the message the killer is trying to send, but it’s not reveling in the twisted and clever nature of the crimes themselves, which is no mean feat. Shows like “Criminal Minds” and “The Following” tend to fetishize their killers and revel in every nasty image; “The Bridge” gives us a similar killer but clearly takes no pleasure in what he does. He’s all-powerful (which is not my favorite thing), but less to give the show something to celebrate than to give the killer and the writers an opportunity to discuss life on that border.
There’s a bit less sociology this week, though, as Sonya, Marco and Hank try to find and rescue the captive woman on the video. But the search material is effective, and it still folds in characters like Frye (who gets to tell Marco about his recent trip down to Juarez) and Charlotte, while also giving us a better introduction to Juarez crime boss Fausto Galvan, whom we met briefly in the pilot when he was playing cards with Marco’s captain. (He’s the one who gives Marco a once-over and says it’s useful to have a dedicated employee like that.) Played by Ramon Franco, he looks wholly unremarkable – an old man in modest, rumpled clothes and a baseball cap – but his visit to see the tunnel mistress during her beauty salon visit makes clear just how dangerous he is, while his entry into the case adds another complication to Marco’s life. Looking forward to seeing what else he’ll be up to, especially since he has some pull over Eva’s pimp Hector.
“Maria of the Desert” also does well by Sonya, who’s the one to figure out the clue in the livestream. One of the issues I had with the first few episodes was that Sonya’s social deficits weren’t being balanced with the kind of investigative brilliance that would explain how she had gotten to this point in her career. But last week she was the one who recognized what seems to be Linder’s innocence in this affair, and here she solves the big puzzle by focusing on the computer screen long after Marco and the others have pleaded with her to look away. The scene in Hank’s truck where we get some more hints about her sister’s death was also a nice moment for Diane Kruger.
Both Sonya and the show as a whole are still a bit of a work in progress, but enough of the elements (most of the performances – especially Demián Bichir – the cross-border conflicts and sense of place) are clicking enough that I’m willing to be patient on the parts that aren’t entirely there yet. And with Linder apparently eliminated as a suspect, I’m really curious to see who’s introduced in his place – or if the show bothers at all, or simply uses “The Bridge Butcher” as a background figure whose true identity is ultimately less important than the questions he raises in El Paso and Juarez.
Some other thoughts:
* That’s David Meunier, Johnny Crowder from “Justified,” popping by another FX drama to play the doomed Agent Gedman.
* I was also pleased to see a few promising signs in the writing of mustachioed Detective Tim Cooper. In the first couple of episodes, he seemed just this side of a good ol’ boy caricature, but here he’s shown as tech-savvy (he can’t track the video signal, but understands exactly what the killer is doing to stay hidden) and also sensitive to the needs of Sonya and the victim when he insists on staying with the latter so the former can go help Marco and the feds.
* I love the show’s use of light to convey just how hot it is out in that desert, particularly in the scene where Linder nudges the snake to the side of the road.
What did everybody else think?
I’ve liked the show since the debut but this is the episode that may have ultimately pulled in. The show seemed more cohesive than it did in the first three episodes, which is probably a byproduct of having a clear goal (saving the woman) by the end of the episode. But along the way it made me actually start caring more about the characters and their situations. That’s going to be critical if the mystery truly is solved before the end of the season. I want to become invested in these characters and see what’s in store for all of them.
I agree. This episode made me care more about the characters than previous episodes. Maybe it’s because Sonya actually showed a different emotional side than the usual cold zombie stare — she shed a tear for her inability to hang onto her sister’s memory (and perhaps a real tear for the sister herself).
This was the best episode yet. I sense the actors are growing more comfortable with the characters. I feel like the threads of the show could meet up in compelling ways. I am definitely in for the rest of the season!
I also like the genuine bilingual nature of the show. It’s unlike any other. Yes, Breaking Bad had scenes in Mexico with subtitles but the Spanish is truly integrative in every episode.
For a show that is barely straddling the edge of what I consider “ridiculous” television plotting, the performances and the character interactions are now enough to sustain me for another episode. The scene in the car between Sonya and her boss was great, and Bichir is excellent in every single second he gets. Plus, it took me two entire episodes to realize this was the same actress that brought Bridget von Hammersmark to life. Great work!
No mention of Lazlo from Real Genius??? (Jon Gries). You’ve changed Alan, you’ve changed
I have failed you, yes. To make it up, I’ll figure out a way for you to win 31.8 percent of the prizes in the Frito-Lay sweepstakes.
Where was he? I didn’t notice him, and I’m usually (annoyingly so to my friends) good at spotting actors from others projects.
Jon Gries was Bob the rancher who took in Eva (also for those under 30, he was also Uncle Rico in Napoleon Dynamite).
He’ll always be the Homeless guy who stole Kramer & Newman’s rickshaw to me.
I think you mean Broots from The Pretender.
For me, Jon Gries will always be Roger Linus from Lost
He will always be the Werewolf from Monster Squad to me!
@BIGGREENMAT: We have a winner!!! R.I.P. to his nards.
thanks for reminding me where I’d seen Gedman before!
this episode was turning point for me. I’ll keep on watching…
this episode was turning point for me. I’ll keep on watching…
Always nice seeing Uncle Rico pop up as well
I keep looking for stuff to nitpick, but the show has everything covered. Like how did the killer know Gedman would be involved? Because Gedman has done a hundred negotiations — he’s the guy the FBI would use.
And a couple episodes back, when they came up with a name for the woman who survived the poisoned water? Someone in Juarez had a list of the names of the people on the truck.
Good job!
And when Marco has the killer cornered in the dark warehouse and his phone rings, he’s not stupid enough to be distracted by a phone call and….oh wait
I excused that, since the cops were using their cells to communicate during the operation.
The episode had some really great, suspenseful moments, and the good outweighs the bad to me, but the scene with Charlotte and her step-daughter was atrocious. What is that soap-opera scene doing on this otherwise great show? And do married police detectives having one- night stands in a foreign country often just leave their wallets behind ??? That was just the most lazy way for the writers to ensure the affair be exposed.
I really feel invested in this show and most of the plot lines, but this Charlotte family drama is the weak spot IMHO.
Not only does he leave the wallet behind but then she thinks the best plan is to give it to the receptionist. despite wanting to use it as an excuse to talk to him again!
And if you have ever been involved with a man whose teenage daughter feels threatened in some way you know the subtle displays of hatred are oh-so effective. The scene with Charlotte and her step-daughter was so unrealistic it was distracting.
You’re all right on all of these points, but these scenes were what, 90 seconds total out of the entire episode? So what. They have zero to do with the main plot right now so who cares?
They point to a broader problem – which is that this show was heralded by some critics (I can’t remember if Sep was one of them or not) as a foray into more ‘realistic’ fare by FX. This whole tunnel subplot (why not just call the US Border police and report this tunnel which your deceased husband hid from you?) – plus the ‘super-villian’ aspects of the criminal case – have me wondering why critics might have felt this.
Four episodes in – and although I’m enjoying the show well enough for summer fare (although the serial killer stuff is nowhere hear as engaging or fresh as ‘Hannibal’ or ‘The Fall’) – at this point, it feels as if it has been slightly overrated by the critics.
The so called soap opera of the nasty step daughter doesn’t bother me really. I am sure it
will lead to something. Meanwhile we are seeing their private lives.
@Cabo:
I agree. Marco should at least have noticed it missing the next day. Of course it is possible he left it there on purpose.
On the other hand:
@Kronicfatigue:
Charlotte had to give it back to the receptionist to justify why she was there.
@Madmeme:
The Drug Cartel and/or human trafficker (and I believe the tunnel would be used to smuggle drugs)
would more than likely kill her for doing that. that is what happens on the US Mexico boarder now. It does all the time on the Mexican side, and it is increasing on the US side. I forgot who said it but someone lamented last week that Marco seem to go along with his police force corruption. He has to as honest as he personally is. He would be killed and his family killed if he bucked the system. I can’t over emphasize how law less Mexico is now. It makes Chicago in the 1920s look like nothing, at least even there if you kill a cop even by what is now called “The Outfit” the large underworld crime organization, would have a ton of heat come down on them. In Mexico a cop could be killed with almost complete immunity. The Mexican Government and the Drug Cartel are in a bona-fide war that would be called a civil war if it involved politics and not criminality. It is just like with Columbia back in the 1980s and 1990s and in Sicily back in the 1980s and 1990s with the Mafia. That is how powerful the Cartels are in Mexico.
Marco AND his family would be marked for death if he made a big stink, that is what Sonya didn’t understand.
@Hunter2012 – Sorry, but I don’t buy it. Calling in the Feds after her horse was killed would mean the tunnel would be filled-in/collapsed – and she would get some modicum of protection.
Harming a US citizen (or her property) after the tunnel was gone would be the exact kind of adverse attention which real criminals (as opposed to TV criminals) go out of their way to avoid.
My only point is that this is a small part of the show. The writing of these characters isn’t great, but all the other characters interactions have been good, so I really don’t care unless the writing here becomes more endemic of the show in general.
As for the tunnel, I certainly wouldn’t call the cops. She has no idea what her husband was really into yet. If it was drugs, any level of law enforcement could seize everything including the house and her property. They might also suspect she was in on it. If that sounds ridiculous, you probably haven’t been following the thought process of ICE, DEA, and DHS over the last ten years. Those agencies are a wack-a-doodle in their application of logic. Further, she has no standing or support in the broader community. No one is likely to back her up in this, especially when the locals discover her husband was helping illegals into the area.
I do agree that harming a US citizen seems like a stretch, but you have to prove she was harmed by a non-American in the first place for it to matter. Again, law enforcement along the border has some odd priorities and Americans mysteriously die at the hands of unknown assailants all the time. Make it look like a botched robbery or a carjacking, whatever.
@Joel – In the real world (not TV), the ONLY thing she would have to actually worry about is asset forfeiture – and she would have been discussing it with an expensive lawyer one hour after she discovered the tunnel.
Anyway, my point was that the show is not what I would call ‘realistic’ (not even in the same ballpark as ‘The Wire’) – and it’s not just the silly tunnel stuff, it’s (as Alan put it) the supervillian powers of the killer.
Again, I’m enjoying it – but it’s no more realistic than Justified or SOA or other FX shows.
I definitely won’t argue the realism of the show. It’s straddles the line between believable and silly at times with the things you mentioned. But as for her potential legal troubles, I could forward you a laundry of real-world examples where expensive lawyer or not, the Feds have done unbelievable things to people who are seemingly innocent of a crime in addition to those who happen to be in the vicinity of illegal activity. Truth is really stranger than fiction.
I don’t believe Maria was saved, was she? We never see her released from captivity; she’s left with a deputy and a bottle of water.
(also: a slight typo, Alan. Hank and Sonya were in his “truck” not his “trunk”)
Bold prediction based on Alan’s bullet point – If she dies, Cooper is (or is in cahoots with) the killer.
I was thinking the same thing. I didn’t remember Hank and Sonya being in a trunk. Although being in a trunk with Diane Kruger wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world.
@Steve – Thought the same thing. They did point towards that pretty strongly with that one scene and the abrupt cut out of it.
I don’t think that Cooper is the killer or affiliated with him. I don’t think he would expose himself like that by killing Maria. I do admit that given the computer skills that was hinted at of him having it is possible. I myself think the killer does have LEO experience of some kind, I just don’t think it is Cooper.
Of course she could die anyway even if she was alive when they got to her if she was far enough gone, so while yes her death literally on his watch would be suspicious, it would not necessarily be unexpected.
When Cooper offered to stay, it did cross my mind that he was involved in some way.
Alan,
I was worried how you would react when it was revealed what Linder was really doing with the girl in the trunk (I have seen the original version). I really am enjoying the performance that Tomas Wright is giving, and what the writers have done with the character, it so completely different from the original version.
Personally I started suspecting it was NOT Linder in the second episode when he didn’t allow
the smartphone to burn with the trash. As Alan pointed out it would be dumb for someone so
tech savvy to be able to black out the Boarder Patrol and Custom Service surveillance and computers
but not destroy a phone from a victim that could be pinged via GPS? Also given the fact that
he did black out the Boarder patrol and took out an FBI agent I suspect the guy is a Law
Enforcement Officer of some kind. Oh and I think it is safe to say Linder isn’t the serial
Killer for sure because he can’t be in two places at the same time, Screwing with the FBI
and delivering a battered woman to safety X miles away simultaneously. I am thinking that maybe
Linder has a twin brother that he doesn’t know about since the guy on the phone sounds a lot like him.
I mean if he lost a foster sister in the foster care system maybe he has a long lost brother?
Overall, I’m enjoying the series. However, I had a hard time believing the FBI would use a random briefcase with $1,000,000 for the ransom. I thought the money had to come from the four prominent individuals. If they’re not going to actually collect the money from those people, I would think the FBI could come up with the money in a hostage situation. I don’t think they would accept a “donation” from an unknown source.
They didn’t. Marco told them if was from some company. The FBI went along because they can’t get a hold of $1,000,000 on short notice and a life was at stake. There is a buraccracy that it as to go through usually so the FBI took what it could get.
The FBI agent clearly seaid to Marco when this is all over there will be questions about where Marco go the money from that company.
Sure, but that’s like #12 on the least plausible thing in this episode. I think they covered it well enough to make sense of it, as Hunter2012 said.
Maybe it makes TV logic, but I doubt that’s how the real FBI operates.
This episode was really good, but I could have done with less Charlotte and less all-knowing killer. He’s been planning all this for 3 years, but there has to be too many coincidences for everything to work for him so perfectly, not to mention how quickly he killed and beheaded the FBI agent.
Other than that, the scenes between Sonya and Hank, Fausto and Mrs. Tunnel, Marco and Frye and finally Fausto and the fat henchman were really great. The plot had good forward momentum and there was a nice balance between character moments and action scenes.
that snake scene was just great. understated, freaky, disturbing, and beautiful.
what about that line “you got a case of the yips?!?”
also enjoyed, “that’s it? one beso?” i think the episode should’ve been called that: One Beso.
the show is continuing in a super plotty vein and i’m not finding it hugely compelling. pretty sick of the shots of the fetishized woman in peril with breasts a-thrusting.
wish the characters were more nuanced and there was more depth to their stories. everyone seems to be going around in circles sort of indefinitely. i’ll keep watching for a while now but i’m pretty disappointed.
Danish / Scandinavian TV and movies work in their intensity because there is such a focus on the actors, and the way they are built is they are allowed space and time — without a lot of herky jerky fancy camerawork to mask the depth of interestingness. you’re allowed to spend time with the geographies of the actors faces and their environs. that’s missing here, obviously, though the colors and images are very pretty. they just seem a bit distanced from the emotion of what’s going on in the show.
I know this model is impossible to translate into something created within the U.S. model but one can hope. i’m glad for the outliers of original TV that overcomes the U.S. model with freshness and amazingness (Orange is the New Black, Top of the Lake, etc.).
Thoughts:
Cesar seems to be up to more than he is letting on. i wouldn’t be surprised if he is working for that woman and even killed the horse.
I agree, Diane Kruger killed that scene in the truck. Sonya is much more sympathetic to me than someone like Temperance Brennan.
My guess is that the killer may be someone on the force, but that may be too easy.
Haven’t seen anyone talking about the Seven references at the end of the episode. The way the killer holds the gun to Ruiz is exactly the way Spacey did it to Pitt in Seven, and Spacey let him go there like the killer did to Ruiz here. Also, we can’t forget about the head in a bag, very similar to the head in a box from the end of Seven. These were too intentional to be coincedences.
I think the head in the bag was merely an insinuation of the cartel’s M.O.. There’s a video online where a guy does it in 56 seconds.
“On the one hand, he’s an omniscient supervillain, able to foil expensive government surveillance systems, pull off elaborate and baroque murders, and turn hardened FBI agents into easy prey.”
Hm. On the one hand, I’m still giving the show a chance, but on the other hand, this (above) is exactly what is starting to try my patience.
“But on the other hand, he’s a phantom.”
This too.
Have to agree with Trilby, the omniscient villain is beginning to annoy. Is s/he supposed to be some sort of former Navy SEAL in order to pull all of this stuff off?
Speaking of which, the video torture scene blew my suspension of disbelief completely out of the water. No video camera has that kind of battery life, wireless access and is impossible to find, all while streaming in REAL TIME. Anybody streaming video in a relatively small metro area, at that quality, would be found, fast. Not to mention the police would get the stream blocked from live viewing very quickly.
I know, I know, I hate to be that guy, but it just took me out of the narrative, which is a shame, as I’ve enjoyed the show (and Bechir particularly) very much so far.
Question for clarity: I must have misheard him, but I rewound twice, and when Marco has the gun to his head, I swear he says “Don’t kill me, I’m family.” I suspect he actually said “I have family,” which is why I rewound a few times, but every time it sounded like what I first wrote. If that’s the case, that tells me he knows a lot more about the killer than he’s letting on, which I seriously doubt since nobody mentioned the comment at all.
I listened to it with headphones (which often clears up murky dialogue), and it was definitely “I have family.”
I figured. Thanks Alan.
I really wish there was someone named Bender working at the newspaper to go along with Frye.
I like that the Juarez crime boss Fausto Galvan, is being given a chance to be seen as someone besides a drug lord. I am hoping he has more to do this season. Besides giving up cash, to help get Maria.
But I have to admit, when he made mention to the horse killing lady, getting the pedicure… for her to use pink nail polish on her toes. I am wondering if we will eventually have her feet chopped off for crossing him. With the pink toes still included. :)
Sepinwall just nailed it… My money’s on Tim Cooper as the killer. See the look he gave Sonya when he said he’d take care of the girl? It was also too easy to set him up as the local yokel–he’s obviously smart enough to do this. Savvy enough, maybe not. Also remember that the killer has a distinctive walk and talk, not wholly unlike Coopers. If Linder was the bad guy, he’d have to be Kaiser Soze. And that just doesn’t jive.
But wasn’t he with the girl at the same time the killer was at the bar beheading Gedman and bonking Marco on the noggin?
I am really enjoying the show and looking forward to seeing how all the storylines converge. As for the omniscient killer, that’s not bothering me at all (probably because I watch a lot of those types of shows/movies and am used to the trope).
I’m still really confused about something. Who was the girl in the video with the FBI agent? I’m talking about the video that the police officers watch on the iPhone after they find his head. And why would this video make him take out his earpiece and flee the bar?
Over at IMDB someone is saying that the girl in the video is the first victim — the Mexican woman whose lower half was found in the judge’s car. The video was the FBI agent having sex with her.
It was the Mexican girl whose legs were left with the judge’s body. That same video was shown before in a previous episode (no 2 if I recall correctly), except that the video ended before the FBI guy showed up on camera. Even on this episode as the video starts playing Marco comments that it is the same video from before.
The was by far the best episode yet. The two leads are really compelling.
What was the song playing on the radio when Marco got into Fausto’s SUV?
This ep was OK and I’m mostly enjoying the show so far, but I was bothered by the fact the central plot point — the live stream of the victim in the desert — would never happen in real life, as no reputable news organization would stream it. Law enforcement might have access through the media or other means, but this took me out of the episode.
“* I love the show’s use of light to convey just how hot it is out in that desert, particularly in the scene where Linder nudges the snake to the side of the road.”
I’ve lived in Texas most of my life and I agree that the dry heat has been conveyed very successfully with one exception. . .Why is everyone wearing a jacket??? Unless it’s winter, it’s far too warm here for jackets during the rest of the year. Maybe it’s winter in the world of the show but why does it look hot? Can’t have it both ways.
I know I’m way late writing this, but if anyone can help me out, I’d really appreciate it. I’ve not been able to find any comments anywhere on what I’m about to write, so I think maybe I missed something.
When Gedman went to the bar with the money, apparently no police had eyes on the back door to the place. Really?! Really?
Made me lose confidence in the writing/plotting.
Also…don’t they have any search planes or helicopters in Texas, or is that over-budget for F/X?