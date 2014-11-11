Review: ‘The Flash’ – ‘Plastique’

A quick review of tonight's “The Flash” coming up just as soon as blogging about supernatural events doesn't really pay well…
For the most part, “Plastique” continued to demonstrate all the things “The Flash” has learned to do well in such a short span of time. We got cool demonstrations of super-speed, with Barry running up walls and across water for the first time. We got a welcome twist on the Freak of the Week format by having Plastique turn out to be a good guy who couldn't control her powers. (Though how it hadn't occurred to her to wear gloves until Caitlin suggested it didn't speak well of her brains.) Clancy Brown was impeccable casting as General Eiling, a longtime DC Comics heavy(*) who should have uses on both this show and “Arrow” if need be, and the initial teases of Gorilla Grodd have me excited, even if we have to see if they can pull off the character once he's out of the shadows and at the center of an episode. Oh, and Joe's reaction to Barry's vibrated voice was perfect: sometimes, a superhero's tricks should just seem funny to the people who know him, you know?
(*) Eiling was introduced as a supporting character to Captain Atom, and Plastique appeared often in the pages of that comic (though she was introduced as a Firestorm villain). Harold Hadley, the scientist Bette was trying to see, was also a minor player in Captain Atom stories. Can the Cap himself be far behind? Or would that be too confusing if “Arrow” is in the process of introducing a different hero with Atom in his name?
Then, though, there is the ongoing Iris problem, though it was a bit different this week than last time. The scene where she tries to interview “the Streak” was actually terrific: not only echoing the famous scene at Lois Lane's apartment in the first “Superman” film, but establishing a reason for Iris' Streak obsession that both fit her history and made me like her more. But once we got to Barry and Joe discussing the problem in Barry's lab, Barry raised a question neither Joe nor the show adequately answered: why doesn't he just tell her the truth? Once upon a time, Joe might have thought keeping Barry's identity secret would protect Iris, but now the exact opposite is true. And even if Joe has this ridiculous blind spot, it doesn't explain why Barry would go along with it. He had no problem unmasking in front of a woman whom at the time still could have been another supervillain, but he won't tell his best friend and perpetual crush? As with the Oliver/Thea situation on “Arrow” at the moment, it plays like something where the creative team doesn't want to entirely let go of the secret identity bit from the comics, even if it makes the hero look dumb for it in the context of the TV show.
Another strong episode overall, but various things relating to Iris are going to continue to be a problem until she's either written out or radically overhauled. Or, at least, until the Streak stops blurring his face in front of her.
What did everybody else think?
Agree on the Iris assessment. & while I enjoyed the Grodd tease, I wish they would lay off the Dr. Wells tags at the end of seemingly every episode. First one was surprising and invigorating, but at this point a less is more approach might be better fitting. It loses its potency when we’re reminded every week that there is something nefarious about the good Doctor.
I prefer the flashback tags to end the episode to the forced flashbacks we got in the second installment. I’m glad the series has moved away from using these as a full-time narrative device. They work (for the most part) on Arrow, but didn’t quite work as well on Flash.
Yeah…They are going too often to that Flashback well. The one relating to Ronnie was good but the Barry flashbacks were kind of silly. Ollie’s time on the island is one thing. Barry constantly flashing back to when he was 10 yrs old is…laying it on a bit thick. How many times do we need to see something that says “See Barry rebel…see Barry obsess…see Barry have a hard time in school” We get it…It’s a hard knock life. Move the f*ck on! And…if he’s so obsessed with getting his Dad out of jail….wouldn’t it have made more sense for him to have become a lawyer?
Barry/Iris is so boring and tiresome, I FF through all their scenes together.
I agree. This theme has been done to death already too.
Speak for yourself, Iris and Barry are a great part of the show for me, along with interactions between Barry and Joe. There’s so much warmth and love in those scenes.
Yeah no Barry and Iris are actually a compelling part of the show. This is Batman, one of the best things about the Flash is the fact that Barry has healthy relationships with the people he cares about and is frank about his feelings. Its refreshing, im sick and tired of manpain superheroes.
What an odd thing to say. This is still “manpain”… just a weaker, more Twilighty version of it. I would rather he just have a regular, plain girlfriend or non at all instead of this teeny bopper “will he or won’t he” drama.
It’s completely bizarre that you’re saying that the character of Iris needs to be written out or “overhauled” a few sentences after noting that the issue is the fact that Barry is refusing to tell her the secret.
There is nothing inherently wrong with the character. As soon as she finds out, which the producers and the actress have hinted will be soon, there’s no issue. So why exactly would you advocate tossing out the entire character?
I dislike Iris because she’s written as shallow and she seems insecure about her intelligence. Whenever Barry talks about something science-y she’s dismissive instead of curious. Also…the idea of the two of them living in the same house for 8 yrs and Barry never making a move or Iris catching on is ridiculous. As far as I’ve seen…no reference has been made to Barry ever having had a girlfriend at all. At some point wouldn’t Iris start to wonder if he was gay?
Um. I need you to take a seat hun. Iris is written as someone who doesn’t give a damn about molecular biology so that makes her less intelligent???? Are you kidding me?! Someone needs to educate you on the fact that having a interest in something other than science(i.e, Law, Journalism, Business) DOES NOT automatically make them more/less intelligent as someone with a degree in biophysics. Barry never made a move, because that would have not ended well, with them LIVING together and everything, he’s not interested in Iris as a conquest, so he was willing to wait until he moved out but then it was too late (enter Eddie from stage steal your girl). LIKE, bruh DO YOU even watch the same SHOW?!?!?
I too thought it was pretty good except for two things.
The tracker reveal was…well, just not up to par for this show’s plotting so far. Couldn’t they have had someone fire a tracker on her that wasn’t so much like a bullet wound she conveniently forgot to mention?
And Jesse Martin’s character was just, well the second time Iris told her father “she didn’t want to talk about it” and he just waved his hand and gave in, I almost lost it. Dude, I really like the fact that you’re allowing some grey into that trademark Det. Green beard, but no good father sends a kid out to do a father’s job.
If you’re worried about her because she might be a target, it’s YOUR job to tell her that, no matter how much she protests. No one elses.
RWG (and then when Barry did go to talk with her, he didn’t even mention WHY he thought she should stop)
Your asterisked section is exactly why DC should have let Routh be Ted Kord.
That and because Atom belongs on ‘Flash’ rather than ‘Arrow’, given that the latter largely avoids out-and-out superpowers.
Yeah, I’m not happy that we’ve been told that the DC movies and TV shows are being kept separate for “creative freedom” reasons, and Arrow can’t even use Ted Kord even though they seem to be going with the OMAC/Infinite Crisis plot and hinting at Captain Atom on The Flash.
I don’t see any problem with Iris character. Its Joe and Barry’s problem that they are not revealing it o her. She has been a wonderful friend and she needs to be treated better.In a way she is a Central city civilian witnessing the flash and there is need for such character in a show. So let her find the identity of flash gradually.
Writing Iris off the show or overhauling her character isn’t the answer. In terms of superhero love interests she’s fairly low maintenance. It’s not her fault that the men in her life are knuckle dragging Neanderthals.
My name is Barry Allen and I am the creepiest man alive.
Why is the main character of this show trying to get with his sister?
Are the writers trying to duplicate the success of Game of Thrones by including an incest sub plot?
She’s not his sister. Stop injecting your own personal drama into the discussion. It’s gross.
She’s his step sister. They grew up in the same house.
She’s said multiple times that she loves him as a brother.
It’s not quite HBO levels of incest but even for the CW this is a pretty creepy relationship.
If your sister looked like that, you’d try to get with her too. Now shut up.
Friendzoned by his own sister ;_;
$50 says the writers keep Barry and Iris’s dad from letting her know too early because that moment is when she loses the ‘brother’ veil and something romantic comes of it… and they figure it’ll have more resonance if we sit through this one-sided relationship for a good number of episodes first.
I’m still tentative about committing to this show. I’m enjoying the ride so far but I really don’t want to get roped into the same kind of loyalty that Smallville pulled on me to make me watch all 10 seasons dutifully. But I don’t have any other light-hearted capeshit show on my roster so… we’ll see lol
I agree, the step sister love interest angle is unnecessary and weird, it takes away from my enjoyment of the show. Also, to throw fuel on the fire, Candice Patton is just not a good actress and her character is repetitive and boring. There is zero chemistry between her and Barry, sexually or otherwise.
How can Barry have a crush on his step sister with her being totally oblivious to it? And yes, they aren’t blood relatives but it’s still creepy, “Hey everybody, this is my girlfriend…she’s also my step sister.” Aw, hell no.
Maybe Barry should run around the world and find himself a girlfriend.
LOL, in NO way are Barry and Iris step siblings (I assume you don’t know what the definition of that word is since you’ve so shamelessly used it out of context). The furthest you could go is by calling Barry and Iris surrogate siblings (WHICH ISN’T EVEN A THING) since Joe is his surrogate father. Barry has loved Iris and been her best friend wayyyyy before his mom died and way before he even came to stay at the West house. Funny how movies/shows like Clueless (which is iconic) and Gossip Girl all have these ACTUAL step-sibling/romantic relationships but no one feels off about them.
I copied the definition (just for you) from merriam webster.
step·sis·ter
noun ?step-?sis-t?r
: the daughter of your stepmother or stepfather
Joe West was never married (or even dating) EITHER of Barry Allen’s parents. So, Joe West has NEVER been Barry’s STEP FATHER. This makes it IMPOSSIBLE for Iris West to be his STEP SISTER.
He’s just a boy lucky enough to be offered a home by his BEST FRIEND’S father, after HIS OWN father was arrested.
Hilarious lets ignore the fact that Barry and Iris were friends before Barry had to live under the Wests household, he’s always loved her and not as a sister. so if i move in my best friend bcse say my mom died and we fell in love its incest bcse I consider their family my family? Is it incest when someone gets married and calls their inlaws mom and dad, get a grip they weren’t raised as siblings. Pay attention to the show and you won’t have this ‘wahh but its incest dilemma’, that weak and it does exist in canon.
So the sister shippers are out in force today.
It doesn’t matter how Barry views Iris, we know he has romantic feelings for her.
It matters how Iris views Barry. She views him as a brother. They grew up in the same house and she’s literally said it to him multiple times.
Imaging you’re in a good healthy relationship with a nice, if boring guy and your brother declares his love for you. Are you creeped out?
Yes because it’s creepy.
So overall there’s a difference of opinion on whether she has a familial relationship with him. And whether you’re creeped out depends on how you view their relationship.
But obviously the writer’s have made a terrible misstep if some of the audience are viewing their romantic leads as brother and sister.
The show would be better if they dropped this relationship.
lol The show is not going to drop Iris West/Barry Allen. Are you delusional? Especially when they’re super charming and have great chemistry.
Also, you’re making a big (inaccurate) assumption when you say that Iris sees Barry as a brother. Iris has never said that, in fact all she’s said way back in the pilot is that they are NOT brother and sister despite growing up together and the actress herself has said she plays it as best friends.
The writers can’t control what people in the audience think and there’s no shortage of people who love their relationship and I’d hazard to guess they far outnumber people stretching and reaching to call it incest. And frankly as soon as we get to the bit (likely very soon based upcoming episode descriptions) when Iris begins to question her feelings for Barry, no one is going to be going OMG INCEST since, again, they are not brother and sister by any rubric.
// Can the Cap himself be far behind? //
They even mentioned Cameron Scott, which is the alias Nathaniel Adam used in post-‘Crisis’ DC continuity after being shunted forward in time to “present day” in becoming Captain Atom. (Pre-‘Crisis’ at Charlton, from which DC acquired the character, he was Allen Adam.) I don’t know if they need both Firestorm and Captain Atom, but I definitely think they’d avoid both an Atom and a Captain Atom.
I want all 3 (and Blue Beetle, who Ray Palmer was originally intended to be).
Arrow’s Felicity was also a Firestorm character.
I’m glad Plastique wasn’t a Quebec separatist, and her death would be easy to retcon in that the explosives were already established to be in her body at the cellular level so she just has to learn how to reform her atoms after the explosion. But why didn’t her gloves explode? Or any of her clothes? How did she survive until now without blowing up eating utensils?
Yeah, I thought that abt the gloves too… It’s just kind of a lazy power that needs some additional caveats. Also, how did she get dressed?
>wasn’t a Quebec separatist
lmao
Do you think the Flash creators are fans of The Shawshank Redemption? First William Sadler, now Clancy Brown.
General Eiling: “Did you find her?”
Soldier: “No sir but we did find man who can change into poisonous gas in a make shift prison.”
General Eiling: “Who cares! We only care about Plastique this episode!”
One that I wondered — is Plastique dead or comic book dead? Could she come back to haunt Eiling and Wells, possibly revealing that Wells encouraged her to remove Eiling from the picture?
Glad they killed plastique off. Not as hot as I imagined. Mediocre acting
Are you kidding!? She was GORGEOUS (which may be different from hot… I don’t know how things work with you guys)!
Plastique a nose kept bothering me. What was that thing?! She should blow her own schnozzola off!
surprised you didn’t note that Cap was referenced in the ep by way of his alter ego “Cameron Scott” being name checked in reference to an address associated with Bette.
Iris in The Flash, Laurel in Arrow, Barbara in Gotham… the female characters in these superhero shows are boring and don’t do anything but cry and stir up problems for the heroes of the shows.
S-E-X-I-S-T.
Don’t understand the Iris hate. It’s not her fault Joe and Barry have decided to leave her in the dark. She’s doing want any good friend would, trying to help Barry find answers about his mom. Anyways I enjoy all of her scenes and think it’s ridiculous you want her off the show.
Its sad how some people will leap at a chance to criticize a female character for nothing.
Why on earth would you asked for Iris to be written off? Iris is Barry’s past, present & future. I love the fact that she is her own person, she might do it for Barry but wouldn’t stop what excites her coz she is her own person.
Iris knows that Barry is lying, she doesn’t know about any danger coz those two twats decided to keep her out of the loop, Joe never adopted Barry so the sisterly/brotherly reason need not to be brought forward and lastly it doesn’t surprise me that most of the hate for the Iris character is mainly in the USA.
It’s kind of sexist that people dislike Iris because she’s “too boring” or “isn’t curious”. The fact of the matter is, irl, not ever girl is a scientific genius or a wild eccentric, in fact, most aren’t. Iris is a wonderfully progressive and driven character, not to mention she and Barry have AMAZING chemistry. I love Iris the way she’s written, and an “overhaul” is not only unnecessary, but it would probably destroy the great dynamic she and Barry have on the show. (Remember, Barry fell in love with Iris for who she is, not who you THINK she should be).
I’ve been waiting for someone to make this point for a while now. Why do people expect the love interest to be cute, sexy, funny, exceedingly smart, able to kick butt, not be annoying by not talking when not spoken to but still able to call out the hero when they need it, relatable, non-threatening but threatening, adorkable, not black, etc. It’s honestly the most ludicrous, unrealistic, misogynistic thing in the world to expect a woman to have ALL these traits just to be “worthy” of the male hero who really only has to be male and have cool powers/gadgets to deserve respect, like…. boy. bye.
Written out?!?! WHA?!?!?
Lois Lane was annoying… Iris is not annoying at all. Like, wha?!?!?! I actually cannot wait for her development with Barry and to see the descent of Eddie Thawne. *excited*
Everyone on the cast is great! You seem to be struggling with some internal issues dude; your Iris recommendations make no sense.
I am shocked to hear people being so casually dismissive of Iris both as a character and as a potential love interest for Barry. She is one of the most well-developed characters on the show and Grant and Candice’s chemistry is palpable. I honestly don’t know what is being expected of female characters to be deemed “likable” enough to be worthy of having their stories told.
I love Iris and Barry. They are the epitome of friendship and love in life. They have the best chemistry on TV right now. It’s going to be a honor to watch these two people tell their stories.
I agree Grant & Candice aka Barry & Iris characters do have powerful chemistry on & off screen. They show true emotion and passion towards one another, especially Grant/Barry towards Iris.
Iris to be “written out”? I guess that most of you don’t read the comics but to speak so low on such a VERY important character to the franchise is SOOOOOOOOOOOO disrespectful and idiotic. What? Did you think the producers of the show made “The Flash” out of their own brains and could just throw away characters here and there? Each character has significance importance to the development of Barry ESPECIALLY Iris. If you were to take out Iris West out of the show right now it wouldn’t even be called The Flash anymore. It’d have to be call “Guy In Red Who Runs Really Fast.”
For SOME reason, a typically fickle fandom GENRE is SUDDENLY open to tossing away CANON and rewrite history. Let’s just throw Iris away… O_o. Weird.
So, Iris needs to be massively overhauled or written out of The Flash completely because she’s not in on the secret after 5 whole episodes? What a preposterous statement to make about a core character so early on & to make matters worse, there’s little to no reasoning to support it.
While I agree that Barry should tell Iris the truth about him being “The Streak” I understand why he chooses to defer to Joe seeing how he’s Iris’s father.
Iris West is a great character. Iris was the only person that believed Barry when he talked about the circumstances surrounding his mother’s death. Iris continues to believe in him hence fueling her interest in The Flash. Iris wants Barry to believe again in the impossible. Iris is a good person and friend. Why is Iris not being celebrated and praised for being such a strong support to Barry? Iris is beloved in the comics. Barry and Iris are iconic.
The need for some fans to bash Iris and the actress portraying her is so ridiculous. I wish people would start being honest with themselves on why they are so opposed to Iris West and Candice Patton.Stop trying to erase Iris West and Candice Patton.
Just so you know, this post was linked on tumblr with a call to arms to attack anybody who agreed with the author’s assessment of Iris. This is part of a campaign by Iris West/westallen fans to silence dissenting opinions. The plan is to silence any sort of dissent, scare snowbarry fans off and force people to either stan for Iris and ship westallen or leave the fandom.
I’ve never been on Tumblr, so…. yeah…but I totally see what’s happening here. By the way… do you need a tissue?
Here we go with the “We’re scared” and “Fearful” of the “Big bad WestAllen fans”… lol. Weirdo. I’m a Flash fan. LOVE THIS SHOW. LOVE THE CAST. If I didn’t like one member of the cast, though, I wouldn’t be obnoxious enough to attempt to troll campaign the actor off the show. That would be so rude with the sense of entitlement being plain old ugly.
No one on this page has said anything remotely rude about Snowbarry people, yet you expect an attempt to erase Iris West, by the author, to go unanswered? You’re such kids… embarrassingly hypocritical and just illogical.
I’ve always wondered why certain fans always b!tched and moaned over romantic relationships for some shows, despite their similarities, and not others instead of just sucking it up. It never occurred to me that the intent is to give the appearance of hatred towards a character in the media so the writers would feel pressured to fire/play down the actor your types don’t like.
You all are in sick denial. It’s pathetic.
IF there is to be a disclaimer on this page, I think it should be about the really pricky people who are weak enough to feel threatened by an actress they will never meet.
Pathetic. The only call that I’ve seen in the tags was to show support for Iris and let the author know what they think of his suggestion to sideline her. You’re just scared that Westallen fans will continue to show their unrelenting support and there will be visible oponents to your claims that Iris and Westallen are the worst things ever to happen to “The Flash” and that Snowbarry is the spice of life. For all I care, you can ship Barry with Captain Cold or General Eiling. Or Grodd. But if you’re going to come for Iris, there will be pushback. And that’s really scary because if you had it your way, you would try to convince TPTB that Iris is universally hated and she needs to go. But hey, THAT is all okay because you support wonderbread.
WTF! what people have issue with is the gross misogynistic and unreleastic views when it comes to female characters and in this case Iris. The two men in her life kept her in the dark about barry’s secret identity but somehow she is to blame? No one here mentioned caitlyn or snowbarry. Again what does this have to do with caitlyn or said snowbarry ship. You are allowed to ship what the fuck you want, no gives a shit. But if your shipping said ship requires to you unfairly mischaracterize another female character to make said ship appear more viable, then people have the right to call people out on their shit. Have a good day
See what I’m talking about, so aggressive. You can’t even have a rational cordial conversation with someone who’s so on the offensive and so close minded.
Snowbarry fans: Quick, we need to convince everyone that Iris needs to be sidelined because she’s the most unfeminist/boring/annyoing/perfect/vanilla/unsupportive/nagging character EVAH.
Westallen fans: Oh no, that won’t fly. Here are our receipts, bitches.
Snowbarry fans: Meanie, why aren’t you letting us erase Iris in peaaace?
You snowbarry fans thought it would be so easy to erase Iris/Candice from the show. And you’re shocked that a overwhelming majority of people actually love her character and want to continue to see more of her.
Thats what this is really about, Kat.
Bobby, I’ve just looked over the comments under the review for 1×04 and guess what? They were all shitting on Iris and Candice Patton in favour of Felicity and Caitlin. Funny how no one opposed them then. But all of a sudden, defense of Iris is an act of aggression, lol. Snowbarries are just pissy that the other camp is speaking up because how can they show everyone that Iris is SOOO bad and the show needs to get rid of her if her supporters are not silent? They can’t present this uniform hatred and distaste for all things Iris, Candice Patton and Westallen, poor things.
You’re all so angry, this can’t be healthy.
Don’t you worry about me, sweetheart, when I’m not dealing with Snowbarries, I’m watching beautiful vids, reading even more beautiful fanfics and thinking of the many, many brilliant interactions to come. Life is pretty good and even the camp hell-bent on mischaracterizing Iris and erasing her in favour of their crack ship cannot sour it permanently.
Ooh “sweetheart,” you talk big about how canon your ship is, but you always sound so defensive and insecure. It’s gotta suck when you feel so threatened by the mention of a rival ship because all your worth depends on a fictional couple.
Anyways, bye. You and your little army are boring because you keep repeating yourselves, it’s a lot like talking to a cult.
Oh @Kat. You are the definition of “insecure”. You are the one who brought up “snowbarry”. No one on this board was talking about “snowbarry”.
Look @Kat. You’re projecting… and its embarrassing. You antagonize, and then you cry foul. O_O. I would “lol”, but the “crying victim” thing you do… is so distasteful that even your hysteria, is not funny. Just cuckoo…
“Army?” … yeah… you’re dramatically psycho.
Barry & Iris is iconic to the Barry Allen Flash in DC comics. The story is far from boring! The actors are doing great and have great chemistry. The relationship Barry has with the West family helps ground the show. Bary/Iris is like Clark/Lois & they have a DC legacy that goes beyond this.
I can only imagine 1 reason why someone would want her written off. Shameful!
Hmm…I think that this article is garbage. Let’s start there. While, yes, Barry keeping secrets from Iris is problematic for a variety of different reasons, did you forget that this show is only 5 episodes in? Or would you rather they rush through those details instead? Further, your assessment of the “Iris” problem is hilarious, and then your response to that assessment? That Iris be “written out or dramatically overhauled”?? So take the ONLY woman of color on this show and write her out completely? I guess that works for you, seeing as how you’re capable of turning on any television show that’s airing right now and seeing yourself reflected in that media. Give me a freaking break. Iris is fantastic and she’s growing within this narrative which, might I remind you, is STILL only five. Episodes. In.
How are you going to try and suggest to erase a character that not only plays an integral role on the show, but in the overall Flash series? You’re tired of part of the story revolving around Iris? …Like.. all of what you’re complaining about are problems created by Barry and Joe. So your suggestion is to write IRIS off the show or overhaul her character because of the poor decisions made by the people around her? I haven’t read your previous articles but the logical flow to this is damn near stupid, and I need you to assess why you’re REALLY wanking over a female character that literally has done nothing wrong beyond existing and being at the mercy of those who CHOOSE to keep her out. This is episode five, get a god damn grip.
Going to have to disagree with the writer’s assessment of Iris West. I actually enjoy the interactions between Iris and Barry and the rooftop scene was amazing!
I love Iris West and her enthusiasm. Her desire to help Barry, thus her reason for blogging and reaching out to the “Streak” was so sweet. I’m excited for what’s next for Iris…spoilers say episode 7 will be huge for her! Can’t wait!
I love Iris in the Flash she is the main reason why it gets high ratings people of colour should be given more acting roles in TV Shows. Scandal, Gotham are doing well. I hope that they let Iris be the strong tough woman she actually is and stands up for herself instead of being like those other weak damsel in distress long haired women.
WHAT THE HELL?! Are you out of your mind, sir? You actually even let the thought cross your mind for Iris to ”be written out”?
You do know that there is no show without Iris, right? Without her, the whole flash universe would be FUCKED. Literally. Barry would probably never accomplish becoming The Flash, Wally West wouldn’t exist, neither would Bart Allen or the Tornado Twins. You’re so way over your head. Learn to appreciate Iris West, she is your lord & saviour.
Thank you! It is creepy and not a normal thing. They were raised as brother and sister. It would be like dating a foster or adopted sibling. Gross.