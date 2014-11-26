Review: ‘The Flash’ – ‘Power Outage’

A quick review of last night's “The Flash” coming up just as soon as I admire your timepiece…
Other business kept me from seeing “Power Outage” until this afternoon, but I liked the split focus approach. Neither Clock King (even played by Robert Knepper) nor Blackout were likely compelling enough to justify an episode on their own, but worked just fine as antagonists in stories that were more about conflicts among the ongoing cast: respectively, Joe's protectiveness of Iris (who got to save herself) and Harrison's ongoing attempt to study Barry's power and ensure events in the future.
The latter is obviously the bigger story the series is dealing with, and “Power Outage” toggled back and forth between suggesting Wells is obviously a villain and saying he's a someone who will do very ruthless things (like sacrificing Girder – and, in the process, making Barry's silly unmasking in front of him a moot point) in service of a greater good. Him wanting to know how to steal Barry's powers could be another hint(*) that he'll become the Reverse-Flash (or help create him), or there could be some circumstance in this future where he'll need to stop one or more speedster's for a good reason. There have been times I've leaned one way more than the others, but ultimately I think the creative team is doing a good job leaving it ambiguous until the moment's right to explain what he's doing.
(*) Speaking of hints, I sure hope we get to see many of the characters whose names were mentioned in Wells' list of particle accelerator victims, since they were the alter egos of not only Firestorm, but Elongated Man, Atom Smasher, Amazing Man, Fire, Damage and Fire.
What did everybody else think? Did you like the episode, or are you just impatient to get to next week's “Arrow” crossover?
I agree with a point Drew made last week:
Why in the hell is WB/DC keeping this universe separate from the film universe.
And yes, I mostly say that because of how much I enjoy watching Grant Gustin as Barry Allen just as much as I think Ezra Miller is a terrible casting choice as the film version of Barry Allen. I mean, if you’re gonna cast a name for Barry for the film, why not someone older with more gravitas like fan favorite Neil Patrick Harris or don’t use Barry at all, use Wally instead?
I mean, you could have Barry be in the films, but keep Oliver separate, as Oliver has most always shunned a place in the modern league because he’s far more street-level than even Batman is.
It just makes absolutely no sense. I mean, if this is a multi-verse, that’s so inside baseball that people would still be confused as to why there are two wholly different Flash’s, especially if they already really like the first one.
Also, Alan, what do you think about Joe not telling Barry about his visit from The Reverse Flash / Professor Zoom last night?
And who do you think it may be?
I’m certainly with you on the whole DC not giving out more characters to the TV side. They’re already (aside from Batman and Superman) five years behind Marvel in making money off of their characters, why be so stingy?
If Marvel can make billions of dollars off of obscure characters like The Guardians of the Galaxy, why not just throw stuff against the wall and see what sticks?
I remember back during Smallville when the producers had to grovel at the feet of the PTB at DC to get the rights to use characters that DC had absolutely no concrete plans for.
RWG (at least someone up on the food chain at Warners has finally realized that something is better than nothing)
Well, they’re filming the Superman vs. Batman movie right now at the same time as the Flash TV show, so it would be impossible for Gustin to do both at the same time.
If The Flash is in BvS, it’s the barest of cameos. Most likely at the very end.
I may be in the minority here, but I like the idea of the TV and film universes being separate. The former should be allowed to grow and develop its universe on its own, without interference from the movie studios. But that’s just my opinion. Let’s wait for Batman vs. Superman. As far as the fandom’s viewpoint goes, it’s either going to be a massive blockbuster hit and shatter all previously known records, or its going to be total shite. If it’s the former, maybe WB could be persuaded to link the TV and film universes, if only to squeeze more money out of the superhero franchise. If it’s the latter, well, we’ll all be able to heave a collective sigh of relief that at least the TV shows we know and love aren’t going to be corrupted by or have to cater to substandard material just because it’s been on the big screen.
I just don’t get people who think the TV and Movie universes should be connected. What would be the point of that?
The TV shows are good in part because they don’t have to service or wait around for the movies. Look at what a boring mess AOS became because they had to wait around for Captain America to hit the theaters before they could even hint the Hydra arc.
I’m still not entirely convinced that Harrison Wells is Reverse Flash. It seems like they are beating that over our head a little too much, but we still have Eddie (Eobard) Thawne sitting over in the corner with the actual alias of Reverse Flash. I think it’s gonna be a turnaround where we find out that Wells isn’t really a bad guy, but that his stealthy dealings are really meant to protect something for a more noble cause.
I’m not sure that Dr. Wells is Reverse Flash, either. At the end of “Power Outage,” when Dr. Wells is taking blood from Blackout’s dead body, you see the Reverse Flash in the background (Dr. Wells hushes him, with a wink). I do think Dr. Wells will steal Reverse Flash’s powers to do something with them. Just not sure he will give them to himself.
@Lesley, I can’t see what you’re talking about the reverse flash, I’m pretty sure that was just the poison gas guy as Wells was moving his cell out of sight or something, not really sure what that was all about.
That’s what I saw too – Wells was talking to The Mist, we saw what looked like a big jar of green swirly stuff. Not that Mist would have been in any position to spill the beans to anyone or to have them believe him.
I’m entirely convinced that Wells -isn’t- the Reverse Flash. We’ve seen production stills of the fight, and the man in that suit is pretty clearly -not- Tom Cavanaugh, unless he’s wearing football pads.
In last week’s episode after Joe had a talk with Harrison about the yellow man Barry saw, a yellow man, in a blur appeared in Joe’s house and took all of the relevant investigation materials. Also, Harrison can walk, he said he created Barry, and he goes in to that secret chamber to check on timelines. I am guessing the show is saying time travel is possible.
Yeah, my ears perked up at the names Ralph Dibny, Al Rothstein, Grant Emerson, Will Everett, and Bea da Costa (aka Elongated Man, Nuklon/Atom-Smasher, Damage, Amazing Man, and Fire) – if Ronnie Raymond can be alive, why can’t they? And with them plus (Green) Arrow, Black Canary, Speedy, and Atom, that’s not a bad Justice League.
I don’t think Wells is Reverse Flash, although it sure looks like they want us to think that. Just the name “Eddie Thawne” is too close to “Eobard Thawne” for that to be a coincidence, unless Eddie is Eobard’s ancestor. Wells is showing some Hunter Zolomon-like traits, though, but I don’t know enough about him to say one way or the other. But it was Thawne who was the time traveler, not Zolomon.
My working theory is that whoever Reverse Flash is, it’s his future self who went back in time to kill Barry’s mom, thus setting in motion the events that would make him the Flash. I am leaning towards time traveler Rip Hunter, who has knowledge of the future, being “H. Wells” (which is obviously a time traveler’s name). He tried some experiment in 2024 that sent him back in time, killing his wife, and now he has to live out the time from before the particle accelerator was built and guide events to be how he knows them to have been since they are part of his past.
I was reading up on Hunter Zolomon. Isn’t his deal that he controls his personal time frame? Yeah, traditionally Eobard Thawne is from the future, but Zolomon’s motivation to make the Flash the best hero he can be makes sense with what Wells is doing – translated from Wally West in the comics to Barry Allen for the show, of course. There’s also the fact that Wells is fake-crippled, which is similar to the way that Zolomon was badly injured.
Killing Barry’s mother and framing his father fits into that as well.
One thing that might be interesting – if Eddie Thawne isn’t the Reverse Flash but his ancestor, maybe his motivation is Marty McFly’s. Maybe his existence depends on Eddie and Iris staying together, or he thinks it does, and the Flash is a threat tothat.
Gustin has some talent. Really enjoying him as the Flash. I think he could play Spiderman or be the next Captain America.
These Arrow guys need to make another superhero show ’cause this crossover event sounds badass. I’m not talking about Supergirl either, that sounds weak.
I don’t know a lot about comics, but what’s another good character that could have a tv show from the DC universe? I would love to see Amy Acker in a role. A female Joker?
She was Huntress in Justice League Unlimited.
I know the role was already filled for Arrow, but perhaps she could be someone equally bad ass.
And there is no female Joker. There’s Harley Quinn.
So what…make a female Joker! I don’t want to hear Amy Acker with a high pitched voice. It’s a different universe!
I was thinking the other day that the CW might like to take a shot at another Birds of Prey TV show.
I think it would hit that soap/action sweet spot that CW loves so much just about right.
I was thinking the other day that the CW might like to take a shot at another Birds of Prey TV show.
If the birds of prey show is set to star Katie Cassidy and take her off arrow count me in
I’m out. I’m just not getting any enjoyment out of this show, either from the characters or the storytelling. For the second week in a row I didn’t bother to finish the episode because I just don’t really care what happens to any of these people.
Do you watch Arrow? The crossover is next week. At least watch that before you go!
I’m almost there as well too, just about checked out. The villains are just flippantly introduced and dispatched with so little emotional impact or background that it’s getting hard to care what happens one way or the other. There’s some great things going on but too many characters to deal with, something needs to be cut and better over arching storylines developed, it’s already getting predictable.
It’s also bizarre Barry is seemingly asexual (not that there’s anything wrong with that) outside of his decades long obsession with Iris and brief flirtation with Felicity, he’s a young guy with superpowers…
See you next week!
Alan, regarding the whole mystery of Barry’s mother’s death, do you think it’s likely to be solved this season (possibly in the season finale)? Personally, I could do without the constant references to it in the episode cold opens, and I really don’t want the mystery to be an albatross around Barry’s neck for too long.
In a perfect world, it would be resolved in the “Fall finale”, and then we get the fall out coming out of the holidays. But, yeah, I don’t want to see this drag out much longer either.
Am I the only person who was really excited because he thought Alan mistyped “‘Mazing Man”? I would pay cash money for him to pop up here.
And there is something of a difference between “willing to be ruthless” and “straight up shivving a dude.” But that’s just me.