Review: ‘The Flash’ – ‘The Flash Is Born’

A quick review of tonight's “The Flash” coming up just as soon as I calculate the number of bugs you swallow while running…
“The Flash Is Born” introduced Barry's famous superhero codename into the world of Central City, and introduced another villain from the comics in Girder, albeit retrofitting him into Barry's grade school bully – then staging their climactic fight in the halls of that school to make sure we got the point. On the one hand, this show (like “Arrow”) can sometimes lay things on really thick. On the other hand, Barry's supersonic punch was every bit as cool as Cisco sold it to us as, and Iris' thrilled reaction to seeing her hero in action up close was played very well by Candice Patton, and those were ultimately the more important parts of the episode.
That said, there remain several Iris issues that are less the fault of Patton or the character herself than of the way she's being written. The first is the step-sibling aspect of her relationship with Barry, which is hard to avoid when we get more flashbacks to the two of them as kids being raised under the same roof by Joe. It just undercuts every attempt to sell Barry and Iris as this great predestined romance, because you understand exactly why Iris has never looked at him that way: he is, for all intents and purposes, her brother.
The second is the secret identity business, which makes even less sense than ever after this week. Joe doesn't want Barry to tell Iris the truth about his powers in order to keep her safe, but keeping her in the dark only encourages her to maintain this blog about the Streak/Flash, which in turn attracts the attentions of a dirtbag like Girder, and will presumably bring her more trouble in the future from other meta-humans looking for information on the Flash. Bring Iris into the circle of trust, and either she stops blogging altogether – the request to cut it out carries more weight if she knows who's really asking her, and why – or at least goes into it with eyes wide open and a direct line to Barry if things go pear-shaped. This just puts her in danger for the sole purpose of generating conflict on the show – and because secret identities are a trope of the genre – and not because it's something that either Joe or, especially, Barry would do. And even though Iris is acting in good faith because the men in her life are idiotically not giving her all the information she needs, the fact that she keeps either getting into trouble or causing problems for Barry inadvertently makes her into an irritant, rather than someone whose future with Barry we should root for(*).
(*) For another example of this phenomenon, see Bradley Cooper's Will Tippin, who spent the first season of “Alias” investigating SD-6 and accidentally making Sydney's life more difficult. Even though his intentions were good, and even though there was a more plausible reason for keeping him out of the loop than the characters have here with Iris, it led to much of the audience taking a strong dislike to the character (Cooper and JJ Abrams have both talked about this), and the show had to drastically alter his circumstances (including bringing him in on the secret) to rehabilitate him with viewers.
Elsewhere, it seems clearer than ever that Harrison Wells is the Reverse Flash (or Professor Zoom) who traveled back in time to kill Barry's mother (and put him on the path to his current destiny), and who here steals the case file and threatens Iris to get Joe to leave the case alone. As “Harrison is secretly evil” epilogues go (assuming this is what that was), this was one of the more compelling and less repetitive, and provides a legit reason for Joe (and the series) to table that investigation for a while. And I'm guessing Iris' line about the meta-human who is on fire but doesn't burn up is going to lead us soon to our first encounter with Firestorm.
Good hour overall, but there remain some bugs to be fixed (if not scooped out of poor Barry's mouth).
What did everybody else think?
I still can’t stand Will Tippins or Bradley Cooper but agree with all your points about the Flash.
…how does Reverse Flash attacking Joe the second he eliminates Harrison as a possible Reverse-Flash incriminate Harrison?
Seriously, all Wells has done so far is give Barry his powers, take out a bad guy (Stagg) and attempt to take out another bad guy (Eiling). The first scene we get of his being something more than Wheelchair-Scientist-Guy is when he smiles at the headline indicating that Barry saved every universe that ever was or ever will be during the Crisis.
It’s far more likely, from what the show has given us thus far, that he’s a Rip Hunter type who came back in time (arriving a month after Barry’s mother’s death) to repair the damage to the timestream done by E. Thawne, the Reverse Flash.
Harrison goes after Joe because even though Joe has eliminated him as a suspect, he’s made it clear that he isn’t letting up on the investigation, which will eventually lead back to Harrison if Harrison is Reverse Flash.
I’m with you on this one. I think Wells is a quasi-good guy, despite what he’s done (especially to Stagg), more of an amoral time traveller than an outright super-villain. I definitely don’t think he’s Reverse Flash, I’m sticking with Rip Hunter for now.
As for Thawne, does anyone else know Joe is working on the Allen case? If Eddie doesn’t know, then how would he know to come after Joe and to threaten him with harm to Iris?
Some time ago while talking with some friends about a hypothetical Flash movie, I had the plot idea that a Zoom who was experienced at fighting Flash came back in time to try to stop him, only he overshot his mark and ended up being the cause of the lightning that gave Flash his powers in the first place. That’s not the case here, obviously, but I’d bet a lot of money that the fight in the Allen house was Barry and Zoom travelling through time.
Not if Harrison is involved in the investigation, like he is, and is in a perfect position to lead Joe in the wrong direction, away from himself.
If Harrison WAS the Reverse-Flash, he’d have been in the perfect position after his and Joe’s talk.
My pet theory is that in Harrison they’re combining the Reverse Flashes, Professor Zoom (Eobard… well, you know his last name and I don’t want to spoil it if you don’t) and Wally’s Zoom, Hunter Zolomon, whose MO was that having a great tragedy in Wally’s life would help the Flash become a better hero.
If that’s the case, keeping Joe alive makes sense if he’s part of making Barry a better hero.
I too am skeptical about Wells as Reverse Flash. He’s too protective of Barry, even if they’re going with a variation on Johns’s (less-than-sensible) “trying to make him a better hero” motivation that he gave Zoom.
I think the *show* wants us to be guessing he’s Reverse Flash, but I think it’s a red herring. My guesses:
1. Future Barry from some sort of post-Crisis or post-apocalyptic world
2. Rip Hunter
3. Waverider (thought of this one tonight… I think it’s about as likely as Captain Carrot, to be honest, but he was a time traveler who came back to fix his broken future)
There no doubt that Wells knows about the reverse flash. However, I would bet money that he is. The timing of his coming to Central City makes it look like he read somehow about Barry’s account of the incident and connected the dots.
However, I wouldn’t be surprised if he had a hand in the bad guy getting his powers or if this is somehow connected to his wife’s death
I’m not sure about Rip Hunter. Would he straight up murder someone? Doubtful. I’ve been wondering about another possible B-list villain for Harrison – Abra Cadabra.
Comes from the future with super science that might as well be magic. Kind of obsessed with the Flash. Toss in a storyline about fixing the future and he could work.
But it’s almost certainly Zoom.
Thing is, PGibney, that WE (the audience) know that there’s a guy named Professor Zoom from the future who’s the anti-Flash. But there are a lot more people out there who have never read a Flash comic who have never heard of Zoom (or Rip Hunter, or Vandal Savage, or Abra Kadabra) and have little idea of what’s coming.
I think they are playing with the readers, knowing that we’ll be thinking it’s Zoom, and trying to fake us out. If Wells really is Zoom, then he will likely cease to be a regular on the show once we see the big reveal. That’s why I think Wells will turn out to be a good(ish) guy, not a bad guy.
Zoom wouldn’t be trying to build up Barry’s career, and unless they change his motivation, Kadabra was in it for his own fame and audience appreciation. I’ve seen elsewhere speculation that Wells might be Vandal Savage, but Savage was just immortal, not a time traveller. And I strongly doubt it’s future Barry, since you’d recognize yourself from 10-20 years in the future.
But no idea who Tess Morgan is supposed to be, I guess that’ll have to wait til we see who Wells is.
MGrabois: Ultimate fakeout: the yellow blur is actually Skeets (possessed by Mr. Mind!)
Easter eggs:
Wells references a “Man of Steel” in such a way that maybe he knows that in some universe there’s a Superman who’s known by that name.
Over in Keystone City, a sign in the background shows the name “Garrick Wharf”. Garrick, of course, was the Flash of Earth-2, based in Keystone.
This one’s a stretch, but Carmichael High School might be named for Ronnie Raymond’s high school nemesis, Cliff Carmichael, seeing as how there is/will be a lot of Firestorm characters and references in the Arrow/Flash-verse.
The “Man of Steel” reference made me giggle. Love this show!
Foster siblings, not step.
I honestly cannot understand if people are intentionally trying to mischaracterize them as “related”, deceive readers basically, or if they really don’t understand the concept of “step-families”. Did Joe marry Barry’s mother or something? Did I miss this?
Its jsut that the whole concept of them growing up together *like* brother and sister, for the past 14 years is what makes people, including the character Iris, regard them as brother and sister. To me if they became more romantically involved it wouldn’t be a big deal. I was far more disturbed by a similar situation on the period piece show “The Knick” in which a unrelated boy and girl had grew up in the same house since before they were three years old. They knew they weren’t biologically or even legally brother and sister and as adults they got sexually involved, even with him impregnating her but that, to me at least, has a much greater “ick” factor than with Iris and Barry given how young they started out as opposed to Barry and Iris being about 10 years old when they started living together. The writers just oversold the Barry and Iris siblings things too much and they may not be a way back.
Thawne is the Reverse Flash.
If you look closely at the FLASH- CHOSEN trailer, you’ll see Harrison Wells talking to some hologram in that mystery room. If my guess is correct, Thawne came back in time and killed Tess Morgan first, he then told Wells he can bring Harrison back, and told the whole story. After that he killed Barry’s mother. Assumed the identity of Eddie Thawne. Thawne deliberately started dating Iris, because he just wants one thing, to hurt Allen. Also in todays episode “the flash is born”, Eddie said a crucial line to Barry “The key to fighting is patience” and after that he asked Barry to punch harder.
Just my theory, but its seems fully logical to me.
I thought the same, that Wells is Zoom, at first. But then I saw the “Chosen” trailer, and well its just my theory.
As someone who hasn’t read the comics, I got a distinct impression during the boxing scene that Eddie already knew Barry’s secret identity.
Clearly he knew who he was. Why wasnt he concerned that some scrawny kid just punched a hole in a 300lb heavy bag. He never questioned how that was possible and took Barry’s the seams were ripped line way too easy.
I’m looking forward to the Eddie Thawne storyline, but I kind of knew the backstory already. I don’t think a lot of people do, though. Definitely need “Spoiler Alerts” on the Flash comment boards! ;)
Didn’t Barry have eddie thawne listed as eobard on his phone? wouldnt that make him Reverse-flash?
No, he didn’t.
I’d like Eddie to be an ancestor, really, but I do wonder if the name is because they really didn’t want to have to pronounce ‘Eobard’ consistently on television.
I had been hoping that Wells would turn out to not necessarily be evil but rather amoral since to date he had only killed arguably evil people but this kind of clinches he is probably just evil.
I enjoyed this episode, I like that it was lighthearte aand I cheered along with Cisco ith the sonic punch.
Iris and Barry are not step siblings, probably more foster siblings since you know, Barry’s mother is dead and his father is in prison. Either way, they grew up together in the same house but they are not blood related. It’s just like someone liking their best friend from childhood except they lived in different houses.
I want them to tell her about Barry being Flash, just to not keep her in the dark. I doubt she would stop even after she knows.
Eddie is obviously Reverse Flash his name alone gives it away. Maybe he came from the future.
Overall a fun episode.
Growing up in the same house, with Joe raising them, makes it very much NOT like “someone liking their best friend from childhood except they lived in different houses.” (ABC Family’s “The Fosters” deals at length with the many reasons why foster siblings trying to date is a very very bad idea.)
It’s not remotely comparable to the situation on The Fosters. Callie is at-risk child placed into a situation with strangers in which she has no real security with regards to her position in the family or the permanence of same and thus who inherently has a steep power differential with every other family member meaning that during the development of her new relationships with the family it’s important that none of the dynamics are based in an abuse of that power differential.
Barry is a kid who was taken his by his best friend’s father/a family friend as an adolescent. Barry and Iris’s relationship pre-dates and precedes Joe becoming Barry’s surrogate father. Barry and Joe’s later relationship doesn’t retroactively change the context in which Barry and Iris’s relationship existed and continued to exist. And at 11/12, you’re dreaming if you think they weren’t already having some non-platonic feelings/thoughts about each other before he ever moved into the house. Their situation growing up was probably very delicate, particularly given that Joe was clearly aware of Barry’s feelings for Iris, but you’re supposing that somehow they spontaneously became “brother and sister” instead of just maintaining the relationship that already existed.
Arguing that Barry and Iris’s relationship is incestuous or pseudo-incestuous is a small step away from arguing that a marriage is incestuous because one spouse has developed a close enough relationship with their in-laws to call them “mom” or “dad.”
I don’t know much about the comics background, but I am pretty sure that Harrison is the guy who killed Barry’s mom. At least given the characters we know on the show, he’s the only one who seems like he could have done it.
Although from reading the comments, it sounds like I would have a different view if I knew the backstory.
Eh, the show is way different from the source material, so there are a lot of theories and your view is as valid as anyones. Also, Harrison *has no* backstory in the comics. He’s an original character, so him being in the mix with enough ambiguity about the other connections means it’s anyone’s ballgame.
Well, to be specific, the character of Harrison Wells is original to the series until the point at which they reveal his real identity, which (in all likelihood) will be someone from the comics.
The initial attraction to the show was that Barry was enjoying being a superhero instead of being burdened by it, but they seem to be getting farther away from that with each episode and turning him into just another brooding, tortured superhero with daddy issues and girl problems.
Also, he’s got lightning bolts all over his damn suit and it took this long for somebody to think of “The Flash”?
Damn you people and all your spoilers.
Why did you have to remind me of the Willage Idiot, Alan? :-D
I’m really enjoying this version of the Flash. He’s having fun with it, even though he’s learning that having powers isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. I was so invested last night that I yelled, “Get up, Barry!” when Girder was beating on him the first time. :-D
Also, as someone who grew up reading The Flash, I don’t mind the various theories based on the comics, but giving out show spoilers for upcoming eps is not cool (not you, Alan–some of the other posters). Jeez.
I am enjoying the way the show is progressing. The characters are developing just fine. Understandably the writers can’t please everyone who has an opinion so I just try to enjoy the show. This is aTV show not a movie. It’s something different. Iris seems to be strong willed and a little tougher than we think. Maybe being in danger is what gives her adrenaline rush. Points to note: girl’s got skills. I think her story is moving forward at the right pace. So Barry and Iris looked out for each other when they were young. I think the viewing audience are intelligent enough to know that they are not related by blood or otherwise. So let’s move on from the tired comments about it.
I like where the show is going, but there is a major plot hole now, isn’t there?
It’s one thing for Barry to have a secret battle with a meta-human that the police never see or know about. But this week, the cops had a perp in plain view with a name. To them, a civilian was then abducted and rescued. But where’s their perp now? (We know where he is, but they don’t.) Wouldn’t that mean he’s still at-large from their perspective?
They can’t keep doing that all season, can they? I know the show isn’t a super detailed procedural, but “I don’t know what happened to that scary guy that blew up Chinatown… but I sure am glad he is no longer blowing up Chinatown. Glad *that* got sorted.” is not a tenable go-to for the writers, is it?
This bugged me too (along with Barry revealing his secret identity to Girder — what could go wrong there?). Basically, Girder’s still at large, the case is still active, and resources would be devoted to tracking him down (remember, he severely assaulted two cops at the West home, if not outright murdered them — cops do NOT forget that, regardless of Girder’s supposed flight from their jurisdiction).
Also, how can Wells realistically keep these felons in there — who’s feeding them? Are the walls just really strong? Are there force fields? How does that work?
Not just that…..
I suppose it’s ridiculous to ask for ‘due process’ in relation to supervillains, but I think I’m going to feel uncomfortable if they just keep throwing ’em in their super-slammer every week…
Here’s what I think. I know that we can’t go totally by the comics, but originally, Barry’s mother didn’t die in the comics. That was something Professor Zoom did later to screw with Barry. Zoom killing Barry’s mom might have severely screwed things up in the future, and Wells came to the past to make sure that things happen as they should. By any means necessary.
Please kill off Iris in Flash, Laurel in Arrow, and Barbara in Gotham. They are nothing but drama-inflicting recalcitrant little brats. They do absolutely nothing to enhance the lives of Barry, Oliver & Jim respectively whatsoever and only serve to slow them down.
I can’t stand Iris and her “I’ll keep doing whatever I want despite everyone’s requests and logical advice” attitude, and how she isn’t attracted to Barry but now the mysterious Flash shows up in the shadows (EXACTLY like Arrow did with Laurel at first, incidentally, and she loved it just as Iris does) and suddenly she’s denying her freakin’ boyfriend’s calls for him and not answering his voicemails because she’s so infatuated with the mysterious hero. What a duplicitous and hypergamous woman. Typical! Yawn.
I totally agree, Iris is just plain awful.
You all are trying too hard… it’s getting sad.
What a misogynist piece of tripe. REALLY? A hypergamous woman? Get a grip.
I thought this episode was spread on waayyyyyyy too thick – like awfully so and not at all redeemed by the decent points. The bully thing was super lame. And there are always obvious answers that the show ignores.
I know Flash is new still, but the guy was clearly very slow in comparison and turning parts of his body into metal. Flash should have been able to easily dodge, move, let go, and also do serious damage to the flesh portions of the body.
I agree with the other pieces of the review, including Zoom although that’s so obvious that I hope they do something different.
Lamest episode so far. looktothecookie.org
Good hour? Really not on the same page. I thought this was the worst episode so far. So bad I didn’t even finish watching it because I just lost all interest in the characters or the story. The Flash was my most anticipated new show of this season and so far it’s really disappointing. Other than Grant Gustin (and sometimes Jesse Martin) I have zero engagement with any of the characters and the writing is like a bad repeat of Smallville. I’m giving the show one more episode to wow me, but considering I didn’t even finish this one, it’s not looking good for The Flash and me.
Iris being kept in the dark is clearly doing more harm than good, but it’s not like Barry is smart about his double identity all around. While revealing it to Plastique last week was questionable, at least he believed that he could trust her and wanted to help her; revealing it to Girder is flat-out stupid, because it’s not hard to envision the day coming when he (if not all the inmates) will get out of STAR. Maybe it’s not ‘Smallville’ bad yet, where nearly every kryptonite-powered nemesis learned Clark’s identity *and passed the info along*, but it’s a really dumb road for smart people to travel.
Barry and Iris are NOT related. They grew up under the same household as best friends.
Here’s how I see it: we’ve already got Zoom. Eddie Thawne. If Harrison is indeed a future version of him, that’s two editions at once. I’d like to think the show wouldn’t double up, but it’s making a lot of the same mistakes Arrow made in its first half a season. I like the idea of wave rider or rip Hunter.
Do DC and Marvel ever sue each other for intellectual property or copyright issues? I mean, if Girder isn’t a blatant Colossus rip than I don’t know what is.
The Flash is very much a like in same story telling that Smallville was. Tons of people who were affected by Particle Explosion/Kryptonite Infection turning normal young adults/teens into Metas and them going all evil and 1 superhero at first stopping them. Then of course there’s the whole soap opera romance aspect and some sort conflict with the supporting characters but at the end of every episode Flash /Superman saves the day and the main character or the supporting cast learns a valuable life lesson and end up making up at the end of the show or the next couple of episodes. Typical formulaic Hollywood Happy meal show.
I love it