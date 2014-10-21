Review: ‘The Flash’ – ‘Things You Can’t Outrun’

A review of tonight's “The Flash” – which the CW just gave a full-season order to – coming up just as soon as my chest feels like that one time I had a cigarette…
If the goal of last week's episode was to emphasize the fun and empowering parts of being the Flash (or being on his support team), “Things You Can't Outrun” leaned on the heavier end of the show's emotional spectrum, dealing with the helplessness Barry feels about his father, the grief Caitlin and (to a lesser extent) Cisco feel about Ronnie, and the overall burden of having responsibility for who lives and who dies in a city rapidly filling with super criminals.
With these first three episodes as an admittedly small sample, I would say the strengths of “The Flash” trend more towards the fun than the angst – that's what “Arrow” is for – but I also recognize the danger of making the show feel lightweight rather than light. Plus, the show has a bunch of good dramatic actors to work with, and the fact that there are clear stakes in turn makes the lighter and/or triumphant moments have more impact. It's a balance that Berlanti and company will have to carefully maintain going forward, but it's worked for the most part so far.
After talking about the apparent death of Caitlin's fiance Ronnie – played by Stephen Amell's cousin (and Berlanti show alum) Robbie Amell – “Things You Can't Outrun” now dramatizes it, and shows that Caitlin isn't the only one scarred from the event. We'll see if Cisco is a character (and if Carlos Valdes is an actor) capable of being more than comic relief, but this was a promising start to that, while also establishing Ronnie(*) in some swift, clear strokes.
(*) This show and “Arrow” (and, to a degree, “Gotham”) invite discussion of the source material in the way that something like “Walking Dead” doesn't, especially because the creative team has made clear they aren't married to that source material. It's safe to assume that Ronnie has something in common with his comic book namesake – and ditto Caitlin, given the joke about how she and Ronnie are like fire and ice – but I don't know that it's a lock that Cisco will develop superpowers, for instance. I'm not going to make compare/contrast the primary angle if and when I review this show, but I also don't think cross-media discussion should be verboten the way it is with the “Game of Thrones” spoiler minefield.
The Mist is another DC catalog villain whose powers are easy to depict on a TV show budget – between him and Weather Wizard, the VFX team has already mastered the art of digital smoke enveloping Barry – and helped set up the idea of building a prison (see below) while also letting Barry do his superhero thing in front of his dad. (Even if he did the Superman trick of vibrating his face so Henry couldn't recognize him.) The bigger part of that story was the reconciliation between Barry's surrogate father and his actual one, which was a nice piece of business between Jesse Martin and John Wesley Shipp, and I'll admit to being worried for a moment that the show might actually kill off Joe, simply because Barry has an abundance of authority figures at the moment.
I don't know if it's going to be practical for me to review the show every week (the CW made the first three episodes available early), and there's also a level of consistency so far that may give me less material to work with than something like “Gotham” (which is still figuring itself out, but in ways I find interesting to write about). But episodes 2 and 3 very much confirmed the promise of that pilot.
Some other thoughts:
* Easter Eggs: Barry jokes that it's not like he wants a museum in his name, when it's a long-standing piece of Flash lore that Central City builds a Flash Museum. Also, the movie theater Barry and Iris are leaving is also showing “Blue Devil II” and “The Rita Farr Story,” the latter a reference to the size-changing Elastigirl from the Doom Patrol, and Harrison gives Barry shopping mall directions using Big Belly Burger, a fictional fast food chain from the DC Universe.
* The episode also pivots away from the idea that each Freak of the Week will simply die in action, as Harrison and the science twins begin turning the particle accelerator into a meta-human prison. I don't know if the show will ever get into the logistics of this – how they are feeding and bathing the prisoners, how they're affording it, whether the ACLU will stumble onto the place's existence, etc. – but it's a start.
* Harrison Wells hint this week: in the flashback, he says he's waited for this day for centuries, which could suggest he's immortal, or a time traveler, or perhaps both.
* The shot of Harrison wheeling into the accelerator chamber looked, intentionally nor not, very much like Professor X wheeling into the Cerebro chamber.
* Shows like this tend to get addicted to secrets for their own sake, and I groaned at several of the Iris/Eddie scenes early on. Fortunately, Joe told them that he had figured it out by the end of the episode, which leaves the larger matter of Iris being out of the Flash loop to be potentially dragged out for a season or two. (My hope is that these guys learned their lesson from Laurel on “Arrow” and make Iris part of the gang quickly.)
* No little boy Barry flashbacks this week: progress!
What did everybody else think?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
Better to write about the two good superhero shows currently airing (Arrow and the Flash) than about the two bad ones (SHIELD and Gotham).
Your opinion just lost all credibility by labelling SHIELD and Gotham as bad.
SHIELD isn’t great.
Most interesting part is that SHIELD isn’t a superhero show….
“Your opinion just lost all credibility by labelling SHIELD and Gotham as bad.”
What, people’s opinions here have no credibility unless they like the same shows as David?
So far the show s great and the characters and special effects are great
I really love Caitlin’s Fire and Ice joke… Could be leading up to something big in the next couple of episodes.
SPOILER
Firestorm is coming in episode 10 I believe (if not, it’s 11 or 12). Not sure about Killer Frost but it’s inevitable.
Considering that they’ve already cast Victor Garber as Professor Martin Stein, I think something’s coming up for Ronnie…
If I recall correctly, Big Belly Burger is also a place in “Arrow”, which makes sense since it’s the same universe. And you also missed a reference to “Waid Avenue”.
The “vibrate your face so they can’t recognize you” was pioneered by the Golden Age Flash, Jay Garrick.
Kyle Nimbus (I hate when villains names are puns related to their super-powers!) was the second Mist in the comics. His father fought the original Starman on Earth-2, and then post-Zero Hour Kyle took over and fought Starman’s son Jack (also Starman).
As for dead villains, Multiplex can easily be hand-waved back from the dead, and Weather Wizard Clyde Mardon’s brother Mark (who was in the plane with Clyde when it was struck) hasn’t been seen yet.
And Mark Mardon is THE Weather Wizard that Barry Allen tangled with in the comics, so I wouldn’t be surprised if he shows up with a name actor playing him as the build to the Rogues Gallery continues.
Thank you for this post. Glad to see someone who knows their stuff.
It’s SO predictable and trite of me, but I really can’t help but like Barry and Caitlin together better than Barry/Iris. What can I say? Danielle Panabaker was so good and so sad in this episode, she won me over.
I actually agree. I mean, at the end of the day, Barry and Iris need to end up together, but I’m totally cool with Caitlin and Barry dating for a bit (until Ronnie comes back into the picture). She’s… cool.
I really don’t understand the need to turn everything into a DC vs Marvel thing. Some people enjoy Arrow and Flash, some people enjoy AoS. Why do some feel the need to convince everyone that their toy is better than the other kid’s toys?
I enjoy both.
Flash and AoS, that is. I never got started on Arrow, but it’s in my queue.
That’s great Adam. I’m not particularly fond of AoS, but you will never find me coming here to talk trash about it. To each their own, methinks.
Am I the only one bothered by the speed inconsistencies? In the beginning of the episode, within the breadth of a phone call, Flash runs down a car in a high speed chase, takes the shooter out of the car, cuffs him, puts him in another moving vehicle and returns to outside the movie theater slightly out of breath. At the end of the episode, he can barely outrun a green mist down a deserted highway. He should have been back in central city by then, not 100 yards down the road. How did the mist keep up with him? When he runs through the mist at top speed, why isn’t the mist disbursed from the force of the wind he creates? Finally, why does he slow down to punch the guy instead of hitting him with superspeed punch? End rant.
My guess is that he’s just learning to use his powers and know the limits of his capabilities; he hasn’t had time to develop all the characteristics of the Flash from the comics.
I completely agree. It drives me crazy in the fight scenes that he seems to completely lose any speed. I get that they need some way to keep the fights interesting, but hopefully they figure out a way to allow him to use his powers without being to invincible (or any more invincible than being the Flash on a show called The Flash).
Maybe I’m giving the show writers too much credit here, but I think there are a few ways to look at this:
1 – It was pretty clear his intention wasn’t to outrun The Mist at the end and leave him behind, but to keep egging him on so that he would eventually wear out.
2 – The bit at the beginning was a short event overall… It seemed like this was a more prolonged period where he was using his powers, I seem to think they’ve established that his metabolism will only allow him to go so long before he wears himself out.
3 – It’s possible that, as he’s starting out, if the thought of a super speed punch has even occurred to him, he’d be concerned of the likelihood of killing the person he hit. And since he’s establishing himself to not be a killer… That could be all under the surface. (But again… I am possibly giving the writers too much credit here)…
Maybe I’m giving the show writers too much credit here, but I think there are a few ways to look at this:
1 – It was pretty clear his intention wasn’t to outrun The Mist at the end and leave him behind, but to keep egging him on so that he would eventually wear out.
2 – The bit at the beginning was a short event overall… It seemed like this was a more prolonged period where he was using his powers, I seem to think they’ve established that his metabolism will only allow him to go so long before he wears himself out.
3 – It’s possible that, as he’s starting out, if the thought of a super speed punch has even occurred to him, he’d be concerned of the likelihood of killing the person he hit. And since he’s establishing himself to not be a killer… That could be all under the surface. (But again… I am possibly giving the writers too much credit here)…
>>Also, the movie theater Barry and Iris are leaving is also showing “Blue Devil II” and “The Rita Farr Story,” the latter a reference to the size-changing Elastigirl from the Doom Patrol<<
I was more excited to see a ref to the Blue Devil. Won't he be popping up on Flash or Arrow? If so, I wonder which version (hoping for the original because I loved that comic)?
“the ACLU will stumble onto the place’s existence”
-The ACLU is too busy busting every practice that the GCPD has put into place…God that is an awful police department.
Dude, of course Cisco is going to become Vibe. Why would you think he wouldn’t? Geoff Johns is working on this show for Christ’s sake. They aren’t gonna stick in a character with a name like that for sh!ts and giggles.
As I said in last week’s comments, Felicity Smoak has very little in common with the version from the comments. Cisco could become Vibe, or the name could just be a wink at the fans, in the same way that Simon Stagg still had a bodyguard named Java, but he wasn’t an unfrozen caveman.
Version from the comics, I mean, where she’s old enough to be Firestorm’s stepmother, among other differences.
> Even if he did the Superman trick of vibrating his face so Henry couldn’t recognize him
I’m pretty sure the Flash known as Jay Garrick did it first
I don’t watch Arrow. Can Harrison Wells be The Shade, or is somebody else already playing the character? Wells makes me think about how the character was used in Starman.
While a lot of the dialogue they give to the younger leads is just bad, I’m enjoying the hell out of Jesse Martin and Tom Cavanaugh.