Review: ‘The Good Wife’ – ‘The Decision Tree’

A review of last night’s “The Good Wife” coming up just as soon as I press the farting button…
“The Decision Tree” was the series’ 100th episode – note Kalinda’s speedometer at 100 in the opening sequence – and TV shows tend to approach that kind of milestone in different ways. Some use it as an excuse to do a huge episode involving metaphorical and/or literal explosions, some treat it as an exercise in nostalgia for the events that got us here, and some ignore the numbering altogether and just do a regular episode. “The Decision Tree” trended more towards the second option. It wasn’t an encyclopedic history of all things “Good Wife,” but it revisited Matthew Ashbaugh, brought back and/or mentioned troublesome clients like Colin Sweeney and Lemond Bishop, and put Eli and Peter together with Donna Brazile again.
Most importantly, though, it was another referendum on the end of Will and Alicia’s relationships, both personal and professional. I find the two of them being enemies vastly more interesting than them either being together or pining for each other, but it’s understandable that Will would be so angry at Alicia – and that he would have some legitimate questions about how much of their romance was real and how much was her manipulating him to get what she wanted. Alicia’s ultimately a less duplicitous character than that – and we can debate whether it would be more fun if she had been consciously taking advantage of Will’s interest in her, or if a show this morally complicated needs a relatively pure character at its center – but Will’s anger is coming from a real place, and it continues to fuel some excellent conflict between the two firms.
Less compelling so far is Damian Boyle. Glad as I am that Jason O’Mara gets to play Irish, Damian fits into the bad boy archetype that the show has toyed with in the past with Blake and Kalinda’s ex, and never all that well. Cat-and-mouse between Alicia/Cary and Will/Diane: fun. Cat-and-mouse between super detective Kalinda and super gangster Damian: overheated.
The best part of the 100th, though, was the very last moment, with Alan Cumming’s perfect spit take as Marilyn announced that she was going to name her baby Peter. It’s a strange turn the show has made with Marilyn, who was introduced (in Eli and Peter’s minds, if not in reality) as a temptress who could bring down the governor, before the writers instead made her the wacky pregnant lady with the frequent nausea and gadgets. If the idea is that the two character concepts are one – when we weren’t looking, Marilyn and Peter hooked up, and she got pregnant – I’d have to wonder about the timeline (the season’s early episodes took place over a compressed time period as the fourth years plotted their escape while waiting for their bonuses), and then we’d be back to Peter betraying Alicia again, which is true to character but territory the show may want to leave in the rearview a while longer. (The Peter of the last few seasons, who is trying to be a better man and husband, but who still has many weaknesses, has worked very well, especially given Chris Noth’s limited availability.) If, on the other hand, the line was just a set-up for the spit take? Bravo.
This was our last new episode til 2014, and a nice note on which to close an incredibly strong calendar year for the show.
What did everybody else think?
There were many great things in that episode. Will’s imaginary battle with Alicia being just one of them. But even if the entire episode had been horrible, Eli’s spit take at the end would have made it all worth it. That was brilliant.
Yes. We rewinded that last cut a few times. Perfect.
Given the trend toward spin-offs, can we please get an Eli Gold show?
Can Elsbeth Tascioni come with Eli? Please please please? We need more of her.
When they first introduced the Damian character I thought he was going to be annoying, but I actually find he is working for me. He works much better than the awful ex-husband character, or that ridiculous Scott Porter rival evil investigator storyline. I think it may work better because they’re playing it more for comedy.
The spit take was awesome. I do think we’ll find out that Marilyn was joking to get a rise out of Eli.
Even though I noticed that Mary Stuart Masterson was in the beginning credits, it didn’t click until the end that she was playing Rachel Keyser. I still always expect to see her with Watts the drummer’s quasi-punk pixie cut!
Wasn’t the MSM episode last week?
My favorite episode of the season. Will’s imaginings of how Alice would answer his questions, and Alicia actually responding in a way that indicates she had anticipated this line of inquiry were brilliantly done. I like when the show takes the time for a more thoughtful approach to its characters’ relationships, rather than just running headlong from one legal crisis to another.
It was a good ep, but I’m concerned that they’re going to burn thru some of their “great ep” goodwill with all the new annoyances, namely *everything* related to Rachel, this Damian character, who is just too over-the-top with the Bad Boy thing and Will’s atrocious behavior in the office with his new girl toy hanging all over him. Ugh.
Guess we can’t edit our comments. I meant everything related to Marilyn.
I honestly think Marilyn was pulling Eli’s leg. If it really was Peter’s baby, why would she risk her position and Peter’s by naming the baby after him? I think she’s crazy like a fox, not just plain crazy.
Eli is wound so tight, he was easy pickings for Marilyn’s joke. I hope its a joke…
I think this show has gone off the rails. I think the Will/Alicia dynamic is completely annoying and that they have no chemistry whatsoever. I roll my eyes every time the Damian character shows up to do something else “bad boy”. Who would ever drive like that all the time in Chicago? Ridiculous. And while they have started to tone it down a bit, the whole firm rivalry had reached such stupendously childish levels as to make suspending disbelief beyond difficult. Of course Kalinda falls into bed with the cop, because her boomerang comment was just so charming? Please. Eli Gold is about the only thing that makes this show worth watching. Enjoyed the moment Nathan Lane’s character enjoyed too. That was about it.
I still care about TGW, but I think you’re right. I’ve been watching the early seasons again, and I’m struck by how much quieter and more thoughtful they were, how deeply the show respected our intelligence. (Diane, for instance, had so much more to do back then–even if it was in her head, at her desk.) And the light of day shined occasionally. Now everything happens in dusky rooms, everyone’s face is burnt sienna, and everyone–even Eli–wears tubes of black eyeliner.
Will’s super-villain turn has left me pretty cold, and whatever is going on with him and that weirdo has had me scratching my head. I’m hoping it’s building towards a Diane-led intervention, because Diane being awesome is never not… awesome.
*weirdo he’s dating
Yes, please bring back charming Will. He needs to dump Yoko
Oh why oh why couldn’t Elsbeth come to the party? ??? :(
Was Noble’s character presented as Australian last season? I don’t think he was, but he definitely was speaking in an Australian accent in his scenes this week.
As to Jason O’Mara, I now understand why he keeps getting cast in other stuff. With an American accent he comes off as terribly bland, it mutes all his personality. Even though this is unlikely to be his natural accent it is probably a lot closer and we see a real person under there.
“Was Noble’s character presented as Australian last season? I don’t think he was, but he definitely was speaking in an Australian accent in his scenes this week.”
Thanks for pointing it out. That was my reaction.
Yes, John Noble (who is Australian) was speaking with his normal accent in both of his appearances on TGW.
If, on the other hand, the line was just a set-up for the spit take? Bravo.
I was watching with two youngish nieces (23 yo twins) who looked at me funny while I was uncontrollably laughing laughing at the end.
I said,”that was a perfect spit-take!” and they looked at me funny.
I said…..”Google Danny Thomas”.
MASTERFUL.
The highlight was the gripping and devastating scene where Will prepared for court. His plans, memories and fantasies all doing battle with one another was heartbreaking and the way it was all cut together was brilliant.
Damian is still a TBD for me. Right now, it’s working fine, but could ultimately go either way.
If there was one complaint, it would be no Elsbeth, though I understand the many reasons both the character and actress could not appear.
Several great lines and call backs. Some nice morsels of new information doled out.
Best show of 2013. Best show of 2013-14. (Breaking Bad is Number 2 in both.) Hands down, the best show airing right now.
That is GOOD TV. And on a show of 22 episodes.
Great episode.
Will preparing for court was genius.
Enough with the classical music each episode.
The classical music was a character thing. John noble’s character played it all the time IIRC.
Only network drama I bother watching…
I think it is interesting when reviewers comment on the end of Alicia and Will. I have read that perspective on a few reviews. It’s funny, but I don’t see this as the end, at all, for them. Quite the opposite. It is another obstacle that has been thrown into the mix to create more tension, drama and storylines, but certainly, atleast for me, not the end. There has been too much made of the fact that Alicia’s love for her husband has never been a “true” love so to speak and too much inference over the past episodes, including this last one, of how great the two of them were together or how Alicia has never been happier than with Will. Such lines are not frequent but are not to be taken likely. I think the most telling part of Will’s feelings for her was in the imaginary courtroom scene when he breaks her and he tells her he doesn’t like her when she is weak. The real scene? She was anything but weak and to me, that implied, although she he lost, he loved her/respected her all the more. He has great admiration for Alicia –remember when he watched her in an interview a few years back where the reporter was trying to barrate her for sticking by her man, and Alicia turned the tables on her. The camera showed him — watching her. Admiring her strength and ability to remain her own person even when it’s not the most popular thing to do. There is nothing about Will and Alicia that is over– personally or professionally.
The Alicia & Will saga is gettting old, same old, same old!!!!!