Review: ‘The Good Wife’ – ‘The Week After’

A quick review of last night’s “The Good Wife” coming up just as soon as I stop selling those gnomes on the Internet…
“The Next Week” was a bit of a comedown from the last few episodes for several reasons. First, Will’s case was fairly unmemorable, and only briefly tied into the war between the firms. Second, I would like Sexy Grace Vs. The Internet to go away now, please. Third, Anthony’s betrayal of the new firm for the old one was one of those instances of “The Good Wife” leaning too heavily on a last-minute plot reversal, involving a character so brazenly shady that it makes Alicia and Cary repeatedly look dumb for keeping around.
Mostly, though, I found it a disappointment because of Owen and Will’s conversation in the elevator. Part of what’s made this arc so satisfying, going back to last season’s finale, was that it seemed like a movement away from the dreary, never-ending story of Alicia and Will, star-crossed lovers. I recognize that they have a history, and that can fuel excellent scenes like Will’s anger at the beginning of “Hitting the Fan,” but through four-plus seasons of “The Good Wife,” Alicia’s feelings for Will hover around Grace or Zach stories in terms of level of successful execution. It’s just not a thing these writers have done well, and I’d rather we not revisit it – which I suspect we will, despite Will’s insistence otherwise. Also, making that a primary motivator of Alicia’s decision – and we are meant to trust Owen’s judgment – is a much less complicated and interesting character choice than if she had just gotten fed up with learning how things really worked at Lockhart-Gardner.
Glad to have Nathan Lane back for a bit, but overall “The Next Week” felt like a relic from a period the show had seemingly transcended this season.
What did everybody else think?
I agree, Alan. I can’t stand Sexy Grace vs. The Internet (love that summary btw) and the whole inclusion of Owen into the episode felt clunky and unnecessary. I did’t mind a lot of the Alicia/Will plot (though for some reason, even though the show is careful to always highlight how eligible and bachelor-y Will is, I can’t help feeling that Alicia is way too good for Will) but now it’s just silly. Honestly, they never gave us any reason to really hope for Alicia and Will to end up together. I am much more invested in Alicia and Peter. Seriously though, enough with the kids and the internet. We get it, TGW – teenagers love the internet. It rules their lives. Can we move on?
The entire Grace storyline is ridiculous. Think how big the Erin Andrews story was, now imagine that involving underage girl who is the daughter of a prominent politician. The fact that the video was posted under her real name would have made it a huge story, and the classmate who recorded it and offered it for sale would have been promptly arrested. Just bad story telling.
I agree Alan about the conversation in the elevator. Personally, I think the affair is done with. Time for everyone to move on. Especially the brother. I mean, how could he possibly know that Alicia still has feelings for Will. Heck, he doesn’t even know she left to start her own firm. How could he possibly know that she left because of her feelings for Will? That’s hopeless romantic talk. I find that character to be the weakest link of the recurring characters. Even Peter’s mom, as annoying as she is, serves a purpose at times. I guess they both fall into the same category.
But no more Will-Alicia doomed/destined relationship stories please.
One last one: I can’t wait for David Lee to get what’s coming to him. At a certain point, the prototypical mustache twirling villain has to get what is coming to him. I just hope the payoff is appropriately satisfying.
Actually took the elevator conversation to suggest that Owen isn’t all that informed on Alicia’s motivations – Will may now think it is, but I took Alicia’s departure as a sign she was a) fed up or b) seeking more prestige. Owen may think it has to do with Will, but I gathered that’s his POV because he’s a romantic
The writers actually already made Alicia’s feelings for Will the primary motivator of her decision to leave-it all played out at the end of last season. Bringing Owen in to underline it was a pretty clunky way to have Will figure that out, and I was cringing through that whole elevator conversation.
I don’t think the Will/Alicia teases will ever fully go away; it’s one of the main stories of the show. But they certainly could stand to be more subtle with it.
It is so old and stale…it should be dropped
I agree completely. Owen and Will’s conversation was so similar to one between Will and Alicia’s mother that I got a feeling of deja vu. I don’t like her family sticking their noses where they don’t belong and I suspect Alicia won’t be happy if she hears about it. I’m thoroughly over the Will/Alicia romantic storyline. It just doesn’t carry enough dramatic tension to be interesting, and Alicia has always been so ambivalent towards her feelings for Will that I get the impression that’s she’s not all that interested in him. The writers should move on from that.
And yes, Sexy Grace with every man’s eyes on her every time she’s onscreen is ridiculous. And Alicia’s terror at her daughter growing up is just annoying to watch.
I perceived Alicia’s reaction to be one of waryness (is that a word?) not terror. It seemed that Grace’s increased appeal to the opposite sex was as much a surprise for her as it was for the audience. She wouldn’t be a good parent if she keeping her antennae on alert, as much as for how Grace is handling it as anything else.
Up until the scene with Will and Owen in the elevator, I was ok with the episode. Everything about that scene rang hollow. It came out of nowhere and it flies in the face of much of what we’ve scene in recent episodes. Most significantly though, who the hell is Owen to have that conversation with Will? Whether it’s completely true, completely false or anywhere in between, I have to think that anyone would be LIVID if someone had that conversation on their behalf.
I enjoyed the episode, but Will’s case seemed to make far less sense than usual. There were crazy “Law & Order”-style plot twists (the college student doesn’t know he has a criminal half-brother AND that his uncle is transgender), and Kalinda and the lawyers didn’t seem to pick up on an important contradiction in the student’s story (he claims never to have met the murdered classmate, yet they were apparently at the shady professor’s parties together). And what’s with the shady professor anyway? (He gives sex parties for students because they made good grades? Don’t college students have enough places to hook up already?) Then there was the fake DUI traffic stop used to collect the student’s DNA — it seemed wholly unnecessary, and Will should have been able to use it to get the evidence tossed and the kid released, whether or not he’s actually guilty. Yes, I’m overthinking this, but we expect more from the best legal show on TV.
Nit-pick alert: For as computer-savvy as the kids are portrayed, you’d think they would be aware of the old place-a-sticky-note-over-the-web-cam trick.
One reviewer on another site said that Owen serves as the audience – says the things, asks the questions that we all want to say or ask and I agree. They use him sparingly in that role and it works.
I couldn’t agree more. I’m so over Will and Alicia and the Grace thing too. And since I live in Chicago, I find it a silly plot contrivance that among the many universities/colleges in the area, Owen just happens to work at the one Will is at. It didn’t occur to me either that Alicia left L/G because of Will.
As an attorney, the whole “who authorized the $10K check” was ridiculous. At any law firm of that size, *someone* would have had to have authorized the check to be issued, in writing. Either David or Alicia (or another partner) would have to sign off on a check of that amount.
I loved it and thought it was a step up from last week’s episode, but certainly not up there with “Hitting the Fan”. The Sexy Grace & RAT “Hacking” will come in to play again, I’m sure, especially since Alicia has decided to confront Lockhart-Gardner, albeit indirectly.
I hope Nathan Lane never leaves. Anxiously awaiting Carrie Preston and Martha Plimpton, if ever possible my other favorite recurring guest stars.
I didn’t think this episode was that bad. Owen has always been against Alicia and Peter getting back together. And I think the show has established pretty well that Alicia’s reasons for leaving are complex, sometimes seeming like a mix of idealism and selfishness, as the character itself grows more complex.
Grace’s story doesn’t bother me. I even liked it a bit in this episode though the ending wasn’t really credible. With a fight at school, I’m pretty sure they would’ve called the parents. That kid deserved way more than a punch. I still don’t understand how he was associated with that website. And Alicia’s obliviousness at the end doesn’t fit the character that well even though I can understand her mind was leaning towards the firm.
As for Will / Alicia, I have always liked their relationship. For example, I think the last scene of season 2 is one of the best moments of the entire series. Having said that, Owen’s comments – while understandable – were a bit heavy handed. I still believe the reasons for her leaving are more complex, but Will is certainly in the mix.
Love Nathan Lane. He and Cary “acting” for the camera was fantastic. Hope they keep him around.
I just hope they get an office next week. Hanging out so much around the house is starting to get very claustrophobic.
I didn’t love the Anthony twist, but the rest of the episode was another real winner. Every moment just feels huge and layered right now. This week’s highlights were Diane lambasting Alicia, the stare down between Alicia and Will and Clarke’s return.
I recognize some people’s apathy for the Alicia/Will romantic plot. While I don’t have the same view, if one has never liked that storyline, it’s fair to criticize its appearance in this episode. But I don’t think the specific criticism of Owen is valid. What he did in this episode was entirely in character. He reads Alicia pretty well, he meddles, he somewhat likes Will and he’s completely against Alicia being with Peter. All of that explains his actions here.
It’s also been clear – albeit subtextual – that Alicia left L/G because of her feelings for Will.
I agree with the Grace vs the Internet and the Will and Alicia romance. Let it all be done. Peter also.
I was quite happy with Nathan Lane returning and the chance that it might be on a more regular basis.
Brother needs to be out of show because the character adds nothing. Betrayal of lawyer makes Alicia and Cory look like idiots.
Alicia’s firm needs some slam dunks against Will to even up the finance’s and make it more interesting. This working out of her apartment is getting old.
TGW is still one of the fasted moving hours on television, but I too am tired of anything to do with Alicia’s kids. They are distractions at this point.
I thought that Owen’s elevator encounter with Will was dissonant, labored and ridiculous. LOVE the potential of Nathan Lane being at least a semi-regular. All in all, this show is one of the best at this point in time.
Um, the show has made it pretty clear since last season’s final episode that the primary reason Alicia was leaving the firm was because she was afraid of getting close to Will again. Maybe you don’t care for the storyline, but this wasn’t anything new.
Glad to see the Good Wife’s solution to kiddie porn is two kids punching each other in the face. Apparently Zach’s mastery of computers doesn’t extend to the part that his underage sister is now on the internet forever unless a legal body forces the footage off, and even then, it’ll still be out there in some form or another.
Could not agree more with the review