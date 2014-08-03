Review: ‘The Leftovers’ – ‘Guest’

A review of tonight's “The Leftovers” coming up just as soon as you shoot me…
“Guest” offers us our second single-POV episode of the season, and if it's not as intense or disorienting a ride as the story of Matt's big night at the casino, it's still a valuable and fascinating portrait of what life would be like for someone who lost so much in the Departure.
Nora's been a background character until now, interacting briefly with her brother, with Kevin and with some fellow “legacies,” but this is the first extended time we've spent with her (just as episode 3 was the first – and to date only – significant spotlight on Matt). There have been hints that she's actually doing much better than the image the town has of her, but also signs that her grief is very real, and more bottomless than anything any members of the Garvey family are going through.
“Guest” reveals that it's both at once: that Nora has learned to function through ritual – including continuing to buy her husband and kids' favorite foods each week at the grocery store (then discarding them, unopened, after an interval at which they might have been eaten pre-Departure) – but still feels so empty and alone that she hires prostitutes to shoot her in the (Kevlar-protected) chest, just so she can have a few brief moments to experience what death might feel like, even if she has no idea if Doug and the kids went through anything similar when they vanished.
She'd like to disappear herself, yet when given the chance at the Departure conference – when another woman (who turns out to be an October 14th truther) steals her identity and leaves Nora wandering around as the eponymous Guest – she doesn't want to take it. She's outraged at the thought of someone else assuming her identity, and her pain, though she briefly finds excitement in the company of a group of cynical salespeople. The Nora Durst impostor is more lifelike, and troublesome, than the Loved One dolls that the handsome Marcus sells (which Tommy and Christine ran across in episode 4, and which were featured in a “Six Feet Under”-style fake commercial before “Guest” began), and she temporarily gets the real Nora kicked out of the conference. But just as Kevin eventually found the bagel in the back of the toaster, and as other people eventually saw the dog-killer, the impostor proves to be more than Nora's paranoid fantasy – even if the woman is loudly espousing paranoid visions of her own – and the aftermath puts Nora on the path to meet two different men who could potentially appreciate her pain.
One is the author of “What's Next?,” and you can see just how excited Nora is for a few moments to be in the company of someone who can relate to what she's been through. But when he turns out to be doing just fine without four members of his family (but still with at least one child), she storms out and meets an emissary (played by the great, and always unsettling, character actor Tom Noonan) of Holy Wayne.
And it's her encounter with Wayne that's the most fascinating of all the episode's glimpses into post-Departure culture. It's not that Wayne has been presented to this point as a fraud – clearly, his hug had an effect on the Congressman in the premiere episode – but that we've never actually seen him in action. Tommy declined a hug when the opportunity was offered, and most of what we know about Wayne is his love of underage girls. And when he first meets Nora, he's ready to wave goodbye and take advantage of her money while he still has time to do so. But he does see things in her that no one else can, and if the effects of his hug are the result of a placebo effect, it's an incredibly powerful one, based on all the sobs escaping Nora in the moment(*), and then how she's finally able to move on with her life after the fact. (She not only stops buying groceries for absent children, she even stops stalking the preschool teacher who was sleeping with Doug.)
(*) With the burden of the entire episode placed on her shoulders, Carrie Coon more than delivers.
“Guest” also offers a stronger sense of how the U.S. Department of Sudden Departures functions – or (mostly) doesn't – as we see that Nora knows almost as little about the questionnaires as we do. Her supervisor notes the odd streak of getting 100 percent affirmative responses to question 121 – which we learn in the final scene is “Do you believe the departed is in a better place?” – and the streak is finally broken after Holy Wayne helps her move on from her grief. If Wayne's powers are real, then is it possible that Nora's pain in some way projected out to the other legacies she interviewed? And that, with the pain gone, others now have the ability to give their own response to 121?
Like most of “The Leftovers,” these are questions I don't expect answers to. The show is about a mood, and that mood is at its most claustrophobic and potent in these single POV episodes. I don't know what role a happier Nora Durst has to play in the show going forward (especially since Matt largely receded into the background after episode 3), but I love the idea of the show periodically presenting these short stories from the post-Departure world.
What did everybody else think? And are you more likely to think of this episode in the future when you hear Crowded House's “Don't Dream It's Over” (from the hotel party scene) or Slayer's “Angel of Death” (from the hooker shooting scene)?
The slayer covering the sound of gunfire was perfect, I heard about someone using that song to mask the sounds of masterbation in the 80s. Heard.. Just heard about it.
I was at a teacher conference last week where a national speaker talked about accompanying his teenage son to a Slayer concert. Then, when Nora turned on the music, I yelled at my wife, “That’s ‘Angel of Death’!” SLAYER!!!! Yeah!
I heard that song and said “who gives a f what this noise is” Yeah!!!!
I remember in your initial review when you said that this show isn’t for everyone and I’ve definitely seen that reaction from some of the people in my life, but man, I’ve been really loving this show.
I have to admit, despite your enthusiasm, I was skeptical going into the episode with Matt but I ended up delighted by it. This was a very different, but equally strong episode. Carrie Coon was tremendous and I like the way she’s dancing around Chief Garvey. I’m a sucker, I guess.
The best endorsement I can give this show is that when it’s over, I immediately want to watch more. You’re dead on about the show being about mood. I’m not too hung up on the answers; I’m just really enjoying the journey!
I’m exactly where you are. I have been reading other reviews and being sort of frustrated by the fact that they don’t seem to connect with it (Allison on Collider didn’t think it has done enough “world building”, whatever the f*ck that is supposed to mean). Now, I don’t let it bother me too much, because of the reason you mention (it not being for everyone), but I also can’t help myself telling people about it and how they should at least give it a try. We’ll see how many come back and say “nah” or “I didn’t get it”.
I completely agree you on every point. I love this show, and I always check the clock when it’s on to see how much more I’m going to get.
Think about the spiritual finale of “Lost.” Now, did you remember that is was show # 121?
“spiritual” huh? yeah we got everybody in the (christian) church and now there’s a bright light…”spiritual”.
The glass had multiple faiths. The bright light just represented that these people were ready to move on together in the after life and be happy.
I still do not get the absolute hate for Lost, the again I only found the show when season 4 started and managed at the time to binge watch the first 3 seasons…so the dead ends and bullshit and waiting never bothered me.
I watched Lost from early season two on and the dead ends and waiting never bothered me either. I liked the ending though I was never particularly invested in the mysteries. They were a fun thing to talk about, but I cared more about the people.
You’re right I forgot about the other religious symbols on the glass. Who said anything about not liking Lost? I loved Lost. Just thought the last season was weak and particularly the ending. Seasons 1-5 are varying degrees of awesome though.
Carrie Coon is a revelation. Had to get that out of the way. “Oh Fuck your Daughter.” Nora’s actually really different from the book version, and yet, brilliantly fleshed out in her own way.
By the way, it was “What’s Next,” not “What’s Next?,” and I think the significance in that is that there’s a finality that the happens during the grieving process, which can inadequately be described as “letting go.” The author has let go, and as we learn, in a somewhat inorganic way. (He cheated, from a certain POV). The Sudden Departure has created a mood that SEEMS different from normal grief, but ultimately Nora and everybody else has the choice to “feel this way” or not. It’ just, as a collection, they can’t. The hotel clerk describes the group of protesters as “you know, some people who just can’t let go.” Nora can not let it go any more than she can commit suicide, but she does want someone to take it away.
Holy Wayne is most certainly not magical. I believe that Lindelof wants us to not doubt such possibilities as Holy Wayne or Kevin’s father’s visions, but I think that he is leading the writing of this story as if there is no magic beyond the Sudden Departure itself. LOST loved to play with the idea of con-men after all, and confidence men work on charisma, heightened awareness and empathy, sometimes previously gathered information, and of course the ability to lie. “The Prophet’s Dilemma” panel was placed conspicuously to balance Holy Wayne and that incredible scene out. The 98% is a group of people looking for meaning, and some people will inevitably declare they’ve found it.
Wayne freaks me out.
I assumed that Nora was getting a 100% “yes” response to question 121 because she was projecting her belief that the departed were in a better place and influencing her interviewees’ responses. After the encounter with Wayne, she either no longer believes that, or at least is not projecting it when asking the question, rather than some supernatural shifting of grief by Wayne.
I read it that Nora was somehow absorbing her interviewee’s grief, so that when that question popped up, they could muster up the blind hope and faith to say they were in a better place. Then Wayne took that away from her. Ultimately thought, I agree: no magic, but psychologically-propelled transferring.
We have seen Nora conduct the interviews, even one from the very start. She asked the questions in a matter-of-fact manner. If you say she was projecting, then show me where she was doing so. I don’t see it.
121 questions into the interview, I doubt she introduced any mannerisms different from the first 120 questions. I’m certain she submits her video files with the paperwork, so she wasn’t cheating, or her boss would have accused her of it.
I think the answers to 121 are left to chance, not influence psychological, mystic, or otherwise.
Nora was lying to her boss about not discussing her departed family members with her interviewees. The reason Nora’s interviewees all answered “yes” to 121 is because she had been trying to put them at ease during the interviews by explaining that she lost her husband and kids in the Rapture — the interviewees wouldn’t have wanted to upset her by answering “no” to 121, which would suggest that Nora’s kids/husband weren’t in a better place. ….right?
I saw it differently. Through times of grief, loss, and abandon we find faith, religion, and god. When one’s life is full of despair one may start to believe in a better place after death. Nora did not tell her interviewees she was a Legacy, but she often times wore her disparity on her sleeves. People just picked up on it. She spread her depression to her interviewees, even subconsciously, that feeling she brought out in others influenced to wish for a hopeful future.
When did they show Nora putting her interviewees at ease? Her interviews were done by the book, as we’ve seen, and because they were recorded, she was not lying to her boss.
Did you listen to the questions she asked right from the start? And did you see their reactions to her questions? The whole process was nothing but pure contention and “if you want the money you must answer these awkward questions” explanations from Nora. You might imagine Nora was being supportive and projected her own grief, and you would have to imagine it, because it didn’t end up on the screen.
I kept waiting for Nora to ask herself if she was Kevin Finnerty or to get attacked by some Buddhists.
I thought “Sopranos” immediately after the promo ran last week!
please don’t mention the sopranos and this show in the same sentence thanks a bunch!
Yes very similar vibe to the Sopranos Kevin Finnerty episode.
@Whatever:
I’ll say whatever the hell I want to, you betcha!
Sopranos The Leftovers Sopranos The Leftovers Sopranos The Leftovers Sopranos The Leftovers Sopranos The Leftovers !!!!!
I also immediately was put in mind of Tony Soprano’s out-of-body Kevin Finnerty experience. Hotel security was a nice stand-in for the angry Buddhists. Nora being blamed and penalized for something she did not do was…Kafka-esque, as Jesse Pinkman might say.
I’m off to watch that Sopranos episode on DVD right now! I had forgotten that it was titled “Join The Club,” which is very ominous when one thinks of the man in the Members Only jacket in the series finale.
The reason why the people vanished is because those around them wanted them to:
The baby crying in the first episode is the most obvious reveal of this – Although the mother doesn’t do anything as dramatic as yell at it to be quiet; its the subtle way she ignores it.
The Garvey family didn’t disappear because they DID want the others to be there. Which you can see now in how Tom keeps in touch with Kevin and has no problem calling him “Dad” even though he’s not his biological father, Jill giving her mother the lighter and crying when believing something happened to her, Laurie sitting outside their home, and Kevin interacting with Laurie.
The season will probably end with the girl that Tom is with giving birth – The baby left crying in the first episode because the mother didn’t want it there (even if it was for that particular moment), the season will end with a baby crying being born.
The question is will Tom and/or the girl WANT the baby at that point, or, will he/they both think Wayne is a fraud, want to be rid of him and the baby makes that very difficult.
With this in mind, this show is pure narcissism; Its about people feeling bad because people have vanished – When they vanished because they-wanted-them-to (again, even if it was just at that particular moment).
Its all about what YOU are feeling. What’s happened to YOU. What YOU have been through. NOT what happened to THEM.
The Garveys aren’t exempt: KEVIN feels guilty for cheating and sad about Laurie leaving, it doesn’t matter what LAURIE feels. LAURIE feels guilty for leaving and doesn’t know how to deal with everything, it doesn’t matter what her FAMILY feels. JILL feels abandoned and alone and doesn’t know what to make of everything, it doesn’t matter what her FAMILY and FRIENDS feel. TOM feels stressed about taking care of the girl and quesitoning the guy he’s devoted himself to, it doesn’t matter what his FAMILY feels not knowing where he is.
…and the show romanticizes all this.
Its propaganda for narcissism.
An interesting theory. I can honestly say that I’ve never thought about it like that. (That’s not a dig.)
An interesting theory… totally nonsense, but I’ll give you credit for imagination :)
Not only is it built on a supposition that is wholly unsupported by the evidence (Nora ‘wanted’ her two children to be gone?), but it abrogates the real definition of ‘narcissism’ i.e.:
1) excessive or erotic interest in oneself and one’s physical appearance.
2) extreme selfishness, with a grandiose view of one’s own talents and a craving for admiration, as characterizing a personality type.
I’m afraid just feeling bad because you’ve lost a loved one does not make you a narcissist. Nor does helping someone you believe requires your help – whether the reasons are misguided or not.
But thanks for the amusing read.
Yeah… No.
If that theory were true, there would be a lot more than 2% of the population gone.
Like I stated: They vanished because other people around them, for whatever reasons, wanted them to be gone just at that specific moment. It doesn’t explain HOW they vanished, (God, etc.) just WHY.
Think about the one person you know in your life that you absolutely despise – Can you honestly say you think about them being gone every waking moment of the day? That’s why only two percent vanished; people just happened to be wanting the others to vanish at the particular moment whatever (God, etc.) made them vanish.
I expect, because we saw quick shots of it in this episode, we’ll see the moment when Nora’s family vanishes before the season’s over. And right before, for whatever reasons, Nora will WANT them to be gone. Even if its just at that specific moment.
Narcissism, to me, also means not wanting to take responsibility for your actions because of how it would make YOU feel. Not wanting to be accountable to the point of hurting others and yourself.
That describes almost every character in this show.
…and a lot of us as well.
“Like I stated: They vanished because other people around them, for whatever reasons, wanted them to be gone just at that specific moment.”
Again, this is completely unsupported by all of the information we’ve been given so far in the show. There is no reason to believe the frightened little boy screaming for his vanished father wanted him gone at that moment. So unless you have knowledge from the book or from Perrotta/Lindelof themselves, it just sounds like a nonsensical theory to me.
“Narcissism, to me, also means…”
Fine – but that’s not what narcissism means. Just being selfish is not narcissistic; it requires extreme selfishness coupled with a distorted view of oneself – that’s why there are different words.
Really interesting theory. Not sure if I would agree but I would say that we don’t know what you are saying is not true. It is such a simple and childish thing to wish away a parent for some reason or another. The baby, however, was the subject of the mother’s conversation, I believe… it seemed like she was talking to the father and thereby engaged. Sort of a slight annoyance more than a demonstrative situation where a mother wished her baby gone.
But the premise behind your theory is fascinating… what if, for a moment, everyone that was situationally-wished-gone just went? The guilt that would cause. Not to mention the fear, anger, and confusion.
I, too, am a person looking for the motivating themes behind this story. Perhaps that makes me a fan.
This is a good theory, and as the show is unwilling to explore its premise we should believe your explanation is exactly what happened, Joshua.
@Fraac – ROFL
The Departed were all wearing those Sharon Tate t-shirts, weren’t they? I’m sure it’s Charles Manson whose responsible.
Also, Jill is the mole.
Most everyone has a little narcissism in them as it is a spectral problem, you can’t conscientiously pull it out whenever you need it though. Joshua, your reasoning could be true, and since we’re probable not going to find out what happened, your guess is as good as anybody’s.
My guess is that everyone that departed happened to be hungry at that exact moment.
I thought about that theory but you quickly realize it’s impossible. If it was the case, most of the famous persons in the world would be gone, not just the Pope who seemingly is one of the few.
Most presidents would be gone, most criminals would be gone, prisons would be emptied but as far as we know there was this single guy who vanished from his cell and obviously it would have been mentioned if prisons were emptied.
It’s clearly not a thing also because don’t you think people wouldn’t have figured it out in the 3 years they spent looking for answers ?
Carrie Coon is one sexy looking lady … and one awesome actor! Awesome job in this episode and as discussed below character is a little different in the book but a great episode. This show has become essential viewing for me and once finished I cannot wait for the next.
She is quite easy on the eyes.
sexy- smart- angry- hurt- devastated- intelligent- elicits empathy … all at the same time. WOW. Great acting.
What a fantastic episode, I was absolutely spellbound. This show is getting really interesting. Can’t wait to see what happens with all these plot lines.
The show is unique in that it captures you in its’ feelings and emotions-never seen anything quite like it(and I like it).
Best episode of the series so far. The Leftovers overall might not be redeemable — the teenage stuff they just get so, so, SO wrong and Theroux continues to be pretty badly miscast as the nominal lead — but this short story style episode paints a very realistic picture of what the post-departure world would look like via a professional conference, a very relatable venue, and makes this into a nice allegorical hour for the show. Wayne and Nora are two of the more fascinating characters. Megan is also primed for some good stuff coming down the pike. The priest episode was fine. But Tommy (that pretty boy can’t act his way out of the proverbial paper bag) and the annoying Asian girl are still gonna come back in, and the Guilty Remnant started great but despite very good performances from Down and Brenneman, it’s irritating to watch people not talk and write things down on little pads week after week. Kudos to this week, but overall the series has a lot to do to win me back to its graces.
The show doesn’t have to “win” you back. It doesn’t owe you anything.
Seriously – stop watching TV if that’s how you approach it.
This entitled attitude is all too annoying in tv watchers these days. People acting like their reactions to the show are more important than what the show itself is trying to say is irritating. Instead of viewing every episode through the lens of your reaction and perception towards the show, you should try to watch the show on its own terms.
What is the show itself trying to say, RVD? “Please watch me! Look at me! Tune in next week!” Something like that?
Well to be fair to the original commentator a tv show does have to provide something for a viewer to return. That is how the Nielsen ratings work, your show wins an audience over advertisers are happy and give networks huge sums of money. The Leftovers thus owe it to the audience and themselves to provide a story with characters that an audience wants to see.
I would agree that the Leftovers would owe nothing to the audience if they were doing this with their own money on their own time with no assistance from subscribers who PAY hard earned Dollars to watch a the show.
But economics determines that not to be the case, if the leftovers wants to continue or any show for that matter then they need to win audiences over and owe it to them to not waste their time and money.
@JJ – “I would agree that the Leftovers would owe nothing to the audience if they were doing this with their own money on their own time with no assistance from subscribers who PAY hard earned Dollars to watch a the show.”
Sorry, no, this is incorrect. There are many different models of artistic/entertainment production – you can’t lump them all into one basket. As a subscriber to HBO (or other subscription-based services), you’re basically paying to see the shows that HBO is already producing, and to check out new shows as they appear. When you pay your subscription fee, you’ve not OWED anything by the creators of any particular piece of content on HBO; in fact, you’ve entered into a tacit agreement with HBO to use part of it to continue to give creators and producers a level of artistic freedom to express themselves and attempt to make intriguing content. It’s up to HBO to determine whether the weekly ratings, buzz, and/or critical response are enough to keep funding the show. If HBO started pandering all of the time to “win” audiences, we would have never had 5 seasons of The Wire – and many other great shows.
No, this is clearly wrong. And thank goodness it is, because otherwise we would have never gotten 5 seasons of The Wire.
There are many different models of artistic/entertainment production – and you seem to be mixing them up. As a subscriber to HBO (or any subscription-based service), you’re paying to see shows already produced by them, and any new shows that happen to appear. The subscription fee does NOT entitle you to be entertained by ALL shows HBO might produce; in fact, you’ve entered into a tacit agreement with HBO to use part of that fee to give other creators and producers the artistic freedom to create intriguing content. It’s up to HBO to determine whether weekly ratings, critical response, and/or ‘buzz’ are enough to warrant continued funding of the show.
In this model, the creators of any one particular piece of content don’t ‘owe’ you anything – only HBO owes that you will enjoy/be entertained by enough of their entire catalog of programming to continue your subscription.
@JJ
I understand your argument about economics, but I also think the criticism against this type of audience is also valid. There is an overt entitlement on the part of the audience, as RVD mentioned, that seems to be gaining momentum and is extremely irritating. It implies that art and commerce are no longer separate (true, but not in totality, at least I hope not), by insisting that “the customer is always right.” I don’t want art to be a service industry, even if it has to play some of that game in order to get made nowadays.
whoa!!!!!
I did not say that fans or an audience or whatever should expect their shows to cow tow to their every demand.
What I was getting at is that a show should try and play fair with the audience and not screw them around. The audience does pay whether through subscription or being an investor in a company who pays for advertising (and wants good bang from their buck so the share prices go up and not down when there is no audience to advertise through) or a tax payer whose state allocates tax payer money to give credits to tv shows to shoot in their state or any other form of cash generation that helps HBO or any other network produce shows.
I think an audience should be a least respected, that is all I was saying. Damon Lindleoff basically conned his audience on his last show and kinda ripped them off and then came out in interviews acting like he had to answer to no one. Well we all have to answer to someone and in tv it is the audience who pays for everything! lol.
If you want art then go to a gallery and take your shot or go to theatre and try that, want a tv show then play by tv rules. Treat your audience with respect.
Plenty of shows and their show runners do it all the time. Vince Gilligan was fair, as is the guys who run the NCIS shows as is the guy who runs suits and I could go on. Not every show and its runner has to be a dick like Weiner or Chase or Lindleoff or Bays and Thomas.
Just saying.
I just talked to the show. It doesn’t mind if you don’t come back. See ya.
Agreed.
This person’s interpretation is not only annoying, but ridiculously narrow-minded and self-centered. It could have been kept to one’s self by it’s very nature and this person obviously needs some friends to listen to how they feel/react to the exclusion of others or reality.
It’s like listening to someone you don’t know tell you about a dream they had: thanks for wasting my time with the random distribution of chemical activity in your head.
@JJ – Sorry, nothing personal, but your thinking makes no sense:
“Well we all have to answer to someone and in tv it is the audience who pays for everything! lol. If you want art then go to a gallery and take your shot or go to theatre and try that, want a tv show then play by tv rules. Treat your audience with respect.”
This is nonsensical. The audience basically pays to support EVERY artform – books, theater, cinema, art in a gallery, subscription TV, etc. – BUT NOT commercial TV. That’s the reason there’s a history of commercial TV executives interfering in – or attempting to be the actual creators of – the content you see on it. And that’s why there is a history of pandering to the audience (or creating things for the lowest common denominator) on commercial TV.
But trying to lump commercial TV in with subscription-based TV is absurd. HBO’s economic model, philosophy, and content is closer to an independent film company or book publisher than it is to a commercial TV network.
“Plenty of shows and their show runners do it all the time. Vince Gilligan was fair,”
Gilligan and Co. did exactly what THEY wanted – which is as it should be. Plenty of people were unhappy with the ending of Breaking Bad (I believe the reviewer here, Alan, was one of those). To you, Gilligan was ‘fair’, to others he was not.
“Not every show and its runner has to be a dick like Weiner or Chase or Lindleoff or Bays and Thomas.”
By ‘dick’, I’m assuming you mean they did things YOU didn’t like? I personally have no problem with any of these guys – even while I might not like any/everything they produce.
What people seem to have a hard time realizing is that whenever anyone creates something – ANYTHING – there is ALWAYS some portion of the audience that likes it AND some portion that doesn’t. That’s the way it is: the “audience” is not some monolithic entity that responds in the same way – it’s an absolute impossibility to please everyone with anything. All a creator can do is try to be true to his/her own vision.
Mad,
Do you honestly believe Lindelof isn’t looking at the crappy ratings this show is getting and wondering how he can improve them?
Do you honestly believe HBO isn’t looking at the crappy ratings this show is getting and wondering if it should spend its money on a different show?
@Ponce – “Do you honestly believe…”
Yes.
And it seems you’re a bit out-of-touch with the ratings that HBO cares about:
“The first two episodes of The Leftovers are currently averaging more than 8 million viewers across all telecasts, HBO Go plays and video-on-demand. That’s not far off from the gross viewership of HBO’s most recent drama launch, True Detective, which was averaging 11 million at the end of its run.”
We’ll see what the figures are like once they encompass the highly-praised, single-story episodes of Eccleston and Coon.
@Tiger Lilly & JJ (number 2)
The sites commentating rules state that you should comment on the shows not each other. Is that too difficult to understand?
I voiced an opinion and should be allowed to without being negatively criticised personally by fellow commentators.
I like the show, this episode was fantastic…I just thought the original commentator had a point and voiced my opinion to support that. Neither he or myself deserved the condescension you and other commentators dished out.
We are free to do this under the first amendment, who do you think you are to tell us to leave the show?
Very disappointing Alan, I hope you moderate and kick people like this out of your commentating section.
Mad,
The latest episode of The Leftovers had less than 1.5 million viewers despite have the highest rated Sunday cable show as a lead in…there’s no way to spin that as anything but terrible.
Of course, you could say the same thing about the show itself :)
@JJ – I assumed all of the comments posted under the name JJ were from you, so I’m sorry if I inadvertently lumped someone else’s comments with yours.
Also, I certainly wasn’t trying to be condescending. I was just expressing my disagreement with the idea that something is ‘owed’ to the audience by any particular HBO show, given their economic/production model.
@Ponce – “The latest episode of The Leftovers had less than 1.5 million viewers…”
We’ve been over this more than once before – when I posted a link to an article describing HBO’s decision-making when it comes to renewing shows. Everybody (except apparently you) knows this number, by itself, is irrelevant to HBO.
But even so… you don’t even post correct data! The latest episode (6) hasn’t had figures published yet. The episode before that (5) had 1.588 million viewers, up 15.49% in viewers (and up 21.21% in the 18-49 demo) from the least-initially-watched episode (3).
So what?
@Ponce – Sorry, my bad, you were right about last episodes numbers – I couldn’t find them at first, but saw them after my last post.
But as I mentioned in my first post to you about the numbers, as reported in The Hollywood Reporter, as far as HBO is concerned, the viewership is 8 million per episode for, at least, the first 2 episodes.
You commenters need to post way more interesting stuff if you expect me to keep reading this thread.
A Network show like Big Bang Theory is pure formula to sell Lean Cuisine.
HBO has the luxury of making “weird” shows that try to actually say something. John From Cincinnati was a confusing boring mess but it was different and daring and kudos to HBO for giving it a whirl.
This show is weird and offbeat and I LOVE IT.
My best “TV Buddy” says “I’m not connecting with it” and that’s OK too.
This has been my favorite episode by far. I can sympathize with Nora far better than the annoying Amy Brennerman character. I hate the way the show presents the guilty remnant as having “true” answers–when you read the book you realize that they are as lost as they were before, they are just more deluded, having found something “bigger” to believe in. The show so far has been too sympathetic to them.
At this point I haven’t missed an episode, so I guess I am in. This is going to sound anathema to all this show’s supporters who believe this show is examining the higher mysteries, but this show is really similar to the first season of CBS’ Dome show. You have this impossible event and then the episodes deal with how the survivors deal with it. One just chooses to be an action adventure show and the other chooses to be a neverending bummer. (Both involved Lost alum)
ding ding ding here we have it. this show belongs right next to cbs’s dome. it is on the exact same level. it should not be on hbo.
Wow.
This show and UTD are 180 degrees from each other as far as writing, acting and plot go.
Kneejerk, did you even consider it before you rejected it outright? (Kind of apt considering your name ;-)
I think they are comparable shows–Under the Dome and the Leftovers both have large casts covering different generations (however both are a little spare on geriatrics, mind you); both have teen characters acting out in various ways; both have lead characters with some mysteries within; both have an impossible event as the catalyst and then spend its time dealing with the practical and spiritual ramifications. I realize the Leftovers is a show with MEANING and Under the Dome is a fun show, but surely you can see they are at least comparable. If you aren’t on some sort of high horse, anyway.
“…but surely you can see they are at least comparable.”
Well, if you put it that way – plus ignore the fact that UTD had some of the worst writing I’ve ever had the displeasure of being subjected to on TV, as opposed to good to excellent writing on The Leftovers – then, sure, I guess they’re comparable. Much like Magic City was comparable to The Sopranos.
The difference between this and UTD is that UTD is not pretentious and not trying to make the viewers feel smart. Both are kind of cheap in a way but UTD is more honest about what it is. I gave up on both though. UTD’s writing is bad it’s boring. This one is just pseudo-deep and humorless.
I have no clue what the GR are about or how they come about or what their goal is apart from being reminders. Not necessarily asking for the answers but is the book more clear about this?
I thought this was probably the strongest episode. Loved the commercial at the beginning
The show is starting to grow on me but I still wrestle over if I actually like it or not. It seems to thrive in a short story sense (this episode and the Matt episode have been my favorite) but then once I try to zoom out and think about the big picture of the world I start to get frustrated.
I know the creators have said they don’t want to be solving the mystery of The Departure, but it seems like they are taunting us with all these loose ends they have no plan of tying up.
If anything, it’s an interesting social experiment. All the characters on this show feel immense frustration that they don’t understand what happened, why it happened, or even if they are sane. Since we as the audience don’t know more than they do, I think those same feelings transfer very well to us. In a way it’s a success it creates those feelings so well, but in a way a failure since very few of us want to experience those emotions on a weekly basis.
If this show insists on staying its present course, I think it would have been better off being a movie or mini series.
This was a tremendas episode and as you have said in your review this along with the third episode proves that these pov character episodes work best just as they did on Lost. Carrie Coon is a great actress who recently was nominated for a tony is also the finance of Tracy Letts and will be starring as Go in Gone Girl later this fall so I’m glad to see her breaking out. The character of Nora has been my favourite even in the small amounts we have gotten from her and this episode proved how great a character she is. I liked once again how the episode started off to a strange start just because it is different. Each week the music is great on the show and really plays the emotional aspects of the show. Another thing is it was strange to see Jimmy Darmedy’s lookalike from Boardwalk Empire show up in this episode.
I noticed two “Boardwalk Empire” actors – Billy Magnussen – the corpse creator played the Jimmy Darmody imposter and Nora’s boss played Nucky’s lawyer, David Aaron Baker.
Also noticed Wass Stevens from House of Cards
And, as you already mentioned, Alan, the great Tom Noonan – who was the first “Tooth Fairy”!
I find the bleakness of the show easier to handle when they have multiple storylines in the episode. The single POV episodes have had great moments but it’s just more palatable when we’re not glued to one characters struggle the whole time. Even though every different story has its share of gloom its easier to watch when the show bounces around. Almost like a respite is necessary to keep from getting trapped in any one characters misery
If this show keeps doing the single POV episodes, count me in. This one and Matt’s were my two favorites so far. Was wondering when we’d see Wayne again, but I’m not loving his character or story so far. It was also nice to get a break from the annoying GR, especially Laura, but we did see them walking the streets of NYC.
I didn’t get the significance of Nora wanting to get shot until reading this review, thanks Alan. Loved the reveal of “question 121” at the end, nicely done.
Wonder if that $40K for the replica departed includes a nice casket?
I thought it was a funny, clever production detail that they gave the GR chapter of NYC white clothes that were rather grayish from city pollution.
I have loved this show from the pilot. I find it strange that Holy Wayne is being compared to David Koresh. Why is the government, in real life, and in The Leftovers so threatened by people that are looking for something to believe in?
Nora made me laugh more than once in this episode. When she realized the impostor just used her badge to speak her own opinions, it was a sigh of relief for her. I found that strangely peaceful.
As for her letting go of the pain, I was moved by that moment. To me, it doesn’t matter if Wayne is holy or not. Like in the Matrix, if the brain believes it…
I thought Nora was a bit disappointed that the person wasn’t stealing her identity to get attention for pain, but to espouse conspiracy theories. It took away Nora’s righteous anger that she used to keep her own pain fresh.
I was also moved by her moment with Wayne. In fact, it got awfully dusty in the house right then!
yeah, kimmy, the “government” are “threatened” by people who “want to believe in something”. imagine for a second how stupid/gullible you have to be to think something like this. i wonder which fox news tool you heard this from.
Right, perception is reality.
This irony of this episode was that in a search for authentic truth, Nora finds her answer literally in the arms of a con man.
First, Nora’s bureaucratic boss displayed the futility of the government (and her “job” for that matter) to try and gather answers and look for patterns in the departures. The institution of government, post departure, is clearly of no help and seems to be adding to the problem with the ridiculous surveys and questions. And let’s not even get into the heavy handed way in which cults are treated from the last episode.
Next a fake “Nora” hijacks her identity, and even though her life is not something anyone would really want, it’s HER life and her pain and she wants it back dammit.
Then the run in with the adult doll sales crew. Nora was once again looking for the authentic with a fake version of the soul-less peddler (or perhaps he just misplaced his soul) by kissing and straddling it instead of the real guy in front of her.
The dark side of capitalism is on display in the Leftovers universe with companies that take advantage of the legacies by selling $40K dolls and by insurance companies that don’t pay out claims.
And then when Nora meets the “What’s Next.” author, he is revealed as being not authentic enough, at least to Nora, in his grief. He likes the attention the book is garnering, and Nora can relate to the feeling from the attention she gets in Mapleton. Nora can’t understand how he can seemingly be in such good psychological shape.
And Holy Wayne’s emissary knows how to spot them. He knows Nora needs what Wayne offers. The symbolism of Nora ascending the stairs in the run-down building, not sure if she should continue or trust this guy. Then when he opened the door, and you saw the shot of golden light down the long hallway, with a mysterious figure at the end, was brilliant. But, he was just the muscle taking your PayPal payment, and likely making sure you didn’t cause any problems if you wanted your money back.
The scene with Wayne doing his thing was beautiful. he knows how to do a cold reading, and he knows that people who have gone through what Nora has have certain pain points that can be exploited. They essentially want someone to understand them, to give them permission to let go of the grief and pain they are holding on to.
In that sense, even though Wayne is a fraud (amongst other things), he at least provided a valuable service for the congressman and Nora ( she really healed herself). It was the most authentic thing that happened to her in that episode.
I forgot to mention, keeping along with the theme of the in-authentic…….The faking of death by getting shot by the prostitute, and also the fake grenade. And how about the fake badge Nora had to create.
Awesome comments. Especially you’re thoughts on capitalism. It got me thinking – there’s a comparison being made between Holy Wayne and Marcus (the douchey guy from the conference). They’re both salesmen that Nora runs into. She remarks that Marcus’ sales pitch is good, when he says “that’s what he wants to give them, something real to bury.” It’s B.S., but Marcus walks that line that good salespeople have to where they kind of start to believe what they’re saying.
Nora buys what both con-men are selling, but her usage of Marcus’ living doll was indicative of the band-aid type coping that all of the partying is doing – she even grinds against the doll, it’s all performance.
Holy Wayne is on a different level from Marcus. He’s described by the ATFEC bureau in episode 2 as someone who went around shopping malls preaching his message before he gained cult leader status. He was down in the trenches, talking to people about their grief, understanding them. What he’s selling might be just as as fake, but it’s so much more believable.
(Wow, my grammar is really bad)
I saw my version of this episode off a Pirate Bay uploader, and it didn’t have the commercial. Did the commercial come on before the HBO vanity page? Just wondering how it wasn’t on the episode.
I especially loved the scenes of NYC post-Departure; totally different feel than Mapleton. Seems like if you’re in a bigger city, you’re either like the hotel clerk (who probably is not a “legacy” and finds moving on a simple matter and holds contempt for those who can’t), or you fall into several categories of acting out your pain (I’d like to see more of the truthers, too). I liked, too, that the GR seemed much more mean-spirited and confrontational in the Big Apple.
I also agree with the majority vote here that Carrie Coon was brilliant, particularly because the irony of her being able to diffuse some of her grief through a con man made perfect sense to me somehow.
The commercial came on before the “Previously On” segment. So that is likely why you did not catch it on your hijacked version.
This was probably the best episode of the series, but that is not saying a lot. The GR being very minimized probably helped.
The show would function a lot better as an episode to episode anthology series set in this world with a single character focus in each episode. The stories could sometimes intersect to create a larger picture, like Wayne/Garvey in this Nora-focused episode. This probably wouldn’t work with actor contracts and we would end up with an episode focused on Discount Michael Pitt and not the generally high quality main cast.
The show still uses too many devices, “Who stole her ID?” “Maybe she did break the mirror?” “What is question 121?” This kind of constant baiting is a cheap and transparent way to generate intrigue without doing the proper groundwork. Look at the dialogue gymnastics going on in the question 121 scene to keep that a mystery, then the close up letting you see only half the question–so cheap. Wish they would stop doing that stuff. The ending with her getting the different result on the question doesn’t have any less significance if we knew what the question was before that moment.
I guess I am in for the rest of the season because there’s nothing else on right now and I didn’t outright hate this episode, but I do wish the show were better.
I’m enjoying The Leftovers well enough – but saying there’s nothing else on with Rectify (which, if it gets one more season, will be the new show-no-one watched-when-it-was-on must-watch show) Masters of Sex, and The Honourable Woman currently airing, seems… well… wrong.
I forgot Rectify, I enjoy that. I definitely would not consider Rectify a must watch though, it is awfully slow and where the show goes after Daniel is either convicted or exonerated I’m not sure I want to see. Teddy/Tawny/Amantha are only interesting in relation to Daniel so if he ends up back in prison or starts to really adjust to life outside I am not sure what the show will be anymore. It’s definitely not a show I would go around recommending to all my friends.
Masters of Sex I couldn’t get into, and I don’t even want to make a second effort at this point because that’s a sinking ship if I’ve ever seen one (dreadful ratings for Showtime).
I had not actually heard anything about The Honourable Woman. It seems like a post-Homeland imitator, which doesn’t look good at first glance. I will check it out though, could surprise me.
I watch all of the shows mentioned (except Masters of Sex, gave up on that one for no apparent reason) and while they’re all good, The Honourable Woman is my favorite one. The last two episodes were great IMO.
The show still uses too many devices, “Who stole her ID?” “Maybe she did break the mirror?” “What is question 121?”
It’s funny…I agree completely about this. Indeed, nothing was achieved by holding back the substance of question 121, it was entirely gratuitous and petty intrigue generation. But I disagree that they’re genuine problems.
A show this quiet, this static, and this meditative absolutely needs dramatic bits of business to give some semblance of the spine and structure which most viewers (even aesthetically evolved HBO viewers) require. In other words, strip away those quirky, gratuitous little dramatic doodads and the show might sink into formless murk.
Another way of looking at it is that every show, no matter how great, is packed with gratuitous dramatic doodads. In fact, one could look at fiction writing as the assembly of gratuitous dramatic doodads amid the greater unfolding of a narrative arc. The ones you mention only stuck out here because the show’s otherwise so quiet. Normally the minor passing doodads dovetail easily into the overall noise and don’t leave us asking “why”.
The show still uses too many devices, “Who stole her ID?” “Maybe she did break the mirror?” “What is question 121?”
It’s funny…I agree completely about this. Indeed, nothing was achieved by holding back the substance of question 121, it was entirely gratuitous and petty intrigue generation. But I disagree that they’re genuine problems.
A show this quiet, this static, and this meditative absolutely needs dramatic bits of business to give some semblance of the spine and structure which most viewers (even aesthetically evolved HBO viewers) require. In other words, strip away those quirky, gratuitous little dramatic doodads and the show might sink into formless murk.
Another way of looking at it is that every show, no matter how great, is packed with gratuitous dramatic doodads. In fact, one could look at fiction writing as the assembly of gratuitous dramatic doodads amid the greater unfolding of a narrative arc. The ones you mention only stuck out here because the show’s otherwise so quiet. Normally the minor passing doodads dovetail easily into the overall noise and don’t leave us asking “why”.
Not anything on? On Sunday’s alone I watch this show, Masters of Sex, Manhattan, Halt and Catch Fire, and Cutthroat Kitchen!! Plus, I guess it’s not for everyone, but I enjoy it. It’s just the show runners way of telling a story. If you don’t like him, you won’t like the show.
When Kev and Nora hook up, what will they do for foreplay. Perhaps they’ll take turns shooting each other in the Kevlar?
Please edit this review to remove the question mark in the “What’s Next” book title mention. That was a pretty poignant moment in Nora’s interaction with the author.
I like the single-POV episodes quite a lot – in fact, I think it’s the only way this show will work. Why? If you aren’t going to give any answers (and, are going to studiously and ostentatiously avoid giving any answers), then having multiple characters all moving toward – nothing, makes the viewer feel completely “Lost” (and, not in a good way).
Which makes me ask, why? If your intent is to create a show that focuses on characters and how those characters react to an “event,” why do you think that a fake, unexplained event helps that exposition? Wouldn’t an explained event (either mundane or extraordinary, it doesn’t really matter) help the audience connect with those characters even more? Wouldn’t it make those characters even more “relatable”? Really, it all boils down to the characters, and how human, complex, and interesting they’re drawn and acted. When they’re done well (Matt and Nora), it makes for must-see viewing. When not, well, you have to fall back on the spiritual mumbo-jumbo to carry the episode forward, all the while yelling at the audience that the show really isn’t about that “rapture” stuff at all, so don’t pay much attention to that.
And so, I think both the author of the book and the creators of this show are guilty of a massive cop-out. They don’t trust their talent enough to create interesting characters on an ongoing basis (for either the length of a novel or a multi-season TV show), and so feel compelled to introduce a hokey, supernatural, unexplained element that they go to great pains to explain isn’t what the show is *really* about, so, silly viewer, don’t pay attention to that, just watch these characters “react” to it.
“And so, I think both the author of the book and the creators of this show are guilty of a massive cop-out. They don’t trust their talent enough to create interesting characters on an ongoing basis (for either the length of a novel or a multi-season TV show), and so feel compelled to introduce a hokey, supernatural, unexplained element…”
I haven’t personally read the book myself, but from what I’ve heard Perrotta say, exploring the aftermath of an unexplained rapture-like event was precisely the REASON he wrote the book. He didn’t start writing a book about a family and then think, “I need to introduce an unexplained event to liven things up.”
Not only that, but regardless of your own feelings about the idea, Perrotta’s book had critical and commercial success (e.g. The New York Times Book Review – [www.nytimes.com]), which would tend to indicate that there are a fair number of people that are interested in the concept.
Agree with Madmeme’s comment, and I also believe that the novel was written as some type of an exploration of loss in the aftermath of 9/11. There was a definite feeling that the world has lost it’s moorings after that, especially if you lived anywhere near NYC. Granted, people “knew” how people had died, but the “why” (and the “how”) was so devastatingly unfamiliar to Americans.
Many attempted to get on with life after some period of time. Some people moved out of the NYC area to begin a new life in another area. Others likely took a long time to process what happened, and there may still be some who are stuck in grief.
Here’s the thing though: the STORY of an apocalypsy event focuses on people trying to solve it. This show reminds me of McKee’s admonishment in Adaptation: [www.youtube.com]
Why the fuck are you wasting my precious hour with your tv show, Lindelof? I don’t have any use for it.
Nobody’s wasting anything of YOURS.
As Aden Young says, “It’s just a small box, it comes with the TV, it has buttons on it. Take responsibility, instead of complaining.”
That’s a cop out. This is a critic site, not a fanboy site.
Who’s a fanboy? I just enjoy the show. But I certainly have better things to do than complain weekly about something I don’t enjoy.
If Kevin and Matt are long time good friends as implied in Matts POV episode, and Matt and Nora are siblings; why do Kevin and Nora seem like strangers?
Matt’s relationship seems like it was more with Kevin Sr. than with Kevin. I think they’ve come to know each other since Kevin became police chief and had to deal with the problems stirred up by Matt’s leaflets. And as established in episode 4, Kevin’s a few years older than Nora and didn’t really know her in school.
That makes sense I guess. I thought Kevin had mentioned something about them having Sunday dinners together in episode 4. I know there’s an age difference, but it just seems weird that they act they had never crossed paths at all despite living in the same small town their whole lives and their families having at least some interaction.
I know it’s a very minor point, but it really bugs me when they’re on screen together especially since it seems that they are building to a relationship between the two.
Didn’t even think about this before. And now it will bug me going forward. It is pretty hard to believe Kevin and Nora were not more acquainted with eachother that they act as if they are total strangers now…
Alan I don’t agree that Nora wants to experience death by being shot in the chest. She sought out means to propagate and continue to experience the pain of their loss because she was afraid that if she no longer felt the pain she would forget them. The shot in the chest, directly above the heart was a literal and physical metaphor of the pain her heart felt when they left and she wanted it to endure so the memories of them would as well.
In the beginning of the episode, after Nora goes grocery shopping, and before she checks the sex trade ads, she is seated at the kitchen table in a moment of reflection. She is staring at something on the table. I don’t even know if it even matters what it is on the table, but it bugs me that I can’t make out what it is. The top of it is curved, like the top of a combination lock.
Any ideas?
It’s just this thing to hold the paper towels…and those were used by her children, that is why she did not replaced them … and after meeting Wayne she does.
Ahhh, yes, I recall it now. Thanks! I knew it was going to be something mundane, but still indicative of her day-to-day ritual being interrupted.
You could see the remnants of the last paper towl that was ripped off the holder, something that anyone with kids remembers (not too fondly-why didn’t they put the new roll on!!!!). Obviously knowing that’s one of the last things her kids or husband did makes her feel connected to them still. Remember the last thing she says to Crazy Eyes Wayne “will I still remember them?”
I’m not sure why, but this episode made me actually appreciate Holy Wayne. Prior to this, I sort of wrote that storyline off as annoying/weird/unconnected to the rest (other than it involving the Chief’s son). But something about the way they tied the storylines together through Nora really got to me. That, my friends, is a sign of good writing/storytelling and the reason that this show separates itself from goofy network shows like Under the Dome.
Great stuff. I agree with the earlier commenter who said that this show leaves me wanting more every time.
I agree with you. The pilot was a little hard to take, but this show has grown on me steadily since. I’m ready for the next episode. I could totally binge watch this show.
Interesting as I was watching this episode focusing on a character who lost 3 members of her family and I actually wondered to myself what are the odds of that happening, took out my calculator and calculated it was 1 in 125,000. So I thought it was funny when Nora was asked a rhetorical question “what are the odds” she replied “1 in 128,000” . Which suggests the number of departed may not be exactly 2.00%. But close enough I guess.
Does anyone else think it possible that the reason Nora had a 100% response to question 121 is that she was “forging” the results? Then, after her “interaction” with Wayne, she no longer needed to do that?
I’m trying to remember the first time we saw Nora asking the questions, and if she told the people she lost her family too. If so, knowing that, as well as a possible change in her tone (or even body language) while asking that question, influences the respondants answers. They WANT to believe they are in a better place, isn’t that what we say when someone dies?
The event will be unexplained. But is has to be either supernatural or alien. Right?
The event will not be explained, so it does not really matter what it is. Right?
It is about how people will react to an unexplained event that impacts them heavily. Right?
Than why tease us with supernatural/alien things? If I see a white dove on a roulette table and than on a red traffic light I can assume a lot of things, but if this happens on show where there was a @rapture@ I am going to assume it is something supernatural/alien. Which consequently puts me in a mode where I want to know more about these supernatural/alien things?
But to what use, if I already know I am not going to get an answer?
If you want to treat this event as just that, than why fill the show with arguably supernatural/alien things/mysteries?
Like the show but I am afraid of where it is going.
Sometimes a dove is just a dove.
That’s one of my complaints about the show. The tease…especially the way, it gives super powers to Holy Wayne and presents the GR as these holy people. If you really want us to focus on these people dealing with a grieving process, quit doing that.
This is the first episode that made me think Holy Wayne was something more than a creep.
To me, Holy Wayne will always be Johnson from the excellent British comedy Peep Show. He does charismatic and crazy well.
I think of The Stand, specifically the scene with Molly Ringwald and Parker Lewis, wherever I hear Don’t Dream It’s Over.
I am a big fan of Alan and always follow watching a show with reading his review. I usually enjoy reading the comments, as well.
However, the comments pages on this show seem to have been usurped by a group of fans who feel the need to ridicule every one who criticizes the show. Comments such as “Stop watching TV,” or “the show won’t miss you,” are infantile. Also, calling someone a troll because they express views contrary to your own doesn’t accomplish much.
I believe Alan has or maybe had a rule that comments are to be restricted to the show or to counter a person’s view, but not aimed at the person themselves.
It appears to me that many of the show’s supporters have violated this rule and until Alan decides to enforce his own rule, I will stick to reading his review, but will stay away from the comments. I am sure someone will respond to this with snark, but that is my opinion and I thank Alan for allowing me to express it.
So many unanswered questions, I keep watching to find the answers BUT as soon as they tell us what this all means, the show is dead.
So the challenge is to SLOWLY reveal the meaning of the departure but never fully explain it.
Another random observation: this story is about how alone we all feel sometimes, and what our World is like after 9-11.
I LOVE THIS SHOW.
This episode was, for me, the piece that completes just enough of the puzzle that you can now see how the various bits linked together fit with the whole. The show is such a mood piece, a tone poem of this slightly altered, shifted, grieving, changed world. I’m loving how a little more is revealed each episode. I haven’t read the book, and now I’m tempted, though it might interfere with enjoying the show on its own terms.
Carrie Coon was amazing. This was one if the best hours of tv this year, period. She brought normalcy to the odd circumstances of her coping mechanisms, the ritualistic grocery routines, even to the Kevlar vest scene. I read it as analogous what I’ve read cutters write about – through some overwhelm to their system, they start to become numb; cutting is to bring back feeling, any feeling, through that physical shock/pain.
Nora has equilibrium in her job. She’s doing a good professional job from what we’ve seen, in that bizarre new insurance task. Watching people do their job well is inherently interesting, I think. Procedurals are all about watching people be competent at their jobs. I think it’s a fluke about Q 121, though who knows, since it changes after Wayne, but was it Wayne, or was it what her boss said alone?
Tl:DL! The amount of info conveyed by the protesters, possible fraud, stonewalling by ins cos., just the mundane fact of the conference was interesting. How startled Nora was to hear the legacies described as the oranges — brilliant. It’s the same thing as the babies on board decals – do you really think you should be treated any differently on the road? Her sidestepping tease to that guy’s come on by faking it with the dummy.
Then the dread and fear of walking up all those stairs in that run down apt building – creepy! The door being unlocked like that. There being no guarantee that she wasn’t walking into mortal danger, which is where I thought it was going. Nora had already been unmoored from what was her brave new world routine at this third conference by the imposter, the party drugs, the hot adrenaline flash of anger at the writer, but even so it was incredibly brave of her to go forward like that into the unknown, through tattered curtains.
I was aware at all times in this ep if how vulnerable Nora is in this big city, without family, without someone to notice if she doesn’t come home. They don’t show any friends in her life (unrealistic), although everyone in the small town knows her, and I guess her work would serve that function. Excluding the budding romance here.
It was a relief to see that it was just Wayne. And she woukd know who he is too. We know who he is, even if he has been shown to be a statutory rapist running some kind of business. I saw his ability to read her, to hone in and articulate her pain, as a real/genuine thing he can do. He leaned into it and became that person as he spoke, going from tired grubby guy in the corner to healer as he talked.
All of it made it possible for her to make small changes in her daily life when she got back. And Q 121 answers changed to, tho I think thats a McGuffin.
Amazing acting, really good episode.
Nora’s meeting with Wayne grips me *every time* I see it (and I believe it’s 7 or 8 times now). It’s second only to Patti’s pre-mortem scene for my favourite moment of the series.