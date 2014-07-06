Review: ‘The Leftovers’ – ‘Penguin One, Us Zero’

A review of tonight's “The Leftovers” coming up just as soon as the entire cast of “Perfect Strangers” disappears…
“I don't want to feel this way anymore.” -Meg
One of the most fascinating things to me about “The Leftovers” is the way that the story is focused on the Garvey family, who lost no one we know about in the Departure, but who have all lost themselves and each other in the aftermath. And while “Penguin One, Us Zero” starts to open a window on what life is like for someone like Nora Durst, whose whole family vanished, its main focus is on examining how people like the Garveys and Meg Abbott have unspooled themselves from all the existential weight of a world where something like the Departure can happen.
Our main point of emphasis here is Kevin, who tries to fight signs both big and small that he is going crazy just like his father before him. Our first glimpse of him turns out to be a dream, involving both Jill's friend Aimee appearing in his bed (itself not the healthiest thing, which even Dream Kevin acknowledges by telling her she shouldn't be there) and the return of the Michael Gaston character, now turning his rifle not on rabid dogs, but the Guilty Remnant. A mandatory therapy session opens the possibility that Gaston is a figment of his imagination – when the truck appears mysteriously in Kevin's driveway, it feels very much like a Tyler Durden moment – and even after Jill and Aimee get a look at the guy, doubt still remains about Kevin's sanity. There's the matter of the missing bagel in the toaster, and then the visit to see his father (played by the great Scott Glenn) heads into unsettling territory when he begins talking to someone who isn't there and tells Kevin, “They said they sent or are sending someone to help you.”
In a world where the Departure can happen, Michael Gaston could easily be an angel, or an alien, or whatever else caused 2 percent of the population to disappear, and Kevin's father could be connected to that force rather than insane. Chances are, though, that Gaston is just a creep who for some reason doesn't mind giving up a perfectly good truck, that Kevin's father is genuinely crazy, and that if Kevin isn't (the bagel, after all, just got caught up in the back of the toaster), he's much more tightly wound than he thinks he is. This isn't a single POV episode like “Lost” so often did, but it's still a very strong spotlight on the level of desperation Justin Theroux is bringing to the role.
Tommy is the only member of the Garvey family to have actually left Mapleton. We still don't know exactly what the quick cut in the pilot to the double suicide attempt was about, but he has both literal scars (glimpsed last week) and emotional ones. Even before he kills the FBI agent during the raid on Wayne's compound, it seems, he has things he feels deeply guilty about, which is why he doesn't want Wayne to give him a special healing hug. There's a moment after he finds one of Wayne's bodyguards dead at the rendezvous point where he's on the verge of reconnecting with his father, but then Wayne shows up, breaks his phone, and sends Tommy off to protect Christine. The physical distance from the rest of the story, plus Chris Zylka's relative blandness so far, makes this corner of the series the least compelling at the moment, but we have yet to see where this journey takes the two of them.
We also get more of a sense of what life is like in the Guilty Remnant, including the way they ease in newcomers like Meg. Their accommodations, clothing, and even food aren't as spartan (one of them even gets to put whipped cream on his pancakes), and they get to speak, but they're there because they want whatever it is that Laurie and the others have found. Laurie has taken this vow of silence, abandoned her family, devoted her life to stalking others, and if it wasn't clear at first why, Meg's one-sided conversations with her begin bringing it into focus. The Remnant is there to remind everyone else that the world has changed, but their lifestyle is also completely numbing. The Departure has made too many people feel too much, and for some of them, the ability to feel as little as possible – even if it means giving up everything you have, everything you are, and everyone who cares about you – starts to seem perversely appealing.
Though she's not exactly bursting with happiness, Jill is probably functioning the best of all the Garveys right here, but her story this week gives us a glimpse of Nora Durst's post-Departure life, which is… not what one might have expected from hearing about all that she lost. Three years later, Nora is using the Departure to her advantage. She's aware that she can get away with anything in a small town where the whole population knows who she is and what happened to her, and tests the limits of that power with stunts like breaking her coffee cup on purpose. She has a gun now, and she has a job with the government agency providing financial compensation to other survivors like her. The questions she asks the parents of the departed man with Down syndrome feel almost surreal, hinting less at theories the government may have developed about the Departure than a sense that everyone has just given up and are asking about everything possible in case some weird commonality turns up.
Yet watching Nora throughout the episode, she seems far more at peace with things than Jill and her friends, or Kevin, Laurie, Tommy, Meg or most of the other people in Mapleton. She suffered a staggering loss but has moved on with her life, while it's Laurie who has to hide in a cult and Kevin who begins questioning the very fabric of his reality.
In the world of “The Leftovers,” whom would you rather be?
Some other thoughts:
* The pilot takes place on October 14, and this episode only a few weeks later, but the ground in Mapleton is now awfully snow-covered. That's the perils of filming in the New York area of late, though we'll see if the season winds up having snow continuity issues as bad as what “The Americans” had to deal with in its second season, where outdoor scenes taking place on the same day would have wildly different snow levels.
* Always nice when one HBO show can wink at another, here with Lucy looking at Kevin's conspiracy board and declaring, “Jesus, I never should have told you to watch the fucking 'Wire.'”
The next episode's really good – and very different from what we've seen so far – but there's a chance that press tour commitments may delay my ability to write about it. Worst comes to worse, I'll handle that and episode 4 together the following Sunday.
What did everybody else think?
I have to admit that I had my reservations about Justin Theroux coming into this series (and even a few remaining after last week) but damn if he didn’t put them all to bed with that showing.
The best thing I can say about this episode, and I did think it was a very good episode, is that it built off the pilot very precisely and effectively. I know some people would laugh at this statement, but I think it’s very clear that Lindelof and his team have things very nicely mapped out for this season.
And due to DVR errors, I may have missed last week’s opening credits, but if this was the first time we all saw them I thought they were great. Chilling and beautiful to watch.
There wasn’t opening credits last week so you didn’t miss them
At some point do you think people will stop comparing it to LOST? The continual comparison seems beneath most critics, especially you!
It’s completely fair to compare it to Lost. Regardless of whose writing this, that is the obvious comparison thematically and structurally so far. The only real difference is that instead of a single planeload of people stuck on Mystery Island unsure what to do or how to escape, we have 98% of the world’s population. The lead character is an authority figure who may be seeing ghosts or crazy, struggling with his relationship with his father, much like Jack. You have Dwayne’s cult and the Remnants, groups thematically and narratively similar to the Others and the Dharma Initiative.
And while I may be stretching with all of those comparisons, these characters are also “lost.” The Island represented rebirth and potential for change, and even though this world has a much darker feel to it, it represents the same thematic possibilities.
I’m actually surprised they haven’t implemented a flashback element, because I’m genuinely curious who these people were before the Disappearances. I don’t want this show to be Lost, but I can see how Lindelof was drawn to the material. It fits naturally with what interests.
I agree this show is done very well so far and the 2nd episode did built off the pilot like it was part of it , Peter Berg directed both episodes which might have something to do with it…
The music for this show is stunning. I really loved Max Richter’s score for “Lore,” but he might be doing even better work here.
I loved it, although I won’t be able to check out #theleftovers anymore. Seems like a large portion of the population have decided, much earlier than expected, that they both hate the show, and will keep watching, for SOME reason. They can’t just accept that the writers have already said this is not a mystery-to-be-solved show.
Hoping the credits grow on me, but that’s been the most disappointing thing about the show so far. Maybe if it’s like the Wire, with changing credits per season, and each opening credit sequence is like a methodical tour through some piece of art inspired by the departure. I thought Liv Tyler was ridiculously redeeming of herself this episode. Jill and Amy are pitch perfect. Theroux’s performance itself is ridiculously awesome. “The hot cop?” He’s got the perfect amount of dopey humor to offset the overtly leading-man look.
I could care less about the mystery or lack of. The show is, so far, corny and cliched. It’s trying so hard to be a Prestige Drama that it’s coming off like a parody of one. The Wire it is not.
I’m in the same boat as you. I’m not sure this is a show that will thrive in an HBO environment where “Thrones”, “True Blood” and “True Detective” are the flagships; all which have fairly quick feedback loops. I see many viewers wondering fretting over plot details and “the mystery”, when this is a show more concerned with emotion and character. I love it and am glad it’s able differentiate itself from most of the dramatic fare on tv. However, it’s polarizing and the “True Blood” audience sure as heck isn’t sticking around for a meditation on grief and the frustration of the unknown.
Please, God of ambiguity, as presented on the show, let it get at least one more season.
Yeah it doesn’t fit on this HBO, or the Deadwood/Sopranos HBO or any iteration. It’s main problem to me is that it feels like it should be on ABC in 1998 at 8pm. It’s inoffensive and generic network-y stuff – especially the score and dialog. but the ~dramatic~ single piano lines? really? alright, I’ll stop posting negative stuff, it’s pointless, enjoy the show ya’ll.
If this show sets up mysteries as in this episode: ambiguous fictional personalities, a cult leader – then answers must be met half way. The core premise of the show – an event erasing 2% of the pop. will always hang over every aspect of the show.
There were two outstanding scenes tonight: Justin Theroux and Scott Walker, and Liv Tyler surrendering her mother’s clothes to Brenneman. They could have taken place in ordinary life: dealing with the frailty of health, and moving on in the face of grief. This was Six Feet Under/Sopranos/early LOST territory. These scenes could have been put in any other story and have been just as powerful.
Yet as Alan said, the hugging cult leader plot is simply a protracted mystery. This sci-fi/doomsday/prepper fad allegory has potentially ruined what could have been a much greater show.
I’m not quite done with the show, but I found myself getting a little irritated with the show tonight. It all felt a bit self indulgent. This missing bagel felt like trying too hard to be symbolic and deep.
I’m willing to give the show a few more episodes, but it’s just feels like torture porn. I’m not enjoying watching every single character in pain each week with a joke about X celebrity was taken thrown in to make the show seem hip.
I want to like this show. Right now I don’t dislike it, but I am starting to get annoyed by it.
Yes. I will continue to enjoy the show and it’s ambiguity – but I will refrain from partaking in the comments here or elsewhere – which have been overrun with Lost-zombies.
@Heyoh it’s “I couldn’t care less”. If you say “I could care less” that is implying that you care a great deal for it already but could start caring less. “Couldn’t care less” makes sense because there’s no way your amount of care could be lower.
@James: “Please, God of ambiguity, as presented on the show, let it get at least one more season.”
The show has been critically acclaimed by now (Speinwall, Poniewozik, VanDerWerff, etc) so I would be completely dumbfounded if it didn’t get at least 1 more season. HBO has renewed shows with much less critical fanfare or viewership.
The guilty remnant feels like it own personal hell. I do not blink an eye with Theroux playing the conflicted police chief who has actually lost any semblance of his old life.
Is Nora Durst truly at peace? I agree that she’s certainly manipulating within her job but she’s also fueled by loss. The chipmunk cd, stale jelly beans, family stickers on her Volvo indicate a part of her is still lost or complete manipulation stunt ie purposely knocking the coffee cup onto floor.
Kevin’s real or imaginary Gaston appears menacing in many ways with unknown forces (as of now) attempting or accelerating the chief’s mental stability. Its very cat and mouse with meticulous detail showing Kevin manually dismantling toaster to convince himself that things aren’t just his imagination and real instead.
Loved the nod to The Wire-laughed out loud.
Found 2nd episode strong.
Wayne makes me feel disgusting. He’s manipulative, predatory and most likely mentally sick/psychopath.
I’m looking forward to all stories relevant unfolding.
I think Alan might have missed the boat on Nora. I thought the whole questionnaire / filmed interview is something she has made up herself either as another manipulation stunt – or perhaps to try to find answers to why her family has been taken from her (e.g. perhaps the family had recently taken a trip to Brasil).
I can’t shake the feeling “The Leftovers” is an HBO experiment to make a completely unwatchable show…and they’re getting close.
Other than the gratuitously gory assault on one of the many boring cults, the most exciting thing that happened in this episode is a crazy lady knocked her coffee cup off a table!
“I can’t shake the feeling “The Leftovers” is an HBO experiment to make a completely unwatchable show…and they’re getting close.”
Their own “Springtime For Hitler”.
Man, that’s a funny take, and I like the “Springtime for Hitler” reply. You two…
I disagree, respectfully, but it’s funny, nonetheless. Perrotta writes about our inability/unwillingness to accept what we have (or what we’ve been given), always wanting the greener grass. Problem is, when things shift, they rarely (maybe never) shift the way we want them to, making us long for what was. This is a darker take on that theme, but same theme, nonetheless. I really enjoyed the book, and I’m really enjoying watching the characters come to life.
Still, really funny line. I like the thought of people making movies/tv on a dare. Happy 7th of July!
Hehe, exactly.
The camera pulls back to reveal the TV crew working away on a sound stage…
And focus in on Lindelof and Perrotta brainstorming about how to make the GR even more irritating…
Lindelof: “Maybe they could eat their own poop…”
Perrotta: “Another home run, maestro!”
@PONCE, you’re doing that thing with your thumbs/index fingers where you’re seeing the scene unfold before you shoot it, aren’t you? The people told me you would or were going to.
No, that HBO experiment was “John from Cincinnati.”
Hey, I enjoyed “John from Cincinnati”.
But I am done with “The Leftovers”. I wanted to like it, and I gave it two episodes, but that’s it for me. And it’s not because of “Lost”, or Lindelof, or anything like that.
I think their are a lot of ways that this premise could be made into a good, or even great series. But unfortunately, this isn’t it.
In some respects, this feels like “Donnie Darko”, the TV show. And for me, at least, that’s a very good thing. I might have even liked this second episode more than the pilot, which I thought was very strong.
Okay, so I’m officially becoming slightly annoyed. Lindelof and Perotta went out of their way to tell any reporter who would listen that the show isn’t about the big mystery. It’s loss, grief, adjusting to this new world, etc. Which is fine.
But if that’s really the case, why not just lay all their cards on the table? Why not show us that they truly don’t have any interest in that? Instead we’re getting this caginess and lack of explanation about the likes of the Guilty Remnant and Wayne and Gaston’s character. And we have to have Kevin’s father hearing voices. I just feel like this hasn’t done the job of communicating to the audience that it doesn’t want to be a mystery show.
I agree 100%.
I was actually enjoying the Scott Glenn scene until he started talking to Harvey.
Lindelof might not be solving the mystery behind his show for us, but he’s gonna be playing grab ass with it…hello Lost 2.
Amen to that. Before tonight’s episode I thought well yeah at least this time they are being “honest” about not trying to solve the mystery.
However, after tonight, it’s the same old traps again. I won’t quit just yet, but I will be damned if I believe for one second that the Asian girl is “important”, or “they have sent someone to save you”.
I think you guys want to dislike this show because it’s made by Lindelof. Stop trying to force the issue. The show isn’t about what caused The Departure, but if the writers “laid everything on the table,” what story would there be to tell? There are still going to be revelations about certain things.
Y’all should read David Foster Wallace or Thomas Pynchon. They drop you in an environment and expect you to keep up. I like shows like this one that challenge me.
Actually, this show seems like a DFW universe to me.
I understand what you’re saying, but here’s my argument: this is a show about a miraculous, unexplainable event that forces itself into, what Perotta and Lindelof posit as, an overtly secular world where the religious are becoming more fundamental as a response. It’s a thought experiment – not a plot generator – to see what happens when you force these types of people (along with the terminally indifferent) back into the same mindspace.
And to be rigorous about the experiment, the writers need to get deep into the mindset of these characters. There’s no easy “out” for them. Going insane is a viable option. Joining a cult, (“not a cult”), is another. If there was a theme to this episode, it’s the way the rational and the religious minds cope with the unsolvable mystery that is the purpose of humankind. Meg is being driven crazy by it, and Laurie is telling her to surrender to it – this is the catch-22 to the rapture of religious enlightenment. The holy Wayne story is juxtaposed to the Guilty Remnant – a charismatic leader can take advantage of the wandering mind, whether their “truth” is valuable or not.
Kevin believes that the job, and the established order of civility, are of supreme importance – but he’s drinking himself into a stupor every night.
And the writers, in order to more honestly peel back the layers of this story, can not let the viewer off the hook. To lay all it’s cards on the table, but put the characters through this, is to tell the audience that we should be looking down on the characters, either to laugh at them, or to pity them. And despite putting them through the metaphysical grinder, I don’t think the writers want to do that to their characters.
Well, the Guilty Remnant are quite easy to explain: they’re the metaphorical representation of ex-Lost-fans.
It’s not even a good representation of the many facets of loss & grief. Some people are actually relieved even giddy when they lose a loved one. Certainly there were some who were taken that were ill. Perhaps their caretakers are relieved. What about religious persons who believed in the rapture. How do they feel? Why is the seemingly only religious representation the cult and that one preacher guy? This is just sadness and dysfunction and it’s already wearing thin.
@Madmeme – perhaps you could explain what you liked instead of accusing everyone of being a LOST fan. Liking or disliking LOST has nothing to do with how I felt about this episode.
@Milaxx: “It’s not even a good representation of the many facets of loss & grief.”
I’m not sure how the many facets of complex emotions would be represented in just 2 hours – but they have briefly touched upon other aspects with small scenes or bits of dialogue, such as the fireman who claimed his vanished brother-in-law was a jerk (clearly happy to be rid of him). And I expect other facets to be explored in the future.
“Perhaps you could explain what you liked instead of accusing everyone of being a LOST fan.”
I’m not sure I need to explain why I like an interesting premise delivered in a compelling fashion – but I can explain my comments about LOST fans: a certain number of the people posting negative comments in the reviews already posted negative comments pre-judging the show in the Leftover articles Alan published before it actually aired.
@Eric – but the question is what are we actually losing if the show is transparent about these currently mysterious elements? I’m not quite understanding why we would look down on or laugh at the characters as a result of it. It’d still simply be their way of grappling with this loss, which is supposedly the show Lindelof and Perotta want to make. That makes it about these people. Which is a show I’d gladly watch. But being cagey about what’s going on with these factions makes it about mystery and carries the implication that they may just hold a key to everything.
To me, we’re getting a confused vision here.
“Chris Zylka’s relative blandness so far.”
Really?! I disagree. His last scene in the car was the most intense to me. I think he portrays the character’s state of mind very well. Wayne is so very creepy.
The daughter’s storyline with the bad influence friend feels the most cliched but the actresses are very preety so i’m not complaining.
I got the impression Nora was asking those questions because she got off on causing suffering to that family (probably other families too, why she got that job). I felt she was enjoying it a bit to much to just be about job protocol.
Is it just me, or did this episode seem less depressing and more “watchable” than the pilot? After the first episode I was utterly moved, but wasn’t sure that I wanted to watch the next episode due to the bleakness of the show. It left me wondering if it would have been better as just a 2-hour-long indie film.
This episode struck me as the show trying to offset the tone piece that was the pilot with the introduction of multiple plot arcs. The road trip with the son, Justin Theroux trying to figure out his level of sanity, the conversion of Liv Tyler, ect.
While I understand the necessity of forwarding plot for an ongoing tv show, I much preferred the tone and execution of the first episode. The most interesting plot of this episode to me was the continuation of Nora’s story, which I assume will not be that important to the upcoming “plot.”
I’m looking forward to the next episode, but am wondering going forward if the plot will eventually overtake the exploration of this world that made me instantly love this show.
Did Alan not recognize Pete Berg as the dead bodyguard?
I’m sure he did. Mention was made by Alan of Berg’s appearance in the pilot.
It just doesn’t ring true. It is so overwrought with every character feeling like they are suffering from some imagined sin–survivors’ guilt doesn’t affect everyone. Some folks become outward directed–their rage aimed at others instead of inward. And modern human nature, being what it is, would latch onto a some sort of explanations and life would go on. And the living reminders, the Guilty Remnant would be marginalized Westboro style in no time–thrown tomatoes would be the least of their concerns.
Although it is interesting that the government in this imagined world would be pretty proactive in closing down cults such as Hugging Wayne—those troops were using lethal force, not trying to arrest everyone.
It’s odd that you provide an example in your second paragraph of how your original statement in the first paragraph is incorrect.
Isn’t it possible to argue that the ATF chief is outwardly directing his rage at Wayne?
I found this episode very hard to get through. I’m finding I don’t really care about the characters and their existential dilemma(s); I’m more interested in how the GR got going. At least their members are not playing the victim card, and choosing instead to assert themselves in some proactive fashion, even if it is “cult-y”. I hope there is a flashback episode or something in the works that fleshes out their origin.
I agree. I’m just going to admit to myself that I hate this show. I tried to get through it but it’s basically torture. I don’t care about any of these characters AT ALL
Federal agents who raided Wayne’s ranch had ATFEC written on their vests. They are not FBI
Is it the new ATF?
Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, Explosives and Cults?
Maybe Cults are widespread after the Departure and regarded as major national security issue?
I apologize if this has been discussed before… everybody curses. The Mayor, the Feds, everybody (OK, not the GRs). I wonder if The Leftovers feel that there is no reason any longer to follow the accepted social norms since they could also be taken away at any moment (and maybe that was the reason why “Spin the Bottle” turned out to be much more than a kissing game).
I’m not sure where you’re from, but practically everyone I know curses in everyday conversation. Not gratuitously, but it happens. I don’t think they are trying to show anything through the cursing.
You may disagree, but the cursing seems to me to be pronounced, especially when the Mayor is cursing at a meeting and when the Police Chief is cursing at the dinner table when talking to his daughter and her friend. However, perhaps that’s the norm “where you’re from.”
I think it’s the norm on any HBO series to have lots of cursing.
Bored of this, have stopped watching. No idea why the fuss about it.
According to the Cambridge Dictionaries Online, the following forms of the idiomatic expression are correct:
British English: if the worst comes to the worst
American English: if worse/worst comes to worst
I understand everyone has their opinions… but some people are being so overly harsh on this show, its almost a joke. Two episodes in and people are making ridiculous over the top statements.
I would hope that those people are done commenting on Alan’s site. I prefer to read comments from those that actually enjoy the show instead of trying to bash the show for no real reason.
Personally, thought the episode was pretty good. Theroux is doing a great job so far. There are definitely mysteries in the show, but I am not too caught up in them. I dont fully understand what the deal with Wayne is… but it seemed obvious to me from the beginning clip that he is just someone who is taking advantage of the event to better his life. There seem to be people who are truly hurt and moved by the event, and others that have become numb and use it as a tool to enhance their lives.
I think it’s a reaction to how hyped it was.
The negative comments are helpful to lurkers like myself. Occasionally I DVR an entire season of a show but don’t watch it: too much good TV out there, not enough time in a week. I probably act that way with every first-year drama. This has saved me from getting involved with “The Bridge” and “Helix” and even initially critically lauded shows like “The Killing.”
If the new show turns out to be “Hannibal” or even something less watched like “Terriers” or “Review,” the fan comments will let you know.
@Blake – But using that metric, you would have surely missed out on, at the very least, the first couple of seasons of Breaking Bad and The Wire. I was here (and at Alan’s old ‘What’s Alan Watching?” blog) arguing against a tide of negative comments about those shows. Many of the ‘fans’ (as you call them) often don’t get on board until it’s de rigeur to do so.
That’s hardly fair. No one saw The Wire when it was airing, and Breaking Bad was lauded from the start.
@Fraac – Yes, many of us saw The Wire when it was airing – and no, Breaking Bad was certainly NOT lauded from the start – many people actively disliked it – including many critics. If I remember correctly, even Alan wasn’t a fan in the first season.
@CHAMPSKINS -That’s not how a critical discussion of a tv show works. It’s not unusual to mention both likes and dislikes. People that only want to praise a show typically post on fan sites. Many have remarked on the performances of Justin and Liz. That doesn’t mean that this episode was good. For me this episode was just dreary and a little pretentious. That whole bit with the bagel art student level bad. I’m still interested enough to check into the next episode, but that doesn’t meant I think this was a good ep. I’m not sure where the comparisons to LOST, The Wire or Breaking Bad are coming from. This show isn’t anywhere near those shows yet.
@Milaxx:
Using terms like ‘dreary’, ‘pretentious’, and ‘art student level bad’ is not an actual critique (or critical discussion) – it’s just an opinion with epithets. Real critiquing involves backing up one’s opinions with reasoning.
I’m certainly not comparing the show to Lost, The Wire, or Breaking Bad. If you think I am, I think you had better re-read the comments. My remarks had to do with the idea of judging the quality of something based on the unsupported negative ‘opinions’ of posters.
@Milaxx: As a counter example: I found the use of his search for the bagel a simple, yet effective analogy for his attempts to distinguish what he’s actually seeing from what he’s imagining. It’s an everyday, common task: toasting a bagel – a nice representation of the idea of ‘baby steps’. OTOH, “art school level bad” implies to me using overwrought or pretentious symbols to express the same analogy.
This is pretty much what I was trying to say, except you said it better. The series is two episodes in and already people are slamming it like its the last season of Dexter. Taste for TV is different for everyone, but no reason to come onto hear and bash it without formalizing real critique. There are people that say they don’t care about the characters. Well through two episodes of breaking bad, I could have cared less about every character on that show except Walt… and well, we know how that turned out.
I had expectations going into this show, sure… but I didn’t go into thinking I had to LOVE or HATE it from the beginning. Clearly, this is a show that is more than just a couple episodes. If people don’t want to give it time, fine. Just don’t keep coming back here and writing negative things after every episode to try and prove a point.
I am quite impressed with the storyline and the pacing. Every scene leaves me wanting more. Last night episode two seemed to fly by. Staying up last night to peruse Twitter about the show, people either love it, or hate it. While if you watched Lost, you might cringe at the SciFi aspect, I find it intriguing. The “Raptured” bagel, for example. He was questioning his sanity, and in the end, there was a logical explanation. Scenes with Liv and Amy were great! I guess the only thing that annoys me on the show is the addition of the annoying teen daughter. I have had enough of the Kimberly from 24, the Dana from Homeland. It’s seems they always have to “force” a story for their character, and it’s always more sex, teen angst. Oh, and the opening music with credits is very annoying. Borgias and Trevor Morris should sue. LOL JK
“We still don’t know exactly what the quick cut in the pilot to the double suicide attempt was about” I assumed that he just witnessed the suicide at college, and that made him drop out and eventually join up with the magic hug guy. Didn’t think there was anything more to it.
Agreed. That’s what it was (acc. to the book). He was at college during the aftermath of this, saw what he saw with kids his age trying to deal with it, Wayne shows up with magic hugs, and there you have it. Not sure what the back scars are all about, though.
Seeing that Alan likes this pile of boring nonsense makes me really question his taste now. Have I been fooled by Mr Sepinwall all this time? Does it mean that Breaking Bad, Mad Men and The Americans were not that good after all? That the revolution was not televised? Or has Alan just recently started to go crazy, Justin Theroux style? I wonder.
You’ve liked every single thing he’s liked up until this exact moment? Wow, I’m not sure if that’s remarkable or stalkerish.
So he basically needs to have the same opinion as you for every show for you to respect him as a critic? Most of them isn’t enough for you?
Nah, it’s a fair point. Alan has great taste. I have to wonder if there’s some payola at work here, choosing to weekly review this and not, say, Rectify, which got a couple of sentences on the podcast but is excellent television.
Fraac – I don’t know if you understand how offensive mention of/accusation of “payola” is to somebody who does what we do for a living. It’s not just a word.
Or maybe you do understand. Of course, if you *do* understand… Well… I’ll step away before I get genuinely angry.
-Daniel
Fair point? It’s really rather silly.
The implication is that the OP doesn’t actually have any critical judgement of their own – and if Alan appears to like something which the OP doesn’t like – that means it throws into question all the previous shows that Alan ‘told’ the OP they should like.
Alan may have taste that corresponds to my own in many respects, but he’s liked some stuff (like HIMYM) that I thought was atrocious. That doesn’t change the fact that our tastes still mesh in most cases.
Oh, I didn’t know the word “payola”, I had to look it up after Dan’s reply (I thought at first that it was “peyotl” and that Fraac was implying that Alan was on drugs…). To Madmeme: No, the implication is that, while I don’t always agree with Alan on everything, I recognize that he’s always been writing on quality TV and that his analyses usually make sense. But now he’s seriously considering The Leftovers as a (more than) good show, and this baffles me. I suspect that he liked the book and that’s why he’s favorably influenced toward the show, and is blind to its utter blandness. But as interesting as a book on this subject can be, it doesn’t necessarily makes a good TV show. In my opinion, the characters and the story in the Leftovers (TV) are unoriginal and boring. And the fact that they chose a sci fi or fantasy premise while not caring at all to solve any mystery is more than irritating. And Justin Theroux has the charisma of an oyster.
@Manmandiran – It’s great that those are your opinions about the show (although I strongly disagree), but Alan is hardly the only big name critic to have praised it – Poniewozik, VanDerWerff, and others have also done so – In fact, it’s pretty much considered ‘critically acclaimed’ at this point, and I would be amazed if it doesn’t get at least one more season.
This is as good as The Forgotten, Alcatraz and Flash Forward. I can’t believe HBO picked that. Lindelof can’t write for shit. The Wire reference made me cringe. I bet in his head he is the same league as Chase, Milch and Simon, and he keeps mentioning them in his interviews. Utterly terrible.
There are some things I really enjoy on this show and others not so much. There are some really great ideas in this story and the depictions of the “regular” folks who are struggling in their new reality (post Departure), I find mostly very compelling. Justin Theroux’s been great so far as Kevin and his character is fascinating. The idea that he may be going crazy in an unhinged world is a great twist. The fact that being “crazy” may be redefined in this culture is also a great idea. I found the behavior of the Nora Durst character also fascinating.
But there are many things that are not fascinating to me or nuanced especially the Guilty Remnants cult. I am still put-off by this part of the story not because I don’t think that a cult like this would exist in this world but by their manifestation. I sure hope that we get more explanation soon about why they don’t speak, chain-smoke and wear white, etc. I thought the Liv Tyler scene cutting the tree down with the ax was awkward. It was like we were being hit over the head with some “Zen” book without understanding what was in it. It just didn’t work for me at all. I also agree about the “Warren-cult” story line. I have not been interested in this at all.
Still, this story is something we have not seen on TV and so I will stick with it to the end. There are so many more interesting ideas in this story than most other things we get to see and that will keep me watching.
The show has been fantastic so far, and I think it’s only going to get better.
So, I really like this show. I had no idea how in the minority I’d be, but count me (whomever is scoring these things) an early fan.
I’ve liked the performances, I like how faithful it is to the source material with some fun, early digressions (the chief going crazy, for one), I love the themes being expressed, like how it looks, like that Wayne is black and British (right?), which makes his magic hugs all the more trope-ish (magic black man), and I like they’re taking their time with this world.
There wouldn’t be a single response to the departure, there would be several, and they would be varied, and things would never really be right again. Or, at least they wouldn’t be what they once were, and the time the show spends there is worthwhile.
And there’s something else going on I can’t quite put my finger on which give this show real propulsion and makes it feel unmoored. There’s a real tenuousness to how everyone is behaving, as if there is no real standard, no normal, and that’s what is missing. Do we punish kids for missing school? Maybe…not? Do we clean up the house? Sorta(?). Nobody really knows what to do, so they’re all going at this in a way that feels like it could…maybe…work for them. And the timing of 3 yrs later seems about right for these differing responses to this event (going on with life, never forget, magic hugs) to start to really form into something separated from the other, where we’re not all people coping differently, but rather different people, and your way is in conflict with mine.
Love the show so far. Thanks for the space to talk about it.
Agreed.
And I wouldn’t pay attention to being ‘in the minority’ – it’s completely irrelevant. The comment boards are overflowing with LOST-zombies and others of that ilk that pre-decided they weren’t going to like the show. Eventually they will drift away.
I know this a super deep and MEANINGFUL show exploring the human condition, but was Scott Glenn playing Exodor? Maybe this is an alien abduction show. Orson got fed up and finally invaded. Too bad Jonathan WInters has passed away, he would have been a great guest star in the final season.
I think whoever decided to get that huge thing instead of a regular toaster at the police station is the real crazy one.
The shout-out to The Wire was funny for 2 reasons (apologies if both mentioned here): As one poster said, this show drops you in the environment and expects you to figure it out, like a David Simon show (Wire or Treme) and second, nobody watched/got The Wire much the first season or so….I’m still on the fence. I fell asleep during the pilot and was unsure of returning; like Epi 2 much more.
If people will stop mentioning Lost,I won’t mention the book. I appreciate the humorous touches like the lost bagel and stealing hand cream and two fellas making a plan to shoot dogs.
I feel like this show isn’t getting the propper buzz. The narative is that it’s very bleak, but it’s much more than bleak. It’s thought provoking, very well written and the acting has been excellent. I see people on twitter saying the show stinks because they’re confused. the fun of the show, for me at least, is being “confused” and trying to figure things out. I think this show is great and will only get better. In hindsight, I don’t think True Detective started to really gather steam untill it’s third episode. From what most of the critics are saying, next week is a great watch, so we’ll see. but I hope the buzz picks up so we get a second season.
This show is making me think about how we approach the loss of people we love. In some ways, the premise of the Leftovers isn’t too far removed from, say, having to deal with a parent losing a child (they were so young), or a brother to violent crime (why? so senseless) in our current real world.
We wonder why they had to “leave” if it wasn’t their time to go and we try to make sense of it (it was God’s plan) or we think what we could have done differently to change the outcome. Some of us do better at dealing with this than others, just as in this show.
I realize this series puts a different spin than what we might face in our real lives. These people were “taken” all at once. Did they “die”? Was it at the hand of angels, or….aliens, or some other force? Once the people in the Leftovers were taken, is the loss really that different from our real world losses? A loss is a loss.
We currently have people that join cults, people that search for life’s meaning in various forms of religion, some of it very “fundamental” i.e. extreme in nature. There is plenty of senseless loss to go around right here and now.
So to me, it seems like this story is about “speeding up” the process of loss, and making many people go through it together on a larger scale, which makes for a good story I suppose.
Because of that, I am not expecting answers to mysteries. I won’t expect to ever know why the people who were “taken” were chosen. I won’t expect to know who Scott Glen’s character was talking to, and whether it was an alien, an angel, or he is just bat-shit crazy. I won’t expect to know why the GR cult, (not a cult) wears white, doesn’t speak, and chain-smoke.
For me, this will essentially be an interesting character study, soap opera, whatever you want to call it. I think it will make continue to think about loss and death and how to cope with it, how to face it. I’m OK with that.
Alan hit the nail on the head: people will either LOVE or HATE this show.
Personally, I’m all in on this show and I couldn’t care less WHY the departure happened.
If you’re someone who can’t watch TV without an annoying need for answers, then you’re missing the point of the show entirely.
I’m more bothered by the unrealistic human interactions. You can use a science fiction premise to get into fascinating human drama, as Battlestar Galactica did in its first couple of seasons. This just feels fake to me. I don’t think Lindelof can write humans very well.
I think Lindelof is a terrific writer, and one of the Leftover’s strengths is it’s character interactions. The acting is top-notch, the relationships are powerfully realized, and I’m not so hung up on getting the answers. I think the personality of the viewer determines whether or not this show is their cup of tea. I’m all in.
I’m really enjoying most of the performances on the show and the overall tonal choices but I could absolutely give a crap about the nihilistic weirdos in the Guilty Remnant.
I’ve enjoyed the way the rest of the characters react to the “cult.” I like Garvey’s insistence on pushing the issue with them in general. I’d probably react the same way in that situation since taking part in such a ritual is pretty much the most selfish thing any human being could do in those circumstances.
“I remember.” What the hell is that? Everybody would remember the day that 2% of the people on the planet vanished. They’re having memorials and daily life is a constant reminder for all the people that lost loved ones. So what is exactly is the point of walking around in white clothes and smoking cigarettes and not talking?
And that’s the only “answer” I demand from the show. If the show never solidly explains the actual departure I’m fine with that but Lindelof and Perrotta better give some kind of theological basis for this group of idiots because it’s a fabricated belief system within the show. It can be ridiculous but it has be something conveyed to the audience beyond cryptic scribblings on notepads.
If this show is truly a character study then there has to be an explanation for why these people are such stupid assholes, beyond ” we are a reminder.”
It seems to me that the history/beliefs of the GR will certainly be unspooled over time – because it’s posited in the show itself as a ‘mystery’ by the main character himself, who states that they don’t know enough about them.
Question that I’m not sure the book touches on, or if you think the show will. Wouldn’t people live in a constant state of fear of a ‘disappearance’ happening again?
I think that’s one reason the show (and the book) take place 3 years after. The initial hysteria, fear, and grief are mostly over and people are likely to have stopped expecting every time they strap a baby into a car seat that the baby will disappear.
Despite Alan’s pretty well-reasoned explanation about why people would join the Guilty Remnant (which I really did not feel the show itself explained), I don’t really understand why anyone would join either the GR or Wayne’s group. They just seem like pretentious a-holes without much real purpose (though I suppose Wayne’s purpose will be explained).
And why is the FBI murdering a bunch of unarmed people? The government=evil thing felt really hacky.
Some folks below have commented that they don’t care if this show solves the mysteries it throws out at us viewers. It’s a valid point – and one that I never took into consideration. It’s possible that this show is simply what it is…people disappeared and we’re now seeing how those who are left are coping.
Fine. But…
It’s human nature, especially in television, that when mysteries are present, we have to urge to know what’s behind those mysteries.
If the writers have said that they never intend to answer all of the mysteries, that is their choice. But, I feel that they need to hammer home very early on, via dialogue between main characters, that life is no longer about what happened and why, but how to cope moving forward. IMO, this needs to be done within the first few episodes – and it hasn’t happened as of yet.
Otherwise, a majority of viewers, in this post-Lost era of mysterious shows, will want answers. You can be sick of the Lost comparisons, but they won’t go away.
Finally, I find that I don’t care enough about the characters yet, and because of this, I don’t care about the mysterious life that they’re dealing with. Take a show like The Returned – the pilot sucked me into those characters and made me emotionally attached to them, thus making the mysteries they’re dealt with to be compelling. Just not feeling it here. Still willing to give a shot…for now.
I should have said “some folks above.”
So far the show doesnt feel modern. In the sence true detective felt. And its too abnormal.. the show could benefit from making some characters likable. No one is yet likable. Hot cop i guess.. but only for the brooding crazy out of this world plot he has going on.
Yes the credits were not the usual HBO show quality. Poorly photoshopped.. good idea but badly executed.
Alan, I think the whipped cream on the pancakes is less about having good food than about being limited to white things. Maple syrup doesn’t pass the test. (Although I guess pancake batter does!)
I am still very, very undecided about this show. I found that the hour went by very fast, yet I still don’t know if I am actually enjoying the experience of watching it. One thing that I am finding very frustrating is the way in which the show is exploiting the “in medias res” nature of our engagement with this world. We’ve been dropped into the world 3 years after the big event, yet we are teased with a lack of context at every turn. For example, whatever the Guilty Remnant is, whatever the reason it formed, whatever ruless and edicts they live buy, however widespread or isolated this organization is, surely these facts are fairly common knowledge to the average people living in the world of the show because there is no suggestion that the GR is operating in secret. Yet we the viewers know almost none of these facts, and they are teased out to us in a piecemeal fashion that is effective for extendeding the run of a television show, but very artificial if we are to digest the world as a whole. When a show is about solving mysteries, the discovery of key facts is rightly spread out over time as the protagonists learn of those facts themselves. But if this show is affirmatively NOT a “solve the mystery”-type show, then forcing the viewer to know less than everyone else feels almost like a gimic.
I gave the show an episode and a half. Very interesting ideas but just don’t like the execution of it. There’s a good story to be told with this premise but for me this isn’t it.
Just realised what this show reminds me of: Caprica. Here’ s my Amazon review of Caprica after two episodes: [www.amazon.co.uk] – the clever part was I predicted it would get cancelled a week before it got renewed, but then got re-cancelled because its Emperor’s new clothes couldn’t fool people for long.
The Leftovers is Caprica. It’s empty shit, made by people who understand neither humanity nor television.
I have been confused for almost every minute of the first two episodes and I am loving every second of it.
I think the show totally sucks. In the episode where the kids follow the woman with the gun and then go into her car for hand lotion? it just dragged on and made no friggin point. I’m not watching it anymore.
Sorry but the pilot episode was so bad that I just could not bring myself to watch this week. Normally I am forgiving of a pilot as the show has yet to gel. However, the total lack of respect for the audience made me feel that my time was more valuable than this. Not everything on pay channels can be good. This proves they can have clinkers just like the networks.
So – that was real snow? It just didn’t seem like it. Nobody looked cold, or as if they had to watch their footing. The dog killer is beginning to remind me overmuch of the smoke monster, but I assume he’s meant for bigger and better things?
