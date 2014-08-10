Review: ‘The Leftovers’ – ‘Solace for Tired Feet’

A review of tonight's “The Leftovers” coming up just as soon as I get in this refrigerator…
“I think I might be going crazy.” -Kevin
I'm usually a believer in the idea that a show should speak for itself, and that if you need to read creator interviews or play a game on an app to truly understand what's happening, then the show has failed. In the case of “The Leftovers,” though, I think the press that Lindelof and Perrotta did before the season was invaluable. Given both Lindelof's previous TV show and the way modern TV viewers tend to treat all dramas as puzzles to be solved whether they're intended that way or not, I think “The Leftovers” creators needed to get out front of all the over-analysis and make clear that this is not going to be a show you can play along with at home to try to figure out the explanation for the Sudden Departure, Holy Wayne's powers (or the lack thereof) or what happened to Kevin's white shirts.
Because there are two ways to look at an episode like “Solace for Tired Feet.” One way is that there really are answers to the Departure in that old issue of National Geographic, and Kevin pondering whether to fish it out of the kitchen garbage is the first step towards figuring out the cause of the Departure and what's coming next. If this were “Lost,” I imagine half of fandom would be frantically trying to acquire a copy of that issue to study it for details(*).
(*) After watching the episode, I did some cursory Google searching to get more info about the issue in question, and every place that sells magazine back issues was sold out of it. Maybe the magazine has suddenly departed from our universe?
The other way, though, is to look at Kevin Sr.'s brief stint as a fugitive not as an opportunity to go sniffing for clues, but as another chance to examine the emotional toll that's come down hard on all the members of the Garvey family – and to wonder again, as Kevin Jr. does here, whether he's losing his goddamn mind.
It may be that Lindelof is trolling us all, and that Kevin and Nora Durst will turn into the second coming of Mulder and Scully by the season finale. But I've found “The Leftovers” so tremendously satisfying because I set aside my desire for answers before I started watching, and simply fell into the hypnotic mood of the piece. Kevin's search for his father – and the questions that search raises about his own sanity, and his reliance on an impressive stockpile of pharmaceuticals – played out so well because I've been watching this guy teetering on the edge of madness since the very first episode, and have been wondering ever since what kind of event, big or small, it might take to tip him over.
Like the episode following the intensity of “Two Boats and a Helicopter,” “Solace for Tired Feet” feels like a bit of a comedown after the all-Nora experience of “Guest.” (Both this episode and number 4 also featured a lot of Tommy, which has been the show's least successful corner.) But like “Gladys,”(**) the focus was tight enough on Kevin and the search for his father to work, and it featured excellent performances from both Justin Theroux and, especially, Scott Glenn(***), who made Kevin Sr's frequent switches between being reasonable and being violent always believable.
(**) One of the more intriguing background elements to the episode: Matt and his followers fighting back against the Guilty Remnant with all their “Save Them” posters featuring Gladys' face, which the Remnant then attempts to repurpose by painting “DON'T” above the original tagline.
(***) At 73, Glenn appears to be in roughly the same shape he was in during “Urban Cowboy.” Why does the guy not have his own line of fitness videos?
This is a show about abandonment, and it comes in different forms. Nora's family vanished into the ether, Matt's wife is still living with him but unreachable, while the Garvey nuclear family has drifted away from one another, until only Kevin and Jill are left (barely) together. When Kevin confronts his dad in the diner, he tells him, “You left me when I needed you.” It's unclear if this was a childhood estrangement or if he's referring to Kevin Sr. going crazy after the Departure, but that ultimately doesn't matter any more than the contents of that magazine do. Kevin feels abandoned by everyone and everything – including, potentially, his marbles – and even if the magazine does offer a multitude of clues about what caused the Departure and what might be coming next, it won't make Laurie speak again, it won't bring Tommy home, it won't put a smile back onto Jill's face. Kevin's living in his father's house, sorting through the wreckage of his own life and not sure what to do next. He's finding some release in this new affair with Nora, and maybe throwing out all the drugs will help, but overall he feels as broken as the world around him, and only slightly more functional than the man who raised him.
And I'm glad I can focus on the pain he and the other characters are going through without worrying about which message board I need to check to find out what's on pages 4, 8, 15, 16, 23 and 42 of that NatGeo issue.
Some other thoughts:
* Loved the way director Mimi Leder shot the sequence with Kevin Sr. rescuing Jill from the fridge. The teenagers do that stupid stunt because a kid vanished from inside it during the Departure, and as Jill runs out of air, it looks for a moment as if she may be vanishing into a white light, even if that's death rather than getting to meet Nora's kids. Instead, she's greeted by her grandfather, who at least presents himself as a holy messenger, whether or not he actually is.
* Nora, by the way? Fantastic. If the Guilty Remnant existed in my town, I would buy the most powerful sprinkler system known to man and turn it on the moment they approached.
* The fridge scene also clarifies something I don't think the show made known previously: the Sudden Departure took place in 2011, so “The Leftovers” exists in the present day, which will still leave “Parks and Rec” as the only show taking place in 2017 when it returns. So much for my dream of a crossover where April joins the Guilty Remnant and Jerry and Nora commiserate over losing their entire families in one go.
* I like how almost every time we see someone on the show watching TV, it's a “Perfect Strangers” rerun, which calls back to the trivia in an earlier episode about how all four of the leads are among the Departed. It would make the Dance of Joy seem far more poignant.
* Kevin's interactions with Aimee remain (intentionally) uncomfortable, especially with the knowledge that he's often heavily under the influence at night, and unable to remember what happened the next morning.
* Again, I'm generally not eager to catch back up with Tommy and Christine. But it's at least interesting to see Holy Wayne back in such an unsympathetic light a week after “Guest” introduced some more ambiguity about his ability to help others (and his interest in doing so). With the smiley-face flip phone destroyed, I wonder where Tommy takes Christine and the baby next.
What did everybody else think?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
Alan, should I be worried that HBO hasnt renewed the show yet?
I don’t think so, but we’ll see. They don’t usually wait this long, but there have been a lot of unusual things about this show and its creation/production.
I’m worried it might get renewed.
This is Lindelof destroying what little is left of his Lost legacy. What a great con man would he be if this gets another season. Feels like a Desperate Housewives spin-off.
Mysteries and them rich, complicated characters aside, even profanity feels forced to me, like they are trying too hard to remind people it’s not network TV, it’s HBO.
So… The show got renewed.
Why were the two pregnant girls along with the daughter and her friend all wearing blue tees?
No answers allowed, sorry. Ambience only.
Sorry – this show has lost me and the reason hbo hasn’t renewed is that it’s gotten terrible ratings- nobody’s watching cause it’s lousy
Ratings are actually pretty solid. Higher than a lot of stuff HBO renews (Treme, Newsroom the list goes on)
We were told it doesn’t matter and the show isn’t about mysteries. It just so happens that they’re constantly introducing them.
@John Locke – viewership for this show is not higher than The Newsroom. Treme would be the only multi-season recent example that’s lower. I suspect they’ll likely renew it anyway but it’s no slam dunk and there’s a reason it hasn’t happened yet.
@Lost – “Sorry – this show has lost me and the reason hbo hasn’t renewed is that it’s gotten terrible ratings- nobody’s watching cause it’s lousy.”
Most recent combined viewer numbers I’ve seen (which is the number HBO is most concerned with) have “The Leftovers” with 4.4 million total viewers over the night’s three airings, which is identical to “True Blood”’s 4.4 million total viewers over the night’s three airings.
@Nick -“Viewership for this show is not higher than The Newsroom. ”
“The Leftovers” is about even at the moment with “The Newsroom” last season (which was picked up for a third season).”And Girls” gets less than half of the initial viewers of “The Leftovers”.
@MadMeme – Could you link to the article with those viewership figures? I’m looking at the L+7 data and it doesn’t add up at all. True Blood has averaged roughly 5.4 million viewers thus far for its two Sunday telecasts while The Leftovers is at just 3.1 million. Meanwhile, The Newsroom averaged 3.4 million for its second season (vs. 3.7 million in its first).
Girls is an entirely different case since it’s comedy.
@Nick – These figures are from the July 19th episode (E104) and according to this article, True Blood and The Leftovers have THREE airings, not two:
[www.thewrap.com]
Also from the Hollywood Reporter (link is easy to find):
“The first two episodes of The Leftovers are currently averaging more than 8 million viewers across all telecasts, HBO Go plays and video-on-demand. That’s not far off from the gross viewership the most recent drama launch, True Detective, was averaging at the end of its run (11 million viewers).”
@Nick – BTW, assuming the gross viewership of approximately 8 million viewers per episode remains constant, that would put this season of The Leftovers not only above any season of The Newsroom, but also Treme, The Wire, Six Feet Under, Big Love, Rome and Deadwood (among others). See the chart in this link:
[www.vulture.com]
@MadMeme – The Wrap article needs to be read more carefully. It says True Blood hit 4.4 million (in L+SD) for that 5th episode across three airings, yes. But it doesn’t mention a cume for the 4th episode of The Leftovers, only the premiere (1.6 million). All three telecasts that night only added up to 2.2 million.
The 4.4 million is presumably in reference to the premiere, which is actually still inaccurate (it’s 3.6 million). The third airing, by the way, is very late in the night and obviously very small.
Regarding the 8 million stat – without knowing how their entire portfoilo fares, it’s hard to read much of anything into it. And keep in mind that was what True Detective averaged through 8 eps whereas they only had 2 for The Leftovers.
Again, I do think this will likely get renewed for one more season but considering the way HBO operates, the fact that it hasn’t happened yet likely indicates they aren’t feeling all that great about it. The reality is just that it’d be their lowest-rated current drama.
“that would put this season of The Leftovers not only above any season of The Newsroom, but also Treme, The Wire, Six Feet Under, Big Love, Rome and Deadwood (among others). See the chart in this link: [www.vulture.com]”
It’d be nice if we had most recent seasons of all their dramas to put it in the proper context, but this is super helpful nonetheless. I’d still say it’s important to note we have just 2 episodes of The Leftovers and it’s probably not fair to assume it stays constant. Also quite unfair to compare to their older dramas considering this a) has a True Blood lead-in, b) is airing in an era with far greater saturation of the DVR and VOD usage, not to mention the very existence of HBO GO.
@Nick – “But it doesn’t mention a cume for the 4th episode of The Leftovers, only the premiere (1.6 million). ”
Of course it does – I’m afraid you’re the one that is misreading the article (although granted, inserting the initial viewing numbers for the premiere in-between the 10pm initial viewing numbers and the numbers for all three airings was rather poor paragraph construction).
This is an article which is specifically about ALL of the airings of July 19th. When they write “Across the night’s three airings, the series attracted 4.4 million total viewers.” they are referring to the night of July 19th – exactly as they did when discussing the True Blood episode.
@MadMeme – the thing is I do have the actual numbers on hand here (I work in research for a cable network – we track this) and, no matter which episode we’re talking about, it’s flat out incorrect. In Live+SD, the three telecasts that night added to 2.2 million and in Live+7, it grew to 3.5 million. Both are roughly 2 million below True Blood. So unless they also added in VOD and HBO GO, which the article doesn’t seem to suggest, it’s just an incorrect figure.
@Nick – I’m not quite sure why you would think that I would be more likely to believe numbers from an internet poster (that clearly has ‘issues’ with the show) than a published article – but never mind.
Let’s sidestep the issue altogether – since it’s the gross numbers which HBO is eventually most interested in anyway, and neither of us knows what those are aside from the +8 million of the first two episodes. We’ll just have to see if it end’s up topping the 7.1 million of The Newsroom – but I’m guessing it will – which would mean it’s NOT HBO’s lowest-rated current drama.
@MadMeme – Okay, it’s understandable that you wouldn’t believe me more than an article but the numbers are what they are. The 1.6 million for the premiere 10:02P telecast is exactly right. So if you want to think it makes sense that repeat telecasts at 12:32A and 3A later that night combined to add 2.8 million (!) more to that number, you’re free to do so but there’s not much logic in it.
But yes, it’s true that the gross with VOD and GO are ultimately most important and if it can maintain this pace, it won’t be lowest-rated and should be renewed. Hopefully we will indeed see that number released at some point after the season.
Occam’s Razor says the total viewership for The Leftovers has declined along with it’s regular ratings.
@Ponce – “Occam’s Razor says the total viewership for The Leftovers has declined along with it’s regular ratings.”
I suppose there might be some logic to this if the following weren’t true:
1) It’s regular ratings haven’t just declined – they’ve gone up as well (e.g. +18% from E103 to E104) ; so basically moving in waves.
2) Of the first 6 episodes, episode 2 had the fourth worst initial rating – yet it’s still one of the ones averaging more than 8 million viewers gross.
Mad,
Here’s the numbers:
Episode 1 – 1.77 million viewers
Episode 2 – 1.55 million
Episode 3 – 1.38 million
Episode 4 – 1.62 million
Episode 5 – 1.59 million
Episode 6 – 1.47 million
Episode 7 – ???
If you want to interpret that as an increase…go right ahead :)
I assume that the advantage to an early renewal from HBO is that it makes it easier for the producers to lock in the cast and crew to another season.
I also assume that the longer HBO waits to renew, the harder(and more expensive) it gets to sign everyone up for a new season…
I also also assume that with less than a month to the season finale, the cast is done filming and not getting any more money from this show…and they’re free to sign other deals.
Maybe someone with more knowledge of the TV biz could discuss the calculus of declining ratings + increasing costs + renewal?
Yes, I know the numbers – the ratings are exactly as I described: waves – i.e. up and down (in case the metaphor was a bit tricky). And as shown – and already mentioned in rebuttal to your original post, Episode 2 has the 4th largest initial audience out of the 6 – yet still averaging 8 million viewers gross.
Anyway, man, I’m done discussing this with you – it’s a waste of breath. You don’t have any interest in actually exchanging information or opinion (you quote the same numbers every week) – it’s just some sad vendetta you have against Lindelof that requires you feed it every week.
Actually, after “Guest,” I think the show deserves another season…
But…I bet after “Guest,” Carrie Coon is getting offers to star in her own show.
I guess that explains your comments of praise about the episode last week ;)
Anyway, it seems to me a no-brainer to renew: lots of buzz (even if much of that buzz is hate) – critical love from a few well-known critics – plus bearable ratings :)
And, to answer your previous question – I’m fairly sure most actors/crew that sign on to a television series have a possible-renewal clause which keeps them connected to the show until a couple of months after the final air date of the season to allow enough time for networks to decide if they’re moving forward with the next season.
This is a late renewal decision by HBO’s standards, but not by commercial network standards.
“But…I bet after “Guest,” Carrie Coon is getting offers to star in her own show.”
She did come across last episode – and this one as well – as a rockin’ girlfriend to have ;)
I was out of the country when “Guest” aired and didn’t see it until the previous thread had died.
I thought the writers really dropped the ball on some scenes, particularly the one where Nora hired the escort to shoot her, but overall it showed enough potential to warrant another season.
I agree that Tommy and Christine are the least intriguing part of the plot. For Alan or those that have read the book, are they this boring in it, or is it a function of actor chemistry and the structure of the story?
Also: thought it was interesting that Kevin was able to communicate with the employee at the library in Spanish. I doubt that it matters, but it surprised me a bit.
Needs much less tommy and stupid suicidey teens… the fridge was more lifelike than chris zylka’s “performance”…
I thought Zylka was amazing
Many teenagers do really stupid stuff believing somehow that they are invincible, or at least not thinking about how easy it is to kill yourself. Spend five minutes on youtube and you’ll see as much. Its not at all ridiculous that teens would act the way these one’s do on the show.
Great review, Alan. Also, thanks for not giving grades to the episodes. I just realized some sites still do that – why?
Anyway, I really liked the episode. I love the centric eps too, but I’m glad they’re not the primary structure of the show. The turmoil of the Mapleton ensemble, as a community, is extremely compelling, and I think the character-centric episodes have more power for themselves, as well as for reinforcing the overarching drama, when they’re few and far between.
Mimi Leder! I really liked the mood of the show under Peter Berg’s tenure, but I think Mimi Leder’s vision is the perfect one for this show. Apologies to the other directors, whom I’m sure influenced the nearly galvanized aesthetic, but this episode and “Gladys” have that sort of vibrancy and imagination that I loved from LOST, and Breaking Bad (BB was like LOST on steroids). That being said, the drabness of “Guest” and “Two Boats” lent a great deal to the heavy mood the series requires.
I’m thinking that Damon Lindelof may have had his own battles with insanity – the emotional struggle played out by Theroux (and many other characters in the Lindelof oeuvre) over the sheer horror of possibly losing his mind is palpable. When Theroux lays out the reasons why he doesn’t want to play insane-superhero for his father, and we compare it to his straining relationship with Jill throughout the episode, it underscores the poignant and messy problem that this show is trying to tackle. There are no easy answers, or even cryptic ones – we all have to do our best with a severely F’d up set of circumstances. Imagine Kevin’s fear of having his daughter lose everyone – he’s the only anchor left for her. That’s my favorite part of the show. Oh, and Nora of course.
Well, I have that NatGeo mag in my basement and I fail to see what the 100th Birthday of Yellowstone has to do with anything. So I vote BS on trying to figure any sort of “hidden meaning” in any of it.
Patti pisses me off even when she’s not in an episode. Bring on the fire hoses.
It’s a deliberate play on what Lindelof was doing with Lost. It’s a response to that. Not quite an apology, but an “I realize that that sort of game was not appreciated, that inviting the audience to read in to things and playing with their expectations for concrete plot consequences was not fair.” Alan picked up on it in his review. The NatGeo magazine was, AT FACE VALUE according to the episode, being given by an institutionalized insane man to his son who may be genetically predisposed (although the parallels to Tommy may have been a way of dampening that possibility) to mental imbalance, as an “invitation” by voices to be crazy too. If the audience wants to read in to the magazine, they’re faced with the same dilemma Kevin Garvey is faced with, (which is why he angrily threw it in the trash!).
This line between finding answers and driving oneself insane was a huge theme on Lost, although it was obviously “lost” on the audience, (at no fault to the audience, I’m sure Lindelof would say). Opening your eye, waking up, becoming “enlightened,” all necessarily meant becoming “crazy,” “walking among them but not being one of them,” having to live alone like Jacob – because things like definitive truth are not meant for normal mortal beings with commitments to community.
The A.V. Club hypothesized it might have to do with an article on the Minoan eruption [en.wikipedia.org]
I note there’s a story on Cairo teased on that NatGeo cover and next week’s episode is titled Cairo. Just something.
And down the rabbit hole we go…
Christine said something about ‘spiders underwater’ when waking up earlier in the episode. The NatGeo connection.
Didn’t the other pregnant one also refer to the spiders when Tommy found her? Or was it only the bridge?
Eric is right on the money. Theroux’s character in the diner scene is saying all the follow-up questions that everyone always wished characters on Lost would say.
@rogevious — when Kevin hears the dog outside and goes to the door, a woman on the police scanner says “Cairo.” I wonder how this will all tie in next week.
@irene — And she pronounces it Kay-ro (like a small town in Georgia, my state) not like Cairo, Egypt. So much for the cover blip on NatGeo.
Thanks, LELISA. I noticed the unusual pronunciation when watching. I probably wouldn’t have realized she was saying “Cairo” if I hadn’t had closed captioning on. Now I’m even more intrigued as to how this will tie into the next episode.
I am consistently delighted by Nora, but none more so than when she whipped out the fire hose, followed by the expression on Theroux’s face in the next scene.
I really hope HBO comes through on the renewal!
Back to mediocre after a fairly decent episode last week.
I think Nora and Dr. Who are the only actors strong enough to carry an episode, but unfortunately they were wasted in this wallow.
Sadly, the writing has gotten even more is timid.
Interesting how both Kevin and Tommy angrily broke phones in this episode.
Nurture vs. nature
They also both broke in doors and got wounded on the same part of their hands.
And then there were the two mailboxes.
Nurture, in this case. Tommy is his stepson.
But hey, don’t read anything into all that painfully intentional duality: this is only about the everyday world of the characters, they don’t want you to investigate any further. RIGHT.
Who bit the sheriff?
The dog that’s tied up on the porch. Kevin got bit while bringing the dog in, but he doesn’t remember that or that Aimee bandaged his hand.
That looked like a human bite mark to me, though. :(
I bit the sheriff. But I didn’t bite the Deputy.
Aww dammit, somebody already beat me to that joke and I cant edit/remove. Sorry.
I love how people look for mysteries even when something is clear cut – like the dog bite. Oh, but it kinda looked like a HUMAN bite?!? So let’s bitch all season about how they never explain what human bit the Chief…..
Who bit the sheriff?
The dog bit the Sheriff, but he did not bite the deputy.
CORRECT!
That wasnt a dog bite. The bite shape was human. Perhaps he bit himself.
I was actually rooting for the refrigerator.
Sadly the only person I cared for in this episode was Nora when she turned the hose on the GR.
Alan, you don’t get it. Lindelof and Perrotta bought all known copies of the National Geographic issue two days before today, simply so you would search for them and find them “Departed”. :D
I for one strongly disagree with the majority here as Nora spraying people with a hose because she happens not to like how they express their freedoms does not at all ingratiate me to her character nor make me laugh. This is a clear allusion to protesting blacks being sprayed with hoses during the fight for civil rights in the south (here in the world of The Leftovers we have protesting “whites” who are also part of an unpopular minority).
Now I want to spray Sean with a hose.
Lighten up. Those weren’t protestors. They were stalkers who were harassing a private citizen at her home for their own twisted reasons, not advocates for some noble cause. Having endured a staggering loss such as Nora’s, seeing those Ghosts (I’m surprised that you didn’t draw a comparison of their all-white attire with the KKK’s fondness for flowing white garb) everywhere for 3 years & then finding them outside her home after she’s finally been able to find some sense of peace was her last straw. I’d compare turning the garden hose on the GR with spraying a dog that was taking a dump on your front lawn.
I for one would rather not denigrate civil rights protesters by allaying them with members of a highly disliked “cult” that thrives on emotional button-pushing.
I think Alan is starting to realise that Damon lied to him. He’ll still write mysteries instead of real human drama – because he’s a hack – but will no longer provide answers because he got burned so badly on Lost and Prometheus.
Except for the part where the real human drama has continued to be present and accounted for (by Alan) on the show.
Sometimes, though, apparent “mysteries” can be quite the shiny object for superficial viewers.
“Sometimes, though, apparent “mysteries” can be quite the shiny object for superficial viewers.”
Or a cheap way for a showrunner with little experience doing anything else to continue stringing those viewers along. They’re going out of their way to encourage this speculation and induce as many mini-mysteries as they can. It’s irritating to say one thing in interviews and do the exact opposite in the narrative elements of the show.
After I turned off the TV and last nights episode my dogs wandered in to say their usual goodnight. Was it my imagination or were they looking at me weird?
Just don’t shoot the dogs.
But you may, however shoot the deputy…..dawg…..
Fantastic episode as always.
For the ratings, when you take into account all HBO platforms, we know the first two episodes at the very least were hitting around 8 million viewers, it’s a hit for them, don’t know why they’re waiting so long to renew it but the HBO execs did say recently they were very happy with the show (it’s not like they were forced to give an opinion).
It will be renewed, just a matter of time I reckon.
“It will be renewed…”
So many geniuses with precious little time to waste are going to be so dismayed to hear that.
…but Nora does also power hose an African American protestor.
The Nat Geo can be had online here: [ngm-beta.nationalgeographic.com]
Still, thinking I’ll put our copy of the print version in my office at least for today.
Alan, you talk about how the press tours for the show were invaluable, and I understand where you’re coming from. The problem is what % of viewers do you think follow that kind of stuff? The show may want to be an examination of loss, grief, life’s meaning etc (how well its doing that I’m still not convinced of), but its beginning to more and more to make a bargin with the devil and highlight mystery elements. If you asked the average viewer, I’m fairly convinced the most intriguing show elements in some order would be: What happened to the Departed? Is Kevin’s dad some kind of Oracle? How do the hugs of Holy Wayne work? What’s Kevin’s mental state? What’s the deal with Nat Geo?
Now if we’re to believe Lindelof, alot of people are going to be upset and unsatisfied, and that’s on the show more than them at this point. You can’t just continue to give credit to a show for what it purported to be, without having some reservation when its skating by more and more as something else.
You’ve echoed my thoughts EXACTLY. I had an issue with this from the get-go and other than the standout episodes focused on Matt and Nora, they haven’t subsided. The comments from Lindelof and Perrotta just aren’t lining up with the show they’ve made here and it’s incredibly frustrating. I’m baffled as to why they aren’t being taken to task for it.
The few people I do know who watch the show have not read their interviews and are entirely concerned with getting answers to finally tie together the many mysteries raised. Even after I tell them not to expect it because that’s what the creators have communicated, they don’t even believe me.
I don’t think the show, in and of itself, has advertised itself as a mystery show that needs to be solved. I can’t speak for the average viewer, but the show shouldn’t be critiqued on what the average viewer may or may not see. I indeed think it is a show about loss, grief and meaning, and I think it’s doing an original and compelling job of it, and I’m glad a lot of respected critics seem to agree.
Mystery elements, and whether the show is insisting the viewer read into them or not, is up for debate.
“What happened to the Departed.” This is a question that is deeply embedded in the minds of every person on Earth in this story, and “God” or whomever, has not answered for 3 years, so it’s a story about what people do when they don’t get their answers. I feel that’s pretty obvious on the show.
“Is Kevin’s dad some kind of oracle?” Again, people are going insane. People with mental imbalances have something that doesn’t make sense, (the departure), always lending credence to the possibility that weird shit can and might happen. Also, the fallout from the departure has created a mega-anxious society that further exacerbates potential mental imbalances. Kevin’s father believes his voices are real. The show has multiple characters telling the audience that he is crazy. Why is that not enough? Why must the writers intentionally break the fourth wall and assure us? It would just make Kevin’s dilemma less urgent because the audience will keep thinking – stop worrying about stupid stuff that OBVIOUSLY isn’t real. It would be like telling a depressed person to just get over it, because the audience can’t mentally understand what it’s like to be depressed.
“How do the hugs of Holy Wayne work?” It’s the same question as Kevin’s Dad’s visions. It’s the same question as to why people would give up their lives to follow a charismatic, potentially dangerous figure like Patti. The writers don’t want to write magic into the show, but they HAVE to take the idea seriously because the characters we’re following HAVE to take it seriously.
“What’s the deal with NatGeo?” I posted about this above and I stand by it. At the end of the episode, Kevin, happy after spending a night with Nora and throwing out his pills, sees that magazine again. There’s a clear explanation – Jill was given a note from her grandfather to buy the magazine. Kevin’s dilemma is buying into this stuff that will not go away. He wants to turn a blind eye to it and just be happy with his daughter and Nora. But just like life, things will not settle on happy and conclusive just for you (Kevin).
The point is, this is a fiction, a story that reflects a certain element of modern life as Lindelof and Perrotta see it – the difficulty of trying to be happy when if looks and feels like the world is going to shit all around us.
“I’m baffled as to why they aren’t being taken to task for it.”
Except they are? Have you read any forum threads or comments sections about this show? Unless you’re of the opinion that the only voices that matter are those of the professional critics, in which case I’d have to respectfully disagree.
@Eric – but as I said earlier on, I continue not to see a good reason to withhold information that some characters ARE aware of. So you can make the argument for the voices Kevin’s dad is hearing, sure. The same argument cannot be made for, say, Wayne or the Guilty Remnant. I don’t see anything to be gained from keeping the audience in the dark about those things unless you want the show to be a mystery.
@Loz – not that professional critics are the ONLY voices that matter, but I’d certainly argue they carry more heft than anonymous commenters.
@Nick – but what mysteries about Wayne and the GR are the writers holding back? The hugs? Well, they revealed what one of the hugs looks like last episode. On the surface, there wasn’t anything that looked magical, was there? There’s precedent for this type of faith healing, by the way, in the real world, going all the way back to Jesus. That’s to say that although (we) don’t believe Jesus or circus-tent clergymen actually healed people, but their acts have a definite impact on our history and culture. The audience doesn’t have to believe it’s actually a magic hug (I don’t), but it’s important that Wayne’s followers can and DO believe it, and that can shade the way Nora or Tom might see things, (Nora wouldn’t have let a stranger touch her at all in a normal circumstance).
But if there is something that you think the writers are doing that is not professional or honest that I’m missing, I would honestly like to know. I’ll probably give my rebuttal without any expectations, (I don’t think the show is perfect, but since I like it very much and there’s a huge negative reaction to it, I have to be in defense mode). But I want to understand how reasonable dissenters are viewing this show.
@Eric – For me, it’s really as simple as giving us some backstory on these characters. We need to just spend MEANINGFUL time with them. Because the reality is, any second of screen time thus far with either Wayne or the Guilty Remnant adds up to a big ‘so what?’ for me. They’re ENTIRELY shrouded in mystery. When you do that, you create certain expectations. And they aren’t one of a show supposedly about grief and loss. So again, I fail to see the justification of withholding details on these factions. In my mind, once you get those out of the way, it’ll enable the show to actually be about what the creators say they want it to be about. Right now, it’s a mess.
Fair enough, but then the issue will remain a matter of individual taste. Whether you do or do not speak for the majority of the audience when you say you “fail to see the justification of withholding details,” I gave justifications – reasons why someone would legitimately admire the weaving together of themes about grief and meaning with this particular storytelling strategy.
Without any stronger, more clearly defined reasons against the writers, then there is no justification for the accusation that the show’s producers need to be “taken to task.”
My point is, I accept that you don’t like the way they’re telling their story, but I dismiss the notion that they are in any way tricking any people into liking their story.
That sounded more antagonistic than I intended. I keep forgetting that the people who voice their dislike don’t actually want to have a discussion, they just want to post their opinions about the failures of the show in peace. I apologize for sounding standoffish, I keep wanting to talk these things out because I think the show is really good and more than deserves whatever quiet praise it’s getting.
I don’t want to sound antagonistic either. I mean, at this point I think I’m mostly just trying to speak for the average viewer because, again, there aren’t A TON of people reading those creator interviews. Most likely haven’t. So it’s just easy to see how the expectations of those experiencing the show without that might be out of whack with the supposed intentions.
The reason it’s bothering me so much is I’m just not seeing the added value of keeping these entities mysterious to the AUDIENCE. That’s the key point here. You’ve perfectly articulated the reason it makes sense to have the characters not know, but I’ve yet to understand why we have to be kept in the dark as well. Us knowing does not change the circumstances of the characters in this world. It merely readjusts our expectations and clarifies what kind of show we’re watching. Laying all its cards on the table would, I think, clear the way for more riveting human drama.
Why is Aimee at their house all the time? I can’t remember the explanation.
I don’t think it’s been explained on the show entirely yet, but in the book, she’s sort of a ne’er-do-well that previously-straight-laced Jill takes on as a sort of mentor figure (like Phoebe Cates to Jennifer Jason Leigh in Ridgemont). But Aimee has her own problems with family and friends – I think the departure increased the tendency for runaways, maybe? Either way, Jill’s dad let her stay because he was kind of a pushover in the book.
Eric’s right about what the book says, but there are so many differences between the novel and the TV series (In the novel, Tommy is most definitely hugged by Wayne, for example) that the book is not a reliable guide to the show. The reasons Aimee is (or may be) living with the Garveys could end up being very different from the situation in the book.
Did you notice the symbolism was at a high between the son and Garvey? They both had hand injuries and smashed a cell phone?
Both seemed to be rejecting higher meaning, too.
HBO Signature re-ran all the previous episodes yesterday, so I caught bits and pieces throughout the day and got even more sucked in than I already was. This wasn’t one of my favorite episodes (agree that the Tommy/Christine parts are generally the least compelling, but this was a slight upturn there), but it was solid, and the hose incident cemented Nora’s status as my favorite character. It never even occurred to me that the magazine might have an ‘answer’ to the Departure. Maybe something that Kevin Sr. feels explains his voices, or something that would help Kevin carry out whatever he thinks his mission is.
Does anyone know what Aimee’s deal is? I never really got this impression before this episode, but it seems like she actually lives with Kevin and Jill rather than just seemingly always hanging around? I guess maybe her parents departed, but that hasn’t been explicitly stated, has it?
Had a thought while watching last night; What if the show hash’t been renewed yet because it isn’t meant to go beyond one season? Could you imagine the reaction if this whole season was about setting you up for what feels like a long ride only to pull the rug out from under you and wrap it all up in the season finale? Seems like a fitting end for a show about a sudden departure if you ask me.
“* Kevin’s interactions with Aimee remain (intentionally) uncomfortable, especially with the knowledge that he’s often heavily under the influence at night, and unable to remember what happened the next morning.”
That’s what I was thinking!! It made me so uncomfortable and I really hope they don’t go that route in future episodes. Did I miss something or are Aimee’s parents departed, that’s why she lives with Kevin & Jill?
Really enjoying this show. The timeline is a bit strange though. How much time are they jumping between episodes? The last time we saw Christine she was what, 2 months pregnant?
I hope this doesn’t count as trolling.
I really enjoy reading the reviews and the comments on this show, because every week I think, “I’m glad I’m not watching that.” The only other show I’ve ever felt this way about was Alan’s sullen, stubborn death march with HIMYM.
Keep up the good work, you bring light into my life, more than the show itself would.
My guess is that Tommy will take Christine back to Mapleton since he has nowhere else to go and this will bring the attention of the ATFEC because of his prior affiliation with a targeted group, the Holy Wayne contingent, and the fact that Christine gave birth to Wayne’s child – which could be seen as a perpetuation of his cult even if Wayne dies (probably killed by the ATFEC).
I like the instrumental music, especially the piano part and that is ALL!
The refrigerator scene illustrated how things have deteriorated in Mapleton since the anniversary celebration in episode one. In that episode the teens amused themselves with spin the bottle. Now they have moved on to the macabre. I blame the GR.
Anyone know what song is played in the background in the diner scene???
First off, I want to say I’ve really enjoyed the show so far, but have an issue with the “no explanations or answers approach.”
If they wanted to do a show that strictly dealt with the aftermath of the departure and how people cope with loss and move on with their lives, I would be 100% on board with that. I wouldn’t need to know “why” it happened.
But when they start voluntarily throwing around conspiracies as heavily as they did in this past episode and magic hugging powers, then you can’t shrug your shoulders and say you’re not answering anything. If you don’t want to make a show where there has to be answers, then don’t introduce elements that invite that criticism.
Why does any hint of supernatural or conspiracy autmatically create this entittled attitude? The world we live in is full of conspiracy theoriests with ideas wackier than a lot presented on the show. Our world is full of faith healers and charlatens. We assume these people are BS in our world (other than the crazy few who buy into this crap) but have no way of knowing for sure one way or the other. Why can’t the show’s universe be like that? Infact I find it insulting when people imply that having any kind of genre elements means that the show is no longer allowed to be a mediation on the human condition and instead must lower itself into a mundane transaction of “answers”
For the record, personally I think this show is going have a lot more answers than people expect but I’m not holding my breath or care if they show up. I appreciate a good dreamlike “mystery” for its own sake without having a feverish demand for explanations or answers. There 100s of shows on TV (heck nearly every show) that I can switch to if I want “answers” and mystries tied up in a bow. Having one show that does not conform to that expectation is not a big deal. I want variety and diversity in the kind of shows I watch and The Leftovers is hitting a spot for me that no other show does.
The thing is the hugs could be just holy wayne being really good at psycoanalysing people really well and telling them what they need to hear and he has not got special powers. The show does not say he has them just that he makes people feel better and we saw that in Nora’s episode.
The National Geographic could just be something that represents Kevin’s fear of going crazy like his father. That is all it could be, he probably thought that seeing that magazine in the end was either him losing his mind or his dad screwing with him or whatever.
This whole show could be viewed with logic if one wants to. If there are conspiracy theories and Holy Wayne is special or has special powers or there is more to meet the eye with the national geographic than mea culpa.
But I think this show is all about how different people view the world post departure. Who knows.
But I would not be so quick to call bullshit.
By the Way how the hell does Damon always get the most awesome music composers in the world? I mean seriously! this and LOST are fantastic in the scoring.
I get the feeling something has already happened with Kevin and Aimee. Her wanting to stick around at the house while Jill is out with her friends? Hanging out in skimpy clothes and braless? Seems she was hoping for a repeat of whatever may have happened on Dog Night. Of all the things on this show, Kevin and Aimee interaction scenes make me cringe most.
The GR are infuriating, aren’t they? As Alan wrote, if the performances and writing are good enough, you don’t have to be preoccupied with what happened on 10-14-11, or red herrings, or symbolism. The appalling cruelty that the GR inflicts on Mapleton and other towns is so powerful that you just want to see every citizen buy a pressure washer for future use.
As the season gets closer to the finale, I’m sure we’ll get more big picture stuff. But the “here and now” aspect of the show is enough for me to keep watching. Also, HBO isn’t going to cancel Mr. Lost’s show after one season. Not when faced with losing BE, TB, and TN all at once.
That’s a good point–HBO has had a prestige drama on Sunday nights for over ten years. I don’t know what they have in the pipeline but replacing all three at once as well as their flawed but ambitious rookie would be a programming challenge. A good gamble is to renew The Leftovers while trying to build something strong around Game of Thrones and whatever will come on after Boardwalk EMpire in the winter.
Can’t think this show’s production costs are very expensive.
My dream of course is a Deadwood sequel. But …probably not.
I’m sorry but the opening with Kevin Sr finding Jill in just the nick of time…okay, it isn’t exactly magic butterflies in a mini dome, but it is pretty unbelievable and flirts with the idea that there is something more powerful at work especially since Exodor is the one finding her (ooh…Robin Williams reminder, so sad). If the fact that the cult members were also pretty skilled cat burglars and evidently ninjas weren’t evidence enough, this episode reinforces my Under the Dome comparison.
So basically the show is a giant tease without any hope of satisfying answers. Something Lindelof said it wasn’t it in his press. It would be interesting if Lost was an elaborate mythology that we thought was going to make sense but they couldn’t follow thru; but THe Leftovers is a show that promises not to make sense but turns out that Lindelof actually has an elaborate mythology that would make sense. It would be like a giant eff you from Lindelof.
I finished the book this past week. At this point, they are two different things–in the book Kevin the mayor and not a blossoming schizophrenic–so I’m not sure what to take from the book and if it applies to the show at all anymore. So I don’t think spoilers apply.
I really liked the book and was strangely uplifted by the ending. The book didn’t romanticize the cults the way the show seems to be doing. Of course Holy Wayne wasn’t an black English dude either. I kind of resent that they included him in Nora’s story. I think it diminishes Nora somewhat. We shall see has this end comes.
I still say it is some sort of dimensional shift and the reason Exodor can hear those voices is that are actually voices from the other dimension and that National Geographic has some coordinates to the specific place where the dimensions intersect and that is how Kevin and Nora will be able to recover all the missing.
I think it’s more a question of satisfying questions.
For example: Is Scott Glenn crazy, or is he really talking to supernatural beings?
Do you care one way or the other?
I am a literal guy. I don’t like loose ends or unsolvable mysteries in my entertainment. We live with those everyday. I have a disdain for those type of shows as pretentious but there’s a certain type of television watcher that watches these shows and thinks they are having meaningful moments–watching the show somehow makes them superior to the rest of us who thinks these shows are just wankerfests. I think these type shows are ultimately for people who can’t be bothered to read but still want to see themselves as special.
I think the set up is amazing but I keep wondering what could be made by a secular Rapture drama in less precious hands.
Still I haven’t missed an episode and I come here reading the other posts every week. Maybe I’m one of those wankerfest loving guys
I’m the same way, but I find I don’t really mind a few illogical scenes if I’m enjoying a show.
And I don’t really mind annoying characters as long as they’re kept in the background (as the GR were in this episode).
Nora finally gives this show a likable point of view character…and I’m hoping the awful cult/teenage characters will gradually fade into the background.
Did anyone else laugh hysterically when Jill tried to pry open the refrigerator door with a pathetic stick? Or was it just me?
I meant Aimee, not Jill.
Regarding Kevin’s hand bite: it’s most definitely human. And Jill was acting real sly when discussing it with him. Now, this is a prediction coming way out of left field, but given the uncomfortable (inferred) sexual tension between them, I’m thinking the bite came from her. Maybe a little rough play during a night of passion, eh?
Aimee, rather. Yikes! I continue to mix up her and Jill’s names.
If this show gives us a “mood” and doesn’t provide answers, I’m all-in. I love the mood. I love this show. I loved this episode.
Shows I don’t like, I don’t go online and bash them.
Nora’s next move should be a barrage of paint ball bullets.
That amazing device called dramatic irony? This show is the opposite of that. It withholds obvious and relevant information from the audience, information every character knows. I guess the showrunners are trying to create a sense of mystery, but it’s only frustrating me instead. It’s as if I’m watching Zero Dark Thirty, but only find out at the end of the movie that the target was Bin Laden.
Just had a funny idea after reading all the comments. What if all the people on the planet are actually the Departed, and the Leftovers are all that’s left?
Or maybe whoever created the Georgia Guidestones figured out a way to get their population commandment fulfilled (the one about maintaining a 500 million populace), and it worked, but in reverse.
This episode was too obscurantist for me. I came here looking for answers regarding Kevin’s father as I didn’t get that entire storyline whatsoever, but didn’t really read anything that helped. It feels like the writers throwing in a lot of elements here for some finale payoff down the road, but it felt like a hodgepodge with just shards of thematic continuity scattered about.
What about that scene where Kevin sees his ex with a bullet in her head? Want to bet that’s a prophetic vision and not just some dream-state he was caught in? Or maybe you just don’t really care that much?
Still kind of a trippy show, but I’m kind of hoping it is only one season like someone suggested. That would be perfect, but not likely, as others have persuaded me.
Can anyone explain how Tom and Christine were in Gary, Indiana and Wayne somehow knew where they were when he called and gave him instructions to drop off the money at specific streets that were nearby? Weren’t Tom and Christine in Texas when we saw them last and somewhere else further west in another state originally when the raid happened? Tom hadn’t heard from Wayne all that time , how was this at all possible. I’m all for open-ended questions and ambiguity on all the grand ideas happening here but this was simply a gross continuity error. Or am I missing something? What did everybody else think?
I’ve got NG on disc, but too tired to look for the right one tonight – luckily someone already did –
(Stolen directly from a comment on A.V. Club, but since it’s just info, I hope it’s okay.): One of the main articles in that issue was “Cairo, the troubled capital of arab world” or something like that. Garvey’s police radio at one point in the show says Cairo. Also, that’s the name of the next episode.
Another of the main articles is about an underwater spider. Christine mumbles about an underwater spider when she is sleeping.
Another of the main articles is about the Minoan riddle.
The Minoan religion was devoted to the use of hallucinogens, cannibalism and human sacrifice.
[cannibalchristians.blogspot.com]