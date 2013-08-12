Review: ‘The Newsroom’ – ‘News Night with Will McAvoy’

A review of last night’s “The Newsroom” coming up just as soon as I scroll past “This Week in Nip Slips”…
I was too busy with press tour to write about last week’s tin-eared, stereotype-laden trip to Africa (the sort of episode “ER” was doing better, and with far more nuance, a decade ago), but “News Night with Will McAvoy” was a significant step up from that. Where the reach of “Unintended Consequences” far exceeded its grasp, “News Night” kept things simple – even the real-time gimmick of spending an entire episode in the production of an episode of Will’s show didn’t really call attention to itself – and for the most part, avoided the landmines Sorkin usually lays out for himself.
Take Maggie, for instance. Though there’s some confusion about the timeline of her haircut – Todd VanDerWerff’s theory is that the haircut scene at the end of “Unintended Consequences” takes place much later than the rest of that episode – overall this is about the best she’s ever been written on the show, and the first time I didn’t feel sorry for Alison Pill being stuck with this horrible character. Maggie screws up (in a story inspired by NBC’s real coverage of the Zimmerman 911 tape), but it’s an understandable mistake under difficult circumstances, and we see her being perfectly competent earlier in the episode. And when she makes the pro-“slut” argument to Jim while discussing Sandra Fluke, she doesn’t seem irrational, doesn’t seem like she’s picked the absolute wrong moment to take a stand and express an unpopular opinion; she’s someone who has thought out her position and is stating it while stuck waiting for an audio file to download. (Even if it seems wildly improbable, even under the circumstances, that it would take that long in 2012 to download any audio file.)
Or take Will grappling with his father’s heart attack, and then death. This is very familiar territory for Sorkin, whose heroes inevitably have daddy issues (in fairness, this is a Quality Drama trope in general, not just confined to his shows), but the way it played out through Mac and Will’s conversations during each break did an excellent job of illustrating the depth of their friendship and Mac’s value as a producer, better than the show for the most part has to date. An excellent outing for both Jeff Daniels and Emily Mortimer.
There was a minimum of lecturing on how year-old stories should have been covered, a couple of amusing payoffs to subplots (the crew member played by Chris Matthews’ son yelling “Baba booey, motherfuckers!” at the pranksters, Sloan punching out her ex-boyfriend and snapping a photo of his bloodied face), and even some of Sorkin’s usual bugaboos (Will being hurt and offended to be accused – on Twitter, no less – of sexism) flowed relatively seamlessly into what the characters were going through this week.
Too much has happened over the first season-plus for me to really like more than a handful of the show’s characters (and sometimes, efforts at character rehab backfire; I liked Don a lot more back when he was the obnoxious “News Night 2.0” skeptic), but if Sorkin can reel himself in like this on a more consistent basis, the performances and the dialogue would be enough to keep me satisfied a while.
Not sure if I’ll be reviewing every episode going forward, but what did everybody else think?
TN is just good enough to watch every week, but the combo of this show and True Blood back to back makes you long for the days of Sopranos, Six Feet Under, and The Wire.
Agreed. I thought last night’s True Blood was the worst episode of the season (and this season has not been great to start with) and it was followed by an awful episode of Newsroom. I disagree with Alan here (which is rare for me) and thought this episode was god-awful, especially Maggie’s parts!
I might be hard on TB, but it is possibly the worst written drama HBO has ever produced. I watch because I pay for it.
But, but, but we got to see some guys twig and berries get ripped off of him and lay on the floor.
And revenge handed out to old Mose from Deadwood. This week Wu should get his revenge.
Really good episode following a truly frustrating one last week. I’m a little shocked that the same writer can come up with both. It seems to me like the quality of the show center largely around Maggie. When she is smart and believable I feel at home in the world of the Newsroom and when she is shrill, incompetent and overbearing I just want to stop watching.
Great review, although the audio file thing is a very real occurrence for journalists. It’s not that they had a super slow internet connections, it’s because the audio file was on a police website server that can’t handle the traffic. The connection slows for everyone to the point that the website basically shuts down. It’s the same problem a denial-of-service attack creates. It happened most recently with the FBI website the moment they posted pictures of the Boston bombing suspects. The website wasn’t available for many journalists. [abcnews.go.com] So it’s very possibly and even likely the Zimmerman audio file was painfully slow to download.
That’s only half an excuse; there was no reason that Maggie couldn’t have started listening to the file before it completed, at the very least Neal should have helped her open the file.
I don’t know about you, but trying to access only partially downloaded files very rarely ends well for me.
Yeah, cause that would have been entertaining Nat.
I agree that this was an episode that missed most of Sorkin’s usual pitfalls(although there were a couple landmines he still stepped on, Sloan’s story for one) but I’m not sure how that makes me feel about it as an episode.
I think the show to date has been a very interesting failure, something that is reaching for something that it’s not hitting but is at least noteworthy for the reach itself. When it settles into what it is this week I find it hard to look at it as anything other than Sorkin covering topics/issues/character beats he’s done and done better elsewhere.
There are good performances, Waterston and Daniels in particular, but I think for a Sorkin show to work at this point it has to be more than talented actors with good dialogue.
Yeah the Maggie haircut timeline thing a little confusing. My initial assumption at the start of the show was that this took place before her Africa trip but then we get Jim asking Gary Cooper about the trip. So now we have to assume the haircut is something that happens later on but then why bother showing us a scene of her going all G.I Jane on herself in the first place? I mean it was already established in the season premiere episode that her new hairdo was linked to her Africa trip.
I agree, Alan. That was probably the best episode of The Newsroom they’ve done. Normally I end up half watching the show and half browsing the Internet but it was compelling tonight. They got rid of all the distractions and simply showed these characters working. Hopefully the show has turned a corner but I doubt it.
I agree the one big challenge was timeline. I was trying to figure out if it was a flashback or shown out of order (or alternate timeline like that awful West Wing 9/11 episode.)
Maggie said it was 6 months since Africa so that is a huge timeline jump. I even considered that she had cut her hair and already grew it back but that’s not what happened.
So Sorkin’s proxy doesn’t like being accused of sexism, but in this episode he can’t let Sloan simply defend herself without Don being there to make sure the guy doesn’t pursue her? Did she not just kick his azz?
The Maggie thing was even worse. Her hyper-competent friend/boss Jim can’t tell she’s been self-medicating her PTSD for six months? So many logic holes.
And the bad, fake Indian accents the people who were pretending to be Syrian were using? That should have clue No. 1. What about the lack of sirens or anyone speaking Arabic in the background of the husband’s call? Given the building collapsed during the day in Syria (based on the footage shown in the background), but the call was taking place 8 pm NY time — meaning it’d be about 3 AM in Damascus – wouldn’t anyone have found the whole thing strange? How about the crystal-clear connection and lack of background noise for a call emanating from a NY apartment? Unless you’re on the 50th floor, you’re going to hear street noise. And sirens in the U.S. sound nothing like those in the middle east.
Boy, I so rarely disagree with you Alan, but I thought this episode was garbage! I especially hated Mac bullying the gay kid who wanted to come out on the show. What’s the problem with that? I still don’t get it.
Sorkin’s continued use of women perpetrating abhorrent violence against men and playing it for laughs is also troubling. Last week we had the OWS girl sucker punching Neal in the gut, this week we have Sloan. I was cheering when she kicked him in the balls, but did she have to also punch him in the face so hard that he has blood streaming down? Jeez. She should feel lucky if her next big scandal isn’t getting arrested for assault and battery.
I’m amazed Mac didn’t just say the most obvious reason she was forbidding it: the kid tried to game the showrunner on what content a package would contain, which is seriously verboten on the production side. This whole episode (and many others) revolves around how tightly they have to manage their program package, and how segments get bumped or time-shifted for seemingly minute reasons. But largely, unless they PLAN to have an explosive moment on the show, they don’t want one to surprise them in the middle of a broadcast.
On the Sloan beatdown, I had the same thought. It would’ve been better (I know, bad on me for condoning) if she’d at least lured him out of the room, so there weren’t any direct witnesses. Of course, she might have known that, and thought, “well if he does report it, suddenly my news cycle becomes how I beat up the guy who embarrassed me.” But that just gets even messier.
Completely agree–though I’m not even sure the nut punch worked. (And the bloody nose makes NO sense; is she a featherweight boxer on the side?) Not only does it fall into the “Sorkin rips off from himself AGAIN” category (See Sorkin Supercuts I & II!) but it’s telling about his continued challenges writing well for women. He either pedestalizes them or turns them into simpering idiots–or both. So he tears Sloan down in a most demoralizing way and then to prove “No! She’s strong, she’s a badass!” he has her resort to base violence, which is apparently the ONLY way women can be powerful in Sorkinverse. (With a male back-up, natch.) It’s getting more and more tiresome, frankly.
I’ve got two older brothers. I’m not famous, and if some guy ever did to me what that asshat did to Sloan, a knee to the nuts and a broken nose would be the least of his problems – they’d be finding parts of his body in a deserted state forest. Honestly he deserved the nose shot just for the look on his face when she walked in the conference room.
I wish shows would lose the idea that it’s OK for a woman to make a surprise physical attack on a man.
Reverse the genders and an enraged man kicking his ex in the crotch and bloodying her face would be regarded as a heinous and unredeemable act.
If it was a guy hitting a guy, no one would be saying anything. That smug jerk deserved what he got, be it from Sloan or from another guy. Have none of you ever been in a fistfight? Really? Not even defending yourself or a friend?
I’ve seen people in other forums say that in the real world Sloan would be charged with assault. I’m sorry, no. No guy is going to go to the cops and swear out a complaint because the person who’s life he tried to ruin kicked him in the nuts and broke his nose. Especially in NYC – he’d get laughed out of the Midtown North with that.
Of course, I live in a neighborhood where no guy would post pics like that of his ex, for any reason, because they have more decency than that. And if he did, she’d have to stand in line to kick him in the balls, because there’s be a bunch of other people waiting to do it too.
This was a really fantastic episode because it finally did what I’ve been wanting the show to do from the beginning: show newspeople making the news. It’s what the show does best, but they constantly get distracted by other stories that they rarely get to show the good stuff.
I really like Sloan and Don as friends. It’s a much better dynamic than Sloan falling all over herself every time she talks to him. Her whole story, though, was slightly cringe-inducing and I find it a little weird that Sorkin would write a nude picture story into a show that has had two of its actresses suffer similarly (though in different ways) in real life.
I've got more thoughts here:
Sorkin always pulls from his life. Doesn’t surprise me he does the same with his actors.
Sadly it’s often heavy handed.
This week was far better than last.
But I wondered why Will isn’t allowed to say that maybe he doesn’t want to be kind to his abusive father?
After a death people often regret not making peace. But the reason that happens so often is that many people can’t forgive the unforgivable. Once someone dies it can feel like the culprit’s been punished and there may be room for more complicated feelings.
But people usually need years of therapy to get to that point, not just the prompting of a close friend, even the magical Emily Mortimer.
I’m just surprised Will’s gone from not even being aware he had a blog to understanding that a tweet getting picked up by a site like Buzzfeed matters (broadly).
The Maggie hair/timeine confusion is sad to see. Because one of the many things that Sorkin did so beautifully on The West Wing was to play with the timeline of the narrative. The storytelling was so strong that everything was perfectly clear.
When Wells took over, he didn’t trust himself or his viewer to follow his story. So “Gaza” opens before the credits with Fitz & Donna blowing up in the SUV. The next frame is in the west wing and has a chyron that says 7:00am BEFORE THE EXPLOSION.
After the credits, and a scene back in Gaza, the action returns to the west wing, with a chyron 8:00 a.m., DAY OF EXPLOSION. OMG. Wells did not think his viewers could follow what was going on without the instructions. I remember people going crazy about it on TVwOP
But it seems for Newsroom, Sorkin has lost his non-linear mojo and we are actually confused.
wow, I thought this was one of the worst episodes of the series. Just trash from beginning to end.
Just noticed Will’s got the same pen as I do.. a Pilot G-2 07 specifically. You can see it on the table in the last scene when he tells Mac about the death of his father..
Couldn’t be more proud!!
Is it a bit of an anti-climax that we already know the big story they’re all chasing is false?
Are we going to see genuine repercussions handed out this season, or, are we going to have to wait until the next (if there is one). That would be a huge misstep, imo, because the way they’re building this thing up as “ending presidencies and making careers” and “people will be going to jail” – what happens when such a huge story like that is found to be false? What happens to all involved? Especially when the head of the network AND her son are already gunning for you to fail?
Sorkin might have written himself into a corner with this subplot because, of how hyped up its becoming as being important, there’s no way half of the regular characters on the show would have a job in the aftermath.
Also, for all you young men watching the show, Sorkin has now made it perfectly acceptable for you to track down a girl or woman at her job, kick her in the crotch and punch her in the face if she ever releases pics or footage of you to the internet without your consent.
Equality and all…
Lots of different thoughts. Does anyone else find it strange that they made the travon martin story the lead on the newscast? I thought that was the kind of ratings grabbing crap they were supposed to be avoiding. Then they spend time on the slut comment. By the way maggie’s argument about being pro-slut was not a good one. People can like sex but not want to sleep with 20 different guys. that is why jim brought up the drinking. Anyway, I agree there is a great premise hidden somewhere in this show, but Sorkin is not the guy who can make it work. The whole idea of revisiting stories from 2 years ago with hindsight could be interesting. Another thought, The whole NSA story from last season became more interesting in hindsight after edwin snowden pulled his stunt. Knowing that makes the genoa story more interesting to me because who knows this could be the next scandal that is going to break. Maybe sorkin has some deep underground contacts. Maybe he is psychic. Maybe it is all made up. Maybe it is time for me to go to bed. Good night everyone.
Big fan Alan, but I have to wonder if at this point you are reviewing “The Newsroom” or giving a referendum on Sorkin with each review.
I get Newsroom might not be “up to par” with Sports Night and West Wing, but every review of Newsroom bringing up Sorkin and his past is a it obnoxious.
I’d rather just let this show stand or fall on it’s own, I’m tired of the comparison to previous Sorkin series/movies.
I finally watched an episode of this seaosn, and I do agree the Sorkin annoyances have toned down a bit. However, it just feels like an old show now, like it might have been considered a good show with an interesting perspective 10 or 20 years ago or something. Maybe it has to do with the fuddy duddy perspective on technology as a whole (like twitter), so especially with the younger characters, it feels like a dad trying to pretend to be ‘hip’ with teenagers in some ways – so they don’t come across as actual people in their 20s/early 30s. It’s not a bad show (which season 1 would have been, just for how annoyed I get with every episode), but it doesn’t feel like it’s doing anything that makes me think it’s unique in any real way – it’s … honestly kinda mediocre, when it isn’t riddled with annoying Sorkin things.
Which is a little sad, considering I do think Sorkin can still write some really good dialogue. But The Newsroom doesn’t feel like a 2013 show.
I was introduced to the term ‘hate-watch’ last week. I am sure people were using this years ago, but no matter because it perfectly describes my exasperating experience keeping up with this show. There is just enough good in it to keep watching, although now I don’t bother staying up Sunday night but try to see it Monday or Tuesday. With that as a prelude, this latest episode was just boring and in the past when I wouldn’t quite get what was being said or the point being made I’d rewind it back and watch again, now I just yawn and move on. Quite frankly, this show to me sucks and I am mad at myself for not pulling the plug on it. I’ve dumped Homeland and Shameless, now just have to do the same with TN.
And sorry, Maggie is just awful. Someone is going to have to prove to me that Alison Pill has been a good actress in something, because every scene she is in on this show has me wondering what Sorkin sees in her. There is nothing plausible to me. Don’t see why Jim or Don would give her a 2nd look, don’t see why her boss would trust her given how she behaves, and it always seems like she is close to screwing up anything she touches. And I was wondering about the awful haircut, but realized that the orange isn’t much worse than her normal look so stopped trying to figure it out.
Andrew, if you have HBO Go, watch a couple of Pill’s episodes from In Treatment season 2. It will make you even angrier that Sorkin can’t give her anything good to do.
I honestly have tried and tried to like The Newsroom. But I just can’t. Between their inconsistent character quirks (In the pilot, Mac broadcasts an inappropriate email because she doesn’t get how email works, but the same woman is fast thinking enough to redub a voiceover line in S2), the unappealing mix of whiny insecurity and self-righteous entitlement that has infected all the characters for long stretches of time, or the tendency to have Olivia Munn’s character exhibit whatever traits necessary to advance the plot at that particular moment, I just don’t care anymore. This week was probably the last time I will watch
Sorkin is like the Mariano Rivera of script writing. He does one thing and does it well. You usually know what’s going to happen (though sometimes he’ll blow it completely), but you can’t help admiring the craft.
Some sorkin lines are so priceless that I keep coming back for more. The absolute best this week was the navy guy saying the navy does good things, getting Mav and Goose to go to Top Gun! Paused, rewound and rewatched I was laughing so hard. I will continue to watch just for lines like that
Message boards seem to have a lot of confusion over maggies harcut timeline… I don’t see what all the confusion is over
A breakdown of Maggie’s haircut
-We see Maggie’s new hairdo when she is with the lawyer.
-The only other time we see the new hairdo is when she’s actually cutting it.
-The lawyer lady is there because of the Operation Genoa story
– We now know she’s home from Africa and she still hasn’t cut her hair
-So obviously the scene when she cuts her hair isn’t taking place in or right after Africa
-its clear that between now and the airing of the Operation Genoa story something else happens with Maggie, or at the very least something causes her to finally down from what happened in Africa (right now she is putting on a brave face and pretending she’s okay- she’s clearly not), at which point she goes all “Girl with The Dragon Tatoo” on us and slices her hair off.