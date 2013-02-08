Review: ‘The Office’ – ‘Couples Discount’

A quick review of last night’s “The Office” coming up just as soon as we go outside to play catch…
“Couples Discount” was a fairly unpleasant episode to sit through – except, that is, in those moments when I began to wonder if the entire episode was a stealth commentary on what a terrible drag Andy has become on the show. Certainly, there were enough references to how much better things had gone during his absence, and to how much everybody used to like him once upon a time, that it’s plausible to believe that Greg Daniels and company are aware of how the character has come across for quite some time now and have decided to make that part of the show.
The problem with that, though, is that it happened while reintroducing Andy himself as a significant part of the show, and I imagine we’re being set up for a story arc where Andy tries to redeem himself. On the one hand, it’s hard to imagine the character as presented here continuing as a regular character on the show – Michael Scott could be oblivious and insensitive and difficult to deal with, but he never sucked all the air out of the room the way Andy did. On the other, I’m not sure I’d trust even Greg Daniels to salvage Andy – particularly since it was on Daniels’ watch that Andy went on the horrible boat trip. I understand it was necessary to let Ed Helms make six more “Hangover” sequels, but it took the bad situation of a character who was floundering as the hero of the show and made it worse by making him unlikable rather than just bland. Given how relatively well things went during Helms’ absence – and how little the “Hangover” halo effect has helped the show’s ratings – I wish someone had been willing to say, “You know what, Ed? Thanks for the time, but I think it’s probably best for all involved if Andy stays on the boat.”
As for Jim and Pam, I was heartened for about 5 seconds at the mention of Brian’s wife and the group friendship, until I realized that we were being set up to learn that the two of them had split, which was fueling Brian’s feelings for Pam. I actually thought the scene where Pam insisted that Jim stay so they could have their fight, Valentine’s Day or not, was a good one – it felt real and mature in the way that couple fights on TV rarely do, and it illustrated how effectively the show could probably deal with Halpert-Beasley marital strife without requiring a third party. But we’re clearly not done with Brian’s crush on Pam yet, and he’s an unnecessary intruder at this late date.
What did everybody else think? Were you at least relieved that Erin dumped Andy and got him in trouble with David, or would you rather Helms was off in movie-land for good?
Personally, I thought the whole episode turned around as soon as it was clear that everybody in the office hated Andy as much as me (the viewer). Once it was obvious that everyone from Dwight to Kevin (!) thought that Andy was awful – and that they were all ready to see him burn – I was on board.
Agreed. I loved how the office ganged together against Andy, and that his charm was failing. And after hating the Brian story line in general, I thought this was a really nice was to go… particularly because last night showed (at least I think) that any sort of feelings between Pam and Brian are mostly/entirely on Brian’s end. But I otherwise agree that there is enough there that Brian wasn’t necessary at all.
As long as Brian turns out to be the Scranton Strangler, I will be OK.
Excellent idea! Also, I can’t believe I can tolerate the British woman (whose name I can’t recall) as she was so completely insane last year.
CY–Good point on Catherine Tate, whose behavior (and the other characters’ reactions to it) was so ridiculous that it more or less ruined a Season 8 that wasn’t all that great before she showed up. One thing that “The Office” has generally done very well is similar to what “ER” used to do: introduce new characters who were varying shades of annoying or obnoxious and then make them into three-dimensional people over time. That’s why the regression of Andy Bernard into this embarrassing joke of a man who isn’t even fit to fill Michael Scott’s manager’s chair or to be a romantic partner to someone like Erin is the most unpleasant wrong turn of this 9th and final season. But in Greg Daniels I trust, so I’m going to keep watching with the notion that on this and the other “uh oh” current story of S9 (Jim and Pam and Poochie Brian), we’re going to be all right by the series finale.
This actually has been a decent season of the Office, but with Andy back and Brian in the picture I really fear for the final stretch of episodes. It would be nice if Andy went back on his boat and took Brian with him.
What in the world was Daniels thinking breaking the fourth wall and bringing Brian into the picture? Why is it necessary to have Jim and Pam, the only constant on this show, to have marital problems in the last 10 or so episodes of the series?
They better be setting up for some amazing things or this second half of the season is going to be TERRIBLE.
I think the marital problems are fine. If anything, I could have done with more darkness in the show a bit sooner. The mistake the show made when Carell left was not directly addressing the idea that Jim and Pam weren’t who they were in season 1 and 2, that the job he despised in his mid-20s had become his career, that age and responsibility had changed them and their relationship, etc.
Jim and Pam going through a rough patch before the end is a perfectly reasonable storytelling choice, and their marriage is pretty much the only part of the show I care about anymore. (Though the comedy has been better this season, particularly while Andy was on the boat.) Adding Brian to the strife just seems unnecessary and awkward.
Awkward is one of the things The Office does better than any other show.
The show has been puncturing some of the Jim/Pam mythology for a while. One of my favorite scenes was when they go to Roy’s wedding expecting it to be tacky and they discover he’s financially successful and capable of grand romantic gestures like teaching himself to play the piano and serenade his wife with a Billy Joel love song.
I’m with Alan here. I don’t mind a story about Jim and Pam getting through a rough patch in their marriage; I actually think that’s interesting. What I hate is the way they chose to bring this random third party into it, especially since he’s a character they pulled out of thin air.
Bringing Brian into the mix is ridiculous. How many love triangles can one office have? Let’s try to count:
Roy-Pam-Jim
Jim-Pam-Karen
Dwight-Angela-Andy
Andy-Erin-Gabe
Holly-Michael-other guy
Dwight-Angela-Senator
Angela-Oscar-Senator
Jim-Pam-random forgettable Florida temptress
Andy-Erin-New Jim
Jim-Pam-Brian
Not to mention all non-triangular office romances
Kelly-Ryan
Michael-Jan
Why is everyone in this office pining after someone else? Don’t they meet people outside of work? Even Phyllis is married to someone who works in the same building. Stanley, Creed, and Meredith are the only ones in the office who are capable of outside the office romance.
It’s lazy storytelling to make everything a love-triangle. Married couples can have tension without a third person being involved. They just pulled Brian out of nowhere.
John, you forgot about Darryl-Val-Val’s old BF. Then there was Dwight-Andy-Erin when she 1st showed up. lol, you’re right. It’s absurd.
I guess that they were afraid that “hey, Jim and Pam have done long distance before so that’s not intense enough.” Of course it’s one thing when you are dating and doing long distance, but having a family with all the stresses it brings would have been enough. The Brian thin is completely needless.
While the show has begged the audience to suspend disbelief on a number of occasions, the idea that the main office wouldn’t know Andy was gone is among the biggest requests.
John…even the “non-triangular” relationships you listed actually had love triangle components. Kelly and Ryan had Darrell in there for awhile. And Michael and Jan had Carol for a bit.
Plus there was Dwight-Angela-Pam’s cousin whose name I forget. Yet another example of the writer’s inability to write any relationship struggles into a show without including a third party.
John,
You left out my favorite love triangle on the show Michael-Jan-Carol (his realtor.
Two queens on Casino Night. I am going to drop a deuce on everybody.
I’m in the “Brian was a complete distraction” boat. If they were going to introduce the documentary crew, then they should have made it obvious that everyone in the office knew them and not the just the hot boom mike operator who seems to have a crush on Pam. I’m really hoping we never see him again because Krasinski and Fischer can handle that story all on their own.
What about Michael-Ryan-Kelly or Ryan-Michael-Jan, or Ryan-Michael-anyone really.
@Brubarian – Val and Darryl, yes. And why was it necessary for the writers to decide Darryl suddenly didn’t like Val anymore? Why did Val, out of nowhere, suddenly have to become a clingy person that Darryl wanted to dump? I don’t think him moving on to Philly required that Val suddenly needed to go from nice, smart, capable woman to someone Darryl can’t wait to get away from. What the hell was that about other than lazy, unimaginative writing?
I agree about the Val-Darryl breakup. I was very surprised when he wanted to dump her after chasing her so long. That whole subplot is a waste.
The episode started great. Kevin’s chunky lemon milk thing was hilarious.
I can’t remember if Andy was ever good, he just makes me angry now. I hope David fires him and that can be the end. If I worked there I would of insisted in a 3 month payed vacation.
PB&J- I know that they need an obstacle for this final season so that they can tug at the heart strings in the final hour but did it have to be this? I thought distance would be enough but this crush thing is annoying. The moment Pam said they were going to lunch I thought she might not be there.
Sorry, I clearly have too much invested in this show.
Why is it that seemingly no one on the internet can spell “paid” correctly?
Greg Daniels has said that somebody gets fired this season.
Brian was fired but it can’t be him, I hope. Andy did lie to David Wallace about the 3 months he was away. But in this episode David Wallace did inadvertently overhear the real reason, so perhaps it’s Andy who gets fired. Andy did also lose the firm the big account that Dwight set up. So hopefully its bye bye Andy. I don’t think the writers are done with Brian yet, particularly with the split from his wife, and the way he outed Pam to Jim about breaking down to him after the fight. I can only hope I am wrong, as the whole PBJ story line has been disastrous succeeding only in pissing off what’s left of the audience. I am glad that Jim and Pam have decided to sort out their problems themselves which is the way the story line should have gone in the first place.
I know! Its REDICULOUS!
I only liked Andy when he was just another schmuck in the office and not the boss. Ed Helms is ok as an actor, but the Andy character should have stayed on the boat, and then we only would have heard about him mentioned as a whisp of clouds. They should have had Ricky Gervais come in and be the replacement boss instead of Andy. The Brian character should get drafted by the army or something really bad like getting kidnapped for being a home wrecker.
Referring to the above “Guest” comment. IT WOULD BE AWESOME IF BRIAN TURNED OUT TO BE THE SCRANTON STRANGLER!!
Excellent idea Matt about Ricky Gervais. Coming from the UK, and having loved the original series, David Brent would make an excellent boss. He’s as incompetent as Andy and was hated by his staff but he is very very funny. Brian IS the Scranton Strangler. I had suspicions it was Creed but no it’s Brian.
I love the Brian stuff. I find it interesting and funny to introduce a living personification of viewer adoration for Pam at this final stage of the series.
Brian and his wife were couple friends with Jim and Pam. He’s going through a divorce and isn’t handling it well. It makes sense that his feelings for Pam would turn into a romantic infatuation. Everybody who’s been watching Pam all these seasons loves her — look at all the comments here freaking out over the idea that she might blow up her relationship with Jim.
I do not think that will happen. This will just introduce some awkwardness into a show whose greatest moments are often awkward ones.
There was a really nice moment when Brian met Jim and Pam for dinner. As the camera approached he looked at it and nodded a greeting — a funny acknowledgement of how wheels off it is for the boom guy to be a character on the documentary now.
The viewers who wish Jim and Pam would handle their work-related separation with maturity and open communication crack me up. Of course they should do that, but if people did that on television it would be devastating to sitcoms. It’s like the “Happy Endings” where Penny hangs out with her boyfriend’s normal friends instead of her own wacky ones. She drops in on the end of a conversation as one says to another, “So I just spoke to him about it, and it turns out it was all just a misunderstanding!”
The Office has never handled Jim and Pam’s relationship like any other sitcom. There has always been an undercurrent of realism that made it more compelling than most other will they/won’t they relationships. Brian brought nothing to the story that Dwight couldn’t have done and probably would have added an element of humor. Just a poor choice by Daniels, but one that is redeemable if Brian just returns to his home planet immediately.
“Everybody who’s been watching Pam all these seasons loves her — look at all the comments here freaking out over the idea that she might blow up her relationship with Jim.
”
You’re confusing the criticism. Is not about the characters, but about the lazy writing. There has been zero plot development towards Pam and Jim breaking up, zero. Instead, the writers decided to add a third party, in the process underscoring the ridiculous “documentary” logic that most had chosen to forgive, and adding yet another love triangle, not to mention another guy that falls in love with Pam.
Its just lazy writing
There’s been nothing at this point to suggest Jim and Pam are breaking up. It is realistic that an Office denizen would develop a strong emotional connection to a documentarian.
I don’t see lazy writing. I see the show taking a risk, which is something that hasn’t happened enough in the last several years. The Office has been mostly treading water since Michael Scott left.
I agree with your comments regarding the Brian character RCADE. Well said. When Greg decided to break down the 4th wall he had to introduce the doc crew somehow. Just because we (the audience) have not seen or heard them in 9 years doesn’t mean relationships have not formed between the behind the camera and in fromt of the camera people. Brian coming to Pam’s defense and supporting her when she was upset seems very realistic to me. Nobody had her sleeping with Dwight in Back from Vacation when he comforted her. Obviously the writers goal was to create some angst by showing Brian care for Pam and it worked. The JAM relationship was built on angst so I’m happy tey brought it back in a realistic way.
Again, no one has angst about their relationship from this story. It is impossible to buy that Brian, a character we know next to nothing about, represents anything more than a poorly developed sitcom stereotype. The dislike with this story is not “Pam’s going to cheat on Jim!” it’s “Come on, no one buys this guy as a threat. The real story is the separation”. Tell that story.
Great Simpsons ref, Col Bat Guano.
I do not share your enthusiasm for another Jim/Pam separation story. The Office has done that before with that couple. I want to see new things in the final episodes.
I don’t think this separation story matches the previous “Pam in NYC” story from S5. There was no threat that she wasn’t returning that year. This story is both the separation and what is their final fate: Remain stuck at Dunder Mifflin or move on to greened, if somewhat uncharted, pastures. As they represent the emotional heart of the show, some story for them has to be told. This one is certainly better than an infidelity storyline.
i personally love all the tension introduced this year on the show…even though Brian is destined to become this show’s Nikki and Paolo…
Now… if Brian is paralyzed by Amish smoke-monster-spiders (sent by Dwight?) and buried alive, I will be impressed.
In fact, I will even forgive them the insufferable Andy…
It was so misguided for the producers to make Andy the boss just because of The Hangover as if Ed Helms was the breakout start there. Anyway, while this season is still far from The Office I loved before, it was really solid the last few weeks when Andy was gone. I want a happy ending for everybody except ANDY!!! :D
I hope Andy gets fired between this week and next and we never see him again. I agree that the final scene between Pam and Jim was great, although I am getting tired of this dick version of Jim. Hopefully they get all their anger out before the next episode and we can start to like the characters again too. I don’t understand how the writers think making what was once the most likable person on the show the biggest asshole on the show is a good idea.
Alan, have you had a chance to talk to Greg Daniels about this bs Brian storyline? These episodes have been taped for months in advance, so it’s not like they can do anything about it, but surely he has to know that people unanimously hate this Brian character. I’d be curious to know how he decides to treat this storyline for episodes that haven’t been taped yet.
“I wish someone had been willing to say, “You know what, Ed? Thanks for the time, but I think it’s probably best for all involved if Andy stays on the boat.” If only. Andy’s return was so bad that it made me happy when Erin dumped him for Pete (the culmination of a storyline that I was completely uninterested in prior to Andy’s return). I don’t think they can salvage the character at this point, and I hope they don’t try.
One scene from the side story stood out to me as pretty neat. Given how badly Oscar’s been treated lately (and rightfully so), it was nice to see Daryl stand up for him on the couples’ discount. The whole couples’ discount angle ended abruptly, but I thought that was a really touching moment.
yeah i also liked the oscar/daryl (darryl?) pairing, esp how it went from daryl’s “hell no” to “camera’s watching better be cool”, to legitimately standing up for oscar. maybe some sort of commentary on how gay rights is the new civil rights?
Say what you want about Paul Lieberstein’s sucky reign as showrunner, at least he didn’t have a storyline as crappy as this Brian love triangle. Shame on you, Greg Daniels.
Did S8 have a single storyline as good as this Brian love triangle? The scene where Brian comforts Pam is better than anything from last season.
@Tom That is more an indictment of S8’s terribleness than an endorsement of the Brian storyline.
Andy jumped the shark when he came back from anger management. Just leaving that fist-sized hole in the wall would have had more comedic value.
Side note: isn’t it interesting how both Ed Helms and Ken Jeong, linked by “Hangover,” have roles on NBC sitcoms that the majority of fans don’t enjoy?
I had hated the Brian (and 4th wall) storyline up until this point, but now I only strongly dislike it. Brian’s infatuation is a cheap way to create marriage-drama, but AT LEAST Pam’s not on the fence of reciprocating.
I can tolerate the Andy character in small doses, disliked him as boss (Michael-lite), but above all, I hate the actual “plot” of the character. Loves Erin, but leaves her for three months? Only sends 4 emails but retweets her? Became a selfish boss reaping the rewards of their hard work? Couldn’t they have just shipped him away with a better storyline? Maybe he had to run his dad’s company or something and didn’t WANT to go, but HAD to? I don’t even get how it made sense that Wallace didn’t know Andy was away, since Dwight had been on several phone calls with the higher ups.
IMO the young guy from the Mike and Mike internet show is absolutely carrying this season. He has awesome comedic timing and delivery. Last week, when he was trying to be a mole inside the warehouse his paniced “pam, you know this isn’t going to work, right?” line had me laughing out loud.
Did you not see the first scene of the episode? Dwight’s been pretending that Andy was there so he could do his own thing.
I don’t agree that we’re “clearly not done with Brian’s crush on Pam.” Maybe I’m being overly optimistic, but I took the final scene to be saying that Jim and Pam are going to confront their problems and deal with them like adults. That hopefully squeezes Brian out of the picture, and allows the show to pull itself out of this tailspin of a story line (in an otherwise strong season).
That’s how I took it as well! Believe me, I was severely pissed off last week when it was revealed just how deep Brian’s feelings for Pam are (and that she might have some back for him), but by the end of this episode it seemed pretty clear to me that Brian was just a catalyst designed to move the story forward in that Pam and Jim would have to confront their issues. I guess without Brian there wouldn’t have been that plot device to wake them up. Not sure I agree that Brian was the best way to do that but, I digress. At any rate, I didn’t see any affection back from Pam and I think that means Brian will probably be out of the picture, since he no longer works for the doc crew and since the feelings for Pam are one-sided.
I thought tonight’s arc with Jim and Pam was REALLY well done and realistic and I’m looking forward to where the rest of the season takes us.
Dwight could have served the same purpose as Brian without any suggestion of romance.
Seems like I agree with most of the commenters. Andy is the ATT of The Office. Maybe The Scranton Strangler, Gabe?, will come back and take care of him and that would maybe redeem the Nard Dog. Or be the best fan service ever. But a very meta episode even though it may not have been intentional.
The Brian stuff just seems weak now that Jim and Pam are fighting for each other. Whatever else comes from this may just be bad. Again, the book not the chapters, but the last two weeks of this thing haven’t been good.
I liked Jim’s line “put your dukes up, Beesly.” They’ve both been blindsiding each other lately. Brutal what he did to her over the telephone. Then the lunch, he got hit by Pam’s intimacy with Brian. For once, Jim and Pam are setting ground rules for this big fight that’s going to be ugly. Jim, in his way, is trying to shield Pam with a warning. If she goes into this with her fists up, hopefully she won’t be badly hurt this time. No blindsiding, and no sucker punches.
Agree w Alan that Brian is an unneccessary intruder at this point. Really, none of it makes sense from a logical point of view. Why would Pam invite another couple, friends or not, on a V-day lunch with her husband who she barely sees and gets to spend real alone time with? Even if u wanted to thank him for beating up the warehouse guy, u can do it another time, another way – not when u have limited alone time w your husband.
Then, on top of all that, who has the nerve to show up as a third wheel on a V-day date?! As soon as Brian learned his wife was bailing, he shouldve called and canceled! What’s with ppl in this day and age wanting to air their dirty laundry to the world (the Facebook phenomenon as I call it)? Is he really that close to Jim n Pam that he feels that comfortable being the 3rd wheel on a V-day lunch after he and his wife decided to split and she bails on the lunch? Come on man. That’s just stupid. And if he is so close to Jim n Pam, then wouldn’t he have more respect for his friend Jim than to allow himself to get close to his friend Jim’s wife when he knows he is crushing on her?
All of it is just head shaking and really disappointing.
Unrelated, but Brian is totally unrecognizable (and very good) as Moe in the Three Stooges movie.
The whole reason Michael was funny was he was playing the architype of a manager that was skilled at his previous job (salesman), but a terrible manager. His employees hated him sometimes, but ultimately put up with him because he cared about them and because he had earned his promotion (even if he wasn’t doing a debatable job as manager).
Andy was funny (way back in the day) because he was playing an archtype of a snotty ivy league narcissist who was completely clueless and had been costing on his schools reputation.
The reason Andy has never worked as the boss is that I don’t buy the other characters putting up with him. I just think Dwight or Jim or really anyone would be angry that the dumbest, most emotionally needy narcissistic person in the office got promoted, but they seem to just treat him exactly like they did Michael. The series seems to have picked up on this a little bit (they clearly know Andy is unlikable) so maybe there is hope, but I sort of think he is nonredeemable at this point
coasting* sorry
I wonder what it’s like to be Ed Helms, playing a character that everyone hates on the show, writing the show, and watching the show. Can’t be fun, right?
That would depend on whether he likes Andy Bernard at this point.
*I began to wonder if the entire episode was a stealth commentary on what a terrible drag Andy has become on the show.*
I didn’t really wonder. I thought it was clear, and they’d been building up to it by having Erin say how he hadn’t been in touch, which they drove home again here. Not a great episode, but I didn’t hate it like I do Andy.
The problem with Andy is not that hes unlikable its that there have been seemingly dozens of versions of Andy. The character has by far the least logic of anyhting on the show. I feel bad for Helms playing such an confusing character.
The frat guy with anger issues from the Stamford office was a perfectly reasonable character and unlike anyone in Scranton.
I agree. I have no idea who the Nard Dog is at this point.
The whole storm brewing between Brian/Jim/Pam made me feel a lot like Clell Watson in the Deadwood pilot before Bullock hung him: “F***CK YOOOOU!” The show made us sit through the whole “will they won’t they” thing for four seasons, and then they spring this whole “ruh-roh! maybe Jim’s new job will drive Pam away” thing on us in the 11th hour. Can you imagine what a screw you to the fans that would be? I doubt that’s what the writers are planning, so why even do it?
When Andy Bernard was introduced to The Office in S3 he wascthe douchy do anything to get ahead guy that everyone else in the office dislikes. To me he served to almost soften the impact of Michael Scott’s lack of self awareness. Andy was even more clueless than Michael.
When Ed Helms became a big franchise movie star TPTB at NBC/The Office seemed to think they had to make the character of Andy more likable to increase the fanbase. Big Mistake. They just ended up muddling the character to the point where he was truly just a characature. Greg Daniels was off on Parks and Rec at that time so he gets a pass from me.
Now that Greg is back at the helm (no pun intended) the character of Andy is being written truer to his original form. I like it. I do think that this signals the end of Andy at DM Scranton – not sure how or when but hopefully sooner rather than later.
This is obviously all being set up as one big decision for Jim. Andy will be fired, and Athlead will gain momentum, from there he will have to decide whether to become Regional Manager and stay in Scranton with his Family or uproot everything for Philly. Dunder Mifflin & Pam will win, end series.
heh, that would be pretty interesting actually.
Given that the office was seemingly running on Dwight forging Andy’s signature, I can see Dwight finally getting to be Regional Manager if Jim chooses Athlead and Pam agrees to go with him.
Well he is the best salesman in the company.
That would be appropriately cyclical, beginning and ending The Office with a manager exemplifying the Peter principle.
See it occurred to me last night that Jim and Athlead might just save the company – or rather the employees – DM loses a big client and starts to go under, Jim convinces Wallace to invest and the two companies essentially merge.
I don’t know if i buy Jim going back to DM full time, he really seems to be thriving in Philly. It does seem like Brian & general affection for the documentary crew/life could be the real reason Pam doesn’t want to move away tho..
Dwight should have been manager after Michael left.
Brian is too real for the show. He needs to be filmed by another film maker to seem appropriately cartoonish to fit in. I have never cared for Andy (or Ed Helms) so I am glad everyone is coming around on that. And I have no confidence that the Jim and Pam arc will end well as the big plot this year. It should have ended when Michael left. His leaving sucked all the air out of the show. Or the writing, that is.
I agree that Brian’s existence on the show is neither necessary nor entertaining in the slightest. He adds nothing to the show. But, the far more egregious mistake in this episode is the reappearance of Andy.
In his initial seasons on the show, Andy’s role was limited and he was portrayed as a clueless douche with anger problems. And, the character was somewhat successful in that limited capacity. It was never a great character by any means, but was serviceable in the context of the large cast, and a couple of memorably funny episodes were wrung from Andy’s idiocy.
Then, the disastrous decision was made to (1) cast Andy as Michael Scott’s replacement; and (2) soften the character by turning him into a more likable and softer version of Michael with whom everyone in the office was meant to sympathize. The show was struggling by that point anyway, and Andy’s new role pretty much killed it outright.
For much of this season, we’ve been blessed by Andy’s absence. And, I think, as a direct result of that absence, the show has taken off – maybe not to the heights it once achieved, but it’s been moving in the right direction. The show made a huge mistake with Andy – they can try to dig out from this hole by ruining the final episodes of the series by focusing on this regrettable character, or, they can just kill Andy outright and have everyone in the office shrug it off and move on. Please choose the latter. NO ONE is emotionally invested in the character – even Ed Helms is probably self-aware enough to realize the character sucks, and the more time screen time Andy gets, the more damage Helms is doing to his career.
The remaining story arcs are pretty easy to see coming.
Andy getting canned is a given, probably sooner rather than later. He was gone 3 months and Wallace didn’t know it. He lost the White Pages account, when it was Wallace who got the tip that it was coming open and sent Dwight to close it. He took 3 months worth of pay plus the bonus check when he hadn’t been working. He might be gone as soon as next week, and the set-up Alan mentioned is quite plausible — Daniels reflecting the audience’s lack of enthusiasm for Andy through the dialogue of his officemates.
As for Jim and Pam — there were two other plot devices not mentioned. Jim realizes from his living with Darryl that he’s an inconsiderate housement who is oblivious to the effect his selfish conduct has on others. Then you get the reveal at the end that he never understood how him living in Philly was effecting the emotions of his wife. The second reveal is that Athlead lost a major investor, and Wallace shot down the suggestion that he might invest. So I suspect the Philly operation will only be able to afford Jim OR Darryl — not both. Darryl is prepared to return to Scranton and DM, but Jim will CHOOOSE to do so because of his marriage, thereby making a choice about what is more important to him — his family or career. He takes over as Manager of DM from Andy.
The seeds of the demise of Angela’s faux marriage and Oscar’s relationship were her husband were sowed by Kevin’s moment of obvious insight about the lack of affection for either of them by the Senator.
The only one I can’t quite figure out is what becomes of Dwight — unless he quietly slides back into the role he had with Michael, only with Andy as his boss, and Clark as his protege.
They pretty much told us what happens with Clark and other new guy (ONG); they are Dwight and Jim. So likely Dwight gets the manager job with Clark becoming the ‘assistant to the regional manager’. ONG’s story is pretty much played out; he won the affection of the receptionist away from a brute that didn’t deserve her.
My fave parts of the episode were Erin dumping Andy (and unwittingly tipping off David Wallace) and Pam & Jim choosing to hash out their problems instead of Jim running away. I feel bad for Ed Helms that everyone is hating on Andy, but hopefully he sees the character has become too much of a hateful douche and continues with his film career instead.
Ohhhh, it’s the lady with the tiny feet. Go get the baby clippers.
Unless Alan knows something to the contrary, I got the impression that we’re done with Brian. He served his purpose of getting Jim and Pam to talk/fight.
God, I hope you’re right.
I’m confused by the Andy story. He didn’t work as the boss and the show was better without him, but he was also never this hateable. It’s like the show decided to give him a personality transplant while he was gone.
I agree with Alan that I have no problem w/ JIm and Pam’s marital strife, but think it’s an issue they could have addressed sooner. Instead it’s gonna be strife right up until the end of the show and then some tacked on happy ending. And introducing Brian was totally unnecessary.
Also, I think there are a lot of interesting things they could have done by exposing more about the crew and the documentary. It kinda sucks that they wasted so much potential on a dumb love triangle.
Last season was better, and Robert California was great. This whole Brian thing is such a drag and pointless. GD seriously needs to rethink things before doing them.
You may be the only person on Earth who believes that S8 was better and enjoyed the Robert California character. The Brian story may be lame, but it pales in comparison to the nothing burger that was last year.
S8 was garbage from beginning to end. By the end of the season the series had lost nearly 50% of its audience and is the main reason that the final season is playing to the lowest audience figures of the series. The Brian story is a piece of quality writing compared to anything from S8.