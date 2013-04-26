Review: ‘The Office’ – ‘Paper Airplane’

A quick review of last night’s “The Office” coming up just as soon as I place an ad on Craigslist…
The comedy parts of “Paper Airplane” were so dire I’m not going to dwell on them at all, other than to again wish that Andy had just stayed on the boat forever, and that the show never does Ed Helms any favors when they hand him Michael Scott material.
Instead, I want to focus on the one part of the season that’s been consistently interesting, if not always pleasant: Jim and Pam hitting the first sustained bump in their relationship. It’s good to have them finally talking, even in strained, therapized language, since their reluctance to communicate (Jim by taking the job in secret, Pam by not objecting much sooner) caused this problem in the first place. And I thought John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer were both terrific in the final scene with the umbrella: Jim hanging onto Pam for dear life, terrified of losing her, and the gesture in turn reminding Pam how much they loved each other when they got married, which was enough for her to finally reciprocate the hug. I know some people thought the moment – and the flashback to “Niagara” – felt unearned, but it really worked for me, particularly at the end of another season 9 episode I watched more out of obligation than entertainment.
What did everybody else think? Did you laugh at Angela’s new apartment or Andy at the eyewash station? Did you buy the Jim and Pam hug, and/or Erin’s insanely competitive streak?
Spot-on about Ed Helms regarding Michael Scott material. It just never works. The airplane contest was in the Office Olympics vein, so I kind of enjoyed that, particularly with the Dwight-Angela angle. The Jim-Pam stuff isn’t perfect, but I feel like it’s something the show should have explored long ago.
I ended up having a real problem with most of The Office and had to stop watching early in season nine…
It was just too painful and excruciating to not only see what it had become but to just bear in general terms.
I, however, wish there was a way I could watch just “Jim and Pam’s: The Office” and none of the remaining trainwreck. Instead I have to live off reading such reviews and recaps to see what’s happened and will inevitably check back in for the final episode having happily missed a lot of action and then not so happily a little bit of the rest.
This show is like watching Jerry Rice in a Seahawks uniform.
I was getting a more Pros vs Joes vibe than the Seahawks uni.
Perfect!
Only if Jerry Rice was the far less talented version of his British cousin, the world’s best rugby player, Gerald Rice.
Believe it or not there are some of us who prefer the US version… at least the first few seasons.
I laughed harder at these few comments than I have during this entire season. That’s obviously not true, but your and MickeyMorse’s analogies are perfect.
Jim and Pam’s moment didn’t feel earned, but I didn’t care. At this point, I just want to see the characters get a happy ending.
Yeah, I often agree with Alan, but I have to take issue here. This moment just felt a little rushed. They make basically no progress as a couple over the last couple episodes, then they just have an epiphany. It’s possible, sure, it just felt a little rushed for me.
I dunno, I feel like Jim really realized how upset Pam was there near the end and knew things were hanging over a cliff. His actions there at the end before leaving the office built up nicely to the moment where he hugged Pam for dear life. Now if Pam were to instantly hug him back, I would have agreed, but her long reluctance built up nicely to her finally letting the anger go.
This is about the fourth episode this season where the final shot leads you to believe that they are going to finally hash out their differences. I won’t be surprised at all if next week we come back and Jim is still acting like a frat boy and Pam is controlling and vindictive. Nothing about why they are having these problems has been defined beyond “Jim wants to move while Pam hates the idea.” Hey writers, how about some clue as to what each of the characters is thinking so we don’t just start to hate them?
I do not think they would have a “happy ending” to be honest. I know, they’re America’s couple (or something). Still, they fundamentally want different things. To me, it would be much more compelling to watch them separate. Not because I want that, just because at this point it seems like the only thing that makes sense for the characters and the story. I think they are (or were) realizing they really want different things in life and are heading in starkly different directions, especially with the realization how much of their relationship is due to Jim driving their relationship while disregarding Pam.
To me the end moment felt unearned, rushed, and the show completely threw me. I just do not believe you resolve issues that quickly and that (seemingly at least) absolutely just by deciding to hug each other.
Consider how far apart they are both in their relationship and their desires for where their lives end up. At this point, the only thing that makes sense is amicable divorce. The network and showrunners are likely not going that direction. However, it would be a lot more meaningful and realistic to watch their relationship play out as seems natural than just to give up yet another cliche’ happy ending. Maybe I am wrong, however it will seem hollow if we just see them realize how much they love each other after all they’ve gone through and just cleanly resolve everything. I suppose we’ll see in a few weeks. For right now, I am flat-out not buying it.
-Cheers
I agree with Col Bat Guano. Few weeks back they had a episode end with Jim and Pam vowing to hash things out when they went home. The very next episode, Pam was telling Jim that she doesn’t want to move and Jim acted like it was the shock of the century. I guess that fight wasn’t an appropriate time for Pam to mention that she doesn’t want to move to Philly. Makes no damn sense.
Yes, they want different things. But the heart of The Office is that Jim and Pam love each other above all else. Maybe Jim is starting to see that he’s behaving like Roy did back when he was with Pam… “well, I’ve decided this is what’s best, so of course this is what we’re doing.” You can kind of see that realization dawn on him as he walked up to her and grabbed her. No wonder she’s so angry. I think Jim will realize that Pam is worth much more to him than any job–even his dream job– and Pam will realize that Jim’s happiness is more important than where they live, and they’ll come to some sort of compromise. Yes, many marriages do end in divorce under these kinds of circumstances. But some marriages stay strong, and work through bumps in the road. It’s a rare kind of love, but it does exist, and in the first few years of the series, that love was demonstrated by these two. I only hope the writers come up with a conclusion worthy of these characters, and worthy of these actors.
I’m still not clear on what Pam wants and why she is so adamant against the Philly move. The show’s failure to give her a rational motivation is killing this whole story for me.
There is absolutely no way they end the show with them divorced though both because of the requirements of network TV and because their unexplained problems don’t seem insurmountable.
@RJS, I think the heart of The Office is Jim & Pam. Sure, they love each other. However… That is not always enough.
You mention “I think Jim will realize that Pam is worth much more to him than any job–even his dream job– and Pam will realize that Jim’s happiness is more important than where they live, and they’ll come to some sort of compromise.”
Maybe. That just does not feel like it is the direction they were heading. Plus, as of now I do not see being happy giving up his (perhaps literal) dream job in Philadelphia to stay in Scranton, and they have set it up that Pam will not be happy uprooting her family to follow Jim to Philly. Granted, they could show us in a way that I’d buy it.
Still, if you look at their problems and their previous actions, them coming to some compromise seems like, well, something that would happen because a room full of nostalgic writers wrote it that way and not because that is how the characters and their actions would actually play out based on where they are going.
To me, at least as of now and this season, The Office is about what happens to Jim & Pam. I am more than fine with them divorcing. At least with the story they have told thus far, that makes the most sense and feels like what would happen. In another show, this could easily be the story about the birth, life, and death of a relationship, which I think most of us have probably seen happen even with the seemingly most perfect couples who sincerely loved each other, yet ultimately were on some level incompatible.
-Cheers
I can’t believe this is they way they have apparently tied up the Jim and Pam storyline this season. Feels like almost no thought went into it.
For the whole Jim-Pam storyline to have worked this season, they would have had to start, at the very latest, halfway through last season. Slowly show cracks forming without you even realizing it, then start this season off with the culmination of all that. Because of how quickly everything went bad for them, there’s just no way anybody could believe they are going to break up. And if they do end up splitting up it would feel completely unearned and therefore I can’t imagine anybody would feel satisfied with that.
One more thing, with the revelation that the final episode will take place months after the documentary airs as they all reunite for a wedding, I really hope they don’t have Jim and Pam split up before the finale and then get back together at the wedding. That would not only be incredibly lame, but would be such an abvious call back to the U.K. Christmas special.
I feel like it wasn’t so much that the moment was earned or anything like that. I think Alan actually hit it spot on — Jim grabbed her and held on for dear life. Pam didn’t get it for a second. Then she did. It isn’t that they’ve made progress or are ok now. It’s just that they know there are issues that are really bad that they have to work through, but that they definitely still love each other. And all the acknowledgement and all the opportunity stuff they did the whole episode I kept saying they never said they loved each other. Most notably, when Jim was leaving, he didn’t say I love you. It was a glaring, glaring thing.
I’m a dude, I’m married, and I know my wife and I’s marriage isn’t perfect. I feel like the writers are writing this REALLY honestly, and the problems and successes of couples therapy. So much of it…I mean there’s just so much you can fight for that’s WORTH fighting for if you still love each other and TELL each other that you love the other. AND MEAN IT. I mean…the hug and the kiss was powerful, but the lack of Jim and Pam even mentioning love this episode (and going back several more, I imagine) them saying they loved each other and the way they said it and the way they said it together…that was really a nice piece of acting. They got me there.
Or I’m just a big sap. That’s also possible.
I might be a big sap, too, as ITA with your post, Paul :-)
@Rob, while I can see your point, the one place where you lost me was:
“And if they do end up splitting up it would feel completely unearned and therefore I can’t imagine anybody would feel satisfied with that.”
I completely disagree. It feels very earned to me. I see it as Jim’s moving being a bit of a catalyst symbolic of how he’s run their relationship with no consideration for Pam’s wishes. Plus, the stress since this time Jim did something completely different from Pam’s ultimate wishes, and the resulting time away from each other and the kids (for Jim at least) all seems pretty real and earned to me. Granted, yes, we could/should have seen cracks before if they wanted to foreshadow more. However, maybe there were no cracks because they could gloss over everything when their lives seemed on the same trajectory. Now that they are not (and despite “the hug”, they are not), the stress starts to pull them apart.
For me, their marriage breaking up after they both make somewhat selfish decisions, while both admitting they have no intention of compromising (or if they do, they seem content to be miserable/bitter with the consequences), kind of seems to make sense. It’s not that I’m against their happy ending, it just feels wrong that they would turn it around so abruptly and so thoroughly after they painted the relationship being so cracked on some levels. It feels like they were telling a different story, and because it is network television they are pulling it out of the relationship nosedive just in time (and feeling rather abrupt to me) for the finale and their happy ending. For some reason, it is really not working for me.
-Cheers
@Paul, I agree with most of that. The writing seemed honest and the acting was nicely done. Until the flashback and the hug. Not that it happened (the hug, the flashback was tripe), just HOW it happened and the convenient way it seems to be rehabbing their marriage. I thought they had played Jim & Pam’s problems pretty honestly and real. I also get the hug was real and saying what words couldn’t. Yet… It seemed too, well, network-cliche’. Plus, it was too abrupt. Maybe it worked for everybody else. My wife and I hated it. It felt like they wrote a story that logically ended up with Jim & Pam divorcing because their lives were going two incompatible directions. This about-turn seems too convenient. Perhaps I’m too jaded from seeing so many divorces. However, in today’s age under these circumstances, that is kind of what happens. I am afraid anything else will come across insincere.
-Cheers
@Dave I I’m sorry, but that is just dumb. This is the first time they have ever fought with each other, and the reason is idiotic. You really think Pam’s attachment to a stupid paper company is a good reason to break up a marriage? Come on. Pam is just scared and they need to communicate with each other. What kind of commitment would these people have to each other if they caused something as idiotic as this to break up their marriage. To say that this is a good reason to break up makes marriage completely meaningless.
@Jaxemer11, no, I think Pam’s attachment to Scranton, her lifestyle in general, a job above secretary, and having a marriage where she gets a say in where they live and what happens to their family is probably enough to make her finally take a stand. I think it goes waaaaaaaaaaaaaay beyond any sort of “attachment to a stupid paper company.” It has everything to do with fundamentally wanting different things. Jim wants to uproot their family to follow his dream. And he basically set that plan into action without consulting his wife. Then, lo and behold, they have marriage problems. It is not “idiotic.” He basically (scratch that, quite literally) lied to her about the job, took it, then told her after it was a done deal. She played the part, let him (reluctantly), then resented him for it. Meanwhile, they are spending months largely apart under a great deal of stress and have set themselves up for A) Jim being forced to give up his longstanding dream of getting out of the paper biz consequently for his other dream, apparently, of starting his own sports business, or B) Pam being forced to uproot her family from a life she was comfortable with and perhaps forced to go back to being some sort of glorified secretary (yet again) while having virtually no say. This also goes back to the fundamental problem; Pam has had just about no say in any of the major decisions in their marriage.
I think you are underestimating how deep this actually could be. People break up marriages of things like this. It is about the kind of lives they want to live and what sort of role they want in their relationships. That is not to say marriage is completely meaningless. It is to say they are fighting over something much more than a superfluous misunderstanding or a spat. My sister and brother-in-law actually had a similar situation. They are not divorced, however it continues to put a HUGE strain on their marriage, even now several years later. In part, my brother-in-law took a job that caused him to move the family away and my sister resents him for it.
So I believe it is more than Pam’s attachment to Dunder Mifflin. It is her attachment to her life and how her and Jim USED to be but are not any more and have not really been for quite some time. Not to mention where they certainly seem to be going, both professionally/geographically and in their relationship and how they deal with each other. People get divorced for much less these days. While I do not agree with it, this has the classic signs of divorce and I have seen it happen quite often. In a world where people divorce at ~60%, that is the reality of things.
-Cheers
@Paul I guess my point is that I never really bought that Pam & Jim were ever in danger of breaking up. I’m not saying that the reasons presented to us weren’t good enough, but the timing of it was the problem.
Knowing that this was the final season it became clear to me very early that they were trying to manufacture drama by pleasing fans who had gotten bored with the Halpert’s perfect marriage. I haven’t, and still don’t, believed there was any chance of them breaking up, but rather just a desperate attempt to create drama and try to lure viewers back, which hasn’t worked very well.
I agree that the problems presented are plenty, and also realistic, to cause them to reevaluate their marriage. I simply think because they waited until what everyone knew was the final season to begin showing us any signs of trouble, it just seemed from the start like a disingeuous attempt at creating drama.
I also believe they needed to show more of their home life if we were to really become invested in their marital woes. I know The Office doesn’t show much home life, but this seemed like the perfect reason to do so. The workplace would seem like the place where the least drama would happen in a marriage on the rocks, yet we never get a glimpse at what is going on in their personal lives.
So, for me atleast, my problem isn’t really with the reasons presented for their possible separation/divorce, but the timing of it all.
*@Dave not Paul
@Dave, have to disagree with your take, although your point about people getting divorced for less is unquestionably true. But just based on this fictional world, to me the writers have simply created no credible reason for Pam’s unhappiness. Her job? Seriously? I’m still unclear on what precisely that is–when she was typing at the end, I thought, “what could she possibly be typing?” Maybe an email to her mother. What else is motivating her? The company? Scranton? Nor does “having to put the kids to bed by myself” strike me as a particularly daunting challenge.
So the only issue she could have here is that Jim didn’t tell her about his play at the outset. (Which he naturally should have, and would have.) But that’s over–and any lingering resentment she has about that should be played out. Now it’s “I don’t want to move” which is so gobsmackingly pointless/selfish that it creates no feeling in me other than resentment towards Pam, and annoyance at the entire storyline. He hugs her at the end and she hesitates? Rather than feel moved, I felt a vague irritation.
Point being, Pam and Jim splitting would seem ridiculous to me based on this, but it’s not creating a “happy ending” feeling for me either. I’m hoping the last episode can conjure up something.
@Rob, I can agree with all of that. Except… I think if we take the situation as-developed, it makes sense to me that they could divorce. Yes, the timing is convenient, and yes we should have seen cracks earlier and away from the office. Still, I can agree with your overall analysis.
@KMarko, actually, If I am recalling correctly Jim HAD told Pam about his job and they both decided he would not take it. Then he did. The overall resentment (to me, and pretty much from what Jim admitted) is the realization Jim has pretty much been in charge of their lives since the onset, and now is uprooting her from EVERYTHING (not just her job) and she feels forced to comply. That set off resentment and Jim changing, all while living apart and dealing with the stress of starting up a new (and potentially high-risk) business for Jim and raising two kids by yourself for Pam. Plus, they are going away from their friends, family, and any support network they may have. Kinda crummy for Jim to do without even running it past his wife. It also feels like the passion is largely gone from their marriage.
That said, I’m fine with people disagreeing with me. I just think them living happily ever after would be boring, and I can see this being symptomatic of all sorts of other problems with their relationship. Granted, they should have sold us on that earlier. I thought that was part of the deal with the camera-guy; foreshadowing a possible outside love interest for Pam since the passion had died between her and Jim. At this point, I think it will take almost a miracle for me to feel satisfied with however they end it, especially if it comes across as cliche’ or predictable enough that it ends up being what I thought it would be months ago.
-Cheers
“The overall resentment (to me, and pretty much from what Jim admitted) is the realization Jim has pretty much been in charge of their lives since the onset”
Other than purchasing the house without telling her (a really dumb TV idea from the start), how has Jim been in charge this whole time? When Pam decided to go to New York and he fully supported her? Or when she quit on a whim to go with Michael? The idea that Jim has been bossing her around all these years is completely unsupported by any evidence. And the idea that 9 months later she is still hanging onto the resentment that he took the job without telling her didn’t do her any favors either.
The scene with Angela in the small, dirty apartment with her baby was probably the most mean-spirited story The Office has ever done. I understand it was done to create the “plot” (plot being a relative word for The Office these days), but why did the show producers think it would be funny? Newborn baby in a small apartment with 6 cats: hilarious!
And why is she so broke, anyway?? She was managing just fine on her own before she got together with the Senator – now they separate and she’s suddenly destitute?
Surely she’d have her own savings, not to mention some sort of contribution from him???
Emma, I wondered the same thing. She had her own place and who knows how many cats before the baby/senator. I know the expense of the baby would add to her obligations, but it seems like the Senator would be helping her with that. It made no sense at all.
Even if Angela was poor prior to the Senator, she would obviously take him to the cleaners in any divorce settlement.
Weak sight gag joke with the apartment, that made no sense.
Also, Angela saying she doesn’t want to be someone who marries for money/status (referring to Dwight and his newly inherited farm), is ridiculous when all she did for 2 seasons is bring up the SENATOR by calling him the SENATOR every time she opened her mouth.
Not that this is saying much, but I actually thought the part where the cats surrounded the baby was the funniest part of the episode. Once again, not high praise I know.
“Also, Angela saying she doesn’t want to be someone who marries for money/status (referring to Dwight and his newly inherited farm), is ridiculous when all she did for 2 seasons is bring up the SENATOR by calling him the SENATOR every time she opened her mouth.”
That’s the joke.
On her being poor … she didn’t have a baby before, so that would make a difference. Kids cost money. Still, I don’t think it would make THAT much difference. Maybe her cats reproduced and she is blowing all her money on cat food.
The final scene was DEFINITELY unearned. I’m wondering if, after all the negative feedback they received regarding the BS with Brian and ruining TV’s favorite couple, they decided to abandon the storyline altogether. It sure felt like the writers just said, “eff it, we’ll undo the mess we made.” Everyone knew all along they wouldn’t break them up or have either of them cheat, so this has felt like an incredibly pointless exercise. I’m more interested in Dwight and Angela getting together than I am Jim and Pam reconciling.
It’s quite obvious you missed the purpose of the final scene. Like many people have already posted, the hug and kiss wasn’t a quick fix to all of their problems. The problems are still there, the writers are simply reaffirming their love to one another.
Neither of us can say for sure if the writers want to try to wrap up the spiral now or let it continue, but it is most definitely not a cop-out. If anything, it is a very natural scene that manifests from Jim and Pam’s coupled stress and love.
Also, just because you expect the couple not to divorce or otherwise irreparably fall apart is no fault on the writers. Good stories don’t always have to have unpredictable twists to tell a good narrative, especially coupled with an abstracted suspension of disbelief among the majority of the audience.
But don’t get me wrong, I’m not enjoying their relationship from this season. Call me an airhead, but I would have better liked their more stable marriage perhaps only with a few bumps to keep things interesting. That way, the rest of the time could be kept making us laugh (and no, the new Andy subplot is more painful than it is humorous). Regardless of how their marriage ultimately stands in the finale, it’s going to leave a bitter taste in my mouth not because I can’t handle “reality”, so to speak, but because it is so uncharacteristically prolonged for what I love from comedies.
The final scene was DEFINITELY unearned. I’m wondering if, after all the negative feedback they received regarding the BS with Brian and ruining TV’s favorite couple, they decided to abandon the storyline altogether. It sure felt like the writers just said, “eff it, we’ll undo the mess we made.” Everyone knew all along they wouldn’t break them up or have either of them cheat, so this has felt like an incredibly pointless exercise. I’m more interested in Dwight and Angela getting together than I am Jim and Pam reconciling.
Sorry, double post.
By and large, I thought the episode was terribly unfunny. I instinctively cringe the moment Andy shows up on the screen now, and I thought Roseanne grabbing his cheeks was a highlight just because it caused him pain. Likewise, the Dwight/Angela subplot didn’t work for me, nor did Erin’s freakout.
I thought the Jim/Pam subplot was okay; once they got away from Brian-the-boom-mic-guy (have they?) and embraced the fact that Jim and Pam have troubles they just need to work through, it’s become very interesting and real (if very hard to watch as a married man), even if half the time I’m shouting at them “you feel this way because you’re married and you’re both bad communicators!”. But that moment at the end just felt raw and real in a way the show has in is best moments, and I was honestly moved.
One ding on that though: the quick flash of Steve Carrell in the flashback just made me think of how much I miss Michael Scott.
I felt the same way about seeing Steve Carrell, especially given how many times I groaned earlier in the episode at Andy butchering lines made for Michael Scott. I literally sighed and slumped in my chair, wishing Michael was still around.
I can’t decide if the destruction of Andy is the writers’ fault or Ed Helms’s is fault. Either way he’s insufferable.
I think the writers can’t write for an actor as unskilled as Ed Helms is. Ed Helms is rarely funny. It takes some talent to make someone as terrible as Ed Helms funny, and these writers don’t have that talent.
None of the Pam/Jim stuff has worked for me this year. The Pam character that I’ve been watching for 8 years would have happily moved 2-hours away to Philly so Jim would have a shot at his dream job. The whole rift in their marriage feels completely manufactured. I’m definitely with you about watching the show out of a sense of obligation. It is a bad, bad show these days.
This is my issue too–it’s not that Pam and Jim are fighting, that could have been interesting. It’s that I am 10,000% on Jim’s side. Yes his hours are tough on Pam and the kids and sacrifices have to be made. But he’s trying to build something for himself and their family, and she’s acting insane. She wants him to stay in his crappy Dunder Miflin job forever? Even Michael Scott moved away for his relationship, and Pam can’t? GMAFB. If the show ends with him quitting and them in Scranton I will scream.
1000% agree. They have completely ruined Pam for me, formally the most likeable character on the show.
Didn’t she once say in a talking head that she’d kill herself if she didn’t make it out of Scranton? Obviously not literally but the point is she wouldn’t be this rigid about it.
Right, completely. I wouldn’t say I’m even 100% on Jim’s side – in the context of the stupid manufactured situation they’re in, Pam’s not completely wrong about how much it sucks he’s never around — but it’s not like she didn’t go away to attend art school, or as if she’s wedded to working at this stupid paper company for the rest of their lives. She got promoted into sales, not into some executive slot; it’s not like Jim’s saying “leave your CAREER to come to Philadelphia because I’ve got a great new career that’s more important than yours,” it’s “leave your TERRIBLE JOB to move a whopping two hours away so that we can both have a much better and more satisfying life, and to whatever extent you might be good at sales, which we don’t really see much of on screen anyway, they probably have career options for you there as freakin’ well.”
Ugh, it’s just STUPID.
They could have had her at least say something along the lines of “my parent live here, and I want our kids to grow up near them.” I’m not even sure I understand what her reason for not moving is, other than some amorphous, “I like our life here.”
She’s dug her heels in because he has made some big decisions without consulting her (buying his folks house, taking the job even though she didn’t like the idea). Watching the re-run right before this eposode filled in some blanks I had regarding their current situation.
But that doesn’t make her reasons particularly sympathetic. Holding onto the house buying incident to add onto her dislike of the Philly job just increases the pettiness factor.
While in principle, I agree that Jim has acted a bit too unilaterally for a married man and a father, the flip side is that he’s married to Pam who is a little passive about stuff, and is kind of a ditherer. That was practically the first character trait established about her, and an occasional impetuous decision, like going to art school or joining the Michael Scott Paper Company, does not undo that aspect of her character. She let her first engagement drag on for years (and from what we have seen of Roy in his current relationship, that cannot be pinned 100% on him); she even did some of that passive silence with Roy, in the older talking heads she discusses some of his more thoughtless actions, which she apparently stood by and tolerated without making her feelings clear to him.
Yes, Jim was absolutely wrong to jump into a brand new job, with a family to support, and investing a substantial amount in a start up company without consulting with his wife. On the other hand, a slight mitigation must be accepted by the fact that if he had not got into the habit of doing things on his own initiative, he and Pam might still be engaged, childless, and living in different apartments.
They both have good points, they both have made mistakes, and there isn’t a realistic easy way out of their current situation, unless Athlead suddenly becomes a smash success in a way that makes his involvement much easier on the family, or completely fails, forcing Jim to come back to Dunder Mifflin (but maybe wrangling a better salary/title situation out of the switch). Maybe he can replace Andy when the latter leaves for NY or LA to chase his big acting break. David Wallace was part of the same management that had plans for Jim’s advancement back when, and it would be a sort of full circle thing for the series to end with Jim in the manager’s office, and all the parallels or similarities hinted at between him and Michael over the years finally being realized.
Exactly right … none of it was true to their characters (or the characters of any rational human being … and these characters have always been played as the only rational people at this office).
Pam being attached to her job is completely unbelievable–is she even IN sales anymore? Didn’t she move on to some vague “office manager” job? The fact that I’m unsure, and have watched every episode, illustrates how lame a justification her job would be for her unhappiness (or I’m just dense, there’s that.)
I also take issue with Pam or viewers bringing the house purchase into this, which she unequivically loved. Now I personally think that was a pretty outrageous thing for Jim to do, but Pam was over the moon about it–“you bought me a HOUSE!”
So if anything, that would have emboldened Jim here, to not say anything until things were definite/underway. (“You bought a COMPANY! Yaaay!”)
Her unhappiness simply makes no sense. And even worse, it’s being presented that she is justified here–slow in returning the hug, demanding Jim hang up the work call, etc.
Ugh. It’s just not working.
I agree that bringing up the house purchase now, four years later, seems more like point scoring than a legitimate reason for Pam to oppose the move. The idea that they are still debating Jim’s job six months in just feels like a TV marriage problem at this point.
I’ve hated the entire Jim/Pam breakup storyline since it started this season. Especially after the show dragged the audience through five seasons of “will they/won’t they.” To pull this now means one of two things: It’s never going to go anywhere, so all the show is doing is wasting everyone’s time. Or, the show hates its audience, and this is its final “screw you” before going off the air. Either way, I’m kind of hating the show right now. I expect this sort of behavior from Big Love, but not The Office.
What show were you watching? Jim and Pam got together at the end of the third season.
Not much to say about the non-Jim/Pam material, except that we have family airplane flying contests–with Distance/Style/Design categories–and it’s glorious. Try it.
But to the core of the episode. Honestly, it laid me out, and felt very “earned” to me. And emotionally honest. They’re trying, they’re doing the work, they’re baby stepping, and it’s just not working. I thought they played the desperation that accompanies being in that specific place very well. She’s hurt and scared, and he’s terrified, and they both know what’s looming if they don’t make it right, which only ups the tension in the way they talk. Yes, it all looks extremely familiar, and it sucks. When you can’t do the one thing you always could do, which is just be a fan of the other (in their case), romance or no, it’s a really scary and hopeless place. I thought the interactions were honest, and the actors played the hell out of it.
Not for nothing, Clark Duke had a really great scene break asking Jim/Pam if they were high. Enough of a tension cutter without going over the top.
Totally agree on the Clark Duke line. It was the only real laugh I got in the whole episode and made me wish he were more prominent in the show. It played on the goofy therapy-speak and was pretty unexpected. That man needs more work!
Agreed here on Clark Duke’s lines, too. That was the only part that had me laughing out loud.
Agree, glad someone pointed that out. His “Are you guys high” line made me feel like I didn’t just waste 30 minutes of my life.
Why are Jim and Darryl still working at DM at all? It seems like Jim’s new company is thriving and supports many full time employees. When Darryl was pained by Andy’s shenanigans (weren’t we all!?) and complaining about wanting to go home I yelled at my tv “go then! You have another job!!”
I wonder if the people saying the final scene was “unearned” are married. It felt realistic to me. Sometimes, no matter how much you argue or go through rough times, there comes a point where you remember you love each other. Their struggles to communicate verbally were rough, but that hug was all the communication they need right now.
Well, I’m married and while you do get to those points when going through rough times, it doesn’t take six months to get there and they still haven’t articulated what the problem is. Pam just refusing to consider going without giving us any justification makes her seem petty and unlike the character we’ve watched for 8 seasons. And they could still return to them fighting next episode without any resolution, as they have done several times already this season.
CBG – She has given a reason. He keeps making decisions without consulting her or directly opposite what she wanted. There have been clues all along in her talking head shots. They are more apparent on a re-watch which I know most people will not do because of the perceived downfall of the show.
This just doesn’t strike me a legitimate reason to keep opposing the move. “You didn’t ask me so I refuse to consider it.” is childish and selfish. There needs to be something with more content than that or she is going to come off badly, as she has so far.
I was liking the Jim/Pam storyline, but ever since that God awful Bryan storyline came up, there was nothing for me to enjoy about the show and I was just watching out of loyalty and because the show is ending really soon. As for this final scene, I had very mixed feelings: it was definitely unearned, but it was at least well executed enough that I could appreciate it somewhat.
I just wish that this season had little to no comedy and that they would have taken a radically more human approach with those characters, because that’s where the show’s strengths were in this season (the episode where Angela hires a guy to kill Oscar is a perfect example of that – incredibly ridiculous premisse, but the human approach to Angela’s pain of being cheated made everything miraculously work). It’s not like they had anything to lose, since they didn’t need to worry about ratings anymore.
I’m at the point with this show where the kid Clark is the only one who makes me laugh.
His “are you guys high?” bit was the funniest part of the episode.
This episode just felt terrible.
The airplane competition was stupid, start-to-finish. We get it that Kevin’s functionally retarded; that got old for me pretty early on and has not been funny since Holly’s “Math is hard” line. Erin’s competitive nature was just awkward (and not in a good way), while reminding us that they really did not need to have the Erin-and-Pete connection if they were not going to do anything with it. Kind of like Brian the camera guy and his apparent crush on Pam; I am not sure if that was misdirection or just sloppy writing, but it seems like they interjected these plotlines (and characters) without knowing what to do with them.
Andy . . . As much as I like Ed Helms, this show has completely mishandled the character of Andy and Ed Helms’ acting ability. He’s Michael Scott, and it does not work. Ever.
Dwight and Angela. Please no. Let Dwight just continue romancing the hot farm girl. I could give a crap about their love angle (although the apartment full of cats flocking to the baby provided a mild laugh). That might have had some resonance a year or two ago. Maybe. Now, it just seems so obvious, tired, played-out, forced, and does not work for me at all.
Finally, Jim and Pam. I did not buy it. They really should get divorced. I know that is probably not the angle they are going for. However, they both want two different things and their marriage is built on… Well, what IS it built on? A longstanding crush where Jim forced Pam’s hand, arguably for the best considering her relationship with Roy, yet still being the aggressor or proactive force while Pam remained passive. Now, Jim has his dream job which he seems unable to let go of, while Pam has deep ties to Scranton that she seems resentful toward Jim for potentially causing her to uproot. They want different things. They have fundamental problems in their marriage, which up to now they have actually done a pretty fine job of showing. Yet, one tender gesture and bam! Hug it out, everything is o.k.
My problem is two-fold. First, it was too abrupt. Not that they should have “milked it out.” Just, these things take time. Obviously we will see how it plays out, yet this seems too convenient while ignoring how deep their issues are, as per Jim’s note they’d need a lot more than therapy if Pam tried to make him give up his job in Philadelphia, not to mention leaving us hanging with the Brian-the-camera-guy angle. If those things were not all that important, or so easily resolved, why bring them up?
Frankly, this was a huge disappointment. Roughly 2/3 of the episode was painful to watch. The other 1/3 was going well until they resolve with a hug. And a flashback. It is sad the highlight of the show may have been that I got to see Michael Scott in the flashback (which, sorry, was unearned). Now that there is no obvious tension in the Jim-and-Pam dynamic since they’re obviously going to work things out and live happily ever after, what is the point of the show? Sadly, none of the other unresolved threads particularly interest me at this point, and while I may be way off in my postulating, the directions they are going seem pretty obvious and boring considering how little I care about the characters or this show at this point. It makes me a little sad to admit that, and I watch it pretty much out of habit and obsession with following through with shows to the end, yet that’s where I stand. I wish this would have ended earlier and stronger a couple of seasons ago, give or take.
-Cheers
The Kevin stuff is such a bummer to me. He was a great character in Seasons 1 and 2. There was a talking head at one point early on where Kevin said he won a World Series of Poker bracelet in the past. Now he can’t make a paper airplane. So frustrating.
Just because they hugged it out doesn’t mean they are on the road to happiness.
@Jim, Fair enough. Because they hugged it out after the flashback of the wedding to show how much they really, truly loved each other means they are on the road to happiness. Otherwise, why show it and set it up that way?
I hated the flashback by the way, in part because it pretty much projected how things will end without showing us documentary-style and took away (or at least certainly seemed to) any tension or uncertainty.
-Cheers
It’s like every new episode of The Office is the worst one I’ve ever seen. Can’t wait til the series is finally done.
I’m in school right now and I’ve been watching old Office reruns lately, as they are a nice, mindless diversion. After Thursday night’s show, I removed the entire series from my dvr. It’s gotten so Godawful that I currently hate the show (especially jim and pam) retroactively and won’t be able to watch for a while. And I positively can’t finish this season.
Worst hatchet job to a successful series in TV history? These last two seasons have been painful, the only joy I have is that it’s finally, finally, finally ending.
Its a valid question actually. I’m sure some will say How I Met Your Mother, but at least that show has had some solid moments in the last 2 seasons. The Office has been a consistent train wreck since Carell left.
I agree that the “comedy” of the episode isn’t worth talking about. But I did think The Jim and Pam stuff was interesting. It was obvious from the beginning of the ep that the therapy talk was not working at all and was just another way for them to NOT communicate. Their big scene at the end was earned, but just barely. Thinking about it after the fact I can be more critical about it, but in the moment I did get sucked in and they even got a few tears out of me.
I actually thought the flashback to the wedding was overkill – there’s enough history with J&P that I don’t think the audience needed the hand-holding of the show saying “hey, remember when they got married and were happy?!”. The way their scene in the parking lot was filmed was already reminding me of Jim’s confession to Pam in Casino Night and made me think remember how much we were pulling for them as a couple even way before they *were* a couple.
It was heavy handed but ended up being effective for me anyway.
My favorite part was when supposed sports expert Jim Halpert asked if “Cole Hamel” had called.
Is that what he said? I couldn’t understand what he said at the time. This would never have happened if FJM alum Mike Schur was still on the staff.
Um, why, exactly, is Angela suddenly poor? So the senator dumped her and isn’t even supporting her and their son? And she had been steadily earning a living up until and during their marriage, so why is she living in a tiny apartment now? I don’t get it.
Because it is easy for writers to sell out characters’ storylines in order to garner cheap laughs.
I wish I could say Jake was wrong.
The precipitating factors leading to the relationship bump in the first place felt false. (Jim wants to move out of a horrible job at a failing paper company. Why is this an issue? Don’t spend 7 seasons drilling us on how crappy this company is, and then make one of the smartest, most observant people in the office irrationally fall in love with the idea of staying put. The Pam we’ve watched for 7 plus seasons would have gone to Philly without any melodrama or hesitation. Besides her Mom, what are Pam’s ties to Scranton? In any event, 2 hours away is not that far.) Was the make-up earned? It wasn’t horrible, but, nah, not really. More importantly, the fights weren’t earned.
The only thing I liked in this episode was Clark’s question: “Are you guys high?”
The Jim/Pam situation is so contrived and ridiculous that it just drives me insane. MAYBE if Jim’s dream job were (much) further away (like in LA or something), or if it had some massive, massive flaw that we were privy to (like, Jim has to be out late drinking or clubbing with clients every night, or that he’s getting feelings for a co-workers, or ANYTHING to show us a single negative about the place other than that he has to work hard/late like everyone else in the universe from time to time.)
Scranton and Philadelphia are only about 2 hours apart; if it’s really important to Pam that they stay close-ish to Scranton because of family or whatever, they can get a house somewhere in-between, or they can just accept that 2 hours really isn’t that big a deal and spend every weekend back up there. I can’t believe she’s that in love with her stupid paper-selling job that she can’t face life without it; it just defies any logic, or anything we know about these two people.
Well, you have a good point, but as I said in another comment, the logic of this particular situation has less to do with her current state of upset than with it being simply the latest in a long string of the men in her life acting without asking her (Roy seemed to do that kind of thing a lot according to her old talking heads).
The real problem with Pam is not that she’s being unreasonably mad about Jim trying to get ahead and support their family, but that she helped establish a pattern where Jim makes the decisions and Pam goes along. This isn’t the latest thing he did without consulting her, this is almost 20 years of keeping her mouth shut and building up resentments without expressing herself.
Jim’s situation is not his to decide. Pam deserves a say, because that’s what he implicitly agreed to when they got married. On the other hand, Pam has led him to believe that she’s fine with him making the decisions. The stuff they are talking about now is stuff they should have said when he bought the house on his own initiative.
That’s the thing. The writers are so timid about showing the bad side of either of them (although, ironically I find Pam very unlikable these days), that the conflict is inexplicable.
I don’t think Pam’s is unreasonable, even if she is being unlikable. The job is two hours away, but she would no longer be living in the same city as her mom (free babysitting, seeing her at the drop of a hat) and the rest of her family/friends. “It’s only two hours” sounds good. But if you are married with two kids, how often do you travel two hours away (4 hours round trip) on a weekend?
Working at Athlead is fundamentally different from Dunder-Mifflin. At DM, everyone is out of the office at 5 and works ends when you leave. It’s a job that involves no weekends and no commitment beyond showing up at 9 and leaving at 5. But being a founder and major player at a company is different. Jim is constantly working evenings. Even if Jim isn’t in the Athlead offices on the weekend, if something goes wrong, they are going to call him. He’s on call 24/7. If Jim had taken a job at a bank in Scranton or some other job with a similar lifestyle, then Pam would be unreasonable. But he turned her into a single mom overnight without asking her or warning her. Gee, I wonder why she is resentful?
I’m also just watching out of obligation at this point and to see the concusion of the Jim/Pam storyline. Nothing made me as so much smile this episode except for the Clark asking Jim and Pam if they were high.
What they’ve done to Kevin is an atrocity. Kevin was my favorite character and they’ve made him an idiot. It’s painful. Has anyone asked the writers why they did that? This guy was in a band! Scrantonicity! It’s a complete farce. Also the Wilbur and Orville Redenbacher line is something that could have been written by an 11 year old. So painfully unfunny and obvious.
That last scene was entering hack territory. Awful end to an awful episode.
Among all the other weak points of this episode, perhaps the most disappointing for me was missed opportunity with Darryl. It would have been so much funnier if Darryl had simply stepped into the acting role after Andy flipped out.
yeah, the whole point of jim (and pam) was that they were two people obviously slacking in jobs both were over qualified for IF they chose to do something about it. Now that he has there’s no point in being tied to it. Glad this will end soon.
I laughed at the cats in the crib (cradle???).
I thought the hug was one of the best moments of that type the show has ever done.
The show hasn’t really been funny in a while. The show really lost itself toward the end of season 7, and I dropped out of watching Season 8 about four episodes in and only got back to it about four episodes from the finale.
I’ve been watching Season 9 for exactly what they’ve been doing right though. I know I’m not going to laugh as much as I would watching Parks and Rec or New Girl, or any other sitcom that’s doing really well with comedy right now. I’m watching to see how Jim and Pam’s story ends, and while I think it’s safe to say they’ll live happily ever after in the end, I still need to see it.
The Office was the first show I watched regularly. I first saw it while it was on Season 3, around the time I started high school, and the Pam and Jim story was the first “will they or won’t they” story I ever experienced on television. I had seen most of Friends, but mostly in reruns (I watched the last season or two “live,” but that was more of a show my parents watched than one I had any investment in). If I didn’t watch until the end, I’d be betraying that kid sitting on the living room couch six years ago, munching chips, guzzling Pepsi, and laughing hysterically. The end of The Office will be the end of an era for me, the end of the first show I ever loved with the passion you have for favorite television shows. I think it will be a good end, if not necessarily a funny one.
The first 20.5 minutes of this episode may be the worst I have ever seen of The Office. I was literally getting angry that they would put out this kind of crap at the end of the series run. Ed Helms is the worst.
The Jim/Pam stuff has also made me livid, and especially the last episode (which I don’t think Alan ever reviewed). The whole idea that this petty argument, based on ridiculous positions from bith sides, would lead them to think about divorce … especially when it is actually their first fight ever … is not only absurd, but I found it offensive. It treats marraige as something meaningless and cheap that should just be thrown in the garbage.
With that said, the last 90 seconds of this episode mived me to tears. I do think it was a little forced, and I still despise the entire storyline … but to see them finally express some real affection for each other after everything the writers have put us through was a relief. I don’t even really think the resolution to this story is very profound or well written … it was more that the writers have been torturing us for so long with this crap that it was exhilirating to finally have it over with (at least I hope it is over with).
I really have no faith that the series will end well, but with the Jim/Pam conflict over … I will at least watch to the end. I was ready to walk away until the last minute tonight.
Bottom line. This show jumped the shark several seasons back.
I actually thought this was one of the funniest episodes of the season. The Erin stuff was kind of stupid, but i actually thought Andy was funny. No, not Michael Scott funny, but funny. They can get away with the brief cheesiness between Pam and Jim only because we’ve been watching them for so long.
However, just a sweet moment and long kiss doesn’t solve all of these serious issues in their marriage. Not being able to agree on where they live and the serious miscommunications they have can’t all be solved by this one scene…
The storline of Erin being extremely competitive was funny. Unfortunately, most of it didn’t work. Pete’s reaction was pretty good, tho.
Besides Dwight, the only character I enjoy seeing anymore is Clark. He cracks me up at times.
I bought the hug but their conversation throughout the episode was so horrible that I wasn’t really uplifted. I just miss their S1-2 relationship (even S3-4) so much and a hug is not what makes their relationship special to me. I want Jim to go back to doing the sweet, cute things he used to do for Pam and Pam to gain back her Fancy New Beasley-ness. In the end it didn’t feel like more than a passing emotional uplifting moment for them.
Just take my beloved Old Yeller out back and shoot him already..