Review: ‘The Walking Dead’ – ‘Infected’

A review of tonight’s “The Walking Dead” coming up just as soon as I have other plans involving dirt and cucumbers…
The time jump between seasons allowed Scott Gimple and the rest of team “Walking Dead” to show just how far Rick’s group has come, and how relatively stable life in the prison has been, without having to actually spend week after week depicting that stable, boring, season 2 on the farm-esque life. So that makes sense. But in the process, the show had to skip over introductions and/or character development of the folks who have joined the group, as well as leap past some significant character arcs.
So when the zombified prisoners rampage through Cell Block D, it’s a terrific action set piece – action has been a “TWD” strength, no matter the showrunner, as we see in both that sequence and when the walkers are trying to crash the fence – but it involves the deaths of a bunch of people I don’t know and/or don’t care about. We at least met Tyreese’s ailing girlfriend Karen in Woodbury last year, but she barely qualifies as a character at this point; any investment in her health comes from my affection for Tyreese, and if I’m being honest, most of my affection for Tyreese is really affection for Chad L. Coleman’s work on “The Wire.” He’s more fleshed-out than she is, but only to a point. Similarly, whatever emotion I felt for the girls whose father was bitten arises from the evolution of Carol, and from the fundamental awfulness of the situation.
On the latter point, it’s probably for the best that we only spent a couple of episodes on Farmer Rick before he decided to take up his gun again (and possibly join The Council), but in the process we had to leap past what should have been a bunch of interesting steps in the attempt to steer Carl away from sociopathy. There are acknowledgments here that it’s something Rick has been working on, and that it’s a big deal when he picks up the rifle to save Michonne(*), but it still feels like that story got sacrificed for the sake of the new status quo.
(*) Speaking of Michonne, note her pained reaction to Beth’s discussion of people who lose their children. We still know virtually nothing about her pre-apocalyptic life, but that sure seemed like a hint.
We’re once again dealing with some level of human-on-human plotting, since someone is baiting the walkers, and hopefully when we find out who it is, it’s someone I will recognize, be able to name and perhaps identify one or two behavioral characteristics.
What did everybody else think? And how are you feeling about season 4 so far?
I’ve decided that I dislike just about everyone on the show and am just waiting for them to get bit. I’m not sure why I still watch. Did feel bad about the piglets, though.
That piglet scene was harder to watch than the entire first scene in the prison.
What’s not to like about Maggie, Daryl and Tyrese? Hershel, Michonne and Glenn are pretty cool too. I’ve also liked Rick’s evolution, and Beth is pretty interesting too. I still can’t stand Carl or Carol, and those two little girls aren’t any good either.
I like Bob and Tyrese’s sis for now, but they haven’t had much screen time. And Michonne might have been cartoony at the beginning, but I’m really enjoying her arc now. I think something’s wrong with you if you don’t like ANY of them.
I’m with you. Despite everything they have gone through the characters on the show are still as idiotic as ever. Not Andrea-level of stupid, but when you spend most of the day watching the fence being battered it might be prudent to take care of the problem before it is on the verge of total collapse.
If the Darwin Awards are being offered in this alternate future it would be a close vote for the winner.
@Feedback: Rick’s evolution? I think his character is really, really bland; and even worse is the fact that the actor is really, really bad. How many twitching does one have to do to let the world know he’s portraying a man who lost a bit of his mind?
I’m done with the show. Hope it gets better for the rest of you.
Does anyone else find it absurd when people have a more visceral reaction to animals getting killed in a movie or TV show that people? It’s NOT REAL, and yet it’s far easier to get a rise out of a viewer by showing a dramatization of cute animal dying than HUMAN BEINGS.
@Monty Jack, not really. That is a pretty well-established phenomenon. Animals are cute and innocent, especially baby animals. Show a baby human or small child in that scenario, and you get a similar reaction, maybe even more so.
Either way, as something that is a visceral and naturally-occurring phenomenon, sure it is illogical, yet not absurd.
FWIW, I also find scenes of humans getting brutally hurt or killed pretty disturbing. Especially young kids or people who are helpless. Animals just seem more helpless and innocent by-and-large than people. The cute factor might effect how we process the information as well on a tangible psychological basis.
-Cheers
@Monty Jack, I personally agree with you. I always find it a bit ridiculous when people are more vocally outraged by the death of a single dog/horse/pig/etc in fictional media than by human death, be it the slaughter of a massive group of people or the brutal, prolonged death of a single adult – particularly the sheer ferocity with which people will make their displeasure known. Dozens of people die in one episode, or one person dies in extremely bloody, brutal fashion? Par for the course. A single animal dies, even if the violence is much more subdued? Shame! Outrage! I’m never watching this show again!
That being said, I’m not entirely unsympathetic to those who hold that point of view.
Someone who feels strongly about this should definitely answer, because I feel bad making assumptions that may not reflect the actual feelings of others. But based solely on my own more subdued reaction, I think that it has something to do with animals being somewhat similar to children in their capacity to understand what’s really happening when violence (be it real or fictional, as in the context of this discussion) is perpetrated against them. Irrespective of their relative intelligence, both groups have a lessened ability to comprehend and defend themselves against human cruelty (or in this case, zombie cruelty) – they may know that they’re being hurt, but they don’t really understand WHY this person/thing that doesn’t look all that different from the people who have been caring for them and protecting them is suddenly perpetrating this horrible act against them. The overwhelming reaction in the moment and in the aftermath would seem to be “Why? Why are you doing this? What did I do?”
With children, this is somewhat mitigated if for no other reason than most movies and TV shows do everything in their power to keep violence against children off-screen whenever possible. They’ll imply the terrible actions, and maybe show the aftermath, but very seldom is the actual act itself depicted. Some programs show similar restraint when it comes to animals, but generally they have a little more license to show what happens when a horse is speared or breaks its leg, a dog is kicked or shot, or a piglet is devoured.
I think that people are comparatively less troubled by violence against adult humans because at least on a basic level, most adults at least have the ability to understand that “evil” exists in the world – that there are violent people/things who are capable or perpetrating brutal, unspeakable acts, even against the innocent and the defenseless. Neither the fictional victim nor the viewer might not be able to understand “Why me?” – that question often does not have an answer – both parties do at least understand that violence is an ever-present possibility, and that some people/things need no greater justification to inflict it than they are, for lack of more nuanced descriptors, “evil”, “savage”, or “bad”. That doesn’t necessarily make it easier to watch when a show (say Law & Order: SVU) depicts a woman being terrorized and murdered. But most viewers understand that when they sit down to watch a show like SVU, they might see such an act. When they watch Game of Thrones, they might see someone get beheaded. When they watch The Walking Dead, they are certainly going to see people get eaten. No one really goes into any viewing experience expecting to see animal brutality – which is why it tends to come as a shock, and facilitates a more vocal and visceral backlash.
Just my two cents. Again, the perspective of someone who is genuinely offended by onscreen intolerant of violence against animals would be welcomed.
Not only it is strange that you are still watching a show filled with characters you hate, it’s doubly strange that you are the first to comment on Alan’s review of said show.
@Monty Jack @Dave: I find the reaction to animals being killed extremely hypocritical. The people who feel sorry for Rick’s pigs – are they all vegetarians? Of course not. Do they stand in the Kroger meat aisle and cry over the packages of bacon and ham? Of course not. I guess as long as no one watches animals being slaughtered, it just never happened as far as they’re concerned.
@Sue, a few things. First, I think the manner in which the animals are killed makes a difference. In this case, the pigs are crippled and left to be eaten alive. By zombies. There is a difference between that and something being killed relatively quickly and humanely for food.
Second, there is a HUGE disconnect over the meat department at Kroger and seeing something actually killed a/o processed. Same with reading an obituary in the paper and seeing a dead body or somebody dead-or-dying.
I am actually not in complete disagreement with you. It is kind of hypocritical. However, part of it seems to be how we are wired. The situation with the pigs in particular, I think it was just more moving since they were piglets (the baby animal factor is probably pretty relevant here), Rick & Carl had named them thus humanized them, despite Rick warning Carl against this, as well as the general view of innocence of animals. Personally, I had a similar feel whenever Shane shot Otis leaving him to be eaten alive. Otis was worse since he was a person, yet the baby animals being made helpless and eaten alive did have a more visceral feel for some reason.
-Cheers
Those piglets had far more nuanced personalities and character development than any of the humans on the show, so I don’t find the reaction odd in the slightest.
@Dave – I disagree with you about how “humanely” animals are slaughtered for food. You reinforced my point – people are disconnected from the realities of killing animals for food. I ate meat until I spent time on my cousin’s farm hanging out with the cows and pigs. I heard one of the pigs being slaughtered and realized that meat doesn’t magically appear in packages at the grocery! Never at meat again; that was 45 years ago.
@Printin Mike – lol
@Sue, I was thinking more hunting and even smaller farms. I am aware of how animals are killed, however I believe there are relatively humane ways to quickly kill animals. Although, that is relative. I look at how animals die in the wild for instance. Or, in terms of the show, something being given a fairly quick death and used for food by a bunch of people surviving against the odds, versus being eaten alive by undead corpses.
On the other hand, I have also been exposed to what happens in a lot of the large commercial farms, how the animals live and how they die, and you are right it is not pretty. So yeah I agree people are disconnected. I am not vegetarian, however I do try to eat more “ethical” meat (opting whenever possible for smaller farm raised, grass fed, cage free or ideally raised-on-an-actual-yard type of meat and eggs) and eat more vegetables. I also started eating less meat after spending time on a friend’s dairy farm and hanging out with the calves. They were just very cute and personable; they were certainly not pets, and I know bulls can be pretty dangerous, however it reduced my desire for steak. So yeah, you make a good point. For me there is a difference between how an animal lives and dies on a small farm where the farmer takes care of them, even if the animal is still killed for food, and what happens on a factory farm. The former I can stomach, the latter has me go through periods of near-vegetarianism or eating more fish and wild game taken by hunting than what comes from the store.
-Cheers
RE: “Does anyone else find it absurd when people have a more visceral reaction to animals getting killed […] than people?”
No, I don’t find it absurd, for many of the reasons explained by previous responders. But your comment DOES remind me of:
…the report about sociopaths that Dr. Melfi’s shrink “inspired” her to read (to wit: sociopaths many have soft spots for pets and small children),
…Tony Soprano’s reactions to Ralphie’s killing Pie-O-My, to Christofuh’s smothering Adriana (sp?) little dog, to the little lost boy he encountered at the carousel soon after shooting Chris’ would-be killer, and to his baby niece, Nica,
…It made me wonder whether or not Rick was successful in saving Carl from becoming sociopathic.
I stopped watching in season 2 when I felt that way. I have to thank the showrunners for killing off the most obnoxious characters: Lori, Andrea, Dale, Merle (though he got more interesting at the end).
This is cool
Gimple has the misfortune of walking into a situation where the previous season handed him too many red shirts. He has no real choice but to thin out the crowd or expend the vital characters that have already been established. But I like how paced this season has been so far. It doesn’t feel like it’s throwing everything it’s got early and then realizing it has nowhere to go. I’m hoping that we can get some of the new characters fleshed out and integrated, but until then Gimple has layer the groundwork for what may be the first really structurally sound season of TWD. And as far as I’m concerned that’s a good thing.
Wasn’t it that creepy little girl who was naming the walkers who was feeding them? I thought that was obvious.
It makes me angry that, despite knowing that everyone is infected and will rise up as a walker, they still don’t do a head count every night and lock themselves into their cells to prevent just such an occurrence as took place this episode. How often has this show contrived such situations to forward the plot at the expense of character development? It’s bad writing and it’s annoying.
Basically I’m watching for Daryl and Michonne.
That is exactly what I was thinking. A head count would be basic security and common sense. I thought this group was supposed to be a well-oiled machine at this point.
I think you’re being a bit hard on them for not locking the cells. There would be hassles when people need to be unlocked to use the bathroom at night, or else you’d have to give everyone a chamber pot which is a whole extra level of complication and annoyance. (I’m assuming here that the existing in-cell toilets do not work on account of infrastructure collapse.) But more importantly, they had no reason to suspect that there was any way that a relatively healthy person would just suddenly die like that with no warning. This fast-acting flu is something they haven’t seen before, and I’m willing to cut them some slack for not being able to predict it. I’ve often been one to criticize the poor decision making skills that the characters display, but I didn’t have any problems with their behavior here.
I didn’t guess it could be that girl feeding the walkers, but perhaps you’re right. Who else besides a kid would be that stupid? (unless it is a crazy person or an inside man of the Governor). My main question would be how a kid could be wandering around outside at night.
@PRIMATE
I’m not sure but arent there toilets in the cells? I mean i cant image the guards letting prisoners out at night to go to a toilet.
This episode emphasized once again what a dumb decision it was to choose the prison and a whole lot of redshirts get massacred because they are all trapped in one area. It also emphasized that despite how many seasons this show has been running the characters are still as idiotic as ever. From walking around at night in the dark, to not even bothering to lock the cell block door as basic security to spending ten minutes watching the fence cave in before someone gets the idea to make a distraction on the other side of the fence. Plus this season is shaping up to be another down on the farm soap with no plot motivation or fresh energy.
Someone mentioned last week that they would be locking their own cell door, it wouldn’t take much, just a piece of chain and a padlock. Also, why no guard at night?
I doubt it’s a little kid feeding them, it had to be someone on guard duty. Why do you think the little girl was “creepy”?
I just don’t buy that people wouldn’t sleep with their cell gates closed given the significant amount of death they see on a daily basis. They (the writers) go through great pains to hone in the fact that at any moment – you can die – you can get bit – literally anything can and has happened over and over again, and yet they still feel safe at night with the doors open. No guards. No nothing. I don’t buy it for a second. I’ll still watch though. I wait for it to come on and I love every second. Even the stupid ones.
I’m referring to the creepy little girl who kept trying to name the walkers. Carl told her off in the season premiere. We know the gates are not guarded sufficiently. The walkers were allowed to build up, and someone was able to get to the fence to feed the walkers. It was her, I’m pretty sure of it. I think the person who dragged the two sick people out and burned them was a different person with an opposite impulse.
The cells do not even need to be locked, just pulled shut. Walkers cannot open close doors. I would also think a buddy system, night guard, and regular head counts would be instituted. Have they learned NOTHING?
It bothered me that Karen and later Tyreese would investigate a suspicious situation armed merely with a flashlight, in Karen’s case, or potted plant, in Tyreese’s. Please correct me if they were armed and I missed it.
I realized tonight that long as this show gives me good Maggie/Glenn and Daryl, I’ll stick with it. Carol has also grown to be a character I enjoy seeing every week, and even though we didn’t get the character establishment for the would-be-amputee dad, I still thought the scene with Carol and the daughters was really strong.
The scene where Carol berated the girl for not killing her own father? That scene was majorly messed up.
Yes it was. As one would expect it to be in a zombie apocalypse.
I wish she amputated? his hand and only then found the bite on his neck.
@based That’s B.S. You can be tough on the kid, but not immediately after he dies! Give it a couple days at least! This was completely unrealistic, especially considering Carol lost a daughter of her own.
And those kids should have been in tears. I know good child actors are hard to find, but a good director would have stuck it out until he made those kids look like they lost their father. Seeing the kid actually SMILE an hour after her dad dies is fucked up.
Most people have more relatives than just a father. At this point in their lives, those kids have lost every single other person. Dad’s just the latest death in the family, after Mom, Grandma, Grandpa, Auntie, Uncle and every single teacher, classmate, neighbor and so forth. The muted grief is much more plausible than the common reaction of kids losing a father. As for Feedback’s point about the immediacy of Carol’s lecture, are the zombies going to give you time to grieve? It’s a hard cold world, and an orphaned eldest sibling doesn’t have the luxury of having her feelings accommodated. The immediate timing of the lecture is a lesson she needs as much as the one that says “don’t anthropomorphize walkers”.
While I agree that it might have had more of an effect if we had the Rick-Carl thing explained beforehand, does anyone want to sit through that? I give you as a counter-argument all of season 2. It’s enough to know that they’re dealing with the issue, but not putting abstract personal issues ahead of practicality (ahem, Lori).
I think the real point of the Rick-Carl bit was not about their stepping back from the killing. The reasons for that were well-established last year, and now they’ve been healing from it, as if they were wounded physically, rather than spiritually or emotionally. We don’t need to watch the process. The important thing is that Carl proved his loyalty to Rick (by both adhering to Rick’s gun rules and by disclosing Carol’s secret and freely offering his own opinion on the matter, while deferring to Rick’s judgment), so he was trusted again. Rick’s family issues are fixed, plus a crisis is in the offing, so he’s getting back in the saddle.
As for the other development issues, I am starting to wonder if Alan is something of a sociopath. Do we really need to understand people’s backstory, likes and dislikes and motivations in order to feel their loss? Isn’t the fact that people died enough to convey the urgency of the situation and the need for security? Just because we don’t know someone does not change the reality of their existence. The important thing is that the real characters are in danger. They have lost people they have come to know to a degree. Why waste storytime on people who don’t have any real purpose going forward? For the characters, they are people, which is what’s important. Getting to know someone just so it has resonance when they die is nothing more than emo-porn.
It’s kind of ironic that Alan cites one actor’s work on The Wire, while demanding the kind of hand-holding that show never indulged in. The only people to die on that show were important ones, whereas death is the rule, not the exception, on TWD. Those characters were not the story, the vulnerability of the situation for Rick, Daryl, etc. is.
@darkdoug That expresses exactly how I feel when I come to the comments and see people complaining about all these different aspects of the show. They want character development but want the story to move along quickly. They want all this action, but all action has to be completely realistic. That is one of the reasons I can’t stand reading some of the comments because so many people need everything explained to them if it doesn’t make immediate sense. I am rambling now, but just wanted to say thank you for stating how I feel.
Oh, I love the core characters. When Darryl goes, I will go. I love Carol 2.0 but who lectures a kid who just witnessed a trusted adult figure (Carol) stick a knife in her dead father’s head. Seriously?! Time for parenting classes… Still I like this version over Victim Carol, but dang.
I wonder if carol’s new mission to teach kids how to be tough is somehow overcompensation. Since she “wasn’t there” for Sophia, her desire to make tougher kids would be on par with any guilt she could be holding on to. But, I could be reading more into her behavior than I should. It would be nice if the writers would throw in some short dialogue of “yeah I’m tough because if another ‘Sophia’ happens…”
@Jason:
For the record her dad was already dead. But it is hard for her to stick a knife into her dead father’s head. Remember when we found it shocking for Carl to have shot Lori in the head after she died? Those kids have to be taught to do the same thing to a fallen friend. The father is just the first.
@Uhokjoe:
I think people who know what happened to Sophia people would understand why she is so gung ho for the kids to learn how to kill Walkers. The writers don’t have to spell it out for you. The fact that you figured it out shows that. Only a mindless snarker who has forgotten what happened in season 2 or a new viewer probably would be at a lost require an exposition line like that.
Anyway, she is right. The kids have to learn how to do it to survive. Carl had to do it so do they. If anything it is Rick and the other parents who are undereacting.
It’s not that we need exposition each and every time something happens. That fact that I ‘figured it out’ is more due to my deeper knowledge of the show and comic. I was hoping more for having the writers giving us deeper character moments for a character that is often marginalized. Carol’s arc is is pretty thin. When they do focus on her it’s so 2 dimensional it’s like the writers are checking off expected story beats so they can get to the ‘action.’ I think the Carol/Carl exchange and then the exchange with girls was a prime opportunity wasted.
I thought this was a much stronger episode than the premiere. It will still probably take another few episodes to kill off all of the red shirts, but the concept of a disease and other non-walker threats in a post-apocalyptic world seems like an interesting and realistic direction for the show. At the very least, it can be the impetus for leaving the prison and moving on to something new.
The stuff with Rick still feels a bit too melodramatic, but it works fine from a narrative perspective. In fact, I thought all the plot lines from tonight were pretty good. Even the scenes with the two girls were surprisingly effective given that this was the first time I ever remember seeing them.
My one gripe is probably why the parents of the kids would have an issue with their children learning to use knives in self-defense. That seems like something that should be a no-brainer for anyone who’s managed to live this long after the zombie outbreak.
The Council had a government shutdown and the zombies won.
Best post of the week.
Having followed the talented work of Atlanta actress Melissa Ponzio (“Karen”) for many years, it was disappointing that they elected to have her done away with off screen. They could at least have given her a cool death scene. What a waste of talent.
Or it could be Karen who was feeding the rats and decided to kill and burn two people, put the band on one of them to make it look like she died. She could be working for the Governor..
That is ridiculous. Tyrese and the rest would know if that was her. A charred body does lose resemblance, but things like height, head size, body build, waist span & arm length don’t change no matter what. They would know.
Ha, Karen is the MOLE! Wow, 24 has really screwed up people’s perceptions of TV. I’d think if anyone were working for the Governor, there’d be about 50 more effective ways to do harm to the tribe beyond feeding the zombies rats. If you’re correct, that won’t be a plot development I’m going to support.
Things to learorn from tonight’s episode:
1) if you have doors in your room USE THEM!!….
2) since there are kids in the population, place a sign “don’t feed the zombies”!!!
3).after all it wasn’t the wolf who ate the piggies lol..
4) Why always or most of the time doctors Indian actors???
totally loved the episode and can’t wait until next week..
Always or most of the time, the doctors where I live are Indian doctors (hopefully not actors). Same across the country. Why can’t art reflect real life?
Not sure where you live anon but I’m in a big city with a large Indisn population and not all Indians are doctors. It is a stereotypical trope that TV shows often jump to.
Could someone point out how it was obvious the little girl was feeding the walkers? I believe it and it seems reasonable. Is it because she named them and we were led to believe she thought of them as pets? The better question is: how was she catching the rats?!
Remy, not that it makes a difference to the point you’re trying to make, but Anon said that all (or most) doctors are Indian, not that all Indians are doctors.
@Remy
I don’t think the little girl was feeding the walkers.
If you go back and watch the scene, the flashlight is straight-beamed at the walkers face, not angled upwards, meaning the person holding it was an adult.
I’m in Med School and not Indian, but I want to point out that every time I look up a lecture on the internet, it’s ALWAYS made by Indian med students. And I have two Indian professors. No classmates though.
Remy, you got my point. I made the comment to just bring out the fact that MOST of the time the person with that ethnicity turns out to be the doctor (World War Z was not the exception either. He didn’t survive for long but he was there to give the main character the main clue about the virus). It’s become a stereotype.
I do think that about Lizzie feeding the rats because even get sister said she’s kind of crazy. But let’s see if I’m wrong.
@Ed. Good call on the flashlight being “straight-beamed” at the walker’s face and not angled up. In that instance it wouldn’t be Lizzie. However, that only makes sense if we can trust the show to analyze every last detail so it matches reality! But we shall see if it is Lizzie. I wonder if it’s the army medic who is a plant by the governor?
“However, that only makes sense if we can trust the show to analyze every last detail so it matches reality!”
Which, given the three plus seasons of evidence, is a moot point.
This show loves stereotypes and needed an Indian/Middle Eastern actor to be killed off the moment we learn their name. Why not make him a doctor of course!
@JLara28:
1) True but one gets lax after seven months. Human nature.
2) I know it seems obvious that that little girl is the ones feeding the walkers but I don’t think so. I think it is the same person that killed Karen and the guy on death row. It is an attack from within.
3) To the pigs we are the walkers. The only differences are we show them some affection and kill them before eating them as opposed to just eating them alive.
4) I do see a lot of Asian Indian doctors but that reflects the growing number of them in the US over the last 20 years. I don’t see a problem.
@JLara28:
1) True but one gets lax after seven months. Human nature.
2) I know it seems obvious that that little girl is the ones feeding the walkers but I don’t think so. I think it is the same person that killed Karen and the guy on death row. It is an attack from within.
3) To the pigs we are the walkers. The only differences are we show them some affection and kill them before eating them as opposed to just eating them alive.
4) I do see a lot of Asian Indian doctors but that reflects the growing number of them in the US over the last 20 years. I don’t see a problem.
Who murdered the infected and burned the bodies? I’m guessing its the post-traumatic army medic who was trapped under a shelf in the previous episode.
This is a good guess.
I’m thinking it’s Morgan who burned the bodies. If you remember last years episode where him and Rick reunite, Morgan was shown burning the walkers.
I think it was Rick.
I think it was Carl, he just got his gun back and hungry for blood, he cannot tolerate the weak weak and infective leadersship, he has seen what weakness does, and he is willing to do what is necassary to protect the group like Shane taught him. Also.. He thinks its fun and even.. a bit.. pleasurable.
My first thought was that they had both died, blood coming out of the mouth and eyes, hence the blood trail, and they burned the bodies to kill the virus. Seems like that is not the case? Someone came in and murdered them, then drug the bodies out and burned them? Why wouldn’t they have someone watching them? Why wouldn’t you quarantine anyone who was in close proximity? Kind of a pretty big loose end.
Morgan is a stupid guess, JAYSWOB54, he’s not even in the prison.
You’re suggesting he discovered this prison, snuck in undetected, happened to find these 2 people, deduce that they were ill and would die shortly, murdered them, burned their bodies, and then remained hidden and undetected?
What?
Are you JOKING?
@Vcxvx:
I don’t think for a minute it is Carl and I think you are kidding anyway. For it to be Carl he must be very strong for a still relatively small 13 year old.
Right now, I just watch this show for the action. As long as blood flows, I am going to keep watching. I don’t care about any characters and don’t expect any development for anyone. Seriously, they had three seasons to make me care about the characters and they failed. I don’t think the writers are capable of doing that. But they do make some good zombie action!
I agree. Anyone who is expecting Breaking Bad or Mad Men is going to be disappointed. At this point, people have to take the show for what it is, cool visual effects and zombie kills with mediocre acting and writing.
Mediocre is generous. Lazy writing that relies heavily on plot-device and force-fed suspense. However, the zombies and deaths are often times pretty cool.
Little “messed up” girl feeds mice to walkers during night.
Black medic burns body because he’s not all quite there.
Though, I’m hoping for a surprise Fight Club twist and it’s Rick feeding the zombies at night. The only way he can keep a stable day face is to let himself go bats at night.
As mentioned I don’t think it is the girl feeding the walkers. She is too short for one and those rats are clearly being dangled in front of the walkers like one would play feed a dog.
I do believe the person feeding the Walkers and who killed Karen and the guy on death row are one and the same but I don’t think it is the former Army medic. Wasn’t he injured last week? Also while I suspect he is a recovering alcoholic he hasn’t displayed any destructive behavior. And he is interested in Tyreese’s sister. That doesn’t strike me as a person who would bring the walkers down on their heads.
As we saw tonight, they have gasoline lying around, yet nobody has consider setting the mass of walkers on fire? I feel like Scott Evil. “I have a gas, in my room, you give me five seconds, I’ll get it, I’ll come back down here, BOOM, I’ll light them on fire!
Yeah, having flaming dead people walking around wouldn’t cause ANY other problems…
I thought of that, too, but that is a thin chain-link fence, so the flames would likely melt the metal, and then you have bigger problems. You can lure them away temporarily, like with the piglets, but they keep coming back to that portion of the fence for whatever reason (hopefully explained later).
I realize that they explained why the zed-words kept coming back to that portion of the fence, with the dead rats, but they’ve been coming to the prison fence for a long time, so we need an explanation for that.
They showed last season that fire doesn’t kill zombies unless their brain burns, which isn’t easy to do when it’s inside their zombie skull. Burning walkers would be a really bad idea. Ever heard of a brush fire?
The entire area around the prison is wooded. Causing a massive forest fire when there is no fire department to put it out seems like an extremely bad idea.
EXACTLY!!!!!!!!!!!!! start a zombie bonfire. duh! I a also having problems with the obvious stupidity. A military man and a cop dont do a head count every night and bed time? No check off list and schedule to know where everyone is supposed to be at all times?! come on…..
It looks like you can kill 5 or 6 walkers a minute with one of those pointy sticks. There’s no way there would still be crowds of walkers pushing on the fence unless they only kill them for like one minute a day then leave. Just stick someone there on shifts Iike the town from last year. Those fences are literally the thing keeping them alive and no one seems to care.
And where are they all coming from? Did the entire population of Georgia just hang out in the forest before they turned?
I said last week, there should be a wall of dead zombies stacked up in front of the fence. They kill one, it falls down, then just disappears? Cause the next one is right up to the exact same spot on the fence.
Mark is right, and this was a problem in the comic book too. They had to keep the walkers from piling up, and they had to be aware the the dead walkers in front would eventually just be propped up against the fence by the walkers pushing forward behind them. The amazing thing is it took this long for this to become an issue.
“Did the entire population of Georgia just hang out in the forest before they turned?”
This sentence was more enjoyable than the episode.
Season 1: zombie herd attacks camp, drawn by gun fire. Season 2 premiere: zombie herd drawn to freeway by sound. Season 2 finale: zombie herd wanders into farm, drawn by sound of gun fire. Snark is funnier with less newb.
Yet strangely, no zombie herd ever seemed to drawn towards Woodbury – even though that would have been a population center to begin with (as opposed to a forest around a prison) – and had a large group of people making a considerable amount of noise – remember their ‘gladiator’ fights?
WD has been wildly inconsistent in its application of zombie behavior for dramatic effect, but its very consistent in its depiction of how zombies generally behave. Regardless, a lot of wandering or dormant zombies in the woods makes sense considering the prison is a hot bed of activity. The only thing that is surprising is that this hasn’t happened already, and that they don’t have a better defense for it.
If everyone is already infected and will become zombies when they die, why does it matter if they get bitten?
Because if they get bitten, they’ll die immediately. Without the bites, they’ll live a natural course of life and only then die and only then turn.
Zombies with walkers?
I don’t understand, have you never watched an episode before? This is explained extremely clearly in the series…
On “Talking Dead”, Greg Nicotero mentioned something that’s clear in retrospect but that I missed while watching the regular show. Those who were killed by the superflu (Captain Trips?) have different makeup than regular zombies, they have bloody faces (bleeding from the eyes) but not so much the zombie facial structure. They also have different eye makeup and contact lenses.
Also, he said that they started the season with about 45 people in the prison, and between last week and this week’s interior attack, they lost about 15. Even host Chris Hardwick called most of them “cannon fodder”.
I’m a big fan of having to watch a second show and have the higher-ups explain to us what they were attempting to do with their show.
What BBQ said.
Rick mentioned noticing the bleeding eyes of one walker in the episode itself.
I wish I knew the steps Rick had taken to turn Carl nice again so I could apply them to my teenager. I suspect no such magic steps exist, which is why the show skipped over them.
I don’t think we’re done with psycho-Carl yet. It’s just too good of a plotline to pass on.
Agreed.
1. They have a freaking VET on the counsel and no one bothered to tell him the pigs were sick beforehand?? WTF
2. What’s the point of keeping watch if apparently no one spotted someone approach the fence or see a bunch of zombies hurdle up to it? It sounded like it was Glenn’s turn. What a failure.
3. Why didn’t they have Bob also treating the sick? ARMY MEDIC. That means he’s experienced in emergency situations without much treatment! Why aren’t they using people’s skills??
Valid points.
1. I don’t think there is anyone left on the staff that was there for Season 2.
2. Glenn sucks at that sort of thing besides the Zombie Apocalypse has allowed him to snare a GF way out of his league. Of course he’s taking pictures of her just in case he has to prove it.
3. Please refer to “Bob” as D’Angelo ;-)
Seriously thought they’re at the prison because the sets were already built. In case of a real zombie attack I’m sure they would have stayed in a fortified Woodbury but that costs too much.
The basic security steps taken would eliminate much of the treat and hence the TV drama. Of course you would burn out the zombies near the fence – you got to burn bodies anyway for disease concerns. I’m pretty sure zombie survivors would be asking for a MasterLock and a piece of chain to keep their cell door closed.
It appeared that they had some electricity – wondering how that is generated. IRL of course the gasoline/diesel would only last about 3 years and I’m now sure how far along we are in the timeline.
Anyway I continue to watch for the zombie kill of the week. This week’s winner was who ever stomped that head in D Blcok.
1) You’re right. Rick should’ve told Hershel about his sick pig immediately. It’s alright that he didn’t mention the wild boar in the forest because he had no way of knowing what it died of but his own pig he should’ve told Hershel.
2) Glenn and Maggie were busy doing marital things, or maybe the person on watch at the time is the one doing the luring.
3) Army Medics generally don’t treat infectious diseases but combat wounds and really except for quarantining the victims there isn’t much to be done.
@Matt from Raleigh:
AFAIK the Woodbury set would’ve been available just like the Prison set.
You have to remember the Walkers are being lured there, otherwise they would be fine. Woodbury would have been a logistical nightmare. Yes it would’ve been fine against walkers, but there are also living human predators to worry about and in that regard it would be difficult if not impossible to plug up all the routes someone could infiltrate the town, not to mention the man power it would take to monitor the major access routes.
I do agree it is strange there aren’t piles of dead walkers around that fence area. If they aren’t taking the time to go out and clear off the bodies off screen there should be a mountain of them.
They’re two years into the Zombie apocalypse.
The writers need to pick it up big time. The dialogue is painfully on-the-nose, and the acting is suffering because of it. Forced melodrama with main characters that are hollow shells of what they used to be. Plus, at this point in the show, are we really supposed to be ok with one-off characters? Really? Quickly losing my patience with this show.
The show has been like this since its inception and doesn’t look to be changing. Anyone expecting high-quality dialogue or strong character development should have learned by now and stopped watching. For better or worse, that’s not the show.
The writers need to pick it up big time. The dialogue is painfully on-the-nose, and the acting is suffering because of it. Forced melodrama with main characters that are hollow shells of what they used to be. Plus, at this point in the show, are we really supposed to be ok with having one-off characters? Really? Quickly losing my patience.
Rick’s solution to the fence walkers was only temporary. That was like serving 20 guests at a bbq 1 hamburger for all to share. Soon those walkers will be pushing on that fence again. Get a backhoe, have the driver strap a screaming Judith on his back & dig a huge hole for the walkers to fall in when they try to follow the noise. I see no hope for survival with this group. Either you get attacked by a walker or the super flu kills you in an hour or if you cough because you swallowed a gnat someone will kill you just in case you have the flu. No hope.
Why did Rick need to kill the three little pigs at all? The zombies were already following the jeep as they pulled away. Just keep going!! Killing the pigs that close to the fence ensures they will just turn right back around and start pushing on the fence again in 10 minutes once they are done with their pork chops. I also love the idea someone said of digging a moat around the prison. They obviously have gas to spare.
You would only have had to turn one loose and the zombies would have been chasing it for the next three days. The writers have obviously never had to catch one of the little buggers.
I agree the pigs would have given the zombies a good chase and probably escaped, and that given the fact that Rick and Daryl were in a truck they could have lured the zombies much further away, but the piglets are probably contaminated disease agents. You don’t really want them out there spreading disease to other people or animals. What’s that charming word? Fanwank? Maybe I’m fanwanking, but those piglets were no longer safe to have around anyway. They were going to be slaughtered and burned immediately.
And when the holes are filled what then?
I do agree that it was unneccessary to kill the piglets for the specific purpose of luring the Walkers away. They would indeed have just followed them at the mere sight of human meat.
Mark in Omaha:
You proably would attract even more to the place since the piglets regard the prison as home and probably would try to get back in.
Wow. A lot of negative on here today.
I thought this episode was sort of impressive. Carol has really turned around to be one of the best characters on the show. The flu plot serves up a really interesting potential half season plot line, as this could absolutely decimate everyone if it spreads quickly enough. It shows that Woodbury was probably the better choice, but that’s not a knock on the show. Lack of foresight into ideas of sickness when you are more worried about zombies/ crazy dictators is probably pretty realistic.
I think the bit Alan says about only caring about redshirts through characters we care about otherwise is to the show’s credit. We don’t really have time in the show to introduce everyone organically, so introducing them and making us care about them through their relationship to familiar characters seems to be a good way to go. And it was effective for this episode in the case of Tyreese’s now dead would-be girlfriend.
So yeah, I think this season is set up pretty well. Hopefully they don’t squander it like they did last year.
I agree. The show doesn’t have time to dedicate plot lines to 20+ characters, so it’s going to need to kill them off sooner or later. Spending time on character development for them now doesn’t really have any purpose.
I have no issue with the treatment of the main characters, however, and they’ve all undergone some type of change or had their stories flushed out a bit better. Even the scene with Michonne reacting to the crying baby was incredibly interesting development for her. I’d much rather see this than hear pointless backstory about someone who will be dead next week.
When kid A tells Carol that kid B is “messed up” (in a zombie apocalypse, no less), I demand to see a scene where Carol interrogates the kid to find out the extent of the “messed up-edness”. (Instead of watching Carol silently walking away without comment.)
This show encourages the use of the epitaph, “brain-dead”, doesn’t it?
They just saw their dad die an then re killed. I think that is what Carol thought the younger girl meant by “messed up.”
This show is at its worst whenever zombies attack. It requires that these humans have a complete lack of risk management within their most precious space, and that they become completely inept as fighters too. Also, every zombie bite resembles an old person chowing down on a soggy sponge cake, but with less effort, and yet they always make it through clothing and skin without any problem.
At this point, THE WALKING DEAD should be as appropriate of a name as COUGAR TOWN. Zombies should no longer be a realistic threat. Just humans. That would at least make all of this more believable.
As it stands, we’re about half a season away from TRUEBLOOD level of stupidity.
I understand its essential to the plot, but I could really deal without watching and listening to squealing animals die.
But squealing PEOPLE dying in agony is just fine, huh?
@Monty Yeah, it’s weird, but we see so many humans in pain/dying every week on TV and in movies, that we’re pretty much immune to the awfulness. I remember watching the Faces of Death with the human deaths and being disgusted by it, but not to the point that I had to turn away. When I watched the one with animals dying, I couldn’t even finish it – just too horrible. And this coming from a person with no pets, and no real affinity towards animals in general.
@MJ Yes.
You probably ate bacon at some point today you hypocrite.
I think it’s the little girls that are feeding the rats to the walkers. Particularly the older one. As he sister said, “she isn’t weak she’s messed up” and I think that was before she saw her Dad knifed through the skull by Carol!
I quit working at shoprite and now I make $35h – $80h…how? I’m working online! My work didn’t exactly make me happy so I decided to take a chance on something new… after 4 years it was so hard to quit my day job but now I couldn’t be happier. Heres what I do======WWW.Jobs94.COM
Wow! Would you please tell us all how?
I quit working at shoprite and now I make $35h – $80h…how? I’m working online! My work didn’t exactly make me happy so I decided to take a chance on something new… after 4 years it was so hard to quit my day job but now I couldn’t be happier. Heres what I do======WWW.Jobs94.COM
Currently, I have three problems with this show.
First, something Alan alluded to, I am not sure I know most of these people to care about them. I feel bad for Tyreese because he is an awesome character in the comics, and I have a similar affection for all things and actors related to The Wire. So Chad L. Coleman and “D’Angelo” Larry Gilliard Jr. earn instant endearment based on earlier works. However, Tyreese’s girlfriend dying? I did not even really remember who she was, much less have any time to get to grow any attachment to her.
Second, pacing. The farm and the search for Sophia were too slow, without enough growth. It did not even have to be action. Here? Things move too fast. I sort of need to get to know Beth’s boyfriend or Tyreese’s girlfriend to feel anything genuine when they die. And something as important as dealing with Carl’s failing humanity or Rick’s tenuous grasp on sanity and recovery? Those are things we sort of need to see. This is where they need to let things breathe a bit before pulling those sort of events, at least if they want us to really care.
The biggest problem is it seems like they are in a hurry to get to the “good stuff” without doing the work to make it meaningful. Personally, I can handle down-time and tension-building to make the payoff worth more. This is a show about zombies. There will be action at various points. However, I think most of the time a slower burn to let a sense of growing dread and heightening stakes build works better. This felt like they had to get rid of a bunch of extras brought in from the end of last season.
Third is the believability factor. Oddly enough, on a show about the zombiepocalypse, it is often the people I have a hard time finding believable. Carol seemed too militant on the two girls. Not about teaching them to fight zombies/walkers. But expecting young girls to be able to just stab their just-died father in the head to prevent him from turning into a zombie? Maaaaaaaaybe you let them just sit that one out and learn to kill non-relative zombies when they are not just traumatized. Sure, one might have to do that to the other sister in the future. That seemed like an odd place to throw them into the deep end. The action and dialogue with the girls felt a bit forced to me. Carol could have just done more with less explanation; like just taking charge with disposing the girls’ father’s body and the resultant caretaking just by doing it. We did not need that all spelled out for us. The other thing I have a hard time with is what realistic motivation would somebody in the prison have for bringing it all down? Maybe they win me over, depending on who it is a/o why. On the surface, that seems like the actions of somebody with a death wish for themselves and everybody around them. That seems less organic to me and more forced, at least at this early stage, than just having people get sick and meanwhile a huge herd(s) comes whilst the survivors are too sick and incapacitated to keep the fences up. I do reserve the right to change my mind on that.
Things that worked? I like how Rick is becoming the leader through circumstances forcing him to take action. He has worked best to me when he was the reluctant leader, not the one grasping the role of a dictator by the throat. It was also painful and moving to see Rick trying to be more peaceful and have to sacrifice the pigs, and everything they stood for, to save the prison. That is uncomfortable, only in a good way. I really felt for him and how he is trying to do the right thing and being forced to make difficult choices. Michonne worked for me in this episode. Not so much her continued hatred of the Governor; the comic gave her a much more convincing reason for that than the series. However, they are finally giving her a personality, and the scene with her and Beth, and finally Judith, was pretty well done. I also appreciate her growing relationship with Rick, Carl, and Daryl, Carl in particular.
-Cheers
To your third point, just read the first paragraph of this link: [www.avclub.com]
Carol is trying to make everyone see that you can never be weak again.
@MisterFilmGeek, I agree that is the point they are trying to make. However, that is perhaps the one time that you maybe let that slide. Under the circumstances, the chances of either of the girls successfully stabbing their dead father’s brains so that he did not become a zombie were probably slim. Second, that is the kind of stuff that would scar them for life. That is why I thought it made more sense when Carl was telling them to stop naming the zombies, to depersonalize them. That is the sort of separation that would seem really hard for little girls to grasp while trying to build themselves up enough to brain their dad whilst still grieving him.
Granted, Carol and fans of her approach might disagree. Regardless, I think you start with something relatively smaller, like killing zombies along the fence, rather than their first field lesson of sorts being stabbing a knife in their dead father’s ear. That seemed like too much for the situation, even considering the whole zombiepocalypse thing. So maybe that is a less compelling gripe. It seemed like one of the few times it would be o.k. to show a little more leniency, like perhaps Carol could have started by teaching them on somebody who was NOT their sole remaining family member and work them up to it for if/when Carol or somebody else close to them died and had to be incapacitated before turning.
-Cheers
You might “start with something relatively smaller”, but Carol doesn’t. That’s the point – this is how she’s dealing with it, not how you or any other “normal” person would.
Alright, fair enough.
Here is another reason I would start less traumatic, or “smaller” to own up to my own analogy. Look at Carl. While not in the same situation entirely, he has been immersed into this world, and violently. However, he remains (to me at least) a fairly powerful cautionary tale of sorts. He had lost so much humanity that he was bordering on sociopathic behavior. Even Rick, a grown man who was a cop, lost so much that he started to mentally break down.
Maybe that does not make Carol any less believable to most. However, it does make her decisions a bit questionable. Not teaching the kids at-large to defend themselves, that makes sense. Having young children not only witness but be encouraged to actively participate in the (admittedly necessary) braining of their dead father? That might be too much too soon. How she handled it afterwards actually worked for me, while the setup and actual acts in the cell did not. Given what happens when people get too desensitized, I kind of question it, yet I must admit it fits in with her evolution. It just seemed a bit much, and more of the writers making a point than something I actually bought her doing. Again, that is just me.
-Cheers
I agree with mrfilmgeek.. This is just how she is dealing with it and it’s meant to show how her character has changed and how the things she went through took a toll on her. She lost her daughter who was never taught to defend herself and ended up getting killed by just a couple walkers.
As for allowing the girl a chance to stab her father in the head I can’t fault her. The girl wanted to do it it’s not like carol told her to. And once the girl changed her mind carol didn’t pressure her to continue with it. Same thing happened when Carl shot Lori. He told Maggie he wanted to and she let him. Had he came back out and said he couldn’t do it I’m sure Maggie would’ve did it herself. It’s just something that has to be done and if some one wants to be the one to end it for their family member you let them. In this world 13 is grown.
It’s almost like a honor (maybe that’s not the best word to use) to be the one to end it for your loved ones in this world.
@Walkers:
“It’s almost like a honor (maybe that’s not the best word to use) to be the one to end it for your loved ones in this world.”
Yeah, I can see that. It will be interesting to see where they go with that. Just based on Carl, I am wondering how, or even if, they address the potential dehumanizing of the kids. Carl went the nearly sociopath route, Beth is all but unfeeling when her boyfriend dies like she never really let him in on an emotional level.
-Cheers
@MATHIAS Oh great. Another self absorbed internet hero who thinks anyone cares about his viewing habits.
I found it a very mixed episode. The action set-piece was terrific, and Andrew Lincoln’s performance had several wonderful moments.
Too much burden was put on child actors who weren’t up to the task (sidenote: a recurring phenomenon in much of television recently – the main kid on Goldbergs is abysmal, not to mention the atrocity that is Brody-daughter).
The show is at its best when it departs greatly from the comic (and I’m more of a fan of the comic than the show).
They need to admit they completely failed on TV-Michonne. She’s redundant. The TV-universe version of Walking Dead already has its silent badass killer, and that’s Daryl. It might enrage the fans, but, she needs to go.
And they’ve mostly botched Tyreese. He’s salvageable at this point, but, it’s teetering on the edge.
So far, I’m liking the new tone in place from the new showrunners, and have optimism this season will be good. I like that it doesn’t feel predestined (like the show-down w/ the Governor than hung over all of last season) and it has an organic feel. Have many reasons for optimism for the season, but also several reservations. Hoping for the best.
I agree on the botched Tyreese character. I have never read the comic books and he seems to be a favorite there. In this show, I’m waiting for him to be killed — good collateral death that the audience wouldn’t care about. All we know about him on the TV show is that he was wandering around with a small group of people before getting to the prison, he got suckered in by the Governor, has a slight run in with his former companion Allen, and now he is back in the prison. He seems a bit weak to me — a blank character with not a lot of personality. Michonne has more personality than he does! Hopefully they will do something interesting with him on the show.
I disagree about michonne. I think she is a great character. There is still a lot to learn about her but I feel there pacing it. I like how private she is.
I do agree that tyrese has taken on a weak image. I thought he would be a good character going into this season but after 2 episodes I don’t like him. Same goes for Glenn. I stopped liking him after how he changed after the run in with Merle and the governor. Made him look weak
I have been a fan of all things zombie since I was a little kid getting the s**t scared out of me by the original Dawn of the Dead so I’m an easy sell on this show. I also understand that it has it’s problems and there are many ways it could be improved. However, I grow more and more tired of reading the comments every week and seeing the same posts over and over which state some variation of the following. “This show sucks. It’s boring and I’m done watching.” Look, you don’t like it, thats fine. Thats why there are other channels to watch, but to watch a show, then get online and go to a website that reviews the show, scroll down and actually post in the comments that you are not going to watch the show? That just seems like too much work. And to those who keep saying they should end the show because YOU don’t like it? Really? It is the highest rated show on cable, buy a great margin. So, they aren’t going to end the show regardless of your strong dislike for the show. Sorry to rant, but I and many others actually do like the show and just get tired of seeing so many people who don’t like it keep reminding us that they are not going to watch the show anymore. You’re not going to watch it? Great. I don’t need to know all the shows you don’t watch.
Pot? Meet kettle.
He happens to be correct. Whining about the show is incredibly tedious.
So, you would amend Alan’s question at the end of his reviews to read: “What did everyone else think (but, only reply if you like the show and be sure to never repeat any negative criticism you’ve made in the past)?”
Essentially, you are arguing against the episodic review of any TV series, as most flaws in a series will be repeated with dizzying frequency. I disagree, and encourage even greater dissemination of views, even those I find tedious.
I still enjoy the show, but when shows fall flat after an amazing first season it upsets people. They fell in love with characters and looked forward to seeing the character development and other great story arcs. If that’s how they feel, it actually makes sense to come onto message boards to read and talk about the show. It was something they once loved.
Now if they never liked it from the first episode, I agree with you.
Did anyone else think that Beth died in the cell block attack? They showed a girl dead on the floor, and my GF and I both thought it was Beth. Who was that girl, and why did they linger on her so long?
Yeah, I thought it could have been Beth. My only guess is that since we had no idea who she really was, we would feel bad because it COULD have been a character we actually know.
Carol’s speech about parents of deceased children not being given a name is directly taken (stolen, IMO) from a tv show or movie. Does anybody remember where that came from?
Six Feet Under, I think, spoken by Brenda Chenoweth.
Personally, I’m just thrilled to see the action from Seasons 1 & 3 combined with the measured character development from Season 2 simultaneously — during, you know, the SAME season. If this keeps up, it will be exactly the show I was hoping for back when TWD made its debut. And I feel like Scott Gimple is just the man to pull it off. He’s really delivered on heart-wrenching character moments to date, and now he’s joining forces with zombie-action uber-God Greg Nicotero. So now, instead of stomping out of the room in disgust at some irrational, doofus thing Andrea did, I’ll only need to leave the room for the animal-slaughter scenes. Why YES, in fact, I am a vegetarian … but that’s not what made the pig scene so horrific to watch. It was all that terrible high-pitched squealing. MUCH too close to forking over innocent, uncomprehending babies.
Great episode. The action and suspense were pretty top notch. Also, some great scenes for Michonne, Carol, Rick, and Carl. I wasn’t really moved by the two little girls’ stories, but whatever.
The most upsetting part for me was Rick cutting the little pigs. First off, if he was going to sacrifice them, why not kill them instead of making them die a slow, horrible death? Also, as others pointed out, those zombies are just going to go back to the fence after eeating the pigs…
Michonne’s fight scene with the two walkers rubbed me the wrong way. Hand to hand combat over unsheathing her sword, and decapitating the walkers? Really? Out of character, and bad writing.
Not liking the focus on the kids so far this season. It doesn’t help that the two young girls are not the greatest actresses.
The new virus threat has been a nice addition.
Overall, a shaky, uneven, somewhat frustrating start to the season. Good, and bad elements. Typical Walking Dead I guess.
The prison is starting to feel a lot like the farm, and that’s not a good thing.
The show is rudderless and going nowhere. It is such a great concept but so poorly written. Can you imagine if it had half the writing of Breaking Bad how good it would be? I’m getting very tired of creative ways to kill zombies. The governor last year was an interesting and worthy villain. So far we have all of the excitement of season two’s farmville but set at a prison.
Kind of a reverse “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” episode, when the guns came out of storage. BTW, I spotted the Governor over on PBS Great Perfomances in Shakespeare’s “Richard II, part of “The Hollow Crown.” He was the Earl of Northumberland.
This show continues to exasperate and disappoint me. I’m watching out of habit now, but it’s like eating warmed over leftovers for dinner when you crave a steak dinner out. I’ve always thought this show — and drama itself — is at its best when it’s man vs. man. Coming under attack from zombies is fine, but we’ve been there, done that. The greatest tension arises when the characters have a human antagonist, or there’s conflict within their own community. I thought the Governor was poorly written, but the show was better in Season 3 because of the Woodbury story. This is why I’m happy to see that someone is baiting the walkers with rats, and someone killed and burned two survivors. It will be interesting to find out who that/those person(s) were, and how Rick and company deal with them.
I also was encouraged by the cold opening at the fence. I’d like to see more like that.
This show is like good porn and nobody watches porn for the character devleopment and storyline…err from what I am told =)
I thought it was very odd that no one seems to shut, let alone lock the doors to their cells where they sleep. Call me crazy but I shut and lock the doors to my house and I don’t live in a fortress besieged by the undead.
Hate watching this show is the only way. So many flaws. Poor character development and lazy writing that is hard to take this show seriously. I just laugh and watch whatever nonsense ends up on screen. Bad acting, lazy writing (another plot-device… swine-flu!), and just dumb characters. Watching to laugh is all I have left.
Michonne tore her ACL — out for the year.
Herschel — regrew his leg. Should be back for playoffs.
Daryl the Nazi is still looking fine. Glad he’s got a Wrangler this week rather than a dumb (but cool!) motorbike with a Nazi symbol on it.
Apparently the swine-flu is back with a vengeance (even though it’s less deadly than the common flu — but whatevs).
Write a comment…Wow, I really thought this episode was pretty good, along with last weeks. I didn’t care about these new characters going in, but I did by the end of the episode. That’s the kind of feat this show has never achieved before. Even Carol already has more personality than she has had all three seasons prior. The scene with Michonne and the baby was a great example of showing, not telling – another thing this show has been poor at in the past. We’ve got a couple of mysteries set up – though I do think the rats were fed by the children. This show is going to have to do more than just zombies to survive, and for the first time I feel like it’s up to that task.
Prediction / Possible Spoiler
I think it’s D’Angelo from the wire feeding the Zombie’s the rats. There has been nothing specific, but i think the show has wanted us to be weary of him and he seems shady.
Prediction / Possible Spoiler
I think it’s D’Angelo from the wire feeding the Zombie’s the rats. There has been nothing specific, but i think the show has wanted us to be weary of him and he seems shady.
Anyone else looking forward to learning how Tyreese will be affected (besides having become a Typhoid-Mary-carrier) after having had intimate contact with infected Karen? How being a carrier will affect all the characters who were exposed to but not killed by “Captain Trips”? How the quarantine measures the council adopts will affect human dynamics at the prison?
Game of Thrones Season 5 Episode 6
[gameofthronesseason5episode6.com]
Oh Ya every one like walking DEad . I am Also A big fan