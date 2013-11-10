Review: ‘The Walking Dead’ – ‘Internment’

A quick review of tonight’s “The Walking Dead” coming up just as soon as I declare we have Spaghetti Tuesdays every Wednesday…
Though Rick appears in both, “Internment” was essentially the flip side of last week’s “Indifference,” depicting the hell the prison population is going through while Daryl’s group is off getting medicine. It’s a simple episode, leaning more heavily than the show ever has before on Scott Wilson’s warm, stoic performance as Hershel, and effectively continued the season 4 mix of despair and complicated action, with Hershel having to deal with a zombie outbreak in quarantine while Rick and Carl break out the heavier artillery once a horde of zombies bust through the fence. There are a lot of logistical/plausibility questions – Why isn’t Hershel locking every single person inside a cell to prevent exactly what happened here? How is Carl instantly that good a shot with the kind of weapon he’s never used before? – but when “The Walking Dead” is humming like it has this season, it effectively puts you into the scary moment so that the questions don’t come until well after the carnage is over.
Hershel’s struggle to stay upbeat – and to keep finding theological meaning in this never-ending nightmare – nicely grounded the episode, and worked in parallel with Rick’s story, as both fathers are trying, futilely, to keep their children out of harm’s way in the post-zombie apocalypse. Had the episode ended on Hershel crying in his cell after failing to find comfort in the Bible, or even on a relatively peaceful (if somber) note like Hershel and Michonne riding off to dispose of the bodies, “Internment” would have been a fairly satisfying experience all around.
Instead, though, we close on the cartoonishly menacing return of the cartoonishly menacing Governor. I knew we weren’t done with him forever, but I kept holding out hope that Scott Gimple would keep the guy off-screen until at least the end of this half season. Now my hope shifts to Gimple doing a better job writing this guy than Glen Mazzara did. I’m not opposed to Rick’s group having a human opponent, as the period before the Governor turned into a bonkers supervillain was one of the best stretches this show has ever had. But this season has been working just fine without the Governor, and unless his time in the wilderness led to a major personality transplant, he needs to be dispensed with quickly.
What did everybody else think?
I was thinking the same exact thing. I though this was the strongest episode this show has put out in quite some time… And then The Governor shows up. Scott Wilson killed it tonight though. I was about to give up on the series but tonight’s makes me want to stock around for at least the rest if this half season.
Call me crazy, but l thought this was the weakest episode of the season. Scott Wilson was fantastic to be sure. Too many improbable situations with too many people l didn’t even know. Didn’t think Glenn or Sasha would survive, but surprise, they did. Bad episode.
Yeah, the “logistical/plausibility questions” killed this episode for me even before the governor showed up :(
this whole season just plain sucks, so fake and boring, im done watching the walking dead, its ruined
Really?? The Walking Dead fake?? Naahhhhh…
My guess is Carl became a dead-eye crack shot thanks to video games.
Or almost two years firing guns. Has everyone forgotten how he put down Shane and a year later saved Michonne? It is not out of the blue.
ya 2 years of firing guns, im wondering where they found 2 years worth of ammo laying around, hahahaha this season is so fake, walking dead is ruined
It wouldn’t be hard to imagine that when they brought the survivors from Woodbury over to the prison they also looted Woodbury of all it’s remaining weapons and ammo. The governor got away with the heavy weapons (I’d assume) but he must have left a lot of stuff behind.
These first 5 episodes have been pretty solid overall. I was hoping that he wouldn’t show up until the end of the first half of the season as well. Be kind of cool if he was done away with in one episode. Still maybe they have found a way to make him more interesting.
the first 5 episodes have been the worst of the whole show, so fake and boring, the worst season yet
These first five episodes have been better than any stretch of five episodes from the first three seasons. Dan must be Glen Mazarra. Get a job, Glen.
Yup. I wonder which episodes Dan likes. Probably the ones I hated.
Ugh.
1. Why didn’t they go all Rambo on the zombie hoard earlier?
2. Why were the storing weapons outside with their barrels up?
3. Do we have any idea on what the census is now inside the prison?
I liked how they dealt with the Carol situation but wish it had been her instead of the Governor outside the gate.
Ugh on autocorrect: horde
Yeah, l would have preferred seeing Carol too. All l can think is the Governor will pull some Dr Evil crap now. Love Hershel. Hated this episode. Didn’t know the people dying & l didn’t care.
Agree with Abuela. I love Herschel but this was one of the weakest episodes they’ve ever done. The drama was manufactured so poorly that I couldn’t take any of it seriously and just found myself in disbelief and laughing. They were doing so well too…
1) True they should’ve shot them down earlier before they broke down the fence. The only thing I can think of is that they wanted to conserve ammo as much as possible. Before this knives and spears were adequate, but they should’ve let them pile up for long before breaking out the assault weapons.
2) For quick access. Having the barrels open and near the inner fence makes them easy to get at although yes if the fence had broken before they got there they would’ve had to distract the swarm to get at the weapons. Hopefully there is a second weapons cache within the prison itself.
3) Let’s see it should be down to about 20-25 by now.
Herschel’s unwillingness to kill the zombies in quarantine made me want to throw things at my TV.
Agreed. I was also hoping it would be Carol. This was a very good episode, though. Even though I knew damn well that Glenn, Sasha, Hershel and even that little girl were NOT going to die, I still kind of started thinking one of them might. Very tense.
i am so angry at them for ruining the walking dead, this is so 100% fake now its not even funny, the rest of this season and season 5 will be terrible
We get it Dan! Go watch something else…..
a pike or sharpened pole could have taken care of all of the walkers at that fence in about 20 minutes…
Gun storage gets a F. They could have at least thrown a tarp over them.
I count about 13 identifiable adults, and two children that have actual names. So at least 20 no more than 30, half of them non-combatants.
@Abuela: You weren’t supposed to care about the people dying, other than maybe Caleb. You were supposed to care about the threat they posed to Hershel and Glenn and Sasha and the little girl—and the emotional toll the quarantine was taking on them.
@Jason. I love Glenn & Hershel. I never thought their lives were in danger because there are no others that have been given enough scene time to take their place in our hearts. The situation is bleak, l get it. Hershel is the AntiCarol. I get it.
Some good moments in this episode, but bad ending with governor showing up. Let’s see what they make of it. @ Dan… ok ’nuff said already
I think Gimple will do a much better job developing the Governor. He’s much more focused on character and the Governor is a great character. There is still a lot from the comics that they haven’t done with the Governor yet that would make for some awesome moments if they included them this season.
I kind of disagree. The Governor in the comics was an absurd psychopath from page one. At least in the show he turned into an absurd psychopath gradually.
The Governor needs to die. The Governor was an annoying moustache-twirling villain in the comic and in the show (he literally had a moustache he twirled in the comic no less). I hope he dies soon and painfully. I’m so sick and tired of his “theme” song that I threw up in my mouth a little when it played.
If the Governor has discovered the cure to what turns people into Walkers he could use this as leverage to gain control of the prison and force Rick to recognize him as the new leader.
That was literally one of the dumbest episodes ever. I thought zombeis ate brains, why are they going after these survivors!?
1) So the writers know they cannot show Rick as a capable leader, so they have to force feed us and have Maggie tell us how great a leader is! Writing skillz!
2) If they knew the flu was killing folk, why not lock them up before hand?
3) Why let the zombies on the fence ever get that bad? I’d think killing the zombies BEFORE they broke through would be the smart solution. Hey our boat is sinking, rather than try and fix the hole let’s just try and bale water! Omg.
4) Let’s just move these dead bodies around that could literally turn to zombies and infect us at any second!
5) So gun shot inside it’s day light. Then instantly the dark of night. Where was Karl hiding, Illinois?
6) The Governor returns! OMG! I was shocked by that. Totally didn’t predict that and laugh hysterically.
7) Where’s Wallace? Errr, Carol?
8) SO the zombie turns in the cell next to Sascha, waits 5 scenes later to attack? Do they snooze now? No one heard it? It turns… Herschel has time to get an IV going in the girl, get her on her back, and make her conscious AND deal with the neighbor before it decides to come out. Crikey.
9) Herschels actions around the zombies were pretty spot on through out!
Just when I think they were doing well after last episode they go and produce this garbage. Manufactured phony drama full of plot holes and driven by stupidity because they are incapable of making anything dramatic through coherent logical writing. Lazy utilization of plot devices. Maybe they should try music to help manufacture drama, I heard that helps /s. How can anyone defend this show after that pitiful performance. Just brutal really.
Brace yourself for the best episode ever crowd & the” they didn’t mow down the walkers sooner because it would draw attention & they didn’t want to waste amok” crowd. Yes, by all means pair up the sick people & leave all the doors open. Ay dips mil.
Even then Maggie didn’t really say anything more than, “I wouldn’t have wanted to make that decision.” So in other words you’d follow along with Rick like you followed along with your dad keeping a barn full of walkers.
So much stupid.
Couldn’t they just light a match to the crowd of Zombies outside the gate and let them roast before they get to be too many? As a matter of fact, they need a good forest fire to clear them out of the surrounding areas.
Write a comment… damn spell check. Ay dios Mio.
I adore Hershell, and I adore Scott Wilson. I know I will cry when the show loses him (hoping they keep him around for a long while, but I was also hoping for the same with Carol).
Plot holes aside, I enjoyed this episode. At least there was a little more action than previous. A lot more, actually. I am looking more forward to Daryl’s reaction to Carol than the Gov’s return. Ugh.
The heavy focus on Hershel left a bad feeling in my gut that he was going to die in this episode, like an episode of Survivor where they finally focus on one character who hadn’t got much attention and viola, they’re voted out.
I agree with Hollywoodaholic. The emphasis on Hershel as Mr. Wonderful made me suspect this was his last episode. They even photographed him with his face suffused with light. The way he insisted on moving the dead before they turned, I expected one of them to bite him at any moment.
I kept worrying that a promo would run that said, “Tonight on Talking Dead…Scott Wilson”.
That’s been the sure sign kiss of death.
I don’t Carl was that accurate with the rifle. Its why he and Rick were stabbing walkers in the head still after things settled down.
Both Carl and Rick were accurate, they just weren’t perfect.
Regarding Carl being able to fire a AR-16 effectively: First let me say to give full and open discloser I have never fired a real gun in my life but I would imagine if you are more than competent in one type of firearm you should be at least competent in others. The principle is the same after all line up the sites and shoot. If anything he should be better because it is a rifle as apposed to a hand gun especially at such close ranges. We know he is very competent with a hand gun and we have seen him shoot a rifle in anti zombie combat before so it is no big leap. The only thing that would be really different is the recoil and how to work the action. Also we don’t know if that was the very first time he at least was shown how to work it. What Rick was telling him was probably a quick 10 second refresher course. There was a seven month time jump between Seasons so even if Carl was not allowed to carry a weapon during that time there was plenty of time for him to be familiarized with them under supervision.
I do agree they should’ve had the damn cell doors closed after what happened the first time.
And I still think the girl wasn’t the one feeding the Skin Eaters-who was very brave saving Glenn btw-and with the return of the governor I sure do think he is the one responsible.
I also still think the water is responsible for the spread of the disease. The Governor could be responsible for that if I am right. If he is really all alone it would be the only real way for him to get back at Rick and his group if I am right.
I constantly remind myself this is a TV show & l shouldn’t get to aggravated about what happens, but l can put up with infinite amo & improbable head shots just not humans’ stupidity. Rick tried to keep his children safe by turning a blind eye to the walkers at the fence. Oh l know everything was honky dory for 30 days & the Governor forgot where the prison is located. Morgan did more by himself to protect his home than all those prison folks. I hope they hop on the Partridge Family bus & get the hell out of the prison. Maybe they could build some tree houses or live in a high rise & chuck the walkers out of the windows.
I don’t think The Governor forgot where the prison was since I think he is the one feeding the Walkers rats and drawing them to the fence and I also believe if my water is the vector of the disease theory is right the is the one fouling the water. I mean if he really is all alone he can’t show himself otherwise Michonne will be out there in 10 seconds flat to take his head off.
However I do agree Rick should’ve thinned out the swarm first before putting in the reinforcing buttresses.
Morgan’s set-up was designed to protect one person from other people as much as walkers. It was an incredibly dangerous set-up he had, and if you have 50 people running around with children, a recipe for disaster. Have you not been paying attention though? They’ve created a number of defenses designed to keep the walkers out.
Well yes, l have been paying attention. Whatever they did didn’t work.
A number of defenses? What would those be? They fixed the front gate and constructed minimal Cheval de frise (google it) on either side of the new outer gate. They did nothing to shore up the flimsy fencing that was ready to go tumbling down three episodes ago.
What are they going to shore up the fencing with and how? Do they go scavenge steel and a tractor trailer and heavy equipment? You realize that the existing perimeter fence is kinda long, right? Or do they dig a 10′ wide, 10′ deep trench outside with the non-existent backhoe they don’t have? A trench would eventually fill up with walkers and be useless, btw.
Maybe if half the population was sick and the other half not involved in a medicine run, they’d have the man-power to deal with the walker horde manually…which is what they we were doing. Lord knows this show neglects reality and is easy to criticize, but I’m not sure how you think they’re going to turn a medium security prison into a castle.
Not trying to pick a fight, but you said they created a “number of defenses”, I asked what they were, you didn’t list any but came back with they didn’t have time to construct any. I realize it’s a television show and subject to TV logic. In a real world, they are surrounded by farm land with miles and miles of fencing, also lots of farm equipment. A trench would buy you enough time to construct stronger defenses (in the real world). I can’t imagine how you could possibly find any steel in a prison, also I’m sure all the Farm Supply stores and fencing companies have been looted.
You listed what I was going to mention, so excuse me for not repeating you.
This farm land with equipment and miles of fencing you speak of, how exactly do you harvest this? You go out into the open as a group to remove installed fencing? Cyclone or steel fencing will be anchored into the ground. Removing it would be a difficult task without destroying it. And to do what, to build another fence? Do most farmers in Georgia own their own back-hoes, excavators, flat bed trucks, and reserves of concrete? A tractor will only get you so far in this task. As for a trench, have you ever dug one by hand because without an excavator or a back-hoe, it’s an exceedingly difficult job. I wasn’t serious about the trench anyway, as that’s both a hazard and a short-term solution against zombies.
Listen, I don’t want to fight about this either. The prison is not a perfect sanctuary for a number of reasons, including the fence that was designed to simply keep convicts in, not keep teeming hordes out. Woodbury wasn’t perfect either, considering that the Governor and his minions would likely know all of Woodbury’s weaknesses. But what you’re describing would be a difficult and time-consuming task for a large group of workers in a world that *wasn’t* overrun with flesh-eating zombies devoid of all modern conveniences.
Ah geez, there are prosthetic legs, pigs & horses to be had, but they can’t find any tractors, riding lawn mowers, chainsaws, or like the National Guard vehicles that were in Woodbury. Those thirty days without an accident most have been spent catching up on reading.
They were spent repairing all the damage from the Governor’s assault, planting a garden, gathering the pigs and building them a pen, burying the dead, getting everyone new to the prison situated and scavenging resources for them.
The funny thing about this is if they had spent all that time shoring up the fence or building more defenses, people would be nitpicking that they hadn’t addressed the issue of food.
You take this a little too personally. The WD producers should hire you as a PR man.
It’s nothing personal, but most of these criticisms can be easily criticized. I hate-watched seasons 2 and 3 and I’m seeing the glimmers of improvement in the character writing, so I’m willing to debate the show’s merits to an extent. But I’ve made my frustrations with WD abundantly clear in the past.
I watch this show, but sometimes I wonder why anymore. The bleakness and never-ending stream of zombies and despair is becoming too much.
I thought it was a good episode, but I’d really like for a tad more hope. It would be wonderful to find out there are some people living somewhere…without a Governor.
Disagree the governor is an awesome character looking forward to his return
Maggie ” oh, Carol killed Karen & David, then l’m glad you left her ass out there”. So just like that Rick says it & Maggie is cool with it. All hail King Rick the Nobleman. Doesn’t matter that the viewers know Rick is telling the truth, no one else does. He is that awesome that know one will even doubt for one moment that for one second that he did the right thing. I thought for a moment that Carol was right in ending Karen & David’s suffering when the flu victims were dying horrible deaths, but of course Sasha & Glenn survived giving the impression that with proper care Karen & David would too. The character assassination of Andrea last year & Carol this season is a grave disappointment to me.
You’re right. It would have been better to have had Maggie and Rick stop and debate it for 15 minutes and then drag the drama out for five episodes like in season 2.
It’s just lazy writing. They are unable to properly portray Rick as great leader so they have to rely on the other characters telling us how great he is. When we know he is in fact an awful leader (or certainly flawed if you’re being kind) it just makes the other characters come off as dumb and the writers as lazy.
I think the point was that there were a number of fluid situations happening in that moment that Maggie was more concerned with. Debating Rick’s choice is something to save for later. The fact that she agreed with him in the moment is not some testament to her love of his leadership skills.
The criticism of this show is so annoying. When they stand around and debate things endlessly people complain. When the writers attempt to keep the action moving people complain.
If everyone agrees that Rick was right and there’s no discussion or disagreement with his choice, that will be an issue to criticize. I thought it was telling that show starts with Rick passing by the hitchhiker they ignored and left to die last season. Rick is oblivious to him, but here’s an undead reminder of how Rick’s choices have very real consequences.
Why exactly didn’t they give Karen & David the same care they gave Sasha & Glenn? Seriously doc says they drowning in their own blood, put them in isolation. Yet suddenly when it comes to characters we care about they have found ambu bags, alcohol, IV’s, saline & intubation kits. So my question is were Karen & David too far gone or is this more sloppy writing?
Hard to say about Karen and David, and that’s ricks point in getting rid of carol.
No matter what, you have to suspend disbelief , if the lungs are full of blood, end stage organ disease, etc then ambu bag breathing to buy time for antibiotics to arrive wouldn’t work anyway. Could also be a virus which antibiotics wouldn’t treat either – hence Carols thinking for a merciful death, in conflict with Hershel’s and ricks never give up heroic attitude. They didn’t like carol playing god, even if she was protecting the group in her defense
It’s only tv, but the show would really suffer if glen, Hershel, Maggie and carol weren’t around anymore. At least, we can hope carol will appear at some point to rescue them from the gov…..
@MIGHTYH – In world building you have to have consistent rules or the ‘verse you create makes no sense. So if the ambu bag wouldn’t work then was Carol doing mercy killing that could also potentially stop the spread of the virus and save the rest of the group? They don’t like Carol “playing god” as you out it, but isn’t that what Rick did when he decided to be judge and jury entirely on his own? Isn’t that what Hershel did when he kept a barn full of walkers? So Carol doesn’t deserve to be judged by the very council they created to govern themselves?
None of those are remotely comparable. Carol killed two people who may or may not have died. She may have thought it was a “mercy killing” but Carol isn’t a doctor. She had no way of knowing what their likelihood of survival, and neither do we. Speculating that their lungs were full of blood is purely that: speculation.
Rick didn’t kill Carol, but he did judge her on his own. That was wrong. He also gave her a working car, supplies, and extra gas. Carol is more than capable of taking care of herself, so it’s not like Rick knowingly sentenced her to death the way he did the hitchhiker that they passed by late last season.
Hershel was keeping the zombies penned up in the barn. They were already dead. Hershel thought the zombie plague might be reversible. He also was unwilling to accept that these folks were beyond help, due to being dead and whatnot. Hershel was misguided and foolish, but at no point did he “play God.” Shane was the one who set the zombies free and started killing them. Granted, Hershel’s plan sucked and the zombies in the barn constituted a threat, but until Shane freed them it wasn’t a problem.
Their lungs filing with blood is not speculation, it’s what the doctor said.
The show has already established that there is safety in numbers, hence the surprise and suspicion every time the group encounters someone by themselves. Rick wasn’t doing Carol any favors sending her off by herself no matter how many supplies she had.
Was Carol wrong? At this point it seems so. However as I mentioned others have been allowed to make mistakes no matter how good intentioned. Rick has, Hershel has. Yet suddenly Rick has this moral high ground that only he can exact judgement? Nope, not buying it.
Two counts of premeditated murder is just a “mistake?” There’s a lot of folks on death row who’d friend you on Facebook.
Agree with Milaxx. It’s just poor writing to have Rick constantly make awful mistakes and yet his followers blindly support him and tell us how great he is. However, Rick doesn’t play around if anyone else makes a mistake.
Joel using modern non-zombified society standards to judge people in the zombie apocalypse is pretty hilarious.
If that’s how we’re playing… I cannot believe Rick and the gang took over a prison. I guess Rick is a big fan of adverse possession. He should be in jail! What about when Rick killed the other prisoners? Murderer. Rick should be in jail! I cannot believe has automatic weapons, he should be in jail! I bet he follows all the gun laws. What about his driving? He stole that KIA and does not follow the traffic laws. Put him away!
Judging murder (and other acts) by the standards of contemporary society is ridiculous in a show about the decay of society in a post-apoc zombie world. But you knew that, right mate?
They live in a communal group where it’s all for one and one for all. It’s not every man for himself. Everyone has to trust everyone else to watch out for each other and have their back. If one person is allowed to make judgment calls on who should live and die for the greater good, then why would anyone trust each other? It’s about protecting the group and maintaining trust. In a “post-apoc zombie world” it’s ridiculous to assume you could survive WITHOUT THAT TRUST.
Carol thought she was justified, but she acted alone in secret, and pretended not to know about what she did. She didn’t admit to what she’d done until she was confronted. Seems like Carol knew what she did was going to be a problem, and that others wouldn’t agree with her. What happens the next time Carol decides that she can save some people by killing one or two or three others? And if Carol gets to be God, why not everyone else? What if someone decides there’s not enough food, so they kill Carol so there’s left mouths to feed? Is that OK? It was for the good of the group, right?
Yes, society has broken down and the old rules no longer apply. Yes, sacrifices must be made, tough decisions must be made. But the living have to trust each other or there’s no good reason to even bother living as a group.
I’m not questioning Carol being called to task for her decision. I take issue with Rick being the only one to determine her punishment. That’s taking things back to the ricktatorship that was allegedly ended.
Joel, WE don’t even live in a society like the one you have described. Don’t you watch the news? Have you never gone to public school? Have you never read a history book? Humans are a despicable lot.
@abuela: Everything you just said is completely irrelevant to Walking Dead. Society is gone. Public schools don’t exist. The evening news is you talking to the people you’re surviving with. You want to live in a group, you establish trust. If they have no trust, they have no reason to stick together. That is reality.
Right as usual, my altruistic friend.
It is stunning how far off-base you are with my point of view, but I tried.
Joel makes comparisons based on contemporary societal standards then claims it’s all irrelavant to TWD. Oy!
Rick is allowed to do whatever he wants. He has such a successful history as leader that it is easy to put trust in his decisions. /s
@Joel. You may have addressed this last week, but do you feel Carol’s transgression was worse than all of Merle’s? Poster Christine seems to think Merle was trying to save humanity when he attempted to take on the Governor himself. What say you/
I liked the episode, and at least there was an awareness that those with the flu should be confined if it looked as though their (or anyone else’s) death was imminent. To understand why lockdown was only a “rule” at lights out, you must consider the Steinbeck quote, “A sad soul can kill quicker than a germ.” By doing the best he can to maintain the humanity of the patients (at least until lights out time), Hershel is doing his part to help them maintain the hope that might allow them to survive the night.
And to the naysayers who wonder why Hershel’s not sick, my answer is as follows, 1) we can’t lose all our most medically trained people right off the bat; 2) Gimple is trying a different tack: Hershel’s more reasoned seasoned character is what we need right now; 3) they are defining this illness as a flu (like the Spanish flu). Even then, not every caretaker came down with it, but it was incredibly contagious. Dr. S (Caleb) stayed, knowing the risk, and caught it. Hershel apparently hasn’t, but he, Maggie, and Tyreese are at greater risk for catching it than others who haven’t come in close contact with sick people.
In the comics, the story has always been about the cast forever being in a state of shock about what they’ve just had to endure while thrust into the next horrific situation. And the Governor was no exception. He was horrible because he showed the depths that humans could sink to in such an apocalyptic situation. And he did far worse things that he ever did in the television show. But after a handful of issues, he was gone, and it was on to the next thing.
Meanwhile, last season it felt like the Governor overstayed his welcome– not just as a character, but as a storyline. It felt like the writers didn’t want to take the Governor to such extremes as the comic did, and wanted to humanize him more. As a result, his storyline felt stretched out and stretched thin; but even worse than that, once it seemed it had run its course, perhaps because the writers didn’t take things as far as they could have and as far as the comics did… then they seemed reluctant to be done with him. So we were left with plot and story running around in circles and chasing its own tail, and the second half of last season just felt very repetitive. Not looking forward to that… yet again.
Hopefully they will plot a tight storyline with the Governor this time, get in and out, and then be done with him. I felt like the last two episodes of The Walking Dead were the best episodes in more than a season, and the show needs to keep moving forward (as it has been) and doesn’t need to circle backwards.
A quick Wikipedia check confirms that the Governor was around for 21 issues in the comic book. Hardly a handful of issues.
Well, you have to understand that the comic is a very quick read. Each issue takes about 10-20 minutes to read. You could easily fit three issues into one episode of television. So that would equate to about 7 television episodes, perhaps even less.
I thought this was a great episode. I’m usually a nitpicky viewer, but I thought the suspense was so well done here that I didn’t get hung up in plot-logic problems. And Herschel is just dynamite. That said, really not looking forward to the return of the Governor. Hope Mchonne cuts him in half in the first 5 minutes of the next episode.
Agreed. My favorite episode that I can remember since the pilot honestly. I nitpick the show constantly because it’s generally bad at things, but this episode was so well done I didn’t care. That’s all I want from this show.
But yeah. Governor’s return does not have me optimistic. Despite the fairly solid job Gimple and Co have done this season.
I’m in this camp. I nitpick the crap out of this show, but I didn’t hate this episode. Yeah, there were some problems (shut the doors, shut the DAMN DOORS), but overall I thought it was pretty strong. Until the Governor. Dear God, I hate that character so badly. He sucks the life out of the show the second he shows up on screen.
I’m not sure if this season is better or just bleaker. Agree that we’ll know the answer when the Governor is back.
Action wise, great episode. Everything else? Just emphasized how stupid these folks are. As a viewers, I don’t need them perfect or to instantly adapt and do everything right. I do need some basic moves towards intelligent behavior. The fence broke last week, why are we not seeing some movement towards shoring up the other fences? Why is the entire arsenal apparently kept outside exposed to the elements? Why can no one lock a stupid cell door?
Lastly who cares if you brush your teeth, Rick?
All of these are valid points, but I found the business with the cell doors especially grating. If you don’t lock the door, it isn’t really a cell. When the disturbance started, everyone immediately slid open their doors and joined in. Kinda defeats the purpose, doesn’t it?
Also, has anyone else noticed that, despite the daily practice of stabbing walkers through the wire, there are never any dead walkers on the ground outside the fence? It’s always a fresh herd.
I mentioned it a few weeks back. One falls and then there is another in the exact same spot. They should have been stacked up like cordwood in front of the fence. Also when they were shooting them after they got inside the fence. The ones in front would go down but the next wave was instantly right there, didn’t even have to step over their fallen zomrades.
Agree with the cell doors- do they have the keys anyway? Walkers can push through a regular door bolted or chained, or a fence- but can they slide a cell door open? I don’t think they can maybe why they don’t lock them. The walkers that turnned got out of the open cells, not the closed ones even though they weren’t locked
The governor ………. *groan* Just when the show seems ok, they throw us the governor to remind us how dumb this show can be. I really hope they don’t waste time on this bozo in lieu of say, showing us how Carol’s faring out on her own, or Daryl’s reaction to her having been sent away, things happening at the prison, etc.
Hershel was pretty bad ass this episode, though I continuously wonder how good of a fake leg he has to be able to go around like a ninja while defending the sick ward. And yeah, it was massively stupid that patients are just roaming about like they’re trying to make a zombie outbreak in the sick ward.I get the idea behind not wanting to kill the corpses in front of the others, but come on now.
I hope they do an episode where they pick up Carol’s story starting from the moment she’s separated from Rick. She’s tough and experienced, but suddenly she’s completely alone. It has the makings of a great story line. I’d rather see that than the Governor any day. I suspect that most viewers saw that last scene and thought, “Aw crap, him again.”
I loved everything up until they revealed the Governor. I normally love David Morrissey, but I’m tired of the character. Argh.
Another solid episode in a very enjoyable season. Writing, pacing, layering of stories all spot on. Love Scott Wilson.
I for one don’t want an over-dramatization of Daryl’s reaction to Carol’s banishment. If Daryl is truly an honorable man, he would know the value of trust and respect. This is cruel apocalyptic world in which its survivors become better humans or barbarians. The Governor, Shane and Carol did the latter…but others including Meryl stepped up for the sake of both the group and humanity.
Carol has gone over to the dark side and will find another group that accepts her type of morality – when Rick’s group encounters her group, it will not be a happy moment.
Oh how honorable that lovable, kind hearted ,poor misunderstood Merle was. He really never intended to kill Glenn or Michonne. He missed all the National Guardsman at that massacre. Merle didn’t really kill the guy with him on the Michonne hunt, that guy committed suicide. Viewers SAW all that. Viewers see a scene that Rick is imagining happened & Carol is viewed as a cold blooded killer. Forget that Patrick died so quickly. Forget the fact that Glenn looked worse than Caleb. Caleb dies. Surprise, Glenn recovers. Merle good. Carol bad. Carl good. Shane bad. Did Rick or Hershel tell the entire group of people at the prison what Carl did? Oh l forgot that crazy bastard Hershel ratted on little Carl to just Rick. You’ve gone over to the dark side if you have forgiveness for Merle, but not Carol.
And btw, Merle knew Rick was going to get Daryl killed so that is why Merle was willing to sacrifice his life. Merle did not give a zombie-fed half eaten rat’s ass about ” Officer Friendly”
To oppose all the arguments for the prison cell doors to be shut: Try looking at it from the other perspective. There are a few issues with locking the prison cell doors. For one, the patients could easily panic in situations where their doors are locked. What if one of the sick is panicking? They could lose control and start doing weird things. I know they are sick and weak, but anyway…just trying to find plausible reasoning.
Also, suppose there is an outbreak in the quarantine and Hershel’s got to save people. He could find problems with the cell doors not opening again. That’s a huge stretch, but for Walking Dead standards it could easily happen.
I thought it was a pretty solid episode. Really enjoyed the Hershel scenes. He reminds me a little of Bunny Colvin. The warmth…ah the warmth…
Suppose two episodes earlier an entire cell block slept through Patrick enjoying a buffet of prison residents? Looks like there was an outbreak. How many died from the flu? How many from walker related injuries?
This episode reminded me why I stopped watching this show altogether for a long stretch of S2. Just a lot of stuff I don’t care about. Put I’m a precarious viewer anyway. While it’s true that this seasons so far has been better than the last, I’m fighting off the feeling that this show is just a big exercise in pointless narcissism. It’s just so hard to stay fully engaged with the world of the show. It doesn’t help when episodes are as uninteresting as this one.
Alan, Carl has shooting with guns like those ever since season 3. So I do not think it is THAT implausible that he can shoot with a gun which he has never shot before considering that he has used similar guns before in the past.
Alan, I don’t think it is implausible for him to be a good shot with a gun he hasn’t used before considering that he has used similar guns before in the past ever since Season 3.