Review: Tina Fey & Amy Poehler shine again on Golden Globes

Early in her second stint as Golden Globes co-host, Tina Fey noted, “This is Hollywood, and if something kinda works, they’ll just keep doing it until everybody hates it.”
Like so many of the jokes Fey and Amy Poehler told last night, it was funny because it was true. But based on the “SNL” alums’ two stints hosting the Golden Globes, they could prove to be that rare exception: a repeat act we’re not going to tire of anytime soon. Because what they do as hosts of these shows – or as scene-stealing presenters (and/or nominees) on other awards shows – isn’t a reinvention of the wheel, but simply an impeccable piece of driving. They do nothing new where the novelty will fade quickly; they just do the basics incredibly well.
Once again, the pals were sharp from beginning, with a winning monologue that, among other things, described “Gravity” as “the story of how George Clooney would rather float away into space and die than spend one more minute with a woman his own age.” They again managed to be amusingly dirty – Fey: “And now, like a supermodel’s vagina, let’s all give a warm welcome to Leonardo DiCaprio.” – without being crude. They introduced another funny new character in Randy (Poehler in a tuxedo and Bieber wig), Fey’s adult son from a previous marriage who went into the audience searching for his dad (how long until some development exec tries to talk them into making “The Tina and Randy Show” into a reality?), and also played well off of the celebrities in the audience (old friend Julia Louis-Dreyfus remains a great and willing foil for them), finding that sweet spot where they could get laughs at the stars’ expense without being mean about it. (The jokes about huge stars Clooney and DiCaprio, for instance, were mainly noting how well each does with beautiful young women.)
The only complaint I have about Fey and Poehler last night is that there wasn’t more of them. They felt more present a year ago, but because the 2014 Globes seemed very poorly-planned, with one winner after another needing an epoch to make it from their seat to the stage (in what is a pretty modestly-sized ballroom), and eating into time that might otherwise be spent on comedy bits – or on winners delivering speeches without the orchestra cutting in almost instantly. We can also blame much of this on the night’s first winner Jacqueline Bisset, whose seat appeared to be at a different hotel based on the length of her walk to the stage, and who then paused and rambled and would not be dissuaded in the slightest by the orchestra, putting the show behind schedule practically before it had started. Ironically, she went on so long that she ate up much of the time I imagine Fey and Poehler would have spent telling jokes about her if the producers weren’t dead-set on ending the show on time.
And the briskness of the Globes has some major advantages. The awards themselves are silly – and I say this even though last night the Hollywood Foreign Press Association became the first notable awards body to honor Poehler for her incredible work on “Parks and Recreation” – and the HFPA is shady at best, but the show itself doesn’t screw around with all of the “Stop and listen as we explain the inherent awesomeness of the movies to you” nonsense that so often makes the Oscars a slog. This was just a run of awards, and speeches, with occasional breaks to show clips of the nominated movies (but not, of course, of the nominated TV shows, because the TV awards are a HFPA afterthought). When you have hosts this assured and funny, when you have some memorable (if at times very liquid) speeches, and when you’re not wasting time on non-essentials, it turns out you can put on a good show, even when it’s as rife with technical errors as this was. (Note, for instance, the attempt to bleep Bisset’s speech, with the sound coming back just as she was saying one of George Carlin’s seven words you can’t say on television.)
It was, as Fey put it in the closing moments, “the beautiful mess we hoped it would be.”
Here’s hoping for more beautiful messes with these two for many years to come.
What did everybody else think?
I liked award shows better when they would actually show clips of the nominated actors….acting. Now that we’re in the DVR era, I fast forward through all the presenter banner and most of the acceptance speeches too. Last night that allowed me to watch the whole show in like 45 minutes.
I guess from NBC and the HFPA’s perspective, the point of the show is to get as many stars in the room as possible, and they certainly accomplished that last night, but that doesn’t inherently make it an entertaining television experience.
Did I miss it, or was there no “In Memoriam” this year?
Thankfully, there was no such thing.
When Letterman is ready to retire, I hope CBS sends a fleet of dumptrucks full of money to Fey.
And I would hope she turns them down, unless she’s interested in doing something wildly different than what Dave, Jay, Jimmy, Jimmy, Conan, Johnny, etc. have been doing for decades. That format needs to go, and would be a huge waste of Fey’s talent. Would much rather her be writing stuff.
I agree the format is tired, but I think it would be nice to have a female host in late night. There hasn’t been one since Joan Rivers brief run and that was over 20 years ago. I actually think Poehler would be great in such a format. But that would probably be a waste of her talents as well.
Eh. I know not everyone can be Ricky Gervais but this was pretty tame stuff. It wasn’t as mind numbingly bland as I’m sure Ellen hosting the Oscars will be but was there one really sharp joke here? George Clooney likes younger women? Zing!
It’s a shame he insists on being the biggest movie star in the world because otherwise it seems like Robert Downey Jr. would be a great host.
I agree. Tina and Amy are not bad at all, but I don’t see why are they so funny to everyone. They strike me as pretty careful and unadventurous with their jokes.
It’s startling how completely comfortable Downey is at owning the room than basically everybody else who comes out to present.
I can’t stand Robert Downey Jr’s self importance…that is an awards show I wouldn’t watch.
Tina Fey to Pohler: there is a special place in hell reserved for you…zing
Either the nominees aren’t smart enough not to get drunk before their category is announced or they don’t take these awards seriously. I think this was the worst year ever for drunken speeches.
Considering how shady the HFPA is, I don’t blame them for not taking it seriously. Also, I miss the old days when the stars didn’t dress up for the Globes and they got bombed off their a$$es. It was so much more fun back then :-D
Thanks to Jacqueline Bissett for ruining everything.
Oh..I don’t think so…
What always kills me on award shows is the announcer telling us in the TV audience to “please welcome” the next presenter. “Oooh, thank you SO MUCH for coming, Miss Witherspoon — would you like some Cheetos?”
I watched the opening and then tuned out; their “jokes” (whatever) did not strike me as funny, mostly juvenile. But, what about these awards isn’t?
Only caught bits and pieces, but DiCaprio winning as well as Poehler were neat. Also couldn’t have done better than giving the award to 12 Years A Slave.
Hopefully B99 winning gives them a boost in ratings.
Highlight of the night:
Seth Meyers reading old “SNL” buddy Andy Samberg’s name for best actor for “B99.”
It seems a little odd to me that while everyone is shoveling piles of love at Fey and Poehler no one seems to notice how scandalously stupid some of the actual awards were. Anyone who has actually attempted to watch Brooklyn 99 knows full well that even the largest Mike Schur fan club ain’t buying that show as even particularly good. (Not even the third best comedy on its own network. Not even Schur’s best show). And who paid what to get Andy Samberg the best actor award. Its nonsense.
I suppose its fine we all just giggle at what has long been rumored to be a corrupt contest. They even make jokes about it during the telecast. So take it for what it is: Two hours of your life you’ll never get back.
I’m not saying B99 deserved a best comedy win (it didn’t), but you are way off the mark saying that nobody thinks it is particularly good. Most critics agreed that it was the best new comedy this year.
Yeah, well, you know, that’s just, like, your opinion, man.
I like B99….and I’m not “nobody”. Although, since I not a nielsen member- I guess I am nobody as far as rating are concerned.
Oh well. I still really like the show darn it!
I gave up on B99 after the 3rd episode. I actually felt that watching it made me stupider. Maybe it’s gotten better since then, but it seemed to me to be a throwback comedy and not in a good way. That is, it’s written and acted like the past 20 years in TV comedy haven’t happened.
The tired old idea of a grown-up Peter Pan-like idiot man-child who is somehow great at his job has really run it’s course for me. Zach Braff on SCRUBS and James Roday on PSYCH did/do it with a lot more style and panache.
It’s very odd that there is a backlash to a low rated but well liked show from Mike Schur actually winning an award. I guess we all wanted Modern Family to win again?
Modern Family has gone stale
I like some of Parks & Rec, but I don’t watch it regularly. I do watch B99 every week, and find it hilarious, even if Samberg isn’t the best part of it.
Can Drunk Emma Thompson host and present every award next year?
The best part for me was when “drunk” Emma Thompson shrieked of joy and surprise when Her won Best Screenplay. That and the supermodel vagina joke saved the night for me.
Two words about the HFPA: Pia Zadora
I guess the HFPA knew that if they never gave awards to Breaking Bad and Bryan Cranston, they would look like complete idiots. They don’t want that…
Some thoughts:
Amy Poehler finally won a major acting award. Hallelujah!
Tatiana Maslany was robbed.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine is a very funny show and I don’t understand the Samberg hate at all.
My favorite speeches came from Amy Poehler, Amy Adams, and Andy Samberg. They were genuinely funny and emotional.
Tina Fey’s Clooney joke. Lethal.
Can anyone tell me if the ggs will be on again? Really wanted to DVR but didn’t : ( thanks in advance ~
Alan – you heard it here first. WB is about to announce a remake of Spies Like Us starring Tina and Amy. Genius move.
so tina is chevy and amy is dan aykroyd??? I could see that.
Honestly, is ms Bissett clinically insane? Never seen anything as cringeworthy and I’ve seen a lot of award shows :D
Amy Poehler winning an award is just a bribe to get her to come back to host again next year. What a joke.