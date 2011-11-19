Review: TLC’s ‘All-American Muslim’

Watching last week’s premiere episode of the new TLC reality series “All-American Muslim,” I couldn’t help noticing that virtually every member of the show’s large ensemble introduced themselves by explaining why he or she might not be considered a “typical Muslim.” There was Nina, who styled herself as if she was auditioning to be on “The Real Housewives of Dearborn, Michigan.” There was tattooed, heavily-pierced Shadia, who explained that while she studied the Koran, “Do I choose to follow all of that? Not so much.” Even a relatively traditional couple like expectant parents Nader and Nawal made a big show of explaining that their marriage is much more of an equal partnership than most of the Muslim-American couples they know.
And initially, I wondered if this kind of casting represented the complicated struggle between the show’s two primary goals: 1)To personalize and demystify Muslim-American culture for the benefit of people who know little about it (and/or have developed certain false assumptions in these complicated post-9/11 years), and 2)To entertain. Television shows – scripted and unscripted alike – tend to focus on outliers: the cop who mainly does paperwork is realistic but much less interesting to watch then the one who’s getting into car chases and shootouts every week. In casting people who claim to have defined themselves outside the norms of their culture, “All-American Muslim,” it seemed, was prizing entertainment value over being about what it claimed to be about.
But having seen three episodes now (the second airs Sunday night at 10), I’ve realized that the two goals aren’t quite as contradictory as they seemed – that the point is that there is no one person or family that would neatly define the Muslim-American experience, and against whom all others would be measured. I’m sure if you asked members of any ethnic group whether they consider themselves typical representatives, most would say no, because who wants to think of themselves as typical?
What “All-American Muslim” does well is to illustrate the diversity of experience, religious belief and observation, and just plain personality that can exist even within a relatively homogenous group like the large Muslim-American population in Dearborn. Individually, these people may not be representative of their community, but when you add them all together, you get a good sense of the bigger picture.(*)
(*) Though I should note that even with the array of personalities on display, the show still focuses predominantly on Lebanese-Americans, leaving out a wide array of Muslims from other national and cultural backgrounds. To do the concept full justice would require a Bravo level of franchising and spin-offs.
Many scenes may as well come with an Us Weekly-ish “Muslims: They’re Just Like Us!” logo, as we see Nader and Nawal deal with false labor pains, or we see Shadia dance with her father at their wedding, or see local cop Mike Jaafar and his wife Angela intercede when their kids fight with each other. And that’s obviously an important part of the show’s message, but the most interesting parts tend to be dealing with how these people try to incorporate their faith into their daily life. The show frequently cuts away from the action to let the castmembers debate some topic (the importance of women wearing the hijab, for instance), but it also does well at showing how these issues play out.
This Sunday’s episode, for instance, takes place at the beginning of Ramadan, and we see Shadia’s new husband Jeff – an Irish-Catholic who only converted to Islam so they could be married – struggle with hunger during the day. High school football coach Fouad, whose team is overwhelmingly Muslim, switches the team over to a nocturnal practice schedule for the month, then has to explain the situation to the mildly concerned parents of one of his few non-Muslim players. In another storyline, Shadia’s friend Samira struggles with fertility issues and goes to consult with an Imam to find out which of her medical options are acceptable within their faith.
As with any reality show like this, there are certain scenes that are obviously staged, and others where the presence of a camera crew was likely a factor. But from my perspective – admittedly, as an outsider to the culture being depicted – it feels fairly honest, and more interesting and relevant than most.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
I haven’t seen it yet, but I thought about Morgan Spurlock’s “30 Days” episode where a non-Muslim lives with a Pakistani-American Muslim couple in Dearborn. Though it had obvious parts which were staged and/or playing to the camera, I think it was a better look at a more “traditional” Muslim family and neighborhood.
Also, I want to point out that black Americans form a very significant percentage of Muslims in the US (and I’m not talking about immigrants who moved here or the Nation of Islam). It seems like people don’t recognize that much. A better option would be to go to a mosque and follow 2-3 families from different backgrounds.
Lebanese-Muslims are usually Shia and (in general) more “liberal” than other Sunni Muslims, and most Muslims are Sunni.
(My credentials: I am an ex-Muslim who has spent a lot of time among Muslims here in the US and abroad)
I should clarify – I haven’t seen this TLC show, but I saw the 30 Days episode.
uh… Shia are Not more liberal, If you were a EX-MUSLIM you’d know, well I’m an EX-CHRISTIAN. in general Islam is all “liberal”, but to show that you are uneducated Shia lives mostly in Iran and south Lebanon “hezbuallah groups” which the US consider enemies. I Love Islam, Shia and Sunnah’s I’ve studied it and I haven’t seen a more beautiful religion or book, my favorite chapters in the Quran would be “Yusef” [quran.com] or about Joesph [quran.com] , or “Maryam” also “Maidea” [quran.com] about the last supper, I love each surah to appreciate the Quran you can’t just read one verse and assume it’s evil, finish it and you understand what Islam is about “peace”
when I speak to converts to Islam they tell me they always choose Islam last, because they fear that it has all the answers, and would convert in to a religion everyone claims is evil. They tell I have not heard any unanswered questions in Islam, I understood everything, nothing was confusing as I thought it would be, and they convert. all I’m saying Islam is growing because people want to understand and not stay blind. In the end I love all religions and In Islam we are not taught that we are the so called “Chosen Ones” we believe God Judges based on deeds That’s it also Monotheism. So I hope for peace if a communist country can get along then surely faith that believe in God should agree on Peace.
y
I think what rubs me the wrong way with the show is that they are now causing others to believe that all Lebanese are Muslim. Lebanon is the only country in the middle east that is prodominatly Christian. It should be expressed upon in the show. Now as a Christian Lebanese I get the constant question about being Muslim when I’m not due to the generalization.
I saw this episode and enjoyed it. Looking forward to the 2nd. I also loved the 30 Days episode. In fact, the Imam from that episode was also on this show. Very nice connection.
I think this show would make more sense if they’d followed 2-3 families that came from different backgrounds. A Pakistani-American family, an Arab-American family, and an African American family. And one of mixed race, maybe. The thing with the “Muslim American” experience is that it’s very much based on what kind of ethnic background you come from. A lot of it is cultural and not religious. So to just focus on one ethnicity kind of defeats the purpose.
(FWIW, I’m a practicing Muslim American woman.)
Yeah, I wish the show represented other countries like Pakistan, India, Saudi, Kuwait.
Jusy focusing on Shi’ite Lebanese-Americans is a bit ridiculous considering Shi’ites make up only 20% of Islam.
This show does very little to actually represent the ‘all-american muslim’. As a muslim, I’m a little tired of Dearborn representing the entire American Muslim population. No offense to them, but they seem to live in their own bubble because of the large Muslim and Arab population in the city. The show would have been better off in a city like DC that has muslims from all racial backgrounds. Instead they created a show with only arabs. In the end, its just another reality show, so it would probably be wrong to expect too much depth from it.
Yeah, I completely agree. A Muslim that is in an area with little to no Muslims has a very different “American Muslim” experience than people in Dearborn, Michigan.
I haven’t seen the show myself and I am Muslim. I think that it should look at multiple families. Arabs make up a small population of Muslims in the US and even the World. How about white Muslims we exist too. Try being me in a large city with a low population of Muslims in a western State.
lebanon is not pre-dominantly christian LOL. are you blind.. honey, it was 50-50, now the shi’aa are popping kids like rabbits. didn’t you hear about the low christians wanted to put through but caused lot of drama so that shii’a dont buy lands in the mountain… because they are becoming overwelming. and a second point, embrace your fellow lebanese, doesnt matter religion, we all are lebanese at the end baby.
not interested in muslims at all.
Im not Muslim, but I find this show interesting. I have to admit watching the second episode I was appalled with the rudeness the couple faced at the restaurant with trying to be seated. I like learning about different cultures and with reading everyones comments I am confused. Is this show true or is this an act. Im guessing that Dearborn is a small town and I agree with some of the comments I think different families in places other than dearborn. Ramadan is being talked about I don’t understand what this means for the Muslim religion is the fasting for cleasnsing purposes?
Ramadan is the holy month for muslims, in which we obstain from food and drink from sun rise to sun set. it was the month in which the holy Quaran was first revealed the the prophet Muhammed peace and blessings be upon him. we obstain from food and water in order to feel what the less fortunate poor people feel, and in that we appreciate what we have and give generously to charity :)
This show is the bomb. I love it, but its all lebanese, I mean Michigan is full of Iraqis! Just saying…