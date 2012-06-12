Review: TNT’s ‘Dallas’ brings back Larry Hagman and friends

Larry Hagman’s eyebrows are a character unto themselves in TNT’s new “Dallas” series. They are beautiful and terrifying, white and expansive and at once a sign of the frailty of old age and the endurance of one of the biggest television stars of all time.
In many scenes, Hagman’s eyebrows on their own outact any of Hagman’s young new co-stars. As he stares at them from underneath those towering, manicured white streaks of hair, you have expect the eyebrows to start talking, and telling the likes of Josh Henderson or Jesse Metcalfe, “Now listen here, sonny Jim. You may have the youth and the sex scenes, but how many people are actually going to tune in to see your abs. Back in my day, young fella, I was so darned popular that seventy-six percent of everyone in America watching television one night tuned in to find out who shot J.R. So go do some crunches and leave the dramatics to the old pros.”
Hagman and his eyebrows are simultaneously the best and the worst thing about this “Dallas” sequel, which debuts tomorrow night at 9.
On the one hand, even at the age of 80 and moving much slower and speaking in a raspier voice than he did in his 1980s peak, Hagman effortlessly commands the screen. It’s a pleasure to watch him slip on J.R. Ewing’s old Stetson and sneer at the thought of his good but naïve younger brother Bobby, or once again wrap ex-wife Sue Ellen around his wrinkled fingers.
On the other, Hagman – and to a lesser extent fellow returning stars Patrick Duffy and Linda Gray – are so much more fun to watch than their four new, young co-stars that the new “Dallas” plays less like a passing of the torch than a suggestion that torches were better back in the ’80s.
Hagman, Duffy and Gray are on hand, along with Brenda Strong playing Bobby’s new wife Ann. (Victoria Principal quit acting a decade ago after NBC’s heinous, short-lived soap “Titans,” so Pam is alluded to from time to time but never seen.) The three returning stars aren’t marginalized by any means, but the focus is on the next generation of Ewings, and how Bobby’s son Christopher (Metcalfe) and J.R.’s son John Ross (Henderson) are re-enacting their fathers’ old good vs. evil dynamic. There are also two new young women: Elena (Jordana Brewster), the former love of Christopher’s life who is now dating John Ross, and Rebecca (Julie Gonzalo), Christopher’s fiancée, who seems too sweet and innocent for all the usual drama in and around Southfork.
The new actresses are passable, and Henderson makes a good preening bad boy up until the moment in any episode where John Ross goes to visit his daddy and you’re reminded what a real soap villain looks and acts like. Metcalfe, the former “Desperate Housewives” lawn jockey, is more problematic, particularly since the new writing team (led by Cynthia Cidre) decided it would be a great idea to have Christopher constantly talking about methane hydrate mining.
It’s a very traditional, unapologetic soap opera. Whatever winking is done comes as allusions to the original series – when a woman points a gun at J.R., he quips, “Bullets don’t seem to have much of an effect on me, darling.” – and not to the idea of doing a classic primetime soap in 2012. And that’s fine. “Dallas” is being “Dallas” -it also features periodic cameos from other ’80s alums and (like CBS’ “Hawaii Five-0” remake) an untouched version of the classic theme song – and not a post-modern take on itself. There are acknowledgments of the passing years – J.R. is living in a nursing home and sometimes uses a walker as a prop to gain sympathy, and many of Bobby’s actions in trying to protect the family estate comes out of an age-appropriate health crisis – but there are still sincere battles over oil and money and women and the right to be the biggest, toughest Ewing on the block.
I’ll be curious to see what kind of an audience there is for this show, though. I once did a guest lecture at a Rutgers class on television, and in answering a question about the evolving relationship between TV critics and the people they cover, I noted that things were once so chummy that CBS’ annual press tour parties took place at Larry Hagman’s house. The professor noticed a number of puzzled looks from his students and stopped me to poll the class on how many of them knew who Hagman was. One hand went up – two or three more after I mentioned “I Dream of Jeannie.”
That was 10 years ago. Those college seniors who had never heard of J.R. Ewing are now pushing towards the outer edge of the adults 18-34 demographic, and I wonder if the “Dallas” brand has any equity with them or people younger. I’m sure there will be plenty of old-school “Dallas” viewers who will tune in, eager to see Hagman and friends again, and the original players get enough to do that their fans won’t feel cheated. But will they care about which son of empire will win control of Southfork, or the love of Elena? And will the younger characters pull in any young viewers with them, or is this next generation of “Dallas” ultimately only for the original generation?
I’m not a soap guy in general, but Hagman is one of those actors whose skill and charisma transcends my lack of interest in the genre. I don’t imagine I’ll be watching a ton of the new “Dallas” going forward, but I’m glad that it exists, and that Hagman and his eyebrows are working again.
Sorry, Alan, but that class to whom you spoke was obviously made up of idiots. I’m actually younger than that (I was a high school senior ten years ago) and remember “Dallas” pretty well (for someone who wasn’t really old enough to watch it). The theme song has stuck in my mind from the time I was a little kid, and I sure as heck knew who Patrick Duffy was when I saw him shortly after “Dallas” ended on “Step by Step” (my mom still giggles about how I refused to call his character on that awful show anything but Bobby). So, yeah. Sorry. Those students you spoke to ten years ago were morons.
Good for you, but doesn’t make the students morons. I watch TV frequently (some might say religiously) and I can’t say that I would’ve known the name Larry Hagman without actually reading up on Dallas. I’m sure if he’d mentioned something about “Who Shot JR” or just “Dallas” in general, there would’ve been a larger reaction.
Don’t agree. If Alan had been speaking to an English or Physics or History class, sure, I could understand. But it’s a darned television course being taken by college seniors. There are only two reasons to take such a course at that point in college: A) you need a credit; or B) you really like television and are looking to make it your career. Assuming even 75% of the students in the class were taking it as a blow-off course (which I’d say is a pretty high-ball estimate), that leaves at least a handful of students who should’ve at least been familiar with the name Larry Hagman without prompting. Hagman portrayed a villain who is routinely listed among the greatest TV villains of all time. I mean, who is as iconic as JR Ewing? Ben Linus (Michael Emerson)? He didn’t attract nearly the following. The Smoking Man (William B. Davis) from ‘The X-Files?’ He was a recurring guest star for most of his X-Files career. Somebody in that class should’ve known Larry Hagman. It was a darned TV class.
Okay, but again. We’re talking about students who were around 10 years old when the serialized show went off the air on a network that historically appeals to older people. And it’s last few seasons were low-rated, do you really think the 10 year old viewers were going to find it in the middle of that? Yes, you may have people who found the show later (like you did) but what you do is not what everyone does.
Even if you don’t agree with that, it hardly makes the students “morons” and “idiots” for not knowing who Larry Hagman is.
I just finished up my college degree and I don’t exaggerate when I say my coursework contained quite a bit of TV-related classes. Never was there any kind of lecture or work dedicated to/about “Dallas” (and the school is in Texas). We know about “Who Shot JR”, we even know about JR Ewing, knowing about Larry Hagman is not anything defining.
Hell, the only reason I know who Patrick Duffy is is because he was on Party Down.
First off, I didn’t find the show later; I knew it from its initial run because my folks watched it. I was younger than those students, and it was still very clear who these people were.
Larry Hagman as an actor is emphatically not defining (well, outside of his eyebrows), but his character was extraordinarily defining. It’s fine if people who did not study TV do not know who he is. But for people who DO study television as a medium to not know the name Larry Hagman is ludicrous. It’d be like not knowing, ten or twenty years from now, that Jason Bateman played Michael Bluth.
I think the fact that you mention you only know Patrick Duffy from ‘Party Down’ is quite telling. That’s kind of my point. People know contemporary stuff pretty easily, but they don’t bother to do the research to learn how we got to where we are. Without that same kind of research, is the episode “Family Ties” from ‘Arrested Development’ as funny? No. It is, of course, a hilarious episode no matter what, but knowing who Jason and Justine Bateman are, knowing that they actually ARE brother and sister, knowing that Justine was on a prior program entitled “Family Ties”… these all feed into the humor of the episode. Now, I will grant that ‘Arrested Development’ is a heckuva lot more indebted to metafiction than ‘Dallas,’ but my point is that knowing the history of the medium, particularly for those studying the medium in school, is essential to understanding it.
Congratulations, by the way, on finishing your college degree.
sorry velocity (great pic of Gob/Franklin btw) but I have to vehemently agree with Breandan here. these kids are just 2 school years younger than I, and even if they weren’t exposed to Dallas by older members of the family like I was, it became such a pop culture phenomenon either to like or ridicule parts of that it’s difficult to imagine these kids who are STUDYING TELEVISION AS SENIORS had no awareness of this man. It’s perfectly acceptable to call them idiots or morons or maybe a “nicer” word that describes people who completely lack societal awareness or are so self-centered or locked into their own narrow social groups that they only have awareness of things they are interested in. They don’t have to be idiots just because they don’t know who he is, but not knowing is a great clue that we are dealing with idiots
Oh, yeah, they are IDIOTS if they have no idea who Larry Hagman is. I say this of people who are not studying television, either. As for the person who knows Patrick Duffy only from Party Down, that is just plain shameful.
@Breandon Would you know who Larry Hagman is if your parents hadn’t watched the show? Just because something was a big deal in your household does not mean it was a big deal in every household. I think it’s a bit unreasonable to expect kids who were 11 when the show went off the air, and even younger when it stopped being culturally relevant, to watch a show like Dallas on their own initiative. That they were taking a course on television is irrelevant. Obviously that course did not contain a unit on Dallas, and if you think that’s a cardinal sin, then I guess you can call the professor an idiot. I had a media-related major, and I would say that I have an above average interest in television, but that has never compelled me to research shows that aired before my interest took root. NYPD Blue was a very culturally relevant show for a time, and I think it was on til I was 15, but I could tell you almost nothing about it. Am I an idiot? (If you respond, please say more than just yes)
Interesting to hear that younger viewers are unaware of who Larry Hagman is. I’m curious whether old viewers will tune in or not. As a representative of that group, I’m not. I’m still burned out on Dallas and the eighties nighttime soap opera glut.
Maybe it’s because of the wasteland that is summer television, but I find myself looking forward to this. I enjoyed it WAY back in its prime, though I didn’t watch the last several seasons after it got stale. (Looking back, the season where it was all a dream might have marked the end of my interest.) Anyway, I threw it on the DVR, I’ll certainly give it a shot.
Yes, I remain in shock over Alan’s story. I’m 30, and I used to sneak out of bed and hide in the corner and watch Dallas on the tiny black and white tv in our kitchen while my parents watched in the basement. At some point I even got to start watching it on the up and up. I don’t have a great memory for all the plot lines and betrayals, but am looking forward to at least checking this out. They should give us all a Dallas refresher ep before the “pilot” begins…
I’m laughing so hard because I’m 33 and did the exact same thing. I’d sneak down the hall and hide behind the couch to watch.
“Hagman — and to a lesser extent fellow returning stars Patrick Duffy and Linda Gray — are so much more fun to watch than their four new, young co-stars that the new ‘Dallas’ plays less like a passing of the torch than a suggestion that torches were better back in the ’80s.”
Not trying to suck up or anything, but that’s a GREAT line. Well done.
Alan’s a great writer.
This show will only work if it’s good on its own merits without depending on nostalgia for an 80s night-time soap. That way new, young viewers can watch their peers act out a well-scripted plot, and they would only have to wonder occasionally why an unusual amount of attention was paid to the supplementary scheming of their unrecognized and conspicuously age-ed parents.
Sounds like this show ain’t that, though.
Dallas is mythic television for this 28 year old viewer. I mostly know Hagman from Dream of Jeannie reruns on Nick at Nite, and Duffy from Step By Step, and have just heard so much about Dallas from parents, television historians, etc. Mostly though, I feel familiar with the brand because pop culture is full of Dallas: the Simpsons “Who Shot Mr. Burns?” two-parter being my main entryway, and numerous references to the famous “shower scene”.
I think my curiosity will get me watching at least an episode or two.
I’m 47 and I wish I didn’t remember this piece of crap show.
I did not watch from the beginning, not having been a fan of daytime soaps. I got hooked somewhere in early 1980s, and then distinctly remember reading in the New Yorker around that time that the architect Philip Johnson would not go out on Friday night because he had to be home to watch Dallas. It was that kind of series.
Well, when Dallas started the first time I didn’t know the old timers (or any of them really) – isn’t that generally how it is – people become known because people who don’t know them watch them… sometimes?
Though when I’m giving this a shot it’s for the old timers and I’m not interested in the young ones, and I bet the producers are only interested in showing us the young ones and getting rid of the old timers.
So i don’t expect to be around for long, as for will anyone else – that’s the good question for the summer.
“Hagman’s eyebrows on their own outact any of Hagman’s young new co-stars” That comment made me laugh, and it may be quite prophetic.
I wasted an entire evening watching the Dallas finale. Is it weird I recall that particular night of wasted time? No, Dallas often failed to make expectations, and I doubt the new series will be any better.
I’m 29 and only knew Patrick Duffy (from Step by Step) before learning TNT was doing a Dallas reboot. The only thing that bothers me about this sequel is the new actors and actresses, who seem to be too clean and pretty for the lifestyle they are trying to portray.
I watched the Pilot epi last night…honestly felt uncomfortable (spoiler ahead) when Christopher and Rebecca were canoodling in the women’s dressing room. Uncomfortable because it was such an obvious call back to the original series’ first epi, when Bobby and Pam had serious chemistry, but more importantly, it was new to viewers that Bobby and Pam’s chemistry had such an obvious physical and visual heat to it. I mean, they burned the screen, at least to this viewer’s eyes. And I was 20 then, watching Dallas 1.0’s premier episode. Last night, I wanted to yawn, Kids, you’re not inventing anything new here. The elder lady in the dressing room, overhearing what was going on, giving a knowing smile, made it cringeworthy.
So I totally buy Alan’s comment that the torches were better back in 1978.
I think Dallas 2.0 is also trying to cram too much plot into the first two episodes. Without giving anything else away, we could have explored the alternative energy vs oil debate a little bit more, the conservancy aspect a bit more too, before dropping the obvious plot development bombshells that Dallas 1.0 was so well-known for. JR, we’ve missed you.
Is this a train I need to get on? Was it really that good? I have no interest in watching at all, but 6.9mil viewers, really? Justified gets what kind of numbers? Not even close.
So John Ross had all that drilling equipment and a crew on Southfork, and was actually drilling, but Bobby didn’t know about it? And no one told him?
Continuity issue: There was a reference to Cliff Barnes running Ewing Oil. Didn’t Bobby and Sue Ellen end up owning the company in a reunion movie? (And Carter McKay owning Southfork, though we can assume he sold it back when he found he didn’t have drilling rights.)
Are they operating from the premise that the movies didn’t happen? (Because I’m OK with that!)
Sue Ellen for governor? Alcohol issues aside (two consecutive recovering drunks were elected as Texas gov., so that’s not a real-life disqualification), most of the former beauty queen’s adult life is one giant negative ad!
Nitpicks: It seems like the kids should be referring to “Grandma” rather than “Miss Ellie.” Also, while Christopher is not a Ewing by birth, he and John Ross ARE blood-related – through their mothers, Sue Ellen and Kristen. (In any case, it’s a nice call-back to how JR always dismissed Ray as a half-breed.)
We’ve had the annual OIL Barons’ ball, but a CATTLE Barons’ ball? (Are they even called cattle barons?)
Old/new: It would be possible to come up with a whole list of “why didn’t they refer to …?” questions, but it’s better they kept to what mostly everyone remembers. Incessant call-backs into the more arcane details would get both unwieldy and tedious after a while.
There was a stretch in the original series where Bobby was trying to get into solar power, so it’s fitting that his son is also into alternatives.
Missing from the wedding: either someone ending up in the pool, or a reference to how, at Ewing weddings, someone usually ends up in the pool (which would have given Lucy an extra line).
Good lord, I’m such a Dallas geek!
in the dallas movies bobby owned southfork and not mckay. according to wikipedia, mckay bought ray kreb’s ranch but not southfork (but JR conned him into thinking mckay hwould get drilling rights by buying the land but he didnt). as for who owns ewing oil, that issue will probably be fleshed out more in future episodes.
@NJMark Wait, did Lucy end up with Ray Krebbs? I watched in the heyday, but I don’t remember where I left off in the original (I know I didn’t stick with the series to the end). Didn’t it turn out that Ray was a Ewing from an affair of Jock’s?
I remember McKay buying Ray’s place in the series (it was a huge arc), but I thought Wiki said he got SF later. I may have misread it, but since it looks like they’re ignoring the movies (apocryphal, like they said about Star Trek V and VI?), I didn’t care enough to dig further.
@LJA: Lucy started with Ray (while he was also seeing Pam). Their affair ended before it was found that Ray was Jock’s son (making her Ray’s niece), and it was never spoken of again.
Ray ended up with Jenna Wade, her daughter Charlie, and her son Lucas (who she had with Bobby).
That Lucy and Ray were at the wedding together was a coincidence, based presumably on producers wanting viewers of the original show to be able to say “hey, look – it’s two more we recognize from the original cast!” and know they were at the right place.
@NJMark Ah, that’s right. Jenna Wade was Pricilla Presley, right? Most of that sounds familiar. Maybe I watched later into the show’s run than I recall. Thanks for the info.
The Cattle Baron’s Ball is a real ball in Dallas. For the last several years, it has been held at the Southfork Ranch, which is open now for conventions/parties. The house on Southfork is still there and open for tours and I will say that it looks a lot smaller in person.
That must make me prehistoric… I still think of Larry Haggman as Peter Pan’s son!
The kid playing John Ross has a certain charisma, I enjoyed his performance. The other young actors ranged from bland to cringe-worthy. I really enjoyed the “senior” cast quite a bit. Dallas looks like a great guilty pleasure for summer viewing.
I enjoyed it. It wasn’t the best thing I’ve ever seen, but it was good. I didn’t find the younger generation’s acting to be so poor I couldn’t take it.
I don’t think it’s very subtle. They may as well have JR & his son dress in black and Bobby & his son dress in white.
Still, it was entertaining with all the different angles being played by everyone. It was a pleasent surprise. I’m looking forward to the next episode. That said, I do think it’s a good idea to keep the show as a summer series to keep competition low.
I did a polling of high school theatre students last year, and nobody knew Tom Selleck (or ‘Magnum, P.I.’) by name, but a few of them knew Richard, Monica’s boyfriend on Friends…
Let’s at least give props to the first US drama series that assumes the Peak Oil theory is real, that fracking destroys water and land (“It’s the end of Southfork!”), that underwater methane mining causes similar deleterious effects, and that everyone is screwing each other as a soundtrack to the end of the world. And, the youngins are bone stupid.
If Chris were doing real alternative energy development, he’d be in the renewables game, not playing with the one country with a worse energy management rep than ours. And, yeah, it’s fully improbable that Bobby’s so hands-free that no foreman or flunky would let him know that someone, anyone’s drilling on his land. And in the land of the Internet, J.R. couldn’t Google Miss del Rey’s image, as her dad’s partner in at least one business? Attendance at a charity event?
As for Bobby, the first thing that came to mind with his diagnosis was, “oh, hell, no! not his hair!” That will be a national tragedy, considering how he’s nursed it along since The Man From Atlantis days. (And, my favorite Hagman work is FAIL SAFE — I am that old skool.)
Also, there are one too many subplots in the mix, with that newlywed. Couldn’t there be at least one virtuous character for us to mutter, “Sucker!” about, at the telly? No entry-level character means no person to really care about, when plots get even more complicated and we need one person to trust.
Lastly, how the frak could JR get depressed? Sociopaths don’t have the self-awareness or shame to be imprisoned by their thoughts, let alone be contained in a hoity-toity nursing home with freelance companion nurses. Why could anyone believe JR would stand down concerning his interests, at any time? And what the frak was he doing all that time — he had no computer, no cell phone (“Miss Lana del Rey, could you have your dad call me? They don’t let me phone out.” WTF? The JR we knew probably blackmailed half of the Internet/defense geeks at UT Austin, so he could intercept market stock activity) — it’s just implausible that time has stood still so much that JR would have let himself get behind the times, nor be non-conversant about any way to twist the knife in his enemies. Does. Not. Make. Sense.
And, speaking of which, Elena’s all oil geek, but she never, ever sent a reply email, demanding an explanation, when she was so close to the Ewings that, you know, SHE COULD ASK HER FRICKING MOM TO DEMAND AN ANSWER, for honor’s sake? Old fashioned running away after a breakup is so 90s; nowadays, girlfriend would have scandalized his name on Facebook, created a blog detailing the painful unwinding of the wedding arrangements, and a lawyer engaged, to start negotiations with truTV for the lawsuit broadcast rights. Howcum REVENGE is more comfy with the panopticon potential for even more plot complications, when enough shows have used tech tools to their advantage?