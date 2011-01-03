Review: TNT’s ‘Southland’ returns for season 3

When a low-rated show from a broadcast TV network is canceled, its fans will often ask me if some random cable network might pick it up. After all, they reason, cancellation-level ratings on a broadcast network would be a success on a smaller cable channel, right?
I always explain that it”s not that simple, for two reasons. First, when a show moves from a bigger channel to a smaller one, its ratings almost always dip proportionally. But more importantly, broadcast shows and cable ones are made on a different cost structure where the network ones can cost twice as much as their cable counterparts. So any show trying to make the jump from one model to the other would have its budget slashed so much that it would barely resemble its former self.
But the TNT cop drama “Southland,” which returns Tuesday night at 10 p.m., might have me rethinking the whole thing.
As you may recall, “Southland” aired its first season on NBC, whose executives ordered a second season, then canceled it before airing because they felt its content was too raw for 9 p.m., while the 10 p.m. hour had just been taken over by the great and powerful Jay Leno. Six episodes had been produced, and TNT picked them up, with the promise that they might be able to produce new episodes in the future if the ratings for those six merited it. The numbers were, indeed, quite a bit smaller than they”d been on NBC (the sixth episode drew a little over 2 million viewers), but that was apparently enough for TNT to order a third season.
And even though the budget was slashed from somewhere between (depending on which published report you believe) 20 to 30 percent, “Southland” season 3 looks and feels exactly like the abbreviated first two seasons. The entire season two cast is back – though some will apparently be in all episodes while others like Kevin Alejandro will be part-timers – there”s still a ton of location shooting on the streets of LA, and the stories told in the first two episodes feel exactly like the sort the show told in 2009.
So credit to producers John Wells, Christopher Chulack and company for figuring out how to make this work in a way that fans of the NBC version won”t notice major differences. Some jobs were lost, and many people took salary cuts, but “Southland” still seems like “Southland.”
On the other hand, while I certainly wouldn”t wish unemployment on anyone, particularly in this economy, I had hoped that Wells might cut a little deeper, because from where I sit, “Southland” remains a show with too much going on.
In splitting the action between the uniform officers and detectives in an LAPD precinct, the show is trying to depict a good cross-section of the city”s cop culture. But the scenes with the uniform cops – Ben McKenzie as a young quick study, Michael Cudlitz as his gruff but clever training officer – are just much more vibrant and memorable than anything with the detectives. And even among the detective stories, there”s a stratification, where I at least enjoy Regina King”s performance as an investigator who wears her heart on her sleeve, while I struggle to maintain any interest in stories involving Alejandro, Shawn Hatosy and Michael McGrady as members of the precinct”s gang task force, even though I”ve quite liked Alejandro and Hatosy elsewhere.
Each episode of a show focused largely on McKenzie and Cudlitz going through their day would by design be more a bunch of disconnected incidents, lacking the obvious narrative through line and high stakes of the murder investigations the detectives work. But even with those stakes, those cases are usually boring and feel like stuff you can find on several thousand other cop shows, even with the emphasis on local color. What the uniforms do – whether something small like settling a petty dispute over a toy store”s return policy, or something flashy like a shootout with a crew of armed robbers – just feels like a more interesting, lifelike show.
There”s a scene in the second episode where Cudlitz and McKenzie are having lunch with a bunch of other uniforms. The conversation turns to the cop groupie McKenzie has started dating, which sparks a series of anecdotes about “den mothers” and “badge bunnies” the others have encountered. As the cops keep swapping sick, funny, colorful stories (all of them pretty obviously told to the writing staff by real LAPD cops), I thought to myself, “This is what the show should be, much more often than it is.”
It would be a different show from the one TNT bought (and the one its small network of fans apparently likes), and a scene like that might not be as easy to cut into a 30-second promo as a shot of the detectives standing over a dead body and promising justice. But it would be a show I”d watch a lot more regularly.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
I generally love your reviews, but I find this one to be extremely lacking. Did you enjoy the show or not? The show that *you* would have produced is not the show that will ever air, yet your Southland reviews always exist in this realm of fantasy concerning what it should be, rather than what it is.
I have watched Southland from the beginning, and while I generally agree with some of your assessments (i.e. I think McKenzie, Cudlitz and King’s stars shine brighter than others), I still do enjoy the sprawling overview of the LAPD and the stories that result. After all, even the weaker story lines are 10x better than the banal crap you get from so many other shows.
I’m not trying to stymie your criticisms, but at what point do you enjoy Southland for what it is rather than what you would like it to be? Or even not enjoy it and give a thorough assessment of the plotlines that don’t work for you and why. Saying you don’t care about a storyline as much is not as useful as saying why a storyline didn’t work, in particular, especially if you feel it took away from flushing out a storyline that work(s)/(ed) better (which I have not found to be true for southland – I feel like most of the storylines have room to “breathe”, which I’ve actually enjoyed)
I say this especially given your much more favorable reviews of show’s like Sons of Anarchy that often take plot line tangents complete with unbelievable acting/storylines that require a suspension of all belief in the natural world.
I say pretty clearly what I enjoy and what I don’t in the review. I like the stuff with the uniform cops, zone out on the gang task force scenes and only vaguely pay attention to stuff with Regina King.
I hesitated to write about the new season, since my complaint was basically identical to what I’d said at the start of season 2. But given that this was the first year being produced for TNT, with a reduced budget, I wanted to see whether the show was significantly different. And thus far, it isn’t.
I find the detective stories less interesting both because their cases feel like things many other shows have done, and better, and because those characters still feel oddly undefined 15 episodes in. What is the Shawn Hatosy character about, for instance, other than having a crazy wife?
BTW, Dan and I spent a while discussing this show on the podcast, and we got into a little more about the strengths and weaknesses, and also into why I tend to find the uniform stuff stronger. Should be posted within the hour, hopefully.
This show has its moments but it veers too quickly into into The Shield Lite or Good Morning Rookie! or a show that steals a lot of from John Wu, Sam Raimi, Shawn Ryan and a bunch of other guys I don’t even know . Good acting. They need to dial down that indicating music and I don’t like that framing devise they open with ….” BOOM! “(and freeze frame)(VO)”Officer Ben should have known when he started out that day that something weird was going to happen”
Now let me ask you about a show that matters. Terriers. Any chance TNT will pick it up? I know it sounds silly but I just can’t let it go. My husband and kids are a little amused and a little scared.
So – any chance?
Terriers = done. When the ratings are too low for FX to justify keeping, ain’t nobody else going to buy it.
@Alan
Really? I agree that Terriers is dead, but you might have heard of a little show called Damages. ;)
There is another little FX show you should check out. It’s called Rescue Me. Amazing dramedy. It has a sick sense of black humor and deals with themes like 9/11 traumata. It’s lol-funny and tragic as fuck..oftentimes in the same scene.
A)Damages has a bunch of Emmys and a famous movie star as its lead. That gives DirecTV a starting promotional base.
B)Damages had been around several seasons and had an established fanbase, even a small one, whom DirecTV felt could be lured into subscribing for the show.
C)DirecTV has announced that Damages will be the end of its practice of saving other people’s shows.
D)Once upon a time, Rescue Me was fantastic. Now it’s a mess.
What exactly is “Good morning rookie”? Is it a name you just made up, because it’s a pretty awesome title.
E)Nonetheless your hypothesis “When the ratings are too low for FX to justify keeping, ain’t nobody else going to buy it.” was wrong or at least not specific enough. ;p
F)Rescue Me was fantastic and while it had some rough patches especially in season 4 it is still one of the best shows in TV.
G) You love Winter’s Bone but you hate the compound stuff in Big Love?
H)I hope you will write regular reviews for the new shows. Some people rather like to read a few minutes than listen to an hour of Podcats. ;)
I couldn’t agree more with your review, except that I didn’t even like Regina King’s too-earnest character. If this show had been just the uniformed guys out on the street, I would have stuck around for more of season 2 and given season 3 a try.
I am a fan of Ben Mckenzie and both his shows The O.C. and Southland. (And I do believe that Mr. Sepinwall is a fan of The O.C. and Josh Schwartz’s other series Chuck).
I have to say though that one of the best, most heartbreaking episodes of Southland was “What Makes Sammy Run?” which prominently featured Shawn Hatosy’s character.(Cooper and Sherman had the B-storyline in that particular episode). And I am looking forward to more episodes which will allow Hatosy to shine. I won’t be surprised if he becomes the first actor in this enormously talented ensemble to get an Emmy nom, and even a win. Regina King is a terrific actress too.
El, glad you like Hatosy, but I wouldn’t hold my breath for an Emmy acting nomination (much less a win) for anyone on this show. It exists too far beneath the awards show radar.
If, as you say, Southland exists “too far beneath the awards show radar”, then why did both Variety and the New York Times mention some of the show’s actors in their dream Emmy contenders after the show’s first season.
Links:
[www.variety.com]
[www.variety.com]
[graphics8.nytimes.com]
This was in 2009, when a mere 7 episodes of the series had aired and before NBC cancelled it without any of the Season 2 episodes airing.
Some people like the series, and I am one of them, and others, like you, don’t. And I shall leave it at that.
What media members say should be nominated and what actually gets nominated are two different things. There are tons of people/shows I list every year on my dream nominations lists who don’t have a chance at hell of being noticed by Emmy voters.
Again, I’m glad you enjoy the show and performances more than I do, but Hatosy has as much chance of an Emmy nomination as the guys from “Terriers” do – which is to say, none.
I like Southland but I have to complain about one thing in anticipation of this year’s premier. Last year’s “premier,” which was hyped for weeks, WAS A RERUN. It was so irritating. I get that they wanted to squeeze a little more milage out of the underwatched first season, but come on! In no way is a rerun a premier.
Also, I have to plug Detroit 1-8-7 again. Folks, it is a great cop show. Fantastic characters. the unequalled Michael Imperioli! James McDaniel has never been better! And others. A great character driven cop show. Check it out.
And my catpcha was correct as always…. GRRRRR
I’ve seen a lot of critics say this this show should focus more on the uniformed officers, but I think it’s fine the way it is. I like the balance.
I really like Southland, but Sammy’s wife needs to go. Maybe she can get shot and/or kidnapped, never to be seen again.
This. So much this.
Me too as well!
OMG. I couldn’t agree more. She is one of the worst characters on TV. The most idiotic, annoying person ever. She adds nothing to any episode.
Please, please let something happen so she vanishes forever!!!
I hate to seem mean spirited, but I have to echo the “away with her” sentiment. She’s a badly drawn character – idiotic, annoying and without any kind of redeeming quirky charm or savant sort of wisdom. I think she’s supposed to have some, but I can’t see it. Plus the on-going fighting/struggle with Sammy just makes both of them wearying.
Totally agree. In fact, I dislike her character so much I find myself liking Sammy less because he’s married to that freak. Can’t stand her!
I’m not usually a fan of cop shows, but I’ve been watching SouthLand since day one and I love it. I agree, Alan, that Shawn Hatosy isn’t usually given the best stuff, but I thought ‘What Makes Sammy Run’ was one of SL’s best episodes. I do hope that Sammy gets more screentime, but I also enjoy the street cops’ storylines the most.
Hatosy,to me is the X-factor of the show.If his character is given good material,SouthLAnd moves from well done show to very good(capable of great) show.Alan,what do you make of the other uniform officers besides Ben and John? To me,there storylines are less than interesting.I’d rather see Tom E. Scott again struggling with his life,speaking of which does he make the cut this year (SPOILER?)
I like Southland but I can’t help but feel that it’s all over the place. I agree with Alan. The Uni’s are much more interesting. I’m ont saying that I don’t want to know about the detectives but there story should always branch off of what Cutitz and Co are doing. The show seems like it could be a top show but is just missing the continuity to make it trully special. I’ll keep watching but I feel like it’s a runaway train that is out of control.
Really hard to say considering the shortened second season.This season is going to be the true barometer of SouthLAnd.Will it be another “TNT” style show or will it break new ground for the network?
Alan,
I agree with you somewhat, and your favorite characters are also mine. In particular, the McKensie/Cudlitz characters are so unstereotypical, both conflicted in interesting and ambiguous ways that play well in the stressful challenge of the job. I liked Ben McKensie so much at the very beginning of the OC; good that he has an opportunity here to do some good work.
But I guess I think that the sprawling nature of Southland is an accurate reflection of the LA sprawl experience, and can sometimes lead to pleasant surprises when one of the secondary steps forward. Several mentioned “What Makes Sammy Run,” But I was also struck by Arija Bareikis as Chickie Brown in Maximum Deployment, the last episode of Season Two. “I’m the cop.” After all the character had been through, that was satisfying.
I hope you’ll cover Southland on a regular basis.
“I’m the cop” and all that led up to it reminded me of Homicide: Life on the Street, a show I still miss.
I’ve seen about 4 epiosdes of Southland total and had the same general reaction as Alan. The stuff with the guys in uniform is fairly unique and interesting the other parts of the show have been done on TV upteen times. I may take a look at the new season to see what I think of the mix.
The uniform cop stuff is a pretty big part of the show so if you enjoy those that is for me a sufficient reason to watch the show. Maybe I just enjoy those parts more than Alan does so that I can overlook stuff that doesnÂ´t work as well.
I have to say Hans, that makes a lot of sense. It’s amazing what I’m able to gloss over without a second thought, when I really enjoy a big part of any show.
I will say this, SouthLAnd grossly misused Wood Harris(The Wire’s Avon Barksdale) as an antagonist in Season 2.
I totally disagree about Shawn Hatosy. The best episode of Southland was ‘What Makes Sammy Run?’ from last season, an episode centered around (of course) Hatosy’s character of Sammy.
Largely I do enjoy this show but I too think its sprawling canvas waters down its ability to internalize and care about the characters aside from the McKenzie, Cudlitz and Hatosy … (sorry, much as I’ve like Regina King elsewhere, I somehow find this character almost petulant and put-upon rather than heartfelt and earnest.)
But, with that said, I have to say that what I do like about this show is that I find myself surprised and touched by unexpected bits and pieces in pretty much every show. I understand the desire to see it more focused but at the same time I rather like the almost serendipitous nature of how the human moments that catch me unaware happen. It’s very different in that respect and I’ve come to appreciate it despite the distance from the usual paradigm of centering on one aspect or pair of characters. It seems a little more how life filters in for all of us … there’s a lot going on, an array of people around us, and we take strength from the relationships and moments that move us amid a lot that just goes by. I know literal real life isn’t compelling TV story-telling, but I have grown to like the loosely knit and sprawling nature of this show because it does allow for a range of dynamics and interactions and the unexpected jewels that can come out of them.
i was watching the southland season 3 commercial and i was wondering what the name of the song was and the only words i could hear was “don’t let me fall”. what is the name of that song?
One thing that doesn’t get mentioned nearly enough in any of the press about Southland is its commitment to women as characters, writers, directors, and producers. I can’t think of *any* cop show that has ever done what Southland did tonight, with two of the main female characters having female partners.
There are a lot of shows that you’ve reviewed positively, Alan, that to me completely fail because they have no believable female characters and place the vast majority of emphasis on the male (and usually white) stars. Treme is a key example–that show never once managed to pass the Bechdel test, despite having great potential. The few times two women were on screen together, they were always talking about a male character.
I love McKenzie and Cudlitz as Sherman and Cooper (and I love that both of them read as real, imperfect, complex human beings), but my undying love for the show comes from the women characters (including the hated Tammy, who is also complex, real, and, like everyone else on the show except for father and daughter Salinger, both of whom I’d love to get rid of). It is completely obvious to anyone who pays attention that this show actually takes women seriously–and it’s also obvious how rare that is.
I think them having Ben McKenzie’s character date the woman he meets in the first episode an attempt to “grow up” his character so that he is less squeaky clean and less innocent. What does everyone else think?
This show is phenomenal in general, but it got off to a slow start this season. I was kind of disappointed after waiting anxiously all summer and fall for it. This guy’s review hits the nail on the head. [thecriticalfan.blogspot.com]
What the hell did they do to Southland? Did anyone else notice tonight’s episode didn’t have the same “look”. It doesn’t have that polished look to it. Honestly, some scenes looked like they were practically shot with a home video camera. Was I the only one to notice this?
Yeah, It looked shot at 30fps instead of 24fps. Cinematography has definitely taken a dump. It was one of the things I liked about season 1 and 2 and usually there was no background music to add an emotional cue. Last night’s episode broke the tradition of no music.
Glad to know I’m not going crazy. I hope they change back down the road.